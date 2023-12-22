Whatever It Takes Won’t Be Enough

Clusterfuck Nation
And just like that — snap ! — the news about the Colorado Supreme Court’s droll action against candidate DJ Trump vanished from the front page (or top screens) of The New York Times. Do you know why? I’ll tell you: Because the political Left has finally managed to embarrass itself with a “lawfare” gambit so nakedly fatuous that it exposes the faction’s drive to destroy the election process, and with it our country.
This is what you get from a regime that faked its way to power and now must strain to cover up its long train of crimes, abuses, and effronteries to common sense, while running out of tricks to keep fooling even its own deranged followers. Somehow, the act of kicking a leading candidate off the ballot has finally registered as inconsistent with “defending our democracy.”
Of course, the reckless abuse of law — “lawfare” — proceeds from the Left’s disrespect for boundaries and limits, which is exactly what law in principle concerns itself with. And from there it’s a quick leap into totalizing bad faith, the operating system for government under an imposter president, “Joe Biden.” Suddenly, mere days before Christmas, when the people want to be preoccupied with things other than politics, events merge explosively to shape the fate of the nation.
In a sane world, the US Supreme Court would not just summarily strike down the Colorado ruling, but would issue a career-ending rebuke to the brain-damaged state justices who managed to not learn a basic principle of due process: innocent until proven guilty — that to brand someone a criminal, there must be a record of indictment and conviction for a particular crime, and that, in the case of Mr. Trump, a politically-motived fairy tale about an “insurrection” doesn’t cut it.
Also, in a sane world interested in truth and justice, the Republican-majority Congress would have months ago convened new hearings about the Jan 6/21 Capitol riot to undo the manifold perfidious frauds instigated by the previous Democrat-majority committee under Chairman Bennie Thompson. By now, testimony should have been compelled from Nancy Pelosi, the then Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, and former Defense Secretary Chris Miller about Ms. Pelosi’s refusal to call in national guard troops to reinforce security around the building, and to answer for the odd behavior of the Capitol Police, such as opening doors for the mob and then serving as ushers to show off the place. It seems obvious that many elected Republicans also have an interest in supporting the Jan 6/21 “insurrection” fairy tale. Do you still wonder why the evil entity infesting Washington is called “the blob”?
The Substack blogger who styles himself as El Gato Malo offers the alluring theory that a SCOTUS ruling on whether the 14th Amendment clauses that were applied to the presidency in the Colorado case, could enable Special Counsel Jack Smith to slip-in a superseding indictment (replacing the original indictment) in his DC Jan 6 case against Mr. Trump with new insurrection / rebellion charges, thus setting-up a fortified argument for states to chuck Mr. Trump off any ballot. More “lawfare,” you see. Whatever it takes. . .!
More curiously even, we learn today, that an amicus brief has been filed in the SCOTUS by former Attorney General Ed Meese (under Ronald Reagan), and two constitutional law professors, Steven Calabresi and Gary S. Lawson, challenging the legality altogether of Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel for prosecuting Mr. Trump. The amicus is filed in the matter of Jack Smith’s certiorari petition to the court to schedule Mr. Trump’s DC trial the same day as the Super Tuesday primary —against the defendant’s objections. The amicus presents compelling arguments that Attorney General Merrick Garland acted illegally in appointing Mr. Smith, and if SCOTUS chucks him out of the special counsel job, the whole mendaciously constructed scaffold of the Jan 6 prosecution goes out the window, along with the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
Those of you with a deep interest in blob lawfare treachery may also be interested in the courtroom win, this week, by Brandon Straka, who launched the 2018 “Walk Away” movement to persuade gays to leave the Democratic Party. He was present on the US Capitol grounds the day of the Jan 6/21 riot, and was later sued by eight “black and brown” Capitol Police officers, with the help of a Soros-funded nonprofit law firm, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Straka was accused of causing the officers’ injuries (pepper spray and “exhaustion”) and of conspiring to deprive them of their civil rights (under the KKK Act of 1871). It came out in the course of testimony that seven of the officers were on the other side of the enormous Capitol building from Mr. Straka’s position the entire time alleged, and that one of the officers was not even present at the Capitol or even in the District of Columbia at the time. Such are the sordid dreams of lawfare warriors and their useful idiots. . . .
Next up, as we turn the corner into a fateful 2024 — and lately eclipsed by all these lawfare election interference shenanigans — will be the perhaps even more consequential hearings on the Biden family’s extensive international bribery operations, which may shed some light on how come we suffer a president and a party bent on destroying our country.
|
Thanks, Jim.
It is interesting isn’t it, in a time with so much emphasis on racial & other divisions, that an important topic like Civics is no longer taught in public education.
An important theme in the beginning of this Republic was “Out of many, one” or E Pluribus Unum.
Today, it is the complete inverse. The theme today is “diversity”.
There is no longer a theme of one people, but a variety of people.
Interesting, isn’t it?
Might as well remove the old E Pluribus Unum motto from all of our nation’s coin and currency. While they’re at it, may as well go for the gold and strike In God We Trust Too. If they succeed at getting the ugly mug of Harriet Tubman on our $20 bills, this may very well be the case.
What should the new motto be? How about “I’m McLovin’ it”?
Biden dressed up as Ronald McDonald would fit perfectly lol!
Brings to mind an old saying I saw this morning: “When a clown takes over a palace he does not become a king, the palace becomes a circus.”
Nos deficere (we give up)
Jack – speak for yourself. For some, those words will never enter our thoughts – much less, cross our lips.
The new motto should be “E Pluribus Pecunium” because when it comes to law in the U.S., it is all about money.
The symbolism of removing the southern hero and central bank antagonist, Andrew Jackson from the $20 instead of the beloved Alexander Hamilton from the $10 is compounded by the sad fact that an ounce of gold and the $20 bill were equivalent until 1933 and now two Grover Cleveland’s won’t get you an ounce of gold…
Nice reference to the Grover Cleveland bills. Would be nice if you could find these in circulation, and even if you could get them for face value, you’d be better off saving/selling them as a collectable, since $1k bills bring well over face value premium. Even a $500 wouldn’t be too shabby. With the way prices are going they should bring these back for easier exchange. We’ll probably have better luck seeing CBDC initiated before this ever happens though!
I have an uncle who still has a $1,000 Grover Cleveland note. He’s probably had it since the 1960’s. I held it in hand about 15 years ago and thought it was pretty cool. Would have loved to acquire it from him but didn’t have the scratch to do it at the time.
Grover Cleveland, the last great Democrat President.
Filled his administration up with ex-Confederate politicians & army officers.
There was also DEI symbolism in choosing Ms. Tubman, but we didn’t recognize it as such, most of us.
A slap at Hillary Clinton as well, because at the time Obama came out with this it was generally assumed that Hillary would be the first woman president.
The first woman on the paper currency should have been the first woman president, in the view of a great many Americans.
There was that cheesy Indian princess Sacajawea thing for a while, and also that unwieldy Susan B. Anthony coin.
If anyone has seen the new silver dollars the US Mint released for the collector market, its modern reinterpretation of “Miss Liberty” is a much more ethnic variety. I stand by the Teddy Roosevelt ideals of wanting classic designs on our country’s coinage and currency. The type of money a society prints is a direct reflection of its viewpoints and ideals, so design choices are very important.
Harriet Tubman was a gun-toting, Bible-thumping, anti-Democratic party champion of liberty. An example of the best of American values.
She deserves to be honored in the pantheon of great Americans.
I like Harriet Tubman. I still think the first woman president should be the first woman on the paper currency.
Beryl, living people cannot appear on US stamps, coinage, or paper currency. So that first woman President must not only serve but then die to be so honored. Hence, it’s going to be awhile.
Arguably, Mrs.Wilson served as acting President after her husband stroked out. Yet, where are her statues and memorials?
So you want bills featuring the fugly mug of Edith Wilson, Beryl? After all, she allegedly was de facto president after her husband, the Princeton Bigot, Thomas Woodrow Wilson, had his stroke.
Coin collectors refer to the Anthony dollar coins as “Agony Dollars” in honor of the hateful man-hating grimace etched on old Susan B’s ugly mug.
One is reminded of the abolitionist Grimke sisters – hate filled fanatics.
@R Montanari
Huh? You think Harriet Tubman would approve of the modern GOP? Un-fucking-likely.
Great insightful comment RocketDoc!
I agree
Andrew Jackson was the only US President to ever fully pay off the national debt. That act alone places him in the top tier of US Presidents in my opinion. He may have been an asshole otherwise.
Because he put the 2nd central bank of the USA out of business; oor was it the first? Whatever. He knew the score. Pissed off Biddle he did.
It seems time that being an assholeat times is a prime job qualification for being the POTUS. Andy Jackson is one of my all time favorite presidents. Tough bastard. Brave to a fault. Aggressive. Audacious. Champion of the common man and fierce foe of the monied elites.
Best attribute: He would not take shit off of anyone and never suffered fools gladly, participating in over 100 duels in the course of his life. I particularly LOVE the time an assassin tried to gun him down in the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Both single-shot pistols misfired. Jackson was so enraged that he damn near beat the man to death with his cane and had to be pulled off the man by several members of Congress. Now that’s real American MANHOOD.
Boy….we could sure use a guy like that TODAY! He’s was far more fierce than Donald Trump, who is a tame pussycat by comparison.
Wizard, you took the words right out of my mouth as I was hesitant to say them.
One of my favorite stories of Andrew Jackson involved a duel over his marriage, his opponent claiming that Andrew was immoral as his wife had never officially divorced her earlier husband. Andrew had a duel with this fellow. During that duel Andrew stood and let his opponent shoot him. After the bullet entered his chest Jackson stood calmly, took aim and killed the other man.
Jackson spent the rest of his life living with the bullet in his chest and a cough that came with it.
I also love the story of Jackson as a youth refusing to lick the boots of a British soldier. He got a sword slash across his face but he never did lick the boots.
He was a tough son a bitch if you ask me and secretly, I admire him.
He was also known to betray treaties however and he profited immensely from government land transactions. He had his flaws as well as his strengths.
Well said. Jackson would not shake a Black man’s hand. To do so would be to endorse the lie of equality.
He wanted reality. He forgot this and gave the franchise to every White male idiot.
I would have no problem with Harriet Tubman on US currency. Particularly if they chose the illustration of Harriet holding her rifle.
Even better would be Molly Stark and Elizabeth Tubman on a $20 bill.
Molly holding a musket and baby and Elizabeth holding a rifle.
Two great American patriots who should be memorialized together!
I would. She’s beyond ugly.
By contrast what’s wrong with keeping Andrew Jackson?
He was one dapper dude.
To hell with Tubman. An ugly nobody with a reputation far overinflated and exaggerated by modern day woke historians.
However, I do think Jackson should be replaced on the $20 bill. Not because I have any problem with Jackson, but because it is an insult to the man’s legacy and memory to put his image on a worthless, fiat currency, paper banknote issued by a central bank. Jackson would have LOATHED this and probably would have wanted to call out the person responsible for this insult to meet him on the field of honor.
Instead, America should issue a new Double Eagle $20 gold piece – perhaps as a 2-ounce gold bullion coin, and place President Jackson’s image on it instead. That would have pleased the general who fought throughout his entire political career for the supremacy of hard money (e.g. Gold and Silver coinage).
As for the $20 bill, let’s put Robert E. Lee on it instead and then grin and slap our knees watching Libtards losing their minds over that from sea to shining sea.
Fair is fair, after all. They want to use our money to provoke us. Let’s repay the favor. Then this bullshit will stop.
She was a great leader of her people. But her people are not our people. So yeah, no.
Mike Royko nailed it years ago: Quod meum est.
Another way of seeing that is “Divide and Conquer.”
We are a nation divided, we are families divided, finally, we are mentally divided by the non-stop in inane chatter of the “Lawfare” crowd, and the deep state disinformation pogrom.
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” – William J. Casey, CIA Director (1981)
The “many” in that equation all agreed in principle that individual freedom was subservient to the freedom of us all. But that agreement has been adulterated, and individuals have been seduced to believe that their achieving their own desire, “right now,” is all that matters.
Focus on what is REAL instead of what is FALSE. We have more in common than we realize. Build the bridges to reality and reject all that doesn’t comport with the reality of safe lodging, food to eat, and the love of your family sharing the responsibility of survival.
Donald Trump :
Not “a leading candidate”, THE leading candidate.
Happy solstice.
Pete, just say it.
It is the theme, the dogma, the mechanism of the Democratic Party now. Their method of control.
Out of one, Many. Four words that say the state of the USA right now. Divide and conquer.
Remember though that it is the dissolution of the people that is tearing the country apart, being caused by careful, persistent demographic sculpting by the Democratic Party.
Is the US a Democratic nation now? Hmmmm?
Uniparty?
AZ: There is hope. It was reported yesterday that Civil War and Civil War2 were in the top five memes trending in social media. Perhaps the colorado scum judges woke up on right people.
…woke up the right people.
I repeat, …woke up the right people.
or, awakened the right people
JHK is right. This ludicrous and wholly transparent abuse of the law by the 4 member slim majority that rendered that worthless CO Supreme Court decision really has vindicated Trump’s longstanding complaint the the Deep State Democrat dominated BLOB is conspiring to subvert the 2024 election in order to “stop Trump.” Now they are willing to go the Soviet route and kick opposing candidates off of the ballot. It doesn’t get any more sinister, totalitarian, and corrupt than that. It has left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth….including a lot of people who dislike Trump, but who are not willing to Deep Six our republic and our constitution just to prevent a second Trump term in office.
Their TDS has them now foaming at the mouth and biting random people on the streets of America. In this situation Trump begins to take on the aura of a crackedjack dog catcher whose services are sorely required to corral these mad dogs so we can put them down.
Crackerjack, not crackedjack. LoL…
It is neither a democracy or a republic anymore. It’s some grotesque amalgamation of oligarchy, kleptocracy, dictatorship and corporatocracy. It certainly isn’t a Constitutional Republic.
You left out gerontocracy and kakistocracy.
Sure did. I’d even ad an element of monarchy given our peoples’ obsession with celebrity.
And also celebritocracy.
Thankyou CP.
George Orwell said it best: “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”
So who or “what” would benefit from controlling our perception of world history?
From all have studied the whole history of the world has been seriously farkled with for the benefit of some group or “something”. But be of good cheer, a “great awakening is just beginning and secrets arel being revealed.
‘Diversity’ as a process results in ‘Balkanization’. I think this has been obvious as a goal by the groups seeking to fundamentally change the United States.
2024 has the makings for a nasty time. The financial calamity unfolding concurrent with the demise of the Constitutional Republic founded on rule of law is not a recipe for peace and tranquility.
You Tube economists are predicting a Depression for seven years starting in 2024.
Yup, right in time for it to run through to the beginning of the 2030 Agenda. Kind of convenient, eh?
in the end game none of this matters-not Joe or Don–the huge tsunami coming at us the giant levels of debt—federal,state,counties,cities,business,personal—it is all going to implode in a way never seen before—40+ trillion of retirement money,poof,gone,maybe 10 cents on the dollar—you guys can focus on Joe or Don and all the other dip wads in DC–i just wonder and hope the the USA military does not turn on the American people–100 million pissed off old folks–when people have nothing to lose they lose it…
People bitch and moan about Blackrock, but ignore the fact that the reason they have so much money is pension funds and 401Ks.
We need to let them go bankrupt. The world would be a better place without them interfering.
Then switch back to pay-as-you-go pensions. They aren’t handing out $40 trillion to old people, obviously.
They could fund pensions for far less. No reason to kill off retired people, just to enrich Blackrock and Vanguard, but that is their plan.
That’s what happens when you give greedy people too much money.
Hookers, blow, pedophilia and mass murder is how they spend it.
Happiface, thanks for that post. I believe you are correct. Joe and Don are nothing more than symptoms of a very sick and bloated system that is no longer under the control of the people that created this system. That would be us. Their authority is spent. They are now in the coercion stage of their demise.
What is happening is far greater than Joe and Don and was started a century and a half ago by the Morgans, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds and others. This is where the real money is. Old money. Generational money. Bill gates? Pffft.
Old Don is a symptom of a very sick system that has made a very sick society. There is no way out. The debt must be purged. The politicians must be punished. Lessons will be learned that will not be forgotten for a very long time.
If you can’t see that Trump is opposed by the institutional powers – you’re missing a critical component of what’s going on. And don’t give us the “controlled opposition “ bs.
Oh I see it. But these “institutional powers” you mention are more clever, deviant and evil than we give them credit for. We have played harder than two bit piccolo.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ll vote for Trump if he makes it onto the ballot but I don’t believe for half a second that Trump has any chance of winning the White House.
Damn straight!
Ever since The One began his quest to fundamentally transform America, the officers of our military have had to kiss the DEI ring. Enlisted who aren’t DEI friendly have been marginalized and pushed out. If there is a hot civil war, expect the active duty military to fight for the Establishment against the citizenry. Merry Christmas!
Well, yes, a variety of people, as far as what colors they are and who or what they fuck, but only one opinion is allowed: that of the Elite. It doesn’t matter that said opinion often commits logical suicide (e.g., “don’t judge The Other,” even as they judge The Other); what patters is “Das Partei uber alles.”
You nailed it.
For a variation on your theme: A variety of peoples, not individuals per se. Thus the mania to deny that the White race exist. A people that doesn’t exist can’t have rights.
Since the Colorado Court stayed its ruling pending any appeal and disposition by SCOTUS, which will either be summarily slapping them down, or probably occurring after the 2024 election, it looks like this lawfare gambit will backfire on the Commies…
It is Obama. He is a traitor to America. It is all intentional
“preoccupied with things other than politics”
Close ranks within families.
If you have the good fortune to have family, start closing ranks and combining resources. Set aside whatever differences you may have and make peace. Pool your resources, divided the chores and press on. The way we live today is unnatural and actually reflects one of the goals of the communist’s long march through our institutions. The first casualty was the family unit.
Your Mother and Father and your Sisters and Brothers love you. The elite and the politicians want you dead.
Wake the fuck up, swallow your pride and make a pact with your family to survive. Then once you’ve got the family together start making pacts with your friends and neighbors.
That is the natural order of things. What the Globo Cap elitist propaganda machine presents to us is a lie.
Damn right
The divide and conquer strategies of the Democratic State reach all the way down to the family level.
Families have Haves and Have-nots causing discord. This is what the Dems feed on.
BTW, Trump is an ultimate Have, no wonder he is such a target of the party that says it is the Haves fault that Have-nots exist.
John – you are right about the have-nots. It seems that a lot of my extended family members have opted to enter the welfare class. I see people all around me that refuse to work, for whatever excuses they can come up with. Personally, I feel rather ashamed to be associated these losers.
FU. I refuse to work and am retired.
Me too, I believe we are talking about folks who cannot support themselves and need to work.
Not working means paying less in Federal Income Taxes, and not feeding our evil Federal government.
Who’ll stop the rain? The made hates the maker.
False guilt. We are all self-made via what we choose to believe [ by- live ] .
Vedanta or Masonry. Christianity says that He made us. We must but wipe away the dirt of our play.
You Pagan!
These family discords–at least in my experience–run a lot deeper than just “haves” versus “have nots.” Pretty much everyone in my family is “comfortable,” though not necessarily “haves”–depending on your definition: They have pretty good jobs and own their homes. Political or economic disparities don’t really have much to do with any animosities, though they often serve as an excuse for them.
A couple of the liberal family members have (or so it appears to me) nursed a sense of grievance that goes all the way back to childhood, and it appears to me that their grievance is a sense of being “less than.” They’re the ones who never aspired to any personal achievements, were never interested in books or serious subjects, never took any advanced classes in anything, never learned to play a musical instrument, etc., and are deeply resentful of anyone in the family who is/was not a drone.
Besides those–at least in my experience–there’s always the one who always felt slighted for unknown reasons. Political or economic disparities often serve as the pretext for being angry at other family members, but those aren’t the real reasons. They just have a need to find some reason to set themselves against other family members, and politics/economic disparity will serve the purpose. There seems to be no need for the resentment; it’s purely a temperamental flaw.
I’m not sure these problems can be corrected, once the parties involved are adults. I think the problems originated in childhood–often because parents deliberately worked to set their kids against each other, or in competition with each other, and the siblings are not even aware of that, and would have a very hard time acknowledging it, if they could be dragged into family counseling.
So: not fixable. I guess you could have a mass said for them now and then and do a lot of praying to resolve these “generational” troubles that just continue to be passed down, unless those who are thus afflicted make some kind of conscious effort to overcome them.
My family is mostly vaxxed.
Do you believe the vaxx works?….
It’s not a matter of belief. The fact is that it doesn’t work, if by “work” you mean “protect you from the virus”.
Even the powers that be have admitted that. Then they tell you to take it anyway.
People are getting the message though. The boosters aren’t getting used.
I was going to say aren’t selling, but I believe we already paid for them.
You Tube MDs are starting to present data that even the last dying Vaxx qualification, that it prevents hospitalizations and deaths is bullshit.
Folks interested in the effects of the vaxx and yes, covid itself should watch Dr Moran and others on You Tube now as new studies are being discussed that shows the vaxx to be worthless and dangerous as it mimics the disease itself.
But wait, isn’t the mortality rate of the disease itself less than .1%?
For example, Moran finds that the incidence of myocarditis in mixed samples is about 3.5% and serious myocarditis requiring hospitalization 1.5%.
Thank you, I will take Covid itself over that.
Amazing what real data can show. Our recent bouts with Pertussis? I would rather have Covid, anyday.
I find it interesting that you got pertussis. That disease is so rare that I don’t think I’ve ever seen it. But they recently added it to adult DT vaccines. (Recent as in about a decade or so ago.) But then you and your wife get it?
I wouldn’t be surprised if it was another deliberate release.
As the Russia MoD said about the bizarre spread of covid:
“…the coronavirus was artificial and, with a high degree of likelihood, aided by American advances was generated in biotechnology … ”
According to our experts, this is reflected in the variability uncharacteristic of most coronaviruses, resulting in different peaks in incidence, significant differences in lethality and infectivity, uneven geographic spread, and the unpredictability of the epidemic process overall. Despite efforts to contain and isolate cases, the pandemic appears to be being artificially fueled by the exposure of new variants of the virus to this or that region.”
CDC says 18,000 cases in the entire USA in 2019.
That is rare.
.cdc.gov/pertussis/surv-reporting.html
Paula, I don’t know if it is rare as you think it is. I had pertussis last year. In adults it is a long and relatively mild disease, a bacterial infection in the lungs that results in long bouts of coughing, some cough syncope and is usually under diagnosed due to the mildness of it. After two months of a nagging tickle that resulted in an extended bout of coughing, no other symptoms, I suggested the doc test me for Pertussis. Sure enough, positive. An antibiotic had the Pertussis cleared up in 3 days. It’s rare because in adults it is mild and is not tested for enough.
Paula: Pertussis breaks out all the time. This is nothing new.
In my opinion, a high point of 18,000 out of 323,000,000 qualifies as rare, even if you personally had it.
But I get your point about underdiagnosing.
According to that CDC link, though, they are stepping up the surveillance.
Underdiagnosing, or better said, underdiagnosed in the past, is the new thing.
Apparently, a lot of cancers, heart conditions, and respiratory conditions, have been underdiagnosed prior to 2021.
Nothing to see here. That’s the reason we’re seeing increases now. They’re now being properly diagnosed dontcha’ know. Please.
Now THATS pack of LOSERS.
There are 4 states now (so far) where state democrat parties will not have a primary.
The sole candidate will be Biden.
Why?
Biden is comfortably ahead in all 4 states where this is occurring. The other democrats on the ticket would have been Phillips & Williamson.
Unless there is another reason.
If Biden dies between now and the election, another Regime actor will be waiting off stage to replace him. So, whether it is Harris or Newsom, or someone even more despicable.
If there will be no democrat primary, the party can simply swap out the sole candidate on their ballot. Zero opposition to that person will be allowed.
Can you imagine Harris’ portrait being on a quarter or a ten dollar bill? Hah, it would be as worthless as the value of the paper itself.
Also, that is how the Dems think. Focus on totalitarianism, the king on the top.
BTW, if Trump was such an autocrats as the left is trying to portray him, why did he put up with all their bullshit while he was in office, instead of just dismissing them?
As I recall, during his administration, Trump wouldn’t so much as go to the bathroom without reviewing it with his legal team. He was pretty respectful of the law. The picture of legal orthodoxy . . . which seems overly defensive, to me.
Trump had such a slog.
A lot of good it did him.
Meanwhile, Biden flouts the law with absolute impunity, not to mention the support of the Mighty Wurlitzer.
Right Paula – you know it as well as I do – we live in a lawless country. When I say that to people, they get wide-eyed and think I’m the crazy one.
I’d rather see poor old Millard Fillmore on money.
They’ve taken their superdelegate notion way too far.
Yet, why not make mention of the origins of the Colorado case against President Trump as this is key??
The Colorado case against Trump was brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), headed by President and CEO Noah Bookbinder…
…who sits on the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Advisory Council (HSAC), as the Daily Caller’s James Lynch reports.
“Our Constitution clearly states that those who violate their oath by attacking our democracy are barred from serving in government. It has been an honor to represent the petitioners, and we look forward to ensuring that this vitally important ruling stands,” Bookbinder gloated in a press release.
It gets better…
Bookbinder is a former trial attorney for the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) public integrity section and former chief counsel for criminal justice for the Senate Judiciary Committee. He repeatedly donated to former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign during his tenure with the Senate, Federal Elections Commission (FEC) records show.
The DHS appointed Bookbinder and 32 other new members to HSAC in March 2022 ahead of the council’s first meeting under Secretary Mayorkas. -Daily Caller
Bookbinder…man that dude missed his calling.
Are there ANY NON Khazarians in the O’Biden administration?
These people don’t care a lick of their country, democracy, or the rule of law. All that matters is their petty politics and personal gain. May they all die a painful and sudden death.
How about they die a LONG and excruciatingly painful death with tubes in every orifice and no pain medications coming to them from china.
🙂
Or slow suffocation as they swing from a lamp post or street light.
^^^^ I like that one.
Bravo. They should suffer.
“Our Constitution clearly states that those who violate their oath by attacking our democracy are barred from serving in government.”
It’s not our democracy they’re guarding, it’s their democracy.
That one is going to boomerang on them.
I don’t remember seeing “our democracy” stated in the Constitution at all.
I didn’t hear that much about democracy at all, until we needed an excuse to invade Iraq and take their stuff.
I guess if Mark Levin can’t make shit up that isn’t in the Constitution, so can Noah Bookbinder.
Actually, they are all making it up as they go along.
Karl Rover started it, but these people are taking it beyond all credulity.
They made up the hit about the 10th Amendment giving the governors the power to suspend the Bill of Rights due to a virus going around, in order to try to blame the states for the cataclysmic fiasco of the covid “response”.
No, that’s on Trump. It was his task force, he was the chief executive, the buck stops with him, and the “he left it to the states” and “he was lied to” excuses do not hold water.
It was not his in the first place, whatever one thinks “it” was, and there is also the fact that he has stated multiple times that he held the sole authority to lock down and open up.
He still brags that they did a great job.
Some people on that task force did the best they could, and worked very hard, but the end result was one of the worst things ever done by government to the citizenry in our history.
BTW it has been suggested here that it was my personal preference, my quirk, that Trump should come around and come out against these things.
On the contrary, we are a worldwide movement.
I would think that more people would be concerned with the fact that the covid crimes against humanity will go unpunished under a president who doesn’t believe in them, as right this moment there are plans afoot to do it again, and again and again and again.
I didn’t realize that they used the 10th Amendment to justify state lockdowns.
Interesting, thanks How did I miss that?
Beryl
You are correct. Trump was so afraid of the effects of an epidemic he compromised his principles. He sloughed off responsibility to Pence, Birx and Fauci to do what they wanted to stem the spread of the virus.
Little recognized is that all the mask wearing, shots, spacing, one way aisles, entrances and exits, all of it did absolutely nothing, the disease just tore through every effort to stem the flow. The most intense effort, NYC had no better response than the least Florida.
The government effed up big time with Covid. The Demoncrats, playing their government control game, will eventually be enshrined as total idiots relating to Covid.
Trump needs to quit trying to justify his little tested vaxxes and fess up in opposition to the Demoncrats that the government totally failed regarding Covid and only the natural order of Mother Nature slowed the spread.
How do you avoid Covid? By getting Covid.
To defeat death, you only have to die.
Still making that confused and chaotic time the center of your thoughts year after year, are you? Placing blame on Trump at every opportunity.
Amazing what superior knowledge you have now, three years after the fact, about what Trump did or didn’t do, should or shouldn’t have done.
The term “Democracy” has been wielded so often, for so long, that when I hear it, I automatically smell bullshit. Same goes for “the American people.”
I mean, get real!
Beth – Add:
“It’s for the children” and “It’s in the interest of national security”.
Good point. Or how about, “If it saves only one life, it will have been worth it.”?
American Cancer Society – American Heart Association – Save the Whales, the Manatees & the Turtles – Give ’til it hurts. All rackets.
Yes, Franklin said it’s a Republic – if we can keep it. They hated Democracy, seeing it as Mob rule. Voting – for the few – is part of our system, but only part of it.
Are there ANY NON Khazarians in the O’Biden administration?
Karine Jean Pierre. She’s French!
The Big Guy himself is white, Catholic and has Irish ancestors.
The Colorado Supreme Court decision is a total disaster.
So, what happens if a GOP majority state prohibits Biden on the ballot?
A tit for tat game could occur, with all GOP states striking Biden off the ballot, and all democrat states striking off Trump.
So, then you are left with the “battleground” states. Are they allowed to vote, or then what happens?
Argument can be made that Biden has been engaged in a dereliction of his duties and responsibilities as President for allowing an illegal invasion to occur on our southern border. As a result, he should be removed from the ballots wherever possible since he is not upholding the Constitution he swore an oath to protect and preserve.
Yep, in all the Red states on the border and elsewhere. Texas being number one.
Watch Texas, it is the bell weather for all the dissolution efforts of the future.
I say, let’s have at it. Strike Biden off the ballot for any and all of his treacherous acts. The man never met a foreign bribe that he didn’t take.
That is an impeachable offense.
Best to use Constitutional methods to remove him, not tit for tat illegalities, like ballot denial.
Paula, how many Demoncrats are in the Senate? Constitutional removal of bad officials is not good enough, so only the vote counts.
But not anymore?
Remember, America needs to break up and end.
You love the Big too much – just like Trump and Stalin.
America will survive the United States.
Colorado is a bell weather state, its Liberal population on the Front Range has always been a target for the Dems. They were the first to legalize abortion and marijuana. They are the home of Berkeley East, the University of Colorado. They will be the first to elect a Communistic legislature and governor.
But it is so beautiful? Yeah, until Mother Nature gets finished with it and burns down those beautiful beetle infested forests.
Colorado and Washington tied for first on legalizing “Mary Jane, wanna?”
Yep, you are right. Colorado brags about being first but both passed the laws in the election of 2012. Washington was first on Medical use though, 1998 vs, 2000.
As I said, Colorado will brag they are the bellweather,
What does “marijuana” have to do with “liberals” ?
Outside some phony tired meme.
It is the drug of liberals. Everything is cool, maan. We’re all the same, dude.
Conservatives like to drink.
One of the things that drove me from the Democratic Party was that their only two obvious agenda items in the late aughties were gay rights and legal pot. I think both are, uh, okay, and I’m glad, but you’d think that they’d also put some heart into other issues. Kitchen table issues. But they never did.
It’s like being given carte blanche and ordering tofu and Sanka.
Bellwether.
Wether being a gelded male sheep.
Colorado was once a Republican stronghold, now it is California 2.0. Sadly, Arizona is following the same path and will soon be California 3.0. Then Nevada. Then Montana. Then Idaho and eventually Utah and Wyoming. The red west is being Californiated. Breaks my heart. California nutjobs are infecting the west with their drugs and lunacy.
At least the Democratic party has come clean as to who the REAL election deniers are, now in Colorado and vowing to spread to more states.
In 2020, there were many affidavits filed, with videos, showing the ballot stuffing that was going on. The reaction by the state judiciaries?
Nothing, nil, nada! Same thing in 2022. The GOP reaction? Nothing, nil, nada!! Why? Because half of the GOP is not conservative, half maybe more. They are definitely anti-Trump, the Bush, Cheney elements are so apparent.
3/4 of DC are wildly uniparty Deep Staters with a single target. If JHK is right, that single man may kick the hell out of the thousands of DC lemmings that are trying to “kill” him, maybe literally. If he does, the demographics of the Deep State are going to attempt a coup, heck, that is what is going on now, a judicial coup to eliminate the GOP, Trump!!!!, from the ballot. No one else can get even close to the Democreeps in November.
Conservative elements are trying to offset the huge majority the Leftists have throughout the governmental institutions right now. They are using the law to try to shut down the Lawfare the Left is using to literally shut down elections. The Left has a big advantage here, they can shut down their opposition by clobbering one man, no one else can oppose them. The Right has to oppose hundreds of different avenues that the Left is using to destroy Trump, and thus the GOP. It does not look good,IMHO, as just numbers are overwhelming.
So, all of you conservative ego driven non-voters, I am going to show them, remember that you contributed to the Leftist process in December 2024. They already have a huge advantage and you are just contributing to the Left.
Looking forward to JHK 2024 predictions. Why? Because of all the predictions since 2008, his are the best and closest to what happens.
BTW, Reich can kiss my ass, he is not just a socialist, he is a Communist. USSR style. He is so Left that he was not even considered for Obama’s or Biden’s lists.
AZ: just remember, CW2 is coming, fast. It will likely split the country into isolated blue communist city states surrounded by ‘conservative’ areas. At that point you’ll see people getting rid of nose rings, blue hair, and soy boy talk and appearance, in order to survive (i.e. not be ‘eliminated’).
And all the Tattoo shops will go out of business because nobody will be able to pay for them anymore.
And what will all the fat women who love tattoos do then?
How’d people coming out in droves to vote for Kari Lake work out in your state, John?
The blob keeps winning…..if you’re scoring this from home, it’s actually a route and not looking good for team “the good ole days”…fighting so many fronts at one time is strictly defensive at this point while “The Blob” has the wagons circled……..Conservatives generally have no offense other than reciting the Constitution and will need to get a vicious side soon, or at least come together with some type of retaliatory plan…….it’s game on but only one side is playing…..
The vicious side is coming. You can hear its rumble all over the internet and social media (e.g. CW and CW2 strongly trending on social media).
Yeah, whatever. It’s easy to cry civil war when one is safe and secure in Mommy’s basement behind a computer screen. But actually picking up a rifle and doing something? That’s entirely different. And what is my .22 long rifle going to do against an M1 Abrams or an Apache Helicopter or the cruise missile launched from the Pacific coast? Nothing.
Civil war will resolve nothing. The people themselves need to fix themselves. Repent of their sins and their perversions. Cast of the greet and selfishness. Love their wives and husbands and care for their children. Stop using debt to buy things they don’t need. Stop competing with the Joneses. Turn off the social media and the tee vee. Reject professional sports. Teach their young to work, to live on less and to be honorable. This requires a base of faith, a belief in God. You cannot teach these things without a foundation for morality which foundation begins with God.
Think of this. There would be no war if everyone just dropped their weapons and decided to stop killing their fellow man. There would be no drug cartels if everyone stopped taking drugs. There would be no pornography if people stopped downloading it.
We the people need to fix ourselves first. Everything after that would fall right in line as a righteous people would have no tolerance for an unrighteous government.
IMO.
@Cankerpuss great post!
It’s easier to blame someone else.
Also, America, and AMERICANS, circa 2023, are not very tough people.
And outside of very small pockets of rural America, Americans can’t live without electricity. I can’t.
John Adams said the Constitution and/or US form of government needed a “God-fearing and moral people” otherwise it would not work. Something to that effect.
@ Cankerpuss:
I agree.
Cankerpuss – let me know how that works out for you.
“…it’s actually a route…”
I think you mean “rout”.
That’s why I pronounce those 3 in an obviously distinctive manner: route (rhymes with “boot”), rout (rhymes with “out”), root (rhymes with “foot”).
Most folks don’t. Then again, they could “care less”…
Thank you, James, for all your insights and wisdom. You have helped me keep my sanity for many years now. I hope you are able to find some enjoyment this Holliday season. It is hard to look away once you have seen the crash.
I wish I had Mr. Kuntsler’s faith in the system. I forsee a 2024 Biden/Obama (Michelle) victory, with Kamala Harris having resigned due to “exhaustion”.
And a successful suit resulting in $150 billion in damages bankrupting President Trump as, after all, he’s 100 times more culpable of whatever compared to Mr. Giuliani.
Culpable of exactly what? Wanting the same examination of the election in 2020 that Jill Stein wanted in 2016 and got?
They are still hassling Jill Stein about that.
They are using lawfare on her, also.
AND they changed the rules to make sure no future candidate can ever ask for a recall.
They already changed the rules after 2004 to make sure that no mere citizens can demand a recount. But they had that “the candidate has standing” loophole.
They changed that also, and now they are using it on Trump.
The system is rigged, seven ways to Sunday.
You make a very clear, definitive, and logical case that the ballot box and jury box no longer function as they were intended.
Doc
We are seeing the results of the Demoncrats long term plan, the erosion of the effects of elections. Everywhere you look, obstacles to the proper vote are brought in by judiciaries, not legislatures. Dems use the state level judicial folks to change the state laws regarding elections. Yeah, those mayors, DAs and judges bought and paid for by Soros and the gang.
“Culpable of exactly what?” Culpable of “whatever”. Likely culpable of being “Literally Hitler”.
Ish, I love JHK’s writings and look forward to reading his thoughts every Monday and Friday. But, like you, I believe his faith in the system to fix itself and bring judgment upon the heads of the filthy fuckers that are doing this is misguided. It won’t happen . We the people are in the grip of a dying monster and the grip will get tighter until we stop it.
I don’t know how that happens. Voting is meaningless now. We have no representation. We can’t take up arms or we end up like the January 6 people who weren’t even armed. All we can do, I believe is fix ourselves, take care of our families, bring God back into our lives and wait for the inevitable collapse. Unfortunately, it might take 300 years. It took Rome at least that long to finally collapse.
“President” Hillary. Cancelled election.
Armageddon.
“It seems obvious that many elected Republicans also have an interest in supporting the Jan 6/21 “insurrection” fairy tale. Do you still wonder why the evil entity infesting Washington is called “the blob?””
What resources within the governmental apparatus are available to oppose the two-headed Uniparty? There’s the rub.
Not two headed, its sole purpose is the elimination of the vote, the people changing their minds and dumping bums from DC. The Uniparty means that the population of the government remains fixed, exactly what they want, job security.
Ballot box now eliminated!!!
The Constitution and existing law. The White Hats are, right now, wrapping up the biggest sting op & dragnet in the history of mankind.
In 2024, “this shit gets real.”
re: “White Hats”,
Uh huh…
Despite the “many battles” between FEMA and the “White Hats” in and around Lahaina…
Despite the “White Hat” US Navy destroyer “shooting down” an airliner filled with FEMA agents off Maui…
I’d have expected better (i.e., vetting of your sources), “154”…
Feliz Navidand. E que prospero ano e felicidad.
dad not danda. Dandas are the tri-staffs carried by some of the monks of India
The Navy shot down an airliner of FEMA agents?
I hadn’t heard about them shooting down any airliner since that Iranian one.
Monday is Christmas.
So I assume Jim will take the day off from publishing his great blog.
I wish Jim and fellow readers a Merry Christmas!
Incorrect assumption — jhk Admin.
If The Blob doesn’t take a day off, Jim probably won’t either. We will see whether Santa decides to make a visit on Christmas morning. Maybe the USA won’t even make it that far, if Putin decides to deliver a special gift to our country between now and then.
Merry Christmas to you too, Bill!
Hey SSL, and I want to wish you a very Merry XMas as well. I have an extra special gift for you wrapped with a bow under my tree. Feel free to come and get it any time! 😉
Hey CB and Merry Christmas to you too! Aww that is so thoughtful of you. You’ll have to send me directions. 🙂
Look forward to another good read …..
Thank you, Jim. And above all, thank God for your vision and commitment, from Whom these things are given.
In response to Bill of Rights:
JHK can correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe that Jim has never, ever, missed publishing his Monday and Friday blogs, even when he was seriously ill, hospitalized, and undergoing major surgeries.
Wow what a jam-packed piece of writing today. Excellent.
The anger of the majority of our country is about to hit the street. Nice guys like myself eventually snap and then become blind with rage taking no prisoners and numb to any consequences at that moment. The usually good natured American public will finally snap and formerly decent men will form mobs that will dwarf the mentally ill mobs we have been suffering for many years. I’m grateful that I’m old and cannot act out my rage. I can only watch and pray for our country.
Well said, doc. Very astute.
You’re right. There are some sleeping giants at play, important not to forget. I agree with you and JHK on this.
Should have said “in play” for “at play.” Ha.
Doc: you are describing what happens when the ballot box fails and then the jury box fails. The cartridge box gets opened. And your above well described fury goes forth. It will be called CW2.
And without a true Statesman to lead us it will be pure hell worse than what France saw in the 1800s. I hope and pray that what you are proposing never happens, that we will see a miracle, that may Christ will finally return and clean up this mess (until now the heavens have been extremely quiet).
You need to better discern His Word. The Bible is very clear: things will get way, way worse than this before His return.
Your thoughts are my fantasies. I would love to see Americans unite and bring the bastards down. I would love to see Americans unite and refuse to pay their taxes anymore. I would love see an army of Americans stretch across the border and shoot anyone who attempts to cross.
It won’t happen. We are too divided. Too partisan. Too obsessed with Ds and Rs. We can’t get past political parties or tribes.
Yes our Masters know human psychology. Even one viable third party would help break the either/or mentality of good/bad. Thus they do all that they can to keep them from arising.
Does “viable” mean immortal?
WokeCommieFrenemy: “You should have seen Trump. Man… He’s gone total white supremacist.”
Me: “I’m still not voting for him.”*
*Of course nobody will vote for Trump, the selection will be cancelled – “everybody” wants the Hildebeast!
“Nice guys like myself eventually snap and then become blind with rage taking no prisoners and numb to any consequences at that moment.”
Inducing that particular individual response is high on the agenda of our blobbers and blobbets.
They understand well how to trap and then push its most sincere opponents into committing acts of nihilistic rage, thereby making their most dangerous opponents indistinguishable from themselves.
As Orwell put so well in 1984 “…the party seeks power entirely for its own sake…we are not interested in the good of others; we are interested only in power. Not wealth or luxury or long life or happiness only power, pure power—power is not a means it is an end…the object of power is power.”
This is a cultural and political order quite distinct from “keep the commandments”– and it is the order which is now in charge.
Yes, they did it in Yugoslavia, then Rwanda, then Iraq, then Ukraine, and now, here.
They know how to stir the pot and get people fighting each other, instead of them.
Red ants versus black ants.
I thought you WERE antifa because of your hatred of free speech.
I notice that RFK Jr. and Vivek were more outspoken more quickly than the majority of the Republicans.
I also noticed Bobby being criticized for referring to democracy, because we are a republic, but he used democracy in the correct sense.
We were talking about lynching the other day. At bottom, lynching is taking the law into your own hands.
Is what these judges judges did a kind of reverse lynching? They have the law, they are supposed to take it into their hands, but they found excuses not to.
It’s good to see you giving Bobby credit where credit is due given that you’ve railed against him so much lately. And yes, he has spoken up more than many Republicans.
I have always given Bobby credit where credit is due.
I will give any and all credit or criticism to any candidate for public office as I see fit.
Bobby still needs to wake up and acknowledge what really happened on January 6th.
Does he have any statement or commentary on Jan 6 out there?
He has acknowledged the J6 tapes release, and said that is the kind of transparency we can expect from his administration.
People immediately called him out over that deflection, so he is aware of the issue, but I have not seen anything from him on that.
Anybody promising to right the wrongs that were done is going to have to come down hard on Nancy Pelosi.
I don’t think he is prepared to do that.
“We were talking about lynching the other day. At bottom, lynching is taking the law into your own hands.”
Beryl, as I have mentioned before, I was involved in a lynching years ago.
…Also, I was on Judge Judy.
Oh no!
I have a favorite quote from her, although I can’t call myself a fan of her show.
“If it doesn’t make sense, it’s usually not true.”
About Colorado taking Trump off the ballot? All of the Republican candidates came out against it. It’s good that “Bobby” did too.
Until Bobby stops being a booby, he’s not getting my vote. He hasn’t done the inner work. There is too much Kennedy in him, too much of the old man, the fallen man.
In his case, running is the inner work.
People have claimed he’s in it to stop Trump, but it’s obvious to me he’s on one of those “journey” things.
It’s great that he wants to atone for what he feels are his past mistakes, but I think he’s being a little too hard on himself, personally.
I only care about what he does right, right now.
He’s got a video out where he explains all about it, how he found God and everything.
I’d post a link but I don’t want my post to disappear.
“…he’s not getting my vote.”
You plan to vote in 2024?
For Landrew. Happy communing!
“Robert B. Reich, celebrated Trump hunter, career summation.”
Heh.
Robert Reich probably has friends in low places.
Hopefully so, that way he can make easier eye contact. Friends in high places – much harder – he’s only 4′-11″.
A perfect example of the Napoleon complex.
MB,
Funny.
What are you doing this holiday season to protect yourself from relatives and friends who are shedding their covid boosters? I have to go to a gathering tomorrow and I’m kinda freaking out lol.
Wear one of those full body hazmat suits. Better yet, make it look like you are a dominatrix. That would really make the crowds go wild. lol Have fun and drink a lot of vodka. I hear that does a great job of killing off the Covid sheds.
You really like vodka now don’t you lol
I’m pretty sure Alex Berenson said shedding is not a thing.
I would try to look it up but when you do that all you get is anti-Alex propaganda, which is how you can tell that he is right.
Here is a list from Alex of some of the tings he was right about:
To my former media friends:
Since 2020, I’ve been right and you wrong about:
Lockdowns
Masks
School closures
Test-n-trace (bet you don’t even remember that one)
The lab leak
The long-term effectiveness of mRNAs
Now I’m warning you about mRNA safety
PLEASE listen this time
Well that is good to hear!
Alex Berenson is an idiot.
I see he finally took down his profile pic of himself in a mask.
His face is even more punchable now.
Nice.
lol
Make sure that you are not in a closed space with no air circulation with them.
It’s the same as protecting yourself from viruses – space and air circulation.
I was sick when my kids came to visit. I sat away from them, even though we were in the same room, and turned a fan on to push the air I was exhaling away from them. As far as I know, they didn’t get sick.
Gotchya. I’ll just kinda be a little distant then and maybe they’ll even have like a setup outside too. The weather is not supposed to be really cold or rainy or anything like that tomorrow.
Outside is the best.
Yep, especially in the winter when all the bugs, or many of them are less active or just completely dormant.
There is a set of studies out of Europe suggesting that vaxx S1 glycoprotein particle shedding only occurs in the first 2 to 4 weeks post injection (i.e. now, that would be the so called ‘boosters’). With all the bad press, not many people are stupid enough to take them (only about 15% of the US population).
That’s good to know. I had assumed it would be temporary, but it’s nice to have data confirming that.
How bad/real a problem is this shedding? Since a majority have taken the Fauci sauce, what could one do but stay home? After 2 weeks of the lockdown kaka, I reverted to my normal ways, which have stood me in good stead–I almost never catch respiratory bugs. While I’m a pureblood, I just basically hope not to need an emergency transfusion. Can’t rightly quit my job and become a recluse.
This is just my personal experience, but I was in a small room with 4 vaxed people for a couple of hours, while we had dinner.
A couple of days later, I developed palpitations. I assume it was atrial fibrillation, although I didn’t go to the doctor. It started on a weekend, so I decided to go if it persisted to Monday.
It was pretty bad. My heartrate fluctuated wildly, and when it dropped, I experienced dizziness and faintness.
After a couple of days, it resolved, and I haven’t had symptoms like that since (a couple of years). So I attribute it to them shedding. But are they still shedding now? Unlikely, unless they have been boosted.
When I worked as a nurse, I rarely got sick. I was never in an enclosed room for long periods of time with anyone sick.
When I did do triage, which was in a small room, I kept a fan by me, and when someone sick would come in, I would turn it on and sit behind it.
They invariably wanted to prove how very sick they were, by coughing on me, (or retching, if their CC was N/V), but the limited amount of virions I received *because of the fan) was only enough to make me develop immunity, not enough to get me sick.
Paula: fans are a great idea. We keep air filtration fans in our clinic waiting rooms and all exam rooms.
“The stupid, it burns”.
Maybe you have discovered more ill effects from being in close proximity to so much stupid at once, Paula.
They are gullible, not stupid. I don’t know why, considering I’m talking about my family, and they certainly have been schooled.
Or, at least, I attempted to school them.
Why would they trust the squawking heads, when they heard their entire lives about how their owners lie?
Our ruling overlords are really good at what they do. Their propaganda is overwhelming and exceedingly fine.
Paula, of course your family are not stupid, I thought you were with some militant vaxx types. Those types ARE stupid.
Are the shedding it?
Well, let us see. The shots teach the body to produce the spike protein indefinitely.
Let us think hard now …
Yeah I am pureblooded too and normally am not around people who’ve been jabbed. But family is coming in from out of town and some people are jabbed and boosted and so it does make me think about it. I’ve heard both sides of the story. Like shedding is real and shedding is a myth. I think there is probably some truth to it though. Just like there is viral shedding.
I’m a pureblood and will remain as such until they force their gunk into me. My extended family are all vaxxed and boosted, some multiple times. I have been around them on multiple occasions and have not experienced any ill effects that would be considered a result of “viral shedding.”
Just my observation.
I have a brother in law who fought and won a battle with non-hodgkins lymphoma before Covid. He has received every covid vax and booster. He just went in for a cancer screening and results came back that he is healthy and cancer free.
In short, I just don’t know what to think about these vaccines. I hear horror stories and then I see my own brother-in-law and, well, I just don’t know what is true.
What I do know is I will never get anything that the government and the “experts” tell me I must get. They can all kiss my big fat ass.
I hear ya, it is a lot of confusion out there. Which is sad because it seems the medical establishment was supposed to be there to prevent exactly that but we all know how that has gone. Glad to hear that your brother in law is doing ok despite the jab and boosters.
It’s hard to know what to believe.
I’m glad your brother-in-law is doing well.
@cankerpuss, I’m in a similar boat. Most people I know are vaxxed.
Most of the vaccinated seem fine. So far. But not all. Some died before their time, in my opinion, or have developed rare and serious health issues.
If in fact the mRNA shots are nefarious, and I’m inclined to believe that is the case, it’s possible that most people didn’t get “the” mRNA shot, but some placebo. All the batches may not have been the same.
To the best of my knowledge, if not nefarious, they were not adequately tested.
And if nefarious, the lack of testing might have been acceptable, but they might have reasoned, “we can’t have masses of people gettting sick or dying, so everyone won’t get the real mRNA. Maybe there is some thing else in the placebo. Maybe a tracer… Luciferase, for future ID purposes.
Biology, biochemistry, not my thing. Human nature and history–I may not be an expert, but I have some idea.
Limited mRNA with a lot of placebo would explain to me what happened, and why Jack died of cancer rather unexpectedly, why Jill was completely unexpectedly found dead in her home after not going to work for a few days,, why Joe has serious issues (as in disability), Jan’s docs cannot find out why she has developed various problems (as in can’t work, but can support herself), but Bill and Betty and Dave and Danielle seem fine (so far), all of them vaxxed.
I also knew Rebecca who had COVID, but her cubemate Rhonda told me “Rebecca had some health issues before she got COVID”, so Rebecca died with COVID not from COVID. And Regina, 40-something died of COVID. Carl tested positive, was hospitalized, but refused the vax. Not sure if they gave him remdesivir, but he survived and is fine.
Oh, and one miscarriage–though over 40 is considered high-risk.
Vaxxed friends got “moderate COVID” in summer of 2022, just like my first COVID in March 2021, one bad week followed by 8-12 weeks of low energy.
I’ve changed the names, but these people are real. And I’m not Mr. Social, with 5,000 friends.
I don’t think we will ever know the real truth.
They don’t want to know the truth, therefore it will not be investigated, and even the methods of tracking that were already in place have been covered up.
That’s enough for me. They wouldn’t be censoring, banning, lying, covering up and changing data if everything were copacetic.
And to me, the fact that so many people are complicit in the cover-up is disgusting and scary.
If shedding was that dangerous, we’d all already be toast. Maybe it’s dangerous in the case of actual physical contact. But in terms of just being near people, probably not.
Yeah its never been really clear what the real danger is. And of course there is no discussion of it really in the mainstream at all because that’s how they want it. And too I am thinking that since the weather is supposed to be niceish tomorrow like maybe not everyone will be cooped up inside and all. I’ll have to report back on how things go lol.
Nattokinase is supposed to help with the covid shedding. I’m using it for better or worse. I haven’t taken any vaccines, other than the ones mandated by the guvment for school attendance and I’m trying to convince my kids to rethink some of the many vaccines they are giving my grandkids. The kids haven’t taken any covid vaccine of course. I never caught covid. Had the flu once about 10yrs ago. Caught a mild cold last year. All of my friends and relatives who succumbed to the hysteria and took the jab have had covid at least once and some multiple times. I will bust hell wide open before I take a jab or wear a mask. Cheers. Heres to you.
I take it, too.
All of my bandmates took the swill, and I definitely feel a bit sickish after practices. Am usually better by the next evening, no doubt thanks to my cocktail of vitamins.
Have not been sick in four years since I started.
My husband has National Propaganda Radio on, and the squawking heads are unfazed by the blatant lawfare.
Two of them called Trump “Hitler” because they claim that Hitler also said mean things about “immigrants”. Which I doubt. Did Germany have open borders back then?
Then they went on to talk about how most Republicans are not bad, because Schumer and McConnell issued a joint statement saying that they would totally come back and fund “Ukraine”, by which we all know they mean the swastika-tattooed, Bandera-worshipping Nazis who infest the Kiev regime.
Why do we let them reframe non-citizens illegally coming over the border as “immigrants”? How are they immigrants?
They are illegal aliens. Alien means non-citizen and they are here illegally. It’s not racist to use words properly.
Then they said that Chicago might sue Texas because Abbot sent “immigrants” to Chicago, and a sick 5 y.o. boy died. So that’s Abbot’s fault, they said.
They’re letting sick people over the border? While passing the WHO treaty that allows Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to shut down entire countries, in the name of “pandemic”?
The hypocrisy drives me crazy, and not just the open prosecution of Trump, while simultaneously screaming about the lack of democracy in other countries.
://wagelaborer.podbean.com/
Don’t worry, they are going to try and let all these illegals vote too. I was reading that Boston is making a big push for this, claiming that everyone living in an area should have the right to vote, whether you are here legally or not, simply because policies that come out of an election can still affect you. Logic 101….clearly missing in this argument.
They change the language, they change the rules, they change long-standing customs.
By the way, I forgot to include that the squawking heads solemnly claimed that the Republicans are using culture wars, stirring people up about mere cultural issues.
Like trannies in girls’ locker rooms, doncha know. Just a cultural issue, and nothing to get upset about.
They have been adding illegal aliens to the motor voter id act for years.
They have been illegally voting for as long as this farce has been deemed legal.
Now they are openly calling for it while before they said it was not happening.
Some of the leftist turds on this very site stomped around and claimed it was not happening.
Fucking lying turds you don’t even deserve a lump of coal in your stocking.
I believe you deserve dog turd ornaments instead.
I sense anger, benr.
They are talking about signing them up for the military, due to the deliberately created shortage of personnel.
One an immigrant serves in the military, in as little as one day they are allowed to apply for citizenship.
It is a fast track.
Once they become citizens, they can vote.
Ah, there is the rub!
Well, LA & Chicago are signing up illegals as police officers.
That’s who will be kicking down your door at 3:00 am.
Imaging cops who hardly speak English screaming at you to do something. You’re willing to comply if you only understood what they were saying. Uh oh, one of them just took out his firearm….
Remember the Somali cop and the Australian woman?
My friend has a local business who employees spanish speaking cashiers who refuse to speak english.
I suggested the next time they speak Spanish at him he reply in Dutch and then ask them how they like it.
That should have read frequents a local business.
“Imaging cops who hardly speak English screaming at you to do something.”
That’s when you pull out your AK (or AR…) and do your death dance.
I’d say that’s inevitable at this point – assuming it wasn’t the Plan all along. Whites have finally realized how much the regime hates them and few are going to risk their lives for it.
Scott Adams has shed some light on the “Hitler” issue.
This does not apply to Robert Reich or anyone at NPR because they aren’t good people, but it is still illuminating-
“The Colorado judges showed us what happens when otherwise good people are brainwashed into thinking Trump is Hitler.
They act the way anyone would. They do whatever it takes to stop him.
In this context, you can reasonably assume the 2020 election was rigged. The dynamic is the same: Otherwise honest people will bend the rules to stop Hitler.”
That’s where they get the pro-Hamas demonstrators. They seek out individuals who know the least about Israel and Gaza, as the truly ignorant are easiest to brainwash.
They are admitting this is what they do, so don’t anybody try to tell me I’m wrong.
Well it’s easy to manipulate emotional language. Hitler bad – we all know this, right? So if Trump is bad too (we all know this, right?), then Same! See?
And since most people are at this level, it works. You can’t fool all of the people all of the time, and you don’t have to. Just enough of the people when you have to. That’s doable. That’s democracy.
I can’t believe people still tune into and listen to NPR. Amazing.
I quit listening to the local classical station for the most part, because the news comes on and if you don’t get to it to change the station fast enough, you’d hear a lie about Trump as the lead story.
I’ve noticed that the local news stations and newspapers hardly cover local stories anymore, it’s always some national or “global” thing.
I quit listening after 30+ years because every time I started the car, some “protested class” person was airing grievances in an interview, usually a gay, a transthing, or a very aggrieved “melanated” person.
I began to play a game, holding my breath as I drove away until I heard either an SJW buzzword or a Trump insult. I always won.
“Protected class.”
That’s funny, because he had it on yesterday and some dude was going on and on about how discriminated against he was.
Turns out he was a columnist for some rag. Wow, such discrimination.
@Paula, Manipulation of the language is always where they start, and we have usually been stupidly unaware of it and have adopted their misdirections and reframes. I rarely see anyone putting up a fight, even when the results become obvious. At this point, they have so muddied the waters that we can barely converse with one another at all.
I’ve noticed (because it’s so rare) that Vivek Ramaswamy, though I don’t trust him one bit, is good at pouncing on their frames and deconstructing them rather than stupidly trying to respond within the frame that’s been constructed around him. It’s a pleasure to watch and should be a lesson to all of us.
I’ll have to pay more attention to Vivek. I’m not on X, and I can’t bring myself to watch the Rep debates, so I only know what he says if someone quotes him.
But yeah, he seems sharp and quick witted, as well as clear on first principles, like the First Amendment.
Some have criticized JHK for the focus on politics in recent years, and away from a former focus on macro energy issues, but the political machinations during these years have been unprecedentedly wacko, fully worth the focus.
(And, what do these certain people want, a broken record on endless repeat? Even if they think they do, they don’t.)
He’s had to step up, as the current crop of “journalists” are not filling the bill.
You see that in a lot of professions today.
Right. “Macro energy issues,” by definition, play out over decades. It is difficult to write an essay twice per week on issues that advance glacially.
The more immediate political forum incorporates “macro energy issues” but is also so much more.
OG
On this, you and I are in complete agreement.
The current regime in Dc are making the public “forget” about the Lib issues they have created that are tearing apart the country with effing political BS. I will bet you get your load of it from Trudeau.
The world IS facing major issues and the administration just hides the real solutions with their piles of BS that are dumped on us, over and over.
Number one? How to convince people that electrification of all fossil fuel usage will correct the warming of the planet? All you have to do is make all cars EVs, right? Where is all the new electricity going to come from? Huh? Where are the minerals going to come from to create batteries for 300+ millions cars, and that is just the USA? Huh?
OG I read an article today that said that used EVs are piling up in junkyards because very few folks are buying used EVs. My guess is when people get sick of all the limitations of EVs, they dump them, and no one wants them.
This is just a great example of how the politicians can screw up everything.
Well put.
Isn’t that so crazy that people feel they can tell Mr. K what to write and say. Like really, who do they think they are?
Some people just think they know better than everyone else. If they think they are so wise and witty then maybe they should start their own blog, and just see if they get the same kind of large following that Jim has achieved.
I for one love the delightful surprise of topic that Jim decides to grace us with twice a week. Add all of the fun comments on top of that, and a keyboard jockey could be busily entertained for hours on end!
I agree. Not sure why some people seem to have such issues. I always look forward to Mondays and Fridays because new posts are coming out. Lol, instead telling people get a life we can say get a blog 😛
I don’t tell JHK what to say or write, I just offer my opinion about his writings. I value his thoughts and offers tremendously. That doesn’t mean I always agree with him. He is must more optimistic that the US will right itself using its current systems and laws than I am. That’s okay.
I truly appreciate JHK and his writings and as such I love Monday and Friday mornings. Like Cowbell, I love the commentariat. There are many intelligent opinions offered on these comments and it is refreshing to read other views and opinions. Some are agreeable to me. Others are not so. That’s what I like about it.
Have a Merry Christmas.
Yes, I agree. Thank you, and a Merry Christmas to you as well!
“… in a sane world interested in truth and justice, the Republican-majority Congress would have months ago convened new hearings about the Jan 6/21 Capitol riot to undo the manifold perfidious frauds instigated by the previous Democrat-majority committee..”
Truth and justice are of no interest whatsoever. They are right up there with freedom on the list of words and concepts to be expunged by our fellow travelers.
What is wrong with people so hellbent on desecration and destruction? What is so vacant, twisted, or broken in their lives they can only find relief through deceit, treachery, and domination?
Maybe a better question is why everyone else allows these bent souls to occupy positions of status and authority?
2024…ready or not, he we come.
Hmmm, maybe those RINOs in Congress want to dump Trump also???
The Deep State protects its own and never forget that the number one thing in Trump’s sights is the destruction of the Deep State.
Not Washington, the Deep State. The dirt, the collusion, the mob, the domination, the drive towards socialism and government domination, the attempted destruction of individualism. Bring back the strict interpretation of the Constitution instead of the manipulated version the Demoncrats have created.
They are the personality types who are drawn to and over represented in positions of status and authority.
” In a sane world, the US Supreme Court would not just summarily strike down the Colorado ruling, but would issue a career-ending rebuke to the brain-damaged state justices who managed to not learn a basic principle of due process: innocent until proven guilty — that to brand someone a criminal, there must be a record of indictment and conviction for a particular crime, and that, in the case of Mr. Trump, a politically-motived fairy tale about an “insurrection” doesn’t cut it.” ~ JHK
Time will tell if the masses took the bait, … hook, line and sinker.
Mark Levin detailed a recourse for “Joe Biden’s” coup, arguing that Joe Biden swore that he would obey and enforce all laws, and that he is in violation of that oath; but if the US Supreme Court summarily strikes down the Colorado ruling claiming … innocent until proven guilty, does that mean that “Joe Biden” would have to be found guilty before he could be investigated/charged, thus nullifying any immediate recourse for the population?
Levin: This is a clear impeachable offense
youtube.com/watch?v=K64l_CQu3GA
Be careful what you wish for.
A constitution only functions if a moral group of people choose to treat each other with dignity and respect.
We are well beyond that point.
That’s because we aren’t a moral people anymore.
We no longer honor our word or keep our promises.
Mothers murder their own children in far greater numbers than fathers ever did (abortion) and they fight for the right to continue to murder their own children.
We live in debt, buying things we don’t need just to make ourselves look like we are wealthy.
We ignore our children, siblings and parents but give the tee vee and our phones vast amounts of our time.
We have rejected God and his morality.
Tattoos, piercings and blue hair.
We don’t pay off our debts anymore.
We fight to preserve the life of murderers and rapists but fight for the right to butcher and kill the most innocent among us.
Our children are raised in daycares by uncaring professionals or they are are raised by tee vee and video games.
Schools no longer teach children how to read or write but now teach them how to perform oral sex.
Celebrity worship.
Divorce rates are higher now than long term fidelity.
Women sleep with any man thing that will have her without any kind of committment.
I could go on. You get the point. Morality is dead in America and I am not surprise at all that we are at this point as a nation. We are depraved, selfish, decadent people. Until we repent, turn back to God, and abandon our sins and perversions, nothing will improve.
Cherokee saying: A people aren’t defeated until their women’s hearts are on the ground.
We’re defeated.
@CP Your last two sentences ring of the Old Testament when the Israelites turned their back on God. Next stop plague and famine! We’ve all said it before…life is way to easy to make the hard choices God requires of us.
God is in every one of us. He contests the evil nature humanity has. If God is mad at a group, all he has to do is back off with his presence and mankind’s inherent nature just takes off on its own.
Cankerpuss, you have done a good job of highlighting basic issues.
Do you think we need a reset, or a new format for life; and how is the best way to get from here to there?
I suppose leadership that sets a good example would be a good start. Who might that be?
I’ve long stated that we can’t fix the Government, we are too powerless. However, we can fix ourselves. Reject the world as it currently stands. Fix our families. Teach out Children about God and morality. That’s a good place to start.
I would agree, that individually “we can’t fix the Government”, but I also believe that there will come a time where our knowledge concerning all the nonsense will be a benefit to others, and hopefully form a movement that will put an end to all the nonsense.
If the US Supreme Court strikes down the Colorado ruling for not learning a basic principle of due process: innocent until proven guilty — that to brand someone a criminal, there must be a record of indictment and conviction for a particular crime, does that mean that I am guilty for pointing out that “Joe Biden” is conducting a coup? Will I have to share a meal at the poor house with Rudy Giuliani? Will it mean that no one can ever again challenge the results of an election? Will Trump go to prison for saying “lock her up”?
The “party of chaos” structures their affairs in such a manner that they win even if they lose. What is the recourse for the innocent of their wrath? I think Levin has nailed it.
If the US Supreme Court strikes down …
Does that mean that the House will have to abandon their investigation of Hunter Biden because they will not be allowed to even accuse him of a crime?
Is the opposition just ignorant, or conducting themselves in such a manner that they don’t end up like J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, or J-6 sightseers, or Sidney Powell, or Peter A. McCullough, or Mark Meadows, or even Trump himself?
Does anyone see how ridiculous the affairs of State have become?
… or we all just lost in the “noise”?
An impeachment leads to a trial.
The House issues the indictment, and the Senate holds the trial. That is where they decide whether the indicted is guilty or innocent.
Looks like Mark Levin sucks at teaching the basics. But I already knew that.
Hilarious you pretending to have even a shred of an inkling on Mark Levin as far as Constitutional law.
Its ok to say you don’t like the guy he is bombastic at times to a fault but to pretend he doesn’t know what he is talking about is ludicrous.
I believe that Levin is handing civilization the key to collapse the house of cards, and all that is necessary is for a nonpartisan adult to step up on the stump and get the situation under control.
The House is playing by a set of rules that have been bastardized, and are playing into the radical left’s hand.
At this point, many of the juvenile delinquents stand out like sore thumbs, and the adult population is getting fed up with all the childish behavior.
Few recognize that the game is played-out, but some are starting to question the object of accumulating and hoarding wealth (think Kenneth Langone.and how the civilized environment at Home Depot has evolved).
Who will be the nonpartisan adult that garners respect of the population and is willing to sacrifice it all for the benefit of the nation?
Obama is a “Constitutional Lawyer”. Maybe we could get a second [ or third ] opinion.
That could explain the birth of a lot of the nonsense.
I have no idea if Mark Levin understands that the impeachment process includes a trial.
My comment was based on the observable fact that TB clearly doesn’t know that.
Therefore, I said that Mark Levin sucks at teaching the basics, which is obvious by TB’s confusion.
He’s not clear on what are impeachable offenses, which is definitely on Levin, but also what is the impeachment process, which may be on Levin, I don’t know.
TB says “The House is playing by a set of rules that have been bastardized’.
The ”set of rules” he is talking about is the Constitution. Did he get that from Levin? Personally, I think that the Congress should stick with that old set of rules, bastardized or not.
But I’m not a Constitutional lawyer. (snark).
Then he says “and are playing into the radical left’s hand.”
This is ludicrous. Did he get that from Levin? I know that Levin has supreme contempt for the American people, I watched that clip.
But the American people are not only the radical left.
Levin wants to drop the clear grounds of impeachment that are treason and bribery, and switch to some nebulous theory that “failure to enforce the laws” is better, because, you know, Americans are too stupid to understand bribery.
And he wants to use Fox’s favorite partisan talking points, to boot.
Cause that’ll show the radical left! They’ll never be able to counter those claims.
Ignore the overwhelming evidence of bribery and go with “he should have shut down the border”.
Yeah, that’ll work. (snark).
And I’m supposed to not point this out because…..”Constitutional lawyer”?
Yeah, no.
I thought we had agreed to disagree.
“Levin wants to drop the clear grounds of impeachment that are treason and bribery …” ~ Paula D
You (i) either did not watch the video in its entirety, (ii) were not paying attention, and/or (iii) are unable to comprehend what Levin said.
If you let me know which it is, and what you have a problem with, I’ll try and help you out.
What are the actual provable undeniable facts?
We have an observable fact that Joe Biden is not enforcing border laws and has thrown the borders wide open.
This is so obvious that only the dimmest idiot would ignore it
much less stupidly argue saying the border is not thrown open. Yet I am seeing the idiots on MSNBC and CNN do exactly that still.
Much easier to prove than something from Hunter Bidens laptop involving grifts and pay for access schemes.
Much easier even than Joe Biden bragging at the CFR meeting about bribing Ukraine to cease investigating Burisma and Hunters involvement in this sordid affair.
The very type of thing Trump was accused of and impeached for in a very biased Congress.
It was never proven and it was not taken up by the Senate for this reason.
This is not about Mark not knowing in fact the exact opposite he knows what can and can’t be easily argued in a court.
Unlike Obama he actually did argue Constitutional law successfully in court.
Your snark is pathetic, your post is 100% wrong and like usual you don’t know what your talking about.
Yes, TB, we agreed to disagree, but I thought it was about the proper grounds for impeachment, Constitutional or Fox, not other issues.
I was responding to your question about whether Congress can impeach without it going through the regular court system first.
Then I made a snide remark about how Mark Levin failed to explain that, it is true, but that still wasn’t about what we agreed to disagree about, imo.
Then Benr had to jump in to be insulting, because that is the kind of asshole he is. He can’t argue issues without issuing insults. He also seems to think that he can be a judge of intelligence, which I find hilarious.
I did watch the entire video, and found it unconvincing. It’s not that I didn’t understand it, it’s that I disagreed with it, and that is where we ended up last time.
I would propose that we can again agree to disagree on that point, And just because Benr is insulting doesn’t mean you should stoop to his level, imo.
The primary ingredient for a successful relationship is that two people are on the same frequency.
That which we have here is a failure to comprehend/communicate.
Rather than trying to think your way through life, and hurling insults because you fail to comprehend, why don’t you ask questions to gain an understanding of what the other party is trying to say?
**
“TB says “The House is playing by a set of rules that have been bastardized’.
The ”set of rules” he is talking about is the Constitution. Did he get that from Levin? Personally, I think that the Congress should stick with that old set of rules, bastardized or not.” ~ Paula D
Sen. Blackburn asks Supreme Court nominee to define ‘woman’ | USA TODAY
youtube.com/watch?v=BWtGzJxiONU
Bret Baier grills ex-CIA officer on Hunter Biden letter
youtube.com/watch?v=JTFke7NUyOc
Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins me tonight on #SpecialReport (start @ 6:45)
facebook.com/BretBaier/videos/former-secretary-of-defense-leon-panetta-joins-me-tonight-on-specialreport/1703745563441347/
Common Ground: The growing threat of Iran | The Bret Baier Podcast
youtube.com/watch?v=GbkVEH4ASgQ
**
“Then he says “and are playing into the radical left’s hand.”
This is ludicrous. Did he get that from Levin? I know that Levin has supreme contempt for the American people, I watched that clip.” ~ Paula D
Jamie Raskin delivers nightmare blow to Republicans over sham impeachmentmsnbc.com/brian-tyler-cohen/watch/jamie-raskin-delivers-nightmare-blow-to-republicans-over-sham-impeachment-200343621828
**
“I was responding to your question about whether Congress can impeach without it going through the regular court system first.
Then I made a snide remark about how Mark Levin failed to explain that, it is true, but that still wasn’t about what we agreed to disagree about, imo.” ~ Paula D
Please show me my “question”, and when all is said and done, won’t the roadblock be there no matter what the impeachment article? Mark didn’t address this and neither did I for obvious reasons.
**
“Looks like Mark Levin sucks at teaching the basics. But I already knew that.” ~ Paula D
“He’s not clear on what are impeachable offenses, which is definitely on Levin, …” ~ Paula D
So, you opened up the can of worms, what are you arguing?
(i) That a violation of the Take Care Clause is not impeachable, or (ii) that “Joe Biden” is not in violation of the Take Care Clause?
**
“George Washington directed federal and state officers in their execution of federal law. In the midst of the Whiskey Rebellion, Washington observed, “it is my duty to see the Laws executed: to permit them to be trampled upon with impunity would be repugnant to” that duty.
The Take Care Clause means that the president may neither breach federal law himself nor order his subordinates to do so, for defiance cannot be considered faithful execution. The Constitution also incorporates the 1689 English Bill of Rights’ bars on dispensing with or suspending the laws. Hence the president can neither authorize private violations of the law (issue individualized dispensations) nor nullify statutes (wholly suspend their operation).”
heritage.org/constitution/#!/articles/2/essays/98/take-care-clause
**
I said it before and I’ll say it again: A constitution only functions if a moral group of people choose to treat each other with dignity and respect.
One could argue that DC is a daycare, but from my perch, it looks to me like the Democrats are the juvenile delinquents.
This is your question:
“,,,does that mean that “Joe Biden” would have to be found guilty before he could be investigated/charged, thus nullifying any immediate recourse for the population?”
I answered it by pointing out that the impeachment process is an alternative trial system.
Then I said that Levin should have explained that.
Benr jumped in to be an asshole, but I thought that I would explain to him what I was talking about anyway.
I was NOT bringing up the subject with you again, since we agreed to disagree. I also didn’t insult you.
But, since you asked, this is what I think is an impeachable offense:
“Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
My position is that Biden is CLEARLY in violation of the bribery clause, and a case can be made that he is in violation of the treason clause, so I agree with the House Reps who are perusing that Constitutional avenue. They have the grounds and they have overwhelming evidence. It is a slam dunk case.
You say that you agree with Mark Levin, who says that Americans are too stupid to understand bribery and treason, so Congress should focus on dereliction of duty instead, although that is not one of the named reasons for impeachment.
I think that’s a loser course. This is where we agree to disagree.
I most certainly did not insult you. Why would you ignore Benr’s clear insults and accuse me instead?
@Paula
Telling you that you don’t know what you are talking about is not an insult!
That is a simple statement of fact.
Suffering the fatal female flaw of not liking being told your wrong puts your nose out of joint is not mine or anyone else’s problem.
Pointing out that Mark Levin knows the law is another statement of fact.
Your arrogance is hilarious.
It’s not that the American people are too stupid to understand it’s that the side who don’t already know this are so brainwashed by the leftist mainstream media they won’t listen to the damn fake President brag about it at the CFR meeting.
They won’t even bother to look into it.
He admitted to withholding funds until they fired a prosecutor which the media then lied and said was not looking into Burisma or his sons activities.
The funniest part is I didn’t actually insult you.
Go take some midol already and if you want a more natural cure for hormonal bitchiness try chewing some basil leaf while you are at it eat an entire plant.
Paula doesn’t think that impeachment is supposed to lead to getting rid of the impeached. A tin ear for language what to speak of a deficit in deeper understanding. But yes, it was seldom ever used and thus it soon ceased to be part of our legal arsenal. Use it or lose it. American immediately began to go bad. So has this excuse at least.
If there were no “Laptop from Hell”, and Levin is wrong, couldn’t it be argued that the Democrats have gamed the system to perfection?
Jarek, is US morality a pipe dream for the foreseeable future?
“Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
It is very clear in that sentence that impeachment and conviction are two different things.
Impeachment is the indictment, then you have the trial, then you have the vote on the verdict, and it can be “innocent” or “guilty”, none of which you want to admit.
You think that shouting “j’accuse” should be all it takes to declare someone guilty and have them punished.
As TB says, sometimes we have a failure to communicate, and I gave up a long time trying to explain to you the difference.
You just don’t want to read the sentence, so you refuse to do so.
SMDH.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to CFNers everywhere.
Eagerly awaiting Jimbo’s 2024 prognostications.
I’m sure there’ll be some hits and misses like there always are, but it never ceases to be interesting to see what one of the Internet’s fertile minds has to offer.
“I may disagree with you, but I’ll defend to my death your right to say it.”
Merry Christmas, tom clark! lol
Will you die for me, tom?
Anything for you, Jarek…you da man!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you Tom. Enjoy your posts.
“I may disagree with you, but I’ll defend to my death your right to say it.” ~ tom clark.
Same goes.
I don’t talk about personal things here except in the most general way, but this has been a really hard year in my little world. But there was something good to say for it in the end, having been treated with loving kindness by friends, family, neighbors, and even strangers who have gone so far out of their way you might think they were thinly disguised angels.
My attitude at the turning of the year is one of hope. We really are better than you think, maybe even better than you CAN think. The best people, the kindest people, go unnoticed much of the time. You may think there are few of them, but in fact there are many; they just turn up when needed, and quietly do what needs to be done. I’m grateful for them and for all of you, and especially for our host. I have some particular friends here as well, and you know who you are. I wish that all of you could wake up on Christmas morning and feel like Scrooge when he realized that there was still a chance, and a reason, to bring some kindness into the world. It really is not too late.
Merry Christmas and God bless!
The forces of Good are striking back. Archbishop Vigano just called Bergoglio the Abomination of Desolation.
It’s Bishop against Bishop just as holy Emmerich saw in her visions.
If I remember correctly, she said there would be only a few Bishops who were not corrupted. She may have been a bit optimistic, but Vigano is certainly among the few.
Jarek, if you lived near me – here in the frozen North – I would give you one of my (in)famous Christmas plum puddings. As it is, I can only wish you joy and reason to hope. I keep you in my prayers.
Thanks, Rowdy. Have you seen “They Live, We Sleep” with Rowdy Roddy Piper?
Merry Christmas to you and to Bill and to all.
I agree with you Rowdy. Most people are basically good.
We just focus on the bad ones because they are in power.
Best wishes to you and your health now, and in the new year.
The key thing to understand here is that the 2023 Democrat Party–and that sadly included tens of millions of Americans who still support the Democrats–is now a Party of extremist Fascist/Socialist and Communist/Socialist psychopaths willing to engage in ANYTHING to maintain their power in federal, state, and local government. The 2023 Democrat Party has fully adopted the ruthless and murderous tactics of the most extreme pathogenic dictators in history–Hitler, Stalin, and Mao. They cloak their aims in propaganda about “preserving democracy” and “restoring freedom” while they do everything possible to destroy both.
The Democrat Party has shown since 2016 that it is willing to condone, support, and even empower its “shadow” groups (BLM, Antifa, etc.) to engage in violence, intimidation, persecution, assault, and murder against American citizens to achieve their goals of establishing a dictatorship. Conservatives and moderates, for their part, have “turned the other cheek” in the belief that the Rule of Law and our Republic could conduct fair elections where it would at least be possible for saner heads to wrest control from the Democrat tyrants by peaceful and Constitutional means. The Democrats will have none of that. If all their antics to destroy President Trump are unsuccessful, I have no doubt that they, directly or via surrogates, will attempt to assassinate him. Some prominent Democrats and their supporters in the mainstream media have openly advocated it, already.
So, my sad and sober prediction is if the Democrat shenanigans to thwart Trump from being on the ballot are successful, close to half (maybe more) of the American population is going to realize that the Democrats have destroyed the Constitution and Rule of Law in America. As Yamamoto said about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor before there was a declaration of war, he could not have imagined a circumstance that would have enraged Americans more, and filled them with a terrible resolve. Freedom loving Americans will not tolerate a blatant attack on their God-given Rights by the Democrats, either. The result will be a Civil War and the destruction of the radical Democrat freedom-haters will be Job 1.
Turn the other cheek once. This gives your opponent an opportunity to see that he has crossed the line. I am not a punching bag.
Bhagavad Gita 1:41
“When irreligion is prominent in the family, O Krishna, the women of the family become polluted, and from the degradation of womanhood, O descendant of Vrushni, comes unwanted progeny.”
Too many. Too different. Caste and race mixture. Universal destruction.
This is what I wrote on my FB yesterday:
WE’RE ABOUT TO SEE IF AMERICA STILL EXISTS…OR IF IT IS DEAD
If our U.S. Supreme Court does not throw this decision by Colorado’s Supreme Court out the window and into the nearest dumpster, then this country is dead. There is no longer any real law left in this country because Colorado’s court has just declared Trump guilty of a crime before he’s even been tried!
It has negated/canceled a legal principle that has stood in our nation since its inception, namely that a person is INNOCENT until PROVEN guilty in a court of law. Colorado is saying Trump caused this “insurrection” without any proof, trial, jury verdict – anything!
If Roberts tells them to cancel the Constitution, that is what they will do.
Remember Trump having “no standing”?
It’ll be used to start people screaming about Justice Thomas.
C’mon FGB3,
Don’t you recognize Demoncrat democracy?
If by America u mean United States…uh disunited state,
An odd thing, I have been noticing, as Mr. Kunstler has noted before, the smaller crowds in the stores and at the post office.
I’ve also noticed it’s quieter in the market, you don’t hear festive greetings from the cashiers and customers.
I have been wondering if this was deliberate, were the employees told not to mention a holiday in any way?
Just a little while ago I was in the market and went through the self-checkout.
I had to go get my change from the clerk, so I had to interact with her face to face, so after she handed it to me I said thank you, and then I added “Merry Christmas”.
I don’t believe in compelled speech, and I don’t care if they tell the workers to say “have a nice holiday” or anything or nothing, but it’s very strange when you say Merry Christmas dircetly to someone and the response is “yeah…”.
Just yesterday I had a long conversation with a girl in the Philippines. A customer cable rep as my internet was acting up. She was the most pleasant rep I have ever talked to. These people take a lot of shit as everybody that calls them has a problem. I started out that way but she was just too nice to give a hard time to. We talked about where we lived , weather, and such. Must have been a slow day. What surprised me the most was as we ended the call she wished me a “Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year”. She doesn’t know me. It was a pleasant surprise from the droll “happy holidays.” I know many Filipinos are Catholic, left over from the Spanish empire days.
@Beryl – nothing going on like that at Costco! I was there yesterday (in a nicer suburb of Atlanta) and people were lined up waiting for them to open . The atmosphere was festive with people speaking and smiling and saying Merry Christmas to each other. I was taken aback! Of course I didn’t expect the cashiers to say anything but I was pleasantly surprised at the good old boy who checked my receipt upon exiting. He was quite effusive with his Merry Christmases and I almost wanted to invite him over for roast beast!
Gal and Elmo, that’s nice to hear.
“… the political Left has finally managed to embarrass itself with a… gambit so nakedly fatuous that it exposes the faction’s drive to destroy the election process, and with it our country… a regime that faked its way to power and now must strain to cover up its long train of crimes, abuses, and effronteries… we suffer a president and a party bent on destroying our country.”
There’s a lot of talk these days about ‘Secession’ and ‘United States Incorporated’ being severed into Red and Blue areas. And mostly this talk centers upon some in The Right Side of the political spectrum pushing this idea.
But I submit that this is looking the wrong direction. The Lefties… the Marxists… the Communists… a/k/a The Deep Blue Democrat Party has ALREADY severed what used to be America. They have done this by trashing and ignoring basic American foundational principles and rights in favor of an allegiance to a sickly and deformed doctrine and quasi-religion of hating everything that has been truly American.
It is They who have already broken up the United States which exists as a singular Nation on maps only and not in the hearts, minds, and politics of the American People and those grift.. I mean… politicians that laughingly claim to represent the American Populace.
If and when true governmental secession happens… this will simply be a much-delayed reaction to a real split and severing of America that began to happen in the 1980s if not even sooner. We have not had a singular Nation for at least 40 years running already.
The political Left is lashing and thrashing about like a sick dog in heat. It is so Woke and un-American that it has come to openly hate Light-Skinned-People and throw their not-so-loving arms around others who barge into our Nation without legal status and who are most definitely not of the lighter-skinned tones. But these folks do fit in quite well with the Dim and Dumb Dems because most of these folks already have no loyalty to America or the American People from whom they come here to take advantage of.
People barging into America who do not belong here and who seek permanent residence is yet another example of an ongoing Secession in America. A Secession from sensible borders and American legacy values and from sanity itself started by the Loons.
We can have sympathy for those who seek a better life. But barging into a country and expecting hand-outs and advantages over true citizens is just selfish and sick. You do not go barging into someone else’s home and property on the street in which you live. Likewise, you have no right to barge into someone else’s country and expect to be housed and feed and clothed and treated like someone who belongs here.
Countless immigrants came to America from Europe and other places decades ago and did this the right way.
But in today’s Times when good equals bad and bad equals good and Dark is always good and White is always bad… this must make some kind of insane sense. At least it shows some kind of bizarre consistency.
Yes, the Left is fully exposing itself. And it is not a pretty picture. But having fully severing themselves from sanity and reality… they likewise severed themselves from America before any talk of the Red States doing that.
So in short… our current maps are lying to us. The currently-shown American borders are a long-gone mythology which does not reflect the realities of politics and real human beings.
So not only do we have to adjust our thinking to many things these days.. someone the hell had better do something about drawing more accurate ‘National’ borders on our maps. At least for those of us who still retain the skill of knowing how to read one.
But to Everyone… have a great Christmas despite the ongoing nonsense around us. None of this crap matters in the end. Not the Left. Not the Right. Not the Map. Not the Orange guy or the Resident. Or Gavin or Claudine or Donner and Blitzen.
What matters is having great times that will last in your memory forever and that mean something special to you. That’s where our thoughts must always be.
I came across an interesting blog entry by Zman entitled “Divorce Court” in which he likens America to a failed relationship and the stages one goes through before the end finally comes.
thezman.com/wordpress/?p=31306
Here’s a quick blurb,
“It is one of those weird things where you go from not thinking about some potential future, like a divorce or a business breakup, to contemplating it and then all of a sudden it feels like an inevitability”
I think we are way beyond contemplating and divorce court is just around the corner.
farmgal: “I think we are way beyond contemplating and divorce court is just around the corner.”
A relationship (destined for failure) always fails first (emotionally, spiritually, the heart). Then later comes the realization that it has failed (rationally understood in the mind).
Whether US Incorporated actually goes through a political-institutional severing would be just a formality. The severing IN the emotions… the spirit and heart… and lastly in the mind of People of the Nation has already happened. Holding USI Inc. together is like holding a bad marriage together. That marriage is already over either way. And trying to keep it going is both a denial of reality and a sad and hopeless endeavor.
Totally agree. Well said as usual!
This assumes the marriage had any spirituality, heart, love or whatever to begin with.
As we all know, many marriages aren’t worth the paper they’re contracts/constitutions are printed on.
The American Dream, one might say– even I– is/was the lover who promised you the moon and the stars but ultimately gave you nothing but lies, deceit and heartache.
The Man They Call Zazelle: “The American Dream… the lover who promised you the moon and the stars but ultimately gave you nothing but lies, deceit and heartache.”
The American Dream is the adolescent boy who wanted to believe fantasies. He had a stash of Playboy Centerfolds that he treasured and thought that he could have one of these girls as his own. Only to find out that the picture was heavily air-brushed… the girl depicted was vain and real hell to get along with… and that he had been a dope for ever thinking any of that was real.
“This assumes the marriage had any spirituality, heart, love or whatever to begin with.”
A true marital contract is a commitment from each party to the other party. In the American Dream… one side of the relationship did have real love for it while the other never had a thought of living up to the vows taken. In other words, never a valid contract from the beginning.
Colony Collapse
That seems like civilization’s paradox in a bit of a thematic and/or scaled-down form/nutshell, yes?
IOW, what we might want, whoever we is, is ultimately unobtainable because of our fundamental complexities as individuals. I mean, we are not ants, bees or termites…
This is the focus/crux of where I might diverge from Nate Hagen’s apparent notion of the superorganism, incidentally…
I’ve said before hereon that, as a species, we seem too complex to be a true superorganism:
To be one, we’d need to ‘lobotomize’ each human to accept more specialized tasks/roles like the ants, bees or termites; soldier, drone, queen, worker, and so on, but also be rigorous in our pursuits of our specific roles, otherwise, the colony collapses.
The Man They Call Zazelle: “… as a species, we seem too complex to be a true superorganism: To be one, we’d need to ‘lobotomize’ each human to accept more specialized tasks… otherwise, the colony collapses.”
We need to define two realms of context here. In terms of Context #1– within the base ‘human’… ‘reality’ of social living as it exists you may be correct about our systemic collapse of colony (our human social civilization) and needing better specialized cohesion for it to work.
But I side with the Sages who teach that in our true reality (Context #2)… each of us humans is a tiny piece of ‘God’ – essential Divinity. ‘Itself’ broke ‘Itself’ into an uncountable number of consciousness(es)/pieces in order to have experiences not available or ‘felt’ to a fully-intact Divine being. If in fact this IS our true reality, then it is our very dysfunction and lack of harmony that has been deliberately baked into the cake for a cosmically-desired reason an purpose that does not conform to a usual human understanding.
Our quest as ‘humans’ then is to seek communion with others of ‘our kind’. That means not for us to be further lobotomized (I think we have enough of that – too much to my taste) but to evolve further and move closer to our true (Divine) nature… because staying in a state of fracture does not do us (or Divinity) any good. In other words, you feel that disjointed state… feel how that sucks… and know you need to evolve further into yet other new (Divine) experiences.
I wrote something similar more than once on here, but can’t find it at the moment: The idea that we are God or gods and/or the universe is consciously looking at itself through us. So of course I’m onboard with that sort of idea.
But that seems a bit of a pickle if as species we ‘want’ to keep having civilizations that seem to require certain levels of super specialization that seem in conflict with our complexity, yes?
But then our universe seems to operate on paradox, at least from the ‘inside’, so if possible, perhaps we as a species can somehow transcend paradox in some regards and make a kind of ‘sage-istic’ evolutionary jump or jumps.
Am I making sense and is this in line with what you are talking about?
…I think we’d have to consider as a species, and/or particular representatives of it, at what we mean and want by ‘civilization’ and if we even want it at all. Do we want to leave the planet when the sun novas? Do we want to engineer ourselves to some extreme points? Do we want to forget about all that and simply live in harmony with nature/planet until our sun novas and we go extinct. I mean, as individuals, we’re all going to die anyway, as may the universe, itself.
Anyway, I imagine these sorts of questions have been chewed on by many over the aeons and we’re simply the current entities on that necklace of time.
Man They Call Zazelle: “that seems a bit of a pickle if as species we ‘want’ to keep having civilizations that seem to require certain levels of super specialization that seem in conflict with our complexity, yes?”
We can have both. It doesn’t have to be a singular choice or experience. We can be highly specialized in some ways and yet still evolve overall and know ourselves as Divinity consciousness with both operating systems running at the same time.
“… what we mean and want by ‘civilization’ and if we even want it at all.”
There is a base-layer, sort of ‘profane’ layer of civilization that manifests itself as governments and various other social institutions (like, ‘The *faux* Science!’ masquerading itself as a form of religion). Then there is the elevated ‘civilization’ that reflects our collective human consciousness and our other ways of seeking bonding with each other from the ‘significant other’ to brother-and-sisterhood to bonding with elders to seeking a comfortable tribal group identity (culture, hobby interests, being a fan of a sports team). We don’t have a choice about wanting civilization of some kind – we must have it as a life form. We wither and die without a group bonding of some kind. But we have a wide assortment of how to manifest ourselves as a ‘civilization’. It doesn’t have to mean what most people think that means like in an old ‘National Geographic’ magazine kind of sense.
“Do we want to leave the planet when the sun novas?”
Many of us humans want to leave NOW. Where the hell is the departure gate?!
“Do we want to… simply live in harmony with nature/planet until our sun novas and we go extinct.”
There will always be humans who will do everything in their power to destroy any kind of harmony. These folks seek selfish and personal power and they live for nothing else. And they corner the market on the Leadership Class on this Planet. Only wise individuals who seek to get over and beyond themselves seek harmony because – as said earlier – they recognize the Divinity within each other and want to bond with that.
It is in times like today’s Christmas Eve that much of humanity decides to temporarily put aside their pettiness and instead seek bonding and communion with each other.. hence all the holiday travel to among family and friends.
The ZMan is a very insightful guy.
See MSN for ‘Crisis in Colorado town over migrants’.
‘crisis’–well never let a crisis go to waste.
CARBONDALE, Colo. — This small mountain town sits 6,181 feet above sea level, 25 minutes from an interstate and 700 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. But it is a new front line in a crisis spreading and straining local governments across the country.
As temperatures dipped well-below freezing one evening, dozens of young men, nearly all from Venezuela, rested on cots in an events hall now housing 60 migrants. In the snow-fringed dirt parking lot outside, dozens more prepared to spend the night in cars they had purchased in the weeks since they crossed into the United States and made this an unlikely haven down-valley from ritzy Aspen.
“…dozens more prepared to spend the night in cars they had purchased in the weeks since they crossed into the United States…”
Goddamn! I wish I had made enough money doing nothing in just the last few weeks to “buy a car”!
“Government” assistance maybe?
Not for citizens – only for invaders.
According to some the illegal aliens are getting $5k a month and a cell phone with their court date almost a decade from now.
Others say $2200 a month.
According to the leftist shills they are all starving on the streets and getting nothing.
Who is right?
Well, the left lies about everything all the time including whether illegal aliens will be allowed to vote when they sign up for Drivers licenses.
That narrative has now been flipped on its ear from no way never happen to them lying about it only being local elections because well they live here don’t they!
$60K A YEAR!
That old guy greeting people at Walmart is not earning anything close to that much nor are the burger flippers, line cooks, wait staff, 7-11 workers and over half of America.
What is the Average Income in the US? As of 2023, the average salary in the USA varies largely across industries, job positions, age groups, levels of experience, and educational backgrounds. However, the average salary nationwide in the US, according to Forbes, is $59,428.
Sit on ass and collect government check!
RS – another very insightful post. I never expect any less. Thanks.
The Shaman part, I get, but Roundball? My guess is your wisdom came in deep thoughts, cooling down after fast, hard games of pickup hoops.
Stay on your A-game in both. Merry Christmas.
The Sweat Lodge is a sphere. The part below the Earth is imagined.
Janos – expand on this thought please.
I cannot! But it did come from an Indian. Not a Native American. Whites are the Native Americans.
But I do like how they see some things. The better class of hunters have been influenced by their practice of thanking the slain animal and/or saying a prayer for its spirit.
Agree. Their prayers were those giving thanks, thanks for what they had already been blessed with – never prayers of supplication, seeking for themselves, that which they lacked. A good way to show appreciation – to always give thanks.
JHK in today’s essay has hit upon something quite important:
“In a sane world…”
“Also in a sane world interested in truth and justice..”
Our contemporary political and cultural world now appears quite beyond saneness. .
Good ole Nietzsche wrote way back in 1882 that “The greatest danger that has always hovered over humanity… is the eruption of madness….”
For Nietzsche madness was defined as ” the eruption of arbitrariness”–not unlike the Colorado Supreme Court decision.
Every day can be ‘Christmas’ and I resent a society that stabs everyone in the back and then around Christmas, plays pretend, until after New Year. It’s like an Israel-Palestine peace-talk lull.
Retail? Are there wage slaves working there, wishing you Merry Christmas?
And how about a Splendid Christmas, or a Marvellous Christmas?
And all year-round?
Get the balance right.
youtu.be/zfiISFiozg8?si=IPnDUKMzNJ2lx-k2
The great thing about Xmas and other times of the year that we can use to profit from is that we can make multiples more on the products and services that people buy for their loved ones. IOW, the bulk of the presents being bought are essentially more for us. And we do most of it with our wage-slaves.
Now if you’ll excuse me while I prep for my final vacation this year which will include some helicopter skiing in the Andes.
LOL
“Bah humbug!”, says Zaz. “One must express good wishes from the heart, which only I can detect, and only possible, every day, in an anarchic society!”
“I’m a little girl,” SF proclaims via her posts.
Soul Leakage (Wrong End Up)
“While I’m busy talking through my ass and, as per, discouraging references, research and reason, I’m secretly worried that someone, maybe like OG or Zaz, will nevertheless recognize my ass-pulls for what they are.” ~ “Soul Forensics”
—-
“…if I ever started a band in that sub-genre, I would’ve called it Anal Leakage.” ~ Soul Forensics December 9, 2023 at 4:27 pm
“I will virtue-signal ‘good wishes’ out of one side of my mouth while simultaneously trashing people out the other.” ~ Soul Forensics, (hypothetical)
…”I will also insist on someone using their own words while calling bullshit on them when/if they do, as I pull words out of my ass. Suffice to say, peer review or references are inconvenient to my ass-pulls, which is of course why I discourage them.
Oh and a Merry Christmas, you fuck-ups. Just cuz I care.” ~ “Soul Forensics”
Hahaha! Zaz nailed ya there, little girl. To a tee.
Do the Canadians on here know how deeply embedded the Canadian government is with the Banderist Nazis who came over on the ratline after they committed atrocities in WW2?
Their children and grandchildren are now not only in the government, but are over in Ukraine setting up death squads and torture chambers.
://fondfbr.ru/en/articles/canada-ukrainians-nazis-en/
Considering our minister of finance and second in command! Is one, my bet is they’re in like Flynn. We’re next and some of us know it. The rest are under a forced delusion, media, jabs, ceaseless propaganda. Nobody in my family believes a word I say and half are dead or maimed since the coof rolled.
Pray for peace if you are able. Ask God to help save and heal the world and it’s people.
Mathew 10:34
Do not assume that I have come to bring peace to the earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.
Jarek: Wrong as usual, ani. Peace means they win. The Novus Ordo is Satan’s Church. Eschew it. Come out from among them.
For the record [ literally ]:
Delegation of authority ™
The Father / Great Spirit / Oversoul
The Christ / The Son / The Enlightened
We The People / Mankind / Plebians
Appointed Representatives / Hired Help
Government / Civil Servants
Contractors / Agents / Operatives / Dupes
[ to include – holders of birth certificates, socialist security accounts, marriage licenses, drivers licenses, business licences, corporations and other fraudulent contracts made with government entities ]
“Let every soul be subject to their Higher Power”
Paula D,
to answer your question, “Yes”.
To everyone else, “Study History”. Read critically, think critically. Figure things out.
“On the cover of the Rollig Stone”
“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs,” President Biden said Friday
BY TOMÁS MIER
DECEMBER 22, 2023
Ian Punnett, radio host, dead at 63…
He quit coast to coastam for a few years because of tinnitus…
@SF
Knowing what we know, every CFNer wonders if Mr Punnett was jabbed.
One would have to be a piss-poor detective to not.
D’uh!
John,
There is no God, but if there were, the entity must be held accountable for all the evil and suffering of mankind throughout the eons. He must have made man in his image from the depths of Hell.
“Anyone who is steady in his determination for the advanced stage of spiritual realization and can equally tolerate the onslaughts of distress and happiness is certainly a person eligible for liberation.”
? A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, The Bhagavad-gita
Spirituality is for All seasons! Rejoice!
You do not know your place. We do not judge God. God judges us.
No,, TS, Mankind is responsible for all the suffering of mankind.
The moment you die, I hope you will not carry this story with you, you will be very lonely.
God does not need to cause problems for Man, just back off and watch Man destroy himself.
Mankind is evil, the consummate is Satan.
Man is the rope in the eternal God v Satan tug o’ war.
Man is inherently good but he is easily swayed by pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth. Every man (and woman) has his/her own unique blend of these basic seven ingredients.
Your particular blend of the Seven Deadly Sins is as unique as your DNA (God’s image). It is your mandate, in this realm before His Judgement Day, to tamp down all seven like a decades-long cosmic game of whack-a-mole. The game. The tournament for your soul.
Without a strong connection with God, you stand on the battlefield with neither weapons nor armour. With God on your side, however, you are David slaying Goliath.
Tucsonspur – you capitalize “God” as if you are talking about the Creator but you seem to ignore all the other g-o-d-s [ rulemakers ] as if they do not exist and therefore have no responsibility for what is happening.
Following [ obeying ] false [ without authority ] gods [ those that make rules for others { never themselves }] is the problem, even “good” people do this.
Tusc is the mouse who roars; the firefly who thinks himself the sun.
Prabhupad would agree with OG btw, not you.
They really stuck it to Giuliani. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss really clean up. So innocent, those two. Yeah, right.
“The plaintiffs may not collect $148 million, but they can collect every penny he has,” McQuade (law professor) said.
No discharge through bankruptcy. Trump loyalty can be costly, to say the least. Ask the ‘my pillow guy’.
Donald, ‘can you help me out here?’
Blacks crush it and cash in.
‘Twas The Night Before America Fell
by John Scotto
‘Twas the night before December 25th, an ominous silence swept through every town and every abandoned house,
Individual freedom and liberty now completely shunned and forever doused, People in a state of confusion and no longer willing to care, Within a state of delusion, each person left with nothing but despair,
Leftist indoctrination dancing through children’s heads,
Marxist propaganda within the media being spoon-fed,
And my AI companion in its kerchief, and I donning my virtual reality headphones now replacing my cap, Sane people finally realizing Biden and his fellow leftists were all full of crap,
While watching my computer screen I listened to the chatter,
I wondered why my individual existence no longer mattered,
Dreaming of the past when people were allowed to use cash,
A time when people were free and where economies didn’t constantly crash,
The moon was still out there but no longer glowed,
The freedom of thought unable to flow,
Every house under surveillance, people existing like zombies within perpetual chaos and fear, Nothing made sense, but the reality of tyranny remained painfully clear,
Thinking back and recalling that the leftist globalists used every trick, Freedom had vanished in an instant, it happened so quick, The masses now within their virtual prisons, easily tamed,
No longer able to make personal decisions, their own willful ignorance to blame,
Now onward Biden, Soros, Fauci, Schwab and Gates, the radical leftist miscreants with no vision, On Communism, on Globalism, on Socialism and racial division, Reaching the bottom of hell, people huddled behind the closing walls, Unable to escape like frightened sheep and pigs within their muddy stalls,
A world now engrossed within tears and empty sighs,
People forgetting the past America, a time when the eagle soared high, Younger people buying into the age of convenience, they simply don’t have a clue, The remaining citizens left to ponder about the free America they once knew,
And then I heard a beep, an email coming through,
Another spam message, it’s the junk mail I rue,
As I clicked my mouse and looked all around,
Coming to the sobering realization that America was no longer free but now forever bound,
People in a panic, within a constant nervous stir, fascism was afoot, Most content to avoid evil, however now knowing America’s goose was finally cooked, Common sense, critical thinking and the use of logic is what most people today currently lack,
Existing within a leftist illusion, a rigged deck which always seemed to be stacked,
People’s eyes no longer twinkled, life was no longer merry!
Existing like zombies, always busy and in a hurry,
Civilization had reached a new low, Everything remaining stagnant and unable to grow,
No more Christmas songs or the hanging of wreaths,
Hell unleashed upon earth, God hearing many people gnawing and gnashing their teeth, Looking for food but left with empty bellies, Not a steak or hamburger to be found, not even one can of grape jelly,
Almost all the cupboards were bare, nothing left on the shelf,
Why did we let the climate cultists get their way I thought to myself, Many people homeless and left within poverty, the middle class in the red, People’s finances, liberty, personal privacy and freedom being bled,
Machines, illegal aliens, government goodies and universal income replacing the humans who no longer desire to work,
All made possible by the leftist globalists, a real bunch of arrogant jerks, Artificial intelligence and computer algorithms now a substitute for human prose,
The window to remain free now forever closed,
An America left without Christmas, people filled with regret and the “sound” of empty whistles,
People worrying bout EMP bombs and or supersonic nuclear missiles, The one final thought I had before the end of the night, Why didn’t we listen, why didn’t we fight, why didn’t we maintain the precious freedom which has now vanished forever from our sight?
***
“The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose; it will defend itself.”
– St. Augustine
You think it’s bad in the US, check my link on Canada.
I did check your link, PD, and thanks for it.
The Five Eyes are all in the same boat.
Shouldn’t it be ‘Ten Eyes’? What we have are five half-blind Cyclops stumbling around.
Woke Jordan Peterson teaches Master Class (oh wait, not “master”. That’s racist).
.youtube.com/watch?v=vMqIWxjgoXA
we suffer a president and a party bent on destroying our country
So if we wish to kill the great satan vote Biden.
Maybe in some unintuitive way, that makes sense.
Yeah vote Biden and kill the rest of anything of merit in the USA.
Just a thought.
With the political process shut down in DC because the zealots of both sides are in charge, how to do anything as the executive branch?
By violating the law in every way you can to get your way, that is how. By ignoring the laws you are supposed to enforce.
With this, knowing the corrupted biased judicial system will give you a get out of jail free card at every turn. Hunter is not afraid of anything because his dad owns the pile of get out of jail cards. Ol’ Joe fears nothing because there is no way that he can be removed, probably including the election cycle. Another victory for a nebbish that never leaves his basement.
Americans, I am ashamed of you now. You do not give a damn, but I am anyway. You as a collective have allowed the scum of the earth to overwhelm your goodness and replace it with governmental corruption. Shame on you!!!!!!!!!
Neurodoc
It just gets worse, week to week, month to month, year to year. JHK thinks something is out there that will reverse the tide, but what? I do not see it. The Dems have overwhelmed the goodness of America, its people with divisive bullshit. I do not see any solution anywhere.
White hats.
In reply to JohnAZ to Neurodoc,
I agree. Things ARE “getting worse, week to week, month to month, year to year”.
Mr. Kunstler does pay regular obeisance to the inherent ‘goodness of America’, but his column, C.F. Nation, is devoted to controversy, so controversy is what he must deliver. He knows this, and he delivers his product very, very well.
You infer, “JHK thinks something is out there that will reverse the tide,” and you ask, “But what? I do not see it. . . I do not see any solution anywhere.”
Nietzche: “Insanity in individuals is something rare – but in groups, parties, nations and epochs, it is the rule.”
I’ve been up since 05:00 patiently awaiting dawn, which should be here about a quarter to 8:00. It’s the quietest part of the day. In our small village on this Saturday morning everything is dark, frosty and silent. I love it.
Outside, to the South-East, the sky is lightening up quiet nicely. I can see the high clouds. In the middle distance, a line of mature fir trees stand, again: perfectly and silently.
To the West, I see the next front of cloud moving toward us. It will be here in a couple of hours. It might bring snow, maybe it won’t.
I must get outside today and hike up into the woods on the North slope of our community mountain. I’m resolved to find the right spot and the right log or stone to sit down upon. I’ll carry a piece of styrofoam or plastic provide a thermal barrier between the chill of the ground and my broad ass. There’ll I will sit doing nothing at all for at least half an hour. I’ll be surrounded by hundreds of thousands of trees for the whole time I’m there. Each tree is exactly where it is and has grown tall or short according to its access to light and nutrients. No tree in the forest is ‘insane’; every tree in the forest is perfect, exactly as it is.
I respectfully submit that if there is a goodness to America that needs to be redeemed, it will likely not be found among the pixels being endlessly shuffled on computer monitors and other screens but through the insights of individuals such as you.
There are no perfectly collective ‘solutions’ that can be imposed; only the insights of individuals.
Yes, styrofoam and plastic are essential to outdoor activity. They insulate us from the energies of the Earth – much like our rubber soles/souls.
I like that, Paul.
I also go for a walk in the woods every day. I have to admit I like it better in the winter. The leaves are gone and it’s easier to see the forest.
The ticks, chiggers and fleas are gone, the blackberry vines seem less aggressive, and the brush is flattened.
I know that some people don’t like winter, but I do. It’s nice out there.
That’s a good point (and helps make me appreciate the winter more) about the ticks and fleas and whatnot, including the black-/deer-/horse-flies and mosquitoes.
Talkin’ World War III Blues
Bob Dylan
One time ago a crazy dream came to me
I dreamt I was walkin’ into World War Three
I went to the doctor the very next day
To see what kinda words he could say
He said it was a bad dream
I wouldn’t worry ’bout it none, though
Them old dreams are only in your head
I said, hold it, Doc, a World War passed through my brain
He said, nurse, get your pad, this boy’s insane
He grabbed my arm, I said ouch
As I landed on the psychiatric couch
He said, tell me about it
Well, the whole thing started at three o’clock fast
It was all over by quarter past
I was down in the sewer with some little lover
When I peeked out from a manhole cover
Wondering who turned the lights on
Well, I got up and walked around
And up and down the lonesome town
I stood a-wondering which way to go
I lit a cigarette on a parking meter
And walked on down the road
It was a normal day
Well, I rung the fallout shelter bell
And I leaned my head and I gave a yell
Give me a string bean, I’m a hungry man
A shotgun fired and away I ran
I don’t blame them too much though
They didn’t know me
Down at the corner by a hot-dog stand
I seen a man, I said, ‘howdy friend’
I guess there’s just us two
He screamed a bit and away he flew
Thought I was a Communist
Well, I spied a girl and before she could leave
I said, let’s go and play Adam and Eve
I took her by the hand and my heart it was thumpin’
When she said, hey man, you crazy or sumpin’
You seen what happened last time they started
Well, I seen a Cadillac window uptown
And there was nobody aroun’
I got into the driver’s seat
And I drove down 42nd Street
In my Cadillac
Good car to drive after a war
Well, I remember seein’ some ad
So I turned on my Conelrad
But I didn’t pay my Con Ed bill
So the radio didn’t work so well
Turned on my record player
It was Rock-A-Day, Johnny singin’
Tell your Ma, tell your Pa
Our loves are gonna grow ooh-wah, ooh-wah
I was feelin’ kinda lonesome and blue
I needed somebody to talk to
So I called up the operator of time
Just to hear a voice of some kind
When you hear the beep
It will be three o’clock
She said that for over an hour
And I hung up
Well, the doctor interrupted me just about then
Sayin, Hey I’ve been havin’ the same old dreams
But mine was a little different you see
I dreamt that the only person left after the war was me
I didn’t see you around
Well, now time passed and now it seems
Everybody’s having them dreams
Everybody sees themselves walkin’ around with no one else
Half of the people can be part right all of the time
Some of the people can be all right part of the time
But all of the people can’t be all right all of the time
I think Abraham Lincoln said that
I’ll let you be in my dream if I can be in yours
I said that
bitchuteXcom/video/BRL8GOCllhGw/
Talkin’ World War III Blues starts at 34:10 – but this entire 1963 LP is worthy a relisten, imho.
[Sixty years! It sounded like “forever” when we were kids. Eh?]
I’m Pure Blooded
You know what I mean?
I have a temperature
of one hundred degrees (celsius).
bitchuteXcom/video/Cv5R0SECqxuR/
JAZ, it appears you’re at the anger stage, lashing out and blaming your fellow citizens for their collective failure to defend and protect the American dream.
But have you considered they weren’t really capable, that the ability to understand complex issues and draw meaningful conclusions that formed a foundation of free will actually never existed?
In other words, the so called American fighting spirit was in its own right a fabrication, part of an overall narrative that invented and supported the myth of exceptionalism?
When one finally understands this fundamental truth is when you literally mentally walk away. It’s a complete waste of time worrying about cascading events because there never was a time of any meaningful opposition.
You’ve stated the nit so obvious before, all the smart players are in on it. Or, as George famously observed, it’s a big club and you’re not in it.
Once you really get it, then you’re free to apply my Madagascar thought experiment; who gives a shit? I’m just here to shadow the elites who have always directed the show.
You are confusing the director (s) with the producer because you are watching the stage.
Damn right I am angry. Angry at a populace that used to be pro-active, motivated that has become lazy, dependent and is becoming more so as time is moving along.
Why? Because it is being sculpted by the worst bunch of criminal minds, the Leftist controlled Deep State, that this country has seen before.
Exceptional? It was under the Greatest Generation. It has taken three generations to destroy the goodness of post WW2 USA. Gen Z is sitting around waiting for someone to hand them their sustenance, and they have found the American Dream which I achieved is miles out of their reach. The Greatest Generation went through the Depression, then WW2, and still came out swinging in the 50s and 60s. Boomers took their lead and expanded on it. Since then each generation has allowed this GD government to remove more and more of their autonomy become their sorry group of Have-Nots they have become.
Then, instead of looking into themselves for the problem, they sound like the idiot Libs in the government, blaming the boomers for not giving them their sustenance. TS!!!!!!!!!!
A lot of economists are predicting a large depression starting in 2024 lasting 7 years. Maybe that will wake up the Lazy Generation like it did the Greatest Generation.
What happens to the future folks is up to them, I(we) owe them nothing. Just like the illegals that are bloating our country.
Wait one, Our country??
The Greatest Generation (lol) fought for the Bankers, slaughtering their Brothers who could have saved them if helped.
“I’m just here to shadow the elites who have always directed the show.”
Gross, multi-layered weakness expressed shamelessly.
Off topic, but interesting how the Houthi’s are making an impact on the world’s global supply chain by using asymmetric warfare.
Using $2K drones that need to be taken out and defended by $1MM missiles.
Targeting transportation choke points to shut down the flow of goods, energy and materiel.
The same methods will be used here in CW2. How to protect remote railroads, trestles, bridges, etc.? Tanks, F-16’s, Humvees? Hardly.
Their methods are instructive. Watch and learn.
Well the USA is starting a coalition to take out those pesky Iranian “proxies” We’ll have the full support of the Royal Australian Navy. You know the guys we are going to be selling nuclear submarines to. The Iranians are gonna shit their pants —laughing — when they see the Aussies coming. I’m wonderin’ how many of these swabbies are packing meat.
twitter.com/alexbrucesmith/status/1380854847612710918
Think about it, the worlds is very dependent on four waterways,
The Suez Canal, the Bab al-Mandan strait, the Panama Canal, the straits of Gibraltar , the Malaccan strait and most important, the Persian Gulf.
Not just oil either, many good and services are served by those huge container ships.
Muslims of the ME control the Suez Canal, the Bab al Mandan strait, the Malaccan Strait, anf the Persian Gulf inlet, with most under tutelage by Iran. China is buying interest in the Panama Canal. The only West controlled waterway is the Straits of Gibraltar, by England.
Maybe the world is waking up.
Make that six waterways!
Maybe I should bite the bullet and finally splurge on that professional ice-cream machine I’ve been thinking of buying for decades and ‘Hurry, while supplies last!’.
Zazzy – one of life’s immutable truths – “Supplies are limited!”
Well said. Will the Terminator Robots be able to take a high powered round fired from a quarter mile away (or more)?
Prolly not.
The US calls the Yemeni government the “Houthis”, but they are actually the state power there, and they call themselves Ansarallah.
The US and Saudi Arabia have been attacking them for 9 years, including setting up a naval blockade to stop food from reaching them.
Supposedly hundreds of thousands of children have starved to death in those years, although no one seems to care or count.
Funny watching the difference between the global outrage over Palestinian children and Yemeni children. It’s almost as if the outrage is orchestrated.
And now Lloyd Raytheon Austin has the NERVE to talk about “freedom of navigation”?
After blockading ships carrying food for 9 years? NOW they care about freedom of navigation?
Tell it to the dead children.
Anyway, my point is that they are not rebels, the way Americans will be in CW2.
They control the government of Yemen.
We’ll be more at a disadvantage here, unless US troops come to our side, the way so many Ukrainian troops did in 2014, after the US-backed Nazi coup in Ukraine.
Whole divisions went to the rebel side, taking their military equipment with them.
Can you believe that the NYC SSR is telling a restaurant that they have to open on Sunday.
Who the hell is believing the Demoncrat theme they are protecting democracy in this country.
Dumb shit liberals that is who!!!!!!!!!!
After being on CFN for several days in a row, I need some time off for awhile to get my head straight. I’m back now. Why my head is ok now, I don’t know, but I’m ready again to joust with the commentators.
Last month, at our good friend’s celebration of life memorial party, my wife and I caught ‘something’. My wife is pretty much better, but I’ve had some physical problems. Now however, I feel much better. Damn these vaxxes! I feel like they affected my immune system, which is why I got unwell. Unfortunately it is what it is. Does anyone here have access to a time machine, so I can stop myself from getting vaxxed?
Even smart people can make mistakes.
Anyway, everyone have a merry Xmas. It makes no difference what religion you are, ideally the message is of the utmost positivity, and that’s what counts. Tomorrow my daughter, SIL and their dog are coming over in the evening for Christmas Eve supper. Even though she lives only 3 miles from us, she’s been so busy that we haven’t seen her for a while.
She now works for a very large real estate agency and it was announced that she came in 80th out of 4,000 New England company agents. She’s only been there for 3 months or so.
And Christmas day we’re having breakfast with the grandchildren. All in all, a good weekend. I hope, despite all scary indications, that the good times will continue in 2024. Twenty twenty four? How could such a distant time be coming up? Unbelievable!
Merry Christmas Bill! Enjoy the family time. But don’t forget, no presents for the grandkids. You’ll spoil them and turn them into consumers. Horseface Kerry won’t like that.
Too late for that. They are already spoiled. But I love it! HFK can go fuck himself. Have a great Xmas, St. E.
Let’s show a little respect for the Climate Czar, you two. He is after all doing the important work of Saving the Planet.
Marlin, which planet are talking about?
Does anyone here have access to a time machine, so I can stop myself from getting vaxxed? Even smart people can make mistakes.
Absolutely. In 2021, certified professional accountants (for example) ridiculed and banned “conspiracy theorists” from family dinners while drunken Cree on the reserve could see right through that bullshit.
The duped are not stupid (by in large) but the duped were overly trusting and extremely naive. The duped had spent decades believing in ridiculous lone, crazy gunmen theories and even went so far as to buy that 2 impossibly equaled 3 one Tuesday!
The duped, with the sincerity of a child, believed that the FDA and the CDC wuvved them and meant them no harm.
The duped truly believed that TPTB were trying to preserve and even increase our population notwithstanding centuries of them discussing and targeting a culling decrease of our population.
The duped did not discern.
Sad but true.
Super-duper.
JAZ, you mentioned ‘the greatest generation’, which was a marketing term used to sell Brokaw’s book of the same title in 1988.
If they were truly heroic, why was the NSA allowed to pass in 1947? Why were 50s the beginning of corrputiin and gambling Vegas & Cuba? If Ike was warning about the MIC in 1960, that suggests it already existed under GGs watch.
And the 800lb gorilla, Nov 1963. Why wasn’t it stopped, who planned, organized, executed and benefitted?
I keep suggesting people should look back and reflect on the messages, ideas and “facts” to which they were exposed in their formative years as children and teens.
Watch some videos from prior cult members, whether Mormons, scientology, et al. During their periods of involvement they really truly believed; only afterward did they realize the ludicrous brainwashing programs.
That’s the point i keep raising here. It’s all a vanity fair regardless of era, government, economy, etc. There’s players manipulating the system, creating false realities to confuse the sheep, and vast masses of dummies just eating it all up while asking for more.
What is your GLT score, Mitch? You sound like a 10 to me.
What’s GLT?
GLT:
For each of these 10 major historical events, score a 1 if you believe that it was a black op and a 0 if you believe the official story.
JFK ~ 1963
USS Liberty ~ 1967
MLK ~ 1968
RFK ~ 1968
Apollo Moon Missions ~ 1969-1972
OKC ~ 1995
9/11 ~ 2001
Boston Marathon ~ 2013
Vegas Turkey-Shoot ~ 2017
10/7 [“Israel’s 9/11”] – 2023
What is your score?
***
We currently have 13 public GLT scores:
10 – OG, Jarek, tuco22, Alfred, JimiInFlorida2.0, SSL, C.O.Jones, Zoltar
9 – getsome, RD3
2 – Ely
1 – Gus
0 – tom clark
Everyone else remains bashful.
It is my hypothesis that people will “clump” at the extremes. That is, I expect very many 0s, 1s, 2s, 8s, 9s and 10s but very few 3s-7s.
So far, our “small sample size” data supports my hypothesis.
Ohh, ok, thanks… I’ll respectfully remain ‘bashful’. I might have some suspicions, maybe strong ones, but they’re not outright beliefs. I just don’t know enough about the events.
tom disbelieves in the Truth and actively believes in the Lie. He is negative 5 in the new GLT 2.0.
And I suppose you will tell us they
[ the cult members ] were always and only religious cultists, never secular cultists.
You cherry pick out examples of the overreach of the government following the war. That includes JFK.
The difference you do not seem to see is the independence, the autonomy of the individual, that people had to care for themselves through two national episodes that today’s “babies” have never seen or approached.
That is what I am talking about, not some Allan Dulles hatched bullshit. Power corrupts power people, regardless of philosophy.
OG. Suggestion, add the Tonkin Gulf incident to your GLT. That one affected millions and killed 58000 folks. And it has been proven to be a black op.
Also, put me down as a five, JFK, RFK, Liberty, OKC, Vegas. The rest I just do not know. If you add the Tonkin Gulf, I am a six.
I believe the Tonkin Gulf incident was the kick off of the power grabs by the government, even more than JFK. Matter of fact, I believe it was the final act of the government, after killing JFK, to get into a war somewhere, somehow.
It sure as hell affected many more people and shaped the ongoing ascent of the MIC and Intelligence agencies.
Hey JAZ. Thank you for weighing in – I have recorded you as a (rare) GLT 5.
You believe that JFK, RFK, USS Liberty, OKC and Vegas were black ops but yet remain undecided on MLK, Apollo Moon Missions, 9/11, Boston Marathon and 10/7? You are the unicorn that I thought did not exist.
Knowing your thoughts as well as we do, I assume that 9/11 and 10/7 cannot possibly be considered … but, c’mon, NASA?! They went 6-0-1 launching live men to the surface of the moon and back with 1960s technology that they’ve since lost? And with coloured women doing the math behind a curtain!
Respectfully, JAZ, you are smarter than that.
Note: You would only bump from a 5 to a 6 if I dropped one of those latter five to make room for Gulf of Tonkin ~ 1964. Otherwise you’d remain a 5.
***
You seem to view each incident as separate and isolated from the others. In reality, the Gulf of Tonkin was the natural progression after JFK by the very same criminals.
***
You believe that the USS Liberty was the black op that history clearly shows yet you still consider Israel an ally? That does not compute. How can both be true?
Easy, OG, each nation will do what it believes is in its best interests first, if the Israelis thought the Liberty was going to compromise its sneakiness in the Golan then it acted accordingly. They even owned up to it later. We would do exactly the same if the situation was reversed.
Allies are allies when it is convenient for both. I would never want any of the Muslim states as an ally, especially now with BRICs. SA has been since WW2, but that is disappearing fast.
Siding with anyone associated with Iran is an idiots game. Like looking down the barrel of a gun and asking the holder to pull the trigger.
Israel apologized for the attack, saying that the USS Liberty had been attacked in error after being mistaken for an Egyptian ship.[5] Both the Israeli and U.S. governments conducted inquiries and issued reports that concluded the attack was a mistake due to Israeli confusion about the ship’s identity.[6] Others, including survivors of the attack, have rejected these conclusions and maintain that the attack was deliberate.
Israel killed 34 Americans, injured 171 more and tried their very best to sink the ship entirely (for hours!) while LBJ blocked American help for this American ship under attack … yet your version is nothing like theirs.
***
Apology my butt!
“We’re sorry that we obviously did what we did … and got caught! Now send us more of your billions or we’ll put our Epstein tapes on your (i.e. our) MSM 24×7.”
Operation Cobra- 136 Americans killed
Bad weather and a breakdown of communication led to the nastiest blue-on-blue disaster of the entire 1944 Normandy campaign. The incident occurred on July 25 when an epic 3,000-plane Allied bombing strike aimed at annihilating German defences near St. Lo, France went awry. The plan, codenamed Cobra, originally called for British and American planes to drop their payloads as they flew east to west along the length of the enemy lines. Instead, the aircraft came in from the north and unloaded on both the Americans and Germans simultaneously.Low cloud cover prevented the pilots from spotting the friendly forces on the ground. Amazingly, the disaster was a repeat of a similar debacle that occurred only the day before in which 25 Americans were killed. Among the dead on the second day’s raid was Lt. Gen. Leslie McNair. He would turn out to be the highest ranking American officer killed in battle in the entire war (ironically a victim of friendly fire). Out of sheer rage, American troops knowingly opened fire on their own planes following the incident.
Operation BodenPlatte- 236 Germans dead
The Luftwaffe’s last major air campaign of the war, which took place on New Years Day, 1945, was another friendly fire disaster. Planned to support the two-week old Ardennes Offensive (aka the Battle of the Bulge), the German high command scraped together what remaining fighters and bombers it could for one final aerial blitz aimed at reigniting the stalled Nazi push into Belgium. The operation called for 900 aircraft to strike at British and American airfields across the region. Unfortunately, the plan was kept so secret that not even Axis units operating in the area were aware that it was taking place. Assuming the planes overhead were British and American, German anti-aircraft batteries along the front opened fire. In all, 300 aircraft were destroyed and more than 200 pilots died. It was the largest loss ever suffered by the Luftwaffe in a single day.
Mersa, Egypt – 359 British dead
Similar to the fiasco at St. Lo, a two-hour raid which took place on June 27, 1942 by RAF Wellingtons aimed at decimating the Afrika Korps in Egypt accidentally hit elements of the British 7th Armoured Division and the 3rd Hussars, as well as some New Zealand troops. All told the error killed 359 and wounded 560.
Allerona Train Disaster- 400 Americans, British and South African dead
A railway bridge near the Italian town of Allerona was the site of one of the largest and most tragic friendly fire incidents of the entire war. A train pulling unmarked cattle cars containing 800 British, American and South African POWs had the misfortune of crossing a bridge north of Rome at the precise moment a squadron of American B-26s arrived to take out the strategic rail link. Amid the chaos of the bombing raid, the train’s driver stopped the engine in the middle of the bridge and fled on foot, leaving the prisoners locked in the cars. While some of the POWs managed to force their way out of confinement, more than 400 were unable to escape and were killed when the bridge took a direct hit. None of the pilots had any idea that the boxcars were loaded with their own comrades.
Invasion of Sicily- 318 Americans dead
Troop transport planes carrying American paratroopers careened all over the sky, bursting into flames, disintegrating, spraying men in all directions. “It was horrible,” recalls Charles E. Pitzer, who was a captain and pilot of one of the planes.
Colonel Reuben Tucker
Colonel Reuben Tucker saw his 504th Parachute Infantry shot to pieces by friendly fire on July 11, 1943, as the unit approached Gela, Sicily, for a jump. More than 300 died. (Courtesy of Robert F. Dorr)
A day earlier, July 10, 1943, the Allies had landed 170,000 troops at Sicily in the largest amphibious operation to that point in history. Now, 2,000 paratroopers of Colonel Reuben Tucker’s 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment were scheduled to make up a second attack wave, jumping into the harbor city of Gela from C-47 Skytrains and C-53 Skytroopers (C-47s customized for parachute operations). Instead, fellow Americans would kill many of Tucker’s men in the greatest friendly fire disaster in American history.
The operation was codenamed Husky, the Invasion of Sicily, and it began on the night of July 9–10, with Pitzer and 226 other pilots dropping 2,200 paratroopers of Colonel James Gavin’s 505th Parachute Infantry into Gela. The 82nd Airborne Division, commanded by Major General Matthew B. Ridgway, thus launched the first-ever significant combat parachute assault by Americans. Several transport planes were lost, but that gave no hint of what was to come.
Amphibious landings started in the morning. German aircraft spent the day attacking the invasion fleet, fraying gunners’ nerves. Ridgway, considered too old to parachute, reached Sicily by sea. He concluded that a second airdrop was unnecessary, but by then the momentum was unstoppable. A second drop, initially planned for the 10th, was hastily rescheduled for the 11th. One hundred forty-four C-47s and C-53s would carry the soldiers of Tucker’s 504th. An order was issued to ensure that ships would be informed about the paratrooper transport planes passing overhead. But many of the ships’ crewmen insist to this day that they never saw the order. Incredibly, naval commanders told Ridgway the navy could not guarantee the safety of his force.
On the night of the 11th, the C-47s and C-53s lifted off from unpaved, dust-strewn runways around Kairouan, Tunisia, and flew toward Sicily. Pitzer remembers cruising at 400 feet, the altitude at which drops were made. “It was radio silence and lights out,” said Pitzer. Approaching the armada of Allied ships offshore from Gela, Pitzer and other transport pilots flew in V formations of nine planes each. Gunners aboard the ships had been shown recognition slides to help them distinguish aircraft types.
Twin-engine aircraft of similar appearance in these briefings included the C-47 and German Junkers Ju 88 bomber. But as darkness Infantry Regiment were scheduled to make up a second attack wave, jumping into the harbor city of Gela from C-47 Skytrains and C-53 Skytroopers (C-47s customized for parachute operations). Instead, fellow Americans would kill many of Tucker’s men in the greatest friendly fire disaster in American history.
Matthew Ridgway
Major General Matthew B. Ridgway, the 82nd Airborne Division commander, had sent the 505th Parachute Infantry floating down over Gela safely a day before the incident that shredded the 504th. (Courtesy of Robert F. Dorr)
The first two formations of transport planes followed their prescribed course and discharged their paratroopers squarely on target. These would be the only airborne soldiers to float down safely to the correct drop zone. When the next formation appeared over the shoreline, a never identified nervous gunner on the beach began shooting. Other scared gunners on shore and aboard ships sent volleys of fire lofting into the night sky.
Accusations would later descend on the gunners like artillery fire. Maurice Poulin, a coast guard seaman 1st class who manned a 20mm gun on the troop transport USS Leonard Wood (APA 12), calls the blame a “bum rap.” “We had been under attack by German dive bombers,” he says. “We did not know paratroop planes were coming.” Poulin went on to say that ships had orders “to elevate guns at 75 degrees and fire when attacked.” Crews in the gun tubs aboard the Leonard Wood sent their volleys of fire soaring skyward without seeing their targets. “We shot down many planes but had no knowledge of whose they were,” Poulin said.
Reuben Tucker was aboard a C-53 that began to disintegrate before reaching the shoreline. After a confused conversation between him and the pilot, the plane made a U-turn to fly back toward Gela. Under intense fire from friendly guns, Tucker and his paratroopers jumped. On the ground, he removed his helmet and banged it against a tank hull to alert the crew to stop firing on the planes.
Bombs explode and anti-aircraft fire streaks skyward during a German attack on US ships at Gela on June 12. Such attacks kept gunners at Gela on edge. (Courtesy of Robert F. Dorr)
It seemed as though every Allied gun battery on the Sicily beachhead and offshore was blowing C-47s and C-53s out of the sky. The US Army’s own official history reads, “The slow-flying, majestic columns of aircraft were like sitting ducks.” Dozens of transport planes were hit. One exploded in midair. Others, on fire, tried to ditch to save the paratroopers. Squadrons broke apart, tried to re-form, and scattered again. Eight pilots turned back for Tunisia still carrying their paratroopers. Those over Sicily dropped paratroopers wherever they could. Some of the jumpers descended into the sea and drowned. Some were killed by friendly fire while dangling from their chutes in the night sky. One transport plane caught fire and headed down, veering sharply to avoid hitting an Allied ship. Careening across the water, the plane trailed a long orange plume of flame as men, some of them on fire, rained from the fuselage.
At the time, the shoot-down over Gela was the worst friendly-fire incident in US history. Three hundred eighteen American soldiers were killed or wounded. Twenty-three transport planes failed to return; others limped back to Tunisia badly damaged, one riddled with 1,000 holes; many landed with blood all over their floorboards. Brigadier General Charles L. Keerans, Jr., the 82nd Airborne’s assistant commander, was aboard a plane that was lost at sea.
Why did Americans kill so many of their own that second night over Sicily? Gunnery fire-control systems were inadequate and training was poor; gunners needed better preparation in aircraft identification, and pilots needed more practice in night formation flying. Improvements would come, and a year later, they would bear fruit in the Invasion of Normandy.
Vietnam era friendly fire aircraft v. Ship:
On the night of June 16, 1968, unidentified aircraft fired missiles at PCF-12 and PCF-19. Two missiles hit PCF-19, sinking it rapidly. PCF-12 and the Coast Guard cutter responded, pulling survivors out of the water. PCF-12 claimed to identify a pair of North Vietnamese helicopters as the assailants, although such craft had not previously been reported in the area.
Some hours later, jet aircraft approached the allied flotilla. Hobart and Boston evaluated the aircraft as friendly, rendering them completely surprised when missiles struck the ships. The destroyer USS Edson also came under attack but was not hit. Boston, heavily armored by the standards of the day, suffered only minor damage. Hobart, however, was hit by a missile that killed one sailor and wounded two others. The aircraft circled around for a second pass, firing another two missiles, both of which hit the destroyer. Another sailor was killed and six wounded by the second salvo. One of the missiles ended up in an empty magazine devoted to Hobart’s anti-submarine warheads; had it been filled with weapons, the consequences could have been dire. Hobart opened up when it appeared that the aircraft was swinging around for another pass, firing five 5” shells from its forward gun. Analysis later determined that the missiles were AIM-7s, not generally known to be of use in the Vietnamese People’s Air Force.
It was quickly apparent that the attack against the large ships could only have come from U.S. aircraft, and it was soon determined that U.S. Air Force F-4 Phantoms were responsible. How did F-4s mistake U.S. ships for North Vietnamese targets? USS Boston, in particular, was a huge ship by the standards of the Vietnam War. By contrast, the largest ships available to the Vietnamese People’s Navy were small patrol boats, generally less than 100 tons in displacement.
The best explanation for the confused night action is that PCF-12 identified enemy helicopters as the assailants that sank PCF-19. The precise type of helicopter remains unclear, but the Phantoms were summoned to deal with the helicopters. Reportedly, USAF Phantoms of the era carried radars that could not distinguish low-flying helicopters from even large surface vessels. An inquiry determined that the attack on Hobart was definitely a friendly fire incident, but also that the attack on PCF-19 earlier in the evening was the result of friendly fire. However, USAF pilots in Vietnam faced significant restrictions against firing on targets that could not be visually identified, making it curious that the Phantoms let loose against the purported helicopters. For what it’s worth, the case has become famous among UFO enthusiasts, who suggested that the F-4s were targeting UFOs when they struck the Australian ship.
Etc, etc, etc, etc, etc
The rate of friendly fire deaths for all U.S. troops in World War II was 12-14 percent; Vietnam, 10-14 percent.
OG,
Of course Israel is an ally, and a good one at that.
In Korea, did they not send troops?
Did they not stand with us in Viet Nam?
A token force in Panama?
Peace keepers in Bosnia? Mogadishu?
…We should have such friends and allies!
Wow, King, that is depressing. Bad enough to die in war, but killed by your own troops?
Doubleplus Bad.
Some interesting replies. They are literally demonstrating how some initially react from exposure to revolutionary ideas.
Secular cults: Belief in the Wehrmacht’s superior ability versus the Soviets. After it was disproven, the US/NATO decided to try again 80 years later, driven by faith and conviction in tech, doctrine and training.
Individualism: The great social movement of the 20s and 30s was socialism. Fascism was opposed as being representative of corporate controlled nationalism and militarism.
The 50s were the period of the greatest expansion and strength of trade unions both in the USA and Europe. The so called greatest generation were fully in favor of the 60s social programs.
It wasn’t until Reagan that we saw a trend back to freedom of choice. I believe Jim may have been a political writer for American Spectator, hence the type of libertarian flavor in this essay.
If you were raised on the myth of the indefatigable guardian of liberty, then it makes sense that perspective would be projected onto an entire generation and belief in cultural purity.
So, fight on; it’s what you’re supposed to do at this stage. But, if you keep reading, thinking and allowing small kernels of doubt to creep in, them maybe one day you to will make the difficult decision to leave every vestige of BS behind.
You call the destruction of Americans’ wages and standard of living, the rise of the banking criminals, the outsourcing of production, the opening of the borders, and the growth of homelessness “freedom of choice”?
I find that odd. I call it “The Empire Strikes Back”.
Corporate? Not in the current sense of the word. Corporations would be made to serve the nation under Fascism – or get out.
In Fascism, the government leads and private industry follows. If someone gets so big in a key industry, why they’re hardly private anymore, right? Fascism doesn’t play this game. Serve. Better yet, serve enthusiastically and rise up in the new Order.
Just want to make money? Ok. Just don’t be too successful. For to whom much is given (by God or Nature), much is asked (by the State under God).
I suck at prognostication, but I’m going to do it anyway.
Niki Haley announced that the attack on Israel on Oct. 7th was Hamas’s birthday present to Putin.
Then, according to Alex, (first 12 minutes of the video), she said that the SMO started on Feb. 24th, which is Edward James Olmos’ birthday, and Olmos starred in Miami Vice, and Trump lives in Miami, and that proves that he is Putin’s puppet.
She is clearly batshit crazy, so here is my prediction.
They will kick Trump off enough primary ballots to claim that Haley is the Rep candidate, then they will steal the Nov. election to make her president.
Because a senile evil pedophile is not enough for us as president, no way.
We are going to get full batshit crazy evil next time.
//odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/haley-exposes-the-putin-birthday-plot.:8
Months ago I commented Haley was psycho. Give her the reins and here we come WWIII. She never saw a war she didn’t like. But,but,but, she is a POC. POC my ass. What some sort of Indian? I be darker ‘n her and I a white boy.
The Dems have used Russia as a scape goat for decades. They are owned by the MIC and will always look for the biggest enemy and the longest war.
So why is Nikki not a RINO or even a moderate Democrat? Or maybe she is.
What has she or any one of the hopefuls talked about the economy and what they are going to do to undo the damage Biden has done?
Biden, Biden, Biden, Trump , Trump , Trump,
I am sick of it all. I want a candidate that will talk the real problems with solutions. Even a bad solution is better than no solution.
Even a bad solution is better than no solution.
Be careful what you wish for.
From my engineering days, even a bad solution is better than no solution.
At least you learn something from it.
Tom Edison
I learned two thousand ways how not to make a light bulb, before the break through.
Slightly paraphrased.
That trial-and-error approach works fine for engineering a light bulb but not so well when engineering a society.
Edison’s failed lightbulbs were Hitler’s Germany and the Holocaust.
No,, TS, Mankind is responsible for all the suffering of mankind.
The moment you die, I hope you will not carry this story with you, you will be very lonely.
God does not need to cause problems for Man, just back off and watch Man destroy himself.
Mankind is evil, the consummate is Satan. John AZ
John, when I die, I won’t be lonely because I’ll be dead.
If mankind is evil, why did ‘God’ create evil?
The argument for your ‘God’ is defeated on all logical fronts. You say it’s a question of faith? Faith in what? The mind-fabricated ‘God’ who you hope will save your ‘soul’ and give you an afterlife? You are fortunate in that when you are dead you won’t be able to realize the vast barrenness of your disappointment. But it’s comforting in the meantime, as the often-brutal slog through life could use some hope, some meaning.
I find my hope and meaning in the spiritual quest, yes, comfort too.
If all mankind were to become truly ‘spiritual’, evil would be an uncommon occurrence. Not much chance of this happening, but a better chance than having some concocted creation being our salvation.
There are many takes on spirituality. From the google:
What is the difference between being religious and spiritual?
Religion is a specific set of organised beliefs and practices, usually shared by a community or group. Spirituality is more of an individual practice and has to do with having a sense of peace and purpose. It also relates to the process of developing beliefs around the meaning of life and connection with others.
What it means to be spiritual but not religious?
“Spiritual but not religious” (SBNR), also known as “spiritual but not affiliated” (SBNA), or less commonly “more spiritual than religious” is a popular phrase and initialism used to self-identify a life stance of spirituality that does not regard organized religion as the sole or most valuable means of furthering spiritual growth.
In a way, religions can be considered colossal conspiracy theories.
Go with the Spiritual. Find the way of the Samurai. Go the way of the good book, the book of Bushido, e.g.
But, yet, John of Patmos recorded his given revelation almost 2,000 years ago. It included details on the mark of the beast. How could he have possibly conceived of biometrics and digital banking before 100 A.D.?
***
You presume that God does not exist and then never waver from your bad assumption.
***
Given:
1) God reveals Himself only to those who seek Him.
2) I do not seek Him.
3) He does not reveal Himself to me.
Therefore:
1) Anyone who does seek Him and claims catching glimpses of Him is wrong &/or crazy.
2) He does not exist.
Clearly, you are not the sharpest knife in the drawer.
As your rant so clearly illustrates “developing beliefs” is the key to life [ everything growing is changing and learning, adapting ]meaning to me [ MTM™? ] we can live in the past like a fossil or you can repent [ change mind ] and grow into your ideal version of you. The thing is until you go through all the levels of awareness [ those that are unaware of being unaware ] you don’t really appreciate how much you don’t know. Some of us come into complete ignorance [ lack of growth ] far too soon. Dead. Reality is that which does not change, NOT what we are going through.
God did not invent evil, it is inherent to the human condition.
God intercedes to try to stop human evil, not very successfully at times.
God made a covenant with man not to interfere with human free will, so the evil of man can run rampant at times.
Jesus’ words Love your God above all else. And,
Love your fellow man. If Man would just adhere to those simple words, evil would disappear.
Your definition of “evil” is too narrow.
Evil is subjective. Evil can happen to me [ my windows could be ruined by a tornado ] but the man who makes and installs windows would be blessed.
Most of my blessings come from half of my mistakes. God works all things together for good to the elect who are called according to His purpose. He is the only one able to do this.
We have the appearance of free will so that some day we will be able to look back and admit that – we done all of it to ourselves.
Okay, Storms are evil, they damage humans.
However, who chose to move to Kansas or Florida where the storms happen. People buying beachfront property in Florida or Texas have always amazed me.
Windmills offshore “probably” cause the death of right whales, only 300 left. Are they evil? I think of Star Trek 4. Elephants are becoming endangered because poachers kill them for ivory. Are they evil? The Kerryites love those windmills, are they evil? The carvers of ivory, are they evil?
Evil is in the eyes of the beholder and how ir affects them. Are Leftists evil because they want to change America to a socialist state? Ask a member of BLM, or ask me, you will get a different answer.
Is Trump evil because he wants to stop the gimme state and treat everyone the same? Ask the same two examples.
Sin is ubiquitous, evil is ubiquitous. It just depends on your point of view.
Imagine a Trump MAGA zealot and a Sanders zealot in the same church, could they get a different message? Are Methodists and Presbyterians compatible? If they were, they would not be separated.
Evil is individual. and societal. Differences in what constitutes evil have driven people apart ever since there were people.
Look at the blog. A simple question, who is evil, Israel or Iran? Total split.
Anything that disrupts your life or causes loss is evil? Is death evil? Are idiot caused economic perturbations evil? Did God kill a loved one? Did God cause the Depression? Or WW1 Or 2? Or cause what is happening now?
Nope!!!!!!!! Look inward for the origin of evil. Atheists and other humanists hate this, but there it is. Humans are their own worst enemies. They are the source of evil.
“The carvers of ivory, are they evil?”
The question always bugged me. I’ve seen massive fires of the “authorities” burning poached ivory. I mean tons of the shit confiscated. What sense does that make? The pachyderms are dead, the ivory has been harvested. By burning it all they are just dooming that many more elephants to death as the demand will not decline from the ignoramuses that could give a shit about the other life forms on Earth. Can you blame a down and out sub-Saharan hunter with starving children for shooting a rare white rhino that some China-man will pay 20 G’s for?
@ tucsonspur:
I think individual “spirituality” is something more like having an aptitude for spiritual knowledge/understanding–kind of like the ability to think abstractly may give you an aptitude for math.
The thing is, you won’t get far with either one without structured instruction, clear guidelines, and consistent effort. Just as humans developed the methodology of mathematics over centuries or millennia, they likewise developed the methodology of spirituality. This is what religion is supposed to provide–though I don’t think it always does.
Without the structure of organized religion, a focus on “spirituality” alone is likely to result in all sorts of hippy-dippy nonsense, where you wind up a worldview like the one Kipling describes in “The Gods of the Copybook Headings.” The next thing you know, you’re believing that wishes are horses, pigs have wings, the moon is made of Stilton–just as we have recently learned that “math is racist,” and there are no right or wrong answers.
Wikihow.com/Leave-a-Cult
Almost satirical, but not quite
See if you recognize any patterns
To be a little off-topic, I just pirated this Kult chaotic synthesizer (a favorite in my arsenal) last week:
youtu.be/EDIXGOn47Fc?si=U9xqgGqTYdC3ZmLU
But I mean, I like how Kult, chaos-synthesizer, pirate, arsenal, and ‘dystopic sounds’ are all nicely squished or placed together.
Socrates-Detroit October 31, 2023 at 3:34 pm:
I think Al-Jazeera is the most objective new source around.
Since you seem to think they are not objective enough, why don’t you give us some ‘objective’ mainstream US new sources?
I’ll help you get started. Here is my list:
—
The Man They Call Zazelle November 1, 2023 at 5:03 pm:
I don’t see anything. There is no list. Just blank.
—
Socrates-Detroit November 3, 2023 at 10:28 am:
@Zazelle
That’s because there are no objective US MSM sources.
Antiwar.com is the most objective. It’s not mainstream.
Sonar21 is objective. Not mainstream
—
LOL… I was being facetious. Pardon the delay…
I was looking, for my chat with Roundball Shaman, upthread, where I wrote that we are God or gods, but found your reply instead by accident. ‘u’
Merry Christmas to everyone but the Progressive scum.
Whatever it takes for them to pull it off won’t be enough!
“I will make a startling assertion. This is not because the power to control is increasing. It is because this power is indeed collapsing. The “control system” has entered collapse.
Their power has been based on deception. Their two great powers of deception, money and media, have been extremely energy-efficient means of control. But these powers are now in rampant collapse.
This is why they have moved urgently to institute physical control measures. However, physical control is difficult, dangerous and energy-intensive. And so, they are risking all. They are risking being seen. Is this not a sign of desperation?”
theburningplatform.com/2023/12/23/the-control-system-is-collapsing-the-great-taking-looms-as-globalisms-last-gasp/#more-324309
“They” are in so deep, they have nothing to lose at this point (except their liberty/life).
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL ON HERE AND THANK GOD FOR JHK.
😉 🙂 ‘)
will read after the hordes are fed and church is done.
And peace. In your hearts and in the world. Marantha!
They cry peace, peace where there is no peace. There is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. The Gates of Hell will not prevail against us.
You are a Roman soldier pounding nails into my hands and feet.
God bless jar
Their lips praise me but their hearts are far from me.
I’m going to Midnight Mass. I’ll “see” you at the altar….
Imagine what those Muslim animals would do if you disrespected and disrupted their holidays like they do our Christmas. The crowds would beat you to death, dismember you,and then decapitate you in the street.
Yeah, they don’t believe in freedom of speech any more than you do.
In London, shopping districts shut down by tens of thousands of Muslims in the streets … just in time for Christmas. Read their signs & listen to the chants; plenty of hate for Israel, yes, but for the UK, Christendom & the West as well. 2000 Mosques in the UK, does anybody f#kk with them during Ramadan? No? They’re sacrosanct? On Nov. 11 Great War monuments were vandalized & desecrated. Not to be provocative, but who in the UK wanted this? How is it the Brits fought the Luftwaffe to a standstill during the Battle of Britain but 8 decades later surrendered to 3rd World hordes?
Now it’s too late. You lost, and must suffer the consequences.
In contrast, He loved England. He would have saved the West but you would not have it. Towards the End, Hess flew to Scotland in a small plane in a desperate and heroic attempt to meet with the Nobility – in the hope that something could be saved. Churchill sneered and put him a military mental hospital.
Luke: 40“I tell you,” He answered, “if they remain silent, the very stones will cry out.” 41 As Jesus approached Jerusalem and saw the city, He wept over it 42and said, “If only you had known on this day what would bring you peace! But now it is hidden from your eyes.…
Berean Standard Bible ·
Merry Christmas to JHK and all the CFN chatterati.
Special call-out to Kesa, who still hasn’t made an appearance for weeks now. Hope all is well.
Oh, the hypocrisy of it all.
The Left has blocked the building of water retention projects the west has needed for decades due to the fact that tiny fishes, like snail darters, might be affected by dam construction.
Yet, nothing is being done about offshore wind farms though it is believed it is killing whales by the hundreds. The right whale is dying and only a little over 3 hundred are believed left.
Like Benr, Merry Christmas to all, except you hypocrites on the Left. May we all have a better New Year, hopefully.
JAZ & benr, purposefully excluding people from your wishes of a Merry Christmas is pure irony. 99.9999% pure.
Remember the angels did not say, “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to men. But rather, “Peace on Earth to Men of Goodwill. As for the rest? May the Saints make war against them.
Right. It is our mandate to follow Jesus Christ of Nazareth and “turn the other cheek” while God and the Saints “will sort them out.”
We only have two. We mustn’t permit the 3rd strike. How selfish to allow them to sin by hurting us! Pacifists are far from the Truth.
Once we get our immortal bodies, we will be drafted into his army to take back the Earth. Then he will set us over nations. You can have Canada and Mexico. I’ll keep the United States.
Using scripture?
OK,
Jesus told His disciples when they did a mission tour to visit every town and if the town rejected His message, to dust off their sandals as they left and that town was doomed in the future.
The Left has rejected all the rules of decency in the world and deserve to be rejected as those towns were,
99.99999% pure.
Dusting your sandals and avoiding their towns is for your own best interest but going out of your way to exclude them from the joy of Jesus’ birth is unChristian and mean and vindictive (i.e. corrosive to your soul).
@og
Most of them hate CHRISTmas insult Christians and CHRISTmas so why bother?
Here, here!
As opposed to Israelis?
And, you are the one that “bothered,” benr. You wished everyone a Merry Christmas and then, in a very unChristlike manner, you went out of your way bothering to exclude people from your good wishes!
That is irony at its purity. We all know that.
***
Here is how you can improve yourself:
Next year, wish everyone a Merry Christmas and truly hope that they all find their way to Our Lord through the joy of His only begotten son’s birth.
@OG
Nope they have been calling people like me the enemy and I have listened.
As far as I am concerned, they can burn in hell.
Everything they believe is 100% counter to common sense and decency much less a functioning society and country.
Seemingly, our King of Comedy believes that he need merely mention military ops gone awry and then you are supposed to “think”:
Right! We messed up many times before. Therefore, US President Johnson inexplicably denying immediate help for an American ship under attack is clearly ok.
It’s kind of like saying:
“There are lots of accidental fires. I could go on and on and on with the particulars of a dozen incidents. Therefore, arson does not exist.”
“There are lots of accidental deaths. I could go on and on and on with the particulars of a dozen incidents. Therefore, murder does not exist.”
Then do not make judgements based on one military SNAFU. Using your logic, the entire US military would have been executed after WW2.
Huh?
1) USS Liberty was not a SNAFU. It was cold-blooded murder of American sailors while their American President denied them help while under attack!
2) What the heck does that have to do with an American WW2 soldier? My logic to hold the perps responsible for 1) accountable has no bearing whatsoever on 2).
***
You are so closed-minded in your unwavering support of Israel that they can blatantly kill your boys with your President’s approval and you still think that they are your allies!
That is monumental stupid, JAZ. Open your mind to the truth, good sir.
There is a belief that Lyndon Johnson orders the attack and one of the Israeli pilots actually radioed and said it was an American vessel and not an Egyptian on.
The conspiracy theory was they were going to blame it on Egypt as a justification for another war.
A false flag.
Alex Jones did at least a 45 minute segment on it.
According to those friendly fire stats, about 50,000 US troops were killed in WW2 and about 5,800 in Vietnam by their fellow countrymen and/or allies.in other words, friendly fire happens a whole lot in war. I also cited the Luftwaffe taking out Germans which indicates that this (of course) is not just an American thing yet the Liberty in your telling is super special and different somehow from all those other incidents.
In the immortal words of Christopher Hitchens, what can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence. The burden of proof is on the Axis of Flatulence and since you are typing from your mother’s basement and know only what you pull out of your ass, I think we’ll all have a long, long wait for that proof with you on the case.
That aside, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Yes, Kinger, just like accidental fires and arson both exist and just like accidental deaths and murder both exist, the USS Liberty was premeditated murder notwithstanding many, unrelated SNAFUs in history.
You call it “super special” in some weird strawman as you ask everyone to simply presume all fires and deaths accidental.
That, of course, is stupid.
That is, the “frag” deaths in Viet Nam are a red herring. D’uh.
“There have been plenty of accidents in the past yet you call this dead man with 17 bullet holes ‘super special’ and ‘murder’ from your Mom’s basement.”
What a maroon.
***
LBJ (POTUS!) denied the USS Liberty the help that it desperately needed while under attack, Kinger. That is, indeed, “super special” because that has never happened before or since.
I’m not asserting anything without evidence. The evidence is overwhelming. This was no SNAFU. This was cold-blooded murder.
***
Note: Mom and Dad moved to a condo in 2010. They do not even have a basement. I’ve got my own pad!
“Your honour, I’ve been around for decades and decades and I never killed anyone. Many people died every year of my life but never because of me.
“1974? No murders. 1992? Same thing. Year after year.
“So, now, this year, they find me with a smoking gun in my hand near the chilling corpse of a gun-shot victim and they’re treating this one death like it was ‘super special’!”
Vox Day
Post-Vaxx Cancer Relapse
An oncologist calls for the immediate banning of all mRNA vaccines due to the way in which it appears to be triggering post-booster cancer relapse in those who have been vaxxed and boosted:
At the end of last year I reported that I was seeing melanoma patients who had been stable for years relapse after their first booster (their third injection). I was told it was merely a coincidence and to keep quiet about it, but it became impossible to do so. The number of my patients affected has been rising ever since. I saw two more cases of cancer relapse post booster vaccination in my patients just this last week.
Other oncologists have contacted me from all over the world including from Australia and the US. The consensus is that it is no longer confined to melanoma but that increased incidence of lymphomas, leukaemias and kidney cancers is being seen after booster injections. Additionally my colorectal cancer colleagues report an epidemic of explosive cancers (those presenting with multiple metastatic spread in the liver and elsewhere). All these cancers are occurring (with very few exceptions) in patients who have been forced to have a Covid booster whether they were keen or not, for many so they could travel.
So why are these cancers occurring? T cell suppression was my first likely explanation given that immunotherapy is so effective in these cancers. However we must also now consider DNA plasmid and SV40 integration in promoting cancer development, a feature made even more concerning by reports that mRNA spike protein binds p53 and other cancer suppressor genes. It is very clear and very frightening that these vaccines have several elements to cause a perfect storm in cancer development in those patients lucky enough to have avoided heart attacks, clots, strokes, autoimmune diseases and other common adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines.
To advise booster vaccines, as is the current case, is no more and no less than medical incompetence; to continue to do so with the above information is medical negligence which can carry a custodial sentence. No ifs or buts any longer. All mRNA vaccines must be halted and banned now.
Angus Dalgleish
Professor of Oncology
St George’s Hospital Medical School, London
The science says that the vaxx is causing cancer survivors to relapse. So why aren’t the government and the media trusting the science now?
If you’ve been vaxxed as a cancer survivor, it is VERY important to get checked out at your earliest possible opportunity. Don’t wait, don’t put anything off, and don’t miss any scheduled checkups.
Jarek: All latent negative conditions in the body are actualized. Some great minds worked on this, some probably just working on parts of it or general theory. But others knowing the desired End and complying with it. No doubt these have attained unto the Capstone becoming Dark Masters themselves.
Could the un-vaxxed who get covid experience a similar reaction (cancer relapse)?
Or, if you weaken the body in any general way, any previously weakened situation is likely to flare up (little capstone abracadabra required).
Merry Christmas to Jarek and all of CFN.
Who, if not the capstone, do you think performed this “little … abracadabra,” Gus?
God, who made health a wholistic, integrated system that almost any injury that’s chronic enough can topple.
I believe the vax was designed to harm at some level. It just didn’t take devastating genius or mind-numbing orchestrations to do it. In my opinion.
Inflammation is there to destroy invading antigens, ie non-self organisms. Unfortunately, the reaction also destroys “self” cells. That is why activity occurs to tune down inflammation after an infection.
Looks like something is going on that prolongs inflammation with the vaxx and probably the disease, leading to myocarditis and pericarditis and only God knows what else in the body is being affected similarly.
The folks shoving this poison into the majority of the country, making it mandatory, need to be drawn and quartered. The ones blocking the discovery of what is really going on now need to have something worse, I just cannot think of what that could be.
If the latter happened, would we need a Designated Survivor?
We were lucky – the CDC warned us about the vaccine side effect of “Vaccine Disease Acceleration”, accelerating any pre-existing or latent disease – so we could give informed consent.
Unfortunately, the UK is under the NIH – they may not have been warned.
/s
Response to Jarek.
Good work, no.1.
Three questions immediately.
1. If cancer compromised folks lose their remission protection by carnage’s in the immune system, what prevents currently healthy folks from developing cancer as their protective shields go down?
2. If the vaxx and its creation of maybe permanent influxes of s proteins can cause all this damage to the stability of the immune system, what does getting a heavy dose of s protein from the disease get for you? Does medicine need to find a way to destroy s proteins?
3. Is the vaxx mRNA process causing its own problems, like DNA modification. Think: mRNA has been shown to modify DNA in liver cells, what is the effect of that? Cancer? Local inflammation if the patient is lucky enough to have their immune system recognize the deviant cells? This Capstone, good word, is hiding and stopping investigations into the effects of the vaxx from the beginning.
I have been warning, IMHO, about the injection itself, saying that sticking a needle into a muscle is going to spread mRNA throughout the blood stream and not just in the muscle. Gee, I wonder how much work the mRNA scumbags did to find out the effect of mRNA throughout the body?
Yesterday, I noticed a you tube post that says that the effects of the vaxx are being noticed throughout the body in many organs.
What do you do to Capstone liars and charlatans, “snake oil salesmen” that are responsible for mass murder? That includes Trump!!!!!!!!!
My Christmas wishes:
1. Those who promoted the COVID Vaccine knowing it wasn’t proven will die a slow death in hell.
2. Those who walked illegally across our border be deported ASAP.
3. Those who cheated and gave us the current administration be hanged for treason.
4. Those in Congress that have sold their souls to the CCP be removed and executed.
5. That we cut out all ads on TV asking for money for Veterans. It’s the Federal Government’s responsibility period.
6. That the Mainstream Media, CNN, MSNBC, and others go bankrupt in 2024.
7. That Black families get their act together and teach their children between right and wrong.
8. That people get a sense of humor and enjoy reruns of Archie Bunker.
9.That people quit bitching and get some responsibility in their lives. Stay in school, get educated.
10. That people realize that not everyone will live like a millionaire. It’s out there if you want it!
11. That all the LGBTQ goes away. That’s their business, not mine.
12.That we judge a man or woman by their knowledge and capability, not the color of their skin.
13. No more wars for profit, sorry MIC!
14. Take care of our Country first!
15. Hope for more of James Howard Kunstler in 2024.
I’m sure CFN will be getting a good dose of Mr. K next year…his 2024 prognogs are due shortly. Stay tuned.
And pay attention. His track record is good.
That Black families get together, that includes fathers.
That the LBGTQ element stops trying to take over, convert new recruits from the schools, and goes back into the hole they emerged from.
That Trump’s message that all are equal and must compete as equals becomes the rule again. The Blacks and Latinos set records of getting jobs during his administration. Why? Easy, because they had to.
Get rid of Bretton-Woods, period. Let the world decide for itself what models they want to follow. Mind our own GD business.
Vote for whoever survives as the GOP candidate because the alternative is the demise of freedom in America.
The Order of Nine Angles a UK Satanist group endorses Biden.
“We want to rush into the abyss so that the ‘end of history‘ can come to its natural terminus and a new Dark Age will be visited upon the Earth.”
“In this new era,” the endorsement continued “might will make right, the claw and tooth will always be red, and blood will cross the land like an ever-flowing stream. The strong will oppress the weak, the weak will die, and natural selection will resume.”
“This can only happen through weak humanist leadership that will stumble its way into war, famine, recession, terrorism, corruption, and human misery. The suicides will leave before the battles commence …
“Only Biden-Harris can bring about this advancement of history, and therefore, we endorse the Biden-Harris campaign in 2024.”
Hahahahahahaha!
I hope the GOP marketeers are seeing this.
I believe the vax was designed to harm at some level. It just didn’t take devastating genius or mind-numbing orchestrations to do it. In my opinion.
– Gus
Ye of little brain. So (presumedly bad) people designed the vax to harm us at some level but they were not of devastating genius and they did not perform mind-numbing orchestrations to coerce billions globally to take their vax designed to do them harm at some level? That’s your take-away from the biggest covert operation of your lifetime?
I understand: you are the very definition of sheep, Gus.
***
And just how, pray tell, did these harm-designers get the health ministries in nearly 200 nations all over the world on-board (and in lockstep) to entice/coerce/force their populations to take this vax (designed to harm them at some level) while also avoiding those seemingly otherwise necessary mind-numbing orchestrations?
I know!
Maybe these (presumedly bad) people that designed their vaxxes to harm billions at some level were total slackers on the seemingly necessary mind-numbing orchestrations efforts. I mean: you’d have to “war game” something like that [like, say, Agenda 201 in late 2019, for example] in order to get almost all of earth’s 200 nations in lockstep [for the first and only time ever in mankind’s history!] but then they just got real lucky and succeeded notwithstanding avoiding all those nasty mind-numbing orchestrations. That must be it, right? Maybe they had a rabbit’s foot or something.
Cui bono? Logic shmogic. Let’s all cling to our blankies real tight! Our government wuvves us and wants more of us – those loveable, bumbling, good-hearted, wealthy, grifting knuckleheads.
***
The only mind-numbing going on around here regarding the m.o. of this blatantly obvious crime is with you, Gus. You claim that they could not have possibly done what they obviously did because that boggles your mind!
Note1: Bill Gates became one of the richest men on earth by leading the most “mind-numbing” of orchestrations for four decades now.
I’d wager that while you find making almost 200 nations dose their citizens with designed vaxxes that would do harm at some level in lockstep “mind-numbing,” Mr Gates found it fun and satisfying.
Note2: Delegation to capable underlings is the path to succeeding in massive orchestrations while avoiding numbing one’s mind.