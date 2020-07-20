“Is thinking cancelled?”

Clusterfuck Nation
Everything’s in play now. Consensual reality is on the run — the old certainties of US history and the receding promises of the future sink into a fiery sludge of the corona virus present. Things happen without apparent consequence. Authority is on the lam. Coercion stalks the land rooting out thought-crime. Fantasies and delusions rush into the space that reason has vacated in fear of its life. Maybe better not think at all. But you can’t help it, can you? To be human is to be dogged by your own thoughts.
One thought I can’t help thinking is that the failure to resolve the dishonest operations of RussiaGate is a big part of what drove authority and responsibility, those two sentinels of sanity, AWOL. The crimes of officers in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and other agencies go unadjudicated while clear evidence of their seditious misdeeds has been publicly documented and widely published. It seems as if this great matter of attempting to overthrow the president has come down to the sheer will of William Barr and John Durham daring to ignite the engines of consequence, and you wonder if they have any idea how their stalling damages the national psyche.
General Flynn, the American Dreyfus, remains twisting slowly in the wind despite the DOJ dropping charges against him. Judge Emmet Sullivan is busy destroying the credibility and authority of the federal bench with bad faith procedural shenanigans underwritten by Ben Wittes’s Lawfare claque of Beltway shysters maneuvering in the background to protect Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Is it not past time for the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to force Judge Sullivan to end the case, or admonish and remove him?
Beyond all the legalese bullshit, an innocent man’s life is stuck unfairly and unjustly in limbo after three years of a malicious prosecution. Why has the attorney general not preferred charges against Gen. Flynn’s chief prosecutor, Brandon Van Grack — or, for that matter, against Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann and the whole Special Counsel staff — for withholding evidence and plenty of other obvious prosecutorial mischief? Mr. Barr has stated plainly more than once that the agency he took charge over in 2019 “us[ed] the criminal justice process as a political weapon.” Is that against the law or not? Does it injure this society to leave that question unanswered, month after month?
In a better society, the newspapers would have rushed to Gen. Flynn’s defense. Except our leading newspapers are so vested in years of their own untruth that they don’t dare to cover the story. Where is the consequence for Dean Baquet, editor of The New York Times, since Times staffer Bari Weiss disclosed his failure to control the ideological bullying, coercion, and hostility to fair play in his newsroom? Mr. Baquet has not just wrecked an institution; he’s made the whole business of covering reality look like a hustle. Does The New York Times’s board of directors not care about its reputation? Maybe the message is: why should anyone care about his or her reputation? And what kind of culture grows out of that code?
The mayors of New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta, and Washington DC have all allowed rioting, looting, property destruction, and arson to reign in their streets, and entertained measures to defund and hogtie the police, or abolish them altogether. These are all Democratic Party-controlled cities with Democratic mayors.
Do you suppose that voters have had a good look at these scenes and concluded that the Democratic Party is perhaps uninterested in civil order? And for what purpose, exactly? Does it reflect badly on President Trump that the murder rate under Bill de Blasio and Lori Lightfoot is suddenly off-the-charts while they are busy undermining police authority and its ability to protect the public? What do you make of St. Louis Chief Prosecutor (effectively DA) Kim Gardner moving to prosecute Mark and Patricia McCloskey for defending their house against a mob that threatened to burn it down? Missouri governor Mike Parson declared over the weekend that he’ll pardon the couple in short order if they are charged — at last, an unequivocal and decisive action on behalf of sanity.
There will be a whole lot more in the way of real-life problems to make the American people crazy in the months ahead. We have not even cleared up the affronts to decency and reason that happened before the corona virus landed and began destroying millions of lives and livelihoods. The siren call from anarchy is already blaring. Is there anything about this republic that you think is worth defending? Is thinking cancelled?
As usual James, you paint a picture of what is current the state of the American experiment as it grinds it’s way into complete and total chaos. And who is the Lord of Chaos? Yup, it’s him and his plan is working.
Consensual reality is on the run but the mayors of New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta, and Washington DC are not responsible for its absquatulation.
These Mayors are doing what they can while the country comes apart because the orange man dumbeth. These mayors are not the problem Trump is as he showed last night in hes interview with Mike Wallace.
The POTHUS is out to lunch and no amount of shooting protesters in the head or picking people off street in vans (arresting the leaders) is going to fix that. Trump is a lame cuk and as dumb as a duck. WTF?
KDFP
Because I wont shoot protesters in the head with less than lethal munitions. Like Trump already has.
his interview
* less lethal. I stuck a ‘than’ lethal because that was the original doublespeak for ‘impact munitions’. As it is, Donovan LaBella is lucky to be alive. <– (video)
Is having this video removed from YouTube and having to host it myself 'less censored'.
Hey K-Dog, this Donovan Dabella is a moron for being out in the streets challenging Federal LO at 1:00 am. TS for him.
Now BackRow my bro.
I’ll come right out with it. You need to get a compassion brain cell. Grow one please.
The fact that I exist and that you exist is a result of being lucky and not having being given a Darwin Award or two that we otherwise have earned at times in our lives. I can really only speak for myself; and I’ve avoided more than one. Your personality betrays you have too.
Standing with a boom box over your head across the street from a federal building earns a shot in the head?
Will my comments here result in me disappearing in a white van. Or am I safe as long as I don’t do it at 1:00 AM?
And what did the Jewish-owned businesses in Los Angeles that were attacked by the BLM mob guilty of? Was it because they were “too white” and therefore complicit in the “systemic oppression” of blacks? Did they do something to invite the destruction and defacement of businesses and synagogues that many terrified locals compared to Kristallnacht? And why are some black celebrities allowed to spread the most vile hate with little to no outrage from the larger African American community? Could you imagine the kind of reaction white celebrities would get if they filled their twitter feeds with vile anti-black messages?
“Will my comments here result in me disappearing in a white van. Or am I safe as long as I don’t do it at 1:00 AM?”
your comments won’t K dog, but if you attempt to burn down a federal courthouse, that probably will.
Does this make sense?
If I stand across the street and do it with a laptop. What about that?
“If I stand across the street and do it with a laptop. What about that?”
If you decide to place yourself within an organized extremist group that is attacking a courthouse, yes– you might get a round towards your person.
This isn’t a difficult idea to understand. So, I’m not sure why you are having such a hard time understanding it.
Unless you agree that it is appropriate for an organized extremist group to try to set fire to a courthouse (or other similar activity) (?)
I think you oughta own that argument. You don’t have to be an online coward, buddy. Sell it to us 🙂
They’re not being “disappeared”, are they? Mostly just booked and released. Mostly it’s just theater to help Trump get reelected since the Barr isn’t serious about doing his job.
Sound can be a weapon. Maybe he had souped up his boom box into an auditory weapon as in Dune. Or maybe he was just playing some rap crap and he didn’t comply with the order to change the station.
Navy Veteran Beaten And Tear-Gassed By Federal Officers In Viral Video
His hand was broken by Trump Brown-shirts.
Hi there, K-Dog,
You’ve got to let the left go. It’s like that expensive cheese you had at the back of the fridge since last year, and now it’s got some red mouldy stuff on it. It’s past its expiry. Darn shame. Anyone who remarks on how the left has abandoned its former ideals is now defined as a “right winger.”
No, I’m not a right-winger. Our host surely isn’t. Mildly conservative, but we hold to our earlier values.
@Pat Ormsby
You’ve got to let the left go. –> No, I’m not a right-winger.
Hokay, I got it.
Sorry to add to the pile on like that. You look beleaguered with the righties in attack mode. Like me, I think you came to this forum long ago because we faced an inevitable “long Emergency.” Now, here it is, and we are hit with aspects of it that we failed to foresee. I don’t like the way US society has fractured, so I tend to be conciliatory to both sides. Probably foolish of me.
I think you came to this forum long ago because we faced an inevitable “long Emergency.” Now, here it is, and we are hit with aspects of it that we failed to foresee.
Yes, that is exactly right. Originally it looked like the long emergency would be a resource depletion issue. Aspects regarding human mentation soon showed that things would be a lot more complicated before the fat lady sings the swan song.
I’ve learned on this journey that only 7% of humans ‘think for themselves‘ the rest seamlessly sponge opinions from others but without others they are blank slates. Unfortunately I am among this 7% and the ‘long emergency’ club in general is very well represented among those afflicted. We have tasted the bitter fruit of having to eat reality as it is, and not as others and the crowd wish, and believe reality to be.
Oh well, so it goes.
I think pucker has the disease too.
So, wanting to protect federal property in a city out of control constitutes ‘out to lunch’. And, shame on Trump for shooting people in the head. I didn’t know he could shoot a gun; not so lame or dumb after all.
I don’t know if he is smart enough to shoot a gun or not. I know he is smart enough to have other people do his killing for him as he has demonstrated on several occasions now. Need I drone on? Four more years of Trump and America could go full fascist (and suffer the same 13 year fate in less time).
Shooting someone in the head across the street who crime is holding a boom box is not protecting federal property. Picking people off Portland Streets in white vans is not defending federal property. And acting contrary to the wishes of local authority regarding the keeping the peace is not protecting shit.
who’s crime is holding a boom box
the keeping of the peace
Obama didn’t need a gun, he had drones. “Don’t drone ME bro !”
“Picking people off Portland Streets in white vans is not defending federal property.”
Yep it is. DHS is targeting the people who are behind attacking the courthouse.
You seem to be tacitly agreeing with the extremists who are attempting to destroy the courthouse. That’s unfortunate, because there wouldn’t be any rule of law if antifa were to come to power where you live. You don’t seem to understand or acknowledge that. Maybe you operate with them, who knows.
Oregon Sues Federal Government for Grabbing Protesters in Unmarked Vehicles
Google that and choose a link.
You seem to be tacitly agreeing with the extremists who are attempting to destroy the courthouse.
Yeah, me and the STATE of OREGON.
“Yeah, me and the STATE of OREGON.”
As Chad Wolf pointed out, attacking a federal courthouse and then believing you are then “safe” if you go across the street and stand on city property isn’t the way it works. The federal government has the authority to arrest people off of federal property.
I don’t know anything about a boom box. I do know the goons broke into and burned a police station in North Portland last night.
Neither totalitarianism of the left or right is a happy prospect. It seems we are moving more toward the leftist kind at this moment. I would say that Trump has been singularly ineffective in any movement toward a rightist tyranny.
Maybe you’ll come out from behind your wall of leftist
bullshit and tell us in detail how defunding the police–
the only arm of local government capable of defending a
city against the BLM/Antifa mobs and now the prime objective of
the leftists in league with the rioters–helps to prevent
the current wave of terrorism. If our police departments are to be emasculated, who or what is left to defend the people?
Who? The federal government. Who else is there? Good for Trump! Better him than that senile meat puppet being propped up to deliver this country into terminal chaos.
Now WTF is up with this Figaro
I am not for defunding the police. I want them trained better and that will take more money.
I think BLM is a hustle.
I don’t not support the riots.
I suggest you get mental help. It is a characteristic of someone who has been deeply influenced by propaganda that they will lump all ‘enemies’ into broad categories. The categories are broad brushes like ‘lefty’ and these broad descriptors typically do not match up well with the actual beliefs of the accused.
And if you are actually in the business of authoring propaganda you will need to get a lot better at it if you want to deal with me.
I’m a pacifist and you are not. That is what this exchange is really all about.
Nice to meet you.
I fully support left wing totalitarians governing where you live K dog. I think its a marvelous idea.
I fail to see how Trumps level of competence or lack thereof is the cause of Democratic politicians behaving like anarchists.
Perhaps you could try some dietary supplements. That might help. Other people don’t have any trouble seeing it so maybe you should start with a look at the man in the mirror.
To make it clear. Regardless of the stench your quivering brain-pan stinks out, that Democrats are synonymous with Anarchists and other fictions:
None of the hic et nunc problems the country is going through we would have but for Trump.
Trump has fucked the pooch.
F**ked the pooch huh K-Dog? Feeling a little sore back there in the rear door? Now maybe you are beginning to understand how the other half have felt while the country was being, uh, transformed during the last few decades. How does it feel to no longer be on the ascent? How does it feel to have your liberal agenda exposed and challenged? How does it feel K(omrade/Kremlin/Khrushchev) Dog to have “bullshit” called on you? KDFP? What a laugh!!!!!
Did you enjoy the experience?
What is going on is obvious to me. I wish other people had a clue. The Orange man knows you won’t be thinking about his COVID failure when he saves your ass from ‘lefty anarchists’.
In other words Uncle Bob, he is up your ass and you don’t even know it.
You really need to shut up. An armchair analyst with a ridiculous frame of reference, full of misunderstandings and altered information. President DJT is at least out there attempting to get things done, while all you do is sit around and comment on internet blogs.
Trump =
Successful businessman and real estate developer (multi-millionaire/billionaire)
Dated beautiful women (models, celebs, etc.)
Successful TV show personality
Successful author
Beautiful wife and family
President of the USA (first attempt at politics)
And, what have you ever accomplished K-Dog? You can’t even shine DJT’s shoes. Go away.
Might that not be reason enough green with envy?
Bark for yourself. And howl at the moon while you are at it.
Ha, ha, ha.
Bingo.
“Click here to vist my blog, Kunstler readers! I am just as interesting — maybe even more so. Just click here for my great blog.”
“GIve me attention.”
“K-Dog for president.”
Jesus wept.
I don’t have to shut up, but you do. You see amb I am a real person. I have a real name and a real location and all of it is out in the open and easily found. If you did research you would find I have more accomplishments than you do but I can only say that with high probability because:
You are nothing. A name who can pop off under a cloak of anonymity, which I don’t have. You are a vaporous shady specter. A phantasm and a spook without a real name so you can go fuck yourself.
The simple fact is that Trump does not know what truth is. He makes it up as he goes along. I don’t. And millions of other competent Americans don’t either. I get a few of them working with me and there could be some good changes ahead. If America has the courage.
I really can be checked out amb and I’m not afraid of what you will find. Were that not true there would be no:
KDFP
Personally I just skip over Kmutts juvenile rants. There are a lot of smarter, more thoughtful, enlightening comments here.
Correct cbeard. I won’t continue any further dialogue with him. I’ve had my say, and I’m done. He is juvenile, clueless, insignificant (proven by his strong assertions as to how wonderful and real he is), and rude. And lastly, has a low IQ.
If he had anything important and of value going on with his life (actual contribution to some aspect of the society at large) he wouldn’t be on JHK’s blog every day making numerous comments and engaging everyone that he can.
He’ll read this. It won’t sink in or have any effect upon him due to his personality type and mental state. He may attack me again, in his customary ad hominem fashion, but I will not respond. I’ve had my say and alerted other readers about him (many thinking, “tell me something I don’t already know”).
@AMB
I disagree kdog if you can get him out of tds mode has some useful and entertaining things to say but since Trump won he has fallen down the hole if despair.
Come up for air kdog you only have 5 years and a couple of months to go.
We survived 8 years of twisted obama nonsense we can survive the deranged Democrats infantile spasm of loss of power for at least that long.
@K
If you want to play at revolution, then you have to expect a casualty or two when the powers-that-be take you seriously. Fifty days of “protests” is quite the commitment to the dissolution of the “oppressor” after all.
Maybe Donovan Labella will get his own Horst Wessel Lied out of the deal…
You have got to be the most ignorant poster on this blog. Congratulations for using big words you barely understand and for blaming Trump for problems in areas that Dems have managed for decades.
Again, you’re rolling in it big time, Dog-Dude! The mayors (and governors) are the primary culprits for not enforcing the rule of law in their own juriisdictions? And somehow that’s Trump’s fault?
You may be treading that road Biden has already gone down. A road called Dementia.
K-Dog you are totally f–ked in the head. No bullet needed. Since when are MAYORS of major US cities “not responsible” for what happens in THEIR cities? WTF planet are you living on? Tell your buddy and probable benefactor, Soros, that you did poorly today. You don’t even make sense as a troll. Just an idiot.
Trump must be re-elected. If a Democrat is President we are doomed to become a New York and any other of mentioned Democrat cities quickly becoming hell holes.
Since 1914 when Churchill invaded Iraq for resources, nobody in the Middle East started to be able to understand what is going on.
James draws here a similar picture, as if the rest of the world is becoming another chaotic Middle East – unfortunately.
It cannot be that all the vastly-distanced geographies are not enough to make two points on earth live differently, one happy, the other miserable.
It might be that Physics is what actually unites us all today – in this global sad reality!
Physics is below the level of morality. A proton is less than a man. The more we become like “particles” the less human we will be. Marxism thinks matter is that there is – and their lack of morality is ever on display.
It is the result of deconstruction and succumbing to the madness of believing that we are not more than the sum of our parts.
Let your car run out of fuel, and then let your ‘below level of mortality‘ stopping you from playing the Energy Musical Chairs Game!
I didn’t say energy wasn’t important. Your obsession is important. I’m just saying your obsession isn’t all that there is.
But yes! If one is starving, that is going to make being moral difficult I agree. Or a Nation deprived of its access to energy as we did to Japan. But it still isn’t the same thing. Two different levels. Man is a multi-leveled being. Hierarchical – some levels are higher than others.
The Hierarchy itself is subject to the Laws of Physics;
“In any Energy system, Control is what consumes Energy the Most [see James Maxwell demon experiment and why it fails all the time].
Any move by an Energy system to re-organise itself for less Energy consumption will cause it consuming even more Energy than if it abandoned that re-organisation“.
A live demonstration of that is: grounding most of the air-travel for 25 million travelers daily, worldwide vs manufacturing now 7.5 billion face-masks!
The ‘lord of chaos’ is actually the Second Law of Thermodynamics, Walt. Entropy will destroy America’s Tower of Babel, Walt. The American experiment with thermodynamics and engineering is all but over now.
Mandelbrot warned everyone before he died. Speculation is exactly as he stated it was in 1963.
RW
As long as the strange attractor is in charge America will show a fractal self-similarity of dysfunction at all scales.
The Men in Black don’t know how to catch the strange attractor because agents Q, X, and Z retired without showing the next gen how to do it.
We’re fucked, K-Dog.
And I fully agree with pretty much everything you bitch about when it comes to the strange attractor UFO.
RW
My answer to the question “Is there anything in this Republic worth defending?” is: The Constitution.
All of these lying politicians take an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic”.
I will vote for Trump in November and against the Democrats and Biden because the Democrats obviously do not support the Constitution as they would all gut The Second Amendment (and the First as well) the first chance they’d get.
So, with my vote and this speech I am using now I will defend the Constitution and will vote against the lying, corrupt Democrats*.
*Word of warning to Republicans. You are all thisclose to losing my vote as well.
Although I generally agree with you, the election choices are so bleak I will not vote at all – it will make No difference at all who wins. The only difference is which path we will take to get to a failed country.
Kek is the Lord of Chaos.
Wow.
The Second Law of Thermodynamics ate Kek whole to become Entropy which is like The Borg only worse because The Borg was fiction, and Entropy is the real deal.
Physics, I said, but they wouldn’t listen.
RW
Jim, it is too late to reform. It will break apart with warlord Cuomo boss of NY and New England (minus Maine).
I doubt that much of New England would follow Andrew Cuomo. I doubt that even upstate NY would follow Cuomo if he declared himself warlord.
They hate him up there.
They love Cuomo in some parts of Upstate, mainly the cities, but rural people loathe him. Hes also not well-liked by a large number of state workers because he’s fucked them over six ways from Sunday while giving himself a gigantic raise. Compounding matters is that the state legislature basically appointed him dictator and ran home to hide from the Wuhan Flu.
Splitting the US into a relatively sane red nation and a blue leftist dictatorship is logistically problematical, but if dysfunctional areas such as the NE voluntarily secede, like gangrenous legs voluntarily sawing themselves off from the body politic, we might wind up with a relatively sane nation spanning the remainder of our country.
What makes New Hampshire dysfunctional
New England would NEVER go along with New York!
“Is Thinking Cancelled?”
Can’t think of a more rhetorical question/ statement.
Thinking was not renewed for a new season on 1983.
Thinking was last seen leaving the scene quickly with Fair Play after the leftist mob murdered Truth in the street with their collective knee on it’s throat.
“The crimes of officers in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and other agencies go unadjudicated while clear evidence of their seditious misdeeds has been publicly documented and widely published.”
The left is bludgeoning the cop on the beat with their riots, while simultaneously using ‘their’ cops in the FBI, DOJ and CIA to bludgeon the politician who stands in their way. Singular, as in Donald Trump.
“The siren call from anarchy is already blaring. Is there anything about this republic that you think is worth defending? Is thinking cancelled?”
Let’s hope men with guns will spill blood and restore order once more.
Bonus is that in 200-250 years the next nimrod generation can tear their statues down. Can you imagine what our ancestors think of us?
Yes, it usually is a matter of ‘men with guns’, but not always. A man, 2000 years ago, suggested another way. For that matter, a man in the 1960’s thought there was another way.
Who was the man in the 60s?
MLK or Ghandi neither a bad choice. But Ghandi was a little earlier.
MLK’s great goal was to strip whites of their rights to freedom of association, thus reducing them to the status of slaves, or a mere resource for blacks.
He has very substantially succeeded.
Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1948, was a virulent anti-black racist and upholder of the caste system.
It is appalling what has happened to the general knowledge of people in a time in history when basic fact checking takes a matter of seconds.
The answer, Jim, is yes, thinking is cancelled.
MLK
MLK – the Communist. Gandhi the Racist (they are right about that and the normies, wrong.
That would be ideal but by my yardstick MWG’s 1,937,642 v MOP 3.
Those odds make betting easy.
Yes, always. Christ’s teaching is merely one of individualistic holiness. Once it became societal, it needed to be backed up with force. It was. And therein lies a tale.
When the church uses propaganda, it always tries to justify itself in two ways: It says first of all. that it puts these efficient
media in the service of Jesus Christ. But if one reflects for a moment, one realizes that this means nothing. What is in the
service of Jesus Christ receives its character and effectiveness from Jesus Christ. The media that possess in themselves all their
effectiveness and contain in themselves their own presuppositions and ends, cannot be put In the service of Jesus Christ. They obey
their own rules, and this cannot be changed In the slightest. (Propaganda, The Formation Of Men’s Attitudes’ Jacques Ellul page 231)
Well, what do you know? I actually agree with you for once; not that it makes any difference. In my opinion (which is essentially worth nothing; as is yours), Jacques Ellul was a prophet in his own time. He correctly foresaw the baleful effects that technology would have on human society.
His mind is delightfully penetrating. I found him pretty much on my own and consider him a kindred spirit.
Agreed!!! Although almost totally unknown today, Elul qualifies as perhaps the most penetrating intellect of the twentieth century. That his writings are not going home ncluded in every liberal arts schools’ core curricula is a real shame. He redefined the term “multidisciplinary thinker”.
OMG, autocorrect will be the death of me…
*that his writings are not included in every liberal arts schools’ curricula…
And the tale’s ending hasn’t been written yet. Unfortunately, it seems that Mr and Mrs Joe Sixpack don’t have the will to change anything. But we’ll see in November.
Yea people are imperfect. Madison/ Jefferson wrote the constitution but owned slaves, Patton loved war but helped beat the Nazis but today’s millennial leaders are without sin..
Man, we just lack adulting as the millennials say.
Read “ Freedom at Midnight” to learn about the true Ghandi.
You may witness the political entropy that the Democrats have created by viewing the following twitter news site occasionally. Enjoy!
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo
Andy Ngo is a brave and determined man.
Hmm, that’s odd shabbaranks.
The mayor of Portland, the governor of Oregon, 2 US Senators and the entire Congressional delegation from the state have stated the violence and vandalism in Portland is the result of federal police sent by President Trump to protect the court house and the federal building. Apparently they did not view Mr. Ngo’s video.
52 consequitive nights of rioting and disorder, all the fault of “Trump and his Nazi Storm Troopers” — Mayor Wheeler.
So federal troops don’t have the right to protect federal property? I wonder what Mayor Wheeler and the rest would have to say if antifa and BLM decided to burn down the governor’s mansion in the name of social justice?
One of them idiot mayors already had a fit when one of the groups started protesting outside her mcmansion.
You are referring to Seattle and the mayor is Jenny Durkan. This was not the fisher-women March on Versailles. The group was led by city councilwoman Kshama Sawant.
I think they already have, SW, Mayor Wheeler is down with it.
If we did not have Trump we would not be having the rioting.
K-Dog, I think your remark is partially true. There would be still be riots due to the moral panic that arose over the viewing of the widely distributed video of the death of George Floyd while in police custody, but those riots might have been restricted to Minneapolis and perhaps a handful of other cities.
However, Portland, Oregon has been facilitating conflict between anarchist/antifa/blac block persons, right wing protesters and the police for the better part of four years. What’s playing out is the culmination of that process, with some gaming on the part of local politicians that they can virtue signal against federal leadership.
Portland, OR mayor Ted Wheeler is in a close run-off race in November against an even crazier liberal opponent who is likely dedicated to the destruction of the city. So in the meantime, he has pivoted to virtue signal his disdain for President Trump and the federal government in the hope that he can attract an element of his opponent’s supporters and clinch a second term for himself.
If we did not have Trump we would have had to invent him.
If we did not have Trump but some other White Male, they would be rioting against him. You people aren’t going to accept any more White Republicans or perhaps not any Whites at all.
You chose the wrong race and sex, “buddy”.
Yea the thought senile old Joe is going to cool down the hot blooded rioters is laughable.
Nor will obese ugly as a mud fence gap toothed Stacy Abrahams.
Does anyone think the other top contender will do much either Kamala Harris and her record of dumping black people into prison?
Step back and the optics for DEMOCRATS are uglier by far than Trump.
What a goat rope America is right now.
thanks for the link!
“Except our leading newspapers are so vested in years of their own untruth that they don’t dare to cover the story.”
Sort of true Jim but the fact is that they have simply been bought, yes sold out for cash. In a place where everything is for sale, eventually everything get purchased and in the end the players that have hotels on Park Place and Boardwalk wind up owning everything.
Ever heard of Carlos Slim? He bought the NYT in 2008 and they’re one of the most aggressive voices for illegal immigration. A brief biography:
In 2008, Slim made headlines when he bought a 6.4% stake in the New York Times Company and recently bought more, upping his stake to 7.5%. However, he also loaned the New York Times $250 million in 2009 when they were in difficult financial times at 14% interest with the rights for warrants to exercise further buying of shares. He exercised these in 2015, upping his stake to 16.8%, making him the largest single shareholder.
Think he doesn’t help shape the news?
Is there anything about this Republic that you think is worth defending? Yes, law and order; that’s about it. The rest is up to the individual, as it’s always been.
And that attitude of amoral individualistic striving helped bring us down.
amoral?
Success at any price, others be damned.
that attitude of amoral individualistic striving – sredni
============
Sredni, you give the impression here that there are 2 kinds of individualistic striving, one moral and the other amoral. But you don’t fool me. You actually believe that individualistic striving is by its nature amoral. This perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with your entire ideology. You’re a commie and you don’t even realize it.
This is interesting
https://booksbikesboomsticks.blogspot.com/2020/07/a-different-flavor-of-panic.html
Significant quote
The other signal is that the quintessential American Normie Home Defense Long Gun, the 12 gauge pump action, is selling like hotcakes and sometimes at crazy prices
Something to be said about a pump shotgun.
Several years ago my 100 pound Akita was barking furiously at some tweeker messing around my back yard. (Sidenote I had a couple bikes stolen and some power tools stolen from my shed a few weeks prior to this event.) I told him to split through a window and no response.
Sensing my dog was about to go through the sliding glass window and no amount of attempting to calm her down was working.
I decided to fix the situation before this idiot got bit or my dog was hurt or killed.
I pulled my shotgun out of the gun locker and racked my unloaded shotgun near an open window and what do you know the guy jumped my fence and ran off. Never had another issue with people jumping the fence and rooting around.
There is something about that distinctive sound that everyone just knows is business.
Good news for my favorite company Mossberg.
With all the atrocities of WWI it should be noted the Germans feared shotguns so much they attempted to make the illegal in that war.
They called em trench clearers.
Nevermind the serrated bayonets designed to rip your guts out or the obnoxious chemical and gas warfare nope worry about them shotguns.
https://www.historynet.com/the-1918-shotgun-protest.htm
Racking a shotgun is about 50% effective,IMO. I think you were lucky to be in the right half. Of course, if you were in the other half, you’d still be ok, but you would have been forced to shoot him. Not saying that would be bad as you must protect your property.
Just remember to drag the body inside and clean up before calling the cops.
Shooting someone for just being on your property will get you sent to jail in commiefornia.
Lucky for me I did not have to go further as shooting someone is not what I ever want to have to do for reference I catch and release spiders.
“Nevermind the serrated bayonets designed to rip your guts out ”
Benr,
Those were special items…”engineers bayonets” issued to pioneers, engineers and medical personnel…the serrations were used to cut branches of trees for splints, etc.
“Trench clearers”? “Trench broom” is a common term for the shotgun.
Hello James,
Your sharpend pen well matches your sharp-wit these dog-daze of summer.
Is Thinking Cancelled? – NOT in all craniums:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRCcbtPw34g
Carry-on til you are carrion . . .
PFO
Apparently, the Great Depression was only bad for the 25% of the workforce that was unemployed. For other 75% who had jobs it was ok, and they even benefitted from the deflation and increase in their purchasing power. At least back then and during WWII, a bloke could go to the bar without having to Social Distance….
Then, there were still plenty of Energy reserves around – the US has not burned a third of its oil reserves in the course of the WWII, yet, and Saudi has not started its mass-production of own oil until 1946!
Now, not only the US, Saudi, Russia and China have all peaked, but some even believe the Laws of Thermodynamics have been awoken after 100 years asleep!
You can go to a bar in NY, but if you only order a beer without any food the virus is able to distinguish that, and will spread.
I see where one pub in NYC has solved that problem.
They now sell about five potato chips on a plate with the drink: Cuomo Chips.
Is it any wonder George Soros started funding DA races to change the American justice system?
Has anyone asked the simple question why is Soros allowed to do anything in this country?
It always appears his main goal is to destabilize a country and suck the wealth off.
When is enough, enough for this vampire?
People need to take a very close look at exactly what Soros and hall his foundations are up to.
He messed with Russia, Thailand and Great Britain to name few.
People have been talking about George Soros for years, yet he is still with us. The question is why?
He is protected by his master for he does his bidding.
And just who might his master be?
Ninth Circuit of Hell.
RW
Rothschild, the House of
Yes, Soros’ foundation and the US funded, National Endowment for Democracy, are primarily responsible for the uprising in Ukraine which brought to power the anti-Russia regime of Poroshenko. The government of Obama was highly pleased with the outcome.
Ding, ding!
Some people don’t believe that the wearing of surgical masks works. That’s a bit like doubting whether one should wash his hands after taking a dump. The MSM is so fucked up that people don’t know what to believe. They need to break up the media monopolies.
false analogy.
No it is very apt.
When you think about the mass media you think they are just lying to you now.
If you don’t then you are not paying attention.
Maybe the physicians are wearing those surgical masks just because they look nice?
Surgical masks are worn to protect the patients, not the surgeons so yes, if everybody wore them there would be at least some protection. Of course and man that has a beard totally defeats the purpose. Any form of mask that is not fit tested and passes a smoke test is more window dressing than functional.
But Walter this is not about reality this is to quiet the sheep before the great culling.
Tell people to lick their fingers after taking a dump.
No. Surgical masks are designed for sterile environments, and even there, the mask is changed every 30 mins or so.
Utterly absurd to suggest that the public use these.
#The Corona Con.
“Tell people to lick their fingers after taking a dump.”
Puck,
Tell them to lick yours….
“Utterly absurd to suggest that the public use these.”
So, Tweets, you finally found SOMETHING Himself said that you find ‘absurd’. You’ve missed quite a few other instances on your journey to this point, but congratulations! Perhaps you could enlighten us all as to why he’s finally agreed to wearing a mask and even recommending it. It’s all very confusing.
I’d wear something on my face if I did surgery, because the chance of accidentally getting something disgusting on your face is too great.
If you touch your face near your nose or moth with dirty gloves, you are very likely to get sick.
Notice how all surgeons and dentists protect their eyes with goggles? A little HIV blood splatter in the eye and that’s all she wrote.
Yet people are encouraged to wear masks over their noses and mouths to protect them from inhaling Covid 19 that is supposedly “airborne and aerosolized”? What about our eyes??
What about the decrease in oxygen we are inhaling and the re-breathing of CO2 trapped in the masks, not to mention that the masks trap every manner of bacteria and virus and we are stuck with that microscopic muck on our faces?
I only wear a mask when I HAVE to and then it comes off.
What I find absurd in all of the mask discussions is that we have teams of doctors and scientists in total disagreement about using masks to stop the spread of Covid 19.
Science??! Don’t make me laugh.
The mask is worn during surgery to protect the patient. The patient is in a very vulnerable state with an incision so every precaution is taken not to contaminate the wound.
But most of us don’t have open wounds. Plus we breathe thru our noses which is designed to filter out pathogens. Most viruses and bacteria get in our system via hand to mouth — that’s why washing your hands before eating is so important. When working with a highly deadly and virulent pathogen like Ebola or HIV then every possible point of entry is protected. But covid -19 is more like a cold virus and has a low mortality rate.
Eyes aside. The virus goes right through a cloth mask.
Actual science.
Totally false.
Wearing a cotton petri dish over your mouth and nose is about the dumbest thing ever put over the American public. It will make you sick, and make it hard to breath in 95 degree heat.
A mask is only appropriate when the one wearing the mask is sick.
The mask is a symbol of obedience to the nanny state. Nothing more, than a visible virtue signal.
Your post is proof positive that yes, thinking has been canceled.
Went to octillo wells yesterday and it was a tepid 115 no masks in site I mean NONE.
Three or four hours plinking targets in the shade I had gone through five bottles of water barely had enough left to pick up the brass and clean the mess up.
It was brutal.
A mask I found in my basement, where we used to have a table saw, said on the package it wasn’t safe to wear for extended periods.
The businesses forcing their emplyees to cover their airways are in violation of OSHA rules.
Analogy does not apply.
People choose to wash their hands, or not.
If someone chooses to not wash their hands then nothing happens.
If you want to follow guidance from ‘experts’ who are consistently wrong, then go ahead.
Before this illness the facts were already known.
I don’t wear a mask, and nothing happens. To anyone.
Only sheep would follow authoritarians and retards.
I saved a scientific study from several years back that I remembered.
It was widely talked about when it was released, because it stood what was accepted before then as true, about surgical masks, on its head.
The reason I looked it up and saved it, was that we were starting to hear a lot of talk about wearing masks in public as being able to prevent the spread of a virus. This was back in March, maybe.
So, I looked up the study from 2016, I think it was, and saved it.
Anybody thinking about saving any scientific studies from before 2020 had better own a printer and print out a hard copy.
The study I had saved has been removed. They said it isn’t “relevant” in this “climate”.
We are getting new science to fit the climate, evidently.
I suppse I could go to the library and just research that study myself, in a thing called a “publication”. They can’t take that away with the stroke of a key.
Oh wait, I forgot.
One of the things that was “locked down” as non-essential during the scamdemic, was our access to our books.
You still can’t actually go in the library yourself. Masks “work”, but only in certain places. Libraries aren’t one of them.
Nor public parks it would seem.
I went to look at steel statues in the middle of the California dessert and all of them were closed off with tape.
We are talking no one around for miles.
https://californiathroughmylens.com/anza-borrego-sculptures
You can’t make this lunacy up.
Won’t be long before our greasy smarmy Governor Gavin Gruesome has us all huddled in our basements in fear of the corona boogey man.
One thing that always gets me about stuff deemed non-essential or off limits is that if one goes to a hardware/hope depot type store here, the entire section containing seeds is roped off.
One can buy literally anything in the hardwarestore except seeds or anything associated with growing food.
The only things left to defend or support in this land is yourself, and your own people. Law and order is gone, probably not to return in our lifetimes.
One can also help neighbors its not all gone.
The Oligarchy may have sabotaged the New Deal? FDR may have been sunk, but for WWII?
“ Roosevelt refused to decide definitively. But as the economy continued to languish, he let the radical New Dealers speak their minds as if on the administration’s behalf. Robert Jackson, a janizary who headed the Justice Department’s antitrust division, declared that the downturn had been caused by a “strike” of the capitalists against the people. “Certain groups of big business have now seized upon a recession in our prosperity to liquidate the New Deal and to throw off all governmental interference with their incorporated initiative and their aristocratic anarchy,” Jackson said. The monopolists were cynically disingenuous in blaming the government for the slump. “The only just criticism that can be made of the economic operations of the New Deal is that it set out a breakfast for the canary and let the cat steal it.” Harold Ickes was older than the janizaries, but he yielded nothing to them in his disdain for big capital. America’s economic troubles, Ickes proclaimed, were the fault of “the sixty families who have brought the rest of the business men of the United States under the terror of their domination.” Their malign efforts were nothing new. “It is the old struggle between the power of money and the power of the democratic instinct.” But the stakes were higher than ever. “Big business fascism” was closer than most Americans realized. “We say that Germany isn’t Germany any more. Italy isn’t Italy any more…. Should we be getting ready to say ‘America isn’t America any more’?”
H. W. Brands
Traitor to His Class: The Privileged Life and Radical Presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt
The same is happening today. Apparently, we’ve learned nothing from our past. Your problem, Pucker, is that you read and think about what you read. Having a working brain is not conducive to living in today’s world comfortably. My unsolicited advice to you is get drunk every day. It may destroy your liver, but the rest of you will be very happy (unless you are a habitually morose drunk).
Bill,
Sooo…Puck had too much to think last night?
“the failure to resolve the dishonest operations of RussiaGate is a big part of what drove authority and responsibility”
My youngest daughter refuses to believe that RussiaGate was a malicious fabrication b/c “Mueller wouldn’t say Trump was innocent and there’s obviously lots more evidence that Mueller wanted Congress to investigate.” There is no reasoning with her — this is a firmly held belief that Russia was responsible for Trump’s election. The power of relentless propaganda has taken its toll on America. I really have to wonder why I spent all that money on her education and she can’t think for herself.
“These are all Democratic Party-controlled cities with Democratic mayors.”
My question is — why aren’t they asking themselves any questions? What went wrong? Why can’t most HS kids pass a simple math test? Write a coherent sentence? I’ve never heard one do anything that sounds like soul searching for their role in their cities deterioration. Hillary’s book What Happened should have been titled What Happened?
Remember the Democratic axiom:
A lie repeated enough times becomes the truth.
The Democratic Party thrives on lying enough times to the most susceptible people, kids and immigrants, who do not have the background to make good rational decisions or have any form of a belief system.
Just part of the very successful Stupidification program going on around us.
While I agree the Democrat party is nothing but lies the other side is complacent in many of them by going along to get along.
The Republican party up to Trump was all but bending over backwards and spineless!
The Republicans right now are trying to undermine President Trump.
They would be able to continue more of their lucrative financial rackets under Biden.
I don’t think Biden will be the candidate. I think once a black woman has agreed to second place, they will switch the obviously senile white man for a white madman.
Guess who that is?
That would be The Lincoln Project, not only trying to kneecap the president, but Republucan senators too.
It seems to be made up of operatives from the McCain and Romney campaigns, IOW losers.
Brh
Right now? As if this is new?
LOL.
The few Democrats or Republicans with any courage or ethics are marginalized. They act like they’re terrified of being criticized and do nothing but equivocate. Remember about 2 to 3 weeks ago when Fauci appeared before a Senate committee and the only person asking him any real questions was Rand Paul? Himself a doctor, he understood the science but that doesn’t excuse the other Senators from confronting Fauci with conflicting evidence and demanding straight forward answers.
I wish President Trump would sit down and have a talk with Rand’s father.
Dr, Ron Paul is unusual in that while he thinks the president is doing some things wrong, he does not hate the man and actually wants him to succeed.
You’d think all Republicans (or anybody) would want the president to do well, for the good of the country, but that is not the case.
Anyway whoever is advising the president on anything related to the Wuhan flu isn’t helping him. Or us.
As an American I want all the presidents to do the right thing and succeed in making America a better place for all to flourish in.
How do we get from where we are now to an even better society?
The problem is one of special interest groups at odds as to what better even is at this point.
Yup!
Where is a believer in the US Constitution and individual freedom and responsibility to go?
Democrats and GOP are both shot in their defense of the Deep State. That is why I was and am a Trumpsters. He is the only force left in DC that sees what a toxic force the Deep State and their globalist masters really are. And he is losing the battle due to voter incompetence.
‘Voter incompetence’
Has “The Wisdom of Crowds” been ‘cancelled’ too now, JohnAZ?
And why American history – mythology and all – and civics stopped being taught decades ago. Not to mention how the “educator” class overthought such simple things as 2+2=4.
Jeez, JohnAZ. What a fatuous thing to say.
Does the GOP/Trumpista Party NOT thrive on lying enough times…etc?
I am NOT defending DNC, or Democrats per se, but to point an accusing finger at one entity, ignores the three fingers pointing back at yourself.
@maj
I’m not defending the DNC and yet that is ALL you do.
No one believes you.
Wrong.
I deplore your arsehole President and have a left-leaning social world-view. You INTERPRET that to your personal satisfaction as being pro-DNC & a raging communist.
Wrong.
Few can be deeply educated. It’s far more than cramming facts (whether true or false) into heads. It’s to help people cultivate the sense of truth, to know what is true or false – and to give them (if they will take them) the tools to help do so.
I could have talked with your daughter for five minutes and told you she was not one of the Chosen.
I assume you sent to her to college to get a good paying job. That’s something very different. It used to be a place for high IQ morons. Now it’s just a place for morons to get indoctrinated for the most part.
I’m not sure who the Chosen are but I do know I sent her to excellent schools to get an education not just a high paying or prestigious job and she used to be able to hear other’s viewpoints and debate issues. But I’ve noticed this in many young adults — they don’t seem to be able to tolerate any discussion that challenges their set ideas. And these so-called ideas all seem to be talking points.
Probably 90% of the people in college shouldn’t be there, they should be working. Wait, you say, there are no JOBS! Therein lies the conundrum…
No there are plenty of ‘jobs” even now I see help wanted signs all over not like this time last year but there is work for those that want it.
The real issue at hand is that everything has become increasingly more expensive at least in Southern California.
Average houses are hovering around 500k, a big mac meal is approaching 10 bucks, a gallon of gas is over $3 and minimum $15 wage is driving all those costs up and up.
Everything our fine legislature does makes it worse.
So, LOWER wages would REDUCE these costs?
Well you tell me 15 years ago an average lunch cost under $6 dollars from your local fast food joint or eatery and an expensive lunch was around $10. We now sit at 10 dollars for a shitty mcmeal and the dollar menu is a joke while the higher end lunch is $18-$20. A fricking six pack of beer is a buck a beer like in the bar days and a designer style beer is almost $20.
As the wages crept up so did passing on the cost.
Taxes increased the cost of fuel which increased the cost of everything shipped along with wage increases.
Meanwhile those of us trapped in the middle did not get a raise for doing white collar work.
Minimum wage was $3.35 when I started now its almost $15 and in that time as wages increased prices sky rocketed.
Cause and effect sunshine.
Right, so you WANT lower wages – just not for you. I get it.
Yeah, and the solution is to stay in school as long as possible, borrowing money for living, getting higher degrees of BS disciplines.
It creates jobs for the universities and the overpaid creatures there.
Fox News poll just released shows The public thinks that Biden would do a better job of running the economy than Trump.
.???
Higher taxes, socialism, free everything, skyrocketing debt causing inflation, sending jobs to China, pandering to minorities etc, etc.
The country has finally lost its mind under the onslaught of the MSM.
But from where the excess Energy supplies will be coming from for anybody to run the Economy better, having now Saudi, Russia, China and all the rest have peaked their coal, oil and gas?
Nobody can challenge the Laws of Physics!
The collective unconscious isn’t thinking about that John. When they view Biden– the doddering, gibbering, chimera that he is– I think many people are attempting to resurrect 2010, or something like that. Back to what they considered “normality”: unrestrained globalism and neo-imperialism.
The agitprop officers have done their job faithfully. With an ascendency of Biden, it’ll be Moscow or bust, baby!
Please -Fox has defended into the hellhole of MSM? All is lost!
Descended…
The inability of many people to recognize character and integrity and to honor and defend it lead’s to it’s demise. Reason and logic have no place in today’s America. Let us abolish this foolish republic and have a king and queen. Megan and Harry are about right for the job. Kanyae for defense minister.
Celebrity worship is a symptom of the times.
Ask yourself, why should a person who can sing or dance entitled to advise anybody on anything?
Because they gave it one for the Gipper, that’s why, BuckO.
RW
“Megan and Harry are about right for the job. Kanyae for defense minister.”
LOL!
(Wow! TWO wild, free-roaming apostrophes within three words!)
It seems Barr & Durham have threats on loved ones and now unable to find a safe place to keep them during court proceedings?
From where did you learn about threats to loved ones? How reliable are these reports?
tlauria
Hedge has used the fake news indicator ‘it seems’. Nothing else needed.
Jim, You neglected to include Filthadelphia (Philadelphia) in your list of democrat controlled and demolished cities. It’s leftist rag, The Inquirer and some of the loonies who write for it deserve your examination of the filth passing for journalism these days.
Detroit is about as ruined as one can get.
I suspect if he went down the list of destroyed cities run by Democrats the list would be longer then the sum total of actual post.
He could also simply say California is sliding into the abyss at a faster and faster rate.
PA’s Health Director took his own mother out of a long term care facility before exposing residents to COVID-1984 to kill them.
https://www.phillymag.com/news/2020/07/16/rachel-levine-pennsylvania-health/
Her! She Who Must Be Obeyed!
“As these facilities quickly became virus hot spots (nursing and long-term care homes account for two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths statewide), Levine enforced a policy that required nursing homes to readmit COVID-19 patients after they were discharged from hospitals. She was also criticized for her lack of transparency about which facilities were affected and how badly.”
I read the article and she sounds like someone who’s very interested in furthering her own personal issues and quite the manipulator. Poor Pennsylvania.
“I really have to wonder why I spent all that money on her education and she can’t think for herself…. Why can’t most HS kids pass a simple math test? Write a coherent sentence?”
– I work in higher ed, which I think is mostly doomed in the next decade for a panoply of reasons, of which the most germane to this conversation is that you can’t have higher ed without “lower ed” first
– “Lower ed” (i.e., primary and secondary ed) is now about ensuring that there is someone to watch the young’uns while the folks are at work, that some kids get three square meals a day, and that violence is kept to a minimum, with only the occasional faculty injury or parental arrest.
– Who needs to know how to read and write when your smart house or social worker will do all that for you? And math is hard, and therefore [insert absurdly inflammatory politicized adjective here].
– As to why your higher ed’ed kid does not think for herself: thinking for yourself, or thinking critically (or even thinking, period), has been replaced in most non-STEM curricula by Critical Theory, Marcuse, Foucault, and Derrida. These intellectual anti-intellectuals see certain forms of thinking for yourself (unsurprisingly, those that contradict today’s cultural marching orders, which usually subvert norms while always leaving the real owners in charge) as making us into “bad people.” Cancel culture doesn’t seek to change actions, it seeks to change hearts and minds, to bring them into conformity with the day’s orthodoxy. It is theology, and stoopid theology at that.
In short: yes Jim, thinking has been cancelled.
This problem has accelerated with the rise of “smart” phones here to be called SMRT phones.
I notice so many people can’t pull their noses out of them.
My own family would spend 6 hours or more scrolling through stupid dog videos, videos of people pronouncing something or telling the world some inane thing or a stupid meme of some type.
I can’t say much because I have been mildly addicted to computer gaming for 20′ years.
I’ve noticed that one of the feature of the scamdemic is that those who carry a phone, especially a smart phone, have an easier time dealing with all the restrictions.’
Such as when you show up for your hair appointment and arn’t allowed inside the building until it is your turn.
It also makes it easier for the government to track you, so it makes sense that those with phones would be rewarded for carrying them.
“Social distance” which has nothing to do with science (so that Birx quack should be fired) does have something to do with surveillance, because if you stand close together it is harder to distinguish individuals.
Well not really each device has a specific identifier like a mac address burned into it.
They know within feet of exactly where you are and have been.
Many a study has turned off the data plans and put them in airplane mode only to see the phone is still reporting and tracking.
True. But the crowd photos taken at riots, etc., even the facial recognition software, work better when people stay apart.
So why are these corrupt ‘authorities’ insisting on masks, Beryl? Is that a contradictory position?
Also the social pressure from social media to hold certain views considered acceptable (Trump is evil), compassionate (systemic racism must be abolished), justifiable (no matter what the violence) and intolerance is presented as courageous, committed integrity to upholding high standards b/c anyone who disagrees with them is a cold-hearted, kinda stupid, easily deluded, and in their very heart, a racist and probably a fascist too.
Got it in one!
Why should YOU have to think? We have experts for that.
That’s really a good point and I plan to give it up entirely. I never was much good at it and it’s time I learned how to knit.
I know how to knit. Sorry, you still have to use your own personal brain for that activity, too.
That’s really terrible news. You say there are experts who’ll do my thinking for me? I must find them.
Thinking is NOT cancelled, class. The New York Times is merely heading into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, that’s all. Far be it for me to state that the New York Times is not interested in your thoughts as they have plenty of their own when it comes to being the newspaper of record in a sovereign of fraud.
Harken back to the good old days when we had gold backing and real journalists worldwide. Heck, in Ottawa back in the 70s we had three daily newspapers stuffed to the gills with editorials. As a kid I almost had a full time job just tying up the God damned newspapers that were piled in the living room every week. We had three daily newspapers delivered daily whereas today I have to search Google to find they have deplatformed anything they deem heterodox commentary.
The New York Times has been standing in line to lick my balls in deference to my superior intellect since 1995, and long before they started muzzling their staff. The New York Times is now manufactured to absorb urine on New York City streets as that is their mandate since the advent of COVID-19.
RW
RW,
Nice rant….
Thinking is no yet illegal or cancelled, but it IS politically incorrect to speak thoughts that do no strongly correlate to the antifa/blm/dem/communist thought model. And, the fact is, that speech eventually retrains thought. Think THAT through. Brainwashing occurs via speech-washing.
The likes of St Louis ‘DA’ Kim Gardner, mayors of portland and seattle, Chicago’s Beetlejuice impersonator, Mr. Wilhelm, jr (aka bill de blasio), et al., are all racialist psychotics who will drive all their cities into the junk heap of history if not stopped by those with common sense. And, I would not bet on common sense, given that anyone still living in those cities is not likely to have much, or they would have been gone months ago. Who in their right mind would live in a shoebox in calcutta, er i mean NYC, or chicago, and pay massive taxes for transfer to mindless ORCs?
Think.
Or Thwim.
(h/t some wag at IBM years ago, who marked it in on the “THINK” signs they posted above doorways.)
Excellent piece, I had been musing on the loss of thinking skills over the weekend, after attempting to have a discussion with a local legislator’s staff on the subject of Andrew Cuomo, and why there isn’t more pushback against this madman.
To his credit, this legislator didn’t vote yes on giving Cuomo emergency powers until April 2021.
That means the others, save for one more, all thought this was a good idea.
I don’t want to wonder too far off topic, I think the excellent piece deserves full attention.
I will add to the part about government crimes going unpunished (which is 100% correct), that it dismays me that no one seems to have noticed the shocking actions that took place regarding adult care facilities, which resulted in the deaths of thousands, not all of whom were at death’s door to begin with.
There simply is no benign reason for deliberately putting infected patients back into facilities with vulnerable elderly.
Especially when one thing we learned from China and Italy, amongst all the lies, misinformation and propaganda, was that this disease targeted the elderly and weak.
May diseases do, of course, but this one seemed to pass over the very young.
Knowing that, what possible reason could there be for that decision? Someone who wants to gin up an emergency in order to seize power and advance an agenda, might find it handy to wipe out a chunk of the population in one fell swoop, to get those death numbers up fast.
Also there is the fact that the same states that pulled this stunt already suffered from severe fiscal mismanagement and could not afford the Medicaid expansion that went with Obamacare.
Where do you find a lot of costly Medicaid recipients in one place?
Then there is the experiment with forced vaccines and forced mask-wearing in retaliation for refusing a flu shot. New York was one such state that tried this.
I think if one were to investigate, it would be discovered that some of the other, if not all the states that deliberately exposed the elderly to the virus also had made test runs at forcing vaccines.
I know one of them besides NY did, for fact.
So why is this going un-investigated as a potential criminal act?
Governor Cuomo said that these states were not acting individually against the virus, but as a region. Sounds like a conspiracy to me.
Andrew Cuomo is to NYC as Jim Jones was to Jonestown. Some of the NYC residents have recognized this and are pulling up stakes and getting away from his reach to the best of their ability.
Another thing, astonishingly, is that Andrew is still running for president, and running on his record of the virus response.
Dr, Fauci is praising that record.
Even Republicans are trying to use the coronavirus against President Trump.
Again and again we see inaccurate numbers used to enact new “restrictions” against Americans not connected to government. We also see exactly zero consequences for dummies to use bad information to resume dictating. I’m looking at you, DeSantis.
No, there isn’t a red state/blue state divide. the Republicans are either in on the scam or they are willfully stupid, stupid, stupid.
We pay them for this.
I see the president is waking up just slightly to the fact that he has been conned. There is no shame in admitting he got bad, bad information.
The shame is in how long this has been allowed to continue.
What more needs to be said that big box stores were allowed to stay open but small business were forced to close.
Trump’s known for months it was a scam but was afraid to act. He may pay dearly for that. It’s very late to start fighting against it now, since so many of his supporters believe in it.
He may have underestimated the utter malice of the Democrats – never imagining that anyone would try to use a public health emergency to win votes.
FDR may have been an anomaly? I wonder what trajectory the US would have taken in the absence of the New Deal? Without WWII, the Oligarchy would have deep-sixed the New Deal. The Supreme Court was thwarting the New Deal at every turn, and the Oligarchy was purposefully stymying economic recovery.
I think that Greg Gutfeld nailed it when he noted that the New York Times has enough left wing readers for support that they can remain rich by pandering to this audience alone. They cannot make as much money by honest reporting of the news. Don’t expect anything resembling truth from them.
He nailed it on the “opioid crisis” scam as well, that has people in pain being treated like criminals when seeking medicine they need in order to have any quality of life.
US opiod overdose deaths in 2019 approximately 47,000.
US deaths Vietnam war 58,220.
And the opiod epidemic began in the 1990s.
And it IS possible to have “any quality of life” without dope.
All due respect but.
Blow a disk in your spine and then get back to me about quality of life devoid of pain killers.
Get a nice gout attack and get back to me again.
In fact get any kind of nagging injury that throbs all day/night and talk to me after a couple of months of no sleep.
What did said people do before Tramadol etc?
@maj
Suffered and died of course.
If MDs would do their jobs and prescribe appropriate analgesia, opioids would be available to folks that need them, and not available to those that do not need them.
The crisis Is MD/pharma caused.
I just read this article and at first glance thought the headline said wall of morons.
I took a second look and saw moms not moron.
I suspect my initial read was more correct.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/wall-of-moms-at-portland-protest-formed-to-protect-demonstrators/ar-BB16XGMr?ocid=msnews
ha ha
hilarious
hey moms can be morons, too
They’re just big (fat) kids with more tats. Women stop growing mentally much earlier than men do for the most part.
https://katu.com/news/local/portland-police-stay-away-say-federal-officers-dispersed-overnight-protesters
“According to Portland police, protesters gathered in front of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse on Southwest 3rd Avenue. At around 9:40 a.m., some people in the crowd breached the fence surrounding the building.
Federal officers came out of the courthouse at around 11:20 p.m. to attempt to repair the fence and then went back inside.
About 15 minutes later, Portland police said people began climbing the fence and soon pulled it down, allowing dozens of people access to approach the courthouse doors. Portland police said these people had various objects including shields, helmets, gas masks, umbrellas, bats, and hockey sticks.
At 11:50 p.m., federal officers came out of the building again and dispersed the crowd.
Portland police say hundreds of people wandered around downtown Portland for the next two hours before many regrouped on Southwest 3rd Avenue in front of the courthouse. Police said one person tried tampering with a security camera on the nearby Justice Center and some people lit a fire within the portico in front of the federal courthouse.
Portland police said federal officers came out again at around 1:45 a.m. and dispersed the crowd and extinguished the fire.
Portland Police Bureau says its officers were not present during any of these overnight activities. They said Portland officers did not engage the crowds and did not deploy CS gas.”
Someone wants to destroy America. And from overseas, it looks like CNN and other parties are helping to set the whole thing up.
It seems to be the political class against America.
Seeing that the polity in this country are put in place by the people of the country in one form or the other, it seems the real enemy of America are its own people.
In other words, the America of the US Constitution and the past 250 years no longer exists.
Welcome to Amerika!
The color revolution has come home.
Interesting.
The white population percentage is still >50%, the Black is 13.4%.
Where is the revolution?
The Purple Revolution to be exact.
Now something else to drive the fear politics.
https://weather.com/health/news/2020-07-17-rare-mosquito-disease-jamestown-canyon-virus-michigan-new-hampshire
Bundle up don’t show skin and hose yourself down with deet!
Perhaps no American industry is doing better during the pandemic than the gun industry, thanks to the combined efforts of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and Democrat mayors. It would be in the best interests of Colt, Mossberg, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, and Winchester to donate heavily to the Democrats
It is virtually impossible to find a gun suitable for home defense for sale today. They are sold out. As an issue, gun control is dead for the next decade at a minimum.
Gun Control around these here parts means hitting the target.
Seriously, a lot of frightened newbies from all political persuasions have now the means the seriously injure or kill themselves or others and that ought to be a concern.
When I took the concealed carry training (which I now regret as it only enhances my dossier) there was an old guy who, replying to a scenario question from the instructor, invariably answered “pull out the gun and start shooting.” I left more in fear of all the CC grads out there than potential bad guys.
The instructor of course corrected the old guy and hammered home the very simple legal fact that once you draw your weapon in public you now have a legal problem And it just gets worse from there. Note the couple in St. Louis. Thankfully it appears the governor will enforce common sense since no one got injured but the fact remains they are in fact guilty of at least very poor judgement, if not state law.
Living in Massachusetts, extremely liberal politically, meant that I had to go through the process in order to get a legal permit for cc. Being fingerprinted, having my picture taken, having to fill out an application having to get 3 references (difficult since many of my friends are anti-gun), and having my records checked made me very uncomfortable. In the end, I decided to do what the authorities wanted, but reluctantly.
No you have a problem if you point said fire arm simply pulling it is not grounds for anything even in California.
Al bets are off in shitholes like Chicago and DC.
My understanding is that you basically shouldn’t draw your weapon unless you’re about 95% sure you’re going to die if you don’t. “Better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6”. But just pulling the gun in order to intimidate is going to land you in a world of shit with the modern DA.
Go out and buy a nice leather bound King James Bible and pronounce to gun brandishing Zombie apocalypse throngs of masses that you choose to live by the exhortation of peace rather than war, and therefore choose to heed the words of the bible to not bear arms, or live by the gun as he who chooses to live by the gun will also die by the gun.
Opt to live without guns, America.
The pen is mightier than the sword, truly.
My old worn and torn King James bible is better defence than guns and bullets provide, methinks. Living by peace takes more balls than living by the gun armed with threats towards one’s neighbours and countrymen.
The USA needed guns for the wilderness as America started out, but that was 250 years ago, eh. Now, instead of muskets and musket balls you are playing with nuclear war machinery which is a step up from muskets and musket balls I would say.
RW
How many of Ted Bundy’s victims do you think wished they had a King James Bible in hand?
How many wished they had a gun in hand?
I would not speculate on the wishes of human beings that died at the hands of a serial killer, but I would speculate that Bundy’s predation was not focused on those that read the bible.
Most serial killers focus on the poorest of the poor in the most run down areas of urban cities where prostitutes gather. Bundy et al. always focus on street people without means of support socially or financially.
I have been Remote Viewing serial killers for decades and can assure you that they invariably work socially and financially poor districts for their victims.
RW
Bundy focused on coeds. Three minutes on Wikipedia would have shown you that.
I’ve no time for the serial killers that are caught for serial killing. I don’t generally Wikipedia serial killers that are passé and dead. The psychopaths I follow are living still. Some are dead, but the #1 worst isn’t yet. Bundy was on my radar before I knew what Remote Viewing was and started to systematize the process enough to know the experience live time.
Bundy killed more than coeds.
RW
Both are good for different purposes. The Bible or “pen” is a sword written in ink that can penetrate the human heart. The Sword is a pen that writes in blood. Each is defective without the other.
One is body and one is mind if you will.
Ah yes–the Poesy of Vashtar. Verbal swordsmanship, in all its hyper-threaded glory.
I admit I look forward to these lapidary, concise fantasias of yours. Others here are sometimes astute, sometimes amusing, but (our Host excepted) they usually lack that poetic acumen which goes to the heart of things. And without such music there can be no victory, even of the transitory kind.
Pray, sir, when might we expect the publication of your Collected Aphorisms and Roundelays?
The following were all framed by Obama, his administration, holdovers in the FBI, CIA, DOJ and IRS,
as well as the hair-on-fire Democrats in Congress:
Justice Kavanaugh – false claims by Democrat Congress members, same as in 1991 re: Justice Thomas
–>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42YWLnCErOs
Dinesh D’Souza – guilty but given “way out of proportion” sentence
–>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMDqUskPv1A
George Papadopoulos – FBI entrapment (RussiaGate Hoax)
–>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlCRQG7McCE
Roger Stone – FBI entrapment (RussiaGate Hoax)
–>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLrfLhdppIY&t=1s
General Flynn – FBI entrapment (RussiaGate Hoax)
–>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUJBYVyGB88
President Trump – Obama orchestrated failed coup (Cross Fire Huricane) & sham impeachment (RussiaGate)
–>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIzbnOzQqMQ
You forgot Operation Timber Sycamore which was what created and sustained ISIS for use as a proxy army against Assad.
Obama is the most criminal president in US history.
Or McCain.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/did-john-mccain-meet-with-abu-bakral-baghdadi-the-alleged-head-of-the-islamic-state-isis-isil-daesh/5498177
McStain.
“What do you make of St. Louis Chief Prosecutor (effectively DA) Kim Gardner moving to prosecute Mark and Patricia McCloskey for defending their house against a mob that threatened to burn it down?”
Good question, Jim.
The answer is that totalitarians don’t stop. So, if you give them an inch, they’ll want a yard. The only thing they respond to is force. So, if you empower an extremist group by giving them a pass on threatening a homeowner outside his house, the next step are totalitarian mobs trying to go inside peoples’ homes.
So, back to you. How do you think that will play out?
“I hear ya.”
– Pucker
“The crimes of officers in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and other agencies go unadjudicated while clear evidence of their seditious misdeeds has been publicly documented and widely published.”
Same as it ever was. Except we have a new cadre of self-righteous/appointed pundits who have flipped their allegiance from left-to-right and back again a few times only to land belly-up on the discovery that trashing the woke mob is the safest bet in self-publishing
.
One is supposed to pick a side of the fence and NOT fence sit, Artie.
RW
Thought Precedes Action
…even stupid actions.
There are public characters in this drama described by Kunstler’s blogs and then there are the private citizens’ actions that have caused them to receive intense public attention.
How should one conduct themselves in public?
The McCloskeys were prominent members in their gated community, (he is a lawyer) with a stone home. They heard the protestors had broken into their community and were trespassing. No reports I read said the protestors were verbally threatening to burn their (stone) home down.
Notre Dame cathedral was also a stone building. The wood inside of it burned very nicely. You don’t know what you’re talking about, Karah. — JHK Admin
The couple said they were eating outside (which is why they were aware of anything going on at all) and were disturbed by the group of protestors. They came out of their front door facing the street where the protestors were marching toward the mayor/governors mansion. Before they came out they decided to arm themselves with a machine gun and a pistol to confront the protestors. It’s assumed they were both licensed gun owners and that they actually knew how to use those weapons effectively.
However, upon closer scrutiny of the video and pictures of the incident, it is apparent to me that this couple must have been drinking wine or beer or some other kind of alcohol because the woman is just waving the pistol in the air and sometimes at her husbands head. They are both barefoot. The husband is displaying his weapon and looking ready to pull the trigger despite it not being pointed at anyone, pointing his right finger away from his home and shouting at the protestors to essentially “get off my lawn, this is private property”. Eventually, the protestors went on their way and it was discovered that someone in their group had broken through a gate in the walled off community.
What were this couple thinking? That they could not depend on the public safety officers for their safety and had to in effect take the law into their own hands (the householder being a student of the law) which emboldened him and his wife to confront the crowds with weapons (and having a bit of liquid courage in their veins).
What reputation has this couple garnered for themselves? I think what they did was stupid because they wound up escalating and fomenting the chaos. All they had to do was wait inside their home, call 911 if they felt there was a threat to life or property, while having their guns at the ready if necessary to protect their life. Everything in that couples home is probably insured against fire and whatever else. It’s not worth killing someone over. But if someone is trying to kill you, then yes, you have the right to do everything within your power to stop that. None of the protestors were armed.
Have BLM and Antifa declared war on private citizens and threatened their lives? I think the majority of BLM and Antifa are political organizations who are being counseled by their political leadership (including clergy) to declare war on the power structure.
I know there is gang lead violence using the crowds of peaceful protestors as a cover for their lawless actions. So the peaceful protestors have to really THINK about what may happen to them if they decide to go on the public streets. They can not control what other people do.
The report this morning of a private citizen curious about how the fed troops were dealing with the protests, and going down to the street to confront the fed soldiers with a question concerning their legal obligations to protect civilians engaged in peaceful assembly, resulted in him getting gassed and his hand bones broken. That should make more people pause and think about getting involved in these public street protests and confronting law enforcement or anyone else who might hold a contrary view.
Politics has become the weapon of choice for the people that want to get ahead and maintain a powerful position in society. If you are thinking about choosing a side in this struggle for positions, money and power, where do you think you will honestly end up?
I think these people did call the police, Karah. The police never responded.
I’ve seen video in the past month of at least a dozen people– individuals and couples — being assaulted and beaten to within an inch of their lives by Peaceful Protesters. Say what you want about the McCloskeys gun handling skills, they remained unassailed.
Right here in Ct Peaceful Protesters climbed up onto the Interstate, stopping traffic for miles. Remarkably, they were accompanied by Ct State Troopers, who debased themselves by ‘taking a knee’s and grovelling before the mob. At the same time other Peaceful Protesters were circulating thru the lines of stranded commuters, kicking in car doors, smashing windows, punching and robbing people, trying to carjack motorists. And then when troopers tried to open the roads up — heavily traveled trunk highways leading into NYC, the Governor apologized — not to people delayed trying to get to work, but to the Peaceful Protesters.
Karah, it seems to me we are on our own, responsible for our own security. So be it.
Brh
“At the same time other Peaceful Protesters were circulating thru the lines of stranded commuters, kicking in car doors, smashing windows, punching and robbing people, trying to carjack motorists.”
Are there reports detailing this? The troopers presumably saw this property destruction and assaults and did nothing?
Oh, it was covered, Billy Hill.
The police were ordered to stand down, then, when the street disturbances finally subsided, the ruling Dems made a virtue out of their weakness, patting themselves on the back on the back for they handled the Peaceful Protests.
Every single news report in Ct at the time was prefaced with the words ‘George Floyd’, and ended with the words ‘Peaceful Protest’. You had to pay attention to what was sandwiched in between, and have the acuity of a CIA intel analyst to figure out what really happened.
Brh
BRH — I am curious whether there was local reporting with photographs or video. That is all.
Don’t most gated communities have gatekeepers and private security companies monitoring the grounds? What’s the point in having a gated community if you can not really keep non-members OUTSIDE the gates?
Karah,
With private security only, the gates fall to the effectiveness of a “suggestion”….
I am not a lawyer, but I think there are basic constitutional rights to privacy (no searches and seizures without a warrant) and to protecting one’s private property from destruction (people on the homeowners/corporations land are considered property).
I have come to the conclusion that gates exist to designate a certain area as PRIVATE which comes under these universal protections that TRUMP the other universal rights to peacefully assemble and protest by criminalizing TRESPASSERS.
The McCloskeys are stupid in that they played into the hand of the protestors by exposing themselves to the public and exposing their obvious FEAR and DISDAIN for the people petitioning their community and their leaders for a redress of grievances concerning being disenfranchised or kept outside the gates of civil discourse.
Karah,
Sorry to have to tell you this, but “constitutional freedoms” require force, or a threat of force to exist . Your demands regarding your rights have no standing unless you can defend them… your remonstrations and demands are no more than a belch in a hurricane.
Congratulations upon leading a life that did not require you to understand this basic premise. You are among the anointed.
So all the Kill Whitey stuff is just peaceful propaganda? What is wrong with Whites that they can support this evil Movement?
Wow…I got visited by Admin! Hi James!
The salient point I was making is that STONE is a rich mans building material for the simple fact that it CAN NOT be burned completely down by the insurrectionists. That’s why they make important structures out of stone and granite and they reach over 2 stories in the air…imitating fortress like structures.
Notre Dame is a good example of this and how unsuccessful people were in destroying it completely by fire…if it was people that started the fire…I do not really know how the fire was started. It is NOT being renovated by only private interests who are members of the church, but is considered by the president of France to be a public institution because it draws tourists from all over the world. I visited Notre Dame Cathedral in winter 1999 and I do not remember there being a lot of wood in its overall structural supports…nor any heating systems….its designed to force one to look UP for a source of light because it’s very dark with no noticeable electric lighting. There is nothing much to see inside Notre Dame, except for the stained glass, so you are immediately guided to their little store to look at mementos to buy. Notre Dame was meant to be admired from the OUTSIDE, in my opinion.
A few days ago the ancient Cathedral in Nantes burned down.
In France, Churches and even Synagogues get torched on a regular basis. Odd thing, Mosques hardly ever go up in flames.
Brh
They must be fireproof.
Karah,
You’ve said three things that make me question your sincerity, if not your intelligence.
1. “Have BLM and Antifa declared war on private citizens and threatened their lives?”
What does a sign reading “Kill All White People” mean, if it is not threatening the lives of certain private citizens?
2. “What’s the point in having a gated community if you can not really keep non-members OUTSIDE the gates?”
Um, if the non-members are INSIDE the gates, marching en masse, maybe that’s why home owners got their guns?
3. “Notre Dame was meant to be admired from the OUTSIDE, in my opinion.”
Take a deep breath for this one, love. Your opinion here is WRONG. Don’t agree? Google the phrase “Gothic architecture” and see why they named the style after the “barbaric” Goths. (Here’s why – cuz the outside, with all its flying buttresses, was UGLY, barbarically so. All that outer ugliness was to make the INSIDE even more beautiful. So again, your opinion is WRONG.)
For all too many, thinking wasn’t cancelled. It never started to begin with.
Hi LagingRunatic,
I did Google Gothic architecture and got wikipedia.org saying:
“The defining element of Gothic architecture is the pointed or ogival arch. It is the primary engineering innovation and the characteristic design component. The use of the pointed arch in turn led to the development of the pointed rib vault and the flying buttresses, combined with elaborate tracery and stained glass windows. These elements together formed a structurally and aesthetically integrated system, or style, that characterises the Gothic….
The term “Gothic architecture” orginated as a pejorative description. Giorgio Vasari used the term “barbarous German style” in his Lives of the Artists to describe what is now considered the Gothic style, and in the introduction to the Lives…he attributes various architectural features to the Goths, whom he held responsible for destroying the ancient buildings after they conquered Rome, and erecting new one sin this style…
Christopher Wren disapproved of the name Gothic for pointed architecture…he called it the ‘Saracen style’…owing the Islamic Goden Age…
According to a 19th-century correspondent in the London journal Noes and Queries, Gothic was a derisive misnomer; the pointed arcs and architecture…was quite different to the rounded arches prevalent in the late antiquity and the Ostrogothic Kingdom in Italy…”
***
“We appreciate your support of the movement and our ongoing fight to end State-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever. ” blacklivesmatter.com
“To date, there have not been any known antifa-related murders.” https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounders/who-are-antifa
How do you propose BLM and Antifa root out these people with “Kill All White People” signs? How do you feel about the so called “hate speech” ordinances? What should be their punishment?
***
In number 2, you are avoiding the question about the ineffectiveness of gated communities. If the people inside the gated community cannot rely on that gate to keep mobs out, then why have a gate/wall?
They can live like the rest of NON-gated civilization, who also have weapons, and do NOT feel the need to pull them out every time a group of people gather or walk down their public avenues. The walls are meant for privacy, not to keep mobs out and the community knows this that is why they invest in layers of protection; cement/stone walls, huge lawns, and weapons. They also have another option to hire private security companies to monitor for break ins. Most businesses downtown have stone and granite walls and jewelers glass…the same can be used for private mansions in gated communities. They obviously can afford all these layers of protection BEFORE using or displaying weapons (which turned out to be unloaded and the pistol was a prop, the wife is not licensed to carry, thank heaven!)
***
I am sincerely interested in what James’ weekly blogs have to say and report and I do encourage critical thinking but not for the sake of just being critical, for the sake of progressive thought. I hope we all are learning something about the subjects we discuss if not learn something about each other!
Hi Karah,
Thanks for the thoughtful response and apologies for my unnecessary snark.
1. Gothic architecture was used intentionally to create a more lovely interior to the churches, which is why there was such an emphasis on openness and light, stained glass windows, etc. The flying buttresses were regarded as ugly makeshift design elements by Italian architects, which is one of the origins of the phrase “Gothic architecture.” Those ugly makeshift elements were essential in creating the vast open space inside the church. That’s why I said you were wrong about them meant to be enjoyed from the outside. Perhaps that’s what people do now, but that was not the original intent of the creators.
2. “How do you propose BLM and Antifa root out these people with ‘Kill All White People’ signs?”
It isn’t about rooting out, which suggests I’ve got to dig in the dirt. If you’re holding a “Kill All Black People” sign, there is no rooting necessary. As a participant in the event, I’d say get away and would ensure that person was nowhere near me and my signs, and as an organizer, I would publicly disavow any and all folks who held such signs as not being affiliated with the cause.
It’s the same way I would have responded to people saying “Kill All Republicans” at our anti-Bush rallies – by saying “get the fuck out” and by clearly disassociating myself from those folks.
“How do you feel about the so called ‘hate speech’ ordinances? What should be their punishment?”
I feel about those “hate speech” ordinances the same way I do about all “hate speech” nonsense – I hate them! “Hate speech” is in the eye of the beholder, just like “offensiveness.” The same folks who told my family to get over a crucifix in a jar of piss because it was “art” now get to tell me when I offend them?! Puh-leeze and fuck off. Those people have the legal right to say “Kill All White People” so long as it doesn’t incite violence, but as I’ve come to learn from my anti-1st amendment colleagues, legal doesn’t mean without consequence. In 2020, the sign holder could lose their job, etc., for being “problematic.”
And no need for punishment, just dialogue. “How did bringing a ‘Kill All White People’ sign help our cause, Dianne? Don’t do that next time or you’re out of the movement” That sort of stuff. Just stop pretending it doesn’t happen or doesn’t matter. I think this new trend, on all political sides, about lying about what is clearly the case, helps no one and harms everyone.
3. Your response about my comment on gated communities as ineffective for protection ended with this sentence: “If the people inside the gated community cannot rely on that gate to keep mobs out, then why have a gate/wall?”
I’d ask a few similar questions to suggest that maybe there is a logical fallacy hidden in there somewhere, i.e., that the reliance in question must be 100% perfect or else it is 0% useful.
“If a nation’s citizens cannot rely on borders to keep foreigners out, why have borders?”
“If people without COVID-19 cannot rely on masks to keep them safe from COVID-19, why wear masks?”
“If someone who is alive cannot rely on being alive to keep from eventually dying, why be alive?”
I don’t live in a gated community, though I do have a privacy fence. I consider that as also affording a layer of protection. If someone was inside that fence without my permission, and they looked like they had ill intent, I might introduce them to another layer of protection in the form of a baseball bat or machete.
And FWIW, I’m not into being critical for the sake of being critical either (I hope). I grew up in an evangelical Christian home, know the sound of self-regarding bullshit when I hear it, and respond accordingly. It sounds like, “You can’t say that” or “How dare you ask that question” or “That comment offends my beliefs” or buzzword-laden gibberish. So my big critical question for you is: what is “progressive thought” progressing toward? I mean that seriously. After all, progressive just means moving forward. On its own, that term has no real content other than what we impute to it. My parents, for example, see all of the “progress” around them as “regress,” insofar as it goes against everything they hold sacred. I doubt their criticisms will be allowed anywhere near contemporary discourse.
Be well, sincerely.
Also Karah, per the response below, the mob had destroyed one of the gates on the gated community. That’s when the baseball bats and other sporting goods come out of the garage. I don’t get to invade a community (which is what is implied by destroying a gate) with impunity.
LagingRunatic,
No, I am not saying do NOT have walls/fences/borders by questioning “why have them”…I honestly want to know WHY they exist if people consistently disregard them. An example of this is when people give out their gate codes to delivery drivers or they just do not bother to shut the gates at all because they impede delivery drivers. Nobody really likes walls in the normal course of everyday living. There were so many gates in that residential gated community because people wanted to be able to come and go and not feel like they are in a prison!
What are developers thinking when they make gated apartment complexes and gated residential communities? What exactly is the selling point about them?
Security? Nix that when 1200 people and everyone they know also have the gate codes and come and go at all hours!
Privacy? You will need a really high, non porous gate since everyone is taking pictures of everything nowadays with drones and cellphones mounted on poles. Also, the people within your “community” are watching you probably even more than people would outside the gate since they obviously are paranoids.
Demarcation That’s what streets and sidewalks do. Why do people feel they need to privatize the street? Oh, right! To prevent public use zones for people that may want to approach them and speak with them as they leave their front doors. As I said, the McCloskey lawyers are petrified of all the people they have pissed off and screwed over with their legal activities and they desire to segregate people based on CLASS. The press would have never been able to cover this story if it were not for the smart phone cameras held by the protestors. This does not mean the protestors are angels, it just means they wanted to expose how these people in Missouri conduct themselves when under pressure from a MAJORITY. I am not taking sides or trying to defend the constitution, I am trying to analyze people’s thought processes. Thinking has not died. Progress has died. People want a stand off and not discussion or debate. They just want to WIN.
***
I was surprised to see how much debate there is about to whom we must attribute the origins of the pointed arch! I studied Fine Art and they say it’s obviously ROMAN whether or not it has a point is inconsequential, that’s just a style.
I think Notre Dame is better with no roof…there’s a whole lot more natural light coming in to actually SEE inside. Notre Dames roof should be replaced by a glass one like the glass pyramid at the Louvre. That’s progressive architecture that gives tribute to the original designers…just change the materials to modern ones! We know how to do it now.
***
That leads me to religion. Theocracy is not considered progressive thought unless it recognizes marriages between same sex individuals or allows female priests. They have failed to recognize the true progression of thought when it comes to the revealing of the meaning of the Bible’s words and how they inform us about what is going on right now in front of us. Why do we have an increase in lawlessness? The Bible has progressively revealed what lawlessness is and that it would increase in the FUTURE. Thus, thoughts in the Bible are progressive but the institutions are NOT. And we see this in Universities as well when they try to be progressive but end up disregarding their foundations of established facts:
racism will always be with us and can not be outlawed,
there are two biological sexes in homo sapiens that are required in order to procreate
hybrids can not procreate
Your post reeks of disinformation and inaccuracy or straight up lies.
They had an ar-15 which is semi-automatic, only people with a special license can own a fully automatic weapon.
Semi meaning Pull trigger once bullet comes out not full auto a la spray and pray or three round burst setting.
You are obviously not paying attention if you think Antifa is peaceful and BLM has engaged in random acts of violence as well.
The rest of your screed is nonsense and lacking in common sense.
No one in the protest march in front of the McCloskey’s stone mansion committed an act of violence against them. They were suspected to have destroyed one gate and the other gates were left open.
later it was reported the husband’s weapon was unloaded.
you are splitting hairs when it comes to the definition of automatic weapons. and i do not pretend to be the authority here on anything, I expect people who care enough to do the research.
there has been controversy concerning whether or not to publish lists of licensed gun owners in the US.
I do not know what “screed” you are referring to, I never said anything about antifa and blm being peaceful. I posted their manifestos. I really do not need to draw conclusions for anyone here about what is really going on. it’s obvious there are people who say one thing and do another or try to hide who they really are.
In other words, if you want ME to take a political position regarding the facts of one little case involving two stupid rich people and a bunch of frustrated young men with nothing better to do with their time than get involved with a cult of fanatics…I ain’t doing it! I am NOT running for POTUS or any other political office. Let them all stew in their own juice, I got better things to do and see.
Anyone who defends Antifa and BLM has no sense. Common or otherwise.
Jim another great article on through a partisan lens. Its surely time to take in our dear President’s great accomplishments:
Passing a massive tax cut for billionaires and corporations that blew a giant hole in the federal budget
Borrowing 900 billion a year during the best economy ever
Making sure the powers of the following were not hindered:
– Banks
– Technology Companies
– Pharmaceutical Companies
– The MIC
Not ending any of the ongoing wars
Fully opening the checkbook as I knew he would and bankrupting the nation
Hiring some of the least qualified people ever to run his administration
Exposing the Swamp and not doing anything about it
(Amazing that he did expose it, I give him that)
Allowing all this Covid fraud that will make trillions disappear. He signed this shit.
And what the hell was his role in doing nothing at all about Jeffery Epstein
Why do you still write about Russia Gate when the people controlling the Epstein charade are so much more powerful
Yes the democrats are Marxists
And no I don’t support any of those swindlers
I will be voting Libertarian again
Is it more important to stop Trump or the takeover of the Democratic Deep State. That seems to be the question.
The Federal GOP seems to prefer the advent of a socialist state rather than acknowledge the person who took them to the cleaners in 2016. Please, RINOS, just sign not the Democratic Party where you belong and quit BSing your constituencies. Especially you Mitt.
JHK continues to predict what is coming if the Dems win in 2020.
Take your choice. Remember though, freedom lost through apathy or fear is gained back with blood, if ever.
Enjoy voting libertarian. When the Dems go uniparty, you will not have that choice.
Now, Trump or Biden?
Deep State/Cheap Skate. Can’t you think of anything worth sharing? One fucking thing that isn’t Deep State? Sounds like a Ron Jeremy book.
Says the clown with one post agenda.
Voting ‘libertarian’ would match your avatar, I agree.
RW
First they destroy the truth
Then they restrict the write to speak
As Jim has stated the the ability to think is now seriously in question
Now they tear down the past
This is the same as they did to countries in the Middle East
To K-Dog…
You really need to shut up. An armchair analyst with a ridiculous frame of reference, full of misunderstandings and altered information. President DJT is at least out there attempting to get things done, while all you do is sit around and comment on internet blogs.
Trump =
Successful businessman and real estate developer (multi-millionaire/billionaire)
Dated beautiful women (models, celebs, etc.)
Successful TV show personality
Successful author
Beautiful wife and family
President of the USA (first attempt at politics)
And, what have you ever accomplished K-Dog?
You can’t even shine DJT’s shoes. Go away.
Trump University was not a success managed by a so-called ‘successful’ businessperson. Trump stiffed his contractors that built his buildings in NYC and elsewhere. Successful businesspersons don’t stiff their contractors as a general rule in business.
I will grant that Trump was a successful TV personality, but I never watched one airing of his talentless show.
Trump has more than one wife in the historiography so that indicates just how loyal he is as a mate, or businessperson with a mate. Women are chattel to sociopaths like Trump as he only buys/rents opportunist trophy wives for hire until they lose their looks.
Some of his children are downright unsightly.
President of the USA (first attempt). I agree, but if I had Deutsche Bank holding all of my non-performing personal & business loans I would do as they say and run for POTUS as well.
K-Dog successfully annoyed you to the point of your message of biased support of Trump.
K-Dog would never stoop to shining shoes in adoration as you would because K-Dog actually has a brain, and integrity enough to know better than to shine the shoes of a confidence man Trump.
RW
Show us the crimes, Robert.
Tell us again about the Pee Tapes and your claim that you “remoted viewed” them.
You realize no one can take anything you say seriously at this point?
It’s called UrineGate, Nightsoil. And yes, I Remote Viewed that incident enough to know that Russian Federation Intelligence Officers were recording Trump in that adjacent Russian Federation hotel room for posterity sake and President Putin’s own library.
RW
Ha, ha, ha, ha,!
You nut.
You ask for them. He gives them to you. Yo call him a nut. Makes sense I guess. If you’re suffering from TDS, Trump Delusion Syndrome. It’s a disease where Trump defines reality for you. Anyone that does not believe that the country is doing great is a nut. Open your eyes fool. The country is falling apart.
@bobby brown
The country is falling apart?
In your delusional mind you attribute that to Trump and not the party of failure called Democrats?
All the crazy behavior, riots, freak outs, sky screaming, and general insanity since his election is somehow his fault?
Got to say you have really fallen off your rocker with that one.
Trump is a troll true but the reaction to the absolute failure of Hillary and all the DNC cheating leading up to that blessed event is why the country is failing.
I know, I know, you are a partisan hack and the truth has nothing to do with your crazy posts its just about talking points and propaganda but it least put a little truth in there.
Fellas, I feel impelled to belatedly chime in here and urge you not to succumb to the censorship-by-derision syndrome that makes serious intellectual exchange of unknown phenomena problematical.
Regarding Remote Viewing and Robert White’s courage in bringing up the topic (and it does take guts, in view of the prevailing attitudes, shaped by Fundamentalist Science), I would like to point out that this particular exercise was pursued with considerable interest, human resources and dedication by the Soviet intelligence establishment, over a number of years (as can be verified by a scan of the web).
That it was taken so seriously by those hard-headed dialectical materialists eventually forced the CIA (and possibly other western counterparts) to perform a perfunctory investigation into what could potentially be a weaponized phenomenon (while holding their noses firmly, without a doubt).
The KGB went as far as to round up purported psychics, paranormals and witches (who were reportedly dumped out of helicopters with a “You say that you can fly – show us”). There was also research into reports of psychic weaponry: the ability to inflict physical injury at a distance through an intense focusing on them (a stroke is a common manifestation).
The nature of these experiments, under the “controlled conditions” typical of Fundy Science, produced a predictable frustration and absence of useful data, under the usual “empirical, measurable, repeatable and peer-reviewed” yadda yadda standards.
According to what I read the programs were eventually abandoned as neither Eastern nor Western agencies were able to figure out what to do with the “close to random” results they logged up. No weapons were created.
Another example: the sneers & jeers of the Fundies have not been able to disprove or explain away what the stalwart Rupert Sheldrake posits as “morphic resonance”. This is a comparable phenomenon that cracks open a door “Science” would prefer to see kept firmly shut.
Alternative realities can be most peculiar. Don’t discount them.
Robert White: he’s just spreading more lies, slander and false information about DJT around. Typical TDSer, incapable of research and critical thinking. Wish all of these losers would get off of this blog. Many of them are probably CCP and Democrap trolls.
It goes far beyond that with RW.
This guy actually claims to have “remote viewed” (super spy lingo — you are not privy, broseph) Donald Trump instructing some Moscow hookers to pee on Obama’s hotel bed.
Think about the state of mind required to make such a hiliarious statement.
I can’t get over it. Ranks as one of the funniest things I have ever read on a forum — or heard uttered by anyone, any time or anywhere.
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha!
I read Clusterfuck Nation because of Jim’s writing ability and years of writing ability that I don’t currently possess. Learning via observation is my way of learning.
Jim can write better than the rest of us can. I realize that Jim is the veteran writer and resident author that we all follow on Clusterfuck Nation.
I am NOT here to promulgate lies, or slander. False Information and disinformation are in no way part of my bag of tricks.
I Remote Viewed Trump contracting Russian Federation hookers to urinate on the hotel room bed that his predecessor once slept in by historical accounts. I also RVed Russian Federation Intelligence Officers in the adjacent hotel room to that of Mr. Trump.
No word of a lie, amb.
Call me a liar one more time and you will be the one committing slander, BuckO.
RW
Is that a threat, Robert?
Come get me.
Another TDS twin of K-Puppy. Trump plays very big games. You and K-Puppy don’t. That is what I meant about shining his shoes. What you don’t understand is the entrepreneurial mindset: there is no such thing as failure. They “fail” their way to success. There is nothing embarrassing about bankruptcies, failed businesses or projects. All that matters is that the person gets back up, dusts themselves off, and gets back to achieving their goal. I don’t adore Trump. He has a lot of flaws like most people. Yet, you and K-Puppy are totally OUT OF HIS LEAGUE.
Caca wrapped in a tortilla is still caca. A caca taco possibly.
That’s a Credit Default Obligation-CDO [see BIG Short].
CDO= ‘Cat shit wrapped in dog shit’.
RW
“Do you suppose that voters have had a good look at these scenes and concluded that the Democratic Party is perhaps uninterested in civil order?”
.
This is 1968 all over again. All those ‘60s riots and things in the streets openly going to hell. The Great Silent Majority was watching back then and so they elected an insecure paranoid fellow who once said I Am Not A Crook who promised Law and Order in response to seeing all the mayhem. The silly public bought the joke and had law and order until Mr Not Crook was caught obstructing justice. Will the same fear response by the public happen again in 2020? Or, has the current occupant of The Big Chair tweeted once too many times, thrown one too many insults, displayed a bit too much Pure Ego to fit the taste of the Vast Uncounted Souls out in the sticks beyond the Beltway? In 2020, the victor will either be The Big Ego Man or the Who The-Hell-Am-I Man? Somehow this all seems to fit the spirit of the times just right. Either way, America loses.
.
“Is there anything about this republic that you think is worth defending?
.
Just having to pose this question just about answers it fully. Too many deep wrongs committed over too many years by too many people and too many mortal wounds left unhealed does not lead to a healthy body politic. And all the doctors are missing, too. Is that a warning siren we are hearing, or a funeral dirge? Maybe both.
Well, he did bring order – with force. The only way to deal with Revolutionaries. The State must maintain a credible monopoly on force. Mayor Wheeler doesn’t understand this or he understand all too well and is part of the Revolution, his prevarication being merely a pose.
It’s a good question Mr. K! I think it appears that thinking is being cancelled. But I do start to wonder, or think :-), of how important thinking has been in all of the decisions and processes that have led us to this point. It is probably safe to say that a whole lot has been done without a whole lot of thinking happening. Or maybe that is what someone or some ones would like us to believe. And it could be that some are thinking very much while cancelling thinking for others, as they have done for quite some time now.
What irrelevant stuff this week.
The Long Emergency is here and you’re worried about who redecorated the tea room off the Titanic’s promenade deck.
No one gives a sh*t about Flynn; he’s a QAnon wack job anyway.
Or is that something I’m supposed to give credence to, as well?
Here’s some real news: 140,000 dead Americans. 140k dead in large part because of the magical thinking and yen for conspiracy that this country revels in.
Let’s talk about that.
No Flynn is a real person, a highly decorated general who has been greatly wronged by the Democratic Party. He needs to be reinstated and lead the Armed Forces to victory in the coming Civil War.
140,000 are DEAD! DEAD!
What was the proper response?
“Coulda been worse. Coulda been millions.” Donald Trump
“Coulda been worse. I could be Donald Trump.” Kim Jung Il
Coulda been worse. You could’ve been Trump and the American media and believed every contradictory pronouncement by Anthony Fauci came from God Himself.
Seriously. I hear from everywhere that 140000 dead is Trump;s fault.
I want to know precisely, concretely, what should have been done and when. That is all.
Lets talk about why you think railroading any American is a good idea.
I bet your woke as hell until its someone who is melatonin challenged.
T
Tell me latest in a long line of trolls aka legion if they can railroad a decorated general what can they do to a low life like you or really any of us.
People DIE daily in fact no one gets out of life alive.
Want to point blame how about asking the Chinese why they closed travel from wuhan in china not not globally!
Roman,
I’m a qanon wack job also, by the way. Since you think Trump killed those people, can you tell me who killed the people in Spain, Italy and the UK?
Oh, right Roman, we must not take our eyes off the virus that has taken about as many lives as the flu season two years back. Having a civil society with rule of law can be forgotten. A great legal and political scandal involving weaponizing the FBI and other governmental organizations and positions is of little concern because it really helps the dead if we focus on only covid, covid covid all day long for months on end.
Looks like a reversal of the mid 20th century.
Government Has Had its Chance and Failed.
Speaking of thinking:
Husband and Son of a Federal Judge, Esther Salas, Are Shot in New Jersey
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/19/nyregion/shooting-nj-judge-esther-salas.html
Not just an attempted hit but sending a message.
A nation plays Switch for fifty years and suddenly wonders what the peculiar taste in their mouth is.
Thinking? I recall that William F. Buckley was and Patrick Buchanan is among those considered high level intellectuals for the conservative cause. Thinking, for voting public, was cancelled long ago. Would you like cream cheese frosting on that yellow cake?
I’m sure a much needed solution will be a flurry of restraining orders to limit public discourse accompanied by a rash of litigation to expand centralized power over local initiatives. Yessir, those tried and true methods of conservative philosophy and limited government just need a broader application.
I might need to keep my ID in my wallet so I can remember my name but I don’t need a map to find my wallet or the use of both hands.
“What do you make of St. Louis Chief Prosecutor (effectively DA) Kim Gardner moving to prosecute Mark and Patricia McCloskey for defending their house against a mob that threatened to burn it down?”
I think a brush up on investigatory skills and that gate and how long it had been in place might be in order. Maybe the standing of the fearless defenders of private property in their community would add a little intrigue to the narrative. A bizarre twist might be gained from determining how and when the gate was damaged. Naaaa that would ruin the tale
“Is there anything about this republic that you think is worth defending?”
Yes, the Constitution, the nation and her people, government of the people, by the people and for the people with equal protection and justice under the Law. You know ALL those citizens and their unalienable rights including, but not limited to, those in the Bill of Rights.
I haven’t seen this said anywhere, and many won’t agree, but i think the majority of firsty worldy governments taking a quarantine rather than a more measured, swedish “protect the weak and encourage natural immune response in the rest” response to this virus (that has also proved to be milder than predicted) has compromised firsty worldy authority for “tha masses.” It looks like the leaders have no idea how to run a civilization. (Of course they don’t, in ways much more catostrophic than a virus policy, but that’s a separate problem.)
Marlin,
I’m thinking about moving to Chicago – only 10 people shot and killed this weekend. Seems like a nice, safe place to live.
Also, maybe it’s just my paranoia, but the judge shooting and the death of the shooter appears too convenient and suspicious to me. Maxwell better be real, real careful.
It looks like it was some crazy attorney who shot up the judges house in NJ, Bill. Remember the Thunderclap Newman song ‘Something in the Air’ from back in the day.
I think total murders for Chi for the month so far is close to 80. I can mock it, but what a tragedy.
Brh
A great song, Brh. Reminds me of when I was in the Haight in the late 1960’s.
That was a more ‘righteous’ revolution, what with Vietnam and all.
Maybe you disagree, having put in all that military time?
I was too young for Viet Nam TS.
We’d hear a lot about it from the older guys.
I remember my father and uncles — WW2 and Korea vets — saying Viet Nam wasn’t an honest to goodness war, like the ones they were in, LoL.
Brh
LBJ wanted Vietnam to be the 51rst state. They were going to call it Agent Orange.
Unmasking Freedom by Israel Shamir, on Unz
Homo homini lupus est, said Plautus. Our new masters beat the old Roman comic dramatist at his game by establishing Homo homini toxic est as the new norm. They have trained us to be afraid of each other, to wear masks, to keep social distance, or even better, to stay home. They prefer it this way, with us locked away, out of their way, ordering things by Internet and forfeiting our homes to digital debt collectors. A junkie would sooner part with his syringe than they would drop their lockdowns. For a while, we entertained the hope that they might end their morbid preoccupation with our health after a month or two. Now we know better.
Even if they decide that Covid-19 was eradicated, they have the next virus already lined up. There is a worthy candidate, a new strain of swine flu called G4 and they have great hopes that it has the potential for triggering a pandemic. If it fails the test (as all the predecessors did) they will find another one, don’t worry. The law of supply and demand is on their side. There are so many viruses, and so many gullible people who are pathologically unable to doubt whatever the New York Times says, that this music will never end.
The First Wave is history; the Second Wave is upon us, and throughout it all we are kept in isolation, with small breaks to forestall saturation. The Chinese, the fathers of lockdown (they pioneered it late January) have already locked down Beijing again. California is back under self-imposed siege; Moscow will return in the autumn. Israel is preparing a new lockdown to justify to the settlers its avoidance of the much-advertised land grab. The French have to wear masks, and so do New Yorkers. England has fewer deaths than ever this June, but English kids now think that social distancing is normal; they have learned that men are toxic to each other. Turkey improved the idea by letting people work weekdays and locking them in their homes on weekends. In the US, the riots during the lulls between lockdowns are supposed to convince us that to stay home is best for all.
There are good practical reasons for this strategy, and they have nothing to do with epidemics. It is the Digital Revolution, as I wrote, and such a transformative process takes a much longer time than a few months. Indeed, the Bloomberg Silicon Valley High Tech Index steadily grows, promising a 42 percent annual return (compare that with a negative rate on cash deposits). Lockdowns (not disease) provide the disaster that Disaster Capitalism needs to run its course. The lockdowns are an Americanised version of the Shock Doctrine, says Mike Whitney.
State structures, Intel agencies and security also like it, for the pandemic panic allows them to introduce a system of total surveillance. They do it by stealth, claiming they won’t spy on us when the danger is over; but as all smartphones are already equipped with relevant applications the surveillance net draws ever tighter. They support lockdowns to control our society.
As we look deeper into the unfolding disaster we notice features more designed to instil paranoia than profit and peeping should require. If you spell ‘Covid’ in Hebrew letters and read it from right to left, as Hebrew words are read, you will get ?????, “Dibouk”, the demon of the Cabbalists, the evil spirit likely to enter and possess a person suffering from ‘emotional intensification’, noted Bogdan Herzog, a Romanian mystic from Timisoara. Dibouk is a popular figure of Jewish folklore, the subject of plays and films. Herzog’s analysis continues: maybe the analogy with demonic possession is not superficial but profound. What if COVID is more psychological than biological? Perhaps through extreme fear induction (“emotional intensification”), people behave ‘as if’ possessed by the Dibouk? They certainly seem to act as though mesmerized, unthinkingly obeying the conflicting demands of the authorities and accepting unprecedented limitations on individual freedom.
That sounds bad enough, but Herzog takes it one step further: Perhaps the problem is not of psychological but of a spiritual nature, as the Jewish Cabbalists insist, and the only possible cure is a kind of exorcism? Perhaps for this very reason the churches were primary targets during the lockdown? Indeed churches were closed both in the East and in the West for the first time ever, even while shops were open. The Lutheran Church of Sweden had its churches open for services, but the most important function, the communion, was stopped. This is a most deadly spiritual attack, for the continuous divine sacrifice of the Eucharist sustains the very existence of society. “Is this the real reason Eucharist was forbidden during lockdown?” – asks Herzog. If the churches were open and communion given, the evil Dibouk would be gone.
(As it happened, the only Christian Orthodox country that had communion this last Easter was Belarus, a small East-European state led by the indomitable Mr Alexander Lukashenko, a.k.a. the “Last Dictator of Europe”. Some years ago I was accused of providing him with secrets about the American meddling in the Belarus elections. Though it was a false allegation, it is well known that both the Americans and the Russians meddled in Belarus, considering Lukashenko too stubborn and fiercely independent for their likes. Both Russians and Americans wanted to loot Belarus, buy their industries and take over their agriculture; Lukashenko told them no. Belarus is the only ex-Soviet state that was not de-industrialised, privatised and broken up; the only one that didn’t send waves of economic refugees to work abroad. Putin was reportedly envious that Lukashenko dared to take communion at Easter and had his military parade on VE-day, while Moscow followed WHO advice by closing churches, postponing the parade and locking the city down; however last week Putin and Lukashenko apparently made up and unveiled the memorial to Soviet soldiers at Rzhev, the “Verdun of WWII”, together.)
This idea of a spiritual enemy had occurred to me 20 years ago when I wrote:
“For two hundred years or more, Christendom tried to live without God. Some denied His existence, some didn’t, but believers and unbelievers explained our existential problems without appealing to God’s presence in the Universe. Occam’s Razor rules: ‘Do not multiply entries beyond necessity’. That is why we do not usually appeal to spiritual categories while explaining mundane events.
While we relaxed in our totally material world, another principle of medieval logic, the Law of Manifestation, was preparing to ambush us. This law decrees that ‘an existing entity will eventually manifest itself’. A non-manifesting entity could be called non-existent as well, without loss.
Theoretically, a believing man should be prepared to observe a manifestation of the spiritual world, of God and of the evil Forces. Practically, we refused to believe in such a possibility. While we turned away from God’s presence, and screened Him out of our life, we have helped His adversary at the checkerboard. Now, his influence and plans have become palpable. The latest developments in human history, gratuitous destruction of nature, and war against the spirit can’t be plausibly explained by rational material causes. Beyond all-too-human figures of big corporations, beyond capitalised Greed, beyond the paradigm of Domination, the faceless Destroyer has made his appearance as Lord Darth Vader on the captive planet.”
You do not have to be a mystically inclined scholar to come to similar conclusions. There is a Moscow-based group of interdepartmental scholars dealing with advanced aspects of modern warfare. (This group was established by disciples of Vladimir Lefebvre, a remarkable man who worked for both Russian MoD and the Pentagon. I met him a few years ago at some exotic get-together on a Greek island). The leader of the group told me: “You may consider Covid a fake pandemic but it is a full-fledged psychogenic plague on a Biblical scale. We didn’t do it, but somebody did”.
A ‘psychogenic plague’ is just mass hysteria on an unprecedented scale. St Vitus’ Dance, or choreomania is an example, and it was cured with exorcism. It occurred in the Middle Ages, but since then there have been many outbreaks of MPI (mass psychogenic illness), though none so universally acknowledged as such. Yet we still do not understand the workings of this illness. Some symptoms of Covid infection are identical to MPI symptoms; they also coincide with the symptoms of mild chlorine poisoning that one may acquire in a recently disinfected space. In Moscow, where the City Hall ordered the disinfection of apartment houses and public spaces with chlorine twice daily, many people complained of sore throat, irritated eyes and difficulty breathing. They were usually taken to Covid-hospitals and beefed up the Covid statistics. The same symptoms are usual for MPI. This could explain why the tests were so indecisive. WHO recommends that people with such symptoms be ‘presumed positive’. Presence of any coronavirus (and there are many sorts of these usually harmless viruses all around us) is now considered sterling proof of Covid.
We might think of the Covid pandemic as MPI on a global scale, riding upon a moderate viral infection. Its ‘success’ can be explained by multiple forces seizing the opportunity, among them, infernal forces. God unites people together in His Church; the devil wants to separate people from each other and from God. The Covid pandemic is a great separator: for months people have lived separate from their kin; old men live and die alone without benefit of sacrament and are buried without last rites. Perhaps the recently acquired ability of the military to induce fear and cause MPI on a large scale is a part of a demonic plan.
There are people who think we have it too good. They think we did nothing to deserve our high civilisation. They think we shouldn’t be able to afford food, the roof above our heads and other goodies. This is the view of some very wealthy people. They are annoyed at seeing Tom, Dick and Harry going to Acapulco and eating in a restaurant, instead of being at their beck and call. They want to lower our income and raise the cost of living. They are willing to fund anyone who calls for more austerity.
Now they support lockdowns, claiming that it is the best way to fight disease. Yesterday they were calling on us to shut down industry in order to save the climate. Today these same people are still trying to reduce us to poverty, this time for the sake of Covid. Greta Thunberg and her followers welcome the lockdown because it will force people to live in bankruptcy and scarcity.
While rich Malthusians support this progress towards austerity, not all participants in the movement share or understand their goals. There is a streak of noble sacrifice built into human nature, and many of Greta’s followers indulge in that. Mortification of the flesh, fasts, and the denial of gratification are as human as hedonism. Andrew Joyce recently reminded us of the Flagellants, the masochistic movement who rose and fell with the medieval epidemics. Shi’a Muslims still practice flagellation on an annual basis. In normal European society the Great Lent before Easter was sufficient to satisfy this need for suffering, but now, as Lent fades into abeyance, this unfulfilled psychological need plays into the hands of the self-destructive supporters of lockdown.
China is a separate case. The Chinese were the first to practice lockdown to fight their infections in 2009 and in January 2020. Their example was all-important to set the trend. However, Chinese mores are different from ours. In their lockdowns they sealed off the doors of the apartments and even welded the gates. The idea of human dignity is quite foreign to them. They are great people in their own way, but rather extreme, as their Four Pests Campaign, an attempt to eliminate sparrows, etc. shows. I would not blame it on communism, for anti-communist China (Taiwan) was even more cruel than the mainland. People who complain about the ‘Chicom’ mistreatment of the Uygur (who are exceedingly tough) might consider the Kuomintang Chinese genocide of the Taiwan Natives.
Face recognition, genetic databases and a social credit system may be fine for China. Being the very opposite of a neo-con, I do not accept R2P, the White Man’s Burden and a duty to impose freedom upon them. May the Chinese live the way that suits their Confucian souls, but I hope to God I’ll never have to fit myself into their system. For them, locking down millions of citizens is easier than for our rulers to raise the VAT by one point. The problem is that Western security agencies love the Chinese way of life and very much wish to import it like any other Chinese gadget.
Lockdowns are not necessary. The best proof of this is not Belarus or Sweden, though both managed fine with very little government interference. The best proof is Gaza, the narrow strip of land in the Eastern Mediterranean, a home for two million Palestinians. This poor besieged slice of Palestine had only recently its first Corona victim, an 80-year old lady who arrived last week very sick from Egypt. That’s all, folks! Two million people living in unhealthy poverty and density without any lockdown or social distancing lived through the great Muslim feast of Eid el-Fitr, and didn’t suffer one outbreak of Covid. Watch this short video of joyful Gaza at the feast and envy them! These poor people locked in by the Israelis for 14 years are freer than the prosperous Israelis and Saudis who locked themselves down.
Covid is an epidemic of fear. Where is no fear, there is no Covid. However, let the response be a matter of personal choice. Whoever wants to lock himself in, to seclude and withdraw from society, let him. But we must deny the state’s right to lock us down. Americans are proud of their Second Amendment, of their right to own guns; but did their guns prevent their mayors from ordering them into indefinite detention for no crime? For Russians, Europeans and other nations it is also the time to forbid lockdowns. If and when there is an outbreak of disease, let it be treated as it always was. Whoever considers himself ‘vulnerable’ let him decide what to do about it. But no lockdowns, no masks, no social distance or other measures can be forced onto free people.
While we still have elections in our countries, let us make it the litmus test in the coming election campaigns. Let’s support only those who promise never to infringe on personal rights, and reject everyone who demands that we all be locked down “for the greatest good”. Make every election, everywhere, from 2020 onwards, an election about personal freedom. Perhaps we should establish the world-wide movement dedicated to this very goal.
SV: Many would resist but how can they? They will be fired, denied entrance to stores, voted out, denied funding by their party, etc. Our Leaders have failed, going with the Globalists. And they enforce their decision all the way down the line from Federal to State to Local to the hoi polloi. I didn’t think the world was this centralized. I thought men like Putin of Russia, Modi of India, and Netanyahu of Israel would resist. I was wrong.
Trump says he will not mandate it. But if everyone else does, what is the difference? A few states are standing strong but that’s it.
i think the point was lost , advantage conceded, more at the outset than now. As soon as you gave the fauci nannies a blank check.
He should have gotten on TV as soon as he figured it out and told the American People. None would blamed him for not knowing initially because lied to. Leaders naturally depend on wise counsel. This has been true everywhere since ancient times.
nobody in the first worlds said, “nope we’re not gonna lose our minds over a damn virus, sorry.”
President Trump stands at Armageddon …
Battling for the Lord.
Brh
Doing ‘God’s work’ like Goldman Sachs, eh?
Unless Jesus Christ changed his brand to Trump I highly doubt that Trump is battling the IRS for ‘the Lord’ as you erroneously conclude, BRH.
When Trump blows his own horn about how great he is I don’t hear him praising God like Jim and Tammy Fay Baker did, BRH?
Having US Military clear Episcopalian churches with incendiary devices for photo-ops in Washington D.C. is an abomination never before witnessed by the Christian world, I agree. Trump must be battling to destroy decent God fearing American taxpayers.
It is an outrage to be sure, I must agree, BRH.
RW
Well, good thing Canadians can’t vote in our elections. Something tells me you’re a Biden man.
Hey, speaking of Canadians, what happened to Elrond? We haven’t heard from him since Prime Minister Trudeau took away his Kalasnikov. I suggested he get himself a Henry .45/70 lever action … don’t know if he ever followed thru.
I kicked him off the blog — JHK Admin
Brh
As a Canadian fisherman I, for one, don’t mind Trudeau’s Liberals regulating firearms in CANUCKISTAN. Killing Bullwinkle & Rocky as well as Bambie with assault rifles is way over the top IMHO.
RCMP’s Dudley DoRight would never support assault rifles in CANUCKISTAN, man.
Trudeau did the right thing.
RW
What is an aussalt rifle?
Talk about a ridiculous misnomer.
A daisy red rider bbgun used to shoot someone could be labeled as a rifle used in an assault rifle ergo an assault rifle.
Is it a term used for a scary black rifle?
https://www.cheaperthandirt.com/brenton-usa-ranger-carbon-hunter-.450-bushmaster-ar-15-semi-auto-rifle-18-barrel-5-rounds-free-float-handguard-fixed-stock-harvest-camo-finish/FC-856019008120.html
https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/Ruger-Mini-14-Ranch-Rifle-Semi-Auto-Rifle-with-Wood-Stock
Which of the two rifles above is more lethal?
Would you feel safer if it was pink with hello kitty on it?
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/195906652511113590/
Honestly you antigun idiots crack me up.
Top link should have been:
https://www.cheaperthandirt.com/les-baer-custom-gun-shop-m4-flattop-le-semi-auto-ar-15-rifle-.223-rem-16-barrel-20-rounds/FC-ARLB0020.html
Assault Rifle = A-R-15 in CANADA, benr.
One does not need an AR-15 Assault Rifle to put Bullwinkle on the barbeque. My old Bullwinkle & Bambie killing fishing buddy would even say that was overkill, and too much gun for the job. That caliber bullet is too large for Government of CANADA expert advisers to Parliament. Our bureaucracy is gearing up for discontinuation of large caliber ammo so that good CANUCKS don’t go overboard. Logically, one only needs the correct stopping power for the animal to be safest, and least likely to cause suffering when the animal is culled for meat.
Hunting for sport is okay by the bureaucracy, but they don’t want large caliber automatic assault rifles like the AR-15.
If you don’t like it you can write to the RCMP Commissioner and complaint to her.
RW
@rw
You again don’t have a clue.
.223 and .5.56 rounds are actually not typically used as hunting rounds to take down a moose 30/30 30/06 would be better and far larger bullets.
Further AR-15’s are semi automatic not full auto your government should actually get a clue.
Maybe a picture will help you get your head around an issue so you have a clue about what you are talking about.
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/336292297152235323/
benr, I shot a 22 caliber for target practice once, and went skeet shooting once with friends that live in the country that grew up with guns for hunting game. Skeet shooting was damn boring, but target practice with a 22 was okay.
That is the totality of my experience with guns. I could ask country friends about game hunting, but I will never go game hunting as I’m just a fisherman.
The only thing I would ever own a gun for would be if I lived on a farm and had to own one for purposes of black bears in the bush. I have asked friends about wild turkeys and they say that they don’t taste very good compared to store bought frozen turkey.
I eat duck once a year in the fall, but that’s always a frozen store duck. Goose once a year too. Frozen store bought again.
I would never off Bullwinkle or Bambie as I would not want to process the meat.
Hunting is gross from what I hear about processing the moose or dear. Fishing is bad enough, benr.
I’m from Toronto NOT Wyoming.
CANADA ain’t big on guns.
RW
When Cuomo was confronted by the fruits of his own dictate, the deaths of countless elderly in nursing homes due to Covid, he said blandly, People die.
He put the sick in with the vulnerable failing to isolate the one population that needed to be isolated.
Every Republican on this blog says the same thing. Whoopie fuck.
I have never in my life said “whoopie fuck” — until now.
Apparently all Democrats have diverse ideas. This explains the endless howls of “Russia!” and “All Republicans are racists!” and (as one prof of mine said in class, to applause) “The only way to save America is to stick every Republican into boxcars and ship them off to extermination camps.” And you wonder why so many people are angry and afraid?
as one prof of mine said in class, – Uncle Bob
============
Lemme guess, your prof was Paul Krugman. He says essentially the same thing in every one of his NYT Op-Eds.
I have yet to (personally( meet even one Republican who is familiar with any of JHK’s work, but apparently the blog has been swarmed by them.
Who knew?
Trump’s response to Covid 19 was about as good as he could do. People trying to say he did not react are really dumb.
In the middle of an impeachment, the Chinese and WHO tried to hide the intensity of the contagion. Can you remember that in January, WHO said it was not transmissible between people.
Trump, on 30 January, stopped air travel from China. He stopped European shortly thereafter. Both cutoffs were criticized heavily by the Dems.
He put together a team under VP control to investigate and remedy the spread of the virus. By the time, February, that the team started up, it was already too late for contact control.
The team, Fauci, Birx and Pence, in hind sight, Used old SARS data to formulate the mitigation tools that started the virus fight. Worked for a while but now all hell has broken loose.
All the medical manufacturing capability was in China in January. Cutbacks to all CDC and state response capability made immediate response impossible. Tests, meds and vents were in very short supply. Trump reacted quickly to getting Cuomo the tools he needed before the hospitals overflowed. We now have capability here to provide our own PPE, vents and tests. The late surge has been handled well as a consequence.
Trump handled the crisis well. My only criticism is that he appointed Deep State folks to the jobs that politicized the efforts, slowing everything down. He also tried to let them run the show. That is a mistake for any leader.
I have to give it to the Dems though. Their lies that Trump did not react to the virus are really good whoppers and thanks to the RINOS have grabbed hold of the US public. Trump tried to protect the economy With bad results, the extended surge. Even today, no scientist knows why the second surge occurred, even in states that did not open up. All you folks remember, the Democratic reaction and lies about the virus are what is causing you to lose your jobs.
Yeah, great job, like letting Pence and Kushner run the show at the outset. Pence couldn’t control HIV in his own state of Indiana when he was governor. Trump wasn’t the first to restrict travel from China, far from it, but he wasn’t the last either.
Was there a sudden influx of PPE equipment? Just two days ago there were shortages. And capability to provide tests? Testing numbers are far from where they should be and it can take weeks to get results.
In 2018 Trump, yes Trump, not Bolton, cut the global pandemic response team at NSC. Who knows what this team might have done to prevent or greatly mitigate the virus.
‘The team, Fauci, Birx and Pence, in hind sight, Used old SARS data to formulate the mitigation tools that started the virus fight. Worked for a while but now all hell has broken loose.’
You make it sound like ‘all hell has broken loose’ because of them.
It’s broken loose because of no firm leadership from Trump or his governors, and mixed signals being sent across the nation and confusing the public. Really, a totally mind numbing, death dealing disaster. Notice how much more Trump is going with the mask now, trying to cover up his arrogant stupidity by easing into now wearing one?
Two areas that have close trade ties to China and did not close travel early on were Italy and Iran. Both paid the price.
All the medical equipment manufacturing and much of the medicine manufacturing had been moved to China by administrations prior to Trump. He had little immediate control of any of the equipment availability and took a lot of arm twisting to get US manufacturing to start up making test kits, PPE, etc. This is a lesson I hope folks here have learned that to control a thing, you must build a thing.
With no real control over the building of equipment, the response team was a sham. Cutting back on a sham in government is a result of the budget process. If we had been prepared in a meaningful way, every state would have been “manned” up with excess equipment. Budget cuts over the years had removed any priority of a “potential” health scare as agencies fought over available budgets. The reaction to SARS and the swine flu are good examples.
Al hell has broken loose because this virus is not acting like prior viruses. Surprise. Mitigation is not working well, and a large part of that is people, especially young ones, thumbing their noses at mitigation tools. This blog contains folks that are of that genre. Trump set a really bad contrary example trying to minimize the effect on the economy. Bad mistake!
The virus is here, will be here waiting for people to go touchy freely again. It will be here in spite of Trump or Fauci or anybody. Blaming Trump for the intrusion of the virus in our lives is ignorant. It lifts him to have the influence of a god. He doesn’t.
Think, what would you have done different in the early days in playing mitigation measures off against collapsing the economy. All the actions that have been done to date by all agencies have produced what? We have the virus increasing and the economy decreasing. No one appears to have the magic idea of what to do.
When things have no solution, politics takes over.
We are screwed. The imbeciles in the Deep State do not have a clue. It is every man for himself. Maybe if individual responsibility is the defining requirement, a stake will be driven into the Progressive Marxist heart. Gubment is not going to fix this.
John I know of 4 effective and affordable treatments.
Those are budesonide
Ivermectin + doxycycline
hydroxychloroquine + zinc
IV vitamin C.
Then there is prevention. Take supplemental vitamin D as it has been shown to have a direct relationship to vulnerability and severity of illness.
Unless they unleash another virus, which they may do, we are over the worst. The most vulnerable have already gotten it and viruses tend to mutate toward less lethal forms. Also, many thousands were killed with ventilators.
Meanwhile, for heaven’s sake, the scientific studies simply do not support the efficacy of masks. And the science says kids don’t transmit it and neither do healthy people without symptoms. Neither does very brief contact or walking past someone. If you really can’t afford to risk getting this virus, don’t let the mask lull you into a false sense of security. (Which is what Fauci said.)
If you continue to post screeds which do not take into account the real science while pretending that you are a nurse I shall have to dismiss you as completely as I have K-dog.
Quick! Advise the CDC of these previously unknown cures!
Trump put his head in the sand. He didn’t stop travel from China. 10’s of thousands of Chinese entered the country after that ban, and the virus had already been in New York for weeks. He said it would just go away. He’s STILL saying that. He’s out to fucking lunch. This will be the biggest landslide in American history.He’ll crack 60% on the popular vote. The last guy to do that was LBJ. At least he was smart enough to quit before it went completely the opposite way in 1968 i.e biggest landslide win to biggest landslide loss.
John,
What if the surge is a lie. There has been a lot of lying. The media twists everything to make it look always worse. Florida labs were just caught completely fudging the data on tests, and now they claim their ICU’s are full. What if they are not? The media have been caught filming Italy and pretending it was New York. The president of Tanzania tested various items and pretended they were people. Some came up positive. People who signed up for the test but didn’t complete it get letters stating they were positive. Doctors everywhere – even in other countries – complain they are pressured to put covid down on death certificates. Have you noticed that the media do all they can to malign Trump all day every day and have an agenda? Do you think that you should be trusting their reporting?
They say Florida is surging. That seems highly unlikely as summer conditions in Florida are among the most hot and humid.
You criticize deep state appointments but seem to trust the deep state media, which is giving me cognitive dissonance. I don’t get you. Distrusting the media is the first, second and third requirement for having a clue.
“Distrusting the media is the first, second and third requirement for having a clue.”
…whereas ‘trusting’ QAnon, Breitbart, OAN, Sinclair Broadcasting Group & Comet, plus whatever tripe the likes of Limbaugh, Ingraham, Hannity, Carlson & The Fornicator-in-Chief serves up to you IS “having a clue”?
As I’ve said before, your handle is such a misnomer.
To a foolish and perhaps dishonest person, my handle might seem like a misnomer.
https://www.amren.com/news/2020/07/to-make-orchestras-more-diverse-end-blind-auditions/
Classical music has to be destroyed too. The Mad Oracle (NYT) has spoken.
“If the musicians onstage are going to better reflect the diversity of the communities they serve,..”
OMG.
Can we flip this around and promote the same for the NFL?
I didn’t think so.
I thought Mrs. McCloskey was going to shoot herself in the foot or her husband in the ass. Nonetheless, heroes, both of them.
Good that they have the backing of governor Parson.
Portland, like most cities, has a terrible future. Tom Wheeler or “I am Antifa”, Sarah Iannarone, for mayor.
Durkan and her ‘Summer of Love’ in Seattle, with the ineffective Inslee as governor.
I can see NYC, Detroit, LA, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, etc., but somehow the Northwest surprises me. I guess the infection just spread right up the coast.
Tucsonspur,
You are exactly right. I have no desire to visit Seattle, Portland, Chicago or Minneapolis. Detroit was never a destination for me, but I was once re-routed by the airlines through Detroit. The airport was first-rate. We’ll see how these cities do after they drive off the tourists and the folks affluent enough to move away. I hope the blame squarely attaches to these mayors that have done nothing but appease these folks that have trashed the cities. How many of these businesses will come back and why should they?
Flight from the cities…there will be no escaping from the coming wrath of God. Men will drop dead from fear.
The Gospel is foolishness to those who are perishing. There is none good, not even one. Do not be deceived. Watch, take heed, pray.
Exodus 12:21-27
21 Then Moses called for all the elders of Israel and said to them, “Pick out and take lambs for yourselves according to your families, and kill the Passover lamb. 22 And you shall take a bunch of hyssop, dip it in the blood that is in the basin, and strike the lintel and the two doorposts with the blood that is in the basin. And none of you shall go out of the door of his house until morning. 23 For the Lord will pass through to strike the Egyptians; and when He sees the blood on the lintel and on the two doorposts, the Lord will pass over the door and not allow the destroyer to come into your houses to strike you. 24 And you shall observe this thing as an ordinance for you and your sons forever. 25 It will come to pass when you come to the land which the Lord will give you, just as He promised, that you shall keep this service. 26 And it shall be, when your children say to you, ‘What do you mean by this service?’ 27 that you shall say, ‘It is the Passover sacrifice of the Lord, who passed over the houses of the children of Israel in Egypt when He struck the Egyptians and delivered our households.’ ” So the people bowed their heads and worshiped.
The Passover Lamb. The Lamb of God, Jesus Christ of Nazareth. The Blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Almighty God in the flesh, sprinkled on the lintel and doorposts of my heart, home, soul, spirit, mind.
“when He sees the blood on the lintel and on the two doorposts, the Lord will pass over the door and not allow the destroyer to come into your houses to strike you.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5B5N43RiaQ
Hebrews 4:14-16
14 Seeing then that we have a great High Priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession. 15 For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin. 16 Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhScQ43wB4o
Psalm 118:22 “The stone that the builders rejected
Has become the chief cornerstone.”
builders = Jerusalem temple builders
stone = Jesus
Matthew 23:37; Luke 13:34 “But you did not want” my protection.
Puck, I know that God won’t allow ‘the destroyer to pass by my doorway’, but could you tell God to get the God damned chipmunks out of my back wall where they overwinter every year? I can hear the little bastards mid-winter eating their stored food reserves after midnight in January every year. And I have to put out mice traps once per winter too because of field mice entering my urban ghetto townhouse that the area slumlord fails to maintain.
God won’t bring the ‘destroyer’ in to my urban ghetto low rent unit, but he does seem fit to bring the Hanta Virus in with the mice, Puck.
Is this due to my being an Anglican Christian?
RW
This is starting to feel like deja vu all over again. Clinton hands Pigmy Bush a fantastic economy, and what does Bush do? One disaster after another. 9/11. Iraq War. Hurricane Katrina. Finally the Great Financial Crisis where we’re losing a milliion jobs a month, unemployment at over 10% and people losing their homes in record numbers. Stock market in the toilet. Enter Barrack Obama, and like some majic shaman or voodoo doctor, he brings the economy back from the dead. Stock market at all time highs. Unemployment below 5%, health care for all Americans. And this with oil at over $100 barrel most of his term. Still had growth between 2 & 3 %. He hands this dream economy to Trump, who proceeds to do what he does best. He runs it into the ground. Now unemployment back over 10%. Biggest deficits in history BY FAR. Race riots in the street. Biggest public health crisis in American history with 140,000 dead and counting. This ain’t 1918 folks. You think America would wake up to the fact that conservative Republicans don’t know what they’re doing and run em out of Dodge? Biden gets the same crapper economy that his boss got. Deja vu all over again.
A midsummers nights dream for a progressive. Your narrative has many holes in it.
A midsummers night nightmare more like it. And saying it don’t make it so, especially since you didn’t point one out.
I hope they pay you well Bobby Brown. Lying and bitterness are bad for the liver.
Point out the ‘lies’, sophia.
Nearly everything he says but you are right – you deserve an answer and I am probably too lazy to do it. Not that I haven’t done it before. After all one of the tactics is to make a flood of false or twisted statements, many of which would require at least an essay to refute. And yet they do get refuted here by me and others and what good does it do? When a man’s paycheck depends upon his not seeing it?
Considering your delicate health condition revealed awhile back, if I were you, I would conserve my precious strength.
However, your efforts have not gone unnoticed and appreciated.
We never know what could bring someone around? Maybe he’ll hit a wall and wake up?
“After all one of the tactics is to make a flood of false or twisted statements, many of which would require at least an essay to refute. “
Your particular expertise in this skill is noted!
Three miles of ‘wall’ built, and Mexico ain’t payin’
Hillary is NOT in jail
Obamacare has NOT been repealed or replaced
NoKo & Iran are both building nukes
Where’s the China Trade Deal?
The deficit has skyrocketed (a couple of times in just 3 years)
Race relations have deteriorated
Unemployment is through the roof, AND
The US is the epicentre of a global pandemic.
Feeling had, Trumpistas?
Not really.
Biden was in Michigan today, pandering to the Muslims. Do you like that better?
I know at least he’s out of the basement. But what about the summer heat? How much of it can a 78 yo man take?
Brh
I certainly feel a bit dismayed as the past 3-4 months have shown me that the deep state is a far larger problem than I had expected.
Race relations have deteriorated? This is entirely due to the media pushing false narratives. Which Obama legalized, not that they didn’t do it before but he legalized domestic propaganda. I would like to see the media personalities who can be proved to have knowingly spread the kind of misinformation that leads to violence and murder tried for treason and sedition and hung. The media has no skin in the game at all, no consequences whatsoever, and that is downright dangerous.
It always cracks me up that “Trumpista” is a play on “Sandinista,” which is entirely out of place in a Trump-related insult.
To the surprise of no one, Dull Maj has scored her weekly own goal.
You prefer “Trumptards”?
Lol oh poor Uncle Joe. He ain’t never done anything in his whole political life but live off of other people’s work, sweat, and tears like all the other Dem and Rino pond scum. His family is another crime family just like the Bushes and the Clintons. And they laugh in your face cuz they get away with anything. So you can cry a river for the demented old man but don’t you ever ask me to have one ounce of sympathy for him.
John, you might be interested. Just ordered a book by Thomas Orlik,
“China: The Bubble That Never Pops”.
“Banks drowning in bad loans. An urban landscape littered with ghost towns of empty property. Industrial zones stalked by zombie firms. Trade tariffs blocking the path to global markets.
And yet, against the odds and against expectations, growth continues, wealth rises, international influence expands. The coming collapse of China is always coming, never arriving.”
The Republic is well worth defending, Jim. She is a maiden in distress, held captive in the dragon’s lair. The crazy and intolerant left is not the Republic. The indoctrination of our youth is not the Republic. The deep state swamp is not the republic.
Cancer surgery is delicate because the bad cells entwine themselves in the vital organs. A major legal roadblock in the southern district of NY was recently removed.
The good people of America are rousing themselves.
Many are black.
In what way was Berman ‘a legal roadblock’ and a roadblock to what, exactly?
Prosecution of Epstein, the Clinton Foundation and at least one other which I do not recall.
So, nothing, then.
“General Flynn, the American Dreyfus, remains twisting slowly in the wind despite the DOJ dropping charges against him. Judge Emmet Sullivan is busy destroying the credibility and authority of the federal bench with bad faith procedural shenanigans underwritten by Ben Wittes’s Lawfare claque of Beltway shysters maneuvering in the background to protect Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Is it not past time for the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to force Judge Sullivan to end the case, or admonish and remove him?”
Let’s just wait to see the decision of teh full DC Court of Appeals.
Between this fallacious narrative and the recent assertion (a post or so back) endorsing the equally fallacious “mail-in voting will be fraudulent” trope, JHK has really jumped the shark.
Just in the primaries, already two states, New Jersey and Oregon, have already had scandals with their mail-on voting. It must be stopped.
Yesterday, 7/19/20, Colsterworth (formerly known as Cargill and Kakadu Man) posted a comment in the previous thread at 5:04 am. The comment ended as follows: Farewell again Cargill — JHK Admin
This gave the appearance that Jim had banned Cargill/Kaka/Colster for the third time. But today, 7/20/20 at 6:17 am in the new thread, Colster posted again. This tells me that Jim did not ban Colster but rather Colster himself made the entry in bolded font attributed to JHK Admin.
If I am right Colster faked his own banning.
No, you’re wrong. Colsterwortrh is banned. — JHK Admin
Oh, and John AZ, since you mention that this virus is not behaving normally, and since I have seen reports that the protests and other events like people at the beach don’t seem to have spiked surges (but maybe Trump’s rally did) don’t you think it is a little odd that Florida has spiking cases when Florida is one of those hotly contested swing states in elections?
You don’t think it is possible that these reports having anything to do with politics, do you?
Do you see a conspiracy in EVERYTHING you don’t like, sophia?
I certainly see conspiracy in the reporting on covid!
John passed the rubicon on that one sophia. He is unreachable to us now on that frequency. He may hear you on other channels?
You also are as guilty as Sophia of listening to cherry picked “scientific” data that says absolutely nothing and has had no effect on the frequency of new cases.
What cherry picked “scientific” data are you speaking of? I haven’t been talking about the virus in detail for a long time now other than expressing disbelief in the numbers being reported and the mask compliance being retailed.
Cherry picking is having one data point negated in Florida and extending that oops across the board.
Stupid youth not paying any attention to masking and social distancing is what has caused the SS (summer surge). Remember when all the “scientists” including Trump were just waiting for the crud to disappear in the warm months. Gigantic plans were made to restart the economy when the virus was to disappear.
Well-
I’m waiting.
Sophia
You sound like an annunciator for the anti-maskers. The data coming in right now shows downturns in new cases in Arizona and some other of the surge states. It times in perfectly with the re turn on of the indoor shutdowns. The let ‘Er rip folks like you are going to take a hit if the downturn continues.
Trump has taken a ginormous hit this spring due to this pandemic. He may lose the presidency this fall because he chose to take your attitude of ignore the virus. Currently, he is trying to get back his PR hit by masking up and paying some attention to the disease.
This virus is dangerous because so little is understood about it.
SARS 1 scared the hell out of a bunch of folks but disappeared quickly. This one does not seem to want to do that.
All your scientific claims have as much or less credibility than the other side. I argued the same as you until the sudden surge this summer. Our lack of real knowledge of this virus endangers everyone. Taking data from past epidemics is useless as this virus does not behave the same. You sound like Fauci and Birx as they have been shown to be wrong so many times as this virus does not care about anyone’s opinion very much.
Protect yourself, do not be stupid about exposing yourself unnecessarily, keep clean. Even with these basic precautions, tens of thousands of folks are being tested and positive DAILY. Your science does not have a clue. The only improvement so far has been mitigation.
Very sad, he will lose and dishearten his base by pandering to masks and remdesivir. He is at times pretty great at speaking truth but if he can’t hold his position he loses both sides.
“He is at times pretty great at speaking truth”
Funny! If his lips are moving, he’s lying. It’s as simple as that…
John
Like I already said, your trust in mainstream pharma and media reporting is misplaced. This virus maybe slightly different as all microbes are, but it is not some magical virus. You are full of fear and a mind in fear has decreased ability to reason. I do not recall you ever speaking against full belief in the narrative. The tests are at least somewhat nonsense. I don’t see you responding to any of my points. Why don’t you think that a corporate media under the thumb of big pharma who stands to lose many billions might be doing something that even Mark Twain understood – lying with statistics?
And if you realize that Fauci and Birx are full of it, and do please include the English guy Ferguson or whatever it was, then why are you so hard headed? These guys have been wrong before and that just seems to get them promoted? Are they hired liars? If someone in the field of infectious disease for 40 years can’t call it why do you continue to give them credibility? If you don’t give them credibility, why do you give it to their taskmasters?
The virus — it passes through the cotton mask.
The level of stupidity — it is off the charts.
Absolutely.
Politics has to have something to argue about, right?
“Is thinking cancelled?”
No. But your and others’ move to Parler means Twitter is.
Soon, Apple, the greatest slave-trader of modern times, will be cancelled. Hard to believe that it has taken the “woke” crowd so long to understand the damage Apple has done. In my estimation, there is Hitler…and there is Apple…
20 years in China…
Portland heats up.
If you like a strong woman you will get a rise out of this.
In other news Agent Provocateurs ripped through Seattle Smashing windows with great precision. They were not apprehended and after smashing up a Starbucks up they were observed regrouping with military precision.
If you don’t have a problem but want to deflect blame for your COVID failure and want in to send in troops you must create a problem. Hence agent provocateurs (WHITE Agent Provocateurs) like these a few months ago.
This has happened before. Don’t be stupid America, wake up.
This it what the Trump farce has come to. None of this would be happening but for Trump.
Am I the only person on this planet (rhetorical question) who can’t help but notice that the people, on the left and right alike, who most readily accuse their opponents of being “conspiracy theorists” themselves engage in this sort of conspiratorial hand-waving when their beliefs are challenged?
I ask because the “agent provocateur” excuse was the same tired line we used to bring out at the anti-Bush protests 19 years ago when someone on “our side” went and did something destructive or otherwise embarrassing to the collection of causes on display at Mission Dolores Park. We just couldn’t afford to admit that not everyone our “our side” was a “good guy” and vice versa. Can anybody prove that every black bloc asshole in Portland, like the ones I’ve seen roughing up grannies who try to get past in their walkers, is an “agent provocateur”? Or is roughing up grannies OK, so long as it’s for a good cause? (FWIW, if these guys are the ones being “disappeared” in Oregon right now, bon voyage!)
All the conspiracy theories that today’s ostensible left believe in–white privilege, systemic racism, etc.- aren’t conspiracy theories (even though they are, by definition, because they are theories about people conspiring) because they’re published by university presses rather than small presses or being self-published.
I see multiple clear examples of this sort of “conspiracy theory hurling” downpage. Majella accuses Sophia of being seeing everything she doesn’t like as being a conspiracy, while then insinuating that if you don’t believe CNN, you’ve gotta be a drooling Fox viewer – as if those are the only two options available.
How about trying to think for yourselves and believe your eyes all the time, not just when they see what you want them to see? Or is that racist/sexist/transphobic/privileged/mxyzptlk in your conspiracy theory?
I note my ‘Portland heats up’ link was changed. I was wondering what kind of idiot would mutter about conspiracy when the first link had been to Naked Athena.
INSANE ANTIFA STRIPS NAKED TO PROTEST POLICE!
https://youtu.be/6OFBPJHijNk
Since nothing was mentioned I checked the link. Somebody switched it up.
It is serious newsworthy.
Thanks Runatic. Remember, BLM can be overtaken and used as a front for the DNC and for a color revolution and the forces that pay for such, without every single person in it being aware of it.
“Majella accuses Sophia of being seeing everything she doesn’t like as being a conspiracy, while then insinuating that if you don’t believe CNN, you’ve gotta be a drooling Fox viewer – as if those are the only two options available.”
What ‘insinuation’, LagingRunatic? In any case, Fox News (not the Talking Heads who do the nightly one-person vlogs and the dorks who preen his ego over breakfast for President Pathetic Loser), is doing REAL journalism lately – Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, the sadly departed Shep Smith being the best examples.
Sophia readily states that there’s NO honest information from ANY ‘mainstream’ source. This is a typical CT NutJob position and is completely unreasonable.
Instead, such people seek out confirmation of their already distorted world views and deride anyone not agreeing with them.
Such dissenters are referred to as ‘shills’ and ‘trolls’ in the pay of THEY/The Elite/Soros/The DNC/CIA/FBI/NSA and who knows what other evil ‘force’ promoting a communist agenda.
Of course, these all-powerful and evil puppetmasters have never been satisfactorily described or named. It’s a rabbit hole and very hard to climb out of.
K-dog your vicious lies do provoke a response in me that I am not proud of.
You will answer to God for breaking the 10th commandment.
I already have repented of evil ways and asked for forgiveness.
What nonsense. If you bear false witness, how will a past repentance help you?
Hmmm.
I was of the impression that the 10th commandment admonishes ‘coveting my neighbours goods’. The False Witness deal is the 8th.
But then, I was educated by Irish Catholic nuns, so they may well have got it wrong.
Lol you are too funny. Are you not yet on board with Rizza Islam’s big theory? Wow! You need to woke up!
I would say something about something, but if I said something, something might happen.
Yes, that is the weltanschauung of the day. Watching from the sidelines the meek inherited the earth. What was left of it. Stay low.
You said it!
Here is a WHITE provocateur doing much more harm than spray painting a storefront. It’s amazing how all these people who recite daily that they aren’t racist seem to focus so much, maybe solely, on skin color and race. And it’s really funny how some people act like they care about some crimes while endorsing other crimes just the same.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/video-seattle-city-councilwoman-demands-for-police-chief-to-fire-white-officers-to-protect-bipoc-cops/
One stat I heard for a recent year was that 9 unarmed black men were shot by police. Now – stop a moment. You imagined all the policemen pulling the trigger were white, didn’t you? Well, guess again. There are plenty of black and Hispanic policemen, no doubt a few Asians as well. Those who pulled the trigger were 4 white and 5 poc.
I heard the same number and I believe that was actually for last year. Heard it on a recent video but would have to look back. Pretty sure that stats were 9 unarmed black men were shot, and 19 unarmed white suspects were shot during the same year. Also, white police officers are less likely to shoot suspects generally across years, and black officers are more likely to shoot suspects. Can pull data if you need me to but you likely heard the same thing.
Here is what the New York Times does to people it doesn’t like. Yet another example of the double standards in this country that all serve to protect the communists and their Elite and corporate caretakers. Eventually the goal is for the street mobs to enter homes of dissenters. That is why self defense is being criminalized, and routine nightly rioting and violence are being normalized.
https://dailycaller.com/2020/07/20/tucker-carlson-new-york-times-doxing/
They want it off the air alright. Nobody else exposes the Left so clearly and invalidates their insidious ideas so effectively. How much more of this are we going to take? The man could be killed.
Fuckers would probably get away with it. They ain’t playin’ and we gotta move.
That is right tucson, they ain’t playin at all! In fact, I am afraid too many people discount their passion or ignore it altogether. Not to speak of their close coordination and networking. The game is being brought to us whether we wish to play it or not.
Yeah, SSL but politics have been with us for 250 years.
Why, like before the Civil War, has the reaction to political differences been so passionate and violent?
Are people sensing the attempted Marxist takeover?
Yes, John, they are. Also, totally false narratives are being promoted by the media. Which means their taskmasters are telling them to do that. Question is, why?
Well, they might not respect freedom and our constitution. They might want to rule. They might want to take over. They might be the deep state.
They control the media. They control medicine. They control the CDC. They control hospitals and labs, at least sometimes.
It isn’t just one data point, it is many John. Perhaps I should try to point them out to you particularly? Are you interested?
But can the Right fit in here, as well as the Left?
Who has more ‘Soul’, L or R? The Soul Chords, the Human Chords, who plays them better?
You think you’re perfect?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dt9GBafFzjE&list=TLPQMjEwNzIwMjDWFTqRRNZvhg&index=5
Jim, can you please put an “ignore user” option for your
readers of the comment section?
Deliver us from this boring, pinhead narcissist, K-Dog. The calibre of your insightful and entertaining blog is being compromised.
The old Ming Dynasty proverb comes to mind. “One mouse turd can spoil 100 litres of fine soup”.
K-Dog is a good dog and he can stay. You, on the other hand, are advocating censorship much to my chagrin. If K-Dog can be likened to spoiled soup, you can be likened to the turd that spoiled it.
RW
No you read that wrong it is a personal censor as in I don’t like what you post so I click your name and no longer need to read what you write. It won’t affect anyone who wants to read what you write and it can be turned off and on.
This page has an RSS feed so suckabankerscock can subscribe to it using a RSS Feed Reader and News Aggregator of his choice. That will provide exactly the functionality he seeks.
It is truly amazing how they just show up and say:
Hey Jim do this!
Without any shame at all.
Brevity is the soul of wit, K-dog. Understand what that implies for your “K-dog for President” meme and we’ll all be free to ponder your posts and opinions with more merit. Everyone absolutely has a right to their opinions, which ideally include facts to substantiate them for the benefit of the readers. For the most part, I enjoy your posts, but your constant sign-off meme is a master stroke in self-undoing.
You obviously aspire to be taken seriously. Few individuals have the chops to be a comedian and taken seriously at the same time. In that vein, you may also want to consider giving the vulgar slurs a rest. Insulting strangers from the safety of anonymous posting doesn’t garner the respect you prefer to receive, if not offer.
A last bit of unsolicited advice from someone likely older than your father: don’t waste your time trying to be a tough guy. Respect and civility will take you much farther in life than crude insults.
Good luck with it.
K-Dog is NOT ‘anonymous’.
@Majella
last bit of unsolicited advice from someone likely older than your father
This is the second time this turd has said this and if I could I’d give him a serious beat-down. But since I’m likely older than his father I’d hurt myself. So it is a good thing I don’t know who he is.
Thank you and I’ll clear up this nonsense.
James Kunstler lives in New York State and writes the blog articles here. Keith Hayes lives in Washington State and reads the articles James writes.. Keith makes comments about them frequently. Keith Hayes is K-Dog
He’s a rabid dog even though he occasionally shows moments of near sanity. I skim his posts as I mostly skim a couple of others as well because I don’t waste my time on those who can’t engage in civil discourse or who are unreachable for other reasons.
That’s really funny, sophia.
K dog ought to be able to express his opinions, like every one else.
TY !
Of course, he/she has.
This isn’t about his opinions at all. It’s about a relentless, childish meme which ceased being amusing about 1000 posts ago.
I’m not trying to be amusing. I’m trying to highlight the lunacy of existing arrangements.
Calling me childish is not a effective or mature way to look at things. Bringing that to me only tells me I’m’ getting to people’ and that’s great. That is what I want to do. Or do you want to ‘sink’ to my level. Your preening claims to be morally superior to mine so I don’t think you want to admit to that.
There are some people who are not capable of seeing what I’m doing as anything but childish and that’s great. These are people so deeply ensconced in existing arrangements they have no chance of getting a clue. Hating me is a defense mechanism of the dim. The hate is not on me but them.
So hate on.
The best way to turn me into a ‘nice dog’ is to defend any of my points of view you agree with as some posters have against the hater team recently. I have been surprised at this, and thank you all. You know who you are.
That tells me (1) I may have improved in my expression and (2) that I can soften a bit; but the truth is my opinions here are frequently in the minority and I’m a lighting rod for abuse.
This place has a strange predilection for putting out status-quo POVs. I have pondered this.
Frequently I am the only one defending a contrary point of view and I’ve learned being Mr. Nice guy often results in being shat on. I am hard here and I know it. There are reasons. This is a tough crowd.
Around here anything this side of Attila the Hun is considered L-i-b-e-r-u-l and that makes me a spittle spewing commie who gets insulted every day. The dog that must be put down. But you want me ‘nice’. This is a contradiction.
Have I explained why you are out of your mind sufficiently?
“The old Ming Dynasty proverb comes to mind. “One mouse turd can spoil 100 litres of fine soup”.”
Eat,
Yes, but only if you notice it.
I hope Robert White checks back in.
Can he ‘Remote View’ tonight’s Ct lottery results?
If so, I’ll try to get my E mail to him somehow.
Brh
I should attempt a lottery win after all these years of Remote Viewing, I agree. I’ll think about it some more and see if I can win some garbonzos like you suggest, BRH.
If I succeed don’t rat me out to the lottery corp, eh.
RW
The joke, it is on you.
Trump’s got a big “Flash Sale”.
What is a “Flash Sale”? Is that like a “Flash Flood”?
FDR was afraid of the populist Huey Long who FDR thought would steal FDR’s thunder since Huey Long was more gifted with the new medium of Radio. Trump may be a bit of a Huey Long, but without all of the promises of UBI and other free stuff for the masses? The Elite seem to have figured out that if they play the Culture Wars bullshit, then they don’t have to do anything for the people?
America is a weird society. Weird people….
Pucker,
We have an EXCLUSIVE offer just for YOU.
President Trump chose 50 of his TOP Patriots that he wanted to give one of our Official 2020 Keep America Great Hats to, and YOU were one of them.
All you have to do is contribute $30 in the NEXT HOUR, and we’ll send you one of our ICONIC Keep America Great HatsFOR FREE.
This one-time offer is only available to you for ONE HOUR, Pucker. After that, we’ll be forced to release your FREE hat to the next Patriot.
Please contribute $30 IMMEDIATELY to claim your FREE 2020 Keep America Great Hat. >>
Keep America Great Hats
CONTRIBUTE $60
CONTRIBUTE $50
CONTRIBUTE $40
CONTRIBUTE $30
CONTRIBUTE ANY AMOUNT
President Trump REALLY wants you to have this hat, Pucker.
We can only hold it for you for ONE HOUR before we release it to the next Patriot in line, so DON’T WAIT.
Just contribute $30 NOW and we’ll send you one of our ICONIC 2020 Keep America Great Hats for FREE.
Thank you,
Team Trump 2020
I guess Team Trump 2020 must have run out of Make America Great Again hats again, eh, Puck. They must be collectors items by now given how old they are, eh.
How could a patriot like you resist an icon like that?
Where is the tax rebate claim, Puck?
RW
Go to the disco with Covid 19.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=u0lm58cet1g
Night fever, night fever you know how to do it!
Saturday Night Fever and Cough
Go to the disco with Covid 19. Bloke with Covid 19 is out on the dance floor boogying and then a bunch of Chinese blokes in hazmat suits wrestle him to the ground and drag him away and nasal swab everyone in the disco.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=u0lm58cet1g
Racist Republicans at it again!
https://www.oann.com/texas-elects-allen-west-as-new-republican-party-chairman/
Maybe Joe Biden can electrify the crowd at the Democratic National Convention if they put up a huge electric fence in the auditorium and then turn it on during Biden’s big speech?
LOL! They will have to do something like this to make it even remotely interesting. Are they even meeting in person? I thought it was all going to be online so Joe could stay really scripted and actually pull off something very vaguely resembling something that the state media of oligarchs will call a “big speech”?
No they will pay people $20+ dollars an hour to show up.
They started paying protestors a couple of years ago even advertised it on craigslist.
https://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-crowds-extortion-20181021-story.html
What…? Like President Twitter paid actors $50 apiece to attend his 2016 Campaign Opening?
Ya Know? Has anyone else noticed?
Cities with trouble are all Democratic Party-controlled cities with Democratic mayors.
Hmmmmm, it I wanted to stir things up a bit so the country would vote from fear and re-elect my dumb ass I’d pick democratic mayors too. Let us see.
New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta, and Washington DC
9 mayors all democrats all in a row. If mayors come 50-50, half elephant and half ass, then the the odds of getting 9 Democrats in a row is 1 chance in 512.
Would genuine ‘Antifa’ be so discriminating. Would Antifa pick Democrats if it mattered. Seems to me if it mattered (I say it does not) ‘Antifa’ would pick Republicans. Republicans would be considered more evil by anarchists I think.
Talk about not being able to see the forest through the trees. Fake news-makers are only being sent to Democratic cities. And it took this long to notice.
Perhaps we should be careful about how much we call Biden senile. Powers of observation here have been very lacking. That trouble is limited to these cities demonstrates the riots to be false flag.
One chance in 512 means you can’t call me crazy. I get to do it! The false flag is in front of your face and if you can’t see it you are loony-tunes. The cities were picked.
Now follow the money. I’ll guess designer ninja black does not come cheap. And the training. That would have to leave a trace somewhere. And:
Ya Know? Has anyone else noticed?
We have deep-staters who can listen in on phone calls anytime they want. How is an ‘Antifa’ underground organization active in multiple cities going to grow undetected and spring from nowhere in 2020 America.
No fucking way is how. America is being played.
How come the only thing know is the name.
Hmmmmm, if I wanted to stir things up a bit
Big deal. Insurrectionists and revolutionaries raised in radical communist schools from kindergarten to college since the sixties have aged and new crops are harvested all the time. Do you believe people disappear? The entire edifice of our civilization is geared toward its self destruction now. But of course the way is to blame your enemies for what you are doing. Yes, follow the money for sure. Antifa and BLM are being funded by the corporatist oligarchs. Those same folks who want to get rid of all societies so they can openly pillage the Earth. Coordination and deception are not partisan. Though you deeply wish and obviously preach how you believe they are.
It looks like you are trying to have a rather twisted theory to blame Republicans for what is obviously a Democrat problem. It won’t work because there are too many other players that are complicit in this. For example, who paid for the pallets of bricks to be delivered? How is it that the media, which are liberal and promote democrats, don’t do much real reporting on the vandalism and tried as long as they could to pretend that the ‘protests’ were mostly peaceful? Why did democrat mayors and media personnel state that the protests were more important than covid restrictions? How come they chose certain areas to riot? Well might the fact that in certain of those cities large numbers of people arrested for things like arson were let off and released the next morning? So that means the DA was in on it.
Have you heard that 5 governors are under the spotlight for forcing covid positives into nursing homes despite ample hospital beds and all 5 are democrat?
It’s not that I think Republicans are not corrupt or ever belong to the deep state. It’s that the democrat party literally sold out about 30 years ago and have no intrinsic reason to exist as they no longer have a demographic that they serve.
The devil makes work for idle hands.
You are right!
The whole Liberal Progressive takeover of the country is being orchestrated and financed from outside the country. Our Democratic Party and the RINOs Are just local goons serving their globalist masters.
The Democrats are not Americans, they are globalists. They are fighting hard to take the USA out of the number one role in the world and out of competition with their masters, the global financiers.
From the beginning, the Trump revolution has been against the globalists and their domestic wing, the Deep State.
Hmm, you think the deep state globalists are mostly foreign?
This is just fucking NUTS.
Nice attempt at deflection how ever MOST republican mayors would shut down antifa in a country second.
Arrested, detained, and then prosecuted.
Might be an easier answer then going to your elbow and back to get to your ankle.
As far as the rest of your post are you really that ignorant?
How do drug dealers get away with it?
Burner phones, private chat in video games, whats app there are various ways to defeat standard surveillance mechanisms in place.
Why would a city with a Republican mayor be protesting? Is that a rhetorical question. Dud. They are more democrats in towns with democrat mayors and vice versa.
My goodness you are obtuse.
Trump is just a bereft, empty shell selling his cheap lurid hats.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HtJmum2L_Ss
Welp you got me!
Excellent report.
Freedom of speech can be a bitch. When someone says something you don’t care about either way, or if they state something with which you agree, it’s easy to be a strong proponent of the First Amendment. But when someone says something personally offensive to you, then freedom of speech becomes problematical. I admit I was like that. I once complained to JHK about some offensive posters and he basically said that everyone has the right to post what they believe in. Over the years I’ve forced myself to practice tolerance for others’ viewpoints.
But freedom of speech works both ways. I’m still annoyed by some of the obsessed antipodal commenters. It’s always the same thing, so when I see a post with their name I groan. I believe JHK’s banning of some posters has more to do with impoliteness – how they express their points – rather than the ideas behind them. Incessant name-calling and insults have nothing to do with freedom of speech.
I’ve always supported freedom of speech and disagreed with censorship. I am so thankful Mr. K believes in freedom of speech and allows us this forum to share ideas. He doesn’t have to do that and probably goes through a lot of trouble for it. Let them name call and hurl insults. They can’t create a good argument or defense for their beliefs so that is their comfort blanket and noonie. And then again, others are just clear and open cowards. Whatevs. Don’t let them get you down.
ssl,
But when there are too many people who appear to be trolls or shills, it does being down the level of discourse. It’s an internet problem so I am not sure the solution.
Engage them on their level, but then ask them to back their claims.
Pro tip.
He did it to give you guys something to feel good about when you identify the various incarnations. You can’t censor an open blog. It takes an email address to get a new username, and last I checked they’re free. But I notice how all of you think it’s just the bomb to say AHA i got you. I revealed you. You can’t fool me. Only Trump gets to do that. Yawn.
The better question seadolt is why do you keep crawling back after Jim steps on you and gives you the boot to the face?
Are you really that pathetic as to come back to a place your ridiculous views and nasty disposition are not welcome?
Try posting about something other than your Kwisatz Haderach Trump you might actually get some positive feedback.
But Cargill/kakadu man was polite enough. Tiresome and a liar, yes.
Initially, yes. That was the trick.
Liberals promote change for the sake of change. Conservatives do not like the unknown aspects of change and want things to stay the same. Reactionaries want Reagan to be reborn.
America’s strength comes from the interplay between these groups. Compromise begets orderly wise change.
There is the rub. Liberal trends and cowardly RINO presidents have erased the compromise atmosphere in the government and created a uniparty Deep State in DC that has bred the Marxist extremism we are seeing today.
Trump has fought this trend but not very successfully. All you new antiTrumpers remember one thing. You vote for the Marxists to rebuff Trump, you are voting for the enemy of the USA.
A good barometer, watch what the campaigns say about China. Russia is a Dem scapegoat. Burnham’s investigation will hopefully clear the air in DC and recenter the political spectrum when the public sees what corruption has done to DC.
You redeem yourself John. Now if you could just connect a couple of dots…
Sophia
We agree on almost everything.
The pandemic has been under control so far with mitigation methods. Masks are a small thing to ask of everyone. Separation too.
If mitigation had not been done, everywhere in the world, the hospital systems everywhere would have been overwhelmed, folks would have had to stay home to fight the crud, and many more would have died. An article I just read, summing up about 25 studies, said the US mortality rate is between 0.5 and 1.0%. Higher than Flu, lower than Ebola, but the main concern is the very increased transmissibility of the virus. It also attacks many more sites in the body making it more dangerous.
I do think the political environment, especially the dumb ass media have increased the fear level of the public.
If the media had spent as much time educating the youth about public separation and less about trying to blame it all on Trump, the second surge would probably not Have happened. IOW, if the media had done its public service job, we would not be where we are today.
But John, all the studies which are done over the years do not show almost any benefit from masks. Even when they studied surgeries done by physicians without masks, there was no increase in postop infection rates.
All the masks people are wearing – there is not quality control. The cloth masks are supposed to be nearly worthless.
What about the health risks of masks. They are immediately uncomfortable because they impede breathing. Why is that OK? OSHA in some states don’t all for wearing more than 4 hours. That is because of decreased oxygen levels, but the decrease happens much more quickly than that. Why do you assume that messing with oxygen levels has no down side? If masks help at all, it would be a slight reduction in transmission. So, a false sense of security. People think masks protect! This is just not true, either at all or not much.
It is already being shown that the spikes in excess deaths happened IMMEDIATELY upon shut down, same in all countries. Too quick for the virus. People were dying due to lack of medical care. Do you not find it strange that during a supposed pandemic hospitals were empty and workers lost jobs?
I will not wear a mask. Lower oxygen could make an ideal environment for cancer cells to thrive. They love lower oxygen environments.
There is very little transmission from healthy people. This is what the WHO says.
A typical disinformation from sophia:
“I will not wear a mask. Lower oxygen could make an ideal environment for cancer cells to thrive. They love lower oxygen environments”
*DING! DING! DING!* False –
Here’s an OBJECTIVE experiment, broadcast on a Fox News affiliate:
https://fox6now.com/2020/07/15/masks-dont-reduce-your-oxygen-levels-doctor-debunks-facial-covering-claim-in-experiment/
This one even references the Facebook meme you likely used as your ‘non-mainstream media’ source:
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/does-wearing-face-mask-increase-co2-levels
This one is Canadian, so, no doubt, it’s utterly unreliable:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/masks-oxygen-covid-questions-answered-1.5653404
sophia, the question really for me is whether your statement is dishonest (an accusation you often level at others) or simply deluded or misinformed? I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you’re just misinformed. No need to thank me.
“There is very little transmission from healthy people. This is what the WHO says.”
Another egregious example of the double-standards under which you operate, sophia.
Here, WHO has made a statement that fits your particular narrative, whereas I’m pretty sure you’ve joined in with those who, only a few weeks ago, were making plenty of noise about how badly WHO has handled things, is a tool of the CCP assisting in the ‘coverup’ that let the virus loose on the West etc, etc, ad nauseum.
Oh, and what about the doctors, who get censored on social media, trying desperately to find an outlet to explain the ways in which they are treating covid? And yes, the Trump hatred had a lot to do with suppressing knowledge of hydroxy, and major news outlets literally told people “this will kill you.” And yet billions of doses have been sold for years in India (a malaria country). Very safe and effective.
A couple of studies that purported to show it did little good were botched so badly they had to be retracted. Instead of a normal dose (1-200 mg twice daily) they gave 2400mg! In two other studies, they gave it to people on their death beds. It apparently can’t work very often at that late time.
IV vitamin C, however, may be able to.
Why do you trust these people??????
https://www.statnews.com/2020/06/17/who-drops-hydroxychloroquine-covid-19-clinical-trial/
https://www.recoverytrial.net/news/statement-from-the-chief-investigators-of-the-randomised-evaluation-of-covid-19-therapy-recovery-trial-on-hydroxychloroquine-5-june-2020-no-clinical-benefit-from-use-of-hydroxychloroquine-in-hospitalised-patients-with-covid-19
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-halts-clinical-trial-hydroxychloroquine
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1849
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa1009/5872589
I know who I don’t trust.
Also, your dots and my dots may have slightly different location, but not many.
You conservatives all live in a dreamworld. I could show you shit and Shinola, and you’d step in the shit and shine your shoes. Utterly clueless people. That’s how Trump got over on you.
Oh man talk about pot and kettle situation most of what you “know” to be true is based on lies and horseshit.
If I am a conservative, it is one in the vein of Frank Zappa:
“Oh God I am the American dream
With a spindle up my butt till it makes me scream
An’ I’ll do anything to get ahead
I lay awake nights sayin,’ “Thank you, Fred!”
Oh God, Oh God, I’m so fantastic!
Thanks to Freddie, I’m a sexual spastic
And my name is Bobby Brown
Watch me now; I’m goin’ down”
The dots, John, are the media and who controls them, the lies and inconsistencies they promote on various topics, the questions they do not ask, and the general narrative which is the deep state “communist” narrative. You see all that but trust them and the various institutions when it comes to covid.
I have a question for the more IT gifted folks.
When I look at GPS location data on say Zillow, it is way off, like 150 feet. The inaccuracies of MAPs and the constant changing of the National road data base, ie new construction, is a humorous story maker.
However, if these inaccurate systems are going to used to guide self driving cars, who is going to pay for the lawsuits caused by accidents caused by inaccuracies? Will the systems ever be accurate enough?
I have noticed that some people who do not really understand GPS think it operates like a flashlight, i.e. turn it on and use it. In reality it takes several minutes of unobstructed view of a wide range of the sky for a handheld GPS to “find” itself. During these minutes the location becomes more and more reliable.
Many users will not pay attention to trees and buildings while they try to take a reading.
As far as cars are concerned, I share your doubts. GPS units can also be confused by being overshadowed by buildings and overpasses. The “refresh rate” also means that it takes a moment for them to adjust to sudden changes in direction.
Hi Mr. Kunstler,
“Everything’s in play now. Consensual reality is on the run — the old certainties of US history and the receding promises of the future sink into a fiery sludge of the corona virus present.” The irony of your post is pretty clear. You repeat right wing talking points in support of the President and what he (and his followers) has done, and yet you are guilty of doing the exact same thing that you think that those who oppose your views are doing. You make your own views out of a selective reading of the information you take in and ignore the issues raised by those who disagree with you.
I commented on this before about the way you treat economic statistics–using only those that support your view and ignoring others as well as the economic analytical framework economists use to arrive at your–at times–rather narrow analysis of what is going on in this country and this world.
We can have different opinions about the impact of COVID and whether it is dangerous or not, but how many excess deaths in America over a normal baseline year would you require to consider the situation a catastrophe that needed a better response than the one we have gotten so far? If we can compare ourselves to other nations, perhaps that could be a metric as to deciding whether our response was “good enough.” And when you do that, you notice that we are not fairing well at all.
And as for all that protesting… bringing down the hammer has worked successfully in societies that have been too cowed to resist this or too unified to support this. This looks very different than the race riots of the 1960s or LA in 1992. That tells us something about our society right now. We are fractured and untrusting of our government AND more aware of inequities in our country. Do you think that demonstrations in Hong Kong are illegitimate as well? Because, pulling people off the streets without probable cause in Portland and holding them for hours is NOT constitutional and does not support the rule of law (no matter what justifications you offer), in this country. If you want that power, suspend habeas corpus, as per Article 1, Section 9. But, are you really calling this an insurrection or a rebellion? Because I don’t. Though the actions of the Feds and the police in Portland have increased the energy and emboldened a lot of people, not cowed them.
I think I understand your writing strategy… for the afterwards, when things have completely fallen apart, you want the opportunity to set out a story that supports your view of why things failed. As fiction, it will make a fun and interesting read. As history, not so much.
“…how many excess deaths in America over a normal baseline year would you require to consider the situation a catastrophe that needed a better response than the one we have gotten so far? If we can compare ourselves to other nations, perhaps that could be a metric as to deciding whether our response was “good enough.” And when you do that, you notice that we are not fairing well at all.”
Please help me. I have been trying to get someone –anyone– to elucidate exactly what SHOULD have been done. So… what would you have done? Which model to emulate? Vietnam? Sweden? There has been a lot of noise out there akin to “eggs are good for you” and then a week later “eggs are bad for you”. Is SCIENCE in the sense of the gravitational constant (on which agreement is unanimous) applicable here?
I am indifferent to Trump. I admit I get tired of the “orange man bad” harangues because it has become repetitious, monotonous, and pointless and stopped adding to the collective intelligence quotient long ago. I am not a Biden fan. I supported Tulsi before she went to the Dark Side. Could we just stop with the endless war stuff?
OK — the floor is yours. Explain in detail what steps should have been taken, when, and by whom.
Billy Hill,
That is indeed the question, and it is why I asked above who then killed all the people in Europe? And yes, the CDC and Fauci originally gave very reassuring advice which Trump didn’t follow when he stopped flights from China – he got ragged on for that but then the same people accuse him of a slow response.
I think his response was excessive in that he should have refused to let this nation shut down.
Per my comment about the SCIENCE, above, today we learn:
Yale epidemiology professor Dr. Harvey Risch told Fox News’s “Ingraham Angle” that he thinks hydroxychloroquine could save 75,000 to 100,000 lives if widely used to treat COVID-19, and that it’s unfortunate that a “propaganda war” has been waged on the commonly prescribed drug which is not based on “medical facts.”
This is what I’m talking about. Does anyone know anything about anything? What’s up one week is down the next and vice versa,
How can anyone either inside or outside the medical profession prescribe a course of action/remediation with any certainty?
I have come to the point in my life where any articles beginning with the phrase “studies have shown” are immediately suspect.
The hydroxychloroquine story is particularly disgusting, revealing how little public health actually matters over political narratives. At the same time as Dr. Chris Martenson’s YouTube channel pointed to study after study (sorry) that were supporting the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, the media was telling us it was not effective and even poisonous. The reason: a Democratic voting woman murdering her husband using fish tank cleaner, blamed it on Trump saying hydroxychloroquine could be a treatment, and the “Orange Man Bad” idjits in media and academe lapping it up like cream in a saucer.
I just listened during lunch to Martenson’s interview on USA Watchdog. Greg manages not to be too irritating.
Regardless of one’s opinion of Martenson, he states that persons who got the virus, recovered at home with no apparent ill effect, have now begun to show up in the medical system with abnormal brain and heart scans. kidney function issues, and neurological scan anomalies. He also puts his cards on the table and says it came from a lab, not from nature.
There’s a lot more information that is worth a listen.
Bottom line: this is novel, we have not seen anything like this before, so don’t catch it.
I wonder — is this the opening salvo of WW3? Or just Murphy’s Law applied to level 4 bio-labs?
The HCQ narrative still amuses me (in a sad way, ofc). At the start of the Corona Con, I got an email from an ex-co worker at the National Academies. HCQ was on the list of several well-known treatments and effective means for stopping a virus.
Everyone who knows anything on the subject knows it works, just like everyone knows cotton masks do nothing.
We are fed disinformation as it serves ends in both politics and social control.
https://www.statnews.com/2020/06/17/who-drops-hydroxychloroquine-covid-19-clinical-trial/
https://www.recoverytrial.net/news/statement-from-the-chief-investigators-of-the-randomised-evaluation-of-covid-19-therapy-recovery-trial-on-hydroxychloroquine-5-june-2020-no-clinical-benefit-from-use-of-hydroxychloroquine-in-hospitalised-patients-with-covid-19
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-halts-clinical-trial-hydroxychloroquine
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1849
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa1009/5872589
Billy, this question hit it out of the ballpark.
Hi Billy Hill,
Thank you for your reply. I think we have some clearer ideas about works–Fauci mentions five things you can do that science supports (and which has been pretty consistent since March), chief amongst them wearing masks and keeping social distance (keeping out of confined inside spaces with lots of people, um, bars, etc).. I am sorry, you have a LOT of people in this country who can’t or won’t do this. We do not have the level of social solidarity that those societies who are doing better at this have. And if we had a leadership that had messaged these things CONSISTENTLY from the start, I think we would be in a better place than we are now. As for opening early–that was a mistake, but given the lack of social solidarity in which the Federal Government in this country can’t give a coherent response to the states and their need for income, it is no wonder many states opened too early. They need income from taxes to provide services. In the absence of Federal support, those state governors thought that their state economies had to open to provide those funds. Result: we look different to every “successful” reopening elsewhere in the industrialized world. That is a fundamental difference. If you look at the overall picture countries that followed Fauci’s advice have done way better than we have. Sweden? Last I heard, they were acknowledging the failure of their approach and are rethinking things. If we want to reopen schools, we have to get infections way down. The pattern I am seeing from the data is that if you reopen schools with high infection rates, it will be a complete shitshow. Opening when rates are way, way down looks doable.
And Billy Hill,
How many excess deaths would you need to have over a base year to consider what we have now to be a catastrophe?
And Billy Hill,
How many excess deaths would you need to have over a base year to consider what we have now to be a catastrophe?
‘The People’ are emboldened in Portland? Really now? Emboldened to burn the goddam place down and create a pile of rubble and ash where a pretty nice city used to stand. I think the general consensus here is go ahead and do it, see if we care. From what I can see it’s hard core Maoists in the streets vs milktoast Maosts in city government. Let’s see which Maoists win.
I’m waiting for Portland Mayor Soyboy to come crawling to President Trump for funds to fix up his wrecked city, like the mayor of Minbeapilis did. That’ll be sweet indeed.
Brh
Hi BackRowHeckler,
I am not convinced that your hyperbole is going to help support your contention. Are you sure that the “Mums” who are protesting are hard core Maoists? And if by “emboldened” you might mean increasing sized crowds protesting this, then YES, emboldened. If your aim was to provoke people by abusing their civil rights, than expect Americans to be outraged. No one is even claiming that the Feds arrested people who were doing anything bad. They just grabbed people on the off chance that they could find something bad. To intimidate people. Some people are doing illegal things. Arrest them. You spray graffiti, expect to be arrested. But walking around and getting hauled off into minivans and interrogated without probable cause, because … intimidation? Does that sound like constitutional behaviour to you? If it does, I respectfully disagree with you.
The “moms” are antifa in yellow shirts. Andy Ngo claims to recognize them: https://mobile.twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1285839279843753985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
And, BackRowHeckler, if they go to the Federal Government and ask for funds to help rebuild things–well, citizens in MN pays more into fed taxes than they get back, so, … um … Oregon, gets $1.01 for every $1 Oregonians send in fed taxes. Now, if I was in Texas or Georgia or … https://theconversation.com/blue-state-bailouts-some-states-like-new-york-send-billions-more-to-federal-government-than-they-get-back-137950
Did you ever see the movie “Stir Crazy” starring Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor?
“He concluded that the only recourse was to keep a sense of humor. “If we can go through this without taking it too seriously, or taking ourselves too seriously,” he said, “it will be all right.”“
I haven’t seen the movie but I’m gravitating toward the message! I have to laugh every day and you should too. It is so critical to health and people just don’t understand. You have to laugh and be able to laugh at yourself too. Life is serious but takes breaks. I know, I’m working on practicing what I preach so hush :-P.
It’ll all work out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rj9Um8T88KM
Btw. I enjoyed this.
According to the book “American Prison”, Correctional Officers get paid $9 bucks an hour. Apparently, it’s common for female Correctional Officers to have sex with the male prisoners. Sometimes, the male prisoners will knock out the female Correctional Officers and then rape them. Correctional Officers can make extra money smuggling drugs into the prison. In the Louisiana prison that was the subject of the book “American Prison”, the prisoners’ favorite TV show is “The Days of our Lives”. They must be referring to Black Lives? Black Lives Matter!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=th2d4YL8kiQ
Joe Biden loped out to a podium earlier today and delivered a jumbled, garbled, disjointed 25 minute freely associated talk on the economy & the coronavirus.
His eyes often look wild & confused while he speaks, like he is in disbelief that he is actually spewing out the bullshit he is saying. It’s both a little disturbing & humorous to watch at the same time.
The ‘meat’ of the talk was his advocacy of using magical economics to create hundreds of thousands of caregiver jobs for women (paraphrasing, but close to his actual words). These caregiving jobs would boost the GDP (again, paraphrasing). It was all complete bullshit.
The best part of his speech was at the end, when he became the misty-eyed Irishman talking about his dad, granddad, his family, etc. It was totally irrelevant to everything else, but it was still good anyway.
Again and again, the Democrats have no idea of what to do in spite of all the rhetoric.
Uh. Neither does the other side. Their are no political governmental answers to the crud, to the debt, to health care for everyone, to student debt,
The answers lie with the public, each individual must face the future on their own. The government is becoming more worthless every year and every emergency.
Right out of The Long Emergency.
I’m amazed at how bizarre the Biden campaign is. Take today’s event. He spoke for less then a half an hour. There was no announcement that he was coming out to the podium to speak, and no one acknowledged him when he loped (literally) to the podium. No music, no clapping, nothing. Maybe a few sounds of cameras going off from the press, that was it. No shots of the people watching him (which has become standard I’ve noticed). At the end of the 25 minute talk he walked off to a small applause (and I mean small).
The Hill hosted covered the event, and I see that not even 3K people have watched it yet about two hours after it happened.
correction: The Hill covered the event, they did not host it
Why the amazement? He’s the anti-Trump, in every way. People saw what the bellowing blowhard got them. You think they want a another one? A bigger one? No they want an average decent man, your average Joe. That’s who Trump can’t beat and he’s always known it.
lope
[l?p]
VERB
loped (past tense) · loped (past participle)
run or move with a long bounding stride.
Biden walked out to the podium like a man who was trying hard not to shuffle his feet, like elderly people start to do. It was obvious.
Shuffling feet
Classic sign of Parkinson’s
The Biden Shuffle
Its the latest craze
Like the twist in 1963 when 20 yo Joe Biden was twisting with the best of them.
Brh
Like the Trump Mashed Potato. I heard he still hasn’t gotten over it.
No politician should dance in public.
As a special reminder, here is Theresa May famously getting down at a Tory party conference.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbCDFNRA-Wo
The hypocritical, racist NFL strikes again. Another rotten timber in the decaying home of the American Dream. Money to the power of obscenity, while others try to survive in tent cities. They all shine so bright, outshining those with lesser light. Why test me, who you can hardly see?
https://www.nfl.com/news/players-will-receive-daily-covid-19-tests-for-first-two-weeks-of-camp
You’re just jealous that a young college grad will be making $500 million for throwing an ovoid piece of pigskin. Shouldn’t he be making more money by being a doctor or a scientist? Well, he needs to make $ to support his family in these trying times; you just got to do anything you can to try to earn a living.
That’s right, he’s got to ‘put food on the table’, one of their favorite sayings when the discussion turns to money. ‘Pay the man, he’s got to feed his family’, they say. Lol.
Sidney Powell.
Obama. Espionage Act. Obama writing Hillary on secret server using an alias. Weiner lap top — sex crimes, “golden emails” for Clinton. Hardened investigators had to throw up.
Says Pres. should demand Weiner laptop.
https://twitter.com/A1_SoloDolo/status/1278948421592928256
Oh, lordy.
Couldn’t agree more, JHK. The New York Times only cares about pushing a certain narrative. They are willing to bend and twist facts and tell straight up lies.
I know in previous posts that you wrote about NYT’s 1619 Project and its revisionist cloak. Implementing convenient exaggerations or lies like the American Revolution was fought to protect the institution of slavery from Britain which was about to abolish it (Britain didn’t abolish slavery until 1833). Even asserting that everything about America is because of slavery. Everything. Slavery isn’t uniquely American, lots of other countries and cultures since civilization to present day had/have it. Slavery was a part of our history not our whole history.
No mention of interracial abolitionist movement, no mention of the hundreds of thousands who died in the Civil War. no Harlem Renaissance, no Frederick Douglass, just victims of the white male. No complexity or ambiguity. Race-baiting at its finest. The idea that schools are using this is deeply upsetting.
Slavery has been endemic around the world for all of human history. If we are to demand compensations and reparations for what happened to ancestors, few could claim an ancestor who was not either victim or perpetrator, and often could claim both.
I am just now reading a history of the plantation systems of South East Asia (“The Making of a Periphery”). The plantation systems pre-dated European arrival by hundred of years. For example, the Majapahit Empire of East Java was a plantation empire that ruled Java, Sumatra, the Malayan Peninsula and extended up into Thailand, Borneo and the Phillipines from the late-13th to early 16th C.
The Majapahit Empire was a Javanese Hindu-Buddhist thalassocratic empire in Southeast Asia, based on the island of Java (part of modern-day Indonesia), that existed from 1293 to circa 1517. Majapahit reached its peak of glory during the era of Hayam Wuruk, whose reign from 1350 to 1389 was marked by conquest which extended through Southeast Asia.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Majapahit
This book I am reading has a nice map showing the slaving routes that ran between the Phillipines, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and so on. There are lines everywhere. The routes even ran up into Japan and Korea. By the way, Korea didn’t legally abandon slavery until 1894.
Every country and region of SE Asia had slavery as an established institution that carried people to work on plantations and in mines, in homes and industries. The famous Sulu pirates of Borneo and Mindanao were big operators in it and are still doing similar things to this day. Today, the big fishing/refrigeration trawlers of SE Asia still run on slave labor. People go to work on them and are not released back ashore for a very long time, years, if ever.
Anyway, this slavery was all in place well before the Eurpean colonialists arrived, just as it was in place in Africa before whites arrived there.
The amount of slaving in East Asia was, as I say, massive and – along with the wars that usually accompanied it – could depopulate entire regions and have long term demographic and economic effects for the population of a massive region. For example, at one stage slavery led to the populations of North Luzon and Java falling by 20 or 30% – people were usually stolen in a slow drip over very long periods – and did not recover for two hundred years.
And note that the slave trade also brought regular waves of smallpox, usually from China, and that was even more devastating than the slavery and war.
But the average moron knows nothing of this. He thinks whitey went to Africa, found an idyllic continent of free-living citizen basketballers, pursued them across the landscape and enslaved them to King Cotton.
They are not aware that whitey in fact came to Africa and found that wherever he went there were already well-established – continent-wide – slave markets and slave trading routes that served local industries in plantations, mines, factories and homes from West Africa to Algeria to Yemen, Mecca, and even beyond to subcontinental India.
And every black quite happily bought and sold every other black.
Maybe blacks should sue other blacks for reparations before they yet again stick out their hand to whitey.
My point is that slavery is exceptional only in the modern fossil fuel driven world. We could find the same slave-trade-routes in pre-Colombian North Ameria, and of course among the Inca and Maya.
Not that it matters to race baiters, I suppose.
Drilled by Edwin Drake in 1859, along the banks of Oil Creek, The Drake well is the first commercial oil well in the United States.
The abolitionist movement was well established in 1859.
I’d agree with the premise that a civilization will need a certain technical sophistication for any social structure to exist which eliminates slavery. But full on fossil fuel exploitation is more than what is needed. History sez so.
And that is a good thing.
But overpopulation will lead to slavery. A few of the local rabble tried singing the world is not overpopulated canard ignoring that the current population can’t be maintained without fossil fuels. Without fossil fuels the world is overpopulated by a 10 to one ratio.
The pooch is screwed and that is not a good thing.
@ k-dog
Overpopulation doesn’t lead to slavery. The opposite is the case. Underpopulated areas that need labor – for example, maybe they have plenty of land and no one to work it – steal people from more populated areas.
Reparation advocates become incensed whenever the global history of slavery is mentioned. They believe the enslavement of Africans in North America is a particularly egregious example of slavery and it needs to be set apart from other eras of slavery. And yes, you are correct—under population is what leads to slavery. People need to be brought in to complete the work in areas that are sparsely populated. The fertile regions of North America were vast and there weren’t enough people to do the work. Fossil fuels and mechanization eliminated the need for slaves. I touched on this last week. We need a national discussion regarding this to put slavery in context and to emphasize the role fossil fuels played in the development of the U.S.
“They are not aware that whitey in fact came to Africa and found that wherever he went there were already well-established – continent-wide – slave markets and slave trading routes that served local industries in plantations, mines, factories and homes from West Africa to Algeria to Yemen, Mecca, and even beyond to subcontinental India.”
The thing you have to remember is that people are not taught this stuff in school, and what we are taught is only of passing interest for many students. One learns about slavery as though it existed only in America and as though the African slave trade was created entirely by Europeans/North Americans. The idea that many slaves came from African slave markets would shock the average person to the point that that they would go into full-on cognitive dissonance/double-down mode before curiosity even had time to put its socks on.
Consider that most people on the street could not even tell you what year the Revolution took place. The idea that they have even an inkling of a clue about the history of slavery at the global level is utterly laughable.
Speaking of slavery:
There’s an Op-Ed piece in today’s NYT titled Aristotle Is a Jerk, but We Shouldn’t Cancel Him. I learned something from it that I was not taught in school. It begins as follows:
“The Greek philosopher Aristotle did not merely condone slavery, he defended it; he did not merely defend it, but defended it as beneficial to the slave. His view was that some people are, by nature, unable to pursue their own good, and best suited to be “living tools” for use by other people: “The slave is a part of the master, a living but separated part of his bodily frame.”
Aristotle’s anti-liberalism does not stop there. He believed that women were incapable of authoritative decision making. And he decreed that manual laborers, despite being neither slaves nor women, were nonetheless prohibited from citizenship or education in his ideal city.”
This is actually quite an interesting argument. I was going to knee-jerk it and say he is right on some level, but that it is morally wrong, but one could also make a pro moral argument as well — depending on the conditions the slaves are kept in.
Unfortunately, it probably all ends in eugenics.
Well, in Chicago, for the month of July, so far, 409 distinguished citizens shot, 73 dead.
94% of victims are esteemed ‘People of Color’, which makes me question the efficacy of the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’. Tragically, 100 dead does not seem out of reach before the end of the month in Chicago.
Black Lives Matter, who’s bulls#ttng who here?
Spontaneous massive Afro Carib party on the banks of the Connecticut River on Sunday, attended by hundreds, maybe many hundreds: 3 shot, a few beatdown. A terrible mess was left, used rubbers, dirty diapers, food wraps, empty cans and bottles, garbage of all sorts heaped up everywhere. Pics of the day after the party show local white church and garden club ladies and other volunteers on the beach cleaning up the mess.
Brh
POC stands for “People Of Crime”
Trump says he's coming out with a very powerful virus strategy. A day late and a dollar short. He wished the sex predator Ms Maxwell well,twice. He's sending troops into American cities to attack protesters and put down demonstrations. Trump thinks he can save this. He's out to fucking lunch, dinner, breakfast, the weekly spaghetti cookout at the church, the summer barbecue etc. etc. etc.The Dems could run a large cock roach and beat this guy.