Things Going By

If this (first?) summer of Covid-19 has revealed anything about the current version of civilization, it’s the profound exhaustion of a culture reduced to going through the motions of its once-vital activities. A lot of things that we hope will come back are probably gone forever in the form we knew them, though they will eventually return in another configuration, reduced in scale, but perhaps finer in quality.
I miss baseball horribly, and its sad, half-assed attempt to present a rump season with no live bodies in the seats only amplifies the loss. But then, I haven’t gone to a stadium in twenty years, and I certainly won’t pay a hundred bucks or more to sit in Fenway Park. I used to go to night games there all the time when I was a starving bohemian writing for the Boston hippie newspapers back in 1972. You could get a decent field-level seat behind first base for five bucks. When I was a kid in Manhattan in 1960, a bleacher seat in the old Yankee Stadium was a quarter (plus 30 cents round-trip on the IRT subway).
They weren’t writing $100-million-plus player contracts until fairly recently, either, and of course that’s been a symptom of pro sports’ slide into fatal decadence. If baseball does try to stage a full season in 2021 or 2022, they will not be selling many hundred-dollar seats to an economically demolished middle-class. The teams will be functionally bankrupt by then and if they survive restructuring, there won’t be many million-dollar players. Maybe none. Carl Furillo, the veteran right-fielder for the 1955 World Series champion Brooklyn Dodgers, used to work construction in the off-season. He was on the crew that built New York’s Verrazano Narrows Bridge. Imagine Mike Trout hanging sheet-rock (if sheet-rock even exists as a product a few years from now).
I can imagine baseball reorganizing into two separate East and West leagues for a while, to reduce costly airplane travel, but even that might not last very long. If pro sports survives the political turmoil ahead, it will come out the other side as a strictly local and regional thing — and that will be the theme for all the things we like to do and must do. The idiocy of pro football will not survive at all. Its farm system (college sports) will be long gone.
Higher education committed suicide with its dual racketeering model. First was the college loan racket, in which schools colluded with the federal government to jam too many “customers” through the pipeline who didn’t belong there, and who buried themselves under a lifetime debt obligation they could never escape. The second was the intellectual racket of creating sham fields of study that contaminated all the other “humanities” with poisonous bullshit theory, and eventually even invaded the STEM disciplines. Covid-19 screwed the pooch on all that, scotching the four-year party-hearty in-residence part of the deal. For now, who needs an online class in Contemporary Sexual Transgression ($2000-a-credit) when you can just click on Porn-hub for free? Hundreds of colleges and universities will be going out of business in the years ahead.
The outlook for the big centralized high schools is also pretty dark. The teachers’ unions’ insatiable needs are only part of the picture. Consolidating many smaller schools to save on administrative costs seemed like a good idea at the time. But we ended up with thousands of gigantic schools that looked like insecticide factories and felt like minimum security prisons. They all depend on the costly yellow bus fleets to collect the kids from far and wide. The whole scheme ended up as an elaborate day-care operation that actually retarded the development of young people into functional, autonomous adults.
Covid-19 and the economic collapse it triggered will put an end to all that. How will the school districts cope with an epic loss of tax revenue from all the homeowners defaulting on their mortgages? They won’t. Schooling will have to reorganize, and probably at a very grassroots level, with home-schools evolving into neighbor-pods of tiny schools, and only among parents who have the literacy and numeracy to pull it off. We’ll be lucky if, years from now, we’ll see something like local academies spring up that can handle a few hundred students. I’d also warn you about assuming that the Internet is a permanent installation of the human condition. It depends utterly on a pretty fragile electric grid. We do, after all, have libraries, and maybe they can be persuaded to stop trying to get rid of all their books.
These Covid months have prompted Americans to pass the idle hours of joblessness and anomie with Hollywood’s canned entertainments. Could that all be over, too? The theaters were already sucking wind before the virus landed — relying on an ever more brain-dead repetition of comic book movies — while the quality product moved to Cable TV. Now that’s saturated, with the newer product fermenting into garbage. But who is going to keep paying for all that with unemployment at 30 percent, and moving higher?
Are you already bored out of your skull with reruns of the old classics? People truly need narrative art forms to make sense of reality, but they have to be tuned to the times we live in. My bet would be on the eventual return of live theater on local stages for original stories keyed to the new post-collapse reality — which will not be understood via Star Wars or Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Broadway is finished, with its endless reiterations of old hits, and also, of course, because New York City itself is only beginning a long journey down the drain before it can be reorganized into a functioning entrepôt. I’ve got half a mind to invest in an outfit that can put on puppet shows in my little flyover town.
As you can surely tell by now, the trend is local and smaller for all of these things. That may even be true for national elections and the venerable thing called the United States of America. The Democratic Party was initially only striving for mere suicide, but lately it looks like they want to destroy the country altogether — and they may succeed beyond their wildest dreams. Fifty years from now, several separate American nations may be sending their own regional baseball league champions to some kind of World Series, if we’re not still at war with each other.
This blog is sponsored this week by McAlvany ICA.
JHK said “My bet would be on the eventual return of live theater on local stages for original stories keyed to the new post-collapse reality”
I have been attending a wedding these last three days. Yes, here in my locality they go for three days. People – relatives, friends, local
dignitaries – wander in and out over the period and then on day three day all sit down for the meal and ceremony and photos.
Of course, people have to be entertained for these three days. So there is the big bank of very loud yes-it’s-a-wedding speakers playing music, sermons, comedy skits on the theme of marriage and domestic life, and even scenes from the Ramayana.
On Day Three there is invariably live singing, usually a couple of young women who knock out the local classics but if you are lucky they will also have a man and a woman or maybe just two men who will voice-perform bits of the Ramayana. They don’t do it in elaborate costume. They just wear local traditional clothes and carry a small gong and some clapping sticks. But they are amazing.
They will perform for maybe two hours, doing some comedy about domestic married life and also doing a big cast of Ramayana characters, voice acting them all and even performing parts of the stories. These are people who have clearly been doing this for decades and they are really great.
So in my view a return of regional theater circuits and small time performance that produced stuff like this is much to be desired.
Anyone who was interested in what this kind of thing was like in the USA of the19th C and early 20th C might like to read some biographies of people who worked in that period touring the various vaudeville trails (usually defined by the train lines but not always. sme went about in covered wagons.). It was a hard life. Hell to my mind.
Some relevant books that I can recommend off the top of my head are Barnum’s Own Story: The Autobiography of P. T. Barnum, Harpo speaks! by Harpo Marx and an autobiography of one of the Three Stooges, maybe it was Moe, where he covers their journey to the big time via the Southern circuit and the Missisippi river boats.
We all yearn for Raj Ram or the reign of the godly under a Godly King, if not God Himself.
“. . . . the profound exhaustion of culture . . . .” Yes, and nothing can stop it now. The Democrats would accelerate the degradation, but the Republicans would do nothing to stop it or even slow it down. Economic collapse is necessary to reinvigorate the American people and it will happen. Hunger and insecurity are powerful motivators.
An Attorney General in Boston responded to the mass arson in American Cities by saying that the forest is often strengthened by fire. Shades of Chauncy Gardner. Or was it the land in general? Oh well mass destruction will be good for somebody no doubt.
JHK’s mention of “exhaustion” brings to mind a passage of Spengler I had just been perusing:
“The sovereign waking-consciousness, cut off by walls and artificialities from living nature and the land about it and under it, cognizes nothing outside itself. It applies criticism to its imaginary world, which it has cleared of everyday sense-experience, and continues to do so till it has found the last and subtlest result, the form of the form – itself: namely, nothing. With this the possibilities of physics as a critical mode of world- understanding are exhausted, and the hunger for metaphysics presents itself afresh.” (Decline Of The West, p. 311, v. 2)
I find this very relevant to our situation: the postmodernism that is now choking our universities, sciences, and the minds of the youth is really that very *skepticism* that once allowed the thoughtful delineation of Forms and hence the upbuilding of our culture.
Now, having critiqued everything to nothingness, this skepticism turns to universal destruction (or “deconstruction”, a pretentious term for the exact same thing, save for the added “con”-job).
So we have met the Nothingness—and it is U.S.
And we do seek metaphysics, as Spengler says—Wokeism being a heavily debased and mindless metaphysic but metaphysic nonetheless. Thus we see the principle of Darkness (Blackness) becomes the transcendent animating principle, the root of all existence.
One can only hope that a better metaphysic will yet steal the show; frankly a Second Religiosity based on woken-nihilism is almost too nasty to contemplate. (Oh right, that must just be my “privilege” talking…)
Have you ever noticed that the infrastructure (such as the Internet) is always breaking down? This can’t be an accident? At first, you just naively assume that it’s accidentally broken, and you patiently wait for the repairman to come to fix it. But eventually you come to realize that since the disrepair is a permanent condition that it must be a “Racket”. I guess that if the infrastructure is always in disrepair, then they can make more money by always having to show up to temporarily fix it? It’s “Politics”?
Ever seen the equipment vaults and rows up on rows of humming servers, switch’s, routers and infrastructure it takes to run even a small sized business much less something like internet?
I assure you its all very delicate and sensitive to power fluctuations, heat and moisture.
One of my servers has gone through four hard drives in less than three months I am constantly reaching out to Dell for replacements and that is just one of my servers I have fifteen more buzzing away all across Southern California.
One of my sites in El Centro has had the fiber run into the building severed at least five times in the last decade! It takes AT&T for ever to make those repairs and why? Because the fiber run is as big around as your thigh and it is composed of thousands of strands little larger than a human hair. Having had to make fiber connectors I can’t even imagine what it took to effect that repair. Back in the day making one connector took hours of polishing and getting it just right.
What is your line of work, benr?
Depends on what days of the week it is.
It support, it specialist, system administrator, network administrator, help desk costumer support.
Ha.
I own a company that is responsible for keeping a very small section of the internet humming. Its a constant job. Power surges, hackers, software lock ups, etc. We do as much as we can to keep it humming, with multiple redundancies, but sometimes it still goes out. Its not a conspiracy. Its just the nature of a very complex system.
We don’t make any money by having the system go down either, in fact many times we lose money in the form of refunds if it is down too long.
“You too can stay at home isolated, alone, and unemployed and get an online, virtual education from a brand name, “prestigious” university.”
The Gov of Florida said that homeschooling pods were unfair to poor kidz whose parents couldn’t afford those kind of arrangements. I assumed he was defending the unsustainable current arrangements so loved by the nation’s teachers unions. I personally know several families of low income people who are doing a fine job of homeschooling their kidz. You just have to be dedicated to your children and want to put in the effort.
Parents seem to want the kids to go back to school?
I once knew a bloke who taught elementary school in the US. He said that one afternoon he was having a private, one-on-one session with a weird-looking kid to go over the kid’s failed exam paper. As the teacher was diligently explaining to the weird-looking kid how to do the math problem, the teacher looked up and saw the kid trying to surreptitiously squeeze out a silent fart next to the teacher.
The Professional Managerial class is DESPERATE to hold onto its privileges in a shrinking economy. That’s why they’re so freaked about Trump: even SUGGESTING cutting the working and lower middle classes in on the wealth of society is treason to them.
Bureaucratic deadwood.
I have an idea how to cut expenses in universities by half: fire half the administration & coaches, then cut their salaries in half, make the remaining ones clock in at 8am, no “conferences”, no sabbaticals with full pay, no new building projects (especially state of the art gyms). And stay within the yearly budget.
To weed out students who would be better served leaning a craft or skilled profession, make the first year of college in person and no on line classes accepted. If they had to write even a one page paper in class once a week that alone would clarify who was prepared for college.
With regards to the education racket, society is now dealing with the consequences of what Peter Turchin calls “elite overproduction”, i.e. too many people trained for administrative positions in the so called elite. It can only end in years.
With regards to the education racket, society is now dealing with the consequences of what Peter Turchin calls “elite overproduction”, i.e. too many people trained for administrative positions in the so called elite. It can only end in tears.
End in years? Or tears?
years of tearing down America end in tears
“the intellectual racket of creating sham fields of study that [] eventually even invaded the STEM disciplines”
If I may submit this as exhibit A:
https://www.concordia.ca/news/stories/2019/09/20/3-concordia-researchers-collaborate-to-engage-indigenous-knowledges-in-the-study-of-physics.html
Decolonizing light
By engaging Indigenous understanding and involving Indigenous communities in the co-creation of knowledge, the project aims to decolonize contemporary physics research and attract Indigenous students
high-risk, high-reward interdisciplinary and international research
No doubt White science will be revealed as inferior…..
Perhaps at the drum circle they can sing a new version of Thomas Dolby’s classic “Blinded by Science” as they burn Isaac Asimov’s masterful three volumes of “Understanding Physics.”
The NYC schools chancellor (the one before the present piece of work) declared that she wanted “Computer science for all”. A typical class size for me was around 25 students. In a multi decade career, I can honestly state that I probably had only that number of kids pass through my classroom who could have hacked a career in computer science
A comment on pods in school.
Reduction of the virus takes increasing personal space. Crowding kids into a classroom, regardless of how many screens and masks are worn is going to breed environments conducive to the virus.
So, how to reach the kids with low density environments.
The pod concept is now in an infantile Stage with wealthier folks hiring tutors or teachers to instruct in small groups. Spacing is possible with this concept.
However, public schools have the charter to educate everyone. How to use pods To educate everyone?
How about using the schools in existence now to be broadcast centers into groups of pods. Teachers still teach, through the internet connections going to the pods. The public room teacher is still the primary educator. Each pod will have an aide or a notch above to control the classroom and do one on one with the kids.
Coordination between the main teachers and their assistants to make sure that content is received.
As long as Covid is around in present form, over crowding classrooms is a thing of the past. So the public education system better come up with something that works and keeps kids apart.
Another weakness is the fragility off those classroom teachers. Losing a teacher to the flu for 2-3 weeks would be bad news. Unless the subs are up to par.
Again, expanding personal space is key to controlling the spread of the crud. Kids may fight it off, elementary kids, but late studies say that their ability to spread the virus is the same as and adults. And jr and sr high have the same characteristic that Adults do.
It is up to parents and educators to come up with a day to day system that works. Shuffling kids off to an viral environment is not “cool”.
Anywhere there is another person is a “viral environment”. The only way to avoid it is to lock oneself into ones home for the duration (I’m guessing two years total). Two year lockdown = complete collapse.
Pods don’t stop the spread of the virus – if anything, they only slow it down.
The missng part of this system is transportation. Crowding kids into school buses would be wrose than classroom densities. Ever notice what looks like the average for the typical school bus driver? The system could collapse just due to the lack of bus drivers.
Herd immunity is the name of the game. Flattening the curve was just a way to slow the inevitable so as not to overwhelm the hospitals for the exceedingly few who would need them. Remember?
Or has eating the apple taken away your memory too?
The “scientists” do not know currently how effective the virus will be or if herd immunity will even work with this virus. So shoving people into getting the virus might be a really stupid thing to do.
HIV and SARS do not have vaccines. HIV was slowed, not stopped by Mitigation and drugs, SARS, they do not have a clue what happened.
The only thing I have noticed about this virus is what a lousy job the experts have done in characterizing it.
It is legion as Neurodoc said a few days ago. Mutation? Or were different versions created and released to sow chaos?
Look into the effectiveness of Corona vaccines that we already have. There’s no panacea there. Probably why Gates and Co chose it. They’re going to have to be constantly sticking us, at the very least, yearly.
There are 140 vaccines being developed and tested. You don’t need to go for anything related to Gates.
Seven are currently in Phase 3 trials (large-scale safety and efficacy trials).
https://www.theguardian.com/world/ng-interactive/2020/aug/06/covid-vaccine-tracker-when-will-we-have-a-coronavirus-vaccine
The UK government is hedging its bets by targeting 12 vaccines from around the world to acquire stocks. I’m sure your government will be at the head of the bidding queue for any and all that are shown to be safe and to work.
You can ignore them all, of course.
Oh we’ll get to choose which one of these we take? One will make a woman sterile. Another make a man more docile and effeminate. Another, shortens life by enhancing the effects of the disease, etc.
Consumerism at its best. But you have to choose one or one will be chosen for you.
Bravo Alba, you got right to the point of the poignard: We don’t know. We’re going to need much better consumer information than we’re likely to get. We need to know the ingredients as a bare minimum. As a Christian, aborted baby cells are out for me. I don’t want to be made docile, etc.
I would expect to know the ingredients too. I don’t find that controversial.
Crowding kids into a classroom sounds dangerous. It will probably cause a lot of cases. Let’s check the case fatality rate for children under 19:
https://ourworldindata.org/mortality-risk-covid#case-fatality-rate-of-covid-19-by-age
Huh. It appears the CFR for 0-9 is, uh,0. And the CFR for 10-19 is 0 for three of the four countries in the dataset, and 0.2 for China.
Care to reconsider?
Hi DrTomSchmidt,
Those kids have parents and grandparents that they visit… and potentially infect. I wonder if we take your statistics and apply it to people who are 50, 60, 70, or 80?
Would you be prepared to concede that this is more complicated than you initially put forward?
Read it and guess my answer:
https://nypost.com/2020/04/30/no-evidence-of-kids-passing-coronavirus-to-adults-studies-show/
“No child under age 10 is known to have transmitted the coronavirus to an adult, a review of several studies has found.
Experts can’t find a single case in which a young kid passed the virus on to a grownup, according to the review led by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and reported in the Telegraph Thursday.
Kids are also far less likely to become infected, the research found.”
There’s also this:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8607961/No-cases-school-pupils-passing-coronavirus-teacher-exist-expert-says.html
“No confirmed cases exist anywhere in the world of school pupils passing on Covid to their teachers, an expert has said.
All the available evidence points to children being poor spreaders of the virus, said Professor Mark Woolhouse, who cast doubt on the theory that reopening schools will trigger a deadly second wave.”
And this:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/14/schools-coronavirus-infection-rate-low-german-study-finds.html
”
It is the largest study in Germany to date and was carried out after the country reopened schools after lockdown, with the aim of assessing how many students and teachers carry antibodies against the virus and how its spread changes over time.
The results showed that “the dynamics of virus spreading have been overestimated,” the universities said, adding that the study suggested that schools did not become the coronavirus “hotspot” after reopening, as had been feared.”
Traveling puppeteer (think “Punch and Judy”) was an occupation for thousands of years – no electricity or internet required.
Best column have read in a long, long time! Well done Mr. K!
Yeah, he covered all the things slowly and now rapidly degrading.
Jimbo…the onset of the long emergency has been considerably hastened and magnified by covid. Sad to see baseball try to carry on under “covid rules”. But that’s what happens when you have a worldwide pandemic without a vaccine. I’m sure there’s another waiting in the wings not too far down the road. “Living in the Long Emergency” takes on more meaning every day.
Yeah – Covid 20. Same lab that Covid 19 came from or at least the same creators and financiers.
They are rushing the vaccine and hope to have it available early next year. The problem is with selling it. Over 50% of the people in a recent poll are not planning on taking it. Another 30 or so percent are not sure. Most no longer trust big pharma, the medical industry or the government anymore. There is talk of forcing compliance.
And thanks to President Chlorox, much of his base won’t trust mail-in voting…so won’t do it. Bye bye…
I think we could get away with much less actual teachers in many disciplines by going online and choosing the top posters to educate anyone and everyone who wants to learn. Then, we avoid the distractions of being in classrooms with peeps who don’t want to be there. And we could save huge amounts of money.
I’ve done the same. I wish it had been around when I was a kid. Great backing tracks, great instructors. Just think of any song you ever wanted to learn, type it in the youtube search box along with guitar and poof it’s right there. youtube has put out of business every music teacher out there. You can say Covid 19 put working musicians out of work, but every working musician I ever knew could never support himself with just gigs. They made their real money teaching others how to make pennies per hour playing music in clubs.
There was an era before MADD when first the silents and then the boomers were in heat during which one could still make a decent living playing in clubs with a real rhythm section and maybe even a horn section. So long as one respected the dictum that the club owner was not interested in art, only in bar receipts, the system worked.
Things gradually fell apart, leading at last to the abomination of a lone guitarist with MIDI instruments and sequencer singing Margaritaville backed by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Those of us still involved — even if no longer to pay the rent — discovered “events” (weddings, bar mitzvahs, etc) as a way to continue the fellowship with good players. We used to joke that the table floral arrangements cost more than the band and we only got paid to move equipment; the music was for us.
Did you watch the movie “The Wedding Crashers”? They did it for sex. You did it for music. But is not sex the poor man’s opera?
Daytrip, you are right. Colleges and universities today are credential mills. You pay your money and you get your credential. Maybe you have the requisite knowledge and maybe not at the end of the education. I thought it was interesting that the federal government is going to a skill model instead of exhibiting a piece of paper to signify competence. Of course, many of the professions have licensing exams which tends to weed out the unqualified. The education is out there virtually free if you care to seek it out.
Knowledge is not taught but rather, caught. The in person transmission is vital but only at the higher levels. No doubt much of the preliminary work can be done as you say.
The same material presented to different students produces very different results. Up to a point you can trick students into learning but beond that the students have to want to know more.
You can lead a horse to water…
Just out of curiosity, what level of students do you teach?
All due to a pedestrian virus provably no more lethal than a bad flu. (More contagious does not mean more lethal.) It’s like a single devastating move in a chess game that brings about multiple undoings. And whether we realize it or not, we are pawns on that chessboard.
Oh, well, since I lost my job to the bad flu, I have the time to play some chess . . .
Yes, a Terror strike by the Elite. Life is what we focus on. They focused us on this and in so doing, created the terror they so desired. That and the subsequent lockdown were the keys for the rest of the coming changes now called the Great Reset.
You’re forgetting the semi-lethal, probably permanent, organ-damaging aftereffects. Many so-called recovered people are still feeling poorly months after getting it. Unless the medical professionals never told us about similar aftereffects with the standard flu, COVID-19 is not a pedestrian illness. It is a coronavirus like the “regular flu”, but is a cousin, not the same.
Fair point. Nevertheless, the overall lethality, going by numerous seroprevelance studies, is .2% to .3%. Dr. Fauci himself alluded to this possibility in March in the New England Journal of Medicine. So it’s a coronavirus with a nasty twist for those with weak immune systems. It does not justify imploding the world economy as a countermeasure. In no previous pandemic, including the Hong Kong Flu pandemic of 1969 that killed a million people, has there ever been a response has overcooked as the current one.
Yes, much of the response is political. But what does a weak immune system mean? Given Americans’ poor lifestyles, how many people have weak immune systems? If aftereffects from just this one disease costs a weak immune system person just $1,000 per year for medicine and treatments, and 3 million people (1% of the population) have these aftereffects, then the medical establishment would gross $60 billion dollars over the next 20 years – and I think I’m using figures that are way too low. And this is just for this disease. What about all the other new diseases and variants that are sure to come? The pharma industry is superbly profitable.
I mentioned in a prior post that I cashed out my investments in November. What I didn’t say was everything else being equal, I made the most profit from my pharmaceutical company stocks.
Cashed out in November? News of the virus didn’t break till late December. Some prescient instincts you have there. I wonder if I should cash out . . .
I don’t know about the cost of a weak immune system, but I can tell you the cost of a primary immune deficiency. The monthly cost of the human immunoglobulin is about $5,800 per month. Now you know the type of folks that sell their plasma. Even though it is “purified”, who knows what else you are getting….like mad cow disease. What do you think the chances of this particular industry surviving in the long emergency? The future belongs to the young and strong …..and lucky.
We had a very nasty scandal here, Middle Peninsula, where 2400 people died after using contaminated blood products from the US.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/sep/26/contaminated-blood-scandal-victims-win-ruling-to-launch-high-court-action
Blood products here are donated, not sold. All you get is a cup of tea and a biscuit, and a little badge after 10 years of donations!
And you’re forgetting the millions if not billions that will die if this is allowed to go on.
Or the countless death that will accrue due to the stoppage of testing, regular procedures, etc. And that have already occurred because of these and mental illness leading to suicide or homelessness and then suicide or divorce then homelessness and then suicide.
I doubt that. Every past pandemic was self-limiting; viruses tend to weaken as they move through populations, which is why the fatality rates are declining (contrary to those who solely credit masks and social distancing for that outcome.)
And let’s talk about those collateral deaths. We’re going to see a tidal wave of them because of the shutdowns. My local hospital lost over a million dollars a day–for three months!–clearing beds for a Covid surge that never showed up. A lot of people here and elsewhere who needed cancer treatment, COPD treatment, and the like are now either worse off or dead. The suicides and homelessness you mention are a direct result of the unnecessary shutdowns, which only proves my point.
We’re on the same general page. I think the disease is mostly hype. But the famines in the 3rd World and the surge in American homelessness are going to be very real.
Yes, COVID-19 is an illness that is a result of a lab engineered virus. So, no, not pedestrian. Now many scoff at the idea of it being engineered because it just isn’t really all that deadly. Nothing like the Spanish Flu pandemic, for example. Well, if it was released accidentally that may explain why it isn’t all that deadly in terms of numbers. “They” weren’t ready for it to be released.
But, what if it was released purposefully and the intention was NOT to kill millions and millions? What if the intention was for it to do exactly what it is doing? And what if we’ll know more about the overall intention six or twelve months from now? Of course when I say “we” I mean those who have “eyes to see”. Those, in other words, who are willing to pull head out of ass and not depend on liars and idiots for information. (Politicians, Dr. Fauci, WHO, CDC, MSM, etc….)
It likely was engineered. Whether the release was intentional or not is something we plebes will never know.
One thing seems clear though, it is a means to an end. This “pandemic” and the accompanying falsified stats and deluge of disinfo. are a perfect means for expanding the surveillance state and moving closer to a centralized global system of governance.
The speed of societal change over the past two years has been astonishing.
….and we ain’t seen nuthin’ yet!
“All due to a pedestrian virus provably no more lethal than a bad flu.”
For those whose genetics trigger a cytokine storm it is devastating, and this bug seems to trigger more of those than most others. I just wish they would level with us about that risk instead of pretending that we all bear the same risk if we catch the virus.
For the majority this bug is nothing, but for some it means a horrible death or, if they survive, they are seriously compromised. There is a genetic lottery playing out in the dark.
Epicur:
‘ I just wish they would level with us about that risk instead of pretending that we all bear the same risk if we catch the virus.‘
But we do all have the same risk, because ‘risk’ is the potential for change occurring – either to advantage or disadvantage -from a definable event.
While there may be compromising PECs, even these are still only ‘potentials’. The risk equation is solved only when an outcome has been determined.
So, if your 13 year-old granddaughter carries COVID from school to your place, there WILL be an outcome. (Hopeful it’d be a non-event, but that’s the risk.)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/world-war-ii-wartime-domesday-book-showing-life-in-1939-to-be-made-publicly-available-online-a6717281.html
The data shows that the average age for men was 33 and for women 35 (compared to 38 and 40 today).
As for Germany, take a look at the population pyramid: you can see millions of unborn babies due to WW1. It looks like the median age of men was about 30:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Census_in_Germany#/media/File:Germany_Sex_By_Age_1939.png
Germany is more than 10 years older than that today. There simply isn’t enough cannon fodder.
There’s plenty of cannon fodder in a country the size of the USA, and China, but those children represent pretty much ALL the male sons of families in a country like the USA where only 1.8 children are born per woman.
They have been called “trough wars” and Kondratieff wrote about them long before Celente (or Turchin).
=I certainly won’t pay a hundred bucks or more sit in Fenway Park=
‘‘Sir Isaac Newton would have found out much about the laws of gravitation if he had seen Ruth bang baseballs. He probably would have decided that there weren’t any.’’-Brooklyn Eagle,1927
Yes.That’s what has let to our intellectual decline.I was mightily affected too.
Now that baseball tickets are priced out of reach of almost everybody the SAT scores will skyrocket. 😉
Jim, I loved today’s post. Ah, Fenway Park, that grand old stadium. I spent many a day at that ballpark. When I was a kid, the Red Sox stunk and there were always empty seats. Us kids would buy bleacher seat tickets for under a dollar, then a few innings into the game we’d sneak into the box seats near the Red Sox dugout on the first base side. Those seats were expensive; I believe they were a whopping $3.50 per ticket.
The ushers would kick us out after a few innings, but occasionally a kind-hearted one would let us stay. What a treat that was.
Speaking of rich athletes, if I remember correctly, Ted Williams was the first, or one of the first ball players to get a $100,000 per year contract.
I could tell you a lot of stories about my Fenway days.
What’s really sad is that I loved baseball very much then. Now, I couldn’t care less because of what MLB has turned into.
Too much focus on any one thing imbalances life and in the end will destroy the thing itself, at least on a societal level. One reporter said that Williams and guys of his generation were most proud of their military service. And if you hung around them, you were more likely to hear war stories not baseball ones.
The curse of professionalism destroyed the ancient Olympic Games in Greece. Instead of all around athletes who competed for honor and the glory of the gods (symbolized by a wreath of laurel), there began to be professionals who focused on wrestling or boxing, etc for money.
Yeah. I was in the little league and it was fun. Greed killed pro sports, but the fans allowed it to happen. In hindsight we all should have refused to watch or attend the games.
Thank you for staying on topic and not going off into some screed about aliens or the Vatican.
I actually remember Carl Yastrzemski.
From Carl: I was lucky enough to have the talent to play baseball. That’s how I treated my career. I didn’t think I was anybody special, anybody different.
I think about baseball when I wake up in the morning. I think about it all day and I dream about it at night. The only time I don’t think about it is when I’m playing it.
Re causality, these social and planetary conditions (minus natural disasters) that run throughout history, all have the basic common denominators of: immorality, low IQ, and ignorance. These are the reasons for history always repeating itself.
Pardon me for smiling regarding the economic hit on professional sports. These modern contracts are obscene and so if they disappear then Xmas has come early. Also obscene is the money that so called celebrities are paid, and I include Ms. Oprah into that mix. If Americans are forced to stand down from supporting these people, then Covid is worth it. No, no socialist here, but i do enjoy the celebrity suffering. But more enjoyable is the media’s job losses which are growing. Hooray I say. I wish I could comment on social media but I’m not part of any of that. I read about Facebook and its tyranny but friends who use it seem to have no interest in quitting it. Same with Twitter and Instagram. I frankly don’t know what those really are except that we have a president who communicates via Twitter while using the toilet. Fitting.
The current days are far more dangerous than any other part of our history. The ship is sinking. The government is installing screen doors and windows. NYC and Chicago and Seattle and others are already under water. The ship cannot be refloated nor are there nearly enough life jackets and life boats. Who will be saved?
The richer and more successful she became, the more Oprah seemed to resent the system and people behind her success. Human, all too human.
A friend of my sister’s who’s a flight attendant told her that years ago Oprah was on one of her flights. She was very excited but didn’t want to annoy her so she politely treated her like any other passenger. Oprah wouldn’t even look at her to say “no thank you” to the common inquiry what she’d like to drink. She lost a fan.
She was lucky it wasn’t Bump Wednesday. Oprah could knock you over.
With a ‘Black’ president and fake Blacks like Kamala, what do you expect? Fake equality. Treat Whites as inferiors but give lip service to equality an diversity.
It probably had more to do with her entitlement as a high profile entertainer than anything else.
I read a worse story online about Aretha and her entourage
but I dont know if it is true.
I’m with you on the pro-sports and celebrities. They seem almost desperate to stay relevant. Once the whole marketing/advertised based economy starts to collapse, we (the US) will be in free-fall. Many millions of newly unemployed will not be buying anything in the very near future.
At that point, advertisers will start to realize they are just throwing money out the window. That will just accelerate the collapse. The rest of the year should be enlightening for those paying attention.
The funny thing for me is that for many people (sports stars) having vast amouts of money doesn’t seem to free them from being at the mercy of the opinions of the crowd. After all, why court popular opinion?
What is the point of being a billionaire sportsman if you are still addicted or enslaved to the “likes” of people you don’t know?
This is a very profound example of what is bedrock to being a human being. And it am’t pretty.
Jim, with your reference to puppets, I suspect, although I could be wrong, that you recently watched “Being John Malkovich.” Good pandemic fare to take your mind off the BS associated with the strange new world we now live in. One of the wackiest movies out there. Good NYC scenes too to remind us of how things used to be. It will be a must see in the future, if servers still exist then.
“I miss baseball horribly, and its sad, half-assed attempt to present a rump season with no live bodies in the seats only amplifies the loss.”
.
The 2020 World Series champion should just be named as the last MLB team that can still field nine players whenever this “season” comes to an end.
.
As for “missing baseball”, the core MLB fan is still pretty much older White guys. And since older White guys are the current lepers of society to be vilified and blamed for everything rotten in the world, MLB doesn’t have much of a future anyway.
.
“I can imagine baseball reorganizing into two separate East and West leagues for a while, to reduce costly airplane travel, but even that might not last very long. If pro sports survives the political turmoil ahead, it will come out the other side as a strictly local and regional thing…”
.
MLB for years has had a caste system of Favored Teams and then The Ignored. Teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Cubs, Cardinals are on the Highly Exalted List. Other proud and foundational teams like the White Sox, Indians, Pirates, Reds, and Tigers are on the Always To Be Ignored List by corporate sports media and others. Therefore, MLB will simply contract down to the favored teams and the rest of the players will be working construction or collecting $1,000 weekly checks from the Government’s Making-Up-Money-As-We-Go Program.
.
Then MLB will be declared as “racist” because the bases and plate are White. Woke-ites will storm and burn the ball fields, and the carcasses of stadiums will be used as Autonomous Free-State zones for the Woke and Broke seeking freedom from tyranny.
A few years ago, my small city acquired an AA team. We have a beautiful new stadium in a traditional style, and while tickets and concessions are too expensive (8 bucks for a beer last summer) the games are very well attended. The community loves finally having their own ball team–adults, kids, men, women–the crowd is by no means just older white guys.
But no games at all for the minor leagues this year; the decision was made early to scrap the season. The games are sorely missed; people who worked the games every season are missing their paychecks and the locals the fun of going to a game.
One bright spot I suppose is that when baseball becomes more local, they are a lot of minor league ball parks in small cities that could host future local semi-pro teams.
Gentlemen;
Great comment…
There is no enough fossil fuels left that allow an x-ray for every lung coughs.
Humans better understand The Tragedy of the Commons and the physics behind it.
“we cannot say pregnant woman anymore, it’s pregnant people.”
You must be pulling our legs.
I never got used to husbands who would say “We are pregnant” and that has been around for thirty years now.
It discriminates against women without vaginas. Or I should say “front holes”. The whole idea of “women” and “men” is exclusionary. And trangenderism is also bigotry by just reversing it or something. There’s just people with various appendages and holes. One is reminded of the Great Old Ones!
Transgenderism is just a stage towards Nogenderism.
Evolution was a mistake. The Amoeba was the perfect form of life, only lacking in IQ. Now that we have that, we can “devolve” back to it.
Or does IQ need form and function to develop? We’re going to find out!
Husbands taking responsibility for their kids is not a bad thing. Better We are Pregnant than she got pregnant and I am out of here.
This was a very interesting essay.
I have always been a huge fan of sports: Baseball, hockey, football. Growing up in Canada, I was a huge hockey fan. Now, my interest in pro hockey is as low as it has ever been. I grew up a big baseball fan, but again, my interest has waned.
The NFL for the last many years has been my favourite sport. But I am seriously tired of the political nonsense.
I love college football, but I see troubled times for that sport.
I’m not an NBA fan at all, but I do enjoy college basketball.
I have spend a lot of money on pro sports in various ways over the decades. No more. I considered myself a die-hard, but I find myself caring less each season. I haven’t watched any baseball or hockey in this fake return.
After a thousand years of humiliation, and the largest holocaust in human history, the Hindus have their revenge.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/india-hindu-nationalists-reverse-tide-003002386.html
National Socialism is behind it. It raised them up as it raised up old Germany – and it could raise us up as well. The Group before the individual – and your group before all others. The King, the Land, and the People – all One. What serves them, that is good. What hurts them, that is evil and not to be tolerated.
Sports is now, more so than ever, an enterprise of and for millionaires and billionaires that feeds on base human desires, empty lives, fanciful wishes, and a need to escape and be entertained, the latter being understandable.
The more fucked up society becomes, the greater the desire to escape, so in that sense one could say sports would welcome society’s increasing dysfunctionality, not including the covid virus.
Sports has also succeeded in spotlighting the excesses of capitalism, and particularly now has been contaminated with the politics of race and injustice. One escape hatch closed.
The NFL is especially hypocritical and racist. What happened to Robert Kraft, billionaire owner of the Patriot’s, who was caught having sex with sex slave prostitutes?
One poster here used to say, ‘kill all the billionaires’, a sentiment becoming more and more understandable as the nation tries to work through its pitfalls and paroxysms, with no prospects for anything getting better any time soon.
Medical bills will skyrocket, while the economy plummets. And our medical system and covid 19 response? Here are some sad, sobering numbers:
Deaths yesterday (close if not exact)
US 1250
Britain 49
Germany 5
South Korea 1
Hey, Tyson is gonna take on the shark! Will he cut that mutha fucka up or just bite it to death? Fuggedaboutit!
I havent used Drudge much. Its not so good anymore.
Sredni linked to Yahoo news. I see comments are no longer happening there. The intolerance of the left is what it is.
Was Drudge always working for them, or did he start working for them when he changed or appeared to change? It seems like that happened like two years ago now.
A knife in the back at American’s gravest hour. Tucker had on his biographer who said he really only cares for his own career. Maybe. Or maybe his allegiance is to a different nation?
Does Jared Kushner really want Trump to win? Would he be heartbroken if he didn’t? Bet he wouldn’t be.
Oh wow I’ll have to see if I can find that. What a let down he has been for sure! You know, I bet Jared would be ok with a Trump loss. But IMO not even per se because of the politics of it all but because he doesn’t seem to have emotions. So its like anything could happen around him and he would be unmoved because he doesn’t feel anything. He has his little empire so he will be fine.
https://cookross.typepad.com/cook_ross_blog/2013/12/there-is-no-war-against-christmas.html
So nice and ruthless. Or how to kill with kindness.
Page would not link.
Baxter > was in Syria and Lebanon in 2018, and the Syrians would shop in Lebanon because things were cheaper. Locals would cross the border and buy bread, medicine, gasoline and other items.
Now, hyperinflation.
Tis a privilege to read Jim’s creative, brilliant writing twice a week.
I, too, miss, baseball with real fans in the stands. It now reminds me of slow pitch city league softball games that started at 10 at night back when we Boomers were young with an occasional “good hit” or “good catch”exhortation puncturing the silence.
Jim discussing his ability as a kid to cheaply attend Dodgers’ and Yankees’ games in NYC was welcome. Although a Colorado kid, I was a huge Yankees fan who dreamed of attending Yankee stadium back in the 50’s and early 60’s. I finally made it in 1990.
Enjoyed the take on the future of education.
Colorado’s most prestgious, accomplished and esteemed native son did not attend high school at Andover, Choate or Groton , but, instead graduated first in his class of six at tiny Wellington (CO) High School, a farm town north of Ft Collins, CO. Being valedictorian, entitled him to a tuition scholarshio from the state, which allowed him to attend Colorado University.This man from modest means subsequently, graduated first in his class, Phi Beta Kappa, with a degree in econmics. He lettered in football, basketball and baseball and was an All-American in football (2nd in Heisman), He still found time to become student body president. Upon graduation, he was named a Rhodes scholar, attended Oxford, and was drafted by the NFL’s Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1st Round. After serving as a Naval officer during WWII in the Pacific, he graduated first in his class, magna cum laude, at Yale Law School. Under the JFK admin, he became Deputy Attorney General and was then appointed to the Supreme Court. His name is Byron “Whizzer” White.
Getting a good education does not require attendance at an elite prep or large public school.
Getting a good education does not require interference and unwanted meddling from billionaires (Gates) and their Common Core dogma!
It takes parents that teach and convince kids what education is for, then backs up the teachers during their upbringing. Ultimately, it is up to the individual to grab as much education as they can and realize that education is a life long process.
https://fee.org/articles/hyperinflation-arrives-in-the-middle-east/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2020_FEEDaily&fbclid=IwAR1e1hq71dmJKX8nhYXVOsETmW8osWiR8_n2_xkTJo5n67vECq7DMy3rWtc
I’m reminded of the Odd Couple’s Oscar Madison and that Fenway Park moment where Felix calls him at the height of the game and he misses the greatest moment in baseball.
Sometimes I wish I was a New Yorker.
Blacks endeavor to destroy a group of pretty high school blonde cheerleaders for posting with a Confederate tshirt that read, “I love redneck boys”.
https://www.ajc.com/news/high-school-cheerleaders-in-hot-water-after-posing-with-confederate-flag/E4JVA4NYRFGKZJALTPNYZTDRCA/
All resistance must be crushed. Free speech? What for? We know the Truth!
And most black guys wouldn’t give a damn, as long as they could boff their buns off.
Yes. And society would applaud that and that’s the problem. Any child from such a union will be like the Black parent, not the White. Thus miscegenation is such a disaster, an aeonian crime.
What a great essay, Jim! Well… except for… groan… that one sentence. Yeah, one party destroyed the whole county. Got it.
Oh, but I’ll be back to read here Monday. The rest was spot on!
Great stuff Jim. All coming true and much faster than expected.
The folks in Davos want a new world order beginning in 2021. The kickoff was the Virus scamdemic followed by the election of Biden as puppet. Looks like they will get a reset but it will probably turn out different than expected.
“People are dying. That’s true. And it is what it is.” Donald Trump
Biden/Whitmer will demolish this clown. Just keep talking Mr President. Just keep talking. We’re begging you. Please. Keep talking. 2,000 deaths. Most since May. Remember the good ole days of 60,000 deaths. Now that same model is predicting 300,000 by December. Just keep talking Mr. President. Please. Don’t shut up.
Nother day nother Donald huh. Yes people are dying. Technically we are in the process of dying as we type now. So prepare to meet your Maker boo. I understand you hate Trumpie, but why are you not also blaming all the Democrat governors who thought it would be neat to stuff live corona carriers in nursing homes?
Do you realize if we hit 300,000 dead that is .1% of the population? At least most of the others have given up defending this clown, for the simple reason he is indefensible. All you have to do is watch him present statistics that make him look good when everyone knows America has 4% of the population and 22% of the deaths. It is so pathetic watching a man try and paint a picture of a president doing a good job as opposed to a president actually doing a good job. Go back to 2016. HRC said we cannot take a chance with Trump. Imagine Trump leading during a crisis? Now fast forward to today. He has destroyed the economy. He has killed 300,000 Americans. And we still have 3 more months of him!!!!
Registered Green here. Living in Europe for over a decade.
Have not voted in many years. Will vote Trump this time around.
I understand that Governor Gretchen of Michigan has made Nutty Joe’s final cut of VP choices. Lol… Oh please pick her Nutty Joe! Pleeeeeeeeze pick her!
Yes, Governor Cunt. A petty tyrant and every man’s crazy ex-wife.
But worse for them: They’ve promised the Left a Black woman. Now they’re going back on that? Way too late.
I guess Trump should stick 100% to the script like all the other owned politicians.
So what? We’re overpopulated. As Cuomo said after he killed countless elders in nursing homes, “People die”. He’s far more directly responsible for deaths than Trump is.
Even the Times admits there is much natural immunity. This goes against the narrative needless to say. But if they don’t mix in some truth with their lies, they will lose all credibility.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/06/health/coronavirus-immune-cells.html
Your Democratic congress, governors, along with a lot of Rinos, etc destroyed the economy. As I recall, Trump didn’t immediately want to shut everything down, but was browbeaten and practically forced to do it.
C’mon maAN! Have you taken a cognitive test yet?
He has killed no one. The virus has killed that many. Trump is not God that he can change the direction of a plague. No one in the world has found an answer for this pandemic. It is not Trump that has done anything wrong, it is the idiotic people of the US continuing to rub all over themselves even after being told what causes it to spread.
Speaking of alternative crisis handling, shall we bring up Benghazi, one of the most stupidly managed crises ever, or even the Iran rescue operation by Carter. Glass houses!
You remind me of the typical Monday night quarterback, a criticizing no nothing with 20-20 hindsight.
Spot on, John.
Second para in article below points out your wisdom here:
https://www.directrelief.org/2020/08/a-team-of-5-million-how-new-zealand-beat-coronavirus/
Maj, how many people did you know who died from the Covid? How many people do you know who have had it? I asked your internet pal Cargill, but he would never answer me. Why does California have 540K Covid cases and Germany with twice the population has 40 % of that with 216K cases. Is Germany not testing? Perhaps they do not inflate the numbers? I know they are not all wearing face diapers like I am forced to. Curious minds want to know.
@stelmosfire
I can easily answer that.
We have a third world country next door where the medical system is sub par.
Our border is porous and the Mexican nationals are flooding across and living 10-30 a house.
One person gets it they all get it and then they wander out into public and pass it on.
It takes far longer for sick people to get into Germany then say a border state in the US.
California is awash in Mexican nationals and OTM illegal aliens.
StElmo
To quote from the article –
“Academics and the media have pointed to the trust which political leaders and health experts were able to cultivate amongst the population as a key reason for why the results there have been so strikingly different than in other developed countries. ”
benr – there you go – blame the poor and desperate. Straight out of the ‘conservative’ political playbook. It’s ironic how Mexican politicos are trying to keep Americans OUT now.
@maj
Seriously with your ignorance to the topic at hand but there it is your partisan bullshit on display.
Where do you live?
News flash I live in San Diego and have an office in two hot spots! Chula Vista and El Centro it has NOTHING to do with politics and EVERYTHING to do with the truth.
Sometimes you should learn your place and keep that gob shut you would look far less foolish if you did.
Seriously, benr? Your absolutism about how ‘right’ you always are, and how dissenting voices should be silenced is ALSO right out of the ‘conservative’ playbook.
If you have confidence in your point of view, you shouldn’t need to denigrate with puerile ad hominems. It just makes you come across as pathetic.
Still, congratulations are in order – you’re using full sentences, so your abuse is much easier to read.
Notice how this clod did not even answer your question.
I can answer for him its patently obvious he is a complete sell out and shill for the DNC.
He is definitely angry at Trump 24/7/365. It seems like at a certain point exhaustion would set in lol.
Is President Trump to blame for any negative covid-related policy outcomes?
@ Bobby Brown
First, thank you for a comment that is neither pornographic nor scatological. Whether this improvement come from pills or prayer, please keep at it.
On your Trump hysteria:
It is hard to figure out which of President Trump’s actions or non-actions you think may have increased the death rate of COVID in the United States.
Experience from around the world has shown that the virus has a steady and predictable mortality rate of between .02-.03% and that well above 99% of those who sicken and die from corona wil be the very elderly who were holding tickets for the Pearly Gates in any case. We all know that now.
Still, people desperately want to blame Trump for something and so they glom onto covid. But how is covid an area of Trump’s responsibility?
Well, we could discuss perhaps two areas of potential public policy: treatment and prevention.
In the area of treatments, Trump made some early pronouncements re hydroxychloroquine which have since been shown to be true. We can give him high marks for that, notwithstanding that this advice was controversialized in the media.
Early in the whole situation, too, a lot of the panic was around getting sufficient number of ventilators. Trump dealt well with that issue, the supply of ventilators, it seems, but in the end it was claimed that ventilators were doing more damage to patient lungs than good. So there is no possible knock on the Donald in that area of his management either.
So the Trump response gets high marks in the area of treatments.
In the area of prevention, the desiderata of public policy in the public eye has boiled down to two issues: 1) masks or no masks 2) lockdowns.
So if we are going to criticize President Trump for the handling of the response to COVID, we would be expected to be taking a position on these two areas.
But, as it happens, both are moot since
1) Masks don’t work
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy
2) Lockdowns also do not “work”, as their effect is merely to alter the shape of the transmission curve. That is, a lockdown may slow transmission of the virus but it will not reduce the number of people who ultimately will contract the disease and die from it. Tha will remain at .02%-.03%
The following is a very clear discussion of how lockdowns work in the slowdown (only) of disease spread.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/08/07/the_myth_that_lockdowns_stop_pandemics_143899.html
Note in particular that
Publicly available data shows no causal relationship between government orders and COVID-19 mortality outcomes. Sweden’s all-cause, per-capita mortality for 2020 is approximately 290 per million above the prior five-year average, while lockdown-loving New Jersey’s is almost 1,900 per million above the prior five-year average, and Michigan’s is over 700 per million. (In case you suspect Sweden “naturally” locked down on its own, mobility data reveals it didn’t.)
You can now stop trying to demonize President Trump over his covid response and turn to some more profitable way to spend your time. Not porn!
You don’t get it Booby is low information propaganda pusher all anti-Trump and anti-America its not about the truth its about pushing everything possible to make Trump look bad and the destruction of the current American government form.
He hates America and its founding like all other regressive progressive types and thinks America needs to be dashed on the rocks of history.
Which is exactly why he should be made fun of for everyone of his pathetic posts they are not grounded in reason nor fact just hysteria and stupidity.
“Trump gets high marks…” (Kim)
For a broader and less blatantly contrived analysis, read:
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/political-commentary/covid-19-end-of-american-era-wade-davis-1038206/
A telling extract:
“COVID-19 didn’t lay America low; it simply revealed what had long been forsaken. As the crisis unfolded, with another American dying every minute of every day, a country that once turned out fighter planes by the hour could not manage to produce the paper masks or cotton swabs essential for tracking the disease. The nation that defeated smallpox and polio, and led the world for generations in medical innovation and discovery, was reduced to a laughing stock as a buffoon of a president advocated the use of household disinfectants as a treatment for a disease that intellectually he could not begin to understand.
As a number of countries moved expeditiously to contain the virus, the United States stumbled along in denial, as if willfully blind. With less than four percent of the global population, the U.S. soon accounted for more than a fifth of COVID deaths. The percentage of American victims of the disease who died was six times the global average. Achieving the world’s highest rate of morbidity and mortality provoked not shame, but only further lies, scapegoating, and boasts of miracle cures as dubious as the claims of a carnival barker, a grifter on the make.“
Is she really just saying this to get her teeth fixed like they’re saying?
https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/1261193/mariah-carey-sister-suing-their-mother-child-sexual-abuse/
Desantis is an idiot hugging someone in PPE defeats the very purpose of PPE …. It’s called transference. This is so irresponsible and idiotic. Wow.Yet anNegligent Homicide. Disantis should have resigned in disgrace weeks ago.other Republican giving medical advice without medical training.
Covid isn’t a death sentence. The common cold is more uncomfortable for many.
Maybe the dead are the fortunate ones?
https://www.fairwarning.org/2020/08/some-workers-sickened-by-covid-19-face-an-extra-burden/
No. You are safe with you MASK on. And that means over your nose too, Bobby. No cheating.
What I do with my face is none of your concern. Your MASK keeps you safe.
These transparent masks are cheating. The Elite want us despersonalized. But it’s still a mark of submission, so there’s that.
The depersonalization part is a really big deal I’m thinking. Sort of like how their whole agenda is about breaking the world as we know it down and remaking it into their new utopia. So what better way to get the masses generally, especially in more individualistic countries, to start breaking down the old customs. The mask is a way of making us the same. And perhaps they want us to be a faceless collective just droning about doing their bidding when they allow us out of our homes.
Yes, stress is the key to reconditioning.
Saw a video of an old lady trying to stop the antifa vandals. They threw white paint on her and kept shouting at her to put on a mask. In other words, become one of them? The only freedom left being the freedom to destroy as they do? Everyone else must cringe at home, worshiping the Blacks on TV.
This is a good one, SV.
https://www.rebelnews.com/brampton_ontario_mayor_patrick_brown_caught_breaking_pandemic_rules_closed_hockey_arena
Another “rules for thee but not for me” type. Ther are myriad.
Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton Ontario at a city-controlled and maintained ice rink in Ontario caught maskless playing (forbidden) ice hockey with his pals.
– no mask.
– rink officially closed to these activities.
– cost of mantaining the ice sheet for these private games $1000/day
– many people fined under his watch for equivalent breaches
– cockroach lies and then scurries off when caught on video
I dare say there must be a lot of this going on. The need for the National Enquirer has never been greater. We need as many pictures and as much footage of as many of the Elite breaking the rules as possible.
…and you, Bobby, are just a plain old regular idiot. Hugs or no hugs.
Oh, probably one of your favorite world leaders, French President Macaroni hugged some Lebanese people in Beirut while in PPE. Look it up. It’s twoo! Gonna call him out too? Gonna accuse him of homicide? Probably not. He’s one of your cool guys.
Half wit.
Indeed Booby is a one note color of pantone 448 C in all his posts.
The farmers here in Canada are going to have great crops. Land prices are through the roof. Will agriculture be the only industry that thrives? People are buying land just for the write offs it produces.
Big stuff seems to be on the horizon with Trump going into lockdown in Bedminster.
Check out this thread that links to a longer one by Brian Cates (OANN/Twitter guy who has been indispensible in laying out SpyGate).
https://twitter.com/ernie_plumley/status/1291967070008049664
Rudi’s work in the Ukraine coming to fruition …
Anglin on Falwell’s expulsion from Liberty University:
Falwell is forced to resign, very conveniently, while he is in the middle of supporting Donald Trump and attacking this stupid hoax. For behavior that people have known about for a long time. The guy drinks, okay? He likes a party, okay? Does that make him the perfect Christian? No. But who is these days?
This is a HIT by the Jewish media, by Jewish shills like McCain and Cupp. It is an attack on Donald Trump as much as it is an attack on Falwell, and it is as much about this stupid coronavirus hoax as anything else.
The timing is no coincidence. The people who were demanding this resignation were not coincidental.
Christians should be defending Falwell. Instead, they’re going along with non-Christians trying to bully them with their own morality. By the way, not being a drunk is one of the most superficial parts of Christian morality at a time when most “Christians” are promoting literal abortion and transsexualism.
Virtually the entire “Christian world” has gone pro-homo. They support the sickening blacks. If Christians want people who are willing to stand up for real Christian values in the face of all of these threats, they’re going to be looking at people who are a little bit rough around the edges.
The Jews and homos can roll out a perfect shill, who never has a drink, never has a party, to be the head of Liberty. Then you can watch him transform the school into a haven for aggressive sluts, deranged homosexuals and revolutionary blacks.
Just to clarify:
YES, Christian leaders should be totally moral in the ideal universe.
NO, we do not live in the ideal universe.
NO, drinking and partying is not good.
YES, drinking and partying is a small problem in comparison to the ABORTION and HOMOSEXUALITY being promoted by most “Christian” churches in 2020.
YES, Megan McCain is less moral than any drunk because she is a fat whale who supports war, feminism and homosexualism.
YES, whoever replaces Falwell is going to be MUCH WORSE.
YES, Christians should have been paying attention to the fact that it was anti-Christians who were so concerned about Falwell having a party.
YES, Christians should have come out and supported Falwell, who has continued to take the right position on issues, despite his personal flaws.
What a stupid decision these Christians have made.
Are American Christians really so petty?
SV: Yes, they seem to be. Real Christians are only in the catamcombs now, eating locusts and honey out of garbage cans. The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls. And the skulls of the saints gleam bright in the stygian darkness.
Uhhhhhh SV you might want to be more circumspect in defending a crud and a sexual lout like Falwell Jr. You do know that he was having a three way affair with a young pool boy and his wife about four to five years ago in Florida, right? Maybe you don’t know. He’s a bisexual himself. In other words, he was helping his wife “do” the pool boy. I say boy, but he was a very muscular 19 or 20 year old young man.
During the primaries it was Paul Manafort who approached Falwell Jr. and told him that he had pictures of this….sexual arrangement with the pool guy. A day or so later Falwell Jr. dropped his endorsement of the more Christian Ted Cruz and swung his enthusiastic support to Trump. It was a head scratcher among most Evangelicals.
He’s extremely immoral and in my opinion not in any way a true Christian. Period. Not only is he a pervert, but he’s greedy and corrupt. A POS.
What about his father, Jerry? Was he for real at least?
His father isn’t the issue now. He’s been dead awhile, obviously. But, I think his father was a real evangelical southern baptist in the way he believed and lived his life. Probably never drank alcohol. At least not after he was baptized. Probably never had bisexual sex with pool boys along with his wife, or any other woman. Probably never committed adultery.
“Uhhhhhh SV you might want to be more circumspect in defending a crud and a sexual lout like Falwell Jr. You do know that he was having a three way affair with a young pool boy and his wife about four to five years ago in Florida…”
CC Rider,
A simple explanation;
“To fight see-un, you have to know see-un….”
This TV show was loosely based on the Falwells. Even John Goodman adapts Big Jerry Senior’s ‘look’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6eMRyxGdaI
I saw that pic. Forcing him to step down over it is dumb. Whatever happened to forgiveness? And on the scale of things was the offense really that offensive anyway? But I think Anglin is right. Whoever the new chancellor is will no doubt be an anti-Trump, virus compliant, SJW.
Well you’re a silly little dove. A man in his position should never, ever engage in that behavior ever. Especially not in front of a camera.
Even Jesus says if you break the law you’ll have to deal with the consequences in this life. Forgiveness is for the next. You should know that. Unless you’re Catholic like Janos. (They don’t read the bible you know).
“People truly need narrative art forms to make sense of reality.” – A fantastic point! If you need to hear about anew type of narrative cinema, beep me.
(yes, all cinema is narrative but you get my point, sir.)
Hi Mr. Kunstler,
I enjoyed this post and your thoughts on culture. It is interesting to me that for you “culture” is “mass culture.” Folks in small rural towns (and in cities, though I am less familiar with dense urban environments) have access to that of course, but there is also a large component of culture generated by the people who live in these towns themselves. And that has taken a hit during the time of COVID because culture has always been a communal enterprise, usually embodied, and COVID has really messed this up in a very clear ways that deny this avenue of physical connectivity, Sturges Rally this weekend to the contrary. So, there may be new cultural expressions coming our way in the Zoom era that we have not considered as yet. Community in the Zoom era will look different from what has come before. As with any new technology, as McLuhan pointed out, we start by replicating what the old technology did before figuring out what new modes of activity the new technology allows. As for the Internets? With the proliferation of micro grids, I expect that the Internet will be more of an Intranet, used within the community—something that favours your view of things to come.
Second, the teaching situation may go the way you think, but even if school districts collapse, people will still need teachers, and I expect that you will get a hybrid model in which towns will pay people to teach their kids, as they did back in the colonial days, and with less administration…
Third, Higher Education is hosed but not because of what you say. We have too much supply and not enough demand—and that was the situation before the pandemic. The pandemic will just hasten what will be a significant fallout and gutting of American intellectual life. This will help increase the supply of school teachers at a time when so many are retiring, as college adjuncts will look for HS teaching gigs.
The key thing is that this is more likely to happen now than it has been in the past because—in my opinion—we have pathetic leadership—from the President on down and a dysfunctional social attitude that puts individualism dangerously ahead of the social good. Sturges is a good example. People not following health directives, is another. A leadership that cannot model the behaviour it wants that will reduce the pandemic impact. I am sorry, but when we compare the US to many other countries in the world, we are doing so very poorly, https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/07/23/us/coronavirus-hotspots-countries.html. I believe that our President has hastened this crisis through his initial inaction and mixed messaging, and let us be frank, a clear inability to get any sort of a rational grip on what is happening, https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/09/coronavirus-american-failure/614191/. This may be the upcoming Presidential contest of shared senescence.
And finally, theatre. Theatre will continue, even in the COVID & post-COVID era. I can see groups of actors and stage crew getting on buses and self-quarantining, going from town to town, offering performances of Shakespeare and Moliere—both of whom can be made relevant to us today. The current day—why? They speak to universal and unchanging human concerns—love, hate, fear, revenge, and ambition. And we have a lot of those emotions today! And plenty of folks who are calling for action in a season of anger and grief. Theatre will be needed to help us process what we are going through, so it will be necessary and supported, even if smaller scale. As MacDuff replies to Malcolm’s call to action as a way to channel his grief and wrath in Act IV, Scene 3, of Macbeth, MacDuff replies that first, he must feel it as a man…
An update on those wacky Canadians;
The BBC, this PM, reports that a Canadian brewery misnamed one of their beers that was for Maori export. The name given, in common Maori usage, meant “Pubic Hair”
The name will be changed. I have it on good information*, however, that their first choice of names, meaning “Tastes like the Devil’s Ass” was, unfortunately, already taken….
*Who knows? Maybe.
And…the link;
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-53706732
Informed sources now report that the Canadian brewery has officially named the beer. It will be called oh-o-ca-Ka…Maori for “Pineapple Blossom”.
Unnamed Maori sources also state that the expression oh-o-ca-Ka is most commonly used to describe anal leakage.
Oddly enough, beer sales remain steady….
* yeah, Budweiser
https://www.amren.com/blog/2020/08/rumble-in-the-east-european-jungle/
All the terrible things you’ve heard about Gypsies? All true. A terrible curse to much of Eastern Europe. A Nation can only really be mono-racial. Even different ethnic White groups might have trouble getting along or assimilating, but it’s possible. But completely different races? No. One will come to dominate and destroy the other. Or they will separate.
from that link,
s ago • edited
Gypsies aka Roma were allegedly chased out of India. Imagine what sort of group gets chased out of India, of all places.
I know them very well first hand and wrote about this in more detail in the past.
My guess is that about 90 % of them have an IQ in the 70’s range thus entirely unemployable.
Nobody knows how many of them are in Europe – estimates vary between 6 -12 million.
The only thing for sure is that their numbers exponentially grow due to their chaotic mating habits – almost exclusively crime and welfare sponsored.
You know me – I don’t like to say negative things about groups of people. I have had some dealings with Gypsies in the past – not a lot, but some. In my experience, I have to agree with you. In my cases, the Gypsies are appropriately named – gyp. They were such scammers and liars, and they never tried to hide that fact, as if it was written into their DNA. They tried to steal anything that wasn’t tied down. They used sex to try to get their way. The females blatantly came on to me. The women were attractive and it was tempting, but I wouldn’t touch them with a ten-foot pole. After first lying, then trying to seduce me, and not getting what they wanted, they gave up.
We had experience with “Pikies” as they’re known in Southern England. most transients of Irish extraction. There was a settled group, in council housing, at the end of a lane in Surrey, on which stood a pub we worked in, the Plough at Effingham (https://www.plougheffingham.co.uk/ – lovely pub if you’re in the area). They were under no circumstance to be allowed into the Establishment and generally didn’t even bother us.
The Landlord took a few weeks off and headed to Hong Kong, leaving us in charge. Word must have got out because one Sunday night, out of the blue, two very flamboyant middle-aged women showed up and within 20 minutes had managed to scam the bar staff (yours truly) out of two drinks, before going on their merry way, with much guffawing & nasty insults over the shoulder as they left. To this day, I have NO IDEA how they ran the scam on me, so deft were they. Hats off!
Recommended movie – “Snatch” – Brad Pitt as a very convincing Pikie, and you’ll LOVE the Pkie dog.
Any time anyone (including his brother William) expressed doubts to Harry about Meagan or advised them to slow down, Harry would become grossly offended.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/prince-harrys-childhood-friend-had-141150093.html
He wouldn’t see this friend for over a year. Harry is infatuated and being abused. Now Meagan has isolated him from his friends, a classic abuser move.
Abuser = narcissist. Reformed narcissists are very rare.
Ah, Carl Furillo, ‘Skoonj’, one of the Boys of Summer, 1953 National League batting champion with a .344 BA, a few years later working on the Verrazano Bridge … well, why not? Johnny Unitas himself used to work putting down floors during the NFL off season. Last month the Dodgers signed outfielder Mookie Betts to a $350 million contract, and that same night Betts was on his knees during the playing of the National Anthem, opening day … apparently he’s down with the struggle … rumor is the Red Sox will cover the Green Monster left field wall with a giant “BLACK LIVES MATTER” mural next season; that ought to fill the seats.
Brh
One has to wonder, where will the Dodgers get $350 million to pay Mookie Betts? Or the Yankees $300 million to pay Stanton? The numbers seem unreal.
BRH
An extension.
What are the really dumb cities going to do with those multi billion dollar stadiums with the debt load they are going to create with no income being produced.
Maybe we are witnessing a microcosm in sports of the coming collapse. I would imagine there is a lot of boardroom sweating going on today. It really is a Mission Impossible.
Where is Peter Graves or Tom Cruise when we need them?
If i were 50 years younger, I would be looking for career opportunities abroad.
…If I were 50 years younger, I would be looking for…just a broad….
I know JAZ
And those stadiums seem to depreciate in value so fast, plus the cost of maintenance must be astronomical.
Hartford built up a Civic Center, an indoor sports venue for Hockey and college basketball in the 1970s (at great expense) and rebuilt it after to roof fell in in the 1980s. It is now obsolete and largely abandoned, a terrible liability and a white elephant.
Brh
Some cities may default on their stadium bonds. It depends on how the stadiums were financed. During the Great recession, Detroit filed for bankruptcy protection and in the end, even owners of city bonds backed by unlimited property taxes took a hit. Owners of limited property tax bonds took a bigger hit.
The US is dying from a thousand cuts. Bush 41’s thousand points of light went out years ago.
There is a new world order and its a big deal!
Do you remember when Barry disappeared for half a day in the middle of his campaigning and everyone went into a panic?
He showed up at the bildaberg convention and was quietly given the nod to be President.
A conspiracy shock jock banned from the Facebook and twitter world reported it in one of his documentaries called endgame.
It is scary how much of the stuff he reported in this looked like far out ravings of a crazy guy but much of it is coming to pass as true.
The Obama Deception also picked up where the other one left off and too much of that came true.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrp37y-jwn4
Stopped following sports a couple of years ago. Don’t miss it. It’s like an annoying relative now.
BRH,
They get the money from the contracts to telecast the games…same with the NBA and NFL…billions.
I think at some point that big TV schwag won’t be there, E … hereabouts, ESPN is laying off staff. One of my neighbors — a Producer — got furloughed recently.
Brh
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f2dd1b068370e02f2b68012
Trump fires the bat signal! Says that many rich people are very unhappy with him and that “this may be the last time you’ll see me for awhile”. Alex Jones interprets this as saying that he thinks he may be assassinated; that we’ll see him in heaven in other words.
See what you think.
eh..site looks cheezy
Give him a break – he’s been savaged by being thrown off youtube. His regular show isn’t shown on his website for some similar reason.
I think it’s a sign that he is going to expose exactly who these people are. We only have this one chance to save ourselves from them he implies too. Because they will try to get him he may very well have to go into hiding basically. But I think it’s possible that a lot of info is going to come out in connection with the Ghislaine Maxwell photos and videos that exposes the international Satanists child traffickers, the Elite.
Now he’s saying John Roberts has been compromised? Just the usual tripe…
It appears you’ve got the benr virus…
Are people going to risk their health crowding for hours at the polling stations to vote for the creepy politicians this year in November?
They stormed the Bastille because that was where the gunpowder was stored. French people seem to get really pissed off when the price of those French bread Baguettes gets really high? And then they run out to grab the muskets and gun powder.
In America, they seem to get mad when a white bloke puts his knee on some weird-looking black bloke who is out of his mind high on a lethal overdose of Fetanyl? Or, they get upset when they have to wear face masks. Why don’t the Americans get upset when the price of baguettes goes through the roof?
A weird looking black bloke :-). He is the real gentle giant though if you think about it. He never attempted to grab the officers’ guns.
Trump is talking about developing a Covid 19 vaccine at “Warp Speed”. Trump’s cutting all the corners normally put in place to ensure drug efficacy and safety. Trump has also exempted the drug companies from liability. All of the doctors have openly declared that they will not be the first people to take the vaccine.
The kids who are all plugged into the ridiculous popular culture via cartoons, Marvel comic book movies, and Internet games have to explain to their parents at the dinner table what “Warp Speed” means.
“Warp Speed? Wow! That’s…like…super fast!”
I bet that lighter fluid would kill the Covid 19 virus? You could inject people with lighter fluid?
No no no Alcohol is proven to kill it so just get really hammered and stay there for a weekend.
Two or three handles of Sailor Jerry or WT101 should do it.
Gargle it? How to get it into the bronchioles, benr?
Wonder how much that would hurt to use nebulizer.
I thought your partner was a doctor you should have known that answer to that question.
I said the above in jest but then looked it up and damnit wouldn’t you know someone actually is doing this.
https://justnebulizers.com/blogs/respiratory-blog/nebulizing-alcohol-a-dangerous-new-trend
Seems about as smart as butt chugging.
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qbwndw/things-i-learned-from-butt-chugging
What makes you think my other half is a doctor?
Donald Trump wants to suspend payroll tax. Said tax funds social security. Anyone over 65 years of age that voted for Trump should donate their brain to charity, because it has no value.
Hah while I am looking forward to the extra pocket money I like you believe this to be a huge mistake.
Unlike you how ever if this would put forward by a Democrat I would still think it was a huge mistake you on the other hand would be crowing to the world about what a great idea it is.
Nostradumbass you are.
akmofo says, “ Indeed. Ely, what you don’t seem to realize is, I see all through the eyes of the old prophets.“
No man sees all. And you are not the only one to study the prophets.
Your tendency to tell others what they believe based on one sentence of text is ridiculous, but you are not the only one here that does it.
If you cannot be wrong, there is no reason for a discussion. Simply pontificate and then go away. Appealing to the teacher makes you a snitch and makes it look like someone else is the bully.
Donald Trump eulogy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDh4cNtY4gs
The local Chinese governments (Chongqing) must be paying foreigners now in Renminbi to make crappy Youtube videos of Chinese tourist sites that foreigners will never visit? No one is going to fly 18 hours to visit these places. Men will fly 18 hours to Thailand for the Thai women. They won’t fly 18 hours to visit some second rate river.
Did you remember the Andy Griffith show?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2fv65XKaPVk
Depressing.
‘People thought everything was fine’
Turner said the state’s decision to usurp his and other local officials’ authority in March meant the messaging on mitigation became “very conflicting” and undermined his administration’s efforts. He argued it’s been more difficult to convince Houstonians to stay home the second time around.
“People thought everything was fine — the wrong signals were sent,” Turner said. “I don’t really blame the people because if you start opening up, they just assume everything is fine.”
When Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who has authority over Texas’ biggest county, attempted to mandate mask-wearing and implement a fine for non-compliance in late April, Abbott stepped in to overrule her.
“My executive order, it supersedes local orders, with regard to any type of fine or penalty for anyone not wearing a mask,” the governor said.
Earlier this week, Turner ordered Houston police to begin issuing citations and $250 fines to those who don’t wear masks in public. The mayor said in order to maximize the public health benefits of mask-wearing, at least 90% of people need to abide by the order. He thinks the threat of a fine will encourage residents to comply.
“You really just can’t just tell people to wear masks and engage in social distancing and exercise proper hygiene and hope that people will comply at 90% or more,” he said.
From May 1 to August 6, Texas’ total case count went from around 29,000 to nearly 480,400, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. It’s now the third worst-hit state in the US.
When the pendulum started to swing, “it moved very fast and very far all at once,” Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse told Business Insider.
Houston is starting to see the beginnings of progress, but is still “chasing the virus,” which is disproportionately impacting Latino and Black residents, Turner said.
The city’s weekly average positive test rate has dropped from 23% on July 24 to 17% on July 31. The World Health Organization says COVID-19 positivity rates above 5% reflect an uncontrolled outbreak.
August will be a “critical” month to contain the virus, Turner said, as schools are set to reopen for in-person learning on September 8 and flu season is slated to begin in the fall.
The governor has empowered local school boards — not governments — to decide when it’s safe to reopen their schools.
Happy Nagasaki Day!
A piece o’ the Sun to ya!
Hey, they started it.
Did they?
We the west and the US specifically backed them into a corner with our oil laws and then we ignored the intel saying an attack was coming.
Happy Nagasaki Day!
I think that the flight crew of the plane that dropped the bomb on Nagasaki missed the target because of bad weather? Since the nuclear bomb was fully armed, they had to drop it somewhere because no one dared to try to return to home base with a fully armed nuclear bomb. I think that the bomb landed somewhat off-target outside the city?
ROME (AP) — The United States’ failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus has been met with astonishment and alarm in Europe, as the world’s most powerful country edges closer to a global record of 5 million confirmed infections.
Perhaps nowhere outside the U.S. is America’s bungled virus response viewed with more consternation than in Italy, which was ground zero of Europe’s epidemic. Italians were unprepared when the outbreak exploded in February and the country still has one of the world’s highest official death tolls at 35,000.
But after a strict nationwide 10-week lockdown, vigilant tracing of new clusters and general acceptance of mask mandates and social distancing, Italy has become a model of virus containment.
“Don’t they care about their health?” a mask-clad Patrizia Antonini asked about people in the United States as she walked with friends along the banks of Lake Bracciano, north of Rome. “They need to take our precautions … They need a real lockdown.”
Much of the incredulity in Europe stems from the fact that America had the benefit of time, European experience and medical know-how to treat the virus that the continent itself didn’t have when the first COVID-19 patients started filling intensive care units. Yet, more than four months into a sustained outbreak, the U.S. is about to hit an astonishing milestone of 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world. Health officials believe the actual number is closer to 50 million, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all cases are asymptomatic.
“We Italians always saw America as a model,” said Massimo Franco, columnist with daily Corriere della Sera. “But with this virus we’ve discovered a country that is very fragile, with bad infrastructure and a public health system that is nonexistent.”
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza hasn’t shied away from criticizing the U.S., officially condemning as “wrong” Washington’s decision to withhold funding from the World Health Organization and marveling personally at President Donald Trump’s virus response.
After Trump finally donned a protective mask last month, Speranza told La7 television: “I’m not surprised by Trump’s behavior now; I’m profoundly surprised by his behavior before.”
With America’s list-leading 160,000 dead, politicized resistance to masks and rising caseload, European nations have barred American tourists and visitors from other countries with growing cases from freely traveling to the bloc.
France and Germany are now imposing tests on arrival for travelers from “at risk” countries, the U.S. included.
“I am very well aware that this impinges on individual freedoms, but I believe that this is a justifiable intervention,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in announcing the tests last week.
Mistakes were made in Europe, too, from delayed lockdowns to insufficient protections for nursing home elderly and critical shortages of tests and protective equipment for medical personnel.
The virus is still raging in some Balkan countries and thousands of maskless protesters demanded an end to virus restrictions in Berlin earlier this month. Hard-hit Spain, France and Germany have seen infection rebounds with new cases topping 1,000 a day, and Italy’s cases inched up over 500 on Friday. The U.K. is still seeing an estimated 3,700 new infections daily, and some scientists say the country’s beloved pubs might have to close again if schools are to reopen in September without causing a new wave.
In the U.S., new cases run at about 54,000 a day — an immensely higher number even when taking into account its larger population. And while that’s down from a peak of well over 70,000 last month, cases are rising in nearly 20 states, and deaths are climbing in most.
In contrast, at least for now Europe appears to have the virus somewhat under control.
“Had the medical professionals been allowed to operate in the States, you would have belatedly gotten to a point of getting to grips with this back in March,” said Scott Lucas, professor of international studies at the University of Birmingham, England. “But of course, the medical and public health professionals were not allowed to proceed unchecked,” he said, referring to Trump’s frequent undercutting of his own experts.
When the virus first appeared in the United States, Trump and his supporters quickly dismissed it as either a “hoax” or a virus that would quickly disappear once warmer weather arrived. At one point, Trump suggested that ultraviolet light or injecting disinfectants would eradicate the virus. (He later said he was being facetious).
Trump’s frequent complaints about Dr. Anthony Fauci have regularly made headlines in Europe, where the U.S. infectious diseases expert is a respected eminence grise. Italy’s leading COVID-19 hospital offered Fauci a job if Trump fired him.
Trump has defended the U.S. response, blaming China, where the virus was first detected, for America’s problems and saying the U.S. numbers are so high because there is so much testing. Trump supporters and Americans who have refused to wear masks against all medical advice back that line.
?“There’s no reason to fear any sickness that’s out there,” said Julia Ferjo, a mother of three in Alpine, Texas, who says she is “vehemently” against wearing a mask. ?Ferjo, 35, teaches fitness classes in a large gym with open doors, where she doesn’t allow participants to wear masks.
?“When you’re breathing that hard, I would pass out,” she said. “I do not want people just dropping like flies.”
And health officials watched with alarm as thousands of bikers gathered Friday in the small South Dakota city of Sturgis for a 10-day motorcycle rally. The state has no mask mandates and many bikers expressed defiance of measures meant to prevent the virus’s spread.
Dr. David Ho, director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, who is leading a team seeking treatments for COVID-19, decried such behavior, as well as the country’s handling of the virus.
“There’s no national strategy, no national leadership and there’s no urging for the public to act in unison and carry out the measures together,” he said. “That’s what it takes and we have completely abandoned that as a nation.”
When he gets on Zoom calls with counterparts from around the globe, “Everyone cannot believe what they’re seeing in the U.S. and they cannot believe the words coming out of the leadership,’’ he said.
Even the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has taken the unusual step of criticizing the U.S. when she urged Washington to reconsider its decision to break ties with the WHO. She also issued veiled criticism of U.S. efforts to buy up stocks of any vaccine that might prove effective, vowing the EU will work to provide access to everyone “irrespective of where they live.”
Many Europeans point proudly to their national health care systems that not only test but treat COVID-19 for free, unlike the American system where the virus crisis has only exacerbated income and racial inequalities in accessing health care.
“The coronavirus has brutally stripped bare the vulnerability of a country that has been sliding for years,” wrote Italian author Massimo Gaggi in his new book “Crack America” (Broken America) about U.S. problems that long predated COVID.
Gaggi said he started writing the book last year and thought then that the title would be taken as a provocative wake-up call. Then the virus hit.
“By March the title wasn’t a provocation any longer,” he said. “It was obvious.”
Back in the real world:
1.3 million march against the Corona Con in my adopted homeland.
https://www.epochtimes.de/politik/deutschland/berlin-anti-corona-demo-redner-spricht-von-1-komma-3-millionen-teilnehmern-spahn-zeigt-sich-entsetzt-a3303857.html
So, either the US was targeted with some sort of more transmissible and deadly variant of the Covid 19, which I doubt as containment would not be possible, or the rest of the world has not been inflating figures with bogus case/death counts. The US has 22% of the worlds cases with only 4% of the worlds population. The US may have a faulted health care system, which I never saw as a care provider, but the numbers don’t seem right. Everybody in the US can get health care when they need it. Any shit bum can go to the ER and get treated.
The US has indeed been targeted with a more virulent, deadly, and compliant mass media which shamelessly whores for the powers that be who are seeking to crush the population in anticipation of an uprising. The statistics are manufactured bullshit.
When you wear a mask, the primary benefit is the source of transmissions, meaning someone who has it, likely does not know he has it. Unmasked that person can infect thousands of people. Masked he infects no one. That’s how you bring the rate of infection down. And when you do that, deaths go down as well. It’s not rocket science… well it is to the people on this blog but they still think Trump is a good president.
Complete and utter lie. The virus passes right through the mask.
Two compelling case reports also suggest that masks can prevent transmission in high-risk scenarios, said Chin-Hong and Rutherford. In one case, a man flew from China to Toronto and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. He had a dry cough and wore a mask on the flight, and all 25 people closest to him on the flight tested negative for COVID-19. In another case, in late May, two hair stylists in Missouri had close contact with 140 clients while sick with COVID-19. Everyone wore a mask and none of the clients tested positive.
Evidence you’re full of shit. Post evidence that I’m full of shit. You can’t. Which means you are a complete and utter liar.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-prevention-face-mask-not-helpful-wash-hands/
The N95 is the only mask of any use, and it is not for the public.
This has been known for quite some time.
You are full of shit.
@booby brown.
Says the guy posting lies with zero proof.
No one believes anything you post.
So then the masked are safe. Only the evil UNMASKED will be infected by another evil UNMASKED. Karma. They deserve it, right Bobby?
So you have no point whatsoever….
Sure he does its at the top of his head and on the dunce cap he is forced to wear daily for his imbecilic posts.
Hey BB, I am of Italian heritage. I have family in Italy with whom I stay in touch. They too are in somewhat disbelief over the US reaction to 19; however, they do not understand what has been going on here over many years. Had the the ruling class been not so dishonest, had it sought to truly retain unity in these United States, had it not sought to so thoroughly bleed dry the very last of many people’s livelihoods and wealth, had it not engaged in the sort of evil it does when it send troops to fight bullshit wars cloaked in propaganda to market, had it not imprisoned its people because of repressive drug laws which some Europeans find shocking, had black people in this country not had to endure and finally throw off the inhuman and horrible treatment they received since Reconstruction, had America’s children not been lured into addiction, human trafficking, and other horrors because of “market forces,” had America’s living arrangement, which has engendered so much anomie, isolation and anxiety among its inhabitants, been better conceived but wasn’t due to pathetically poor foresight, greed and corruption, had America’s industrial base not been hollowed out and shipped off half way across the world, and on and on and on. Had none or even most of these things not happened then I could sympathize with the reactions of European leaders to America’s response. Instead I say fuck them and fuck you because our leadership merits neither credibility not legitimacy and in due time it will be torn down like a Confederate monument and the homes and assets of the ruling class burned to the ground like a police cruiser or Federal building.
Wow!, Southern Yankee. You certainly don’t sound like a Yankee. Why such harsh criticism of your country? My Grandparents came to the US through Ellis Island and they were damn glad to get out of that shithole Italy. They worked a vineyard outside of Mortbegno and were poor peasants. Beautiful country but I am glad they left otherwise I would still be pickin’ grapes. If it wasn’t for Il Duce and WWII the rebuilding of Italia would never have occurred. My Father was in Italy at the end of WWII and he looked up my relatives. Piss poor. Best thing about the place is the beautiful women.
All I’m saying St Elmo is that they (all Europeans) are in no position to judge our reaction. I love my heritage. I’ve visited my parents’ hometown in the south of Italy several times and it is poor but beautiful. Still they seem to have a much better quality of life than we do. The family structure is still largely intact, beautiful architecture etc. And though there is much corruption there the level of social insanity is no match for the US. I look forward to another visit there one day but unless Europeans in general have had boots on the ground as I have they cannot really appreciate the decay and degradation of American culture and the Covid reaction.
Hey SouthernYankee, I also love the homeland. Beautiful country. My family is from the Alps border. I love the snow and hate the heat.
Yes, nothing like those Meditteranean babes Rip, Greek, Israeli, Italian, Portugese, Spanish, even French from Cannes and Marseilles … they’re to die for.
Brh
Covid19 Self Test
A new and easy self test for the horror of Covid 19 is doing the
rounds and it’s simple, quick and positive (or negative if you see
what I mean).
Take a glass and pour a decent dram of your favourite whisky into it;
then see if you can smell it. If you can, then you are halfway there.
Then drink it. If you can taste it then it is reasonable to assume you
are currently free of the virus because the loss of the sense of smell
and taste is a common symptom.
I tested myself 7 times last night and was virus free every time thank goodness.
I will have to test myself again today because I have developed a
throbbing headache which can also be one of the symptoms.
I’ll report my results later.
Hair o’ the dog dude! Works every time.
Only 7? Your restraint is better than mine.
Benr,
Funny you should post this today…I just two days ago spent…$430 buying…testing supplies. Zombie Apocalypse, don’t you know.
Get it while ya can!
I will make a prognostication right here right now.
If Trump wins the election Covid19 will continue to be the bane of everyone’s very existence.
If Biden and the cabal of imbeciles and morons manages to get everyone to mail in ballots they will steal the election and Covid will magically cease to be a big deal.
The funding for groups like Antifa will dry up and BLM will be left in the ash heap of history where it belongs.
You are exactly right. I wonder if there’s a futures market for that proposition? Could make a killing.
Nostradumbass you are.
Maybe they’d let us have a bit of celebration, sure. But they like the idea of no independent middle class, and controlling our movements, etc. Covid 20 will be coming down the pike in any case, along with mandatory vaccinations and chipping.
Good stuff, benr. Very funny!
Still free I retested all day as my typing skills can attest to but no virus.
Did you learn your parenting skills from Robert Reed (aka “Mike Brady”) on the 1970’s sitcom TV series “The Brady Bunch”?
Wasn’t there an episode in which Mike Brady is shooting heroin in the garage and then Alice walks in on him in the act of shooting up and then Mike Brady beats the hell outta Alice? There was a lot of incest on the TV show….
LOL! And let’s not forget young master Greg. I always thought he looked a little too cute in those curls, psychedelic shirts, and groovy bell bottoms. I heard he became a charter member of the Village People a few years later (the guy in the chaps, I think). Left poor younger brother Peter in psychoanalysis for years in his wake…
LOL ok. I’m thinking a lot of that occurred within your imagination and not necessarily on screen. Maybe they were manipulating your thoughts with a mind machine?
swedish-court-overturns-child-rape-conviction-afghan-migrant
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/08/09/swedish-court-overturns-child-rape-conviction-afghan-migrant/
Still Confused About Masks? Here’s the Science Behind How Face Masks Prevent Coronavirus
By Nina Bai
Español | ??????? | ??
Woman wearing a cloth face mask in a grocery store
Editor’s Note: This story was updated on July 11 to include information on why valved masks do not block exhaled droplets.
As states reopen from stay-at-home orders, many, including California, are now requiring people to wear face coverings in most public spaces to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization now recommend cloth masks for the general public, but earlier in the pandemic, both organizations recommended just the opposite. These shifting guidelines may have sowed confusion among the public about the utility of masks.
But health experts say the evidence is clear that masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that the more people wearing masks, the better.
We talked to UC San Francisco epidemiologist George Rutherford, MD, and infectious disease specialist Peter Chin-Hong, MD, about the CDC’s reversal on mask-wearing, the current science on how masks work, and what to consider when choosing a mask.
Why did the CDC change its guidance on wearing masks?
The original CDC guidance partly was based on what was thought to be low disease prevalence earlier in the pandemic, said Chin-Hong.
“So, of course, you’re preaching that the juice isn’t really worth the squeeze to have the whole population wear masks in the beginning – but that was really a reflection of not having enough testing, anyway,” he said. “We were getting a false sense of security.”
Rutherford was more blunt. The legitimate concern that the limited supply of surgical masks and N95 respirators should be saved for health care workers should not have prevented more nuanced messaging about the benefits of masking. “We should have told people to wear cloth masks right off the bat,” he said.
Another factor “is that culturally, the U.S. wasn’t really prepared to wear masks,” unlike some countries in Asia where the practice is more common, said Chin-Hong. Even now, some Americans are choosing to ignore CDC guidance and local mandates on masks, a hesitation that Chin-Hong says is “foolhardy.”
What may have finally convinced the CDC to change its guidance in favor of masks were rising disease prevalence and a clearer understanding that both pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission are possible – even common. Studies have found that viral load peaks in the days before symptoms begin and that speaking is enough to expel virus-carrying droplets.
“I think the biggest thing with COVID now that shapes all of this guidance on masks is that we can’t tell who’s infected,” said Chin-Hong. “You can’t look in a crowd and say, oh, that person should wear mask. There’s a lot of asymptomatic infection, so everybody has to wear a mask.”
What evidence do we have that wearing a mask is effective in preventing COVID-19?
There are several strands of evidence supporting the efficacy of masks.
One category of evidence comes from laboratory studies of respiratory droplets and the ability of various masks to block them. An experiment using high-speed video found that hundreds of droplets ranging from 20 to 500 micrometers were generated when saying a simple phrase, but that nearly all these droplets were blocked when the mouth was covered by a damp washcloth. Another study of people who had influenza or the common cold found that wearing a surgical mask significantly reduced the amount of these respiratory viruses emitted in droplets and aerosols.
But the strongest evidence in favor of masks come from studies of real-world scenarios. “The most important thing are the epidemiologic data,” said Rutherford. Because it would be unethical to assign people to not wear a mask during a pandemic, the epidemiological evidence has come from so-called “experiments of nature.”
A recent study published in Health Affairs, for example, compared the COVID-19 growth rate before and after mask mandates in 15 states and the District of Columbia. It found that mask mandates led to a slowdown in daily COVID-19 growth rate, which became more apparent over time. The first five days after a mandate, the daily growth rate slowed by 0.9 percentage-points compared to the five days prior to the mandate; at three weeks, the daily growth rate had slowed by 2 percentage-points.
Another study looked at coronavirus deaths across 198 countries and found that those with cultural norms or government policies favoring mask-wearing had lower death rates.
Two compelling case reports also suggest that masks can prevent transmission in high-risk scenarios, said Chin-Hong and Rutherford. In one case, a man flew from China to Toronto and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. He had a dry cough and wore a mask on the flight, and all 25 people closest to him on the flight tested negative for COVID-19. In another case, in late May, two hair stylists in Missouri had close contact with 140 clients while sick with COVID-19. Everyone wore a mask and none of the clients tested positive.
Do masks protect the people wearing them or the people around them?
“I think there’s enough evidence to say that the best benefit is for people who have COVID-19 to protect them from giving COVID-19 to other people, but you’re still going to get a benefit from wearing a mask if you don’t have COVID-19,” said Chin-Hong.
Masks may be more effective as a “source control” because they can prevent larger expelled droplets from evaporating into smaller droplets that can travel farther.
Another factor to remember, noted Rutherford, is that you could still catch the virus through the membranes in your eyes, a risk that masking does not eliminate.
How many people need to wear masks to reduce community transmission?
“What you want is 100 percent of people to wear masks, but you’ll settle for 80 percent,” said Rutherford. In one simulation, researchers predicted that 80 percent of the population wearing masks would do more to reduce COVID-19 spread than a strict lockdown.
The latest forecast from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests that 33,000 deaths could be avoided by October 1 if 95 percent of people wore masks in public.
Even if you live in a community where few people wear masks, you would still reduce your own chances of catching the virus by wearing one, said Chin-Hong and Rutherford.
Does the type of mask matter?
Studies have compared various mask materials, but for the general public, the most important consideration may be comfort. The best mask is one you can wear comfortably and consistently, said Chin-Hong. N95 respirators are only necessary in medical situations such as intubation. Surgical masks are generally more protective than cloth masks, and some people find them lighter and more comfortable to wear.
The bottom line is that any mask that covers the nose and mouth will be of benefit.
“The concept is risk reduction rather than absolute prevention,” said Chin-Hong. “You don’t throw up your hands if you think a mask is not 100 percent effective. That’s silly. Nobody’s taking a cholesterol medicine because they’re going to prevent a heart attack 100 percent of the time, but you’re reducing your risk substantially.”
However, both Rutherford and Chin-Hong cautioned against N95 masks with valves (commonly used in construction to prevent the inhalation of dust) because they do not protect those around you. These one-way valves close when the wearer breathes in, but open when the wearer breathes out, allowing unfiltered air and droplets to escape. Chin-Hong said that anyone wearing a valved mask would need to wear a surgical or cloth mask over it. “Alternatively, just wear a non-valved mask,” he said.
San Francisco has specified that masks with valves do not comply with the city’s face covering order.
If we’re practicing social distancing, do we still need to wear masks?
A mnemonic that Chin-Hong likes is the “Three W’s to ward off COVID-19:” wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.
“But of the three, the most important thing is wearing a mask,” he said. Compared to wearing a mask, cleaning your iPhone or wiping down your groceries are “just distractors.” There’s little evidence that fomites (contaminated surfaces) are a major source of transmission, whereas there is a lot of evidence of transmission through inhaled droplets, said Chin-Hong.
“You should always wear masks and socially distance,” said Rutherford. “I would be hesitant to try to parse it apart. But, yes, I think mask wearing is more important.”
Links you dolt links not walls of text!
Give. It. A. Rest.
Masks are for dolts!
Are you wearing goggles yet? Why not? How long until they became mandatory too?
You’re still operating from the protection meme. It is stopping the transmission by people who are infected. Last time I checked they don’t sneeze or cough with their eyes.
The cotton mask does not stop transmission. The virus passes through the mask.
The only mask that stops some of the virus particles is the N95, which is not suitable for public use. The N99 also works but has a severe effect on breathing.
You were bent over a few posts earlier on this. Time for another reaming.
It’s the dosage numb nuts. If a person is infected, the droplets are contained and only the – 5 or -6 sigma sized particles get through. When the un-infected person breathes, the mask just by being in the way, intercepts many of those. What’s left is not enough to overcome a healthy person’s immune system. But just continue dreaming about my ass. At least your mind is capable of lewdness.
The cotton mask intercepts next to nothing.
Facts. They are pesky.
OK here’s an experiment. Get yourself a mask. Get yourself a can of aerosol. Could be deodorant. Could be Lysol. Yeah make it Lysol. Don’t inject it though. Now hold up the mask and spray it with the can of aerosol. How much gets through? A little huh? Does you understand now? Or do I need to simplify it further?
@booby brown
I used wifes perfume smelled it perfectly.
You really are an idiot.
Yeah but did you feel it land on you? Like the burn when you spray after shave on? No. You didn’t did you. You just smelled it didn’t you dumbass?
ahahah we can go back and forth all day calling each other idiots but if I can smell it then it got through. In explanation it was ineffective.
Just admit it you are clueless and move one to your next incorrect topic.
He is reduced to Lysol.
Such a powerful brain.
LOL.
You think you can call your argument effective and it is so. You’re as clueless as Trump . He thinks he’s done a great job. 165,000 dead Americans. 10% unemployment. Keep patting yourself on the back.
OK here’s an experiment for you. Next time you take a shit, smell it? Now get up and spoon a turd out of the bowl. Now smear it all over your face. Stick some in your nostrils, Eat some if you want. That’s the difference between perfume landing on you and you smelling it. Did it get through? You’re such shit eater.
@doodle brown eater
Tell me something what is your fascination with poop?
I know you named yourself Seawolf but you don’t need to act like a dog rolling in horse shit.
Do you even understand how smell works?
If you did you would not post the drooling angry mess you did.
I suggest you do some research and stop regurgitating what ever your handlers tell you to post you really do look like a dope.
Here is a google link.
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=ZlExX7quJZ690PEPgfGxOA&q=how+does+smell+work&oq=how+does+smell+work&gs_lcp=CgZwc3ktYWIQAzICCAAyAggAMgIIADICCAAyAggAMgIIADICCAAyBggAEBYQHjIGCAAQFhAeMgYIABAWEB46DgguELEDEMcBEKMCEJMCOggIABCxAxCDAToFCAAQsQM6CwguELEDEMcBEKMCOggILhDHARCvAToFCC4QsQM6AgguOgcIABBGEP8BULwIWNkbYOEeaABwAHgAgAFjiAGuC5IBAjE5mAEAoAEBqgEHZ3dzLXdpeg&sclient=psy-ab&ved=0ahUKEwi6-c_C5JDrAhWeHjQIHYF4DAcQ4dUDCAk&uact=5
I know you are not only stupid but lazy so just click it and then you will at least understand how you have been conned.
A properly fitting and working mask does not allow scent in and if that is the case it will not allow a virus in.!
https://www.osha.gov/video/respiratory_protection/fittesting_transcript.html
You have been found wanting but I took the time to educate now.
What will you do with the new found knowledge?
Continue to prove to everyone here you are either stupid or working at an agenda or do the smart thing and concede you were not only wrong but sharing data that could get someone hurt.
Which is it Brainiac?
Fauci wants goggles. Who are you to question him?
Think of the explosive weeping once Trump wins. Tears will shoot from eyes like beams!
I know Mr Kunstler has an interest in all things Russiagate-related.
This may be of interest to him (or others): https://taibbi.substack.com/p/our-man-in-cambridge-93f
The piece goes into details and should be read in its entirety. Since I am a subscriber to Mr Taibbi’s reporting, I am not sure what access non-subscribers get.
If I may quote a summary and conclusion:
Russiagate was two narratives, initially. One involved the FBI’s pre-election effort to use “informants” to obtain information about the likes of Flynn, Page, and Papadolpoulos. []
The second narrative involved the hire of Christopher Steele by the Hillary Clinton campaign, the production of his famous “dossier,” the dossier’s use by the FBI, and its eventual leak to the press.
To recap: a Washington-based contract employee of Christopher Steele’s firm traveled to Russia armed with a series of names, which he then bounced off cash-hungry contacts in liquor-lubricated meetings that, in an amazing coincidence, produced a series of devastating if ultimately unconformable stories.
Russiagate began as a few aging bull artists from Cambridge who cross-burnished other’s dicey reports to sell the World’s Finest Law Enforcement Institution, the FBI, on a shaggy dog story of supreme dumbness and improbability.
The FBI then compounded the error first by launching real investigations of the real people named in these dubious reports, then by leaking their names to the news media. None of this might have ever done that far, but Trump ruined everything by winning the 2016 election, by which point this mess had grown out of control. Key actors in a third, post-electoral stage of the scandal then opted for total commitment rather than transparency, with the result that real human beings went to prison and a democratically-elected president was forced to fight off phony accusations of espionage for years.
cc rider. It is very possible that I am a silly little dove. But I have been looking into that Jerry Falwell Jr. story you brought up yesterday and I have found conflicting and inconclusive evidence. Because it’s connected to business/real estate deals going bad I’m just wondering why you don’t think that story is a potential smear. I’m not saying it didn’t happen. It just seems like there is shadiness to the accusations. And then again, we are living in a society where Rolling Stone can condemn Falwell for this alleged sin while at the same time embracing and celebrating the sin of others.
Oh SSL I was just being a bit mischievous in calling you a “silly little dove”. I was bored yesterday. Oh, and my crack that “Catholics don’t read the bible” was also me being mischievous. Or cheeky. One of my best and longest time friends is a Catholic and we have a running joke about how his bible just collects dust.
Regarding the Falwell Jr. story I admit that I have not really looked into it. There is so much else to keep up with I just haven’t had the time. But I shouldn’t have a strong opinion either way until I do look into it more. So you may very well be right for all I know.
Hey a silly little dove is not that bad right :-). But what I did find is actually weird. One account from Michael Cohen (and I know he has issues too) is that Falwell’s wife’s phone was hacked into and some racy pics of her by herself (presumably taken for her husbands private benefit) were stolen and used to propagate the story that something untoward occurred at that Miami hotel with the “pool boy”.
Oh, that’s interesting on the possibility of the phone hack. Well, now I have more homework to do. Doh!
We truly live in a world full of sneaky snakes. It really gets tiresome.
A dove is a nice pigeon. The d and the v are feminine sounding. In contrast, the p and g are harsh, especially in succession making the “pig” sound/word.
The word is inexact, usually used for smaller species.
At this point in time you would have to be certifiably insane not to wear a mask. 4% of the population and 22% of deaths. Why? Half the population refuses to believe in science and facts and continue to follow a fake president. He has driven the country into the ground. He was handed a fantastic economy by a great president and vice-president, and he drove it into the ground, like everything else he did in life, right into the ground. A football league. Straight into the ground. An airline. Straight into the ground. Atlantic City. Right down the crapper. His university. A joke, except to everyone on this blog, probably all students. Nero fiddled, Trump golfs.
Bobby do you consider the New England Journal of Medicine to be a reliable source of information?
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372
“…..We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic…..”
“…..What is clear, however, is that universal masking alone is not a panacea. A mask will not protect providers caring for a patient with active Covid-19 if it’s not accompanied by meticulous hand hygiene, eye protection, gloves, and a gown. A mask alone will not prevent health care workers with early Covid-19 from contaminating their hands and spreading the virus to patients and colleagues. Focusing on universal masking alone may, paradoxically, lead to more transmission of Covid-19 if it diverts attention from implementing more fundamental infection-control measures…..”
Masks work. The evidence is clear. A person who has Covid 19 who wears a mask will not transmit the disease. There is a tiny chance he will spread it with his hands, almost infinitesimal now that handshakes are history. Health Care workers are tested at far higher rates than the general population for just that reason.
No, it is not clear. Not at all. You did not read the New England Journal of Medicine paper. Perhaps that’s because it takes at least a ninth grade education level to comprehend it. Or you’re just a know-it-all and you believe that Dr. Fauci is the source for all info. Even though in the beginning even HE said masks in the general population were not workable. (He knows the real truth. But he is a part of the agenda. And you’re one of the agenda’s fools).
Unless you deck out in goggles, face shield, full body gown, and a mask you are just wasting your effort with a mask in public.
And try reading this paragraph again. Go very slowly if you have too. Maybe get someone to read it out loud for you and then explain it:
“Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal.”
Then take your mud colored glasses off, you fucking imbecile. Why does USA have 4% of the population and 22% of the deaths? Because the Republican leadership refused to embrace mask wearing. What’s your answer, smartie fucking pants?
Calm down Bobby Brown.
Why did you call yourself Seawolf? Are you a Jack London fan?
I am.
Brh
Bobby Brown = low IQ.
Just what I thought I’d hear, cricketts.
Bobby Brown there are more deaths in the US because more people in the US are generally unhealthy. More obesity…more diabetes….more cancer….more heart disease…etc…
You’re not worth tangoing with because you are complete and totally clueless moron. Do you think the people at the New England Journal of Medicine are imbeciles? They did the research and wrote the paper on masks. You fucking idiot.
Took you long enough to come up with such a weak ass bullshit answer. There are unhealthy people all over the word. America doesn’t have a monopoly on unhealthy living, obesity, cancer or anything else. We’re just led by a dumb ass president who believes in magical thinking and miracle cures instead of tactical strategies that will mitigate the spread until strategic therapies and vaccines become available. In plain and simple language that you will understand, he’s fucking idiot just like you.
People who have no symptoms won’t transmit it either. A WHO scientist said that and the bureaucrats freaked out and walked it back. It destroys the whole narrative.
OK, so people who have no symptoms won’t transmit the disease (as was the case with SARS-Covid-1, which was MUCH easier to contain because of that).
That means that the disease was ENTIRELY transmitted by symptomatic people. Symptomatic people who were clearly told to stay at home if they had symptoms.
That means that people would have to be about a thousand times more stupid than we gave them credit for, right?
Now I’m worried. 🙂
Hi Sredni Vashtar,
I would not be stating this with such confidence. If this is to be believed, https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/7/20-1595_article, you can be pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic and still spread the disease.
Hi cc rider,
On that–let us go agree with you that NEJM is reliable. What do you think about this, from the authors: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2020836
To whit:
“TO THE EDITOR:
We understand that some people are citing our Perspective article (published on April 1 at NEJM.org)1 as support for discrediting widespread masking. In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less. It is apparent that many people with SARS-CoV-2 infection are asymptomatic or presymptomatic yet highly contagious and that these people account for a substantial fraction of all transmissions.2,3 Universal masking helps to prevent such people from spreading virus-laden secretions, whether they recognize that they are infected or not.4
We did state in the article that “wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection,” but as the rest of the paragraph makes clear, we intended this statement to apply to passing encounters in public spaces, not sustained interactions within closed environments. A growing body of research shows that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission is strongly correlated with the duration and intensity of contact: the risk of transmission among household members can be as high as 40%, whereas the risk of transmission from less intense and less sustained encounters is below 5%.5-7 This finding is also borne out by recent research associating mask wearing with less transmission of SARS-CoV-2, particularly in closed settings.8 We therefore strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 ft of others for sustained periods.
Michael Klompas, M.D., M.P.H.
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Charles A. Morris, M.D., M.P.H.
Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA
Erica S. Shenoy, M.D., Ph.D.
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA”
I think the powahs that be got upset that their paper was being cited and it was going against the agenda. They were probably taken out to the woodshed so to speak. So they had to issue this “retraction”, so to speak. Or “walking back”. I don’t care what this retraction says, the gist of that paper did NOT call for more masking use. That’s just horseshit. They are covering their ass.
The fact is that they STILL say that masks are of no use for passing encounters in public spaces. Read it for yourself again in your post.
So why are we being forced under law to wear them in public spaces when we pass by other humans? It’s one thing to require people in an enclosed office environment all day to wear a mask. It’s another to make us wear one while filling up gas…walking on the street…on a sidewalk….in a park….or even in a large, spacious grocery store.
…or you could just accept the facts as stated. Not everything is a conspiracy.
The Federal Reserve prez wants the country to shut down COMPLETELY for at least six weeks again. They are never going to stop doing this now that they have you living in terror and wearing masks in your houses while you’re shut in listening to 24/7 breaking virus crisis coverage.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/08/09/fed-head-who-bailed-out-big-banks-in-2008-says-u-s-should-shut-down-completely-for-six-weeks-957888
The Fed obviously reckons it needs about six more weeks to complete the looting, aka giga wealth transfer. Then the next phase of the..uhhhh….program can begin.
And what is that phase? Oh it’s a gonna be real nasty. Don’t know the details. But it will suck.
The famous words of a very drunk Jim Morrison at a concert in Miami just before he got arrested again on stage come to mind: “Do you know that you’re all slaves?” Or maybe it was, “I want you to know that you’re all slaves”. Or it could’ve been more simple like, “You’re all slaves”.
You get the drift. He knew the score pretty much.
Yeah for sure. And with so many peoples’ finances and job situations messed up after the previous shutdown it will likely pretty much do a lot of people in financially once and for all. And then it will be like even the pretense of our freedoms will be gone and most people will be wards of the state. And yeah, I believe that is how they want it too.
Why does Trump keep holding news conferences? He gets asked a tough question and he walks off stage, pouting the whole way. He’s like a big baby. A huge baby. A 300 lb baby. When Swan confronted him with “A lot of people think you can do too much testing,” with “Who says that?” and Trump replied “Read the books and manuals,” and Swan said “What books, what manuals?” and Trump squinches his arms together while splaying his hands apart and says “Let me finish.”
’Why does Trump keep holding news conferences?’
Because he can’t hold “ Hillbilly Nuremberg Rallies” when LOCK HER UP!!!’\” etc and there are NO questions (hence the drama-queen walkouts)
Two thoughts:
1. Cast Brad Pitt in the starring role as Martin Luther King in the to-be blockbuster movie “I Have a Dream.” (Hey — Pitt’s a fine actor with range and depth and now that we’ve crossed the Rubicon with Hamilton to say nothing of Africans playing Richard III in London , well, Are We Not Woke?)
2, Obvious workaround for the Cleveland Indians conundrum:
Put Shiva on the ballcap. And bedeck the stands with Indian-Hindu paraphernalia. Bhangra music between innings. Curry vendors.
LOL! Thanks Billy Hill. I needed some humor today.
For fiscal year 2020, CBO’s early look at the fiscal outlook shows the following: The federal budget deficit is projected to be $3.7 trillion. Federal debt held by the public is projected to be 101 percent of GDP by the end of the fiscal year. 4 times the next largest. Quadruple.
Good, new piece on Flynn and the RussiaGate hoax from Matt Taibbi.
Most of this info. has been known for quite a while to those who have followed jeff@themarketswork, thelastrefuge, or brian cates and co. over on Twitter these past few years, but if Taibbi is writing about it, it means things are just about mainstream. The McMedia can’t do anything to stop the train coming down the track now.
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-spies-who-hijacked-america
Hang ’em high.
Kim proposed, “Anyway, you could suggest someone else yourself. You have all of history to choose from. Thousands of years.
What’s that you say? The only historical ideas that you have ever been taught about and that you have constantly free-floating in your heads – waiting to attach themselves to any other passing idea, no matter how vague the relevance – concern be-monocled nazis in Hugo Boss uniforms?
Uh-huh. I see. I am starting to see that this Godwin’s Law problem is much larger and goes much deeper than I had imagined.”
Maybe we could invent a [ Yagoda Law ].
Genrikh Grigoryevich Yagoda
holodomoinfo.com/ glossary/jewish-bolshevik- murderers/genrikh-yagoda/
Isn’t Biden impeachable for his quid pro quo gig in Ukraine?
Jailable. Such a genius is he that he openly bragged about it on tape.
So I’ve had it now. I was just in the car picking up supplies and
” Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits came on the radio. Mark Knopfler , one of the greats, Finger pickin’ master. I love that song. Anyway.
They dubbed out all the faggot phrases. What are the faggots afraid of?
We are totally fucked when the powers are killing us like this.
Now look at them yo-yo’s that’s the way you do it
You play the guitar on the mtv
That ain’t workin’ that’s the way you do it
Money for nothin’ and your chicks for free
Now that ain’t workin’ that’s the way you do it
Lemme tell ya them guys ain’t dumb
Maybe get a blister on your little finger
Maybe get a blister on your thumb
We gotta install microwave ovens
Custom kitchen deliveries
We gotta move these refrigerators
We gotta move these color tv’s
(See the little faggot with the earring and the makeup
Yeah buddy that’s his own hair
That little faggot got his own jet airplane
That little faggot he’s a millionaire)
Gotta install microwave ovens
Custom kitchen deliveries
We gotta move these refrigerators
Gotta move these color tv’s
I shoulda learned to play the guitar
I shoulda learned to play them drums
Look at that mama, she got it stickin’ in the camera
Man we could have some
And he’s up there, what’s that? Hawaiian noises?
Bangin’ on the bongos like a chimpanzee
That ain’t workin’ that’s the way you do it
Get your money for nothin’ get your chicks for free
We gotta install microwave ovens
Custom kitchens deliveries
We gotta move these refrigerators
We gotta move these color tv’s
Even Mark dropped the faggot part of the song.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zOjRlVpAOQ
Mark and Eric, WOW
Did you lose electrical power in the storm?
Yea, for about 6 hours. I am on a Hospital circuit. Even though they have a monster generator the G&E has a rush job on them. Lots of trees and branches down around here. Some people after 3 days still no power. Oh the horror!
Excerpted from Greg Johnson’s article, “George Floyd Got Justice”, Counter-Currents.com
Was George Floyd a victim of injustice? No, he died because (1) he committed a crime, (2) refused to comply with the police, and (3) was so high on drugs that he was not up to the rigors of being forcibly arrested. If he hadn’t done any of those things, he — and a lot of other people — would still be alive today. George Floyd’s death was entirely his fault. It wasn’t murder. It was the predictable result of Floyd’s own bad character and bad choices. It was his just desserts.
George Floyd got justice.
Now we have to secure justice for Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers, as well as for the millions of Americans whose lives have been turned upside down by this massive hoax perpetrated by the government of Minneapolis, the State of Minnesota, Black Lives Matter, the mainstream media, and the far Left — aided and abetted by the craven eunuchs of the mainstream Right.
If I were Donald Trump, I would invoke the Insurrection Act, then spend the next few weeks arresting the leaders of BLM and antifa, as well as their collaborators in state and municipal governments, for the crimes they have already committed. Once the Leftist beast is decapitated, I would pardon Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers. Then I’d grab some popcorn.
“But we could never do that! Blacks would burn the country down!”
If that is your initial reaction, I want you to reflect on it. Derek Chauvin, his fellow officers, and the whole planet have been victimized by a blatant hoax. If we can’t do the right thing and call a stop to it, then aren’t we admitting that we have to choose between having justice and having black people in America? Well I choose justice. Which is reason number one-hundred-million-and-one why I believe that blacks and whites in America need to go our separate ways. We need a racial divorce.
SV: Don’t focus on the details, but rather the very good question in the last paragraph: Aren’t we admitting that we have to choose between having justice and having black people in America? Or at least our America? Or if that doesn’t float your boat, how about basic quality of life? That includes freedom of movement, cleanliness, peace, safety, education, etc.
Invoke the Insurrection Act? That sounds very good!
As for the lowly details: Getting arrested obviously freaked him out. The struggle ending with the knee of the neck. Maybe he’d still be alive if all that hadn’t happened, bad heart and Covid notwithstanding. It was hardly likely to have been his first time in such a state. But like the cop in the other article said, What were they supposed to do, just let him go? Drive in that crazy condition after perpetrating forgery?
Or should we just start bringing them down with tranquilizer darts, like we do large, dangerous animals? I mean if they refuse to accept authority and fight to the death, perhaps that would be more humane for both and the officers. Think of the law suits from that!
I fell for the scam too, initially. I repent of my folly. Please do likewise.
Was George Floyd a victim of injustice? Yes, because 1) the crime he was accused of was not proven, the alleged $20 counterfeit bill is now evidence in his murder case, and may yet be proven to be real money. We don’t know yet, and I suspect it’s because the bill was not counterfeit. 2) Even if it was counterfeit, it is not a crime until it is proven George Floyd knew it was counterfeit. Such proof has never come to light. The more appropriate police response was to question him as to where he came into possession of the bill. 3) The autopsy revealed he had meth and fentanyl in his system, but did not reveal the levels. It is a bigoted assumption to claim he was so high he was not up to the rigors of being murdered.
The man who killed him should get the death penalty.
Officer Chauvin will be acquitted. An apology will be issued, and he will be granted a full pension.
A few years from now a humble proclamation will be declared, thanking Officer Chauvin for protecting the citizens of the United States from the predator and narcotics addict, George Floyd, convicted felon.
Brh
What’s more this arrest happened in the middle of a pandemic. George Floyd tested positive for Covid 19 and could have had trouble breathing because he was sick, not just because he had some cracker’s knee on his neck.
Have you watched the video of them trying to get this idiot into the Police car?
Not the highly massaged part where it only shows the officer putting a knee on the out of control panicking man but the entire part where he was claiming he could not breath before the even attempted to subdue him?
He was having a massive panic attack or was starting to die from the amount of synthetic opium in his system.
Confusion and trouble breathing are some of the very first symptoms of over dose but the meth in his system will confuse the situation and cause even trained people to not recognize an Opiate overdise often until to late.
https://americanaddictioncenters.org/meth-treatment/overdose
Common symptoms of a meth overdose include:
Chest pain
Arrhythmias
Hypertension or hypotension
Difficult or labored breathing
Agitation
Hallucinations
Psychosis
Seizures
Rapid or slow heartbeat
Hyperthermia
https://aplahealth.org/fentanyl/
Fentanyl’s effects include
• extreme happiness
• drowsiness
• nausea
• confusion
• constipation
• sedation
• problems breathing
• unconsciousness
https://towardtheheart.com/ezine/8/peer-study-fentanyl
https://www.drugabuse.gov/drug-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates
When a man is on the ground in handcuffs and he’s begging you to get off his neck because he can’t breathe, YOU STAND UP. YOU GET THE FUCK OFF HIS NECK. What are you some kind of fucking retard? I saw the film. I saw a man scared out of his mind begging for his life. I don’t know what the fuck you saw.
Exactly you don’t have a clue like always look around seadolt he started his bullshit before they even touched him.
Of course since you are a dolt you don’t get it.
Of course since you are a dolt you don’t get it. I know you are but what am I?
“When a man is on the ground in handcuffs and he’s begging you to get off his neck because he can’t breathe, YOU STAND UP. YOU GET THE FUCK OFF HIS NECK.”
BB,
Spoken like a man who is a stranger to violence.
You have no idea.
Violence of action. If I know that I know more about violence than you will in a 100 years.
@booby brown
Right on another keyboard warrior.
Come on tough guy regal us with your tough guy Sea stories.
Benr – so what…there’s no value in relitigating the George Floyd story. Everyone knows it’s bullshit, but it was co-opted as the *spark* for the civil unrest that was coming anyway. If it hadn’t been Floyd, it would have been some other incident. So, just give it a fucking REST!
The reason the clerk knew it was a fake bill was because she saw the ink starting to run on it from the moisture of her hand. That’s when she ran out and demanded that he give the merchandise back. He told her to fuck off. Then he and his buddies sat on the car and starting smoking the cigarettes they bought with the counterfeit bill. Then she called the police. An ex-employee (herself black) who was there during some of this as it played out confirmed that the bill was obviously fake. You can also hear on the 911 call how “drunk” he was. She assumed it was alcohol at the time. Of course it was a drug cocktail.
God, you’re such a total idiot. With each post you just expose yourself more and more.
She’s a currency expert. I see. Sweaty handed one. And she’s the security for the corner store. Security should never be handled by people who have no training in security. There’s film of this I’m sure. If it was so obviously fake why did they take it? Your arguments are like little turds circling the bowl as they disappear into the sewer. You fucking moron.
It was a poorly made bill fool. Even a moron like you could’ve seen it was fake. It didn’t take a currency expert.
Eat shit and go fuck yourself.
Hi Sredni Vashtar,
“But we could never do that! Blacks would burn the country down!”
I think that as we saw in Portland, it would be more like half the country that doesn’t like these tactics would “protest and use acts of civil disobedience (and hopefully avoid widespread counter-violence, one can hope). I don’t think that ends well for the President or the country. And neither for you or for me or for us.
If I convince 10 people out of a 100 to wear a mask, and 1 out of those 10 is infected, I possibly could prevent thousands of people from getting infected. I am part of the solution. Everyone else is part of the problem, and they know it.
You are nothing but a seadolt you are part of nothing but a delusional subset of voters with zero real common sense.
An anti-mask fellow talking about common sense. What’s next Nostradumbass? You gonna juggle for us?
haha Im not anti mask for you wear your burka by all means free country just don’t tell me to wear one unless its a requirement to conduct business ie in a store.
Why are you always wrong about everything?
“Is there anything wrong with anything? Is that what you’re asking me?” Anton Chigur
You’re as big a a dumbass as that hen-pecked husband running that gas station.
BB,
Anton Chigur, played by Javier Bardem…great actor, and married well;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1Kn51pMm5o
If I married that well, I would never go out of the house….
Benr – you’r\ve got to get over constantly accessing your inner 7 year-old self, and make an argument. Otherwise, just stick with your inside voice and resist the keyboard..
More evidence mask wearing works if the infected wear the mask. It helps for the uninfected, but it’s primarily to stop transmission, not to protect the wearer.
https://nypost.com/2020/08/08/elderly-florida-couple-braved-covid-19-for-one-final-embrace/
The mask works or it doesn’t. If you want to wear one because you think it works, fine. Now you’re protected. If it doesn’t protect you, wearing one is not going to protect anyone else. Don’t try to complicate something simple. And if I don’t want to wear one, how is it any of your business? You’re protected with your MASK. My face is my business. I wish I could sign a waiver opting out of any health care coverage if I get it.
I never get sick, thank God. So I will probably not get this either, or only in very light form. Genetics, Bobby. Just like my movie star good looks and high IQ.
You know I’m watching Tombstone and Virgil Earp becomes sheriff and says you can’t wear your guns in town. He took away their guns when they were in a public place. Their GUNS! You think they said my hip is my hip and you ain’t touching what’s on it. No they went along with it for the common good. Just kind of manipulate and transpose that with masks.
CC Rider
I have another Yankee connection to Texas for you …. General Edmund Kirby-Smith, Confederate Commander of Trans Mississippi forces in the West, including Texas, his parents were Congregationalist missionaries from New Britain, Ct, gone South to minister to slave populations in Georgia in the 1820s when Edmund was born. The Smith’s and Kirbys were founding families here and some of their ancestors are still around. Its beyond irony that a son of Yankee abolitionists became a Confederate General … Fighting Joe Wheeler had roots here too (in Derby).
I’ve driven by the Moses Austin house in Durham, Ct many times on the way to the Sound, stopping to read and photograph the State of Texas plaque posted in front of the colonial homestead. I wonder what Stephen Austin would make of the political situation in Austin, Texas today?
Steve Austin, the six million dollar man. “We can rebuilt him. We can make him better than he was before. Better. Stronger. Faster.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Six_Million_Dollar_Man
Six milliion? Where did I hear that number before? Now do you understand how our minds have been colonized? They tried to implant the number both before and after WW1 as well.
Geez, Sredni, the Jews have really taken up a lot of space in your mind. To that extent, they have succeeded in limiting your effectiveness through inaction.
Well, he is consistent. Lol…
Yeah, and I’m upping the rent. How can men act unless they know? And how can they know unless they see? And how can they see unless they look? And how can men look unless they know? Please review the movie, “They Live” (We sleep).
Sredni, I’m an empiricist; at least I try to be. Therefore, what is essential to me is what I see – as it’s happening. Everything else is to some degree a conjecture. Quoting someone else’s words doesn’t make them true. I know you read a lot; so do I. Words are powerful because most people are too lazy to think them out, but actions do speak louder than words, but only if they are your actions, not someone else’s. In science, results are only considered valid if they are repeatable. Just because you read something or listen to someone, what they say doesn’t mean they are true.
Who are the speakers? Who are the writers? Do they have an agenda, an ulterior motive? Where did they get their information? Is it reliable, or are you just assuming it is? How do know the difference? Truth is there, but most times one needs to work very hard to get at it.
Nevertheless, the Jews did push the six million number before the end of WW2 or even its beginning. There is no doubt about this. The question is, Why? It seems to be some kind of Kabbalistic thing. But why are they so damned determined to make us accept this part of their religion?
Jeez [Jesus] Jews have really taken up a lot of space in your mind. Bill.
I would think that is natural since I am a Jew.
BRH, I think Stephen Austin would say, “By all means take my name off of this most repugnant city filled with vapid fools.”
Trump thinks he belongs on Mt Rushmore. Think about that. JFK. LBJ. FDR. But Trump thinks he belongs up there. Well I guess when you wreck an economy, fail to protect your citizens during a global pandemic, and on your watch there are race riots not seen since the 60’s, you get an inflated sense of self.
How do you know what Trump thinks, Seawolf?
Are you a mindreader?
https://www.yahoo.com/news/white-house-looked-carving-face-163846631.html
Because that is what his handlers tell it to say of course…duh.
So Governor Noem, a Republican, is what… imagining things? Duh.
Was not answering your video I refused to watch it.
I was answering BRH and your all seeing eye claims.
Come on….you just KNOW it’s true, and far from surprising.
Marlin -it comes straight from the horse’s arse, daily.
Let’s try to analyze, at least a little, about the effectiveness of masks. Picture a cotton mask under a microscope, magnified to around 200 times, more or less. What would it look like? Well, I don’t know the structure of cotton fiber, but I imagine it’s made up of microscopic individual strands of cotton, kind of like a window screen. I don’t know if all the strands are vertical or horizontal, or a mixture. But I do know that each strand has some amount of thickness.
A swath of mask then would be impenetrable to a certain degree to the much, much smaller in diameter virus particle. But remember the window screen analogy. There’d be some empty spaces between strands and some virus particles could get through to the outside. So, ignoring any other factors, if the fiber strands take up 30% of all available space, then I would say 30% of virus particles wouldn’t get out, and if 60%, then the mask would be 60% effective.
But there are other factors that must be taken into account, such as the bounceabi
Sorry, I was thinking how effective the masks were and I accidentally posted the above. Rather than go into full detail, the conclusion I came up with is that determining the effectiveness of a mask is seriously complicated and requires the use of calculus, as well as making a few assumptions. The bottom line is that effectiveness varies from manufacturer to manufacturer, time wearing the mask, and the distance between people, plus a number of other factors. In other words, until some mathematicians come up with a good formula, we don’t know if wearing a mask is good, and we all have to make our own decisions.
thanks
Yes, it’s amazing how complicated it gets. The virus apparently has no aerosol ability at all. Just drops like a stone. But it can ride on water droplets. What’s the physics of that? How long? How far? Aerosols is a whole subbranch of physics.
How big is the average droplet expelled from a human mouth or nose? That’s the premier question. I have yet to see an answer.
Yes more of the virus probably ends up on shoes. They should make us wear shoe covers. Lol…
Google it dumbass.
My good ness look at the angry idiot spewing venom.
Get over yourself you are as wanted as a serious case of blooding hemorrhoid’s in a high def porno.
Anger. Frustration over idiocy and ignorance is more like it. But you keep imagining whatever you want.
So move on no wants your message at least the political ones I rather enjoy your other posts just avoid politics and the Corona virus.
Bill, I look at masks as something like wearing a Cross or Star of David around one’s neck; it shows you’re part of a community. Even if it has no practical value it is significant. I wear an American Flag neckerchief tied around me whenever I go out, a garment from my days in the VFW color guard, like Jesse James or John Wesley Hardin in the old west .. . So when I enter an establishment with a sign on the door that says ‘Masks Required’ I pull it up over my face before entering. So far nobody has challenged me, and it seems to satisfy everybody concerned, other citizens and the proprietors.
Brh
Yeah, except if I ran into you in a dark alley, I might be tempted to just hand over my money before I got hurt. Lol.
Yeah, I know that you’re kidding, gamblers are usually tough hombres. Carry the blade or that hidden piece.