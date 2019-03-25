Buyer’s Remorse

Clusterfuck Nation
For your reading pleasure Mondays and Fridays
Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page
The Narrative is dead! Long live The Narrative!
That’s what played on CNN, NBC, and The New York Times yesterday as they struggled to digest the parting meal Robert Mueller served to the RussiaGate lynch mob: a nothingburger with a side of crow-flavored fries. Mr. Mueller was careful, though, to leave a nice red poison cherry on top with his statement that “…while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
Mr. Mueller, who ought to know better, could not be more in error on that too-fine-a-point. The official finding that no crime was committed is, ipso facto, an exoneration, and to impute otherwise is a serious breach of his role in this legal melodrama. Prosecutors are expressly forbidden to traffic in defamation, aspersion, and innuendo in the absence of formal charges. So, it will be interesting to hear what Mr. Mueller has to say when Jerrold Nadler reels him into the House Judiciary Committee, as inevitably he will, to do to some ‘splainin.’
What actually happened with RussiaGate? A cabal of government officials colluded with the Hillary Clinton campaign to interfere in the 2016 election and, failing to achieve their desired outcome, engineered a two-years-plus formal inquisition to deflect attention from their own misconduct and attempt to overthrow the election result.
The Cable News characters, quite a few of them lawyers, were litigating the living shit out of the story on Sunday night in their usual spirit of obdurate rank dishonesty. For instance, Jeffrey Toobin, who plays Attorney General on CNN, went off on the infamous 2016 Trump Tower Meeting in which the president’s son, Donald, Jr., met with Russian lawyer Natalia V. Veselnitskaya. Toobin omitted to mention that Ms. Veselnitskaya was, at that very time, on the payroll of Fusion GPS, Hillary Clinton’s “oppo” research contractor. In other words, Trump Junior was set up.
That was characteristic of the collusion that actually occurred between the Hillary campaign, the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, the NSA, the UK’s MI6 intel agency, and the Obama White House, striving to prevent the election of a TV reality show star, and to disable him afterwards — also of the news media’s role in the whole interminable scam of RussiaGate. Their fury and despair were as vivid the night of March 24, 2019, as on November 8, 2016. And now they will attempt to spark off a sequel.
Rachel Maddow, for instance, struggling to maintain her dignity after two years playing Madame DeFarge on MSNBC, tried to console her fans with the prospect of Mr. Trump getting raked over the coals by the DOJ’s Southern District of NY prosecutors for crimes as yet unpredicted — really, whatever they might find if they turn over enough rocks in Manhattan. Perhaps she doesn’t know how the justice system actually works in this country: we prosecute crimes not persons. In places like Stalin’s Soviet Union and Hitler’s Germany, you first choose a person to eliminate and then fit them to a crime. If no crime can be found, one is easily manufactured. In the USA, a predicate crime is required before you can launch a prosecution. Perhaps the actual Attorney General, Mr. Barr, will advise the avid staff of the Southern District of NY how this works.
There remains also, the rather sweeping panorama of misconduct and probable crime among the government (and former government) players in the agencies mentioned above. Does the full Mueller Report mention, for instance, that the animating document claiming that Trump colluded with Russia was manufactured by Mrs. Clinton’s employees? And that this document was used time and again improperly and illegally to prolong the inquisition? How could Mr. Mueller not acknowledge that? And if not, what sort of investigation was this?
You are forced to ask: did Mr. Mueller play an honorable role in this epic, multilayered scandal? And is Mr. Mueller himself an honorable character, or something less than that? I believe we’ll find out. The other team is coming to bat now — and just in time for MLB’s opening day, too. The Mueller report has been a shocking disappointment to the so-called “resistance,” but what about the as-yet-unreleased DOJ Inspector General’s report on these very matters? Or the parallel investigation of federal prosecutor John Huber, who is charged specifically with looking into the malfeasance of the RussiaGate investigators? Or whatever action the Attorney General himself launches in the wake of all this? Or whether Mr. Trump finally declassifies the mountains of documents behind the simple failure to find him guilty of any crime?
My favorite college professor and mentor, David Hamilton, once put a curious question to us when we were vexing him for some reason now forgotten: “Why,” he asked, “Did Achilles drag Hector around the city of Troy three times?”
We twiddled our cigarettes and pulled our chins.
“Because he was just that pissed,” he said.
This blog is sponsored this week by McAlvany ICA. To learn more visit: https://icagoldcompany.com/
Just Out! Previously Unpublished!
From the Jeff Greenaway Series
New Paintings by JHK 2016 — 2017
Great Winter Reading… JHK’s Hippie Novel!
“Simply the best novel about the 1960s.”
Read the first chapter here (click) on Patreon
Buy the book at Amazon or click on the cover below
or get autographed copies from Battenkill Books
Now in Paperback !
Only Seven Bucks!
JHK’s Three-Act Play
A log mansion in the Adirondack Mountains…
A big family on the run…
A nation in peril…
Other Books by JHK
The World Made By Hand Series:
|Book 1:
|Book 2:
|Book 3:
|Book 4:
Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page
This reminds me of when you have a very sick and dying relative in the hospital, someone close to you like your mother. Talk to the doctor and he’ll blow sunshine up your ass so hard you’d think you were on your belly on a Pensacola beach in a skin tight squeegee. What you won’t hear him say, EVER, is that your Mom is dying and you might as well take her home and let her die in peace in familiar surroundings that will comfort her. This is as over as a 2 day old divorce. Get ready for the real fireworks. Mueller had to confine himself to such narrow parameters, that even I could have squeezed between the Scylla and Charbrides.
Seawolf, so you believe that the big evidence against Trump is about to drop. This is not hope, it’s delusion. But that’s your mental universe, so enjoy your fantasies.
The official finding that no crime was committed is, ipso facto, an exoneration….
Kunt obviously does not understand what ipso facto means.
I know you hate the Orange Man so bad. But give that hate a break. Turn that frown upside down :-). Start the week off on the right foot!
Hello James,
Well I guess there are only two things to say about the “Mueller Unport”:
KA BOOM!
Carry-on til you are carrion,
PFO
Carry-on til you are carrion, – PFO
Good advice as I’ve heard. In any case, what choice have we got?
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha…
“…while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
In other words, the end result of the years and countless cost wasted on this ridiculous bullshit is absolutely nothing. In a place where anything goes and nothing really matters, government doesn’t really do anything but feed its ugly face at the expense of all of society’s productive efforts. What a sad, sorry ending.
Be honest did you really expect any other outcome?
Other than Nixon and ol Bill has any other President been laid low in recent history for anything?
If GWBush and Obama were not thrown out of office for misdeeds no one ever will be.
No other outcome was possible but now that that this misdirection can’t be milked any more what new excuse will be found so that Trump does not have to be held accountable for his actions?
Do you care whether or not Hillary and her campaign are held accountable for their actions? What about Obama administration officials involved in this? Do you care whether or not the DOJ and FBI officials involved in the coup attempt are held accountable?
Funny how I never heard the word coup when they were impeaching Bill Clinton for getting a blowjob and then lying about it. I guess coup really means a coupe attempt; they were trying to get Trump into a coupe but he’s a sedan kind of guy.
The news cycle is the culprit. If the press is not actively pushing an issue, it is quickly swept under the rug and ostrich heads are buried. How else can an organization survive that is based on doing nothing and getting away with it. The Feds are masters. And HRC is the master of the masters. Does anyone really believe that Bill was in charge in the 90’s?
That’s because no one ever seriously wanted to remove Bill from office from what I understand.
Exactly. Nobody wants to remove Trump. He’s the goof that keeps on giving.
SSL, you asked the key question which a lot of people are asking: What about all those dirty tricks by dirty deep staters?
Of course, there are some weak minds out there who can’t deal with that issue. So they revisit Bill Clinton’s legacy of blow jobs. That’s called changing the subject. And if that’s the height of one’s debating skills, it reveals a laughable intellect.
Such a fine “fine point” there hmuller. seawolf will not examine the difference in the institutional roles each of his examples represent…or was the previous administration and all the heads of the intelligence community trying to set up his God Billy?
Also…I can think that the Clinton impeachment “for that crime” was political AND that the soft coup against Trump was likewise AND be consistent. seawolf isn’t interested in intellectual consistency. He hates the bad orange man because he’s told he should.
Do you care whether or not Hillary and her campaign are held accountable for their actions?
No and rock and roll roll not save your immortal soul either.
The bitch lost. America – The land where anything goes and phishing g-trolls ask questions about shit that does not matter. All attempts at getting me to explain what the ‘g’ is by SSL or other aliases will be ignored. Those in the know already know.
LOL you always go back to your safe space.
hmuller
“That’s called changing the subject.”
Colin Flaherty proves that black victimization is a myth with endless videos of black on white violence without corresponding evidence of anything in the other direction. When asked the reasons for this behaviour or what he proposes should be done about it he refuses to get drawn in, because this is just deflection.
This happens with all these collective fantasies, including Russiagate.
Yeah right. As if She doesn’t matter. As if she has no power and isn’t the Leader of millions of fanatical cat women, career women and their cuck husbands.
When push come to shove, you have no more intellectual integrity than Sea.
Safe space f-that, if I use a cash machine I don’t want it to eat my debit card.
Seawolf – “impeaching Clinton for getting a blowjob and lying about it.” I have to give you credit for including the “lying about it” part. Most democrats just said they were impeaching Clinton for getting a blowjob, because of course republicans are all a bunch of sexually repressed old farts who were just jealous because they weren’t getting any.
It’s that “lying about it” that makes a difference. Or should I say “lying about it under oath” (in a deposition for a sexual harassment suit no less) which makes it a crime. Which is required for impeachment. Which a two year investigation in search of a crime has failed to produce. I guess you can say that two years of hysterical wailing for impeachment with no crime fell a little short of an attempted coup, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.
What actions are you ascribing he need be held accountable for?
Obama set the bar pretty high or low depending on your point of view for misdeeds that are not punished.
Being a troll to people that don’t like you is not a crime, nasty tweets is not either.
The narrative that Trump did anything but win an election is pretty much dead and after all the nasty business the DNC did to push Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders out lets be honest as odious as Trump may be he is more transparent than the other two sides the very corrupt DNC and the spineless Republicans.
Corruption like we have been seeing destroys countries and the peoples faith in agencies like the FEEBEES and the d.0h.jay.
What did Assange actually do? He exposed a very rotten organization that was preparing to shoot one of its own to promote an even more rotten HRC. I am still amazed that Sanders did not even raise a little stink over what happened. Makes you wonder what he would do in negotiations with anyone.
Julian will be looked upon as a hero in the future as the corruption of the Dems is brought to light more and more.
Maybe Seth Rich will get justice as part of the deal.
@johnAZ-
He stole secret documents and published them.
Even Sandy Berger who was caught red handed with secret documents in his shorts did not publish them.
JA will be held accountable to some degree but the whistleblower protection written into law should shield some of his actions but not all of them.
Benr
He stole secret documents from a corrupt organization and embarrassed the Deep State for what it is. The Deep State cannot stand this in its divide and conquer games.
The entire Intelligence group of the US has been corrupted by the Deep State and everything is suspect.
I am against anything that is involved with the Deep State. If they achieve their aims, the US as the bastion of liberty for humanity will be history. The job of this country is to give its people security and equal economic opportunity,
Not welfare!
Yes, stealing from criminals are giving back to those stolen from isn’t a crime. In this case, the items are cognitive not physical, but the the Principle remains. Ben, Robin Hood was the righteous man, not the Sheriff of Notingham.
Along Boeing field is a row of tracks between the runways and the interstate. The runways are a couple of miles long and while the musical chair game of faux Trump harassment goes on oil trains and coal trains going north to Canadian facilities only get longer. The ocean is beginning to warm in new dynamics of the global warming saga which will put Florida under water. Regulations and taxes are being slashed as if Trumps little hands were wrapped around the hilt of a swinging katana. No good can come of the Trump tenure. Time is wasting away and a very bad future is imminent. Nothing is being done to prepare the way for a prosperous America. Instead Trump builds a new
rentier economy which will benefit only the few.
Action, lack of action, with Trump it is all the same. He cultivates chaos.
And the democrats should have been pushing forward on the policies that you care about but they have not. They are clearly part of the failure.
Have you been eating deer poopies again doggie?
Accountable for his actions. <- Correction – Or lack thereof.
Hmmm ok. But doesn’t that change the dynamic of the statement?
Frankly I did not know what to expect because I am still having a hard time believing that America and it’s people have become such a farce filled with far too many ignorant, self centered-uncaring idiots. How the country doesn’t just stop in it’s tracks and fall on it face is beyond me. I can understand why our corrupt, decadent “leadership” acts as badly as it does because they are all shit. How and why the general public accepts it and even is fool enough to takes sides for and against it sucks any and all of the hope I might have within me that we might one day recover. We don’t deserve to get better, we have earned oblivion.
No Walter. We don’t all deserve oblivion. Not everyone in the general public has been completely snowed.
As Tony Bennett told Stephen Boyd, “When you lay down with pigs you get up smelling like garbage.” There is guilt by association you know. We allowed this once great nation to turn into the garbage pile it is today. It was once a government of the people, by the people, for the people. Today, all the people do is maybe vote once a year and then bitch about the results. I can make a great case that Americans have failed to play their part and it has decayed because they have so failed.
So then you think we need to get more active and revolutionary? Ultimately that is what it will take to uproot the Elite anyhow.
No my dear, not revolutionary, at least not in the violent sense. I have been on the campaign trail for myself and those I work to get elected here in my Township since 2011. At the local events and door to door I talk with hundreds of our residents a year. It is amazing that almost none of them know what type of government we have here (7 different forms are allowed by Trenton), who they have been electing or even that there are primary elections every June. Nobody goes to meetings nor do they participate in anything other than their children’s sporting activities and whatever parties they can put together or attend. Nobody does anything nor do they care.
Even the Founding Fathers knew that big urban cities would be quickly corrupted as they all have already been, but the small, local governments were what held the nation together, (hence the Electoral College). These could be kept from corrupting if the people who lived in them stayed vigilant and did what they were supposed to, not hand them over to an elite ruling class too. I am certain that I am not the only one fighting his ass off to take back our small local government, but I can assure you that few are. In the end we will fail because Americans are too busy shopping and entertaining themselves to take any part in their own governance anymore. I will continue to fight until it kills me because I am so stubborn and because I believe that fighting tyranny is far more important than actually defeating it.
Well I do agree with you Walter that most every day people are not going to take the time to participate in local government meetings, etc. Also, most people just don’t stay informed as to what is going on locally or nationally. I still feel like people are not really going to be motivated until the money and food stop flowing.
Yes Walter, as my old Professor said, In his town of 13,000 they had direct New England Town Hall Democracy. A few hundred were active. When people aren’t selected against, they will select themselves out nonetheless. Another argument for Elitism as if another was needed.
Were those few hundred the best? Probably not. Marxists know this principle and use it assiduously. On the other end, people with money to make have boundless energy as well. As Yeats said, the best lack all conviction – and that is the sign of a dead or dying civilization, killed by Capitalist and Communist fanatics. The Reign of Matter over the Spirit of Man.
So Janos, are you advocating the idea that here in America, government is not something that WE do for ourselves, but rather, is something that is done TO us?
I’m for a return to the Natural Order of those who qualify getting to vote – if they are willing and able. It obviously take leisure to study the issues as Aristotle pointed out. So? So a calibrated, hierarchical Republicanism. Isn’t this really much closer to what the Founders wanted? They expressly condemned Democracy if you recall. Voting is only for the few. That should be obvious by now.
I’ll one-up Vlad: voting and having offspring.
I cannot argue the idea that allowing any and every idiot to have an equal vote is a sure recipe for disaster and is why America is so bad off right now. How to go about correcting that problem I cannot even begin to ponder. Allowing non-citizens and those in prison to vote is ridiculous and should be stopped immediately to be sure, but preventing idiots from casting ballots, well, I got nothing for that one. Nothing that anyone would every care to subject themselves to anyway. .
Have faith in the system and the process, Walter. The FF understood about human desires of power and greed and wrote the Constitution to protect themselves and future Americans from the greed merchants. The Progressives know this and are fighting the Constitution every way they can to get their uniparty power base. These people are evil, EVIL.
It may take a revolution to get these people out of the political power positions. Jefferson stated many times that the liberty given by the Constitution will have to be defended from enemies , both foreign and DOMESTIC.
The vote is a revolution, but violence becomes necessary when the machination of the political voting process is so distorted by one side.
Sorta like right now!
JohnAZ
“the Constitution to protect themselves and future Americans from the greed merchants”.
Well, it hasn’t done much of a job of it since as long as anyone can recall. There’s as much greed & corruption (if not more) on the right as the left.
A significant piece of any solution would be congressional term limits.
It’s just abhorrent to watch helplessly while some crusty old fool is re-elected again & again – John Dingell, Robert Byrd, Strom Thurmond, Ted Kennedy & Orrin Hatch spring to mind immediately – because they are most certainly trading their position for personal enrichment over their tenure, aside from the best healthcare scheme (for free). An annual salary of $174,000 before tax is unlikely to make a person wealthy, even over 50+ years.
At some point, they also lose their grip on the reality of their electorate’s needs and issues and become ‘swamp creatures’ to varying degrees of repulsiveness.
For Walter B and the FOR us TO us post. I’m 63 years old and the 1st vote that I ever cast was for Ross Perot. I didn’t particularly agree with all of his ideas, but he was a wrench in the spokes quite like Trump who I also voted for. Again, I don’t like the man very much at all. By the way, I’ve voted in every election since that first Perot ballot and Trump was the first winner that I ever cast a vote for. I do tend to think government is something done to us rather than for us for the most part. Trump is a huuuge disappointment on all counts. Especially immigration and the military interventionism. I have been considering a run for city council in my tiny municipality, as we have a couple of members who can never agree on anything and seem to relish controversy over easily (in my opinion) solved problems. With all the money in national elections it is all rigged for the 2 party system and we desperately need a 3rd option. I understand the TO us sentiment with national politics.
Then, Mr. B, you don’t accept that the vast majority of Americans are only interested in their own material prosperity and will allow themselves to be bought and sold by the highest political bidder?. It seems to me that Americans are simply getting the leadership that mirrors themselves most accurately.
It is certainly a very prevalent attitude shotho, and yes a big part of the problem.
Walter, the GP House (2014-2016) wasted $7.8 million over 28 months on the bullshit Benghazi hearings and the resulting report was far from unbiased and fair, despite Rep Trey Gowdy’s promises.
The Mueller Report is clearly fair and unbiased. If not, it would have been condemnatory. Wasted money? That’s a matter of opinion. I think seeing democracy in action is well worth the spend compared to the effects of NOT investigating what are substantial allegations.
Besides, look at the high-quality pond scum he found and is locking or has already locked up. A great result overall, I reckon. Why should assholes like Manafort & Gates get away with outright criminal tax evasion, swindling YOU, Walter Tax Payer, out of tens, maybe hundreds, of millions of dollars, and getting away with it for decades, yet!
As well, we really DON’T KNOW precisely what he uncovered and may never know, thanks to the bizarro relationship this WH has with the shiny new A.G. an obvious sycophant to the GGG.
Oh how the TDS afflicted must be howling in their coffee this morning.
Just think How painful the TDS afflicted people must endure the next 2-6 years.
Damn that must smart you know just rip the bandage off!
Turn off what ever passes for news that you watch and take up a hobby well anything except axe throwing archery or target practice to much risk you nuts might off yourself.
MAGA.
Now if we can just get him to do the right thing on immigration and to actually build a friggin Wall. And to mention how he appreciates the White middle and working classes that helped elect him.
I think the Dems let hims stay just so they can keep telling him no on the wall. I was always against impeachment. Vote the bum out. And I think they’ve come to the same conclusion. We can stall this guy. No problem. He’ll be trotting out Paula Jones and Juanita Broderick in no time. They can two step with John McClain at the Nakatomi Plaza.
And you definitely don’t believe anything happened to Paula and Juanita?
Yet he will not. This isn’t a victory for Us because he is not of Us. This is a victory for Zionist America and Judeo-Masonic Globalists against the UN or Green (Red) Globalists.
I hate that. I certainly don’t expect him to do the things we truly need him to do at this point but I can still dream. Maybe I can somehow make the War King materialize if I dream hard enough. You know I have been trying.
Yes, my sweet.
Wow. You amaze me.
Time to declare American English as the official language of the Unites States of America. No more printing Spanish .gov documents at taxpayer expense.
Time to require conversational English skills as part of our citizenship requirements. Accept our language and culture or get out.
Plenty of socialist-leaning nations have official languages and language requirements for citizenship. This includes diversity-loving Canada and New Zealand.
New Zealand has 3 recognized national languages – English, Maori & Sign.
Amen.
Amen to Exscotticus.
“We twiddled our cigarettes and pulled our chins.”
Twiddling cigarettes is something that would not happen in today’s college classrooms, as smoking has been banned in most public places, including the college where I teach. This is true not only in the buildings, but anywhere on school property. For year or two, E-cigarettes provided a loophole, but even those were banned. Add that to the free speech concerns that constituted the inspiration for last Friday’s essay as another change on campus since our host was a student.
On another note, the part of the yield curve the Federal Reserve watches just inverted, sending another recession signal. The end of the economic expansion is coming!
When Jimmy Savile, in the 1970s, used to visit Duncroft School (for badly-behaved young ladies) he used to bring them cigarettes and some of the girls wanted more than others. But he had to give them to the headmistress, Miss Margaret Jones, who shared them out fairly. As they cannot pin anything else on him (because he did not do anything else) they can always try this angle.
In the golden age when I attended university, in the England of the late Seventies, the students used to ape the morons of 1968 (there was no draft in Britain so they had nothing to complain about). They would organize marches ad sit-ins and shout inane slogans. It was obvious that they did not know what they were talking about. I was told that one of the evil Margaret Thatcher’s evil ministers, Keith Joseph, visited on one occasion and the students engaged him in open debate, whereupon he took them to pieces.
Things are clearly much worse now.
On another note, the part of the yield curve the Federal Reserve watches just inverted, sending another recession signal. The end of the economic expansion is coming! – Neon V.
=============
Neon, re the inverted yield curve, a woman (guest panelist) on CNBC today reminded listeners of the following:
Every inverted yield curve in recent memory (maybe EVER, in fact) has preceded a recession but NOT every inverted yield curve has been followed by a recession. Translation: we are potentially on shaky ground but a recession is not a given.
Trumptopia!
Only once he deports all illegal aliens, builds the Wall, and stops all immigration. Then I will celebrate with you and we can have a toast. Until then I really just can’t be totally satisfied.
Forget and regret. Forgret the wall. It was part of the deal. You get to keep playing president, but you can’t have your wall. Coochi coochie coochie coup. I put that coup in at the end for you conspiracy nuts.
Ah so there was no conspiracy going on? I guess the DOJ and FBI were not colluding to bring Trump down? Attempting to illegally remove a President from office is not a coup attempt? Please do educate.
Keep in mind that you are responding to a devoted Russia Truther. The irony is lost on him.
“I guess the DOJ and FBI were not colluding to bring Trump down?’
SSL – I have it on good authority that “collusion is not a crime”.
Are you SURE you haven’t defended the Idiot-in-Cheif with the same words at some point in your recent life?
Ah but I didn’t say collusion was a crime. Very good of you trying to trip me up though. But in the FBI and DOJs cases it appears that their collusion led to crimes. Like submitting false evidence to the FISA court, wiretapping, leaking sensitive information, etc. I am sure we will find out.
Majella’s post prefectly sums up what passes for logic in the McResistance.
Wouldn’t the “deal” you are convinced of be a “conspiracy”? Who is the nut? Oh the irony unrealized unto yourself until now. Jajjajajja
Ah yeah, that is true! Haha seawolf! You are going to have to step it up ;-).
Step it up for what? This Rollator. Please.
Be nice and respectful!
The wall is being built now. It will be built bit by bit. Why? Because it needs to be built.
Keep dreaming John, if it makes you feel better.
He’s fixing a few fences and shit. A far cry from the “Beautiful Wall” we were promised. And even if he built it, it just doesn’t matter since he is promising a vast increase in legal immigration – including the same people the Wall is supposed to keep out. Thus he would keep faith with his Class while maintaining the appearance of keeping his word to his base. The spirit saves but the letter killeth.
I admit keeping known criminals out is something, but it won’t save our jobs. wages, or maintain our culture against the brown flood. And let’s face it, criminality is eulogized in Mexican Culture. Gangs are very well established here and they will only grow with this policy.
Yep not the beautiful and actual Wall we wanted or voted for. And he is allowing the Brown and Black tide to keep pouring in legally and so the replacement continues apace. And the cartels are establishing their power here and are a real force to be reckoned with. We are being transformed from the inside out.
Did you guys catch that story about how Mexicans are stealing the razor wire and using it in Mexico around their own homes?!
Meanwhile, Dems continue to argue that no fence is needed. All that is required is a huge billboard that reads: FREE SHIT VOTE DEMS!
Or just the deadly gangs that started in Los Angeles. Or the deadly Salvadoran Gang MS-13. They’re really strong here now.
Wouldn’t be surprised if other Hispanic nationalities can join. Some Hispanic gangs even take Whites apparently.
The gangs initiate the kids really young. So they could easily come over legally since they may not have criminal records yet – even if they’ve already killed.
I doub’t you can be satisfied.
LOL Wow ok :-).
He’s projecting his own mentality onto you. They do this constantly. Can’t own their own shit.
Talking to yourself again are you Janos. That’s not a question.
And dogs chase their own tails.
And I did see what you said seawolf before that little comment got trashed.
I don’t think it was meant as a question.
Hello James Again,
Why is it in my life absofukinlootlee EVERY scandal of any import goes back to Dallas???
“You are forced to ask: did Mr. Mueller play an honorable role in this epic, multilayered scandal? And is Mr. Mueller himself an honorable character, or something less than that? I believe we’ll find out.”
Perhaps most of the nattering crowd in DC already know the truth about
Robert Swan Mueller III
youtube.com/watch?v=G_2S-ngfXhI
Carry-on til you are carrion,
PFO
But February made me shiver
With every paper I’d deliver
Bad news on the doorstep
I couldn’t take one more step
I can’t remember if I cried
When I read about his widowed bride
But something touched me deep inside
The day the music died
Pinning one’s hopes on SDNY after Mueller’s capitulation is a lot like pinning one’s hopes on third grade swimming lessons after the Titanic went under.
That was the point.
Ex, please keep thinking that way, if it makes you feel better. The tides do turn once in a while. The SDNY is very capable as evidenced by their track record. We will see. I wouldn’t be all that smug, just yet.
Keep telling yourself that each and every morning. You will survive to 2020 that way.
@jdhines,
LOL. After the SDNY coup fails to unseat Trump, then what? You gonna pin your hopes on AOC? And then maybe some college kids marching in the street?
The difference between Mueller and SDNY is that the latter involves a corporation and a bank. CEOs enjoy a great deal of immunity from the actions of the corporations they preside over. If you require evidence, look no further than the CEOs of the institutions that sank the entire world economy from 2007-2009. Are they in jail? Look no further than Wells Fargo’s numerous scandals these past few years. Any CEOs in jail? Look no further than Deutsche Bank’s long detailed history of financing terrorists and all manner of illegal goings-on. Any CEOs in jail?
SDNY can’t unseat Trump. Only Congress can start an impeachment, and only 2/3 of the Senate can see it through. And unless SDNY comes up with voice recordings of Trump and Deutsche Bank plotting and scheming, I don’t think 2/3 of the Republican-controlled Senate will care. The main witness against Trump right now is an admitted liar seeking a reduced sentence with zero credibility.
SDNY is nothing more than a shakedown for cash. Deutsche Bank will pay a fine. They’re used to it.
Indeed, much more interesting with regard to the Russia Truth peddlers is the upcoming IG report and Huber’s work.
Well hope does spring eternal, so we’ll have to find a new hope or lose ALL hope. The examples you are citing are large PUBLIC corporations, not small, closely held corporations run by a known control freak. Apples and oranges, Ex, but you knew that.
We don’t need/want an impeachment. We learned after the Republicans dismal failure when they impeached Bill. We just need to ruin him for 2020, a far easier task, especially with someone as helpful as his Oragness, GGG.
Glad to see you are so interested in the rule of law, Ex. LOL.
Well it won’t be hard to ruin any of the Democratic contenders either so whatevs. I mean as it stands now we just found out that “Beto” feeds his wife their kids’ poop. She’s good with it. I mean that seems like something he would do and all. That is one example…
SSL – How low can you go?
A non-confirmed report of an April Fool’s Day prank and you morph it into an established pattern of behavior?
You have a great future in writing headlines for Sun and any of the other supermarket tabloid trash.
Beto does admits to writing some unusual creative stories while a teenager. Below is a sample of Beto’s work where his protagonist runs over 2 children as part of a 38 person killing spree.
“As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.”
foxnews.com/politics/beto-orourke-apologizes-for-joke-about-wife-teenage-murder-fiction
Today (after countless mass killings), a SWAT team might arrest a teen for such writings under the “better safe than sorry” doctrine.
But is Beto mentally sound? Have you seen him wearing a sheep’s mask and tight leotards while playing with his odd band? You decide.
washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/23/beto-orourke-sings-in-a-sheep-mask-tight-onesie-in/
Well it is kinda strange no? I understand practical jokes. But patterns of behavior have been established. That is unless it is all acting. He may be pushing for a reality show type persona since he would theoretically face off with a reality TV star.
“SDNY can’t unseat Trump. Only Congress can start an impeachment, and only 2/3 of the Senate can see it through”
Impeachment, sure, but the general election in 2020 is where the actual PEOPLE get their say, and it will be a resounding ‘GTF out of here!”.
He was repudiated & rejected in 2016 by a clear majority of voters.
The way things are heading in the economy, the mid-west that gave him the razor-thin margin of 30,000 votes that flipped the Electoral College his way have already evaporated. Trump, if he’s not primaried into oblivion by some clear-thinking, untainted Republicans first, will lose Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, likely Ohio & Michigan to boot. See you later Fuckface von Clownstick.
I wouldn’t get too comfortable. I agree Trump shouldn’t be comfortable either.
So, we finally have a conclusion to this national nightmare? Not! This spasm of regret and revenge will continue for, at least, two more years. And, this, in the face of a mountainous growth in national indebtedness, declines in every social institution, military intervention everywhere that doesn’t suit our idea of ‘representative’ democracy, open borders which puts paid to the idea of sovereignty and a citizenry enthralled with its ‘rights’ and entitlements. A nation of 325 million tweeters – why not?
“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime”.
— Lavrenty Beria
Head of Stalins secret police, 1941.
Brh
‘Colluding’ was never a crime to begin with. Modernity has eliminated the need to find a crime that actually exists. Colluding with the big bear would have been unpopular and that is all that matters.
As sick a puppy as Beria the serial rapist was, (he was always grabbing pussy and never asked first) the crimes made up were real crimes. The Russian public then was obviously smarter than America is now. Russians would have wanted to know where “colluding’ was in their legal code. Instead it is OK to just makes shit up that makes no sense and say it makes sense to the American public and let the echo chamber take care of the rest.
And today here more time has been wasted on this national snipe hunt. Those with no direction lead the blind and those looting the store have no buyers remorse. None at all.
Very appropriate quote BRH!
In Australia the police went digging for dirt on Cardinal Pell, before any accusations were made, to see if there were any crimes he could be tried for. This is called ‘trawling’ and became the norm. In Britain ‘victims’ were asked to step forward and make their accusation, and were assured that ‘You will be believed’. What could possibly go wrong?
A Portuguese journalist had a narrow escape during the Casa Pia witch hunt.
“Jorge Van Krieken, whose researches were, until 2007, documented on his website, ReporterX.net, is a dissenting freelance journalist who values his independence above all else and has published many articles about the Casa Pia scandal.
“In 2004 he published an article in 24 Horas about what is perhaps the most shocking aspect of the entire case — the role played by the ‘album’ of photos which had been used by the police as a means of gathering allegations. It transpired that the same album which had been used to seek allegations against Paulo Pedroso had been used against all the defendants who are currently standing trial. The first edition of the album, compiled at the outset of the case, contained photographs of some 30 different people. The second edition had photos of 84 people, and the third edition contained 127 people, whose names were eventually made public.
“In order to render it ‘fair’, the album supposedly included the photos of non-suspects as well as suspects. The alleged victims identified the men they said had abused them by picking from photos which included the Portuguese president, Jorge Sampaio, Cardinal Patriarch José Policarpo, the socialist leader Ferro Rodrigues, the footballer Eusebio, artists, entertainers and a host of other figures including Paulo Pedroso, Herman José and all of the five high-profile defendants who were recently convicted.
“Most disturbingly of all, the album also included journalists who had been critical of the investigation. When he studied the list of those featured in its third edition, Van Krieken discovered that he appeared as number 98. He still counts himself fortunate that, perhaps because his photo was a late addition to the gallery, he did not himself become a victim of false allegations.
“What the final edition of the album clearly demonstrated, however, is that Van Krieken had already become a marked man. In February 2006 he became the focus of national attention once again when one of his stories led to a police raid and the confiscation of his computer.”
richardwebster.net/casa-pia-carlos-cruz-reporterX.html
Sean Coleman,
You say the Australian police “went digging for dirt on Cardinal Pell, before any accusations were made,” Maybe there were victims who privately came to the police and revealed info before the public media circus began. Or are you so close to the case investigators that you know the chronology of every detail?
Under our system of law the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty. You’ve taken that a step further. They are presumed innocent even after conviction.
That said, are innocent people sometimes convicted? Oh, most definitely.
Are all accused Catholic priests innocent of pedophilia? I’d say the odds are impossible.
With that much smoke, there must be a fire.
“You say the Australian police “went digging for dirt on Cardinal Pell, before any accusations were made,” Maybe there were victims who privately came to the police and revealed info before the public media circus began. Or are you so close to the case investigators that you know the chronology of every detail?”
Yes, maybe there were victims who privately went to the police first. It is possible but I think it is unlikely in the light of similar cases around the world. Am I so close to the case? No, not at all. Are you? A poster on a recent thread here seemed to think that he was better informed, however, and told me that Pell was not being tried again for an earlier court case which ended with a hung jury (10 to 2; the 10 finding him innocent). He argued that Pell was being tried on different charges and cited as his reference a book which appears to be a hatchet job. So I suppose I know at least as much as the ignoramuses posting here.
“Under our system of law the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty. You’ve taken that a step further. They are presumed innocent even after conviction.”
This is being deliberately obtuse.
Firstly, the police trawled for allegations against him. (This insane practice appears to have developed as a result of the dismantling of the protections which had been built up over many decades to protect defendants to disallow the use of similar fact evidence except in strictly limited circumstances: richardwebster.net/similarfactevidence.html). If you trawl amongst the right people, say habitual drug users or criminals, then you are practically guaranteed to get them. We know that one of Pell’s accusers was a drug user (and also that he had admitted to his mother before his death that Pell had not assaulted him).
To be clear, do you support police trawling?
Secondly, there appears to be a fiction that in a witch hunt (such as there is in Australia) separate abuse accusations of a high profile defendant will not be affected by the hysteria and also that these accusations are independent of each other (as might have once been plausible, before the invention of the postal system and the telegraph, let alone social media).
Thirdly, ever one of the high-profile abuse cases involving celebrities and well-known public figures (including bishops) that I have looked at, albeit usually without digging deep, have turned out to be very dodgy indeed, to say the least. That includes Michael Jackson (whose nephew, I think, made the point that just ten minutes research on the internet about his uncle’s two accusers would be enough) . Even so I would not take the step of ‘presuming’ innocence and you might note that in my posts under our host’s recent article about Jackson that I was prepared to accept that Jackson might be the exception that proves the rule, that there is a first time for anything. As it turns out, this latest trial and conviction by documentary was no more convincing than its predecessors, which is saying a lot.
Now, can I ask you how much you have looked into the Pell case or indeed any of the cases? It would appear (I won’t ‘presume’) from your remarks that this is close to zero.
From our last exchange I do presume this time that you do not think you need to do this because you are disgusted by child abuse. And you strongly infer that I, on the other hand, am not disgusted by it. Even a half-idiot will understand that defending innocent men from false alllegations is a far cry from excusing the crime. So what excuse do you have?
I think your emotional need to cling to this fantasy prevents you from examining the copious evidence, both against Pell and the many other unjustly accused, and indeed from acknowledging that there is even a possibility that he might be innocent.
In view of the copious information I have offered both to yourself and others on this blog you have no excuse for not studying the subject of contemporary witch hunts. I believe the study of collective fantasy is perhaps the most urgent task there is now but you will not do it. And if you are considering dismissing my arguments on the grounds of verbosity just stop and think. That would just be looking for excuses.
“With that much smoke, there must be a fire.”
As a general principle not really. In many cases there has been a great deal of smoke but none of it was coming from any fire.
A few weeks ago you told me you thought Jimmy Savile had nothing to do with the royal family. I provided a link to photos of him with the royals over the years. In fact his connection to the royals was common knowledge to all but you.
So don’t tell me how well informed you are and I’m not.
hmuller
This is the first part of your post then:
“That whole deal with Jimmy Savile shows how incompetent and/or corrupted the so called news media truly is. 1) That they never exposed him in life and 2) They dare not ask the right questions now.
“Questions such as – how could he pal around with the royal family for years, going “on holiday” with them scores of times? Didn’t MI5 investigate him? Did security find nothing? Or did they find something but decided to say nothing.
“Or most likely the Royals knew what he was and he serviced their needs as a procurer of children. They are all as perverted and degenerate as Savile. No journalist starts asking the obvious questions because that’s where it leads.”
I had forgotten how off the wall your comment was. “Serviced their needs”?
Here is the relevant part of my reply:
“Firstly, that he was friends with the Royal Family. I am pretty sure he was not. They are very careful who they get close to surely. It is also said that he spent several Christmases at Chequers with Margaret Thatcher. Everyone says so, so it must be true. But, again, it is not true. Thatcher’s daughter, journalist Carol, denies he spent even one Christmas there. Chequers is near Stoke Mandeville hospital where Savile raised millions of pounds to build a whole new wing for the severely disabled and it seems he dropped in on Thatcher once or twice around Christmas. Jimmy was a massive self-publicist (a pioneer in the field) and would have exaggerated his ties with the great and the good but you can be sure that they would have kept him at arms length, for class reasons more than anything.”
So I did not say he “had nothing to do” with the Royal Family, I said they were not friends. It seems likely Jim introduced Princess Alexandra (who? exactly) to Duncroft School (for disturbed and criminal girls) and he certainly developed a friendship with Charles and Diana, as well as with Margaret Thatcher, but this was all strictly in the context of his non-stop charity work (he practically built a hospital by himself). This is emphatically not the same thing as being ‘friends’ with them, going out for dinners and drinks (he did not drink anyway, or own a computer) or going on holiday.
jimcannotfixthis.blogspot.com/2016/11/?view=classic
You also wrote this:
“This from the Washington post in 2014, 3 years after Savile’s death:
““In all, Savile is believed to have abused at least 500 girls and boys, some as young as two, most between 13 and 15, as well as countless adults ranging up to 75 years old. With unfettered access to Leeds General Infirmary, the health service report said, he raped and fondled boys, girls, men and women in offices and corridors. He also allegedly committed sexual acts on dead bodies,”
Is this the same WP that was convinced of Russiagate? Seriously, Mr Muller, you are sensible in other matters and yet you swallow this? I really do think this collective fantasy issue is the most pressing of our problems. A line from this American character called ‘Razorfist’ comes to mind. In an entertaining series of YT videos dismantling the latest instalment of the Jackson myth he counters an objection that assuming Jacko’s guilt is just common sense: something along the lines of “It’s not about common sense, it’s about doing your f***ing research!!!”
One of the paradoxes of the media is that they are uniquely powerful yet they are also incredibly stupid. They do not ‘speak truth to power’ and I doubt they ever did. What they do do is exist as an all-embracing alternative reality, a fantasy world where everything is possible and nothing has anything but transient value.
Sean Coleman,
I share your disdain for the mainstream media. Is
Does that mean everything they say a complete lie? I think we’d have to agree that lying 100% of the time would quickly discredit anyone. So they mix facts with opinion with distortion with spin with bold-faced lies in one big propaganda cocktail – happily swallowed by the masses.
You think the MSM is lying about Michael Jackson, Cardinal Pell, Jimmy Savile etc al regarding pedophilia. Fine. For all I know maybe they are. It’s a minor matter to me,
The big fish in the pedophilia world have yet to be exposed. When the Clintons and Bushes stand accused I hope you won’t automatically declare them innocent because “it’s a witch hunt” and all witch hunts are false. Allow for the possibility that sometimes the accused are guilty.
hmuller
Of course nobody thinks the mainstream media lie about everything. A humorous columnist here once wrote that half of what they say is true, the problem being you don’t know which half. Richard Webster wrote an excellent two-part article about the history of campaigning journalism in Britain (Flat Earth News – on his Sceptical Essays webiste) in which he argued persuasively that the role of the journalist was never to find the truth. In important matters they almost always get it completely wrong, as in the following collective fantasies: mass immigration, crime and punishment, AGW, black victimisation, Dr Andrew Wakefield The Great Fraud, anti-depressants, Russiagate, Evil Trump, abortion on demand, drugs, education. The list goes on and on and can be summed up as ‘fake news’. But it is in the area of the ‘abuse’ witch hunts that the fantasy is at its most intense and the gap from reality at its widest. In these things the media almost invariably get it consistently wrong, indeed where they are their most spectacularly deranged. There is no rule that says that all of these sensational scandals affecting either celebrities or bishops will always be wrong, but it is just that of the handful I, and others, have looked at all of them were wholly unconvincing.
In his classic dissection of the North Wales ‘Children’s’ Homes witch hunt (in inverted commas because these were teenagers), The Secret Of Bryn Estyn, Webster (who died about ten years ago) notes that the so-called serious newspapers are worse offenders than the popular press (what we call ‘the tabloids’ or ‘the red tops’ over here). (The serious papers are often referred to as the broadsheets. Hitchens calls them ‘the unpopular press’.)
There appears to be a strong correlation between an academic education and belief in these fantasies. Or rather, such an education removes one’s natural immunity. ‘Ordinary people’ (or your ‘Deplorables’) on the other hand don’t fall for them so easily, if at all. However, they seem to believe that the ‘elites’ are all paedophiles and are conspiring against them. Liars and fantasists (or which there is no shortage) exploit the insanity of both groups.
I happened on the following comment (or part of a comment) today:
“As the Marxist Malcolm X said :” the media is the most powerful entity on earth as it has the power to make the innocent guilty and the guilty innocent and that is real power”.
“We know that is true but what I find fascinating is that the general public – or the masses as Malcolm called them- often aknowledge that they know the media lies to them but they will also cherry pick some parts to believe and the Jimmy Savile saga is one.
“Or do I have to again quote as first pointed out on here, the famous Dan Davies article just after Savile died in which he described Savile as having a “Heart of Gold” amongst other plaudits but less than 2 years later reversed his decision without so much as a how’s your father…
“So when I, in a twitter encounter, challenged one of more favoured Australian broadcasters , Mark Colvin on ABC National radio, one of the countries most respected journalists as he announced he would interview Dan Davies that he MUST ask Davies why, if as he claimed he “knew Jimmy Savile better than anyone else” and claimed to be his official biographer, that 2 years earlier he praised Jimmy to the hilt but did the opposite to flog a book, that Colvin must challenge him on this as any journalist worth their salt would.
“Instead he chose to block me (not unusual) and gave Davies a 15 minute advertisment without a single hard question.”
And this reply:
“I would only add the correction that Dan the Man switched inside one year.
His laudatory article was on October 31 2011
His “sordid slaves” article was on 6th October 2012.”
jimcannotfixthis.blogspot.com/2015/02/#!/2015/02/up-workers.html
As for Jacko just spend ten minutes looking up the criticism of the documentary. It seems the mother of one of the two accusers said that she danced for joy on hearing of his death because he could not hurt any more children. Yet her son’s ‘re-evaluation’ of what happened (he had testified twice before that nothing happened) came some years later and he said he had told nobody. (I would need to check this out of course, if I get the time, but it is typical of the dismal level of thinking in these affairs.)
Just one final thing. You talk about the media ‘lying’. There is deceit, obviously, and a lot of it, but I think it is more about self-delusion. Usually they are not deliberately lying but they do not check the facts and when they do lie I think it is because they are so convinced in the righteousness of their overall cause that they feel justified in telling what they imagine to be ‘white lies’. I think this must-read article by Webster gives as good an idea of this as anything else you will find.
richardwebster.net/cleared.html
Just to add that I don’t believe the usual rationalisations of journalstic lies and fantasy, that they are under pressure from the media corporations or the government or the ‘One Percent’ (we can exclude the Vatican and the other crazy explanations). The government are afraid of the media rather than the other way round, and together with the media owners and the One Percent (and we can include the Vatican and the Freemasons here) they share the same stupid delusions as the media.
As an example, in a recent podcast Colin Flaherty mentioned a local newspaper which had been losing readership and money as a result of its stupid ideological ‘progressive’ reporting. New owners came in and wanted to turn it around but the journalists ‘doubled down’ and continued as before, only more so.
The journalists are the biggest believers in the great fantasy and I despise them.
I don’t like the Clintons but why on earth would they be paedophiles? Come on, snap out of it! These things are insidious but dangerous to your health, like Tolkein’s Ring.
Arrest Hillary now.
Yes please do!!!
Right. Please wish in one hand and shit in the other, and see which one fills up first.
You’re just mad JD. It will be ok.
G_d, I hope so. Do you mean the GGG nightmare will go away someday? Really? Thank the good lord!
It’s unlikely, despite the mountains of evidence. That said, Trump is big on revenge, and he did say she’d be in jail in the middle of a televised national debate.
Fingers crossed 🙂
I am afraid too that no one with a D behind their name will ever get in trouble for anything. But one can always hope.
SDNY just grabbed Avenatti. Let’s see 😀
I saw that. Seems pretty interesting. Maybe coincidental? He bonded out but it looks like he is in big trouble.
Again, not a Trump fan as he is a complete buffoon and ass-
The leftist’s are already switching to obstruction.
Trump very publicly shouted for 2 years that he did nothing and this was a witch hunt.
Now we seem to know that is true.
The leftist’s now seem to want to go after Trump for calling them on their BS for 2 tears.
Good luck with that!
I still really think this is a deal, as is T’s re-election in 2020, to keep what really occurred here out of the public arena. LP has supposedly sang and tied it all the way up the food chain to O, back to a verifiable date it was hatched (the investigation portion) in a December 2016 White house meeting.
I predict much bluster from the Dems but they are way too dirty to push hard.
Much fun and the continued destruction of reality.
My hope is the d’s implode and splinter and reform under a more sane platform.
Shortly after the R’s implode and both sides come back to a more sane center.
Meanwhile I miss the bull MOOSE PARTY OR THE Whigs.
What forces this is the pressure from the voting public. Vote wisely!
Money laundering is a very serious crime. GGG does have VERY close connections with the Russians (non-election related), Deutsche Bank (both known MONEY LAUNDERERS) and sells a lot of RE in tax havens to shell corporations. To anyone who knows money laundering, this is all RED FLAG territory. I’m just saying, that the fireworks have not really begin, so don’t leave the parking lot yet!
Shall we address the Clinton Foundation, the greatest money laundry in history. The Trump group are small in comparison. And oh yeah, who were the main targets for the Clintons? The Russians.
Wanna know why Pelosi is starting to mute the impeachment furor? Because she knows that the Dems are going to get hammered worse than the Right.
Again and again, the Deep State is the central problem in the US. Both sides are culpable, and the only guy who decries them both is the president.
Sure, let’s. ANYONE who is guilty of money laundering should be brought before the bar (no pun, etc). Let the investigations BEGIN into HRC et al!
Thank you hines. Bill Ayers said twenty five million White Americans had to disappear. Maybe that twenty five will be you and yours not me and mine.
That will involve the Bush family as well as Clintons and many Clinton cronies.
Wonder how many will have bizarre things happen to them should this investigation begin in reality.
Janos, say it ain’t so……
youtube.com/watch?v=R2pMkkXIDrM
Money laundering jd? Why it is what keeps the American financial system alive:
dillonreadandco.com/rjr-nabisco/
The Clinton Foundation is being investigated as I understand. Just as the Podesta Group was before being quietly shuttered. The Wiener laptop seems to have had all kinds of information on it.
The previous Inspector General’s report also noted the Clinton Foundation was involved in crimes against children.
Janos,
You can only hope. My WASPy forebearers have been in this country many, many years. On my mother’s side, just a few years after the Mayflower. Hope in one hand and shit in the other and observe which fills up first.
Yeah and imagine if any of those worthies could listen in on you and me. People like Cotton Mather, Governor Bradford, the Indian killer Miles Standish – would they feel closer to you or me? Knowing you were their descendant would shame them indeed.
On to the next red herring!
My your life must blow rabid horny goats right now.
Janos, They would feel much closer to me.
>>> Money laundering is a very serious crime.
It is. And yet, go read how many times Deutsche Bank has been busted for it over the decades. Any CEOs go to jail? Any BoDs? If you think it’s hard to put a bankster CEO in jail, try a sitting president.
Damn Nazi Huns.
He doesn’t have to be put in jail, it’s perfectly fine that he goes scott free, just that he isn’t reelected is the important matter and that, Ex, IMHO, is a lead pipe cinch. See previous midterms. LOL.
>>> See previous midterms. LOL.
So when Republicans decimated Dems in the 2010 midterms, did that stop Obama from being re-elected in 2012?
It’s common for the President’s party to lose in the midterm. This is true of both parties. It signifies nothing with regard to second term chances.
Seek counseling. Your TDS is raging.
not a Trump fan as he is a complete buffoon and ass – fugeguy
==============
In this same ilk of ad hominem I prefer the more colorful asswipe or asshat.
Ex, GGG is no B. H. Obama. He isn’t fit to shine Obama’s shoes. Please, don’t be ridiculous. LOL.
With Trump I think this is more observational than an ad hominem…just sayin
Doesn’t this remind you of the Watergate scandal? By the way, both incidents, among other things, were an informational pretext to the demonstration of the power of the media, and it seems that both performances were staged by the same director according to the same scenario. In any case, they simply coincide stylistically, and then they found the spoons, but the sediment remained.
It must be said that since Watergate, which became the banner of the free world and almost the apotheosis of Jeffersonian democracy, revealed pornographic allusions similar to sexually-bathroom details, not without humor woven into the most important events and often fraught with the death of many people, a trademark of some very influential political force that demonstratively cracks down on daring to challenge it.
Moreover, another marker of this force is a very specific attitude towards historical Russia and Orthodoxy, and the events in US demonstrated the complete coincidence of these markers.
This force acts rather brazenly over the heads of Presidents and Prime Ministers, bypassing all the written and unwritten laws, and only the stylistic unity of completely different events, which cannot be accidental, allows the old subject of history to be recognized, brilliantly described by Honore de Balzac in the “Human comedy”.
The back-story of the non-impeachment of Donald Trump, may be in the file which the the US Department of Justice Inspector General acknowledged receiving the other month, a file detailing alleged major criminal acts of Robert Mueller himself.
File talks about Mueller indulging big crimes as FBI director, helping Mueller’s own eventual law firm to defraud millions out of a Hillary donor, with bribery of two USA federal judges, & threats to kill an ex-DOJ employee, with Mueller getting a big payday after he indulged it all as FBI chief, Mueller getting funds channelled from a criminal outfit based in the UK.
The file was referenced in President Trump’s tweets, a photo meme of Mueller in jail, and the President saying, “Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller”
This file, in the hands of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees as well as Trump’s lawyers, may have helped seal a ‘deal’ in which Trump is left untouched, whilst Mueller too (and Hillary etc as well?) get a pass on crimes that might have put Robert Mueller himself behind bars.
‘Report on evidence of felonies violating Civil Rights, and bribery by foreign agents, implicating United States Special Counsel Robert S Mueller III as a criminally-tainted agent of foreign & racketeering interests’
docdroid.net/eVAAjIq/doj-ig-memo-mueller-bribery-extortion.pdf
The Deep State is rotten to the core, all of it. Washington, DC is beyond Hope, its character is inborn. My original interest in Trump was ignited because of his desire to unseat the Deep State. I get angry when he back steps from this aim, but I believe his ultimate aim is tearing down the rot.
Only so his faction (Neo-Conservatism and the Judeo-Maons) can step in and resume their Crusade against Islam and every other non-New World Order state. Of course, the Neo-Liberals want the same thing. But those who lead will get the profits and the glory. It will all be much the same to us I’m afraid.
JohnAZ – “I believe his ultimate aim is tearing down the rot.”
Please explain the motivation for this overtly ‘rotten’ and corrupt individual would have sum an aim?
Also, when did he have this laudable Damascene moment, given he looked as surprised as me when he appeared to win in 2016?
Do lesbians suffer from “penis envy” ? Perhaps more than normal women.
The New York Times exonerated itself this morning with a front page re-report of the report, and notes that Dems “vow to push ahead and investigate” but, this was printed “below the fold”. Well done, New York Times. The editorial staff points out that our “nothingburger” was a four page summary and the full report is not released by A.G. Barr. It also notes that six defendants are jail, for criminal acts, who were all handpicked members of Trump coiterie, and that Mueller’s report explicitly does not exonerate the president.
Russian interfered, and largely got away with it. I guess they have to interfere with support for the losing candidate to get comeuppance. In any case they will be at it in 2020.
And we all know the NYT is the arbiter of truth in all things!
Yes, especially about Iraqi WMDs!
Russia stirs the pot from both directions. Who was supplying the Dems with all the dossier support to try to unseat Trump? People get real, they are playing both sides off on each other. And with the stupidity of the American polity, they are succeeding. Use the Mueller report to stop Russia from using technology to control the Deep State. And not just Russia. Plug the holes. America, first!
Indeed. China, Israel, Iran, Sunni Islam, the EU, etc.
Congratulations Trumpers, Conservatives, Republicans and Jim!
GGG has won this battle decisively and I, for one, accept the results wholeheartedly.
It’s good for the country that the collusion question is finally put to bed. However, there are still a lot of questions on other issues, obstruction of justice being the main one, but several others (eg money laundering) as well.
Also, I can’t quite get past the feeling that, with Rosenstein so chummy with Barr, and Barr’s public letter of application for the AG job and his decades long friendship with Mueller, that somehow the FIX WAS IN, but maybe I’m wrong. Note, that all those involved are card carrying Republicans, right? Can you imagine the hue and cry if the decision went the other way and they were full-fledged Dems? I’m just saying.
It just seems a little to “neat” from my point of view, but I will concede that the collusion issue (NO COLLUSION) is over. We can also state emphatically that Mueller didn’t turn out to be the devil his-self with a bunch of angry Democrats in tow that GGG painted him to be. Funny how things work out.
So, congrats on winning this important battle Right Wingers, but the war is far from over. The game is long (SDNY) and there are many cards!
JDH
JDH
You have conveniently forgotten that ALL of Mueller’s investigation team were Dems.
That is BS John. No fabricating, please.
Got you on this one, jdh. Just fact checked this. 17 investigators working for Mueller, 13 registered Dems, no registered GOP. The only GOPer was Mueller hinself a confirmed Deep Stater. 4 of the 13 were heavy donators to the Clinton campaign.
And even with this bias, they couldn’t make up enough stuff to get Trump.
No fabricating done, dude.
Well, if that is true John, yes you got me. I concede that point.
Really?
washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2018/03/18/trump-said-muellers-team-has-13-hardened-democra…
OMG – please stop. Do you really think this is good for the country? I don’t think we will ever recover from this level of hatred and hysteria.
Hate does abound in this environment. We can lay it all at the doorstep of NEWT GINGRICH and his scorched earth policy, but more on that later, much later. Do you remember when the Rs loved obstructing their foe BHO at every turn? Well, what do you expect to happen after they do that for 8 years??? You reap what you sow, as it were. Even after BHO handed them the olive branch… the door was slammed in his face.
Obama was a creep and had to be foiled. He ran guns to Mexico in order to try and overturn the 2nd Amendment. Used the IRS against Christians. Without a doubt, the most corrupt Administration in US history. And no doubt, involved in all this as well.
So say you, but you are not credible my dear Janos.
Obama and Eric holder did do gun running in Mexico and Obama’s IRS specifically targeted Christian and Tea Party groups for audit and harassment. These issues are very easily found in a simple online search. But wow, no one ever got into trouble for those things. Funny how justice only works one way isn’t it. Now go try to find some credibility and call us back when you find it.
We will not. It will end badly. Too much, too far, too different. Recovery is not in the cards anymore.
I know many disagree with me, but I lay this squarely at the feet of the Conservative movement since Reagan. In 1980 the GOP started playing a much nastier, take no prisoners, never compromise game and this is where we find ourselves.
If you look at things objectively, the Right went MUCH further to the right and the Left stayed about where they have always been, for the most part. The Far Right is just no earthly good IMHO. God’s people, my arse.
SSL,
>>> “Obama and Eric holder did do gun running in Mexico…”
I thought you guys adore guns; what’s the problem? The more the merrier, n’est pas? What’s a few assault rifles amongst good friends… Mexican friends that are going to pay for our wall!!! LOL.
Those kind of comments show that you are not a serious person, jdhines. Selling guns to narco-terrorists who have killed thousands of Mexicans is not a matter for cavalier chuckling. Your contempt for the value of brown lives should make you a social pariah among your virtue signalling white liberal cronies.
The purported justification for “Operation Fast and Furious” is utter bullshit, i.e. that somehow they were going to track the guns to the drug kingpins.
First of all, guns stay in the hands of foot soldiers; they don’t all wind up in the General’s gun closet. Secondly, how would you track these guns? Did they have beaconing devices built in? I think not.
The truth is that the US deep state was working with some of the Mexican drug cartels in a highly profitable business. Look at what they’ve been doing for over 17 years now, marketing Afghanistan’s opium crop. The fact that the CIA and deep state are into the international drug trade is the worst kept secret on earth. If you don’t know it, jdhines, you should enlighten yourself!
Trump was open (and vulgar) in public.
Calling the other side delusional, dumb and on a witch hunt is unsavory but since it turned out to be true- very funny indeed. Obstruction- good luck!
2 years of the Dems telling, shouting to everyone that Trump was a traitor and guilty of collusion, not mention how smart the Dems are and how dumb everyone else was for not seeing the collusion… Well another leftist fantasy and act of projection revealed for what it is.
If you push too hard, you will find that there are individuals who are guilty of treason but it won’t be who you think.
Trump is an A-hole. We agree on that but the fact you don’t like him does not justify committing criminal acts and manufacturing something to get him out of office. Which is what happened here.
Leave him alone and he’ll most likely fail all on his own. Keep pillorying him and you will guarantee yourself 4 more years of him.
Your choice grass hopper- choose well (or not).
I’ll put my money on Money Laundering, no pun etc. Let us be patient and give the SDNY plenty of time to develop a case and bring it right around October 2020. Can you say October surprise?
History would show that the opposition gets one chance to take out the King. After that he is pretty much teflon.
If ya’ll just get out of the way I’m sure Trump can screw himself but you keep stopping him.
Tom Hagen:
When a plot against the Emperor failed… the plotters were always given a chance to let their families keep their fortunes. Right?
Frank Pentangeli:
Yeah, but only the rich guys, Tom. The little guys got knocked off and all their estates went to the Emperors. Unless they went home and killed themselves, then nothing happened. And the families… the families were taken care of.
Tom Hagen:
That was a good break. A nice deal.
Frank Pentangeli:
Yeah… They went home… and sat in a hot bath… opened up their veins… and bled to death… and sometimes they had a little party before they did it.
Asoka/Janet – you’re still posting from Arlington, VA, right? And how much do “they” pay you?
who is this question posed to?
jdhines
debt,
>>> “Back when you were asoka you were black and lived in an adobe hut in NW New Mexican. Then K-dog outed you and showed that you were posting from Arlington, VA – a government troll. That was the end of asoka. Then came Janet, a white female. And now jdhines. Like Hillary you tell one lie after another.”
Wow, you finally figured the whole scheme out. You got me fair and square debt…….. NOT! Nice try, JDH
I don’t live in Arlington, I live in beautiful LA!
That’s L.A., CA
Well you said you lived in the DC area months ago so you must have moved sometime in between. I have a good memory and I am sort of an administrative assistant here so watch out ;-).
SSL, Check your records, I never, ever said I live in DC. It’s not a bad town for a visit, but… L.A. is crowded enough and the traffic!
That’s a lot of records to go through plus the blog you linked to in October
trueblueprog.com/2018/10/19/disgusting-behavior-of-republicans/
no longer works. I am pretty sure you mentioned being in the DC area. I am happy to admit I am wrong if you say so. Didn’t you say at least that you were from the East Coast originally?
Back when you were asoka you were black and lived in an adobe hut in NW New Mexican. Then K-dog outed you and showed that you were posting from Arlington, VA – a government troll. That was the end of asoka. Then came Janet, a white female. And now jdhines. Like Hillary you tell one lie after another.
Jdhines,
Yes, you Trump haters are like that Whack-A-Mole game. When discredited and pounded down as liars, you just pop up from another hidey-hole with more lies.
As your ilk are led away to detention at GITMO, just remember that weaponizing the legal process was your idea. Now it’s time to pay for the mountain of treason and corruption of which you are guilty.
HM,
Spoken like a true Fascist. I am not saying you are a Fascist, just that you speak like one. Are you a Fascist HM? Also, we all know who the most prolific liar is by FAR, don’t we? Of that, there can be no question. GGG his-self is the LIAR KING of all time, but you knew that. You just choose to “look the other way.” How come?
JDH
There’s nothing fascist about locking up and executing traitors. They have laws on the books for it. You wanted to play that game. So tell the beauty Queen of Watts, Maxine Waters, it’s “show time”. Tell the bug eyed pedophile of Hollywood, Adam Schiff, “they are coming for you”.
Your opinion of Trump is of no importance to me. You’ve soiled yourself so many times with the shit of utter derangement and delusion.
OK HM, if GGG is your man, so be it. You are welcome to him. Enjoy.
The show was canceled sweetie. But your capitulation (temporary as it is) is effing awesome!!!!
Awww too bad JD’s comment to the SDNY “show” was removed.
A true pity… I thought that was quite good. Did someone feel upstaged?
Maybe it was too advertisey?
The ad may have been cancelled here, but I assure, precious one, that the SDNY show is getting ready for a command performance. Get your tickets while you can SSL! You’re gonna like this one, it’ll be a real barn burner!
Also, keep that hope alive for your white, non-immigrant dream of the USA. A little known fact: On or about 2044 the US of A will cease to be a majority white country and will become a majority MINORITY country (confusing, I know, but there you have it).
However, not to despair, you have plenty of time to get used to the new reality. Just think, the wall you want built, if it ever is, will be used to keep whites out and minorities in! Who would have imagined, ha!
And will Whites ever get minority rights? Or will we be ruthlessly persecuted like Whites in South Africa? I think we both know the answer. And if you are White and actually want this means you a very, very sick puppy.
I think you are probably right and I am white, but I DO NOT want that. It can be avoided if we play nice. Can we try to have a good outcome?
Wow you really are dreaming. Have you made it to the spaceship yet? If you are White for real then you should know that you can never be absolved for your sinfulness. Prepare for total persecution or supporting an actual leader who will help us.
And that leader who can help us is GGG his-self???!!!! Not just LOL, but LMAOROTF! SSL, that is really a good one! You made my afternoon a little brighter! Too funny!!!
Naw, the nicer we act the more angry they become. They’re racists after all – and they want revenge. Nice equals weak in their book. And weak brings out the beast in them.
Ian Smith, “the White Lion” used to walk around Harare without bodyguards. The Blacks all wanted to shake his hand and be recognized by Marse Smith. Strength in others brings out the best in Blacks. He dared Robert Mugabe to do the same. But to be clear: the Blacks still wanted to take over. They always prefer to rule in Hell than serve in Heaven. Some now regret it all of course, but it’s too late and most Whites are too wise to trust Blacks and return.
There’s a science of Blacks, Hines. And you are obviously uninitiated.
I bet he has never had to live around them.
Janos,
Nice “White Lion” anecdote from post-Rhodesian times.
>>> “But to be clear: the Blacks still wanted to take over. They always prefer to rule in Hell than serve in Heaven.”
Do you blame them really? Better the head of a dog than the tail of a lion. I mean, let us assume you can live in a nice, orderly, prison with good food, amenities, etc. A Federal white collar prison, if you will. You can have the Hiltonian prison or an old beat-up, single wide trailer in the hinterland, which do you choose? It’s the same with majority Black countries that want to rule their own affairs for better or for worse. I think it is understandable, but I may be wrong.
As to a “Black Science,” you may be correct, but there may also be a “White Science” and it’s essence may be thus: Whites are no doubt clever, even brilliant, industrious, well organized, inventive and capable of great art. But there is also a dark side to our white brethren.
The ushered in atomic weapons, are very ruthless and can be extremely violent. They gave us the holocaust and Stalin’s little escapade in the USSR (the death of one is a tragedy, the death of a million is a statistic) and they are prolific serial killers, great motorcycle gang organizers (not too mention their prowess at organized crime). They gave us the Inquisition, among other atrocities done in the name of G_d his-self. Well, you get the idea. The whites are blessed with a great deal and cursed by a great deal.
I don’t think that I’d want to be under their thumb in a country where they are in the minority, even if it was more orderly, well governed, etc. I also know that I wouldn’t have wanted to be a Vietnamese villager when 10-15 young white marines came thru on patrol after the Tet Offensive, either. But who knows.
SSL,
I have lived around them and WITH them. Nice folks for the most part. Very fun loving and jovial. Not ruthless at all and very friendly. They love their kids like we do and want the best for their families. They like to have big family dinners and the like music and dancing. They are poor, but they don’t dwell on it and make do quite well. I’m sure it’s not what you imagine. You should try it; you’d be surprised. Really.
Good reply, hines. Yes we have a dark side. Does that mean we have to be destroyed? I don’t know about Rhodesia, but most of South Africa was NOT Black territory. The Boers moving north met the Bantu pastoralists migrating south. The original inhabitants were the Khoi and Hottentots – whom the Blacks were savaging in the whole of the southern Africa. And yes, we savaged them too after our fashion.
That you are even willing to admit some of this means that you must know that many of your fellow travelers DO want a White Genocide – including many White or White appearing (get it?) Leftists.
Why where the Bushmen living in the Kalahari desert? Because stronger peoples had pushed them there, be they the Hottentots or Blacks who had arrived before the huge Bantu tribes (Xhosa, Zulu, etc) began arriving.
Janos,
Thanks for the response. For the record, I’d like to emphatically state that I do not want, and do not condone, any attempts that hurt my white brethren. I love my Northern / Western European people and will do everything I can to prevent any harm to them.
>>> “Yes we have a dark side. Does that mean we have to be destroyed?”
Absolutely not, but we have to keep that darkness in check, which is a challenge for most of us, I have never seen anyone as vicious as my own sister when angry – a real, violent tigress when pushed too much. I learned early that, it was not advisable to tangle with her.
They just indicted McResistance hero Avenetti.
Heh.
Keep the fantasy alive.
The narrative is dead? No.
The DISTRACTION is dead. Long live the distraction. Or, if you prefer,
Meet the new distraction, same as the old distraction.
Distraction from what has been happening to the USA since Reagan began the looting. But go on, MAGA with a ball cap and a slogan. I’m sure it will work this time.
You must consider the gimme State as looting. Without hard work and entrepreneurship as the core of a society, socialism and ultimate decline happens. Gimme programs may buy votes, but destroys societies and always has.
Well John, I like to breath, as in clean air. And drink, as in clean water. And eat, as in pollinated crops and bees to pollinate. And, for that matter, live, as opposed to runaway global heating, which just may be the end of us.
Those are my core values.
But I agree – distraction is more fun. Just not much survival value.
Yes, as Krishna says in Bhagavad Gita, In selfish desire is the destruction of the world. And John’s much loved Capitalism is simply nothing other than this.
Well said.
The distraction argument is itself a distraction and it often appears here. (“It may just have been proved that Trump does not in fact eat children but that is just a distraction!”) Take the example of Colin Flaherty. He refuses to get drawn into speculation about the possible causes of black violence or its possible solutions. He refuses to do this because he recognizes that this is (in his works) a deflection. In other words, a distraction.
I should have finished: a distraction from the undeniable reality of black violence, the hoax that is black victimization and the attempts of the media and those in authority to ignore, deny, condone, excuse, encourage and even lie about it.
SITREP, aka situation report
My takeaway pre-Mueller Report release (inevitable, Courts don’t need that headache) as to political dynamics of now through 2020:
1/NY State AG has ample evidence, on her own and via the Feds evidence sharing in ordinary proper course of past events and future (FBI may come upon) developments likely—obviously, DOJ doesn’t bind her;
2/Of course, Trump challenges her indictment(s), she invoking 10th Amendment/States Rights (rooted deeply in conservative mantra/Confederacy/even the Articles of Confederation—for which the Constitution was a compromise to save federalism, etc.);
3/Trump cannot argue Bush v. Gore, non-precedential in terms of Prez political outcomes—and, make no mistake, any such case would determine 2020 outcome, albeit obliquely hence, the SCOTUS cannot risk a comparable result via any blocking of a sovereign state’s right to enforce its state laws——else, ‘no one is above the law’ becomes standup fodder while Rome burns, again.
4/Even with a packed Court, once again Roberts understands—as he did in the Obamacare debacle case—the gravity of such flaunting of law, be it federal or state—state law being every bit as free-standing, assuming no double jeopardy, as the 10th Amendment’s clear language.
Transmission concluded.
You should actually try reading Kafka, starting with The Trial. Josef K. got nothing on Donald T.
“Gruesome in its entirety, comical in its details.”
Situation critical but not serious. We just need to learn to Laugh. Perhaps laughing gas would help…..
Don’t let Q Schtick see that misuse of the word flaunting!
Good catch Coleperson, but you misspelled my name.
That’s what played on CNN, NBC, and The New York Times yesterday as they struggled to digest the parting meal Robert Mueller served to the RussiaGate lynch mob: a nothingburger with a side of crow-flavored fries. Mr. Mueller was careful, though, to leave a nice red poison cherry on top with his statement that “…while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
Mueller must own stock in CNN, NBC, and the NYT. They can’t let the narrative go because it provides a steady revenue stream. They were all in serious viewership decline until Trump came along.
The game is long (SDNY) and there are many cards! == JDH
One card has definitely left the deck:
Prosecutor who probed President Trump’s ex-lawyer quits
news.yahoo.com/prosecutor-probed-president-trumps-ex-lawyer-quits-152042726.html?fbclid=IwAR1EAmjJJo…
The situation, of course, is quite catastrophic for the Clintonoids.
The fact is that they controlled only one special service of the USA, the FBI, the rest, in general, were within the framework of the national elite groups.
And so, all the efforts that were only aimed at solving only one task, gave a complete “zilch.”
Now, as is clear, Trump can safely begin the reform of the FBI (with the withdrawal of the Flying Monkeys) and deprive the Clintonoids of a last chance to change the situation.
In fact, the Clintonoids have only one tool left, the Federal Reserve System.
However, this tool is quite strong and, most importantly, quite public. That is, any more or less serious action of it must be publicly explained. And with this there are serious problems that everyone already understands perfectly. That is, the only real tool for Clintonoids is the collapse of the markets.
But they will not be able to control all anti-crisis measures.
Umm…since Trump was not guilty of collusion, any pushback against the investigation would not have been obstruction of JUSTICE, it would be the obstruction of an IN-JUSTICE.
It’s over Rover.
Along Boeing field is a row of tracks between the runways and the interstate. The runways are a couple of miles long and while the musical chair game of faux Trump harassment goes on oil trains and coal trains going north to Canadian facilities only get longer. The ocean is beginning to warm in new dynamics of the global warming saga which will put Florida under water. Regulations and taxes are being slashed as if Trumps little hands were wrapped around the hilt of a swinging katana. No good can come of the Trump tenure. Time is wasting away and a very bad future is imminent. Nothing is being done to prepare the way for a prosperous America. Instead Trump builds a new
rentier economy which will benefit only the few.
Action, lack of action, with Trump it is all the same. He cultivates chaos.
“He cultivates chaos.” Nice turn of phrase.
“which will put Florida under water. ”
Dog,
And yet, BRH’s anecdotal observations argue otherwise.
The longer it takes for the old to die the harder it is for the new to be born. Russia was kept by force in its medieval state for far too long, the result being the Bolshevik revolution, Stalin’s enforced industrialization, the incarceration and deaths of millions. China’s road out of the old and into the new was even more bloody and disastrous. Germany took an excursion through sheer lunacy and decades of foreign occupation. The same with Japan plus two nukes. The UK with its farcical Brexit cock-ups is suffering the debility and imbecility of an clown aristocracy long past its discard date.
What I’m getting at is what people including some commenters on this site have said about the Democrats and Republicans, and what Taibbi was saying about the media. Time’s up, time to go, time for something new and better and more suited to the times and cognizant of what’s under their noses. We see the example of history, of change not coming when it’s needed. These are self-evidently arrangements without a future. What replaces them?
I would argue that the Republicans are further along the curve even given that it was a baffoon developer/multiple bankrupt that made them smell the coffee. All Trump did was to state the obvious, what was the plain and simple truth about the state of large swathes of the country, its finances, its calamitous conduct in the foreign realm. In short, the austere Paul Ryan and his Republican ideology of foreign war and more for the rich and destitution for everyone else is revealed for what it is, an insult to the American citizen and reason and common sense.
For the Democrats, what will it be? Dissolution or institutional change? If it’s change will it just be a different road and way-station to history’s garbage barge?
That the American – cough – intelligentsia resisted and are still resisting reality belies their alleged intelligence and – cough, cough – expertise. If these are the “experts” I’ll take the amateurs thanks. But that’s beside the point. Or maybe that IS the point. Out with the experts. Theirs is no expertise worth having.
The question now is how to do the job. Will it be a civilized process, thanks for your service, here’s your gold watch, have a nice retirement? Or will it be otherwise?
Both factions want more Browns and Blacks. That simply isn’t viable. We’re doomed. The 21st Century will be bloodier than the 20th. The 2020’s should see the First World War of this Century.
Will it be a civilized process, thanks for your service, here’s your gold watch, have a nice retirement? Or will it be otherwise?
Anyone trying to bring about said retirement will very carefully have to watch their backs. I put nothing past these “experts” and their cult-like belief in the goodness of their cause. Their willingness to crowbar the moral arc of the universe into what they perceive as a desired direction is well along the way on the dismal road leading to the darkness of the Katyn Forest.
Mark my words. We haven’t heard the last of these fanatics.
Cheers
“Rachel Maddow, for instance, struggling to maintain her dignity after two years playing Madame DeFarge on MSNBC”
Yes, M. De Farge, but without the charm…the sexual allure….
You’re thinking of Madame Bovary.
hmuller,
No, I was thinking of M. De Farge…that mole on her chin is hot, hot, hot!
Elysian,
If you were in a bar fight, who would you want covering your back: Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper, or Don Lemon?
hmuller,
Could I just take my beating and not choose?
JHK is dead right. A finding of no crime is precisely an exoneration. How could it be otherwise? You’d have to torture logic, common sense, and any elementary idea of justice and fairness for it to be otherwise.
But, then again, what was this all about in the first place? It wasn’t about justice, that’s for sure, or its underpinnings of logic and fairness. It was about unseating the duly-elected President of the United States of America.
Maybe Mueller and his team weren’t shit-faced enough to just make stuff up. Maybe they were scared-stiff of consequences to themselves as yet unforeseen. Maybe they were scared of history’s verdict, of being judged as accomplices in as corrupt a scheme as was ever seen to up-end an election result.
Maybe what the Mueller investigation needed wasn’t Mueller but someone who utterly defies rules and laws and behavioral norms and all that silly-assed stuff as a matter of daily routine, you know, someone more like Hillary.
Or Comey, for that matter, who gets a tip of the hat for creativity. How do you get someone off the hook who is, on the face of it, neck deep in malfeasance. You say “no criminal intent”. If Ole Jim Comey can find it in himself to derail the conduct of justice in Hillary’s favor once, why not yet again?
But Mueller didn’t have it in him either to defy Establishment consensus. He just couldn’t shut the door and say “exoneration” pure and simple. He had to leave it ajar. That’s just discreditable conduct in my view. Shame on him.
He had to leave it ajar.
No kidding. After years of political turmoil and stupendous waste of taxpayer money, the public had every right to expect Bobby to … or get off the pot. Just who was he trying to placate with that quibbling?
Cheers
Russiagate, Hillary’s Emails, Benghazi, Bill’s dingus, etc. are all different versions of the same play which is performed regularly in Washington DC to convince us rubes out in the hinterlands that there is a two-party system. Whereas in realty, we live under one party rule. We live under the thumb of a corporate fascist state symbolized by a “smiley face” that cleverly masquerades itself as a democracy.
As proof, both parties unanmously approved the $800 billion defense budget, even though Dems were supposedly cowering in fear with the realization that Trump had his tiny hands on the launch codes. When it comes to overthrowing some demodratically elected leader in some third world country that has resources we want to exploit or better yet mount an an invasion of said country, both parties gleefully jump onboard.
Those corporate fascist oligarchs with all those clever admen at their disposal sure know how to sell their orthodoxy. They say “only WE can keep you safe from the boogeyman, as long as you let us spy on you and you relinquish some of your inalienable rights, then we can all be happy together”..
Attention! Attention! LIne right up for your implanted RFID chip over here! After implementation, you get the option of a “Smiley-face” sticker or a balloon for the kiddies and don’t forget to enter the drawing for a free trip to Disneyland.
The Play is the Comedy, “Man”. And the Star is the Conqueror Worm. The one that “dieth not”.
Anti-White Hate Group in chaos. Revealed as Racist, Sexist Money Grubbers. Complete exoneration for all the people and groups they have slandered. All those who contributed to them are simply fools. Let the lawsuits begin.
freedomoutpost.com/on-heels-of-firing-of-splc-founder-splc-president-heads-for-the-door/
Don’t feel bad about so stupid as to give these evil crooks your money. Don’t let it cow you. You have the right to get that money BACK. Let your false virtue take this new and profitable form.
LOL that is a creepy mug of Cohen! What are his helpers doing? Did not one of them have the fortitude to say, “Um sir, this one is not doing you any favors.”
Anyhoo, it couldn’t happen to a better group of race hustlers. I hope they crash and burn for all of the pain and misery they have caused to so many innocent people.
May their blades chip and shatter.
On a totally different note, I want to thank our host for posting a link to Catherine Ingram’s latest article: Facing Extinction. Much needed respite from all the noise around us.
Yes, I enjoyed that too, though there was no place for comments. Thank you for creating that here and now. I do believe that the entire essay was so totally gloom and doom and that nothing at all can change the course of how it all plays out that it actually made me feel good about it. Why you might ask? Well because since there is nothing that we can do to stop it all we can relax and go about our business as though nothing will happen without any guilt.
And if and when it all falls down we can simply say:
youtube.com/watch?v=2TnkJ8_BmSI
Thanks for that. Everyone here needs to read things like that, but most would rather chant something meaningless. Homo Distractabilis?
I encourage everyone to look up George Stephanopoulos and Chuck Todd on video yesterday.
Both looked disheveled and were borderline incoherent in their remarks.
Hacks masquerading as journalists.
Time for the main stream media to clean house.
Hers a link to Chuck:
youtube.com/watch?v=AdJFHMbAS6c&t=161s
George’s father was an Orthodox Priest. What a disappointment (I hope) he must have been to him if he was truly pious.
Most of the TDS sufferers have this look. A mass psychological experiment is being played out on a national stage.
It’s fascinating.
Paul Craig Roberts
What can we conclude from the utter and total failure of the Russiagate “investigation” to find any evidence of “Russian collusion”?
We can conclude that it was a hoax cooked up by an utterly corrupt and immoral military/security complex determined to protect its $1,000 billion annual budget and the power that goes with it from the loss of its Russian enemy to normalized relations.
We can conclude that Hillary’s DNC was partner to this crime and that scum like Jarrold Nadler and Adam Schiff have destroyed the reputation and credibility of the Democratic Party.
We can conclude that the US media is devoid of all integrity, morality, and truthfulness and has forever discredited itself as a source of objective and accurate information.
We can conclude that a corrupt military/security complex and Democratic Party were so determined to serve their own narrow self-interests that they were willing to subject the entirety of the world to a higher risk of nuclear war.
We can conclude that the fact that such filth as Mueller, Brennan, Comey, Rosenstein, and Clapper were at the top of US intelligence and criminal investigation is conclusive proof that the US government is a criminal organization.
Keep in mind, as Tucker Carlson reminds us, that Mueller’s “investigation” was not a well-intentioned investigation conducted by open-minded people who turned out to be wrong. It was an organized witch-hunting event determined to destroy the President of the United States. infowars.com/tucker-calls-for-roger-stone-pardon-thinks-adam-schiff-and-eric-swalwell-should-resign-…
What will be the consequences of this failed act of high treason on the part of the Democratic Party, military/security complex, and presstitute media to falsely convict the duly elected President of the United States and remove him from office? Will President Trump be content with his enemies’ failure and move on, or will he hold them responsible for their criminal actions? Keep in mind that Mueller’s “investigation” was based on spy warrants obtained by deceiving the FISA court, which is a felony. Keep in mind that Mueller’s indictments of Manafort and Stone are far outside the designated scope of his investigation and have nothing whatsoever to do with Russiagate. This makes the convictions of Manafort and Stone illegitimate.
Where is Trump’s pardon of these illegitimately convicted Republicans?
If Trump fails to pardon the two victims of a hoax investigation, we will know that Trump is a coward with no integrity and moral conscience. It will prove him to be as despicable as his enemies.
Mueller’s effort to frame the President of the United States was never a real investigation. Left uninvestigated was the proven fact that the Hillary emails allegedly hacked by a Putin/Trump conspiracy to steal the presidential election were downloaded on a thumb drive, most likely by the DNC staffer, Seth Conrad Rich, who was mysteriously shot dead on a Washington street in an unsolved, and uninvestigated, murder case. fox5dc.com/news/local-news/private-investigator-there-is-evidence-seth-rich-contacted-wikileaks-prio…
Mueller and the FBI made no investigation of the DNC computers.
Mueller and the FBI ignored the fact that the known download time of the emails was far quicker that is possible via the Internet. In other words, according to the time dates, the emails could not possibly have been hacked by Russians and given to Wikileaks.
This undisputed fact will remain ignored, unless President Trump intervenes, because it completely obliterates the false case the criminal US Department of Justice (sic) has concocted against Julian Assange.
To be clear, Trump’s vindication by the inability of a corrupt FBI and Department of Justice (sic) to frame him screams for a real investigation of the corrupt elements in the US government and Democratic Party that concocted a fake investigation in order to direct attention away from the real crimes.
Is Trump strong enough to launch an investigation into the “illegal takedown that failed,” or is he too surrounded by enemies, as I predicted he would be, to serve as President of the United States instead of as a figurehead for the criminal elements who actually comprise government in the United States?
We will soon know.
Thanks, St. Roy, I hadn’t read that one yet.
The darkest and deepest of observations and questions by Paul Craig Roberts. These are the ones that need addressing if this nation’s people wish to remain united, in any sense of the word. (Not that they really think about it much at all, as we’re seeing.)
And thank goodness PCR is old enough not to give a shit what anyone thinks of his razor-sharp dissections of this country’s criminal elite. No punches pulled; no ideological blinders left unmolested.
Oz,
if you’re looking in, check out ‘Janus’ motorcycles.
Company out of Indiana.
Very cool.
brh
BRH,
Thanks, will do.
(Do they have headlights, front and rear? Ha!)
Very cool is right!
Retro gets it done.
I would put the media at the top of the list of culprits, above the military-industrial complex, or the deep state, the corporations or whatever. Yes, I put the media at no. 1, and also 2, 3 and 4, and, er, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Then perhaps the rest can come in from 9 onwards.
Ahh yess…good ol’ Fuckface Carlson fucks himself iin the face once again. Ya gotta love it.
The players in this affair don’t matter. It’s the actions that need attention.
“The true administration of justice is the firmest pillar of good government. ” George Washington
We no longer have that; attention must be paid.
Also we need to look at a Code of Ethics for journalists! Wasn’t the White House supposed to formulate such rules because of Acosta’s aggressiveness?
Smollett has been exonerated. This is what it’s all about. The whole Russiagate situation occurred because Comey at the FBI refused to charge the “privileged” Hillary Clinton.
We have a new National Holiday – March 24th. – No Collusion Day.
Michael Avenatti was arrested today for wire fraud and extortion – the cherry on top of the icing of President Trump’s No Collusion Day cake.
HAHA I just saw that about Mr. Avenatti. Thank you for posting about it! I never would have thought he would ever tell a lie! My world has literally been turned upside down.
Brilliant! What about Horse Face? Surely she can gotten on something, if just to complete the victory?
Didn’t take long to get back to MIGA priorities now that MRGA has been discredited.
twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1110210098800918529
Netanyahu literally just invoked the “great days” of the Six-Day War (when Israel NAPALMED Americans on the USS Liberty) in front of a cloying US President. Unbelievable.
Correction: the “glorious days.”
Jim,
>>> “Does the full Mueller Report mention, for instance, that the animating document claiming that Trump colluded with Russia was manufactured by Mrs. Clinton’s employees?”
It’s amazing how powerful HRC is. She even holds sway in GOP circles, but I think you knew that she doesn’t really Jim.
“In October 2015, Fusion GPS was contracted by CONSERVATIVE political website The Washington Free Beacon to provide general opposition research on Trump and other Republican presidential candidates.
Just stating the facts… I am aware that HRC did pick up the pieces after the Rs bailed, but her employees DID NOT manufacture anything.
Sorry Mr. TDS, but you didn’t quote the entire entry…
In spring 2016 when Trump had emerged as the probable Republican candidate, the Free Beacon stopped funding investigation into Trump. From April 2016 through October 2016, the law firm Perkins Coie, on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, retained Fusion GPS to continue opposition research on Trump. In June 2016, Fusion GPS retained Christopher Steele, a private British corporate intelligence investigator and former MI-6 agent, to research any Russian connections to Trump. Steele produced a 35-page series of memos from June to December 2016, which became the document known as the Donald Trump–Russia dossier. Fusion GPS provided Marc Elias, the lead election lawyer for Perkins Coie, with the resulting dossier and other research documents.
You quote facts like the MSM does: omitting anything that counters your agenda.
So HRC had moles inside the Right Wing rag, The Free Beacon, and then hired Mr. Steele to fabricate it and arrange for McCain to deliver it to the FBI. Is that the cock-n-bull story you’re trying to pedal Mr. Legal Eagle Scholar? Far fetched at best. Wouldn’t it be more convincing if a DEMOCRATIC rag started the whole thing, not the Repugs? LOL, you want to believe in this con man so badly, don’t you? Enjoy the simpleton while you can, he won’t be there too much longer, LOL.
Why don’t you answer your own questions? How does a 35-page report that some foreign national wrote end up being used in a secret FISA court to justify spying on Trump?
If I wrote a 35-page “dossier” of bullshit on Theresa May, do you think it will be used in a secret court in the UK? How would that happen?
The missing link you’re groping for is FBI COLLUSION. The FBI was given the report. They then paid Steele to continue the research!
And if you’ve been reading this blog for a while then you’d already know this. The only collusion here is between the deep state and Team Hillary.
And Barry Soetoro
It isn’t just the UK either, other 5EYES countries are involved, such as Australia.
Obama wiretapped Trumpi, utilizing US intelligence services against the campaign. The fake dossier was used to get FISA warrants to spy.
They first lied about the spying, then were forced to admit it. They then shifted to claiming it was legal. This means Obama had multiple foreign actors (to circumvent US law) spying on the campaign and feeding it back to corrupt individuals at US agencies.
Biggest political scandal in US history.
>>> Biggest political scandal in US history.
What amazes me is that the MSM knew all this. Heck, they reported it. Yet they nonetheless continued to push the alternate parallel narrative that Trump colluded. It’s like the days of Yellow Journalism have returned (if indeed they ever left).
Ex,
If you visit Wikileaks, you can see the Clintonistas discussing via e-mail who they work with. People in all media sectors, even including late-night tv shills like Colbert.
There are e-mail exchanges between hacks from NYT, Politico, etc. where they discuss sending articles to the DNC and campaign operatives for editing prior to publication.
IMO, this is happening everywhere. Ken Dilanean, for example is a proven CIA plant (was fired from the LA Times when this went public via a report from The Intercept) over at MSNBC.
Corporate media is fully owned.
What the hell is wrong with you people!? How could we get this far into today without mentioning that Gronk has retired at 29 with a ton of money. Smartest move in pro football in memory.
Our Host asks if Mueller is an honorable man. But that question was answered earlier when Mueller said that the investigation did not exonerate Trump.
Such a bald faced lie caused Alan Dershowitz to go ballistic. As Mr. K rightly stated, if Mueller could not indict Trump, then “ipso facto” he is exonerated. End of story.
Many say the R’s should forgive and forget and now move on. I strongly disagree. These treasonous D’s, beginning with Hillary, need a comeuppance. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said: “If you Strike at the King, you must Kill him.” I hope, for the good of the country, and for the rule of law, Trump’s coming revenge is nigh.
Ever wonder why ole Alan is so invested, so much on Trump’s side?
He really can’t make it more obvious.
I wonder if Jared had his father-in-law sign a contract.
Or at least made him understand how he could have the right people in his corner.
The Golem may not be vulnerable to Russian collusion, but nevertheless he is a Golem, and he is made to serve.
Regardless of whether one agrees with all that he does, it looks like he is leading to me.
He openly challenges all of your corrupt organs of power and now he’s been exonerated after your 2 year witch hunt based on a fake dossier created by Hilda & Fusion GPS.
Facts first.
I wonder if Mueller is available for the next special counsel?
Clearly there needs to be an investigation into how this happened. It must be investigated how intelligence agencies were duped by a political dirty trick into surveilling another presidential campaign. An investigation has to be held into the leaking, from the intelligence services, the congressional committees, the previous White House administration – and the leakers have to be brought to justice, then terminated. There has to be consequences.
Media reporters and writers need to be hauled before congressional hearings and asked who the leakers were; make them accountable even if it’s by claiming their Fifth Amendment rights. Send a message to media publishers that when they weaponize the news there are consequences.
Identify the actual wrong-doers in the DNC, they need to be investigated for any law-breaking. Investigate them carefully – can’t have a repeat of what was done to the Trump Administration.
The damage this fiasco has done is immeasurable. The US has been ripped apart by political ideology. Smart people have been made stupid from TV demagogues like Rachel Maddow and Sean Hannity. Hatred for others holding different points of view is almost palpable. A generation of electors have been politically damaged and effectively rendered useless in the preservation of democracy.
How much damage has been done to media / administration relations? Incalculable. How much warping and corrupting have the media done to White House messaging? How much trust has been lost on both sides, for each other and by the people. How did the media become the enemy of the people? How much legislation has been frustrated, how much damage has been done by hardened, partisanship where it is now business as usual to diminish and derail government functions?
How much damage has been done to Russia / US relations? How much closer are we to nuclear oblivion because of this tragic madness?
Would a China / US trade agreement have been completed by now if the president wasn’t perceived as weakened and possibly about to be impeached? Would the North Korean threat be closer to resolution?
We know who is to blame. We know who was responsible for this destruction of people, pride, place and country. It is ironic, the person responsible is the one that didn’t get asked if she would accept the results of the election.
Lock her up. For real.
Yes, along with Obama. You must be joking about Mueller. He who appoints Hillary’s victory party attendee Weissman as his chief pit bull, and staffs his team with a preponderance of Hillary donors, then leaves Trump swinging in the wind with his subversive casting of doubt. Leaves ammo for the Democratic gunslingers.
Keep Horseface from the hay, whip the fuck until he loudly brays.
So many different horse faces to keep up with in this DC Swampdrama :-).
I said this years ago.
I also said that this doesn’t happen without Obama’s tacit approval.
I also said they won’t expose this as he is a totem.
Not only to the black Americans that accepted the narrative that he is the 1st black president, but to the liberal white cohort who spun him as such. Imagine if they stopped being racist for one moment and considered that he is an equal: just another sleazy and untrustworthy politician.
This is the shoe waiting to drop.
This is what will bring societal upheaval.
This is why it will be locked away. Redacted. Wiped.
Yes, this goes back to Obama. The FBI and DOJ doesn’t go as far as it did on its own. And there’s Clapper and Brennan, the whole crew plotting and acting under his watch.
But the wood pile he’s been hiding in is about to go up in flames. Barr has to light it up.
Why can’t you fathom that Obama was constantly under the same threat from Hillary’s goons as Trump is now?
Why can’t you go back to your Russian bullsh*t esoterica?
I’m sure you can post 5 paragraphs of off-subject garbage.
The Same threat? Please elaborate. The Media was for him as was the Deep State, no?
By William Shakespeare
(from The Tempest)
Full fathom five thy father lies;
Of his bones are coral made;
Those are pearls that were his eyes:
Nothing of him that doth fade,
But doth suffer a sea-change
Into something rich and strange.
Sea-nymphs hourly ring his knell:
Ding-dong.
Hark! now I hear them,—ding-dong, bell.
It is a huge topic which I wrote about few years back in this blog. Now there are too many current pressing events.
But we are going one day to return back to the topic of Obama-Hillary relationships, since Hillary did such a marvelous job of hiding behind Obama’s back and blaming the first American Black President for her crimes.
That is a deceptive statement. Hillary and Obama have similar political objectives. But they both game the system for their own benefit so they have naturally clashed when self preservation was necessary over party loyalty. When faced by Trump they form a united front against him and put differences to the side.
I agree.
And for good reason.
Can you imagine if O was indicted? The country would explode. Regardless of the evidence. The most common REDIT comment was by people who “cried” when this was announced. But we are expected to acknowledge such as equals. I guess reason, logic and facts are situational to some folks like their morality.
Hillary on the other hand might be within reach…if not for all the other dossiers she has lying around.
Exactly. Why it’s sealed.
Okay, Hillary wasn’t black or president.
Let’s not be cowards. Let’s turn the tables. NO JUSTICE NO PEACE.
Somebody get some cojones, let the country explode.
MAGA not Obama’s MAKA
Yeah exactly! Obama was President. He is responsible and must be held to account.
You are sitting on your porch watching fireflies on a long, dark, summer night.
Fireflies! The first year of the total ban on gasoline and diesel cars, was the first year you noticed they were still around.
This year, though… So many fireflies! They create an ethereal moving tapestry of light and shadow across your unmowed lawn, and into the trees beyond, in every direction.
As you sat in your favorite chair, cradling the mug of mulled wine… Your eyes drifted from shape to shape, light to light…
It was so nice not listening to the radio, just… The katydids.
Suddenly a sound. Leaves rustle and the lights scatter around a dark shape at the edge of the trees.
You swallow and taste the trout on your lips… This is black bear country- probably a hungry bear after all this fish on my plate.
You slowly release the mug with one hand and wrap your fingers around the polymer grip of your Taurus Judge with the other. Putting the sights on the middle of the shape, you slowly cock the hammer.
The shape moves, and you lose it in the shifting and blinking lights. Confused, you swing your aim right, and then left.
“Shit… ” you mutter. There- no, there- suddenly, a sound, low, on the grass… Too close!
You spring to your feet, knocking the chair back, squeezing the trigger in panic. The buckshot booms and the recoil causes the pistol to jump. You can’t see anything now. You hear glass breaking and the chair falling over. Your back is against the wall.
Do you…
A) attempt to gain control of your weapon and fire again?
Or
B) turn and try and run back into the house?
Were the fire flies synchronized? If not, control your weapon and fire backwards while running into the house, hoping that you don’t hit a fire fly. A + B, don’t you C?
youtube.com/watch?v=ZGvtnE1Wy6U
That was really cool thanks for sharing.
Is this what liberals do? Fantasize about impeaching Trump? And misusing firearms in the post-AOC apocalypse?
You never shoot at an unknown target. A dark shape? A shadow? Maybe a bear, maybe not.
In that situation I’d trust my instincts. Smell of fish in the air? Probably not a hungry hobo. And if no human sound is heard after the first shot, chances are it’s not some burglar. If you Don’t panic, and cry out “whose there!” with no response, fire the cartridges and avoid the claws.
Besides, whoever the hell it was just ruined your wonderful fire fly dinner, so let it answer to the Judge.
>>> In that situation I’d trust my instincts
And when you shoot your neighbor’s kid, I hope your “instincts” tell you to take whatever plea deal they offer.
>>> fire the cartridges and avoid the claws.
Sounds like you got your firearms training from that idiot and creepy pervert Joe Biden.
Lighten up sharpshooter, you’re not talking to Dick Cheney here.
No worries, I can shoot a pimple off a gnat’s ass from 500 yards and the gnat will just think it farted.
Different strokes. I’ll stick with my instincts in that situation, come out alive and not hurt anybody.
I do not doubt that for one second :-).
“You never shoot at an unknown target. A dark shape? A shadow? Maybe a bear, maybe not.”
Maybe yo mama….wearin’ a fur coat…
Acquisition…seeing that something is out there….
Recognition…seeing WHAT is out there.
One trained in firearms use would NEVER fire on other than a recognized threat in this instance.
Instincts? With all respect, my instincts are to stay out of your neighborhood at night….
You’ll be better off. Your instincts are good. You’ll survive.
Stop smoking crack Little Dickey. It is corroding your mind.
Hey Walter, hello, are you referring to me?
No, he’s referring to Mr. NYT, that is what I call him, or lil deb or snackpak.
Definitely not tucsonspur, SSL is correct. I would never insult you for you are a valuable addition to this place and a reasonable person.
So are you, and thanks.
One race of skunks does a somersault and shoots while up on its hind legs. I don’t know if they are more or less accurate than other skunks but on the whole skunks are good shooters.
Use at .38 so you don’t have to go looking around for cartridges with your finger prints on them on the dark street when you should be running away.
One lady cop reached for her taser only to find her firearm instead. Her life is over for a long time. Score another victory for violent negroes. I think he survived so at least it’s not murder.
“I think he survived”
Janos,
No, he did not survive.
Ok, we’ll see how works out (or doesn’t) the topic in discussion. In either case, our nation would not be stumbling over itself in such way if history hadn’t been sieved for tidbits — lifted out of broader context — to be weaponized for political capital.
To point: Progress in all areas of human achievement has paced in direct proportion to growth in leisure class as accrued due to secure domain (defensive might) and the organizational and military superiority that allowed colonization of resources for nourishment of technological and economic growth, with concomitant increase in middle class .
Subsequently, each generation’s most creative minds were liberated to conjecture the meaning of empirical evidence, producing understanding that steadily gnawed away at staid, less scientific contentions.
Though “colonization” phases are vilified by today’s Left rant (particularized as trait exclusive to European culture — and more particularly to White men) a less PC biased examination of history shows that the knowledge base of understanding that constitutes modern society would not have evolved without the resultant expansion of leisure class, producing all the accompanying advances fueling Western culture’s preeminence in all spheres.
Regarding social progress, by-product has included the advancing stages of democratic equality unknown in other cultures. Even slavery, as generally practiced here, as often as not was much more humane than that still near universal at the time, and even compared to living and work conditions among common people (though said to be “free men”) of Europe and the factory immigrant work force of the industrializing North, the plantation bourgeois slave class often were better dressed, fed and treated.
With full acknowledgement to earlier epochs (Greek and Roman) it was the rise of the merchant class during the Renaissance that commenced the most rapid dethroning of mystical thought, replaced by ever more secular grasp of reality. So here we are.
The Left’s position today is a tragic, self-indulged aggrandizement which is dividing our nation with skewed understanding of history for purpose of political capital. Totally lacking substantiating argument the Left postures with contention that left unmolested by Western culture other cultures would have miraculously leaped any of the phases of civilizing growth experienced by Western culture, landing humanity (sans Whites) in peaceful, harmonized, technological Utopia
Well said. All that is ever done in Universities is to throw darts at our own faces. That’s all the kids are taught to do – hate themselves and their culture. So they have to revile It in order to free themselves as individuals.
Venezuelan Carnival
Of course, Venezuelans would have to fast in any case, because the left-wing regime in the economy requires reformatting. However, virtual US military threats and dramatized skirmishes on the Colombian border are only an entourage designed to divert attention from more significant facts behind the scenes.
For example, such a significant fact that after the beginning of the crisis in Caracas, the neighboring country Brazil suddenly managed to increase its oil exports by 25% in one year, almost as much as Venezuela reduced its own.
Warning signs were previously, when neighboring Guyana announced the suddenly found huge reserves of oil. However, this decoration cannot be built quickly and cheaply on the shelf, while Brazilians have infrastructure and production, so you can always tell which Brazilian port the oil tanker with Venezuelan de-facto oil comes from.
If these assumptions are correct, then the whole Venezuelan situation looks quite different. Under the conditions of a tough virtual confrontation with the United States, this is about reducing the influence of corrupt liberal bureaucracies from the state corporations and ministries in favor of equally corrupt generals, both military and special services, who provide shadow oil traffic (just like few years ago ISIS oil from Syria/Iraq).
Of course, at dumping prices, at which both the colleagues of the generals from the USA and Britain, as well as the western oil traders are stuffing their pockets.
Therefore, for Russia, all this virtual warfare is of great importance, but not at all for reasons which bloggers and commentators are noisy about.
It is imperative to participate in managing the whole situation from the inside to prevent a precedent, when the United States form a global union of marauders against a particular oil and gas producing country, including with the participation of China and India, which also profit from buying oil cheaper or even bartering it for poor quality consumer goods.
It is the threat of such a Marauder International of oil consumers against oil suppliers that is the most dangerous for Russia and not a military threat at all.
The really significant event around the Venezuelan affair was an attempt by the Americans through a lawsuit to withdraw Russian Rosneft from the real management of the Venezuelan state corporation-debtor. So that in the event of a PDVSA bankruptcy, its assets in the United States (refineries, terminals) would go to the auction on the cheap, and not transferred to creditors, including Rosneft.
It seems that it was precisely in response to this threat that the judicial perspective arose of a return confiscation of assets from the American investment fund.
zzzzzzzzzmememememe zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzmememememe
Ey Batta Batta… Su- weeng Batta!
If you missed it, bipartisan legislation on immigration including wall funding was proposed by two new York city representatives, printed in today’s opinion section of The New York Times.
In synopsis, a $2,000 head tax on 5.8 million documented undocumented illegals and a pah to citizenship that will provide $4.8 billion for a wall plus $4 billion for the three central american basketcase nations.
Titled, ” grand compromise “, I had to chuckle.
The REAL “Grand Compromise” would be for explicitly higher purposes and equal stakes, namely, an End to Immigration in exchange for a Green New Deal. But Trump might be inclined to swing at this as the lame duck fever takes hold. Her took a low ball offer already so it seems pitchers are lining up to see what else he’ll swing at.
But this is not enough, and literally the next day, Vice-President of the USA Pence, along with Dick Cheney and Senator Rubio, noted that the Latin American Spring will not limit itself to the overthrow of Maduro and will inevitably spread to Bolivia and Cuba, which also somehow suggests nuclear war, especially after the statement of Vladimir Putin that Russia is ready for the Caribbean crisis 2.0 and the proposal to partners to calculate the flight time of the Russian missiles, and we don’t know to which objects, but Putin’s Western partners in this game are clearly aware which ones he was talking about.
Venezuela crisis: Russian military planes land near Caracas
bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-47688711
And I bet it’s only a visible part of deployment.
“God bless the Russians” was echoed by the then US Secretary of the Navy, Gideon Welles, in 1863 as the Russian fleet, under orders from Czar Alexander II, sailed into the harbors of New York City and San Francisco to deter Britian and France from intervening on the Confederate side during the Civil War. Now, the Russians are doing the same for Venezuela. China needs to follow suit in order to keep the good ole USA corporatocracy from overthrowing a democratically elected leader and stealing their oil. Our sanctions have brought them to their knees all because they won’t give their oil away to the Kochs.
Buck you must drink your Shlitz out of lead lined cans to believe this horseshit… Or read zerohedge, it has the same effect.
what shit exactly ….Debbie?
Oh, just literally everything you’ve ascertained from your zerohedge feed. But mainly the analogy of Venezuela as America during the civil war and of course Russia’s PR turn as defender of democracy. Hook line and sinker for the ZH crew.
Russia is not defending democracy but are instead, putting up a roadblock to the Fourth Reich’s (USA) lastest imperialistic misadventure in South America with regime change and/or invasion on the table in order to steal their oil. i guess Russia is not deterred by the Monroe Doctine much to chickenhawk Bolton’s chagrin.
Reference link to Greg Palast interview below. He knows what’s going on down there, because he has been there. Get your facts straight Little Debbie because right now you are under the mSM’s spell!
youtube.com/watch?v=ftch7ky0x_g
“That’s what played on CNN, NBC, and The New York Times yesterday as they struggled to digest the parting meal Robert Mueller served to the RussiaGate lynch mob: a nothingburger with a side of crow-flavored fries.”
Kudos to our host for a most entertaining and concise summation of the unfortunate events of the last two years (my wife and I had a prolonged giggle over the above extract from the column which I now very much look forward to Mondays and Fridays).There’s certainly a lot of crow-flavored fries still being ingested all over the MSM as I continue to watch a little late night telly while writing this post.
IMHO triple G has his hand on the popular pulse and has many more fans (tacit or expressed) than most would deem possible — considering his prodigious unconventionality as a president; his endurance of this torture fest, e.g., is a most notable phenomenon. Say what you like about him but he is amazingly vigorous and motivated to withstand that onslaught from the MSM and still be going about his business.
I would even venture to say that most American born citizens agree with him about issues such as immigration (but are afraid to say it) and disagree with him about his environmental stance or lack thereof.
I, for one, will vote for him just because I deplore what the Dems did (identity politics, anti-gun, first amend abuse, let everybody in and they can vote, WHAT??? and everything else) and have been doing for the past two or three years. They are true deplorables but if they were smart they would attack him full force on his environmental stance over anything else. That way, if he gets a second term some green may actually happen which is great for us (our country and world) in the long run (kids and grandkids-wise).
CG
PS: Yes, I’m an optimist (Definition of Optimist– man on horseback rides off cliff then yells Whoa!!!)
Trump blew his own horn today and he was damn right to do so.
Said not many could have survived what he’s been through.
Hail the mighty Trump!
Some still ask, is it the man or is it the money? Looks like it’s both.
Yeah, he’s weak on the Green stuff. Bad news.
Clinton did a few years back. I didn’t hear him claiming how strong he was to have survived such an ordeal. I guess he must have thought it was his job and he owed it to his employers, the American people.
Yes Finc it appears that the Russians are once again stepping into the way of more US wars for profit and domination of foreign nations. Rather than a worthless fish wrapping rag, I utilize technology and look to Israeli News Live for my intelligence reports:
youtube.com/watch?v=jiN-uu1t4Kw
All I can say is that Dirty Dick Cheney is involved it cannot be good, right, or even moral. It is about time the US learned to stop invading other nations simply because we can. Apparently the concept of a “moral high ground” was somehow lost or forgotten long ago. I suppose it is not a big stretch to go from being the World’s Policeman to being the World Bully. You know there is only one way the handle a bully, right?
“…a nothingburger with a side of crow-flavored fries.”
The secret is out. The chef should win the 2019 James Beard award.
It’s been ages since I’ve tasted anything as satisfying as this Nothingburger. The ineffable lightness of the meat, the quiet lull of the lettuce, the transience of the tomato, the soupcon of sauce, the mirage of mustard, and the K-ration ketchup.
To me, like Paladin, a trencherman of distinct discernment, it was a delectable delight of awesome airiness yet so satiating, so filling.
The waiter, a dour looking, mean spirited man named Mueller, served it on a silver platter in such a begrudging fashion you would think he was serving a potent poison to his own mother.
Anyway, that was lunch and I can’t wait for Dinner. I’m simply starved after that Nothingburger that was really, really something.
Well I am sure that they are cooking a whole lot of nothing in the kitchen. So you will likely get a nice full course dinner very soon! I love this very artful description of the nothingburger lunch though.
So glad you enjoyed it. You’re generous in your praise here, not just to me, and fair in your criticism. Very likeable.
Hilarious. Tspur gets my vote for food critic of the year.
The honor is high, and my bow is low.
Let us hope the confidence man in chief understands revenge is the dish best served cold has prepared a multi-course banquet.
Alas K-Dog you were correct, there will be no road to Damascus moment.
Alas indeed.
Even though Saul received his commission from Jesus on the road, he still had to go into Damascus and be told what to do—meet with Ananias who laid hands on him, receive the Holy Spirit, be baptized, and be received by the disciples there (Acts 9:15–16, 19; 22:12–16). At Damascus, he also went for three days without eating or drinking, and then received his sight, which had been taken from him on the road.
Even if there were a Damascus moment America does not have the three day attention span it takes to finish the job. Awakened America would still be blind and it would take a lot more than Kim Kardashian holding up freeze dried food-preps and garden tools to get ready for our impending winter of change.
Only thing we can hope for is a brain virus epidemic where a virus goes around making everyone smarter. Since that has never happened before it would be nuts to think it will ever happen at all. We will go the way of the Byzantine.
The article on the front page of the New York Times this morning drew a specific kind of conclusion about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:
The investigation led by Robert S. Mueller III found no evidence that President Trump or any of his aides coordinated with the Russian government’s 2016 election interference, according to a summary of the special counsel’s key findings made public on Sunday by Attorney General William P. Barr.
At face value, that may seem like a perfectly fine summary of what we learned yesterday, but there’s a problem with the phrase “no evidence.” USA Today ran into the same trouble with its piece:
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump or members of his campaign conspired with Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 election, delivering a boost to the president in a case that has shadowed his administration since its first days.
Look, I don’t want to come across as pedantic about this, but reports like these are taking a step that even Bill Barr was not willing to take.
The attorney general’s summary specifically wrote, “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
And why is that difference important? Because it’s entirely possible that Mueller and his team found plenty of evidence pointing to coordination between Team Trump and its Russian benefactors, but it didn’t rise to the threshold of a federal crime.
Granted, none of us know for sure. We won’t be able to draw firm conclusions on this unless and until the special counsel’s report is released to the public.
RELEASE THE DAMN REPORT AND LET US SEE WHAT 2800 SUBPOENAS FOUND.
You know what. I can’t do this anymore. I can’t keep it all in like this.
I confess. I am guilty. I have colluded with Russia. In the summer of 2016 I was so back and forth over what to do about Trump that I went to the Kremlin to seek the counsel of Vladimir himself. While there they sedated me and planted a chip in me. This way I would always do the bidding of the Kremlin. But they layered their various levels of control within me sort of like a Matryoshka doll. The hope being that no matter what I would do no one would ever fully know that I was under the complete control of Vladimir. Literally a press of the button type of control, you know. So each layer has code words that unlock me so to speak and cause me to do things. Did you know that Trump is a code word. So when I went into the voting both in 2016 I tried to vote for Hillary but then Vladimir must have pressed the button because I heard a ringing sound in my ear and a flash of light and a whisper of “Trump” in my ears. Suddenly my finger moved from Hillary to Trump and I pressed the vote button. Then I went out and did the thumps up and said Make America Great Again.
So all of that to say that I am under the complete control and authority of the Kremlin. And Vladimir Putin made me do it. Oh and if you say certain code words depending on what they are it might trigger me to do things for the Kremlin. Like if you say Mueller, I start shredding documents with my bear hands and I take hammers to phones and other electronic devices. So I am a little dangerous until I can get this darn chip out.
You raise a good point. Trump could come out and admit to his followers his perfidious ways and they’d all yawn. “He’s joking. Look at him. The man’s not serious.” And he would say “No, no I am a spy.” And they’d all laugh harder. And he’d pull down his pants and there would be a red star tattoo on the head of his mushroom shaped penis and they’d all laugh and scream “Get a boner, get a boner. We want to see red star grow.” And he would ask permission like he always does “Should I? Do you really want me to?” And then he’d look around as if awaiting an answer from the wind. Finally his proud little member would become erect and he ‘d look down pointing, “Never before have you seen a boner like this one, that I can tell you. Am I a star or what?” And that stupid shit eating grin would creep across his face like a slug on the edge of a straight razor.
” I start shredding documents with my bear hands…”
That sounds like a great party trick 🙂 .
Yes, bring those pesky documents to the party and I’ll take care of them for you :-). Just say the magic word and your secrets will be safe.
If only I had some secrets!
I think Q might like to see those bear hands too 🙂
Lol ah yes…bare rather than bear, but then maybe bear is better. Being a Russian spy and all ;-).
This whole escapade is merely a diversion from what is really happening. As usual, Americans are only scratching the surface. I don’t know about anyone else, but as for me, I sense a great game being played out.
While we have been playing the little game of did he or didn’t he, the great game of bringing down America is progressing. China is taking over the Pacific Far East by building islands, poising to soon make a try for Taiwan and practically telling us that Japan will be dealt with in due time. We’re losing that whole part of the world.
Now Russia is involved in Venezuela, our backyard, and ordering us to not interfere. It’s just a matter of time before they move on other South American countries. Our southern border is being invaded; why now, why at this particular moment in time?
Europe is being invaded by Islam and soon may not be our allies.
We are being attacked in our own country; the extreme, radical left is making troubling inroads. We now have 2 Islamic congresspeople.
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling paranoid. I’m feeling encircled. I can just sense that something is playing out. Anyone else feeling the same?
Absolutely. Trump comes on the stage and practically French kisses Putin. Then there is Manafort taking charge of campaign, a known political hit man for strong men dictators and a big Russian mole. Then the Wikileaks. Everything that has happened is a show, to make us believe that Russia owned Trump. Trump vehemently denies it calling it fake news, a hoax, a witch hunt, and in the end, in spite of Trump Tower Moscow, in spite of his covert meetings with Putin, in spite of Helsinki, he is vindicated. This smells like the making of a dictator. I feel like I have been played. They made it look like Trump was guilty, all the Trumptards rallied to his side, dozens of indictments and convictions, and the Teflon Orange One comes out unscathed. This is just like his casinos going broke. Who comes back from that? He is owned by somebody, we just don’t know who. We were pointed at Russia. I suspect the Vatican, as always.
Exaggeration is a form of lying.
“He is owned by somebody, we just don’t know who. We were pointed at Russia. I suspect the Vatican, as always.”
You don’t know who. They have labels for those who know.
The CIA is not a monolithic organization that answers to a single head of the agency. Parts of it are owned by a dozen different interest groups, each of which is relatively independent with its own agenda. Just because the current agency head was appointed by President Trump does not mean that she actually is in control of the entire agency. Others control it as well, such as the Vatican, the Rothschilds, the Israeli Mossad, the Mormons, the Freemasons, and, of course, a few branches of the Deep State here in America.
A more “patriotic” branch of Intelligence officers, including some in the CIA, began to band together into a coalition in the late 1970’s after they began to see that America had been essentially overthrown by these special interest groups and were using American military power for their own benefit. This group finally reached the point where they were able to get their own candidate elected (Trump). It was not the result of Russian collusion, but collusion with this Intelligence operation.
Trump’s election has caused great panic in the Deep State, which has used its Mockingbird Media to attack him at every step. (Operation Mockingbird was/is a CIA program to insert its own agents as journalists in the media. The CIA is the father of modern Fake News.)
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Mockingbird
Trump is with the Jews. Those “patriotic” agents must be either Jews or Christian Zionists.
In your search for the really guilty, you might consider the folks you are always standing up for.
The Dems started shaking when Trump came down the escalator to announce his candidacy. They knew that they, the Dems, were starting to lose the allegiance of the Rust Belt. Trump started attacking the status quo in DC, what we know now as the Deep State. Bernie Sanders attacked the status quo from a different tack. The DNC powers that be saw both as a terrific threat. The Clintonoids attacked where they could and Bernie ended up on the outside looking in. We owe the knowledge of this to Julian Assange. Trump’s deplorable appeal was not so easy to handle as history has shown. The arrogance of the DNC was unbelievable, they ran a horrible communicator against a “rally boy” and she lost. All the oppo research that was being cooked up by the Clintons during the campaign was now turned into a phony investigation that hamstrung Trump for two years.
As much as I disagree with the gimme, immigrant policies of the Dems, I despise the RINOs even more. They tell their constituents one thing, then go to DC and betray them. They, like their Dem brothers and sisters, are controlled.
I think the real villain here is the Deep State. Dems, RINOs together. This is the group that believes DC should control all of us. They have hijacked the Dems and much of the GOP. These are the group that owes more allegiance to their international mentors and puppet masters than to the people they supposedly represent. I had the misfortune to vote for two of them.
The enemy of your enemy is your friend. Trump is the opposition in DC to these forces. I hope he kicks their butts.
You are experiencing the controlled (and sometimes not so much controlled) demolition of America. It has been planned for a long time. It has been orchestrated from within. There is a reason they want the public looking one way while they do other things in the background. But essentially we are no longer a sovereign nation. Sovereign nations have control of their borders. We have an open invasion occurring and our military is not even allowed to do anything about it. So the America you thought existed is dead. From here on out you will only see other remnants of what you thought America was destroyed right before your eyes. And foreigners will be ruling over us. Unless a final stand is taken.
I’ve been an observant adult for over 50 years, and I can tell you I’ve been feeling this way since the late1960’s, although not as strongly as I do now. I’ve never felt America is the way most people think. It’s tough to think my way, always being on the outside in political discussions.
The America we knew never was. If you think it has changed, wait until America’s power has been destroyed or vastly reduced. Life in the remainder of the 21st century will be much different from what the general population ever dreamed.
Bill
I have hope that the apparent erosion of Deep State power by Trump may lead us out of the cloud overshadowing the future. If the USA is bound to decline, it would be nice if it was Americans making the decisions instead of a bunch of phony foreign voters.
And by the way, there has never been a president so opposed by the PTB than Trump, and yet he is whipping up on them. Why? Because the people are backing him.
The Deep State hates voters.
You’re right. Clearly America has not been what I thought it was. It has always been an occupied country. Do you support Israel Bill? I know that not all Jewish people do. I feel like our government does more for Israel than it does for the people of this country. I mean Trump just agreed with Israel that the Golan Heights is definitely theirs. That gives Israel powerful sway over the water and other resources there. But our government won’t really lift a finger to stop Mexican drug cartels from using our open borders to their benefit. Now they are using grenade launchers close to the border. What gives?
“We’re losing that whole part of the world.”
It was never ours to lose.
I mean our influence in that region.
Ben Franklin said, “Mind Your Business”.
How can we complain about others messing around our backyard, and expect them to ignore our messing around [ influence ] in their backyard?
I never said we should interfere in other countries’ business; we shouldn’t. But whether or not we interfere still doesn’t mean we should not be aware of the encircling threat.
Indeed beantownbill it IS the Great Game, the natural progression or should I say, degradation of the works of man. Pioneers who searched out new lands for escape from the tyranny of the progression of “civilization” were tough, determined men, women and children. They struggled against the elements, against their enemies, and against the odds to accomplish their goals and begin new experiments in society. Once developed, the struggles became less against obstacles that stood in the way or even the elements, but became struggles against one another for power and control. As life got easier, generations that followed became coddled and weakened as a result of being handed too much without effort. This is where decay really takes root and those who rail against Trump or Obama or Clinton or against each other are simply showing us all that they are confused , lost and angry. In the end, it all falls down to the shouts and cries of fools who spent their time dishing out blame rather than working towards solutions.
A perfect description of the development of the “gimme” State.
The worst enemy of democracy are it’s own constituents when they find out the own the purse strings. A republican democracy form just focuses it to a single location, Washington, DC.
Well said, Walter.
If you just stick to the New York Times you’d not be under the apprehension that this is the first time Russia and Maduro danced the tango under the Caribbean moonlight.
Syria and Assad. Rouhani and Iran. Maduro and Venezuela.
Putin’s checking in with his client states. Why is Russia landing planes in Caracas? Because Venezuela owes Putin’s gangster support network. Maduro has the nation’s stash of gold and dollars. Duh.
Mauro and the gold about to take a one way flight to Moscow. And then, the USS Comfort will rain cans of spam and paper towels on the Venezuelan capital.
The Green Science of New York Times
khazin.ru/images/articles/1553599757_xl.jpg
Mind your own business. Those countries have the right to do what they want. Your “concern” marks you as a Globalist – just not a UN one. As Ben Gurion said, We will create our own UN, one centered in Jerusalem.
I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling paranoid. I’m feeling encircled. I can just sense that something is playing out. Anyone else feeling the same? –beantownbill
I think you are correct that “something is playing out”, but a lot of it I would attribute to much change since 1989 and conspicuous failure on the part of our leadership to acknowledge and work with it.
Other nations are advancing their sovereign agendas and all the while we are having smoke blown up our backside about the borders, immigration, how naughty it is to refer to certain countries as “….holes”, etc. Too many people have lost any connection to reality.
You are also correct about Europe. It is a mess, even as certain national leaders and the Eurocracy polish turds at record-breaking rates to pretend such is not the case.
Cheers
Mark my words. We haven’t heard the last of these fanatics. – Montsegur
Absolutely right.
This won’t be painless. If they can see fit to have DOD trolls on this website then they must have a lot of time and money and personnel to put to work.
Just look at all the mischief from the FBI and alphabet-soup of agencies after 2016. Not only this farcical Mueller investigation but there were so many leaks from so many agencies that you needed Noah’s Ark to stay on top of them. It was truly a wonder.
But this is still early days. It took decades to mess things up this bad and it won’t get un-messed for more decades if ever. What I mean is that the system these “experts” concocted to serve their moneyed masters could well fall on its face because of the financially unworkable and unresolvable contradictions built into it. It just literally defies logic. So, can it get dismantled before it crashes into a heap?
And they will fight tooth and nail. The hostility we see from guys like Brennan is the tip of the ice-berg, infusing as it does the institutions of the Deep State.
Like you I don’t put much past them. People roll their eyes and say conspiracy kook. But what does it look like when a President gets his brains blown out in broad day-light, a patsy gets gunned down in a police station in front of TV cameras no less, you get a joke of a police investigation and an even more preposterous commission of inquiry, and then the guy that shot the perp dies from cancer in prison? This was exactly what it looks like, a coup d’etat.
But was it really? Wasn’t it just too neat and tidy? Sometimes arrangements do go according to plan. I say job well done. Hats off. You seldom see such deft execution (pun intended). And the instigators for two generations kept a lid on it. No death-bed confessions, no books, no truth-telling. All of them went to their graves (presumably from natural causes but who really knows) without uttering a peep. And, if all this wasn’t enough, a repeat performance with RFK.
So now the calls are coming for the country to move on. But I’m with JHK and Greenwald on this. No chance. It’s time for accountability, the guys that fomented this mind-boggling fraud, this out-and-out sedition, need to make some acquaintance in prison showers with 300 pound hit-men. Dress him up in some cute undies and Brennan might make a good wife for a mafia capo. At the very least he can cook, clean, tend bar. Pasta isn’t that hard to make.
If anyone thinks they’ll go quietly, they’re wrong. The Katyn Forest could well be in the future.
True enough volodya and well said! The only slight modification I would make is that there WERE death bed confessions, books and truth telling, but the American people did not want to hear any of it. Belly Busters, cheese puffs and pornography were far better distractions for the masses than a good dose of the Truth. They cannot handle the truth, remember? Americans much prefer a Bright and Shining Lie (a great book btw).
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Bright_Shining_Lie
When Trump didn’t go right after Hillary, I knew it was a very bad sign. I don’t think anyone can go after her. He knows if he does, he’ll get a third eye and his family will be marked as well.
At least he went after McCain, even while alive. McCain was the enemy of the real America too.
>>> When Trump didn’t go right after Hillary…
How exactly would he have done this? His own AG at the time threw him under the bus and was MIA for over a year. Also, kind of hard to go after your political enemies when they have the FBI and DoJ on their side.
Trump went after her the only way he could: verbally.
He should have fired Sessions. Use the military to take down the FBI and DOJ. I mean he could have went extra-constitutional you know. What does the constitution really mean anyway since some people get away with murder and others get buried under the jail depending on their race and political affiliation?
Jeez! Ease back on those hormones.
Simple commonsense. There’s no other way. TINVOWOOT: There is no voting our way out of this.
“Extra-constitutional”??? Holy Founding Fathers, Batman…
SSL,
WTF >>> “Use the military to take down the FBI and DOJ. I mean he could have went extra-constitutional you know. What does the constitution really mean anyway…” You, Miss SSL, are straying from the orthodoxy. Heresy…
You are begging for a dictatorship, aren’t you? Good G_d.
I just saw this. You have got to stay off the crack! I know it makes you feel good, but damn that stuff is too strong, even for you, precious SSL one!
Any who wish to help in answering Morning Joe’s question this morning, “What would you have had us do?”:
1. All of us speculate as to why a thing is happening when we don’t have enough information. You call it “conspiracy theory” when you have already decided what I am supposed to believe, but you call it journalism when it’s what you want believed. Lose your hypocrisy.
2. Do not move the goal post after you are found to be in error. We all know that governments are hacking each other, that was never in question, and was beyond the scope of Mueller’s inquiries.
3. Stop dividing Americans that have much more in common with each other than they have with those we have allowed to run things for us.
Hey I wasn’t in error. There wasn’t a “None of the Above” box for me to check the last election, or any before that. Look where that got us.
The question. Answer the question.
“What would you have had us do?”
OK, it’s an honest question. But it belies that the press and news media don’t know what they ought to be doing in the first place.
And so the answer to the question is simply this, to to engage in reportage and not political activism. Start with that.
And identify opinion pieces as such without trying to put them over as factual reporting. But such things one can only expect of a profession, not a scruffy trade.
Cheers
That too.
Good answers. But there is no American people anymore. You know this. The Hispanics and the Blacks are going to have to be outside when the borders are redrawn.
Yeah I think we have learned from all of this that we will never be “unified” in any real way again. So unity will only come within ethnic and racial identity. Any “American” identity has lost all meaning because American now stands for nothing and everything. Anyone can be American no matter what they look like, language they speak, religion they practice, etc. In other words, beings from the Andromeda Galaxy are potential Americans. They just need to illegally cross our border and presto they get a bunch of handouts and freebies and can start applying for jobs and they never really have to learn English.
Yes, America is a just 24/7 Oriental Bazaar now – or like the bar scene in the first Star Wars movie. We need a LAW MAN to clean us this joint. Throw out the undesirables – soon to be the majority.
I wonder where Saint Mueller the Mystical is going after this.
Maybe he ought to seclude himself in an isolated monastery, maybe in some ancient compound on a rocky hillside in Greece, maybe Bulgaria, someplace with a rich history of mystics.
Given the saintly qualities attributed to him by the main-stream media I think that he really ought to spend some time in religious contemplation, praying, chanting, meditating, helping the aged brothers brew their special liquor and make their cheeses.
I think this will be in aid of putting all this in some sort of perspective he doesn’t necessarily have right now, it would help him to situate himself in history’s broader currents, give himself some new insights, to make some sense of what happened, of what he did, and his role in all these various doings.
Because as sure as we sit here he’s gonna write a book. And I implore him to think hard and long before he puts pen to paper, to consider how he could look to people in the future, to not disgrace himself with lies, to be honest and forthright. He may yet salvage something out of this total fucking debacle.
V
Saint Mueller is about to be drawn and quartered by his taskmasters.
Yeah, maybe he ought to get outta town. Fast.
It may be Mssr Barr that is about to be drawn and quartered by congress. He is clearly a partisan and stated publicly, in his letter of application, how he would decide such a case before he saw one word from Mueller. This thing ain’t over by a long shot.
I’ll tell you, there have been times I’ve thought about retreating to a monastery. Once, when I was young, I saw an astrologer, just for kicks, even though I don’t believe in astrology. She said that the objective of my life path was to gain spiritual enlightenment. It seemed a reasonable goal, and I’ve tried to do that. I have yet to accomplish it, for to me, it’s a lifetime task.
There’s an old saying that by the time a guy is thirty, he should have spent one night in a monastery, one night in a whorehouse and one night in jail.
But if you can achieve some take on reality not available through other means, ie some degree of knowledge or enlightenment, more power to you. Many tried, most failed, most just get bored trying and wander off. Finding something on the road to Damascus is a rare thing. You’ll know you’ve found it when you realize you’ve been previously looking at the world as though through a glass darkly.
Well, one out of three ain’t bad.
beantownbill, not sure if you know, but there are monasteries in Europe in which one can take a no-frills ‘vacation’, living like the monks and spending time in spiritual reflection. I’ve thought about it.
But becoming a monk is something else these days. There are not that many monasteries anymore and they’re selective about who they accept.
Cheers
Thank you for the info. I was really talking about a retreat somewhere, rather than a monastery. My bad in not specifying more accurately.
There are monasteries all over the place.
Some offer retreats.
LOL there will be books and movies probably. Maybe even a whole TV series. I doubt though there will be any contemplating, chanting and meditating. Unless you are talking about all of the witches who daily try to hex Trump.
You’re right, I doubt there’s gonna be much in the way of reflection. But I think Mueller really should slow down and think things through.
Charges dropped against Jussie Smollett in attack case
You got to be fucking kidding me
Yeah, somebody in a previous comment raised the question of solidarity. Factions within the CIA, FBI, Justice, NSA, etc. working at cross purposes. Obviously, we don’t have a nation anymore. You’d have to be a gork not to understand this ever since the OJ trial.
Just Google image the State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, on that affair & you’ll see the score. I hear the Chicago Police department is not happy. They should have known the outcome from the outset. Why bother putting in the case hours when justice has to be ‘restored.’
Time to take the gloves off if you want this country to remain a nation ruled by law. As a former school employee I’ve seen this over and over and over. Black kid gets busted and then let off the hook because ,”well you know…..” A white kid does the exact same thing and gets the book thrown at him (or her). You really wonder why the state of race relations are the way they are in America these days? I sure as hell don’t.
Simpson got away with murder. All Smollett got away with is race baiting. What a bunch of losers
The horror!! The horror!!!!
youtube.com/watch?v=rofmja5WGqA
youtube.com/watch?v=hRSwWuVtHF4
They all seem so excited and enthusiastic. I wish I felt that way about my country. But it is just disappointment after disappointment.
“I wish I felt that way about my country.”
Here are some people who felt that way about your country, SSL:
youtube.com/watch?v=MHzHUpZSQ3M
I read that about 10% of US military personnel in WWII were of Italian descent. So maybe it was a welcome to the home country excitement plus yay no more Mussolini excitement combined. But either way it is a nice sight. I read too that the US took over Italian oil production after WWII. But it seems overall that Italians are more pro-American than maybe other Western Europeans?
SSL
“But it seems overall that Italians are more pro-American than maybe other Western Europeans?”
That’s actually quite interesting. I’d just read something very recently that mentioned the Five-star Movement wasn’t terribly pro-American (I haven’t checked, so don’t know), but I came across this, which is quite interesting:
pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2014/07/15/which-countries-dont-like-america-and-which-do/
So you can see who are your fans and who aren’t. Bear in mind that lots of people who say they don’t like America don’t mean the American people anyway – they mean American governments and policies. I recall that the Gaullists used to be very critical of American policies but culturally French people were still enamoured of America. Possibly less so later when Bush characterised them as ‘cheese-eating surrender monkeys’ for having the good judgement to stay out of Iraq.
Anyway, I don’t see the UK on this at all! Not sure what that means. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like ‘Americans’, although they may take the piss a bit at certain perceived characteristics of some Americans, just as you do of us. People love to go to America for visits, but the memory of the Bush-Blair bromance taking us into Iraq is still strong.
Yeah somebody please explain this “white privilege” thing to me. I’ve been screwed over by the police on several occasions. Nothing criminally serious but did cost me time and a few bucks. I don’t mean jail time just wasted time. Lying ass cops. Lots of white folks know what I’m talking about.
I just heard of it. Astonishing, so blatant. And they try to pretend this is a common occurrence. I wish we had the Fox News news reader here in Ireland: youtube.com/watch?v=RfY1I1a9dDU
Revenge by the Left – pathetic tit for tat by those lacking all dignity and gravitas.
This totally proves that there is tiered “justice”. To me it seems like we are at a point of taxation without representation.
Actually, SSL, as crimes go filing a false police report doesn’t rate that much higher than littering. The really stunning thing about this case was that Smollett was facing sixteen felony charges. But the drug war has trained the criminal justice system to employ sledgehammer tactics for maximum results. (‘First, hold out your knuckles. Now, consider your next move very carefully’).
So a deferred prosecution agreement makes quite a bit of sense in this case — not in terms of the publicity level, or of how triggered people are by the racial politics, but in terms of the actual severity of the misdemeanour. Meanwhile, Smollett has lost a lucrative gig on Empire and will be a laughingstock for quite a while, at least. Doesn’t seem out of proportion to me.
I still don’t understand why you are living in Canada :-). In Louisiana you can get up to five years in prison for filing a false police report or pay significant fines. The charges for littering I guess depend on what you are littering. A cop can give you a $300.00 ticket if he sees you throw a gum wrapper out the car window. So I am not too sure about all of that. But! I am not so sure Smollett will be a laughingstock. He actually is flipping the narrative and his family says he was wrongfully smeared. He is going to take it and run with it. Most all Blacks and many stupid Whites will rush to his defense I am more than certain. But hey I hope what you are saying does come to pass and I would love to be totally wrong.
Louisiana is not exactly a glowing example of law enforcement. It is the most incarcerated place on earth. That should tell you everything you need to know about Louisiana, and this in the land of the free and home of the brave. Half of the world’s prison population of about nine million is held in the US, China or Russia. Prison rates in the US are the world’s highest, at 724 people per 100,000.States of Incarceration: The Global Context 2018. Oklahoma now has the highest incarceration rate in the U.S., unseating Louisiana from its long-held position as “the world’s prison capital.”
This is probably due to citizen flight after Katrina. They’ll be back on top in no time.
nola.com/politics/2018/06/louisiana_incarceration_rate_1.html
Actually, coming back to this a few hours later, my statement that filing a false police report doesn’t rate much higher than littering was too flip. It’s more serious than that, but still far short of sixteen-felonies serious.
As for Smollett trying to flip the narrative, well, he would, wouldn’t he?
In this case, filing a false police report cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll expenses. Not exactly your garden variety false police report. Not to mention the intangible & unquantifiable long-term costs from this Hate Hoax in terms of ever-more bitterness in race relations. OTOH, could RR be any worse?
I dunno Elrond, I feel like he should be in alot of trouble. He is still up in the air on the mail fraud charges. He faked a hate crime. He should spend time in jail. But that is for other people to suffer through who are not protected from the consequences of their behavior the way he is. He has Black Gay privilege and now its time to rub it in deplorable faces.
Imagine if two white guys had been caught on camera in the wrong place at the wrong time. They could have gone to jail for decades. Cocksmoker Smollett would have laughed his off. Littering? Are you fucking retarded? Or just a typical white gelding douchebag with a hot take from Buzzfeed?
Yes, and by extension Smollet slandered all Whites, yet that isn’t even worth talking about, evidently.
” If that fucking bastard wins , we all hang from nooses.”
2 years later, podesta in NMZ [and the shrink for the New England killer is there] and Hillary is free…and alive.
The Democrats have come to a fork in the road. Yeah, the old Yogi Berra saying, when you come to a fork in the road, take it. That’s probably what the Democrats will do, take it. It will mean the end of them as a coherent political organization, one part blundering off into history’s garbage barge, that place for arrangements without a future.
The other part of the Democrats, maybe having taken the fork towards what actually matters, will have woken up to smell the coffee. If they do, it may mean that at least something will be salvaged.
Smelling the coffee will mean jettisoning idiots. There’s one fella, a white guy, who’s a self-avowed socialist, who claims, with that great air of moral superiority, that he has trouble remembering the names of white guys. Get rid of idiots like that. People like that will be a severe hindrance in the reforming of the Democratic Party into something viable and worth having.
What a lot of people on the socialist end of the spectrum are saying, and I agree wholeheartedly, is that identity politics distracts from people’s material needs, which if the Democrats are serious about remaining relevant, is what they have got to deal with.
So stop posturing about the border. Get to reality. An open border is the Koch Brothers’ agenda. Everyone knows this.
Sanders too. He of the, “Whites don’t know what it means to be poor” fame. There’s no coming back from that. As the Bible says, The heart speaks out of its fullness. He spoke what he really believed. As did Bill above when he talked about losing the East. Classic Zionism.
If Whites give up Identity, then only other peoples will have it – and we will got he way of Dodo. Your people aren’t about to give it up, right? You have it backwards: Identity comes first. That decides who gets what – and who gets nothing. No one had to teach you this. You got it with your milk and cookies. The weaker we are, the stronger you are – until that stops working. But you don’t understand that part, right?
Looks like Bernie the Idiot have never been to Appalachia:
app-pov-proj.org/igive.html
I think Bernie needs to spend a few years in a Gulag. How about you?
Walter, it is curious how the boys of Appalachia were good enough to serve as cannon fodder in America’s wars, yet it seems the country couldn’t turn its collective back on them fast enough since the 1950s at least.
Self-proclaimed cultural “elites” in the entertainment “industry” used the people of Appalachia again as fodder, this time for their moronic television “comedies” and hypocritical looks at Appalachian culture like Hee Haw.
The region has now been in economic collapse for decades, and the lack of opportunity has wrought its ruin in Appalachian communities.
Ironically, when the collapse comes, the Appalachian people may be better positioned than most to survive the hard times and carry on while our fair dwellers of the cities and suburbia descend into chaos.
Cheers
Meanwhile, as America diddle-dicks around with it’s pointless “investigations”, calmer heads are busy improving commerce between Europe and the next Bib Boy on the Block:
politico.eu/article/duisburg-looms-large-in-chinas-silk-road-vision/
nytimes.com/2019/03/23/world/europe/italy-china-xi-silk-road.html
For those that will cry “Not gonna happen”, and “China is in worse shape than we are” I would simply ask, “Saying it or thinking it does not make it so”. The times they are a changing.
A summary of current political news. Part 3. Regarding the so-called New York Prosecutors
So the United States, with Trump’s lucky hands, recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the democratic media became absolutely hysterical: “He did it to make it easier to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimea!”.
Democrats continued trying to lock up an empty stable called “The Mueller Investigation”, strenuously pretending that they don’t have an empty stable called “The Case of Michael Cohen” behind their backs, from which three days ago they took a trotter nicknamed Robert Khuzami.
(In Russian there is a proverb: It’s too late to lock a stable when thieves stole all horses).
And this entire horse-thieving thang is the most important news, defining the value of all other news, of which there are so many that I will try to analyze in this summary only those of them, the meaning of which varies from that presented in the media to its exact opposite.
And first of all, I’ll tell you how I, on April 9, 2018, in real time, watched an interview with Robert Khuzami right after the FBI raid the office, apartment and hotel room of the President’s personal lawyer and heard with my own ears the questions of journalists about the fact that handcuffs were put not only on Michael Cohen, but also on his wife and child.
Apparently, they broke him down right away when his wife and child were handcuffed, that is, using the good old method to extract the necessary testimony – torture of relatives.
And the person who authorized this arrest and these tortures was Robert Khuzami, and later this method was picked up and used on January 25, 2019 by another prosecutor from the Southern District of New York (Wall Street and surroundings) Thomas McKay, sending a SWAT team to arrest the informal adviser to the candidate Trump Roger Stone.
And the impact of this news on all other news can be demonstrated by the fact that, according to the media, the preliminary assessment of the Mueller’s report by the US Attorney General Barr is that President Trump is acquitted of all charges of criminal collaboration with the Russian state to defeat Hillary Clinton and of obstruction of justice by the method of firing FBI Director Comey.
And in fact, the significance of this assessment is that Special Prosecutor Mueller is acquitted from accusations that he participated in the campaign of terror against President Trump’s supporters, unleashed by Hillary Clinton, of which the most prominent members after the arrest of Michael Cohen and Roger Stone became the prosecutors of the Southern District of New York, Robert Khuzami and Thomas McKay.
Meanwhile, this campaign includes not only the false accusations of General Flynn in violation of Logan’s Act, which infuriated the US military, but also such crimes as the shooting of Trump’s friend on his birthday and the Republican faction’s whip in the House of Representatives Skalisa, as well as the shooting of a country music concert in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
That’s when a young Republican, in connection with the business trip, bringing his cat to his mother’s place, drove into the crowd with a leftist carrying the monument to the Southern General, it was immediately called a terrorist act, but the assumption that Skalisa was shot for political reasons is undoubtedly nonsense and conspiracy theory.
And the resignation of Robert Khuzami at the moment when Hillary needs him more than ever says that he no longer believes in her ability to block the investigation of these crimes.
That is, if he wrote this request for resignation voluntarily, and if he was asked to do it, then without a doubt this means that William Barr is already conducting purges in the Southern District of the New York Prosecutor’s Office, and Khuzami was given a chance to hide and carry along with him the history of relationships of Southern New York Prosecutor’s Office with Special Prosecutor Mueller, but also the history of the 2008 economic crisis – just look at his biography.
youtube.com/watch?v=K2pj1MdDX5k
@SSL,
Yeah, I do support Israel. It is my ancestors’ home. Rather than me going into detail trying to explain my support, I would suggest you read “the Source” by James Michener. It’s a long fiction story, almost 1,100 pages. I think it was a wonderful read and you would see why I support Israel and other Jews. Michener was one of the best storytellers I ever read. Try to keep an open mind, before the Jew-haters here start posting their responses.
So beantown, how do you see the political nation of Israel in relation to the people of Israel as established through Abraham (the 12 tribes)? How about the Zionists for they are not necessarily the same people are they?
Israel is surrounded by hostile nations that want to destroy it. Do you not know that? Let’s say your next door neighbor hated you for some reason and threatened to kill you and your family. You go to the authorities, but they say you aren’t a nice person and won’t do anything. Every couple of months your neighbor randomly fires guns at your house and you always have to try to avoid being hit. Your daughters are beat up on the bus just because they’re your children.
One day a bullet penetrates your home and kills one of your kids, but of course the law does nothing.
Maybe you lived elsewhere once but moved back to the home your great-great-great grandparents owned. When you first decided to move back, you found your neighbors had moved into the house, and made a big stink about letting you back. They moved next door, but never let go of moving back to your home.
So Walter, tell me your feelings about how you would relate to your neighbors? Would you let it all go and be nice to them? Or what?
I know both the Israelis and the Muslims both feel anger toward each other. Each side is not innocent. Why go against one side and not the other?
I happen to be a Jew; obviously I’ve already picked one side.
I’ll finish my reply in another post.
I understand that bill, but what I was asking was whether you see a difference between Zionists like Bibi and the regular Israeli people or not. Clearly Israel is and will always be under siege from the Palestinians and probably even Iran and I have no problem with letting them deal with these people as they see fit.
Zionists like Bibi
Netanyahu is under assault from the Flying Monkeys that is even more severe than President Trump – so he must be the good guy. And surprise! – they are using the malicious prosecution against him as well.
Netanyahu’s Israel is a part of a strategic Alliance with Putin’s Russia and Trump’s America, that is why he’s under fire.
I believe that all Israelis are the same Zionists in the pure sense of the word.
My Fellow Whites: Do you see? No dithering. None of the Hamlet stuff, wondering what he is or to be or not to be. It’s just the acceptance of his reality of being a born Jew. That’s his identity. That’s his politics. That’s his “religion” – even if he’s an atheist or a Buddhist. Do you appreciate the power here? Would you allow it ot him and deny it to me? Or to yourself? And – do you really think he is your fellow citizen in any deep sense?
I understand what you are saying Bill. I personally believe in diversity if you can actually imagine that so I have no issue with Jewish people wanting a Jewish nation. Your instincts in this area actually seem normal and natural to me. Now would you agree that White people are equally entitled to have a White nation?
Nope. Israel was founded because 1/3 of the world’s Jews were wiped out by the Nazis and their henchmen. The shell-shocked Jews needed a sanctuary. Besides, some Muslims in Israel are Israeli citizens and some are members of the Knesset (parliament).
Whereas America has always been home to minorities. The Chinese built the transcontinental railroad. They weren’t “White”. Should we kick them out, too?
I’m for closing the leaky faucet at our southern border, getting illegals out of here, stopping their benefits, etc. but not because of their color, but because they are entering the USA illegally. I don’t care if they are brown or purple. The really ironic thing is humans mostly originated in Africa, so we all have some Black blood in us.
Nope, just the opposite: the Germans wanted nothing more to do with the Jews once they learned why the German Jews had betrayed them in WW1, namely the Balfour Declaration, the deal being that if the British gave them Palestine, they would get
the United States to come into the War against Germany.
We don’t necessarily need all of the US but the White diaspora needs a homeland or lands. I think you’ll find the empowerment and uplift of Muslims to be Israel’s achilles heel in the coming decades. Whites have made that mistake before. Not again. It’ll be a thorough separation. Live and let live unless others start trouble with us.
beantownbill
You left some things out of our analogy. Your neighbors are pissed because after you elbowed your way into the neighborhood you interfered with and eventually seized their water source, you cut down fruit trees that belonged to them, you put up buildings on their property which you illegally claimed was yours, you made it impossible for them to live normal lives because of a greedy grasping attitude towards everything that everyone else in the neighborhood was happily sharing in a harmonious manner. And to top things off, anyone in your own family who made gestures towards befriending and getting along with your surrounding neighbors you cut their throats.
Walter, Zionists, contrary to popular conspiracy theories, are the people who believe that after a Holocaust during the WWII Jews deserve their own state.
From that point of view, yours truly is an Orthodox Zionist.
Finc, anyone that believes in the Bible understands that Israel is supposed to be inhabiting the Holy Land, but I see the Zionists as the people that are led by the King of the North and the King of the South and not necessarily the children of Abraham. Are you familiar with that idea?
Let’s not get into that shit right now, shall we? Let’s keep thing simple for now – WWII – Holocaust – 6 millions Jews slaughtered – Only own Jewish State can protect.
Anyone who believes in the bible also believes in the tooth fairy which goes to explain why so many bibile believers have only a couple of teeth to brush whenever they take their annual baths.
The belief in deities went out with burning witches at the stake and thinking that pots of gold could be found at the end of rainbows.
Is this the part in the string of comments where Jews and Nazis come up?
Seems too early, right? I mean it’s Tuesday!
The simple questions are always ignored.
Blame the Jew-haters. I feel compelled to not let that shit stand. I’d much rather talk about real things.
Yep. There will always be blame. Someone, something.
And it is far too simplistic to blame people.
Humans.
To blame human nature.
To blame humanity.
Nah, there has to be more.
There has to be an other.
An otherness that compels behavior.
Because, rather paradoxically, that makes it simple:
if it’s an other it’s
not me.
Oh if we could only be as virtuous as the Jews!
@RIB this is all just TDS. If Barr’s summary was that Trump colluded with Russia and should be impeached, then seamongrel would be singing Barr’s praises.
If dems feel cheated by all this then they should blame their media—the same media that told them Hillary was going to win. The MSM keeps creating these false expectations, and like children they keep falling for it.
SSL, I do agree with you that we give a lot of aid to Israel. We give them $3.2 billion annually. That’s only #2 in the region, as Iraq gets $3.7 billion.
Furthermore, consider this:
America spends around $3T per year. The population is 327M. That means on a per capital basis, Americans get the benefit of around $9,100. Israel gets $3.2B from us per year, and the population is around 8 million. That means Each Israeli gets $400 from the US.
I would hardly say Israel gets more benefit from us than our own citizens.
“Israel gets $3.2B from us per year,”
Bill,
Well…how much is Israel giving us? I mean other than their tired, their hungry and those with dual citizenship?
They gave us the 10 commandments. That’s worth more than any amount of money.
Actually the Hammurammati gave us those. Spelling that is a bitch.
@Walter,
The Jews of Israel are descendants of the tribes that existed in the time of Abraham (c 4,000 years ago), before they were called Jews or Hebrews. As a people, they distinguished themselves for believing in only one god. For at least 3,000 years part of their religious ritual was reciting the sh’ma (in Hebrew). It is just a sentence that says, translated: Hear, O, Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is one. A simple sentence that has endured for thousands of years and is the basis for the Jewish religion, if one had to sum up that religion.
Israelis are not perfect genetic descendants of the Abrahamic tribes. How could they be after 4,000 years of being conquered and 2,000 years of being scattered around the world? But they still retain much of of the original genetics. I am a perfect example. You know what a Semite looks like; but I am fair skinned with blue eyes and once-blonde hair (now gray) and I can’t tan worth a damn. Pretty poor for a desert person, huh? My mother was the same way. I obviously have non-Semitic blood in me, but I am Jewish.
This is for Seawolf:
Hammurabi. Who knows who first encoded them? But it was the Hebrews who wrote them down in the currently accepted form, and made it part of their religion, as it was handed down from God, and from which modern Christians now use.
Bill, DNA shows that millions of yr people trace back to 5
[yes 5] Turks and Russians.
I read that in the mainstream, LA Times, if I recall.
Khazars, not Egyptians.
Islam is an Abrahamic religion.
thou shalt not kill, except arabs.
And the non orthodox jews are not human, to the ultra orthodox, right?
Thas right.
that is funny..that last part. thanks
I guess my other point was just that the Israeli government does everything in its power it seems to keep Israeli citizens safe. The American government does not protect its citizens anywhere close to that of Israel. Yet our tax dollars are taken from us and given to other countries so they can protect their borders, including Israel. Americans should have allegiance to America.
That’s right, but blame the neglect on our government, not on Jews.
You’re right Bill. I blame our government. It’s a travesty and shameful. But what allegiance do they feel they owe to a nation that is only unified by finance? Otherwise, what we call America is a terminally dysfunctional polyglot.
That’s because they are a people, a nation, not a simple “state”.
Shared blood is thicker than a shared passport.
What is America?
Anyone that gets here, no matter their culture, their ideas, their belief, their practices. No matter how foreign, how alien, or if an anathema to your own, or the commons’.
I must show my fealty to it, the state that accepts them, and to them.
I must. Compelled.
Nah, nah..you can sign up for that.
I agree with you. This globalized America is one I do not relate to or understand.
Would happily pay Israel as much as Iraq if we could shock and awe the crap out of them first and knock their infrastructure into flinders the same way first.
knock their infrastructure into flinders – Eve
============
Interesting, never heard of flinders before but looked it up and it’s apt.
Pure, unadulterated, unprovable, fantasy dogma.
You keep right on with that though, okay? “Sweet dreams are made of these……”
Bump
seawolf77 March 26, 2019 at 4:49 pm #
This one, in a long line of government tricks, is particularly cruel. Why in the hell is he reading it in the first place? For 2 years we’re waiting on the Mueller report and we get the Barr summary. Are you kidding me? We get the Trump lackey who is known far and wide as a cover-up guy. Why didn’t he just have Henry Kissenger read the goddamned thing through orange colored glasses? That would at least have been marginally insulting, like calling him a flat-out liar when in fact he is far worse. He’s a man people view credibly with no good reason. He’s Colin Powell talking about WMD’s at the UN. He’s a complete sellout piece of shit that keeps the wheels of corruption turning. This respite will be short lived for one over-reaching reason. Why the lies? Why the mountain of lies if there was nothing wrong. Even a fucking 3 year old knows you lie for a reason. What’s the reason? That is the question America wants answered, and without that answer this will go on for as long as it takes to get that answer.
Reply
revilo March 26, 2019 at 8:02 pm #
You’re gonna invoke the WMD hoax as you defend Mueller!? Haha Jesus Christ. Here is Meuller promoting the WMD hoax before Congress:
youtube.com/watch?v=uTDO-kuOGTQ
Then you say the people demand to know about Russia collusion. Americans don’t give a fuck! Here is the CNN poll on most important issue in 2020:
youtube.com/watch?v=aVJfXtuLin8&t=214s
Reply
revilo March 26, 2019 at 8:09 pm #
Zero percent you fucking moron!
Maybe you should sit a few rounds out hmm?
Because of the “shots” you’re landing? Maybe you should look in the mirror and say resolutely and with emotional content “I’m squishing his head, I’m squishing his head” while pressing your thumb and forefinger together over your reflection. What do you think, hmmm?
Geragos,
Armenian,
An Armenian-American, Geragos maintains a close relationship with the Armenian community.[10] He has earned praise from the Armenian National Committee of America,[11] and serves on the Advisory Committee of Birthright Armenia,[12] as the chairman of Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry,[13] and also is involved with the Armenian religious community.[14] He has been a member of the Armenia Fund International Board of Trustees since 2006.[15]
Would you care if he was Irish or English?
Nope.
I am merely pointing out what I believe is Revilos incorrect statement.
Arthur Sackler’s aggressive and predatory marketing practices are credited with the creation of the first billion dollar addictive drug Valium. The Sackler family owns Purdue Pharma the maker of the highly addictive opiate OxyContin, which Purdue Pharma salesmen market as having an addiction rate of less than 1%. CNN recently announced that it’s not the job of news journalists to investigate stories.
Arthur Mitchell Sackler (August 22, 1913 – May 26, 1987) was an American psychiatrist, art collector, and philanthropist whose fortune originated in medical advertising and trade publications.[1][2]