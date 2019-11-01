[…] “Halloween is Over and the Jig is Up” – Kunstler […]

Clusterfuck Nation
And so Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff take the Republic into a dangerous defile on a dark day as they engineer a House resolution with rules for a medieval-style inquiry on the existence of phantoms. The phantom du jour, of course, is the fabled “whistleblower,” a CIA ectoplasm identified by everybody and his uncle in Swampland as one Eric Ciaramella, 33, a former Joe Biden staffer, Obama White House low-level NSC holdover, and John Brennan “asset” deeply involved in Ukrainian pranks during the 2016 election and subsequent disinformation leakage to the media since the early days of the Trump administration.
The “whistleblower’s” trail winds through every shadowy turn of RussiaGate to the current phantasmagoria of UkraineGate, and connects the principal misdeeds carried out along the way including Hillary Clinton’s devious operations with Fusion GPS, the Comey-led FBI’s illegal entanglement with CIA spying on US citizens (including occupants of the White House), and lately the mendacious maneuvers of House Intel Committee chair Mr. Schiff.
The notion that Mr. Ciamarella’s identity will remain officially hidden much longer is a joke, since his “complaint” lies at the center of the impeachment process underway, and sooner or later he will be compelled to make public testimony — unless Ms. Pelosi’s House majority votes to rename the USA the Haunted Forest of North America. And when this unmasked phantom finally faces legitimate cross examination his mischief will be plain for all to see. Do you also suppose that Mr. Ciaramella’s revealed adventures in perfidy have not been noticed by the attorney general, Mr. Barr, and his deputy John Durham?
It seems obvious that the Democrats’ mad rush to this wholly irregular impeachment happened in direct, proportional response to the encroaching danger to them posed by the DOJ inspector general’s imminent report and the news a week ago that the AG upgraded his “review” of all things RussiaGate to a criminal inquiry, with grand juries assembled to process indictments. In the meantime, Rep. Schiff’s secret proceedings in the House basement seem to have produced little besides evidence that contradicts the premises of his wicked enterprise. One by one, his witnesses have been busted — Mr. Taylor, Col. Vindman, Mr. Morrison, and all the rest — in Mr. Schiff’s quixotic effort to demonstrate that the transcript of Mr. Trump’s phone call to Mr. Zelensky says something other than what can be read plainly in its pages.
It’s hard to feature how the House might convey their garbage barge of obvious falsehoods to the Senate — the risks are so perilous — but if they dare to, I hope it leads to an actual trial, where due process of law will obtain and, for the first time, a long list of malicious actors in this epic of treachery will actually have to answer for their treasonous activities. Much of what has been documented the past two years about the coup to oust Mr. Trump never made it to the pages of The New York Times, WashPo, and the cable news networks, and may come as a shock to people who read and watch nothing else. For instance, the reportage of Paul Sperry about Mr. Ciaramella at Real Clear Politics this past week, which ripped the mask off this fake pimpernel, has been utterly ignored by those news outlets.
You could read the desperate anxiety on Speaker Pelosi’s fright-mask face in her various fleeting public statements since August. She might suspect that this long-running enterprise of sedition leads to a political fiasco more violent than anything seen in the USA since the Civil War. Or just perhaps she is foolishly oblivious, misinformed, and badly advised. If we are fortunate, the damage to come can be confined to the death of the Democratic Party. It’s hard to imagine how they will survive the emergence of the truth about exactly what has gone on at their bidding since the primary elections of 2016.
The House of Representatives goes on hiatus now for about ten days. There’s a pretty good chance the DOJ IG Horowitz’s report will drop before they return. There’s also more than a fair chance that it will contain a load of damning information about matters connected one way or another to the impeachment inquiry. I doubt the mainstream media will be able to evade reporting on it. There are also indications that the long ordeal of General Michael Flynn’s prosecution is about to end in a debacle for Mr. Mueller’s gang of attorneys, who have been concealing their turpitudes from Judge Emmet Sullivan’s court since last December. When that case blows up, the reverberations will thunder through every cranny of Washington DC and everything on the battlefield will look changed to the people of this land.
And the sad thing is, I really do think the Democrats would have had a shot at beating Trump next November if they just would have wiped the foam off their mouths and sat tight until then. 🙁
Sad? Really?
Venus–
The Democrats do not deserve to win an election. After witnessing the dodgy, crooked way in which they conduct their party’s caucuses here in Iowa, I just plain do not trust them.
I’m not even a little surprised to hear that. That said, caucuses as opposed to primaries as a way of choosing the candidate is a system pretty subject to dodgyness. I heard some stories during the brief time I lived in Minnesota (which, if my memory serves me correctly, is switching to primary-system this year).
“Caucuses” sounds too much like “caucasian”. You must henceforth call them the “blaucuses”.
It’s usually believed to be an Alquonquian word for their meetings which was adopted by the early colonists.
There’s an interesting history of the caucus system in John Michael Greer’s Decline and Fall. It’s worth a read; returning to the full caucus system as we had in the 1920s would be an improvement.
sprawlcapital-
Would that be similar to the dodgy, crooked way in which Mitch McConnell waited 1 1/2 years during the Obama administration before submitting Trump’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate?
Are you saying two wrongs make a right? How about a race to the bottom between the two parties in terms of unethical behavior?
How about? That’s what’s happening!
The Left has to be stopped from dominating the Court again, as they did for so long. How do you think that happened? Fair play? They have no such scruples and if we’re smart, we won’t either.
One more and we’ll have it. Deep State yes, but at least they want to keep America strong to fight for Israel. Deep State, Zionist faction.
The real mystery is why American Neo-Cons turned against Trump. A possible third faction here?
No, sprawl, two wrongs make two wrongs regardless of which party does it. That’s my point. I’m no great fan of either party’s ethics.
Or, as Nixon would say, ”if two wrongs don’t make a right, try three”.
So what, the Republicans do? Both sides need to change. This seems so obvious yet so seldom is talked about, I find that peculiar.
The easiest way to have a conversation is to list what it is about each side we don’t like.
Since the list is so damn long on the Democrat side it might be easier to list what we like about each side instead.
Democrat side is easiest.
List I like about Democrats:
1:\
Damn that was tough couldn’t come up with one thing.
Republicans:
1:\ Appear to stand for many of the things I believe in.
Notice the word appears to because in action they don’t really stand for much of anything it would appear. They roll over to fast to Democrat demands.
It seems impeachment is an admission that they cannot remove Trump by voting. I thought Trump was the weakest candidate in US history, except for the one who lost to him. All they had to do was do something for the white working class in PA, MI, and WI to win those states back and gain the White House.
They chose instead to focus on Trump. Amazing. As one Dem said, if we are talking about Trump, we are losing.
Meanwhile, the black unemployment rate hit a record low today. If tRump has any sense, he will make hay of this.
That’s a great point Doc and especially believable as they have zero viable candidates to rub against him. What I am thinking is that Hillary is behind this whole “remove Trump” campaign and that her leverage is the dirt that she surely has on them coupled with her ability to invoke the “Epstein Effect” (aka Foster’s Fate) to any that might try to stop her. With Trump out of the way, Rodan might very well be able to coerce enough votes to win in 2020. Ask Tulsi, she knows.
Hey Walt, as I’ve stated here before I believe we have not yet seen the Democrats real candidate. They have til Spring. Also as I’ve said here I believe that candidate will be Michelle Obama. Just for shits and grins wouldn’t it be hilarious if at the last minute both Michelle and Hilary jumped in? Then Hils loses the nomination to M. It would be the first time on TV we would witness a person’s head actually explode.
Another scenario could be M runs for prez with H as her running mate.
One things for sure (I think) the Democratic leadership is smart enough to know that not a single one of their current candidates is worth a fat rat’s ass.
Unless of course they think their business as usual cheating is all they need.
Michelle Obama has ZERO experience to be President.
Has publicly said she wants nothing to do with it and Barry would have a fit.
@benr Since when does experience, much less intelligence or common sense, have anything to do with public office?
Remember when Dem Rep. Hank Johnson said he feared that stationing 8,000 Marines on Guam would cause the island to ‘become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize.’
That brain dead moron is a US Congressional representitive. People think he is wonderful. Those same people that voted for and idolize him would swoon if M. throws her hat in the ring. The world press would go absolutely crazy pumping out article after article about how lovely her arms look and how lucky the world is such an “experienced” sophisticate has offered to lead the misguided “deplorables” of the USA.
She would undoubtedly win in a landslide. Such is the state of the current American mindset.
Forgot to add one of the reasons I believe she is gonna run is precisely because she said “she wants nothing to do with it.”
Barry would love it.
Michelle is a brilliant choice for them though she would never want HRC as a VP because she would be found suicided the day after the swearing in. Surely her and Barry are not THAT stupid.
Sam says “It would be the first time on TV we would witness a person’s head actually explode.”
I take it you never saw “Scanners on late night! Skip to the 1:20 mark
youtube.com/watch?v=YI3NoBeNwfk
@ stelmosfire LOL! Yeah that’s what it would look like.
IMHO while either of those alternatives you’ve mentioned are viable, they are stuck with the same playbook as their predecessors.
While the demographics among our starry eyed youth are there to put them over the top, methinks the money pouring into the Trump campaign from the Bezos and Zuckerberg’s of the world along with anyone else against being broken up and taxed as high as the heavens must be staggering.
Michelle? You mean Mike.
Trans genderism catapulted to the top of the discussion board across continents – in anticipation of an Obola entry in 2020.
I don’t think they made their case – mikes “junk” still repels more than recruits
The Dems do have some viable candidates. They had Jim Webb in 2016, after all. Elizabeth Warren will be a fearsome competitor, at least from some of the White Working Class people I’ve talked with, who admire her.
Trump would have to capture many more black votes in that case; I suspect they’re not going to like her as much as Hillary, who they didn’t like enough to vote to win MI and WI. The votes are at the bottom of the pyramid, but the power lies at the top. Warren represents the managerial class but came from the bottom of the pyramid. She is a threat.
What was going through Jim Webb’s mind when he ran as a Dem. What decade, or century, did he think he was in. He is anethma to todays Dems. He might as well be, dare I say it, a Republican. He is in fact more of a Republican in deed and thought than most Republicans.
But he was the one and only viable candidate the Dems had last election. He is, in fact, the only decent candidate they have had in years.
I’ve never, ever voted for a Dem in my life and can count the times I’ve voted Rep on one hand minus 3 digits. Libertarian here. That being said I could vote for Jim Webb.
John Delaney was a sensible choice. Businessman, brought two companys public, job creator unlike the others on the Govt. dole their whole lives.
WHile in office, hen Barack Obama commisioned the Simpson/Bowles debt reduction committee I heard him say he would vote for it tomorrow.
He made a bit too much sense so he had to go.
Yeah SS, Webb was in the Dem mix in 2016 but he never got any traction. At the time I was thinking about a Scott Walker/Jim Webb fusion ticket. Webb wrote an interesting book about the Scottish/Irish roots of people living in Appalachia (his people) He’s kind of dropped out of sight, but I have a Jim Webb 2016 campaign button laying around here somewhere.
Brh
They also focused on transgender rights, allowing transgender “women” to compete against bona fide women in athletic events, late ,late, late term abortions, and to a person, decided that illegals should have healthcare. My prediction: It’ll be 1972 all over again.
Dr Alan Lichtman predicted Trump’s Electoral College win, just as he has correctly predicted every election since 1984 (including 2000’s popular vote majority for Gore).
His view is that a Presidential election is a simple UP or DOWN vote on the performance of the Incumbent’s party. He states that 2016 was a ‘change election’, and ANY Republican nominee would have won.
He’s not saying yet what his prediction for 2020 is, but in his view, the Impeachment process (successful or not) will have a significant negative effect on the view If Trump leaning independents.
So what of it. So what if the Democrats beat Trump. So what if they don’t. All rivers flow to the sea even if some never get there. Dems or Reps neither has a plan for America. They have plans for themselves and you are not included. All you are supposed to do is pay you taxes and die.
Sugarplums and high speed trains. No wall too tall. America has technical dreams enough to make everybody stupid. Nobody has a clue about what to do when the rivers of gas run dry. Democrat or Republican it matters not. Both are bailing with a sieve on a sinking ship of fools.
Trump is a mirror and his glass is cracked but all anyone else has to offer is a different flavor of poison.
Well if that is the case jump into the race!
Easy to talk shit far harder to have a viable plan.
The way it looks the rivers of gas will not run dry in our lifetimes, K-Dog. About 10 years back I thought I’d be hearing the clippers clop of horses coming up my street — which last happened in about 1925 when Teddy Roosevelt’s niece and her husband (the Alsops) rode their horses to visit Teddy’s sister Anna and her husband Admiral Cowles on Sunday afternoons, who lived right around the corner. The house is still there, and it’s still in the family. I was hoping those more genteel times would return; instead it’s this joker in town who bought one of those new 800 bhp Dodge Chargers hauling ass up main street and burning rubber, alas.
Brh
The way it looks the rivers of gas will not run dry in our lifetimes
I did not know you were 87!
In all seriousness, do you really think its that imminent? I was reading oil resrves in Venezuela alone could keep the world supplied for 50 years. And demand for energy keeps growing,at about 2.5% per year.
brh
And demand for energy keeps growing,at about 2.5% per year.
Growing demand makes the end nigh.
>>> And the sad thing is, I really do think the Democrats would have had a shot at beating Trump next November
With the candidates Dems are fielding?! Couldn’t disagree more.
Biden was their best shot. And look at him! Ideology aside—not much different from Trump. Same race. Same age. Same blustery bravado (“…beat him like a drum…”). Only now Biden is embroiled in corruption charges and scandal. And that’s not even counting his creepy groping issues and weekly gaffes.
Meanwhile, all the independents who were on the fence regarding Trump as a leader in 2016 have seen him in action for three years. No nukes are flying. No WWIII. None of the Dem’s predictions of Armageddon have come true. Trump has been remarkably consistent and true to his core campaign promises. Economy is good. Crazy low unemployment.
Trump will retain his entire base PLUS all those independents who will certainly go for the candidate they know over those promising to uproot everything and embrace full-on socialism, with taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens, and so on.
One can certainly hope.
So far, the political Circus of the Bizarre, coupled with the public’s serious case of misplaced credulity, has successfully kept truth hiding in the shadows.
The public trusts the media and believes what the media tells them. It is a consequence of the stupidification of America. Want to hide something from the public? Today, just do not publish.
JHK seems to have info that this is about to blow up on the media, let us hope he is right.
cjr.org/the_media_today/trust-in-media-down.php
“Most Americans say they have lost trust in the media”
That’s from a liberal organization.
Thank God, it’s like most Americans finally realizing water is wet.
T G = Thank God,
When the facts about Pizzagate appeared, all 6 main outlets used a new term, fake news.
never believe a ‘conspiracy’ until its officially denied.
T G
DeBlasio, yes DeBlasio came out saying the Epstein situation is suspicious. The Barr group and the FBI are getting involved.
I hope that the rottenness of the Deep State, the whole damned bunch of them, Dem mostly but RINO too, becomes fully exposed and prosecuted. A real problem here is the judicial system is just as infected with corruption and finding an impartial judge will be nigh to impossible.
Trusting the voters to discern misdeeds will probably not work as the nation is so gerrymandered that little change is possible. AOC is proof of that as well as our two Muslims.
The odds are so stacked in the favor of the liberal Deep State that they can flaunt their power in the faces of all of us.
So bad that our blog sponsor has repudiated his former party, but really has repudiated the rottenness of the entire Deep State.
AOC got elected because she was in a district that was largely
Hispanic, represented by an old white guy. The defenestration Of old white guys cannot happen soon enough from Democratic ranks. Let’s get rid of the rest of them.
And it follows logically, if you get rid of White Leaders, get rid of Whites as well. Do you ever even listen to yourself?
“Leaders”?
Name me one person worthy of that title.
All we have today in positions of power are self-aggrandizing buffoons whose only mission is self-enrichment at the expense of the citizenry.
“Leaders” indeed.
As if the crime of being white is the only reason Democrats fail to lead.
Plenty of terrible options in all colors.
AOC has zero plan or even understanding in fact the new crop of candidates are even worse than the old!
Pelosi almost looks sane and coherent compared to the gang of three.
It was a joke methinks.
Actually, no. I live in a congressional district near AOC. I consistently vote for the minority challenger to the fossilized democrat who is my Representative. The demographics of the district have changed, with his rhetorical support. Let him suffer the consequences. I changed my registration to Democrat for this reason alone: so I could vote in the primaries, with much lower turnout.
If the district does get a black representative, then the Dems in the legislature are going to squeeze it to try to preserve a white Dem seat.
Triangulating.
Exactly. The guy doesn’t represent me in any way shape or form. So I’d love to AOC him.
You’re starting to sound like a one trick pony to me Janos…
All greatness comes from fanaticism or one pointedness of mind. Tolerance is a disease of dying civilizations.
Did you tell your Son in Law about what Urantia Book said about Blacks? Tell us how it goes once you do, ok?
The party has chosen a position of hostility towards whites in furtherance of its hopes for demographic dominance. I think hostility towards its leaders being white men is entirely appropriate, Janos.
Now, if the other party also got rid of whites on a discriminatory basis, we would have a problem. But that’s not at issue: just cleaning out the rotten boroughs where people like Gavin Newsom get elected with minority votes to rule them. Give me a Hispanic to run CA, and let the white power structure in the Democratic Party know its time is at an end. It is the end logic of what they’ve worked for, and I’d like to see them drown in the “apres moi, le deluge” they thought was 50 years off.
TPTB will enter panic mode at that stage when unapologetically racialist candidates start getting elected who cannot be controlled by Wall Street.
So you’ve become a White Nationalist then? Or just a trigonometrist of Civ Nat?
Not a white nationalist, Janos. But if whites want to vote their self-interest, I understand and don’t have a problem. What I do have a problem with is endless demonization of whites by the Dems, and I think the whites in power in that party ought to suffer for it.
“When that case blows up, the reverberations will thunder through every cranny of Washington DC and everything on the battlefield will look changed to the people of this land.”
That was a different country, JHK. You’re thinking this is something like the 1950s, when even Republicans could be embarrassed by McCarthy (whether he was correct about Red infiltration or not). This is now war. Either it plays out in Dc with both sides taking the other prisoner, or it plays out in the streets.
The unaccountable DC State has usurped power from the States for a long time, and was close to locking it down completely. That Donald Trump is the person who will fight this attempt shows how imperiled the Republic is.
Here’s what will happen: just as in Justinian’s Constantinople, the Green faction will disbelieve anything good about the Blue faction, and vice versa.
It would be nice to see the “three crimes a day” laws turned on the “lawmakers.” Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch. But decency, honesty, and law won’t decide this; power will.
Which leads to the question, what is really the source of power right now? It is obvious the Dems are betting that the Deep State contains enough power now to be able to thumb their noses at the voting public. It is sad that the voting public does no have the sense to thumb their noses back and destroy these charlatans in the voting booth.
The source of the power is the $1trillion the us spends on defense, intelligence, and so forth. That power is threatened; peace threatens it; the deficit could threaten it if the “bond vigilantes” Clinton complained about awake; all those old white people collecting Social Security and Medicare threaten to eat every dollar that COULD be spent on weapons contracting.
In response to those threats, we have seen censure of Trump’s efforts to reach out to NK and Russia; suppression of interest rates via QE, depriving older savers of income while permitting the continued borrowing, at least until borrowing yields no net new money in a few years when interest due equals new borrowing; and a wholesale demonization of whites, leading to declining life expectancy as reported a couple of years ago, along with plans for reparations to continue setting the people against each other so the Military Industrial Complex can continue to mulct the country of billions.
It the defense budget and the intelligence budget to $200bln, and much of this goes away. You might not care for social spending, but no one gets millions working at the SS agency and then taking a job with a government contractor like someone working in the Defense Department does.
I you’re worried about spending money, think about “W” and his lies about WMD, which resulted in us spending 5.2 Trillion dollars needlessly in Iraq, and caused the problems we experience over there to this day.
That money is gone, wasted, and not an ongoing source of power like current appropriations.
Trump complained in 2016 that if we had spent the $4trln we spent on Iraq on infrastructure here, we’d be much better off. I miss that Trump; the one who insisted on a defense increase replaced him.
And if you change the demographics as radically as America’s are being changed, it won’t be the same country either. Why even call it America except for the fact that Latinos have that word too – though they mean something different by it.
As radically as America’s have been changed, Janos.
The question is: would an immigration moratorium like 1924 give us time to assimilate newcomers, or is that too far gone?
a) The economy was growing and they may have been needed
b) They were all White Christians except for the Jews
c) We were strong back then and had the confidence and power to order them to assimilate.
None of that is true anymore. And even back then, it was hard and took a long time. The Jews never really did assimilate for the most part. Taking over or forming the grievance coalition of minorities against us isn’t assimilating…..
Am reading The Power Broker at the moment. I think German Jews assimilated. I think the Russian Jews were still a bit apart. Shocking to read of all the Republican Jews around NYC, but they were all Mitteleuropean.
I think the lack of real economic growth due to energy challenges means the chances are nil, as you pointed out.
Ann Coulter said the media has to be utterly destroyed. But the media is interlocked with the entertainment “industry.” Also sportsball. This thing may be bigger than DC. The only National(ist)s in DC are a beisbol team.
I keep here rumors about a civil war but I think that is a bit overwrought. I think someone needs a dose of vapors. Not referring to you DrTom.
One hopes it doesn’t come to that.
I thought the Dems won the house because the only thing a Rep government managed to do was pass an unneeded tax reform (I did get a tax break. I did not send the saved money back to the Feds), instead of tackling the list of scams that oppress us daily, like medicine as JHK used to point out when having his hip replaced. The R’s couldn’t even repeal Obamacare, which they promised to do.
So now we have a Democratic house that has chosen to go all-in on impeachment, instead of addressing needs that have not been addressed.
What becomes clearer every day to non-DC people: we don’t matter. They don’t care about OUR issues. Nothing we can do will make them care.
That is an explosive situation.
>>> I thought the Dems won the house because the only thing a Rep government managed to do was pass an unneeded tax reform
Nope. It’s quite common to see the House flip during midterms. It happened to Obama, too.
>>> The R’s couldn’t even repeal Obamacare, which they promised to do.
True. Moreover, they promised to replace it with something better.
But this doesn’t tell the whole story. The GOP did manage to nullify the part of the ACA they found to be most abhorrent: the “individual mandate”.
If we’re entirely truthful, the only aspect of the ACA that is worthy of our admiration is the “Patient’s Bill of Rights”. The rest is basically coercing 350 million Americans to subsidize the health insurance of about 10 million.
I don’t need transgender insurance. Do you? So why are 99.4% of Americans paying for insurance they don’t need and will never use?
Good point about ‘Civil War’. I think the worst we’ll see is about what’s happening now in the streets of Seattle and Portland, milkshakes thrown and a few people roughed up. Nobody has resorted to firearms yet. Looking back to an earlier time, at the Chicago Democratic Convention riots in 1968, nobody got shot and I believe there was only one fatality. When it comes to race riots tho it gets a little dicey. That’s when the firearms come out.
Brh
God bless you Jim for sorting through all of the bullshit for me and us and telling the tale as it ought to be told. I have been witness to much of the same at the local level of government myself, where pompous, arrogant incumbents long ago began believing the fantasies they spin and now dwell in the houses of their own twisted imaginations. The democrats bitch, moan and whine as they dig their own graves with anti-Trump offensives while the republican losers, exposed as the fools they all are by DJT in 2016, whimper in the wings and do nothing in the way of what they are paid to.
In the end the decay shall only grow deeper and the rot will eventually bring it all tumbling down on all of their heads. If our body politic was an average American family, Dad would be hanging by the belt around his neck in the garage as Mom lay on her back upstairs being serviced by the Oakland Raider football team and little Jimmy and Janie smoked crack and shot up in the home theater below deck. Even Sparky the dog might meet his own demise while peeing on an overloaded electrical outlet behind the Playstation 3.
It has all become such a sad, sorry mess that it is embarrassing for critical thinkers to even be associated with it any fashion. Lord give me patience and lots of it!
Walter–
I believe your second paragraph is what’s called an extended metaphor. Very good!
Death by PlayStation.
A fish rots from the head, Walter. How I wish Dukakis had been elected in 1988; that would have prevented Clinton in 1992 and the wholesale corruption of the Federal government.
I never really thought of it that way, but you’re probably right. The problem was, Dukakis campaigned in 1988 in a manner that suggested he might have been recently lobotomized!
He was a dry, dull, technocrat. He might have been a president like Bloomberg was a mayor. I don’t think Dukakis or Bloomberg were corrupt, despite their liberalism. “this election isn’t about ideology, but about competence.”
sigh.
A good point Doc, but Bill was far prettier than Michael and the American public always elects the prettier candidate. That is why Trump beat Hillary.
[ET]Owwooch.[/ET]
Ha, thanks Walter B. I needed a laugh this AM.
LOL! You’re on a roll today Walter.
Corruption of the government began in 1947 when Truman signed the National Security Act.
When we attacked Spain and launched on the path to empire. 1898.
Okay we could play this game all day.
“Remember the Maine!”
Fourteenth Amendment 1868.
RINOs are part of it.
This is a power grab from the entire Potomac brand of scalawags. Both parties, all the liberal bureaucracy , all the liberal judges, all the liberal media, all the lobbyists. All of the career liberals that count on the Deep State for their livelihood. They are scared to death of the voting public sending folks to DC that want to drain the swamp. Trump is hated, he is the leader. Others though exist that want to tear down the quagmire.
The Deep State is fighting for its existence, It has been trying to divorce itself from the “tyranny” of the voting public’s ability to change their little comfort zone. That is what the impeachment situation is all about. The Deep State is looking at the 2020 election threat and are trying their darndest to get rid of Trump now. They are taking huge risks doing what they are doing, so their fear level must also be huge.
Why? Maybe the threat of Medicare for all, costing $51 trillion dollars, two million jobs and no increases in middle income taxes. A good measure of the effectiveness of the Dems stupidification efforts.
The DEMs are too stupid – many if they appear bipartisan, then more conservatives would get on board. But they are just destroying themselves. Not one single house republican voted for impeachment inquiry. At least 20 Dems voted for Clinton impeachment.
Good point. If this charade somehow reaches the Senate there might be one or two Republicans who vote to convict, Romney being the most likely. But I can’t see Dems Manshin and Testor — both honorable men — voting against the President. It will be a wash.
Brh
BRH
Yes, Romney is an enigma. This is the guy that wanted to be SOS for Trump. What are his motives?
Read up on Mormonism and the state of Deseret. A primary goal of the LDS church is political domination.
He figures if he couldn’t get the SOS gig, let alone POTUS, he could go for Supreme Leader of another planet in the afterlife.
Romney might have made a good Sec of State, IMHO. He’s a smooth operator.
How exhausted are we becoming at the labor of making sense of all this perfidy? Hell, I’m a bit of a junkie for this stuff and my eyes are starting to glaze over. I suspect many of us are ready to go full Howard Beale: ” . . . all we say is, ‘Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials and I won’t say anything. Just leave us alone.”
Well, if that’s the case, at least Trump will be able to finish out his term. There’s no way 20 Republican Senators will vote to remove the President in a flimsy case like this, if it gets that far. Everybody can see thru this phony impeachment. Let the voters decide if they want Trump back or not.
Brh
I think if Trump gets on his back he won’t be able to get back up.
They can’t impeach him unless they follow the rules, and if they follow the rules, the President gets to defend himself. They will not allow that under any circumstances.
You are watching theater. The aim of this is to be able to give the impression that that President was impeached, so that 2020 voters won’t vote for him.
You are right! It will be interesting to see how Nancy et al keeps the process limited to prevent it from going to the Senate.
The open court of a Senate trial with info from Barr, Horowitz and Durham will rip the Deep State to pieces.
Why do we have to let Nancy control everything? Is there a legal reason why the Senate couldn’t begin their own investigation right now, and proceed with the ripping??
This impeachment ordeal will become a permanent & routine feature of Congress. That’s if it survives as a governing body.
How long can Dems keep this impeachment hoax going? I would think they would want to end it before primaries begin in March.
Brh
They are so used to fraud that it has become natural for them. This is business as usual and they may be blind to how it seems to the voters. Of course they see elections as vast inconveniences now too I imagine.
Hi Jim,
Thanks for another excellent piece of journalism describing our sorry state of politics in this nation. It is my belief that you understand the corruption of the American political experience better than anyone I know. I appreciate the time and effort you take to share this expertise with the rest of us.
But I want more…not just for myself, but for the education of the many who lack the time or effort or will to follow this story to its full conclusion.
Therefore, I am asking you to put together a flow chart, so to speak, detailing the, people, places, times, involvement, corruption, affiliation and other pertinent data pertaining to the corruption you write about so well. What I envision is a sort of geological chart describing the events, with side paragraphs detailing necessary information. A master chart that could be used to educate (myself, but also) others not willing to do the discovery on their own.
I’d use such a chart to sent to friends and relatives, take to meetings and discussion groups and generally as a master document to spread the truth about the corruption and sale of our government process.
What say you?
Thanks much,
Gregor
Gregor
A chart just like you envision exists in the Nixon Presidential Library showing the chronology and details of Watergate.
A publication called Epic Times has put out a “Spygate” chart just like Gregor is looking for. They are selling it for $29. Go to
epochshop.com/products/spygate-infographic-poster-folded
You’re asking Jim to do a couple thousand hours work, Gregor.
If you are interested in buying flow charts showing “the conspiracy theory” view of history, check out the website below. You can get a bunch of material for $30. No, I am not associated with them in any way. deepstatemappingproject.com/product/intelpacket/
Conspirator apparatchiks are under the delusion that they influence history. This is true. The reality that we are all the flotsam of fate is too hard for some to take. So some people have to delude themselves away from the terrible truth. They must imagine they are kings of Spain or they would evaporate into vapors.
When three men who believe they are Jesus Christ meet on the road, all three know the other two are liars.
Yes, we are flotsam. Power is the ability of certain people to influence the direction that flotsam drifts.
A desire for increasing power is the reason folks band together to raise their social influence. When they exert their influence, we call it conspiracy. Does this happen, yes. Is it getting worse, yes.
Life today is not coincidence. Somewhere, someone is influencing every move we make.
A desire for increasing power is the reason folks band together to raise their social influence. – JAZ
===========
Sometimes I think there must be something wrong with me. I haven’t the slightest desire for Power. And I wonder about people who do.
Are you quoting from Don Quixote? – (or as some perceive it “Donkey Hotay”.)
“– (or as some perceive it “Donkey Hotay”.)
hmuller,
And yet Buckwheat pronounced it…”Otay!”
A handy chart:
theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html
There are also many Twitter account you could follow; all of whom have been predicting and tracking this stuff for well over 2 years.
It doesn’t take much to inform yourself.
Well, it turns out that the “Whistleblower” is a guy named Eric Ciarmarella. Do these naive Democrats realize that the first three letters of his last name are CIA? Coincidence? I think not !
Everybody’s probably going to start calling him “Cinderella”. After all, he is trying to promote a fairy-tale! 😀
Remember everything we hear is OPINION. In my opinion, Trump did wrong. In my opinion, No crime was committed.
In my opinion, they are all corrupt as hell and should be sent to jail for public fraud.
Trump’s press secretary said a few minutes ago that the WH is planning on impeachment. No kidding? If this gets to the Senate, the Deep State is going to get crucified, and Trump knows it.
Wrong as in making National business personal? When Ivanaka first started, she would be commended for her jewelry on twitter and she would post that it was such and such a piece and that it was for sale on her site. People told her that that was inappropriate for a public servant.
Are you saying Trump did similar with the Ukrainian President?
“In my opinion, Trump did wrong, In my opinion, no crime was committed.”
I meant to indicate a third person slant to this, in others opinions. Not mine. My point is everything is based on people’s opinions of the facts, not concrete evidence.
The third my opinion IS my opinion.
Well a lot of people think America shouldn’t even exist, much less have interests that are reflected in policy and negotiations with foreign leaders. But the point is different: Was Trump negotiating for America or for his own personal interests? Of course the two may well overlap here and thus he could be given the benefit of the doubt. We do have that treaty with Urkaine after all, and it would cover what the Bidens and Co were doing over there.
Gregor, you’ve placed your finger on a significant problem. The MASSIVE amount of information and disinformation, the ENDLESS turns and twists, the LARGE and still growing list of criminal suspects – it’s all so overwhelming and disorienting. It’s like being in a maze. After a while, no one knows which way is north, or where the exit might be.
There are clear big-picture explanations, but they are quickly obliterated by a flood of details. I struggle with how to convey the big picture in a convincing way to people who have been told what to think by the MSM. Even conservative people can be swayed by the Demedia lies, especially if they are repulsed by Trump’s vulgarity. Telling them that he was the target of a illegal coup doesn’t change their minds.
There needs to be a Campaign of Truth that develops memorable unambiguous materials (whether charts, memes, slogans, etc) to get the pertinent facts in public view 24/7.
Who has the knowledge to do this?
Who is motivated to do this?
Who would do this without a partisan slant?
Trump vulgar?
The most vulgar of our presidents per the media was the Ol’ rail splitter Abe Lincoln. Told bawdy stories, cavorted with the people and came from a self educated rustic background.
Harry Truman was a pretty salty dog too .and then there was the human Sybian machine, JFK
You could consult the recent books by lee smith, Dan bongino, and others, which are meticulous and complete in laying most of this out.
‘Bongino has downplayed the Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections investigation, calling it a “total scam.”
But why has the MSM not outed Mr. Ciamarella. He was revealed by RealClearPolitics, then I saw it on the Federalist, but now it was removed. This is very strange.
Not strange at all. The MSM has shaped the news ever since Trump was sworn in, heck ever since he announced. The greatest mass brainwashing of all times.
The real mystery is how the liberal alignment of the press happened.
My belief is that it was bought up by elements of the Deep State and their international friends.
They did it long before that. They built him up purposefully.
Ever hear of the “Pied Piper Strategy”? Read the hacked DNC mails.
They thought Trump was easy pickin’s and had their media whores do the initial work to help him get the nomination.
That worked well, didn’t it.
Remember the very first GOP debate? Remember Megan Kelly? Ironic that the first media attempt at shelving Trump came from Fox News.
@john
Ugh this has been going on longer than just Trump!
The progressive media failed to report on most of the Obama era scandals and provided him cover.
The DNC is threatening to sue journalists who reveal the whistle blower’s name!
If the globalist elements are controlling the domestic activities of our polity, then they would want their activities kept on the hush hush. The last thing you would want is someone nosing around with the corruption extending out into foreign countries.
Hence, Russiagate and Ukrainegate. Stop Barr or anyone else from litigating Deep State folks for overseas shenanigans.
If you take the view that slavery is actually a cooperative act you’ll see that failure to keep corruption behind closed doors will not mean the end of it at all. So forget about door number one or two.
It is time for door number three.
That last sentence deserved to be a link.
If my big menu seems more confusing that is because it is. I only have one half of a sorting algorithm on it working now. It will make sense soon enough. Each section is alphabetized but the rules to put things in a logical up down arrangement is only a hand written recipe for now.
The bones on my new two- column site were working well enough so the change-over made sense and I have a nice green ‘verified’ padlock up on top.
JohnAZ
At this point, the only meddler exposed for his interfering with foreign governments is Ghouliani. Who does HE work for (for free what’s more!)
I am perplexed that the conservatives have not mentioned this information.
Does any one follow Pedogate?
John Legend and his ugly wife were outraged when Liz Crokin mention Ms Legends suspicious posts….Like,
pizza and her baby
hot dogs
weird statue photo
she posted ‘my hubby is gay’
etc
I follow it, but not all of it. Lots of people with too much time on their hands, a lack of critical thinking, and some bizarre ideas.
That said, I do think the original “Pizzagate” story (not the MSM coverup version about Hillary in a basement with kids) had some interesting facts. James Alefantis has deleted much of the suspect materials he had online, and the Podesta mails were certainly interesting in context.
If you really want food for thought, check out the newest document drop on the FBI website on the satanic pedophilic “Finders Cult.”
Quite Pizzagate-y, with secret tunnels under a Washington, DC kindergarten, and the involvement of the CIA. Many parallels.
Then ofc, there are Trump’s reference to Liddle Adam Schiff and Liddle Kidz, but we have discussed that.
Link: vault.fbi.gov/the-finders/
you tube has a few people discussing liddle..an obvious front for pedos. they pedo signage is used by it. in plain sight they hide.
and the vat of acid at the hotel.
and the other hotel where the gal was found in the water tank on the roof…sick.
Thanks but I ll pass. Liz C was talking about it and Ive been aware of it for years.
How does a youngish pizza guy get to be ‘in the 50 most powerful people in the belt way?’–gay privilege???
There are so many pedo judges and DAs…hence Mc Martins cover up…heck, they even found the country side satanic altar that may have been what the kids said they were taken to.
Jim attaches a lot of hope to the Horowitz report, but that may be a vain hope. To the IG’s credit, he brought the Strzok-Page perfidy to light, but then concluded that their views did not influence their investigative work. He might well conclude that the FISA applications were flawed without concluding that it was due to malicious or inappropriate intent. I am afraid that any hope of derailing the deep state hustlers still rests on Durham and Barr, who will be thwarted at every turn.
I think that the entire Russian collusion narrative was a diversion from the real objective, which was to nail Trump on perjury or obstruction charges. Mueller knew before he started that there was nothing to the Russian angle. His only reason for pursuing it for two years was to try to set perjury traps or entice Trump into obstructing the “investigation”. When it was all written up, it was an obstruction document that wasn’t up to the task.
So, many of the same players are up to the same game. Anyone who can read plain English can know that there was no impeachable offense in Trump’s Ukraine phone call. But investigating it endlessly while demanding compliance which cannot be given without damaging the institution of the presidency might be parlayed into a passable obstruction charge. In the meantime, their hope is that it might damage Trump’s re-election chances. The liberal mainstream media will provide maximum coverage of this while ignoring minor details such as the whistle leaker’s identity.
Good post!
It’s always good to hold back with a degree of scepticism. But several factors seem to support Kunstler’s assertion – i.e. that the looming threat of the Barr/Durham investigation has the Fat Cat Democrats in full panic mode.
Firstly there’s the fact that Pelosi was against impeachment at first(and I surmise that was because she knew that it would blow back all over her, her family and her friends). But now, she is all for impeachment. So what has changed? My guess is it’s the failure of Mueller, and the looming Barr/Durham investigation.
Secondly, there is the way they are trying to change all the hitherto tacitly-accepted protocols for an impeachment inquiry. This too points to near-panic and fear of losing control – i.e. fear that it could all blow-up in their face. And I’m pretty sure it WILL blow up in their faces.
Thirdly, just look at them! They are completely wrecked by all this! Schiff looks like a deer caught in headlights whenever he faces the press or the House. And Pelosi – who used to be a highly articulate politician looks (and sounds) like she’s going down with Parkinson’s. And Mrs Clinton seems to get more deranged every time she faces the press.
As a container-ship for the poisonous sludge currently known as “progressivism” the sinking of the Democratic Party is something to be devoutly wished. But if the boat goes down what about the contents? Do they seep back up?
How many places of higher – cough – education are there in the US and abroad, septic tanks where such ideology festers and mutates? Thousands for sure. Killing off the Democratic Party as a vector won’t deal with the places of origin.
The Republican Party was similarly the vehicle for ideas sold to supporters as straight-backed, square-jawed Americanism, no matter that it was an absurd ideology of self-harm to the vast majority. Thankfully the Deplorables saw it for what it was. All they needed was permission from on high to tell it and permission duly came (if a bit late) from the most unlikely source, a blustering charlatan with a slippery relationship with ethical behavior. And the shit that guy sez. Even if as a politician Trump is hideous and cringe-inducing, on a few matters central to the national interest, he’s dead right. And especially on matters of international trade and investment, he’s on the mark and the same with the policy of incessant war-making and the blunderings of the foreign policy elite.
So hurray for the Deplorables. They took a hammer to that most preposterous nonsense – Republicanism. Now we just have to see when – cough – progressives wake the fuck up. and, if not, what to do about them.
What do you mean by ‘absurd ideology of self-harm’?
Enjoyed the interview Mr. Kuntsler…
youtube.com/watch?v=VLlOJX3aVrQ
Kunstler
She is the only candidate with a viable foreign policy PLUS the balls to stand up against Rodan the Evil:
msn.com/en-us/news/politics/tulsi-gabbard-says-she-wants-to-defeat-the-bush-clinton-doctrine-on-fore…
If you choose to argue her medical insurance plans knock yourselves out, but there are NO plans that will work. The only true answer is to eliminate medical insurance and watch the cost drop like a rock.
Doctors used to treat patients in exchange for a chicken or two and will do so one day again, mark my words.
Where I live almost all the younger doctors are Asians, chiefly from the Indian subcontinent. I’m wondering if practicing medicine is becoming less lucrative and these people will work for less money?
Same thing here. Where did American doctors go?
I don’t know but I’m just glad I’m not a woman facing more red dot care.
E C F M G–LA.
It is or was ion El Segundo. I knew 2 who worked there.
Not sure what it stands for..educational center for medical group?
PLANE LOADS OF SMELLY INDIAN MDS AND THEY ALL PASS THE TEST[S].
And there are several of these ‘test centers’ in USA.
I mentioned Loma Linda..a gal pal went there for BN..she is in massive debt and mentioned how horrid the filipino nurses are.
When last seen, she was working for a russian adult day care, for cheap. and someone mentioned ALL the adult day cares they know of are owned by rich [I guess] russians, in cali…
sick/
Three weeks ago I attended my son’s white coat ceremony at the University of Texas Medical School Dallas. The Dean showed the diversity breakdown for the 240 students. The first statistic is that 90% of the students are from Texas and 10% are out of state or international. My son is in the 10%. The class is 45% – Asian, 29%- Caucasian, 12%-Hispanic, and 8%-Black. There was no mention of “other”. The class is 50-50 male v female. I wondered what the demographics of Texas were and googled it. It said White-75%, Black 12%, and Hispanic -8%???, Asian-4%.
First it is obvious Asians are good students. Second, Latinos/Hispanics/Mexicans must identify as white. The Chinese parents I sat next to were from Dallas–he did not speak English but his wife did. Next to my wife was an Indian couple with sari and grandparents from India. The reception did not have a Texas barbecue feel but everyone was quite nice.
Doctors are gradually becoming employees of clinics and hospitals and in 10 years (if things don’t fall apart) we will be treated by health systems applying protocols, not people.
I went to a talk by Loma Linda U.
about med careers…almost all the listeners were yellow.
I remember hearing that my older siblings were born in a hospital (in the early to mid-50s) for less than $50 each.
By the time I got here (5th child), the price had gone up and they figured they could handle it themselves and save a little money, so I was born at home (1959).
Natural childbirth (barring complications) is not a medical emergency. Shouldn’t cost much more than a chicken or two.
“Natural childbirth (barring complications) is not a medical emergency”
SML,
I would expect that neither is Cancer or Heart disease a medical emergency, barring complications, of course….
That was a hell of a qualifier….
Walter–
spot on. about her foreign policy and about health care.
only and end to insurance will correct the issue. now if only the invisible bankers didn’t have all the money…
Nine out of ten liberal congressional representatives are hooked on the Jerry Springer show. 🙂
I hope they appear on the show and get attacked by angry fat trailer trash chicks.
Or maybe ex Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California will be on the show and show the world her boobs… oh wait… nevermind.
I think that Mr. K. can not only do CIA “remote viewing,” he can use the Vulcan mind meld while in remote view mode. Before he writes every article he looks into my brain.
It is uncanny, and a bit spooky, looking at my thoughts being written, week after week, by a man, I’ve never met and who lives a couple thousand miles away from me.
The only place we are different is in Mr K’s incredible optimism that important people are going to pay for their crimes any day now. I of course believe no one of consequence will even face a jury much less go to jail.
Mr. K is both older and wiser than myself so hopefully he will be correct. I will gladly wash egg off my face if that is so.
I of course believe no one of consequence will even face a jury much less go to jail. – Sam
Same here. I’ll believe it when I see it.
I think the Ukrainegate brouhaha is even bigger than it appears. It may have been, if not engineered, then enabled, by Clintonite deep state, not in Washington, but in Kiev. The Vindman Show might be an attempt to divert attention from the likelihood that the whistle really came from the banks of Dnieper, as a desperate attempt to stop Zelenskyi probe into the stolen billions of U.S. “aid” to the powers-that-be there after their 2014 coup d’etat. The reason for the necessity of Vindman’s testimony may well be that Ciamarella acted directly on “info” from Kiev, when he went with it to Schiff’s staff instead to the Intel IG. This would destroy the credibility of his testimony – whatever it may be. So the Dems sought and found someone who actually heard the phone call. Hence the appearance of a “patriot” who communicated with the Ukrainian conspirators “mostly in English”. Incidentally, Zelenskyi won two landslides in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections in the Ukraine, both fought on the platform of ending the armed conflict in with the Donbass ethnics and reconciliation with Russia. Of course, for the Potomac rat pack, that poses a grave danger to the security of the United States.
Well here we are!
washingtonpost.com/technology/2019/10/29/school-apps-track-students-classroom-bathroom-parents-are-s…
psychologytoday.com/us/blog/freedom-learn/201211/some-schools-now-track-students-prisoners
Track trace and database on steroids!
Here comes the Chinese social score to boot!
The second link brings up the topic of calling schools education camps.
Next step re-education camps!
When do they start the gulags for those deemed unsuitable for re-education?
So what’s this, Ciaramella now refuses to testify and discussions with his lawyers have stopped. WTF?
I wonder if Pencil Neck and his prog buddies have a hard time sleeping at night. Surely they don’t think this whole impeachment charade is going to ultimately benefit them. Do they not realize they are cutting their own throats taking this path? Why don’t they take DrTom’s advice and do some positive for the country?
And no impeaching Trump is not a positive.
No it’s not a positive and if they don’t turn their attention to stuff that actually matters they will LOSE. Keep on insisting that people that voted for Trump are racist idiots, keep insisting that people that run those coastal piss-holes are paragons of all that’s good and wonderful when eyeballs and nose tell you otherwise and they cut their own throats.
So Trevor Noah asks Hillary how she managed to kill Epstein. OK, now that it’s been said, Epstein’s death was awfully convenient. And if it wasn’t the most convenient death in the history of death then it has to be in the top ten. So who bumped him?
I heard there were a lot of folks incarcerated with him who wanted to take him out because he was a pedophile. Pedophiles are not very popular in prison.
Could be. But the PTB are trying to convince themselves he did himself in.
Makes you wonder doesn’t it…
Nah, the pedophiles who are out of prison are the ones who did him in.
He was in isolation with two sleeping guards.
“He was in isolation with two sleeping guards.”
Seem to recall the same situation with…Jesus.
Apparently this happens a lot.
And both “suffered” the little children to come to them.
I first came in contact with JHK around the time he published ‘Geography of Nowhere’. I was involved with the New Urbanism movement and he gave a speech to a bunch of us in Detroit. My next contact with him was when I bought “Too Much Magic” (his followup to ‘The Long Emergency’) to read on my kindle. Then a couple of months ago I heard him being praised by Tucker Carlson, of all people, as one of the preeminent social critics in the country. I had assumed Jim was a big time Liberal so I had to find out what was going on. Imagine my surprise when I started reading his blogs! I had always known he was a crusty devil but here he was walloping the Democratic Party like nobody’s business. This is when I knew for sure our host has a very strong truth center, and will not compromise what he believes for anyone no matter what the cost. I’m sure he is now considered a ‘persona non grata’ by many of his former associates.
We need a lot more people like him in the world.
Thanks Jim!!
Jim IS a liberal AND a democrat as well, but he is a real liberal as in the kind of person that believes in the 1st Amendment what with everyone having the right to hold and express their own opinions and beliefs. Democrats were not the loonie leftist progressives that they have morphed into today back when FDR and JFK were president. Democrats were reasonable, decent alternatives to the republican big business party.
What has happened and why, IMHO, Jim is so incensed is that the party has been hijacked by creatures from the pit, leaving US(A) with no real choices except bad ones. He does not, just as many of us, like Donald Trump, but we realize that the alternatives right now are bad and worse. Give us a reasonable choice you parties of fools and we will be happy to choose that, but until this happens (which it will not), at least Donald Trump is not Hillary Clinton.
Right again. See conversation above about Dem Jim Webb. Had the dems run him as their candidate they would have trounced Trump. It wouldn’t have even been a contest. But they wouldn’t give webb the time of day. He is white after all and did serve as Reagan’s SecNav. Can’t have that. No no had to be a Woman. Had to be Hilary.
I would vote for a woman Prez but not because she was a woman. Voting based on race or gender is just childish. But we are talking about Dems here.
Indeed, anyone who would vote for a candidate based on race, gender, party, or any other criteria other than ability to perform the job should not be allowed to vote. Unfortunately since this is not possible, as the ability of the average American to think and make critical choices decline so does our ability to choose our own leadership. I can see a day that those who rule realize this and take away our vote. I am not so sure that it would be a bad thing. We are no longer capable of ruling ourselves are we?
You got it. And if the people of America no longer are capable of taking care of themselves politically, what is the point? Pride in country is dying fast. Wonder who is going to fill the void?
It is a very sad state of affairs JAZ, of that there can be no doubt. Being in the arena myself I can say authoritatively that the very basis of electing officials is shit. It is the only job in America that has absolutely zero minimum requirements or job skills, no resume or ability to manage required, all you have to do is get elected, or in other words, win a popularity contest. A dying Alzheimer patient can be elected to the highest office in the land if that person gets enough votes. In fact, many of our decrepit elected officials DO have that particular disease don’t they? How’s that working out for us?
Politics is the act of getting elected and has absolutely NO correlation to governance, or the abilities of those so elected to do the job of managing our money that they are put into office to do. It’s pathetic really.
They suffer a profound disconnect from political reality. Like the teenage girl when asked which candidate she would vote for replied ‘which one is the cutest?’
Sure I should have qualified what I meant by Liberal. You can have true Liberals in either Party right?
Is there any such thing as a Liberal Conservative? There probably is. That’s the problem with terms like Liberal and Conservative, they tend to pigeonhole people into fixed categories where no overlap is possible. I would suggest getting rid of such terms permanently but I know it will never happen.
Yes, the problem is that these labels, these one or two word abbreviations do not convey nearly enough of a description to be of any value when analyzing those so described. I like independent the best because it demands much more detail and inquiry. People call me a libertarian, but I am a Kennedy Democrat (jack and Bobby, not Ted) and that screws them up because they know not what that means, so I get to explain and I enjoy that.
The new homesteaders amidst the ruins of Detroit need to establish forts and villages. Isolated cabins will be raided and the occupants tortured, raped, and killed just as the Indians once did and the Blacks do to White farmers in South Africa today. The Catholic model as opposed to the Protestant. Well they did have forts for when things got really bad, for the people to flee to.
Detroit has a long an interesting history.
Until the mid 20th century nobody in their wildest imagination could have predicted that the destiny of Detroit would be as a large, crumbling , violent, poverty stricken, squalid African village in the middle of North America.
I recently learned that in the mid 19th a man from my little town — who’s family is still around — was mayor of Detroit for a few terms.
Brh
If the ‘Progressive Party’ could be said to be in league with the Devil, I can see how Trump might be God’s Secret Weapon. There’s something about him that drives Democrats up the wall and compels them to reveal to the world their nefarious lust for power. The mask has slipped, perhaps permanently, and what lies behind the mask is more hideous then anything we see on Halloween.
You could be on to something there. Mrs. Stone was talking earlier today about how stupid it was for Hilary to call 50% of America deplorable. Talking like that is not what an astute politician would do. Never piss off people for no good reason.
Same with these crazy corporations. (Gillette and Starbucks come to mind.) What businessperson in their right mind would piss off their customers and potential customers? I know personally I haven’t set foot in a Starbucks since they decided that virtue signaling is more important than doing business.
Sam Stone,
Agreed it was idiotic of Hilary to call them Deplorables…But honestly what about all the many things Trump has said??
Like what, O Lily of the Mohawks? Do you love Israel as much as Trump does? Do they love you as much as they love him?
Janos
I’ll probably never buy into National Socialism but I admire the way you express yourself…perhaps even envy a bit…
Janos,
As much as I hate to admit that I’m not up on obscure 17th century Catholic Saints, I do appreciate your response. From this point forward I will be known as “Lily of the Mohawks”…Thank you:)
I’ve not heard him say anything like calling American citizens deplorable. I have heard the press tell outright lies about things Trump has said. I’ve also heard the press take snippets of private conversations and things out of context and blast them all over their pages.
Give me an example. But please don’t bother with the, overheard in a locker room, one about grabbing ’em by the pussy. I’m a male in my 60s, been in more male locker rooms than you (maybe?) and have heard both Dems and Repubs say a whole lot worse than that.
In answer to your last response, I would refer you to Donald J. Trumps recent tweet in which he called any Republican who did not fully support him in every one of his actions “Human Scum”.
In today’s corrupted DC environment, I would say Human scum is a nice way to say it. My word would be traitor.
@lilykline First off we’re talking apples n oranges here. You can’t even compare the president chiding members of his own party, a small group of traitors, with a Presidential candidate calling millions of United States citizens deplorable. But then you know that.
Secondly it was my bad for even bothering to engage with you. I usually don’t bother with your kind. Your kind being what I call “but Trumpers.” You know the ones who, no matter what is said, come back with, “but Trump, but Trump, but Trump…” For instance any one with common sense might say “the sky is blue” and those of your ilk will say “but trump…” and then go on with what the usual nonsensical BS your type is known for.
Samstone,
So you only engage with people who agree with you? You’ve already decided you know me and my beliefs by one comment, very minor comment at that compared to a lot of crap I see on here. You bring up a comment Hillary Clinton said over 3 years ago, calling Trump supporters who are Racist, Xenophobic, homophobic; Deplorables. As I said, I completely disagree and thought that comment was terrible. What I’m sick and tired of is that everyone BUT Trump are held to such high standards. Why is he held to such Low standards? I just don’t understand that. Sam in no way was I being argumentive or rude and instead of taking the time to be respectful and give your opinion and maybe try to start a dialogue you chose to be rude and insulting. Since you seem to know my type, I’ll assume your type is one stated above.
Samstone,
one more thing, “anyone with common sense” knows both sides plays the “But” game, be it “but Hillary”, “but Obama” etc…I’ll admit it, WE ALL DO IT, to say you don’t be a lie. I read it on here all day long coming from both sides…you are being a bit self righteous.
Extreme arrogance is Hillary’s trademark, like a lot of Progs…
JohnAZ,
If opposition of an elected official is what were talking about here, had Hillary Clinton been elected president, would you refer to yourself as Human Scum and a traitor? Or in other words, Deplorable?
Of course nobody in their right mind would ever consider Trump extremely arrogant, right?
Donald Trump has many flaws and I was never fond of him nor am I now. However, I will continue to vote for him until somebody comes up with a better candidate. Our local Democratic County Committee (comprised of four old white women as opposed to old white men) organized to fight our corrupt, tax and spend republican committeemen. The only candidates they will run are women, and not necessarily qualified women who are crushed every year due to the 2 to 1 voter registration imbalance.
When I discuss national politics with them every last one of them foams at the mouth hating Trump but none will commit to a favorite candidate. Apparently they have to wait for the party to tell them who to vote for, although all of them hate Tulsi Gabbard. I just don’t get it and I suppose I never will. One of them hates all men and has stated to me that the best solution for our country’s future is to kill all men. Her husband is a weaselly little prick so I suppose I understand where she is coming from. If these people ever do take over the country I hope they kill me off first.
I think of prog as more bombastic than arrogant.
Close. I tend to think of a prog as more of an arrogant and bombastic POS.
Sam, when she said that she was at a Hollywood fundraiser: the assembled crowd readily agreed and the line got a knowing laugh and a round of applause. We knew already what those f#kkers thought of us; believe me the feeling is mutual.
Brh
He would only have been God’s secret weapon IMO if he actually built the wall, expelled all illegals, completely ended immigration entirely, and recognized America for the White country it was founded as. Short of this he has simply become another tool of the Prince of this world.
So, that’s what God wants, SSL?
A walled-in, whites-only America? How very sad – this omnipotent being can do whatever it pleases can it not?
So either God doesn’t want what you want, m earning you’re deluded and wrong, or it cant achieve it, in which case, it’s not God.
Or, more likely, it’s all bull.
That was my opinion Majella. But have you not heard of free will? How can one achieve God’s will if they’re busy concerned about fulfilling their own? Accountability starts with you and me and all of us, each and every one. So the question becomes, why do you not want America to be a walled off Whites only country?
Because it’s a reductive, unobtainable false Utopian ideal. Get with reality, SSL.
” So, Kesa, you mentioned Ted Bundy to me a while ago – whose panty drawers do you think he should have been allowed to examine to mitigate this one-sided process that causes you such indignation? ”
Ted Bundy ?
I see you are back to , ” do you still beat your wife ? ” — type loaded questions GreenAlba.
and / or borrowing a tactic from our resident ex – Gestapo man.
( none may know what I’m referring to.
but he will. )
No , I think I’ll pass.
UNLESS you ask me THE SAME QUESTION , but substitute the name of someone you like , someone squarely identified with you , so that if that person gets hammered , so do you.
I won’t hold my breathe.
“Ted Bundy”?
I hadn’t heard of Ted Bundy until you chucked him in my direction as gratuitous back-up in another discussion (where he served an emotional but not logical purpose). I’m just handing him back to you. If your point is anything more than banal, it should be widely applicable. Although I would suggest that even banal rapists suffer vanishingly low rates of conviction and their victims never get a chance to rifle through their drawers. In some cases it has been known for the victim to have to suffer questioning by her rapist in court. Which is why so many don’t even bother to take it that far. Why ask to be raped all over again, just to see him get off (again)? I believe you have some acquaintance with the issue, as you once mentioned.
Regarding ‘someone squarely identified with [me]’, it will doubtless have occurred to you – and with some derision, naturally – that my interface with the criminal justice system has been limited, so of little use in the discussion (likewise people close to me). All I can offer is a dual infringement of traffic regulations – having for a few years had one of those ‘radical scooters’ you mentioned elsewhere (Yamaha Passola 49cc) a few decades ago, I left it in town one day parked without a valid road tax disc. This conveniently covers two separate infringements – not having one and not displaying one, so two fines. I don’t recall having any chance to produce mitigating circumstances (living away from home, therefore no reminder…) and just had to cough up. No wish to rifle through anyone’s drawers.
On the other side, I was burgled not that long after buying my current flat, while away from work, and came home late at night to find my kitchen window jemmied open and most of my valuables gone, including my laptop (at a time when an ordinary laptop set you back nearly £1000). I don’t know which of my drawers he rifled through, as he was kind enough not to leave them all over the floor the way they do in films. The police eventually arrived at 2.30am to inform me, in a not-unfriendly manner, that there are ‘no more gentleman burglars and most of them just want something to sell in the pub to pay for their next fix’. In other words, ma’am, we don’t have time (they genuinely don’t – they’re numbers have been relentlessly cut over the years) so there we are. Consider your drawers rifled through with no redress. Just the way of the world an’ all that.
But perhaps you have the skeleton of a system that would work for everyone.
while away *for* work…
*their* numbers. Ach…
When I say ‘valuables’ it’s a relative term. 🙂
Compared to a vegetable peeler, for instance.
Apologies for the belated reply. My time is being taken up differently for the duration of a few weeks.
BTW, about 20 years or so ago, which is the time you mentioned in terms of your exotic employment, I was working for a recruitment company (not out of choice) doing some mind-numbing admin job for an illiterate but money-making ‘agent’. I had to make equally mind-numbing decisions, like ‘if I change this letter she’s given me and take out the most egregious errors of English will she be offended? Or shall I just type it as it is and let the recipient wonder who the heck writes shite like this on headed paper?’
The salary was £9000/year. That works out at just under £5/hour. Probably about the same as the $7 dollars you quoted.
It paid my mortgage and kept me and two kids, but I’ll admit it wasn’t fun.
The Yamaha Passola, by the way, was magic for a person without other motorised transport. It cost a mere £320, used hardly any petrol, and would accommodate a decent family shop – two bags in the box at the back, one in the basket at the front and a couple between my feet. Less effort and more speed than carrying the bags home on the bus. But you had to not mind getting wet. which is fine, as humans are not porous unless soaked for a very long time. Car owners are spoiled (I was one for a while after that). One major difference I’ve noticed between the UK and the US is that in the UK poor people don’t have cars, on account of being poor. In the US they still seem to.
Did you say “Halloween”, or “Hollywood”?
What was the name of the Geezer who invented the “Christianity” as we know it that took Europe by storm? Was it Boniface?
“Christianity”, albeit based on the teachings of Christ, is in many ways antithetical to the teachings of Jesus, right? “Christianity” seems somewhat “Organic” to the European mindset? Almost like Capitalism? Or, Fascism? Or, Communism?
[spoiler/]All the Semitic Religions think they own God and have “him” trapped between the pages of their scripture. Everyone else is doing it wrong and going to hell.
In other words, a complete doctrinal collapse of the Doctrine of Providence, that God is taking care of his world and ordered it for the good, even now in a fallen condition. Or actually, the Doctrine was never developed past its infancy. Cuz if it were, that would get in the way of “everyone else is doing it wrong” and have to be converted for their own good. Thus did we set out to do good and end up doing well, both Christians and Muslims. The Jews never even bothered, skipping the doing good and going right for the doing well part.
The Church has completely collapsed into Paganism btw. Go to Barnhardt and see the Dark Goddess Panchamama being installed in the Vatican. There is good “Paganism” and bad Paganism. This is the bad. Plato and the Stoics were the good, as is most Hinduism and Buddhism. C’mon Kesa, you have the IQ but do you have the Heart to stop seeing God made small by conventional Abrahamic Religion? He is Jaganath! Lord of the Universe. He has Many Sons, not just One. And he appeared in many ways to many Peoples throughout the Ages. [/spoiler]
— Janos
I wasn’t criticizing paganism.
I was merely pointing out that Western enthusiasts seem to go out of their way to avoid the paganism …….in these pagan religions.
While pagan Japanese , Chinese , etc, in contrast , aren’t shy about pointing that right out.
Seems like a very interesting difference .
Well, my spoilers didn’t work. Oh well.
Did anyone notice that when the FBI cleared out Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Little St. James, that they also took the fishing gear, the boxes of Cuban cigars, the steaks in the freezer, the stereo system, big screen TV, and they cleaned out the liquor cabinet?
The FBI left the microwaveable “Hot Pockets”.
This subject again huh ?
Whenever sex scandals come up , and most especially sex scandals involving the kiddies ,
does anyone mention or notice that rather gigantic sex scandal involving children ?
I mean the one engineered by plain – jane – garden – variety heterosexuals ,
where two out of three kids raised in single parent families are condemned to poverty because the math sucks ?
Where at least 70 % of those don’t have a snowballs chance in Hell of ever escaping that poverty,
so they will suffer the consequent abuse day in , and day out , year in , and year out , until the day they die ?
No.
Never.
Not even when I , and a few others , point it out.
Repeatedly.
“Where at least 70 % of those don’t have a snowballs chance in Hell of ever escaping that poverty”
Kesa,
That statement seems harsh…is it the existing in poverty that makes it difficult to succeed? Or lack of requisite parenting? Or are those 70% part of some disenfranchised demographic?
Nature or Nurture?…Or do you think the system is so designed to promote failure?
I believe that the system, as it now stands, does seem to promote failure, or if not actively promote, at least permits those to fail without opprobrium.
…”It’s OK…you’re a good person….”
How was it different in the DDR?
According to many ‘stable geniuses’ hereabouts, it’s all a plot by the ‘dep State’ to crush the populace (and destroy the constitution). So, I’m guessing you’re not in the ‘poverty’ cohort, and rather than feel compassion and a desire to promote fairness in society, you look for people to blame. FFS.
SOP Pucker. Some firearms owners fool themselves into believing that when certain pieces are made illegal and they come door to door for the weapons that they will only take the “illegal” ones. Bullshit! They will take them all as well as all ammo, precious metals, cash, and any other trinkets they find interesting. Heck, you may even lose your virginity! After all, they will still be armed and you will not. American foreign policy is identical to it’s domestic policy, might makes right!
” American foreign policy is identical to it’s domestic policy, might makes right! ”
And it only took the Americans a hundred years to figure that out.
— maybe.
I pretty much knew this back in the 60’s observing the anti-draft movement at Kent State.
Is racism a minor foible or is it the basis for a stable social order?
I believe racism is part of a society’s immune system. A healthy society is racist. Its a force of conservation and preservation. It can be noble or ugly. That does depend on the society in question. But once it is gone, the writing is on the wall and society becomes a dead man walking. Until it isn’t anymore.
As you can see by checking the time-stamps, almost as soon as I wrote that yesterday, a certain frequent poster on this board chimed in directly below with a long-winded comment about “muscle cars.” We are approaching a crisis in our political system & I ask a question which I consider to be extremely germane to that crisis, & this fool deliberately wants to distract the readership with irrelevancies (he has done this before to me so it’s not accidental.)
He’s one of these deniers who will go kicking & screaming to his execution protesting that he’s one of the ‘Good Whites.’ How hypocritical since at the same time he’s constantly inveighing against the ‘community members’ spreading mayhem in his own town.
Yes, it was an accident.
Just a coincidence, my friend.
No offense intended.
brh
Sorry, man.
I’m really glad this conclusion was reached. No need for infighting when we’re being surrounded by the enemies. We’ll get stronger this way.
But thanks for your serious answer.
Safe to say, the dude laying down $70,000 for a 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500, 6 speeds, 800 bhp, isn’t overly concerned with climate change, or his carbon footprint.
I haven’t seen the Mustang yet, but somebody around here is hauling ass around town in a 760 horse Dodge Challenger. It has a sweet paint job, orange and black. Thing purrs like a kitten rolling up main street. You can feel the power, phew! Jane Fonda was in DC today staging her weekly ‘Fire Friday’ climate extinction protest, not sure if she got herself arrested again. Picture this: dropping the hammer on one of these beasts, laying down rubber and doing donuts around Jane as she holds up her little sign ‘We have 12 more years’, blue smoke pouring out from underneath the car, tires squealing, the sound and fury of it, 760 bhp sucking high test fuel at the rate of an Abrams tank (which I think is 8 gallons per mile) Carbon footprint indeed.
Truthfully, I don’t know why they’re still building these cars. I’d say Muscle Cars but Ford or Dodge never made anything like this back in the halcyon days of the late 60s or early 70s. This is a new program entirely. But there must be a marker for them.
Brh
” Imagine being a foreigner in a country, and insulting the natives? ”
— BRH
Present .
And at your service.
Call me crazy , but I do think I’m doing you a service.
It sure seems to me that your friends ; Commonwealth types , NATO , the Israeli’s , those who quest after Green Cards and American citizenship ( let’s overlook that at least a few of these are in your country to begin with because they fucked over or betrayed their own country. )
Rarely tell you anything except what you want to hear , and have otherwise then done you no favor such as a real friend would.
H*77, you’ve been here since what, 2015? Practically a native.
If I remember correctly my dear, I believe I was referring to Majella in that post, who refers to me as a RWNJ (right wing nut job), not yourself.
In your posts I don’t feel the hatred for the US and for traditional Americans that I get from Majella. One wonders why she stays here, and doesn’t return to New Zealand, which apparently is some socialist paradise.
Brh
Marlin
I don’t hate America, actually, but you are welcome to infer whatever you like from my posts. My message has been consistently that unfairness is rife in society, and particularly and most obviously so in the US.
That and Trump is an idiot.
As to heading back to NZ, I will indeed. I’d go now if circumstances didn’t prevent me. I’d still come hereto heckle you, though.
Women can be repulsed and intrigued by something at the same time. I think your aching loins secretly long for the big orange baboon.
Based on your obvious admiration of him, you’d be more likely to give him a blow job than me, hmuller.
“Most obviously so in the US”
This may be one of the dumbest statements ever uttered on this blog.
The richest country in history:
> 550,000 homeless people
> 27.5 million without ANY level of medical insurance (plenty more who pay but can’t afford to actually claim – see below)
> 66.5% of all bankruptcies are caused by unpayable medical bills (530,000 families per year)
> $5,705 average cost per annum for insulin v. cost elsewhere – Canada – $1,080; NZ $20 p.a.; NHS Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland – $0
> Minimum wage of $7.25 an hour
> 42.4% of all workers earn less than $15 an hour
> 20 million Americans living in trailer parks
But I guess you don’t care about these people – not your ‘tribe’?
All the more reason for you majella to quickly leave such a terrible place and return to kiwi-land where they truly appreciate and deserve you.
No! The question is are you part of our tribe? You are quick to criticize but where is your gratefulness for all the good things Western Civilization has done for you? Every civilization has room for improvement. Some more than others. Did Maori event spaceships or trains?
invent
hmuller
Like you, I am privileged not to have to personally suffer any of the many injustices.
However, I do give a damn and I advocate for greater fairness – access to healthcare (as the rest of the world) and a decent wage that doesn’t require an employee to get guidance from the Walmart HR person on how to apply for state benefits at the same time.
Kesa Anna made a point above about just how much difference there is between $7 p/h & $12 p/h
Are you of the “I’m all right Jack, keep your hand off of my stack” school?
SSL:
“No! The question is are you part of our tribe? You are quick to criticize but where is your gratefulness for all the good things Western Civilization has done for you? Every civilization has room for improvement. Some more than others. Did Maori event spaceships or trains?”
SSL…I’m a white English-speaking human. Sounds like we’re of the same tribe, as are probably 95% of the posters on this blog.
Every day I am thankful for all the wonders & conveniences of modern life. As to “room for improvement” I couldn’t agree more, and I just pointed out a few of them for the US to consider but I’m accused of ‘hating the us” as a result. Ha.
As to what the Maori invented? Please. When the Europeans first encountered the Maori, even Europeans hadn’t invented spaceships or trains…however, the Maori had navigated the Pacific and had a map of Aotearoa (New Zealand) that was actually more accurate than Cook’s.
Dang! Are you all giving me ‘the last word’?
The truth will set you free. Ask Seth Rich if you see him.
Good point. The truth will set you free. And always be careful what you wish for.
I’ve always been an independent voter because I could vote for whoever I wanted, regardless of party. I thought I could help make government work by striking a balance between the ideals of liberty and the tragedy of the commons. In 2016, by the way, I didn’t vote for either Mr. Trump or Mrs. Clinton.
That’s when I realized I was naive. All bridges that attempt to cross the political chasm must be burned. We must remain in a perpetual state of anger and resentment. We must remain fixated on a black box construction like the Deep State. There are real people inside who do real things, but what they do and why depends on who you talk to, what link you decide to follow, and what video you decide to watch.
” “…or I could become a call girl for ( the equivalent of ) 12 dollars an hour”
Kesa,
…$12 an hour? ”
20 years ago* the standard , conventional rate was 300 dollars an hour.
( * 20 years ago minimum wage was 6 dollars an hour. Now it is 10 dollars an hour. The scales I am using here are 20 years past. Time flies. )
But 300 dollars an hour is misleading.
” It costs money to make money . ”
Applies as well to Burger King employees.
Applies as well to physicians.
And it applies to prostitution too.
You want to make money in this business ?
( After all , that’s why you joined up , right ? )
First , you need to avoid a bad crowd.
There are two different bad crowds , but otherwise identical ;
One bad crowd winds up in prison.
The other bad crowd works at the country club and plays at city hall.
Fall in with one bad crowd , and you might very well wind up in a dumpster somewhere.
Fall in with the other bad crowd , and you might wind up in a cage . Not because you really did anything , but others will never know that.
And its like what’s going on currently on the large scale with Trump ;
They make a lot of smoke over here , so you won’t notice the fire over there.
They crucify a few nobodies over here , so you won’t notice , or will overlook , the huge crimes being committed by the superstars.
Or maybe they do it for no reason at all , just for fun.
On second thought ; there is , maybe , a difference between the bad crowds ;
The second bad crowd is WORSE than the bad crowd that goes to prison ?
Anyway , for these reasons —
— You want repeat business.
— You want to keep a low profile.
How to squeeze 300 dollars an hour out of repeat business ?
Well , for one thing , you don’t show up looking like you’re going to gym class or going out to dig ditches.
You want to look classy , clean , and wholesome.
All these factors , it adds up to quite a bit of overhead.
It works out to about 12 dollars an hour , after expenses.
12 dollars an hour sucks eh ?
TRY 7 DOLLARS AN HOUR.
Just …. try … it.
Granted , it’s only a difference of five dollars.
A difference of five dollars can be the difference between Hell and Paradise.
Indeed , anyone who doesn’t know that , doesn’t know much , or just plain doesn’t know shit.
After all , employers will fight you tooth and nail over 75 cents , because 75 cents does matter. ( To them , at any rate. )
Another eccentric factor in my particular case is that this mixed – race Commie whore took the National Socialist concept of Interest Slavery seriously. ( And still do. )
That is , except for a mortgage , and utility bills , I have never used credit . Never had a credit card or the like.
I suspect that , IN PRACTICE , I trust the Jews less than Janos claims.
Anyway , so my credit actually sucks , because I’m NOT up to my fucking eyeballs in red ink and Potemkin villages.
But now I’m drifting off the subject.
I’m rather sorry now that I ever broached the subject.
One thing I learned / confirmed as a call girl , I had only suspected when I was ten years old ;
About 95 % of what both men and women say about sex is total bullshit.
And there is no correcting the narrative.
There’s some home truths CFNers.
Fyador Dostoeyevski’s ‘Notes from the Underground’ is an apt comparison IMHO.
Brh
This is why I love RT whether they are BS or not
“I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while, how did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” host Trevor Noah asked on Thursday’s show, getting an outburst of laughter out of Clinton. “You seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use [that power] to become president.”
rt.com/usa/472436-hillary-clinton-kill-epstein-joke/:
Truly amazing.
” While still in office in 2011, she told reporters a gut-buster about the brutal roadside execution of Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi after a US-led bombing campaign ousted him from power, cackling:
We came, we saw, he died!
With Libya still a smoldering ruin plagued by violence some eight years after Gaddafi’s overthrow, ….. ”
If Leftists actually had been restrained , temperate , tolerant , kind , and charitable.
But behind the mask , and all too apparent , is a jiggling imp of sadistic glee.
An alternative to nothing.
In a day when the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey is openly campaigning for reparations to be paid for descendants of slavery, perhaps we should direct him to Ms. Clinton to help these poor souls out first as she set the stage for their misfortune with her very own policies:
time.com/5042560/libya-slave-trade/
Qaddafi may have died painfully, but these poor souls are condemned to live painfully. Thank you Hillary and thank you Barry Obama too.
It’s interesting that slavery in America in the increasingly distant past is still of much greater concern to the Woke than the modern slave trade. In fact, as far as I can tell it would appear that the Woke approve of the modern slave trade. After all, silence and inaction, is action in and of itself.
Perhaps SSL, current slavery is accepted so that in the future, non-working miscreants can claim they are owed money for those that worked in the past.
An interesting twist Walter. Whatever the case, there is definitely hypocrisy screaming in the silence of the usual virtue signalers when it comes to issues like this.
Where does the name ‘Barry’ Obama come from? What does it mean?
I have always been under the impression that is was short, or a nickname for Barak, you know like Richard and Dick!
Then there is this:
newsweek.com/when-barry-became-barack-84255
” Everything she has she has because of Whites. Or would she rather be squatting in a mud hut along the Congo? Or crammed in under the shade of a single tree along with two dozen others, trying to escape the Sun of the Sahel? Planting other trees never occurred to these geniuses….. ”
As I have repeatedly pointed out , I wanted to go home.
Or , maybe not “home ” per se , but the only world I ever loved.
There are flies in the ointment of course , like they were actually Communist puppets of the Russians , so it’s a gross over – simplification ,
But it looks ………very much like National Socialism.
The good parts of National Socialism.
I have seen parts of National Socialism in your country , but , most often , the worst parts , sad to say.
youtube.com/watch?v=P1CyPjQQTAM
Believe it or not , the song was a standard favorite in the SA ( Brownshirt ) song book.
I suppose all politics are more opaque than is ever advertised.
SA being South Africa?
The sad reality South Africa was fighting Communism the last fifty years and slowly lost thanks to the rest of the world undermining them on the guise of the evils of apartheid yet now we have something even more vile and evil. Chaos and anarchy.
How does one tell the Socialist state calling itself such from the Communist state masquerading as Socialist?
There are many shades of Socialism some are milder than others such as Sweden but then we have Nazi Germany and the USSR.
Note the last two murdered millions of people. One thing they all have in common is that the state owns your ass from cradle to grave.
No thanks.
Forgot to include the Nazi Germany was more Fascist and yet it called itself Socialist while fighting Communists tooth and nail.
The movie “Forrest Gump” was unique in that it portrayed not just that Trump was a Beta Male fool, but also evinced the psychosis of the deranged viewing audience?
What was the name of that Strip Club that Forrest Gump’s “Jenny” used to dance at when Gump was courting her? Gump brought Jeremy some flowers and proposed to Jenny while she was poll dancing on stage? Jenny had all of those student loans to pay off and the expense of her drug and alcohol habit. And she was saving up for her transgender hormone treatments. Jenny may have been better off with a massive boob job? The movie would have been very different if Jenny had Massive Tits, particularly if Jenny had had Massive Tits that day on the bus on the first day of school?
Hey , i thought it was a shitty movie too , and on account of the same thing.
Wisdom would have been for him to tell Jenny to fuck off.
I’ve never managed to watch more than three minutes of that simpering shit.
“Wisdom would have been for him to tell Jenny to fuck off. ”
“About 95 % of what both men and women say about sex is total bullshit”
I would add that almost 100% of what men and women believe about sex is total bullshit.
Wisdom is usually lacking regarding sex when actively involved.
“It seems obvious that the Democrats’ mad rush to this wholly irregular impeachment happened in direct, proportional response to the encroaching danger to them posed by the DOJ inspector general’s imminent report and the news a week ago that the AG upgraded his “review” of all things RussiaGate to a criminal inquiry”
Exactly.
” Safe to say, the dude laying down $70,000 for a 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500, 6 speeds, 800 bhp, isn’t overly concerned with climate change, or his carbon footprint. ”
— BRH
Yes, these days I often point that out when I light up a cigarette — out doors — fifteen feet away — and someone never the less gives me a dirty look.
Like the Unabomber , though , my wrath is reserved for motorcyclists.
If you really wanna be different , really wanna be a rebel , get a motor scooter.
Same thing , only about 40 times cheaper , and at a top speed of 35 MPH somewhat less lethal on two wheels.
If you really wanna be different , really wanna be a rebel , get a motor scooter.
Same thing , only about 40 times cheaper , and at a top speed of 35 MPH somewhat less lethal on two wheels. – Kesa
==============
You must be thinking of a 50 cc Vespa.
I have a 650 cc Suzuki Bergman. When new it was an $11K bike. I bought mine used for $6,900 from a guy in the Bronx. It had only 421 miles on it. As he explained he “had no time to ride it and nowhere to ride it” and was rather desperate to get out from under the payments.
The bike now has 10,360 miles on it. The manual claims its top end is 110 mph. I’ve had it up to 95 with room to spare but I’m not a complete fool.
Whoo, 95 mph
That’s hauling ass on a MC, not giving yourself much react time,
My Royal Enfield would top out at about 65 mph if I could get it running.
Marlin: him, he, his
a 650 cc Suzuki Bergman. – Q.
===========
That didn’t look right when I typed it. It should be Burgman.
The Chinese now must push aggressively with the Belt & Road to attempt a break out from the economic encirclement. Jiang Faction sows discord in the ranks. It all depends once again on the initiative of Stonewall Jackson.
China’s major headache with encirclement , that made sense.
But I was at something of a loss as to what Stonewall Jackson had to do with it.
But then it occurred to me ;
One of the reasons Russia became Russia was to avoid encirclement .
One of the reasons China became China was to avoid encirclement .
One of the reasons The United States became the United States was to avoid encirclement .
If you ever studied the military science of all three countries , the number one gigantic nightmare headache of all three is encirclement .
The bigger you get , the MORE encirclement becomes a problem.
Anyway , so , yes , I see what Stonewall Jackson has to do with it.
Force the Chinese into self-encirclement.
“The most vulgar of our presidents per the media was the Ol’ rail splitter Abe Lincoln. Told bawdy stories, cavorted with the people and came from a self educated rustic background.”
How about Andy Jackson? Chewed tobacco and spit on the floor. Cussed like a trooper. Invited white trash into the White House. Fought duels. Bad grammar. Couldn’t spell worth a damn.
Grover Cleveland used to like to open the window of the Oval Office and relieve himself on the bushes.
Of course none of them hold a candle to the present vulgarian – in a (lack of) class by himself.
Would you rather have HRC, hideous in her own right, or W who just kow towed to the Deep State?
If it takes vulgarity to take down the Deep State a notch or two, so be it. Their end game is much more vulgar and dangerous to this country than Trump.
And to all you non-believers in the Deep State’s existence, Brennan and one of his CIA assistants just stated, “Thank God for the Deep State”. So the Deep State Intel group is finally acknowledging their own existence. They just lost their covert nature.
Unfortunately, Trump is not vulgar enough for the part that you wish him to play. I think he cares too much about popularity and appeasement to ever get there. The “Deep State” isn’t where it is because of its own actions alone. Its power is at least tacitly accepted by pretty much everyone. Thus no revolutions in the streets right now. I would anticipate at this point that a real Deep State slayer would, in our case, be an EMP, plague, asteroid strike, etc. But maybe we will be lucky enough and an adequate vulgarian will come along.
How about Lyndon Johnson. He’d answer a reporter’s question sitting on the toilet taking a dump. If the reporter objected, Lyndon would throw him out.
Brh
Its also known he liked to show off his big Johnson.
another time on live TV? he lifted his shirt to show a surgery scar.
And speaking of the 60s, Jane Fonda got herself arrested again in DC, part of her ‘Fire Friday’ protests against climate change. She vows to keep this up thru out the winter, if she lasts that long (she’s 81) It gets cold in Washington in winter; the possibility exists Hanoi Jane will be out protesting ‘Global Warming’ when its 5°F out. For an old lady that presents a health hazard.
Brh
Hinterland folks are right to want their freedom from the “Deep State” but they don’t know how much it is going to cost them. The Ponzi scheme known as our monetary system has built a very nice Potemkin village with a lot of Trumans waking up every day to build another suburb to the village. In my town I have run into young people majoring in college in something called supply chain management–which promises more than a history degree but strikes me as exactly what is not needed for the future–but I have been wrong so long I am not a useful advisor.
Is Trump really a means of undermining the Deep State? The reins of power just keep coalescing in the Emerald City—so we wait for the collapse. I do not put much faith in the investigations that seem to provide billable hours but not much clarity.
Trump is the only game in town to counter the Deep State. Unfortunately, he is vastly outnumbered. His New York Street smarts is helping him keep up with the DS, but he is definitely not getting ahead.
2020 will set the agenda for the future, and it is pure demographics, who outnumbers who. We will see how successful the Dems have been increasing their constituents.
Ha! The investigations. The Deep State has done NOTHING in 11/2 years, NOTHING. Their excuse, investigations. Listening to Nancy Pelosi’s excuse is ludicrous.
Dt may be the deep state. The Zionistas.
He tweets ‘liddle’ but Liddle walks a free man.
The “Deep State” has probably existed in one form or another since the dawn of agriculture and cities. Complex societies develop complex hierarchies and inner circles specifically to concentrate and maintain power. Perhaps freedom is a mirage. And to the extent it does exist it would appear to come at a steep price. That’s probably why a majority of people are not reclusive hermits living in the wilderness. And some “Deep States” are better than others. It seems it all depends on who they choose to serve.
Yes. Just in a narrow political sense, how on Earth could everything change every two or four years? There have to be long term people around who know what they’re doing, and who maintain long term projects and interests. And in terms of Society, there is always going to be an Elite of what kind or another. The New Coalition sought to supplant the Old Elite with themselves. They have succeeded. Now they seek to seal the deal by replacing the original Demographic. They are succeeding. But for some reason they think the new people are going to support them in the long term. Here their calculations err…..
And it is very interesting because they are smart and conniving in so many ways but they can’t see that very disaster right in front of them despite the lessons of history and also just common sense.
Evidently the Saints and Sages are right: Evil is stupid in a deep sense, and that will always manifest in their policies and actions sooner or later.
Well, ladies and germs;
Another sign of the apocalypse. The BBC reports, this AM, that a New Jersey High School football coach has been suspended from his job, temporarily it is assumed, for unsportsmanlike conduct. His crime is one of failing to realize the equality of all, even in sports.
What he did, in front of hundreds of people, was to allow his team to beat another squad by more than 42 points.
Suspension is not good enough for this uncaring bastard. He should be to crawl, on his belly, to the offended high school, begging forgiveness with every yard. Fans of the victimized school team should be allowed to hurl small stones, as well as whatever excreta and/or secreta be at hand…parents of those victimized directly would be allowed to hurl larger bricks and paving stones, of course.
And…the link;
bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50274981
I guess this was not a social issue 100 years ago. Georgia Tech trounces Cumberland 222-0!
history.com/news/college-footballs-most-lopsided-game
Georgia Tech Coach- John Heisman. Instead of a suspension they named the famous trophy after him!
Saint,
Remember in the Early 90’s (As I Recall), Buddy Ryan, coach of the Chicago Bears, was wont to run up scores against his adversaries…when questioned about this in the press, he stated, in effect, “If they want us to stop scoring against them, have them take a knee….”
EF, I can’t say I recall that Buddy Ryan quote, but I do remember the Bears kickin’ the shit out of the Pats in ’86 in the Pats first Superbowl appearance. Rookie year of “Refrigerator” Perry.
Some HS athletic conferences have rules against running up the score. Maybe that’s the case here.
One problems coaches have is when they put in their 2nd and 3rd strings, those kids are eager to score points and make a name too.
It’s all part & parcel of the pervasive dishonesty & leveling in the current Clownworld environment. Dishonesty about race, sex/gender, religion, democracy, culture/ethnicity, class, crime, climate, & history itself.
Yeah, that’s just nuts. In life, sometimes you or your team can’t seem to do anything right. You get trounced. Or vice versa and you trounce. That’s a valuable lesson, both ways. Maintaining sportsmanship and equanimity then is a real challenge and much appreciated by the trouncees.
When Prince Hal crushed the French, he said this was not our work but rather the work of God.
In today’s society, winners are losers.
Gimme that participation trophy!
What he did, in front of hundreds of people, was to allow his team to beat another squad by more than 42 points. – elysianfield
=============
The rule against running up big scores and crushing your opponent was concocted by the same people who dreamed up the “Participant” trophy… although I do feel empathy for those poor losers.
Take Rutgers, one of my Alma Maters………….please! Their recently renamed SHI stadium is two miles up the road from my house. (It’s only a matter of time till some graffiti artist scales the facade and paints in the letter T behind SHI.)
Rutgers has played 8 games of the current season (the 9th is underway as we speak). Their record is 2 wins against 6 losses. Opponents, except for the patsy or two paid to come in and lose, can be counted on to score facile wins over Rutgers. In the 6 losses thus far Rutgers has scored a total of 30 points versus their opponents’ 237. They lost 52 – 0 to Michigan. I cringe.
It’s half time in Illinois with the score tied at 10. Hope springs eternal.
Liz Warren’s Medicare for all plan to cost $52 trillion over 10 years.
That’s the estimate so you can at least triple that.
2 million insurance workers will lose their jobs.
2 million, where will they go, what will they do?
To make things worse, the borders will be open, millions of 3rd worlders will be pouring in, 25 million per year the first year and every year after that (who will all qualify for medicare too) That has to make even you stalwart lefties nervous. Or maybe it makes you happy, I don’t know. You decide.
Brh
BRH
Not just insurance people, but MDs, nurses, technicians, PAs
The government will tear apart their practices financially.
Remember malpractice? If there is no malpractice reform to go along with Medicare for all, there will be few MDs left to take the risk.
I think what Americans of all political persuasions suffer from is a sedentary lifestyle. We need to get back to hunting and gathering.
Why do you folks think the ‘back to the land’ movement of the 60s didn’t work out?
Watch the film ‘Easy Rider’
There’s your answer.
Sorry for the glib answer.
Awhile back National Geographic visited a hippie commune that had been established in the 60s. I think it was in Tennessee.
Many of the original people were still there, now middle aged.
On the whole they were miserable. They felt trapped, they were trapped. No work history, no real world job skills, no money or property of their own, there was no way out, ‘No Exit’, as Sartre once said..
But dreams die hard. Some still believed.
Brh
Steve Gaskin? The Farm? That was 1970.
see wiki
Many of the original people were still there, now middle aged.–uh redo yr math on that. 20+50=70.
It didn’t work out for the same reason socialism never works out. In the beginning everyone is like, yeah free rent, free food, free medical, free everyting. Then the fighting starts, well he, she, they, didn’t do shit and are getting the same as me? WTF?
Then there are the leaders of your community who of course get the Cadilac, the penthouse, the biggest and best of everything cause hey they are leading this group. Though they don’t do anything but attend meetings and theorize about what needs to be done THEY are the leaders and deserve more than you common “deplorables.”
SS–
That last paragraph sounds a lot like a large American corporation.
Sprawl: bitch, bitchier, bitchiest
to: Soldier
Given a choice between doing good and doing well it turns out we will work harder and longer for personal success than a more nebulous justice. Doing good is a one off while being successful is a daily grind.
In college in the late 60’s and early 70’s we anti-military, anti-corporatist types did consider the commune route. Classmates graduating ahead of us became British Columbia homesteaders and the “labor organizers” packed into mixed gender/race communal housing in Center City. But we were young, idealistic, and did want to “succeed” so we took the easy way and pretended to be revolutionary while we pursued the power to make all these necessary changes. So I’d say (in general)we did not have the courage of our convictions and tried a Clinton-like 3rd way that compromised the ideals. It is hard to have it made and then elect to become irrelevant when everyone else wants your spot and taking it will just go on without you.
Farming is hard work too. My grandparents worked very hard to get off the land.
How do you propose to do that? Sedentary lifestyles are unhealthy. But 300 million hunter gatherers doesn’t seem environmentally feasible. After all, during the Stone Age the population was very sparse. Imagine if only 70,000 people lived in all of Asia. Or do you assume a decrease in the population in your scenario?
Its gonna be a sweet deal, govt paying off the doctor bills.
Free college tuition, student loans cancelled, abolishing ICE, what’s not to like here?
Well now that Beto has dropped out who are we gonna make fun of? There’s always Mayor Pete, and his husband, Chasten.
Warren/Williamson 2020!!!
Who’s with me??
Marlin: him, he, his
The Jig is Up….
I think that Beto gets to pocket all of the money left over from his donations, which shouldn’t be allowed.
Beto O’Rourke
@BetoORourke
·
Nov 2
Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world.
It’s probably cheap to run a Social Media campaign. AI will play a big role in campaigns. Use algorithms to support you and to manipulate the polls and to tailor the message. Since I was born in Roswell, New Mexico my slogan would be: “A Vision from Roswell.” Launch my campaign at the Marfa Lights in Texas.
Have you ever seen the Marfa Lights?
What causes an individual like Adam Shift to corrupt his soul through using the powers of the federal government to unfairly persecute his ‘enemy’ through lies, slander, and backroom dealings? This really has nothing do with politics. Sincere people can share common goals and ends, yet differ on the means to achieve them. Hammering out a consensus on how to make the world a better place is what politics should be all about. What we are witnessing now with the Democratic Party however is a naked lust for power that knows no bounds. Truth, honesty, integrity, the finer qualities of human nature, are to being sacrificed for what? What temporal end is worth distorting one’s humanity? ‘What bebefits a man if he gains the whole world and loses his soul?’
I think it is bigger than just the Democrats. A large part of the GOP, the RINOs are part of what is going on. The creation of the Deep State, the domain of the District of Columbia, started with the Dulles boys after WW2. They have been accumulating power since then, as the counter influence, the populists have been getting weaker and weaker.
So where is it all going now. The Deep State has sided with the Globalists and want the US cut down to size. They do not want us with the world’s strongest economy. They do not want us with the strongest military. They want to weaken us in every way they can to bring us down. Think about it, what in the Liberal agenda increases the power of the US. Nothing! They are the friends of the Internationalists, like Biden Jr., the Clintons, Obama who think that the US future is subordinate to an international gang.
Both parties are involved, Washington is no longer under the control of the States, but is its own power base. Trump wants to break this tie to the Globalists so he must be removed one way or the other for their plans to progress. The people are starting to figure this out and the DS knows it. That is what is behind the increased furor of the impeachment. Our enfranchisement is in danger as the Liberals need us out of the way on their march. Once a Liberal government is in charge again, you will see a repudiation of representative government, a reduction of our military and more influence from the Globalists. America will cease to be America.
An awful load may be put on the back of Mike Pence.
You are so right JAZ, it is both parties. The losers of the liberal ranks are lazy bastards that want handouts rather than work and the losers of the conservatives are stupid and will work for shit wages and remain impoverished. The politicians and the MIC take full advantage of this fact and in the end they manage to keep all of the losers at the bottom without hope of advancement or success. Trickle down or hand it out it, it is all chump change. In the end greed (especially at the top) destroys all and that is pretty much where we are today. It is playing out in a neighborhood near you today.
This is fascinating commentary, JohnAZ, and it makes a lot of sense. What weakens America strengthens the Globalists, and much of the Liberal agenda weakens us. Such as the Liberal obsession with the rights of sexual non-conformists. And open borders.
We disagree on socialism. I am very fond of our free, socialist public library. But there is much that I can agree with you on.
The reason for government is to serve the common needs of the people it SERVES. Discreet socialism where needed is a good thing.
It is when the government in its desire for power tries to take over the means of production that socialism becomes evil. And under despotic rule, becomes Communism.
It is happening right now with Newsom threatening to take over PG&E in California.
When the government takes the position that the people serve it, it is time for that government to be overthrown, according to TJ.
We are very close to that today, as the Deep State is trying to disenfranchise us. THAT is what is going on in the House.
In the ground transportation sector, the essential portion of the means of production is already owned and controlled by government at some level, local, state, or national. Cars and trucks are privately owned, as are railroads, but virtually all of our streets, roads, and highways are in government control and ownership. We seldom hear anyone complain that this enormous role of government in a vital sector of the economy is leading us to tyranny.
Serve the common needs of the people it SERVES.
Roads fulfill that function. They serve their respective constituencies, local state or Federal.
Railroads were different as the Feds allowed private ownership of the RRs. They helped out though by giving RRs the rights to lands on the right of way that were developed or sold to build the lines and make their profits.
Where the Federals should be involved is when issues cross state lines. Otherwise, keep their noses out of the states business.
States rights used to be a Democratic issue, now it flies in the face of people who believe in Federal control of everything. Ie the Deep State.
The Deep State is in final stages of the takeover, Trump has put a obstacle in their way. The battle continues
John wants everything to go back to how it was in the 1700s when the Constitution was written. And he thinks it can too – even thought everything is owned now and with high technology.
Good example. Lots of things simply aren’t money makers yet are essential. Big Government! There’s no getting around it in a modern society. Thus the Founder’s vision is simply inadequate now as in “That which governs best governs least”. The point is to have a Government which represents the People and not one under the thumb of the Capitalists and their Communist lackeys.
Thanks John, I think I get it now. It’s no longer Democrats vs Republicans but Deep State (Globalism) vs Populism. That explains a lot so are the Never-Trumpers largely Deep State supporters?
Yes.
The key is that the role of the Deep State is to focus power on themselves in DC. These folks lose their local and state identities after a couple of re-elections.
Deep State civil service bureaucracy manned from Dc, Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs, all big time blue areas
Intelligence communities, largely appointed
Military industrial complex
Long term elected officials, both parties. Good example J. McCain, Lindsey Graham, Robert Byrd, LBJ
Lobbyists, which many elected types become after leaving office
This is the ultimate Good Old Boys club.
Think about it. Presidents that countered the Good old Boys Club
JFK, Nixon, Carter, Reagan, Clinton we’re killed, attempted impeached or thrown out with no support after one term.
Assassination, resignation under pressure, One term, Iran -Contra, impeachment attempt.
LBJ, Ford, Bush 1, Bush 2 and Obama. All part of the club or subservient to the club.
Yep! Everyone is out to get you and they’re all evil incarnate…you’ve convinced me!
Schiff
Thanks. I wasn’t serious about ‘getting back to hunting and gathering’ by the way. Just trying to make the point about how so many of our so-called problems in this country would disappear if we just got up off our butts and stepped away from our computers and smart phones for awhile. The endless harping on Social Media tends to blow things out of proportion. And I say this why sitting in my Lazy Boy talking on Social Media…
Check this bullshit out Jim”
msn.com/en-us/news/politics/internal-mueller-documents-show-trump-campaign-chief-pushed-unproven-the…
The Misleading Stream Media is now hawking the bullshit line that Trump was responsible for starting the Russian hack line of shit. Yeah I know, Russians/Ukrainians WTF is the difference? The difference is apparently, that you can’t talk to them but you can sell them uranium as long as the devil shares a bed with you. I hope the collapse comes soon because we certainly deserve the chaos that our lack of leadership has been working to achieve.
I stopped in for a cup of coffee at MacDonlads on my way to work; CNN was on. It occured to me, everything that was being said, it seemed like it was a rerun from about 2 years ago, except every punchline line was ‘Ukraine’ instead of ‘Russia’.
Brh
The non-thinking members of the American public are most easily deceived by lies that have themes of familiarity.
The Ukraine/Russia connection shows How little the difference between the parties is at the Federal Level. Prior to Trump, Hillary, Obama we’re selling Uranium, pushing reset buttons, telling Russians to wait until after elections to make deals, getting sons million dollar jobs, overthrowing Ukrainian elections. The GOP is making deals with Russian corporations, planning Oil development, also getting involved with Ukrainian politics, actually competing with the Dems for economic pieces of the pie over there.
Preserve the Deep State, there is little difference any more between the parties in DC. They are both there to preserve their jobs and their power influence. Big government is their key word, foreign intrigue is their modus operandi. Both sides. They both have a common enemy, the deplorables. Trump is the cheerleader. Hence the desire to remove Trump, his political group so that the Deep State can move along setting up its Federal uniparty. And selling the USAs soul and guts to the highest global bidders.
Fox poll
49% of people want Trump impeached. 49% of the people of this country have signed up to what the Media has brainwashed them to think.
Impeached for What? Because the Deep State is afraid of him, that is what. And the media is the Deep State’s mouthpiece.
The excuse is that impeachment is politics and the House’s job is to dump presidents they disagree with.
Bull. Treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors, that is it. The FF did not want politics to be involved, balance of power and all that.
Trump has not done any of it.
His future depends on one thing, how many traitor RINOs decide to protect their Deep State.
I pity Pence if that happens.
MSM polls are fake. This has been proven time and time again. Why would you even bother thinking about it?
Fox is no better than CNN for the most part now….
Back in the day I use to really like Shepard Smith. Now I’m glad he gone. He should have taken Judge Nap and the other dude with him…
Yeah…heaven firfend that you might be exposed to ‘truth’ and ‘constitutional law’ on Fox! Just stick to Hannity, Carlson & Ingraham so your echo chamber re-unforced your delusions.
Regarding the nasty anti police riot in Brooklyn the other night, thousands in the streets, looked like a mix of community members and white college girls. Nasty?
One sign: “Oink oink, you’re dead”, another “Pigs die here”
There were many more but that’s a good sample.
The beef is that the city announced they were going to do something about the awful crime in the subways (stabbings, people pushed onto the tracks, beatings, fare jumpers) … that’s all it took to get a riot brewing.
Here’s the interesting thing about this: the police stood down. There were only 2 arrests but many more could have been made for vandalism, assault etc. One of the arrests was of a 24 yo white female, a grad of Weslyan U in Middletown where the tuition is almost $70,000 per year, which is one of my alma maters (I was there on a program for vets) I don’t know what to make of this revolution; like XR, it’s a revolution from the top down. The revolutionaries are revolting against themselves and their own privileges.
Brh
see Unz.com
Have you ever eaten Fruit Loops and thought, “This cereal isn’t gay enough?” Do you seek a safe space to eat your Rice Krispies? Are you concerned that your Corn Flakes aren’t sufficiently woke? Well, now Kellogg’s has the solution!
‘Start Your Day With Maximum Gay:’ Kellogg’s Launches LGBT Cereal!
newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/alexa-moutevelis-coombs/2019/10/18/start-your-day-maximum-gay-kelloggs…
LOL! Marketers gotta market! It’s what they do!
A program for vets? Isn’t that ‘socialism’?
So what we are talking about here is a war between ‘darkness’ and ‘light’, with the Deep State representing ‘darkness’ and Trump, as unlikely as it might seem, representing ‘light’.
I don’t use these terms merely in a metaphorical sense. I believe there is a real battle raging that transcends earthly reality and has to do with our eternal existence. When Jesus said what does it profit a man if he wins the whole world and loses his soul, what he really meant was loses eternal life. This is because the soul is that aspect of the human psyche which survives the death of the body and transmigrates to the higher realms. To lose our soul is to simply cease to exist when our course on the earthly plane has been run.
Folks that ‘sell their soul’ in order to gain power in a temporal sense risk losing the option of an eternal life…
How is it possible that the bombastic and vulgar billionaire we know fondly as the Golden Golem could be a representative of ‘light’? To answer this we would need to look at his inner motivation to run for the presidency. Was it merely to feed his already enormous ego as many believe, or was he sincerely motivated to ‘Make America Great Again’. No other person can answer this but Trump himself, who alone knows what his true motivation is. Yet, as Jesus taught, ‘by their fruits (accomplishments) you will know them’…
He may not be a representative of the light sbs, what what he surely is, is a respite from the Falling Away, and a chance for Americans to realize that we are on the wrong trail and move to get back and be right by God. Whatever transpires next year in the presidential race, the real indicator as to whether we as a nation are going to turn around or fall down into the pit will happen in 2024. THAT is MY prediction. Oh yes, I am not holding my breath in anticipation of any awakening BTW.
Why 2024?
Oh I get it. Who will carry the Populist banner after Trump.
Or will the darkness take over. My estimation for His return is 2,000 after His ascension, or 2033. Gotta throw in a few years for Tribulation, no?
‘Transcends earthly reality’…RWNJ, extraordinaire…
Ouch! That smarts!
Are you at all conscious of those aspects of your psyche which transcend ‘earthly reality’? As Wordsworth noted: we come into this world ‘trailing clouds of glory’. The physical plane is but a shadowy reflection of the spiritual one. The materialist has it all backwards…
At the Unz Review, there’s an article by Lance Welton titled, “Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably.” Dated Nov 2, 2019
Here are some highlights:
“During World War I, seven of the medical schools attached to the University of London decided to start admitting female students, as did Oxford and Edinburgh University. But by 1928, five of these London colleges had decided to stop admitting women, with the other two heavily restricting female numbers.”
[They] were concerned that “the presence of female students, let alone staff, would ‘alter the character of the teaching’ and lead to ‘feminine government’ of universities…”
“As females increasingly take over Western universities, now constituting the majority of students in the USA , it is becoming clear that these skeptics were right.”
“Dr Edward Dutton has gone even further, claiming that female dominance of universities is destroying the ‘genius’ type that is critical to the generation of original ideas…”
“DeGroot presents a reasonable argument about how this fundamental change in the university environment—from a place where all ideas are freely debated, to a ‘safe space’ for the feelings of irrational people—occurred. In order to calmly debate all ideas, you need to put emotion aside. But females are simply less able to do that than males because they are higher in Neuroticism—feeling negative feelings strongly. Thus, they more easily become overwhelmed by negative feelings, precluding them from logical thought…”
“Similarly, new ideas, or being contradicted, will likely upset some people. But, in the pursuit of academic debate, you have to ignore this and calmly present both sides. However, this is more difficult for females, because they are more sympathetic, meaning that ‘not hurting people’s feelings’ can become their highest ideal. Higher in Conscientiousness (‘rule-following’) and lower in intellectual curiosity than males, females are also more conformist. This means they are less able to understand that, in academia, the truth is ever more closely reached by being non-conformist—by questioning the current “truth.”
“Ed Dutton, in a video entitled ‘Do Female Reduce Male Per Capita Genius?’ takes this critique of feminism even further. He argues that geniuses are overwhelmingly male because they combine outlier high IQ with moderately low Agreeableness and moderately low Conscientiousness. This means they are clever enough to solve a difficult problem, but being low in rule-following, can also ‘think outside the box’. And, being low in Agreeableness, they don’t care about offending people, which original ideas always do.”
“Universities, traditionally dominated by males, have in essence been about giving geniuses a place in which they can attempt to solve their problems, working at their chosen problems for years on end. But Dutton argues that female academics tend to be the ‘Head Girl Type’ (chief prefect at all-girls schools in the UK) with ‘normal range’ high IQ and high in Conscientiousness and Agreeableness—the exact opposite of a typical genius. Accordingly, once you allow females into academia, they will be promoted over genius males because they come across as better people to work with—more conscientious, easier to be around and more socially skilled. But this will tend to deny geniuses the place of nurture they need.”
“Ultimately, Dutton concludes, there should be far fewer women at universities, though he suggests that ‘religious women’—who will believe that lying about God’s creation is blasphemy—should be permitted in small numbers to carry out the kind of incremental science in which those who are high in Conscientiousness excel.”
So that’s why genuine creativity is declining in America, the uniquely sheltering environment of the University in which genius is nurtured has been taken hostage by the Progressive Movement..
Yes, unfortunately. This is why feminism must be replaced by the New Patriarchy. The New Patriarchy must re-take charge if our civilization is to be resurrected from the ashes of feminism’s failure. It all begins in the schools of higher ed.
Think about Mankind in the Hunter gatherer stage. Males were and still are competitive and are always looking over the next hill for greener grass. They hunted. The women concentrated on home chores, kids, gathering. During the 1800s, farmers were similarly role modeled, husbands did the heavy labor and women the home chores, kids and did the home garden for gathering. Men hunted. Not much change in 500000 years or so.
Up to the 1950s, men went to work, competed in the business world or did heavy labor, women stayed at home as Mom, wife etc.
Boy have things changed since then.
But, men are still expansive, looking for better ways of doing things, looking to move into greener pastures, expanding their domain. Women, not so much.
Today, that line is crossed but women still do not want to move, change things, do heavy labor. However, they still love to shop, most of them (gathering), still love babies and still hate the household chores. Men are still looking for the next hill with greener grass.
Sometimes I wonder how much things really have changed other than the frenzied demands of the Progs has gotten a bit more shrill and extreme…
Thanks for that info Tate. I downloaded The Genius Famine onto my Kindle and its a fascinating read…
Another masterpiece by JHK. From your lips to God’s ears.
By the way, it is this writer’s opinion that if Mssrs. Barr & Durham don’t come through for America with a thorough re-instatement and enforcement of The Rule of Law–and true justice isn’t applied to all of the key bad actors in this nightmare–America will descend into its 2nd Civil War and a very dark period will ensue.
Also, any logical and rational person knows that both the Democrat and Republican parties have failed the American people and should’ve been discarded decades ago.
Lastly, our government and related systems have been inflitrated, sabotaged and perverted especially over the last 100+ years. It needs to be purged, all chinks in the armor plugged, and generally shorn up. (Career politicians, campaign funding, lobbyists, manipulative NGOs and think tanks, etc. need to go.)
Remember the last four years of Obama. Nothing happened! No growth, kowtowing to every foreign power, no improvement in race relations, manufacturing moving offshore, food s
Food stamps increasing by the millions, general malaise. Corporations moving overseas, the rust belt getting rustier. Even Obama himself told the public that this was the way it was going to be from now on, that manufacturing was gone and would not return.
Then Trump hit. The Deep State has been trying to reset the clock ever since.
Nah! Americans are still fast asleep. As long as the current debt-fueled binge continues, most ‘Muricans will tune out the bullshit in DC just fine. Nobody I know personally ever even mentions it. I’m with Mr K on this one. I think an economic shock will be the only thing that rouses everyone from their slumber. We’re all narcissists these days. Other people’s miseries just don’t concern us.
Come Tuesday.
No D’s no R’s.
The 2 gang system is a failure.
Need to jam it. Break it.
Just write-ins.
-Roko Basilisk
-Winston Smith
-John Fawkes Johnson
-Yossele Loew
I had never heard the term Populist bandied about that often until Trump came along. Both Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt were populists right? What about Jimmy Carter, was he a populist to?
Are populists always outsiders?
Populists support the people as opposed to the Elite. There are many populists on this blog who hate the Elite.
The Deep State is the Elite. Populists are their enemies. Trump has chosen the populist side of the GOP to run on. Romney, Bushes, Flake are all elitists.
Teddy Roosevelt ran as Vice President with McKinley. McKinley was a lackey for the Elite of the time, Rockefeller, Carnegie, Vanderbilt, JP Morgan, etc. McKinley was assassinated making Roosevelt President. 1906, the anti-trust actions started against the Elite. Roosevelt was a populist, McKinley an elitist, both in the same party.
So what is the basis for all the hatred of Trump? If he is a Populist it would seem by definition he would be popular with the vast majority of citizens, ( I assume the Elites make up but a small segment of the population). Is it only because the Elites have been able to manipulate an unthinking public through their representatives in the Media, entertainment industry, and higher education?
Trump has been just at successful at manipulating and unthinking public’.
The jeers & boos at the recent DC & NYC ball games weren’t surprising to me, given where they occurred.
However, I hope he shows up at an NFL game in Wisconsin/Michigan/Pennsylvania soon.
One of those would tell the story. If he’s booed there, you’ll know it’s curtains. If he’s cheered, all you can say is those who wanted to boo were just intimidated by all the MAGA hats & teeshirts, knowing they’d get a very personal clobbering.
MAGA! Making Attorneys Get Attorneys
Trump is a fake populist. He has co-opted the ‘pop’ with bullshit promises, but has done nothing for the ‘middle’ class (such as it is these days) or the 42.8% of the population that is the working poor.
He’s an ‘elite wannabe’ who couldn’t break into the club. He’s STILL fooling the desperate dreamers, but will preside over their continual crushing under the boot of corporate fascist ‘capitalism’.
The weekend wouldn’t be complete without an exercise of ‘Two Minutes Hate’ post from Majella.
Brh
This sounds like a heavily biased opinion. What ‘echo chamber do you reside in?
Driving to a shooting event northwest of here, on two lane highways thru small NE towns and villages, I noticed suburban type development is spreading farther and farther away from the central city, in this case Hartford. So what I mean is I’m driving down a country road in the middle of ‘nowhere’ and suddenly I come upon a large apartment complex under construction, 500 or 600 units, on what looks to be abandoned farmland. What’s curious about this is the population in the state is shrinking, and economic growth is amongst the worst in the nation. Who will move into these places, and where will these new apt dwellers work? There is no place to work out there; any kind of employment will take a long commute to somewhere else. My guess — and it’s only a guess — is the State will be moving people out from the squalid and decaying cities — and these people will have no need to commute anywhere as their state benefits to pay rent and buy groceries will follow them into the ‘country’. But anybody living in these new complexes will be isolated, as there are no stores or other amenities within walking distance. A car will be necessary. More than anything else these places could come to resemble Indian reservations in the west.
Brh
Here’s an article from the Detroit News on charter schhols:
Democratic presidential candidates can’t stop talking about how terrible charter schools are, yet the latest crop of national test scores from traditional public school students ought to make them all school choice converts.
That’s especially true when you look at how students are doing in Detroit, and many other large urban areas.
It’s not a pretty picture.
For the sixth consecutive time, students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District have scored the worst in the country among 27 urban districts rated by the National Assessment of Educational Progress’ Trial Urban District Assessment. The NAEP test is given to a representative sample of students from around the country every two years.
Since 2009, Detroit has posted some of the lowest scores ever recorded on the exam — and not by just a little.
While DPSCD officials are pointing to tepid progress, the truth remains that these schools are still doing a terrible job educating students.
For example, Detroit students scored a 183 in fourth-grade reading, 42 points less than the highest-scoring of the large urban districts, Miami-Dade. The national average for all students is 37 points higher than Detroit. To put those numbers in perspective, 10 points on the NAEP test is equivalent to a year’s worth of learning.
So that means Detroit students are four years behind their Miami counterparts, and more than three behind the nation. Similarly, in eighth grade reading, Detroit students lag top urban district performers by 37 points.
Math scores are equally gloomy.
Enter charter schools. These alternative public schools aren’t perfect. But in Detroit, families have been desperate for options.
That’s why charters have flourished in here, where about 46% of students attend them.
Students at charters are more likely to make gains in learning over their district peers, and more Detroit charter students graduate and enroll in college
Yet the attacks on charters keep on coming. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently cut $35 million from charter schools, and the State Board of Education has contemplated whether the state needs any more charter schools.
Democrats and unions like to argue that charters “take” money from public school classrooms. But as charter school researcher David Osborne and education policy analyst Emily Langhorne observe, cities like D.C. — which has a similarly robust charter sector — can see strong academic growth in both charter and traditional public schools.
In response to the national scores, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said: “This must be America’s wake-up call. We can neither excuse them away nor simply throw more money at the problem.”
DeVos, who recently visited a charter school in Detroit, is pushing for Congress to approve an education tax credit that would pave the way for more choices for families.
In the meantime, charters are the only alternative in Michigan. And students don’t have time to waste.
So what do the Progressives have against charter schools? is it just about money or is it because they cannot control the overt or covert narrative, and thus cannot indoctrinate schoolchildren with their assumptions about reality?
Charter schools have the ability to sort out students sending the weaker students back to public schools which makes the differentiation even larger. With all the language barriers in primary school, you can probably imagine immigrant children at a severe disadvantage competing in school. Title 1 schools sort out public schools even lower giving students even more problems.
Progressives want public schools for two reasons, 1. Teachers unions and 2. They want students to come out of school undereducated. It makes the public more dependent on the government.
Charters should not be allowed to sort students. But if they didn’t, they would be public schools.
Before the school situation is remedied, the social issues especially ethnic differences must be solved.
The idiotic alternative would be to school everyone in separate schools according to their ethnic identity. Wouldn’t that blow the country to pieces?
John-
You say Progressives ‘want students to come out of school undereducated. It makes the public more dependent on the government’, but isn’t that a bit cynical? I thought Progressives were Utopian Idealists but you seem to suggest it’s all about power and control…
JohnAZ
THAT ASSERTION AS TO WHY ‘progressives’ want dumb undereducated kids is just tripe, and you know it. Charter Schools are public ‘private’ schools drain the School District of funds by directing them to for profit schools, using unqualified tutors is, long term, a recipe for disaster, especially when the Charter School can select – and reject-candidates based on whatever criteria they apply. All it does it concentrate the underachievers into schools with dwindling resources. Ipso facto, Charter Schools ‘prove’ themselves ‘better’. It’s bullshit.
The issue is the PUBLIC FUNDING of what are essentially private, for-profit corporate institutions. It’s not right. Make them private and not State or community funded. Raise taxes, pay teachers what they’re worth and reform the public schools. Don’t give up on them.
In 1989 when I first arrived in NJ (Cape May), a local grade school teacher HAD to work a Vet franchise to sell hot dogs on the beach, or his family would have starved. I’m guessing things haven’t changed much in 30 years. The most IMPORTANT factors in children’s lives are so disastrously undervalued the best leave. Pay peanuts, get monkeys.
Its Teachers Unions who are preventing the creation of Charter Schools. In some towns and cities they are the most powerful unions, and literally control city and town budgets.
Brh
Yet you say it’s funding!
Trillions a year go to education so it’s NOT funding its corruption and fraud.
Sent my daughter to a private Christian school which was not perfect let me tell you but every year this tiny school had kids graduating and going to Yale, Princeton, TCU, Brigham young and Pepperdine and that was just the last year it existed.
Public education is a travesty in America.
Homeschooling, charter schools or private schools are the best avenue for learning now. The public schools are so corrupted with teaching kids all about sex and critical race theory that they have no time for basic English, Math, and Science. I agree with ellipsis though that at a certain point a majority of students should transition to a trade or skill rather than continuing education. Only few students are really meant for actual higher education.
Another point is that if our schools were not investing in the education of so many non-citizens the quality of education for actual American students may improve. But we know that citizens’ interests never come before the profits of the Elite.
“Sent my daughter to a private Christian school which was not perfect let me tell you…”
Over here you could have sent your child to a Catholic school within the state system and had her religious education paid for by the secular public taxpayer 🙂
If it is funded by the State than indoctrination is guaranteed.
“If it is funded by the State than indoctrination is guaranteed.”
Makes you wonder why they’re so full of er…Catholics, then.
I’ve done replacement teaching jobs in one or two of them. They tolerate Prods as teachers (even full-time ones) but not in ‘guidance’ roles or beyond the grade of head of department.
And they’re not funded by ‘the state’. They’re funded by people like me.
The basic problem is that schools are preparing kids for jobs that aren’t there and the kids all know that. Given that, I’m surprised they show up at all, other than for the obvious social benefits. Need to take education back a few generations and make it basic again. Reading, writing, and basic ‘rithmetic (no higher than 1st year algebra, which most would find way over their head anyway) for most. If the employers (what are those?) find that they need more later, let them fucking pay for it! Why should the public pay for what is now essentially a privatized good? Everything past 6th grade now is basically a publicly funded day care service.
Beyond that, people need to stop pumping out kids who have no future. There’s too damn many out there already. We’re no longer in a growth economy, so we need to stop growing the population base. “Fixing” schools is a non-issue.
e.
The population base is growing from 3rd world immigration, not American women having babies. We are at barely replacement level.
As an example, there’s a formerly small town south of here, until the 1990s mostly hardscrabble farms, now massive apt complexes filled exclusively with Pakistanis and South Asians.
Brh
I agree with Brh. White American women should be having more babies but we need to completely stop immigration. It would still take a long time to get the original American population to replacement level and then actually to real growth. However the organic growth would still be much lower than the current population growth occurring through immigration. Now, with immigration alone they say we will add 75 million new people to our population in the next 30 years or so!
“I agree with Brh. White American women should be having more babies but we need to completely stop immigration. ”
Then a lot more of those white American women will need to train as midwives. 🙂
You think we need foreigners to deliver babies lol???!!! How amusing!!!
I didn’t say you did. But you don’t seem to want women to work either, so I don’t know who’s going to deliver the babies.
Midhusbands, maybe. 🙂
That was intentionally facetious – I am aware of the etymological origins of the word ‘midwife’, which make the alternative invalid.
You are lying. I never said that.
Pardon me for gathering a totally false impression of your views on the roles of men and women.
And I hate to have to be so forward but you placed me in that position. Women have many avenues available to work. Why do you always insist they take up the occupations that men should be allowed to occupy? Just as we do not see a place for men being midwives.
” to be so forward but you placed me in that position. Women have many avenues available to work. Why do you always insist they take up the occupations that men should be allowed to occupy?”
Where did I say that? And ‘always’? Are you making things up again?
Most of the jobs I’ve ever done men wouldn’t want to do.
In the house and out of it.
You’re conflating two separate problems. Yes, immigration compounds all of our woes too. But population growth is population growth regardless of race. Whites need to stop pumping them out too.
I agree with you, ellipsis. Over this way, England is overpopulated by any reasonable criteria (my own personal one is ‘can you feed yourselves without imports if you have to?’ but that’s not a popular one beyond my living room.
Scotland, where I live, is considered underpopulated. I know what they mean but it makes no sense to me. A lot of the parts that are underpopulated are underpopulated for a reason – and not only because the lairds cast the poor to the winds, historically, to make way for sheep.
As you say, it doesn’t matter whether the extra mouths are foreign or homegrown – it’s still all part of the fiction that you can keep growing the economy and that there isn’t going to be a reckoning.
Don’t let it happen. It depends on YOU.
got-truth.com/docs/Dont%20let%20it%20happen.pdf
Q.
What’s that all about?