Civil War On

Someone in Impeachmentville is not paying attention. Of course, diverting the rubes is exactly the point of the latest CIA operation to negate the 2016 election. Has nobody noticed that there is treaty between Ukraine and the USA, signed at Kiev in 1998 and ratified by the US Senate in 2000. It’s an agreement on “Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.” Here, read the cover letter for yourself:
What part of the following do Nancy Pelosi and the news media not understand?
The Treaty is self-executing. It provides for a broad range of cooperation in criminal matters. Mutual assistance available under the Treaty includes: taking of testimony or statements of persons; providing documents, records, and articles of evidence; serving documents; locating or identifying persons; transferring persons in custody for testimony or other purposes; executing requests for searches and seizures; assisting in proceedings related to restraint, confiscation, forfeiture of assets, restitution, and collection of fines; and any other form of assistance not prohibited by the laws of the requested state… ([etc].
How does this not permit Mr. Trump asking the president of Ukraine for “assistance” in criminal matters arising out of “collusion with Russia,” as specified within the scope of Robert Mueller’s special prosecutor activities? For instance, the matter of CrowdStrike. The cybersecurity firm was co-founded by Russian ex-pat Dmitri Alperovitch, who also happens to be a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, an anti-Russian think tank funded by Ukrainian billionaire, Viktor Pinchuk, who donated at least $25 million to the Clinton Foundation before the 2016 election. Crowdstrike was the company that “examined” the supposedly hacked DNC servers, while somebody in the Obama administration prevented the FBI from ever seeing them. Does this sound a little like part of the origin story of RussiaGate? Is that not exactly the potential criminal matter that the current attorney general, Mr. Barr, is officially investigating?
Perhaps, under the year 2000 treaty, Mr. Trump was within his rights to ask the new President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, for assistance on that. And also, the question of former vice-president Joe Biden’s levering US aid to Ukraine in his demand to fire the prosecutor investigating the company, Burisma Holdings, that just happened to hire his son, Hunter, to a $64,000-a-month seat on the board of directors, not long after the younger Mr. Biden was kicked out of the US Navy reserve for cocaine use — what a sterling fellow!
The foregoing ought to be self-evident. Speaking of failures to pay attention, Director of National Security (DNI) Joseph McGuire testified in Rep. Adam Schiff’s House Intel Committee last Thursday that the “Whistleblower” and his or her allies in the Intelligence Community who fomented the latest crisis “acted in good faith.” Admiral McGuire omitted to mention that the IC’s Whistleblower complaint rules were surreptitiously changed sometime around August 2019 to allow second-hand hearsay in Urgent Matter” complaints, where formerly it had been prohibited. The change was only posted on an IC website on Sept 24. Did Admiral McGuire not get the memo on that? Was he out of the loop? After all, he is merely in charge of the entirety of US Intelligence operations. Who kept him in the dark?
Now there is yet another new “bombshell” out of the CBS 60-Minutes show (reported by Scott Pelley) alleging that the “Whistleblower” had been placed under federal protection due to “threats” made against him or her. We’re to infer that the “Whistleblower” is in a safe space— perhaps hiding out in the CIA’s Diversity and Inclusion offices, with some teddy bears, crayons, and chips ahoy to keep the heebie-jeebies away. Only, one of the “Whistleblower’s” own lawyers, Mark S. Zaid released a letter today saying that the 60-Minutes report was “not accurate and misinterpreted the contents of our [earlier] letter.” Mr. Zaid added in a tweet that CBS was “literally making stuff up.”
Well, let CBS and the “Whistleblower’s” pro bono lawyers slug that one out in some safe space. More to the point, how long do you suppose the charade of protecting the “Whistleblower’s” identity will go on? If impeachment moves to a trial in the senate, Mr. Trump will enjoy the right of being faced by his accuser. But I don’t think we will have to wait that long. Rep. Schiff (D-CA) has already declared that this person will be called into a closed session of his committee. The chance is about zero that his or her identity will remain unknown. By and by, the “whistleblower’s” confederates in the CIA will also become known and the perfidy of this latest CIA operation in the ongoing coup will be understood.
UkraineGate is the equivalent of Fort Sumter in Civil War 2.0. Charges have been flying and tempers flaring for three years now, much as they did between 1858 and 1861. Once again, what seems to be at stake is the integrity of the Union. As in the previous enactment, one side is dangerously deluded, and that is liable to lead to its destruction.
UkraineGate is just the beginning. Once this delusion has been demonstrated to be just that, there will be another and another. It’s a Cold Civil War.
Tibetan prayer wheels with Trump tweets and other of his utterings can be set up on the white house lawn. Then deep state critters can get them spinning. What goes around will then come around because there is no other way anything is going to happen regarding the Trump mouth. The Trump mouth will continue to distract and entertain. Next week we can perhaps hear about Trump being impeached for jaywalking because that seems to be far more important than good governance.
What have the Dems done besides bitch about Trump? The answer is nothing, and there is plenty to do.
DC has gone full tribal. The only way either party can get anything accomplished is when they control house, Senate and oval office. If that doesn’t happen during an election Congress might as well go home and suck off as many donors as they can until the next cycle. The only way things get done with a divided Confess is by executive order, which is a bad habit for a democracy to get into.
Wrong. Perhaps you should read Article 4 of the mutual legal assistance treaty that Jimmy tries to hang his hat on.
The request MUST be in writing, and ONLY in urgent situations can an oral request be made, BUT then within 10 days the request MUST be made in writing.
Trump did none of this. And in fact he attempted to hide the entire conversation in a top secret Whitehouse server.
And now we know, the Sec of State was listening in on the call, while never mentioning this before.
You idiots are still having wet dreams over “Perp walks” for Obama, Clinton, Comey, etc – while the real perp sits in the Oval Office and thinks about the next porn star he can cheat with.
You shouldn’t call people idiots when you’re a dumb shit yourself. How do you know that no documents exist regarding a joint US – Ukraine investigation into the Bidens’ illegal activity and the Democrats’ involvement with selling out US interests in exchange for whatever money they could get from any source? Second, Barack the Magnificent did the exact same thing Trump did with secret information. Are you saying that the greatest man in history should be hauled before the same tribunal for doing what a successor did? No? Why not? Third, it’s the White House ( or, more accurately, the Executive Mansion), not the Whitehouse. The Whitehouse is a dolt from Rhode Island who managed to get elected to the Senate. Last, for all your smug sense of superiority, you seem terribly concerned with the proclivities of the GGG. Aren’t you being, I dont know, a judgmental bluenoser here, or is this acceptable when discussing Trump?
At the end of this chain I’ll point out that a whistleblower for the CIA is a contradiction.
The way things are going I might wind up shedding a tear for Trump, and that shit ain’t right.
It’s not like there will be an infinite series of bogus scandals, however.
Russiagate was fairly obviously complete nonsense almost from day 1, and yet they spent 2 1/2 years on the farce.
Ukrainegate is obviously complete nonsense, but based on the precedent it too is likely to be a multi-year farce. It would be hilarious if it is still going on during Trump’s second term.
Chronicles of the American Civil War
Trump on Twitter suggested arresting Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intel Committee who rumored to be a great-nephew of a banker, who funded the revolution in Russia one hundred and seven years ago, on charges of treason.
twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1178643854737772545
Yes, and most people know that the Communist Revolution in Russia, funded by the Bankers, was an utter disaster for the Russian People and for humanity as a whole. And yes, Jacob Schiff did some of the funding, right from Manhattan.
You seem to have a lot of moral fuzziness on this since your Dad worked for Stalin. Remember, Justice is Blind.
“an utter disaster for the Russian People and for humanity as a whole.”
Janos,
Have faith! They did Communism all wrong the first time…they will get it right, given another opportunity.
Yeah, sounds like the people in this country who call our current system “crony capitalism”. Or the more fundamentalist capitalist types (modern, right-leaning libertarians) who claim that if we only did capitalism their way it would be Utopia. Sorry, but this IS Capitalism.
Although, I’ve pretty much given up on most of the economic theories produced in the past 100 years of so. All were brought about in an era of increasing energy consumption, much less population pressure on ecosystems, and based on human caricatures (homo economicus) that are out of sync with modern understandings of human psychology or anthropology. Steady state economic theories aren’t even considered in the mainstream, let alone any theories that might involve decline. Hell, past economists never really developed theories that incorporate basic physics or ecology. The old endless growth BS we’ve all heard during the oil consumption frenzy. The path forward, with 7.7 billion people consuming, comoditizing and monetizing everything possible will need many adjustments to our theories as limits are reached. Or, we can just continue with the New Age manner of thinking endless growth is possible if we just want it bad enough. Build a vision board, it’s sure to help.
Those interested in the possibility of an economy not based on endless growth can study the ideas of CASSE, the Center for the Advancement of the Steady State Economy.
Well stated, gentlemen. We need an Economics (literally “the Art of the Kitchen”) as if People mattered.
Trump is a clown.
What’s that got to do with anything? W was a moron, Obama was an effete snob, Clinton was a rapist, Carter was incompetent, etc, etc, etc.
It may make you feel good to vent, but it adds nothing to the conversation and possibly confuses the issue more than advance it
Not sure about ‘surreptitiously changed’………….the Administrative Procedures Act of 1946 requires any such changes to go through review process a la Federal Register.
Here’s the August form:
dni.gov/files/ICIG/Documents/Hotline/Urgent%20Concern%20Disclosure%20Form.pdf
Two years ago, Vox warned its readers and viewers that the chances of removing a president after impeachment were slim to none. While the odds of impeachment have gone way up, the chances of removal have not improved much, if at all.
In the meantime, the Retail Apocalypse rolls on. Dillards has been closing stores but is maintaining its profitability, one of the few instances of downsizing working as advertised.
In Dillard’s case, I’d look at financial chicanery first as the source of those “profits.”
Well generally it is a very obvious and non-sinister process. You close your unprofitable stores while continuing to eke out a small profit on the ones that generate enough traffic to at least break even.
Great find on the treaty Jim, but question: since when exactly has the US found itself bound by things as trivial as treaties? Those things are mostly just meaningless scraps of paper that presidents – like GGG in particular – wipe their massive rear ends with. I think the Civil War analogy is a little stretched here too. This is all just the usual fun and games in DC to distract the foolish prior to the great holiday debt spending orgy that’s right around the corner now. We ‘Muricans just loves us some holiday spirit and after that we get a whole year of election festivities to boot! My, my, my won’t we have some fun then!
Exactly. Bill Clinton was under one investigation or another by the Repub congress for most of his presidency. He even got impeached and finished out his term. This is just more SSDD.
For all the handwaving and punditry blowing off about, nothing of substance will change. Those with power and wealth will still have it and will still own our government. Socialism for the wealthy and powerful will continue while everyone else will scramble with dog eat dog capitalism. The insatiable war machine will still be fed by our tax dollars. Monetary policies wil still keep money rising upward. Etc… Impeaching Trump will not change any of that, nor will it hasten our decline. Hell, leaving Trump alone to tweet and talk openly is more conducive to increasing our collapse than any of this business as usual in DC.
When it comes to treaties, you can always trust the government, just ask the Indians .
FYI, and this is seperate from Jim’s great write-ups on this scandal, but there are plenty of Twitter sources to find much of the info. in Jim’s posts.
Posted purely for informational purposes. Most of these writers have nailed all of this stuff from the very start:
Rosie Memos, The Last Refuge, Jeff@themarketswork, Brian Cates and a few others whose names I can’t recall off the top of my head. Searchable on Twitter, though sometimes hidden by the censorship algorithm.
quodverum.com/ is also the current home of some fantastic writers who Twitter repeatedly shadow banned (Thomas Wictor and Imperator Rex), then banned because they were over the target far too often.
Like Caitlin: medium.com/@caityjohnstone/cia-climate-and-conspiracy-more-notes-from-the-edge-of-the-narrative-matr…
Thanks for the link:
Never call anyone from the CIA a “whistleblower” unless they are actually whistleblowing on the CIA, without the CIA’s permission, in a way that inconveniences the CIA
Those whistle blowers tend to commit suicide by shooting themselves twice in the back of the head.
Civil Wars are fought over the same ground. The South wasn’t trying to rule the North, it just wanted to secede as per its Constitutional Right as independent states. The War was actually the War of Northern Aggression and it set us up for many other wars of Aggression and Imperialism.
Yep. And people can and do get all bent out of shape with this assertion, but it is true: The US as the Constitutional Republic vision and experiment as begun by the original founders came to an end in April of 1865. It went from being ‘These United States’ to what Lincoln called ‘The Nation’.
Hear hear! Absolutely true to both comments above.
“As in the previous enactment, one side is dangerously deluded, and that is liable to lead to its destruction.”
So, the deluded are those who believed our founders actually provided for our freedoms to be protected based upon the consent of the governed OR those who believe they are empowered to change our laws because they are given a mandate by a minority [ or groups thereof ] or simply believe they are wiser.
” when exactly has the US found itself bound by things as trivial as treaties…”
Ellipsis,
When exactly? When it is convenient….
According to The Constitution, treaties with other countries become “the highest law of the land.”
Civil War 1.0 had about as much “integrity” of the Union as this one. The integrity was all about wealth and power, just as it is today. Will it work out the same; probably. Wealth and power usually do – win out, that is.
And Hillary is back!! And her emails too! This insanity will never end.
The 33,000 emails she destroyed while under court subpoena?
Yeah, that scandal should be back.
They never cease to amaze. The above poster (SW) has no moral compass whatsoever.
I was joking. You apparently have no sense of humor whatsoever.
Janos has no sense of humor whatsoever.
He is a Nazi focused on killing jews.
That is what his kind is and does.
His father was a guard at Treblinka.
Like father, like son.
What a stupid thing to say. You eat with those same unclean hands that typed that?
Postscript: How rich is it that the cited transmittal letter is signed by Slick Willy?!
Oh, yes, another thing: if all is copacetic, why’s Rudy the Rednosed Rainmaker acting (out) a la this Treaty?
Just sayin………….channeling Hamlet, somethin rotten in dem mark…ers
What are the odds that Trump set a trap and the Dems went for it?
Peter Schweizer breaks down the timeline of Joe and Hunter Biden’s Ukraine connections
video.foxnews.com/v/6090476682001/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed…
The second theory is that all this mess with Zelensky is a trap prepared by Trump for the Flying Monkeys, who rushed headlong into it, like a herd of pigs into the water, after demons whose name is Legion entered them.
kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/the-odor-of-desperation-2/#comment-442626
If my read is right, what Trump did was equivalent to what Robert Mendendez, Richard J. Durbin, and Patrich Leahy did on May 4th, 2018 in order to get dirt on Trump for the Mueller investigation.
Trump could claim that he just did it to out the mole that had been feeding information to the likes of Schiff and the MSM.
Not only does he take out Biden, but the whole Dem party.
Hello FincaInTheMountains,
I am not up to speed on much of what happens in politics, but when I hear of insiders gaming the system for obscene benefit, it makes my blood boil … and people wonder why/how Trump got elected???
At this point it seems that neither side can agree on the meaning of words like “the”, and it looks like rule of law is in jeopardy.
Is this how things looked inside the Soviet Union before the collapse?
Anyone dumb enough to vote for Bone Spur tv Flim Flam Man would be sure to think Trump laid a 3d trap for Dems. Were these people taught this at Trump University? Did they read about it on a Trump Air flight? My God, sometimes what things appear to be really just are: the guy is a dumb-ass con artist and the USA informed electorate got conned. Again.
Or he is smarter than all the Left idiots in DC, which is why they so desperately need to get him out so they can get on with their games.
…or probably not.
You think those psychotic clowns the Democrats are running are better options?
Yes, he does. Don’t overestimate Paul just because of that o on the end of his name. Typical mindless Canadian.
Hear, hear…………veritas, alas.
High. He was briefed on this stuff by his own set of intel guys on this way back (Flynn and former NSA director Mike Rogers).
There was the calm before the storm, and now the storm is here.
One purpose of the new impeachment drama I have heard posited is so that there will be little if any discussion of substantive issues and policies in the run-up to Election 2020. That sounds like the DNC I have come to know and love.
Right, the Left have no realistic ideas at all. So, lots of bombastic attacks and no substance. Boy, this is going to get dirty and probably violent.
“Right, the Left have no realistic ideas at all.:
Left, the Right have no realistic ideas at all.
There, fixed it for you.
The right is populated with fools,
and YOU are chief among them.
Trump made a deal with Mexico that resulted in a 30-65% (depending on source) drop in migrants caught crossing the southwest border.
No banning inanimate objects. No increased taxation. No regulations. No all-encompassing government control of our lives. Just a few phone calls.
Now why didn’t Obama try that? When he was rolling out his cages that Dems did not object to?
The Dem double standard here is unprecedented.
They have no evidence of any quid pro quo. No threats of witholding loan guarantees a la Biden. So now they’re claiming that it’s enough that Trump tried to investigate a political opponent, and that he should have recused himself. In other words, it’s a conflict of interest.
Apparently, according to Dems, every single Dem leader is immune from investigation and prosecution while Trump is in office. Is that a rule that Dems ever followed when they were in power? Certainly not.
Did Obama not have Trump—his political opponent— investigated during the 2016 election? Was that not a conflict of interest as well? Did Obama et. al. not use their “powers of his office” to solicit foreign help to discredit Trump? The FBI has already admitted to paying Christopher Steele—a foreign agent—for his dossier.
So when Obama investigates Trump, it’s OK.
But when Trump investigates Biden, it’s not OK.
That’s TDS, pure and simple.
If the Dems suddenly have a newfound respect for “conflicts of interest”, then why did they say and do nothing when Biden involving himself in Ukrainian politics that had a direct impact on his son’s paymaster?!
Exactly, this is a mirror reflection of what the Dems have done for the last three years. Do you think some folks are out there trying to make a deal that the whistleblower will disappear if the IG investigation is dropped. Is the IG investigation so potent, it threatens the Dems to the point they would take a chance on doing a whistleblower plot to stop it.
The whole thing is a charade.
Any bets on whether there is actually a whistleblower?
It is worse than that, as Trump merely asked Zelentsky to examine the status of investigations that were already underway in the Ukraine, which the Ukraine undertook due to suspected corruption on the part of Biden and his son.
What Obama did was actually illegal; the info. on the FISA abuse scandal is what Trump is saving for the point when he may need to go nuclear. That scandal is the basis for the coup involving the FBI.
Remember the note in the Strozck-Page texts about the White House wanting to be in the loop on all of the coup-related developments.
They want to impeach now because Trump holds all the cards.
investigations that were already underway in the Ukraine, which the Ukraine undertook – Nightowl
==========
Groan!!!
Gamma male.
Seditious rubbish. Take it and shove it.
Classic Leftist response. Classic Tenny. Imagine if these people ever got in power. It would be the Russian or Chinese Revolution all over again.
Well Jim, you have clearly shown today that you and other websites that report such facts and details have now become the only accurate sources of information and true investigative reporting available today.
I just returned from a week in the Outer Banks where I had no access to internet or email and only the TV for contact with the “outside” world. On the few occasions that I tuned in to see what they call “news” channels, the only bullshit that I was able to hear was impeach, impeach, impeach followed by countless commercials for prescription drugs, mortgage deals, credit card offers and loans of every kind. It was truly enlightening yet disgusting. Surely anyone that watches any of this has to be completely lost.
In a recent discussion with one of our local attorneys regarding a local legal issue, the lawyer I was speaking with pointed out that our attorney was clearly making up his own version of the law and violating statutes that were already on the books. I pointed out to him that without enforcement, there is NO LAW, which he accepted completely and sadly. This is where America now finds itself, where anything goes and nothing really matters. Law does not exist if there is no entity willing to enforce it and those who rule today simply make shit up as they write the pathetic, depressing scripts that they all act out on our national stage.
Some of us, however, still very much appreciate how you still do your homework and present us the facts and for that I once again offer you my most heartfelt, THANK YOU.
Or they just change the Law, quietly as in this case, or with great fanfare in the case of South Africa, with the Blacks now able to steal the White Man’s land.
I love how CBS responded when called out by the “whistleblower’s” own lawyer. I’ll paraphrase it….”Yeah our reporting is incorrect. So?”
Ahhhhhhhhhh………..Gotta love it.
Well, at least Nancy Pelosi is praying for Trump! Bwahahahahahaha….
Hey Satan, will you throw a few prayers in for Ol’ Donald too?
Kind of reminds me of how the DNC responded to the lawsuit that was filed over them stealing the ’16 nomination from Bernie in order to give it to Hillary: “We can do that because we WANNA!” Which they can legally, of course, but they shouldn’t be having these 24/7 hissy-fits over Trump’s narrow Electoral College victory if that’s going to be their attitude. Ah, the joys of living in a society predicated upon a never-ending sense of entitlement. (And BTW, that’s exactly why I pretty much never watch TV anymore.)
Whoops, sorry CC, I conflated your comment with the one immediately above it.
Not entitlement, just naked abuse of power. They have no respect for anything else.
Well, I think a certain sense of entitlement is involved in that. I’ve noticed that for urban top-twenty-percenters in general, to somewhat misquote an old eighties song, “everything they want is everything they see”.
Yes, true.
To folks that lived through the USSR and the Cold War, these Dems are Satan!
Re-lax, Johnny! This kind of corruption and power-lust happens to all hegemonic powers that become too rich and powerful for their own good. Life is too short to get all bent out of shape about what is ultimately just human nature doing its dysfunctional thing.
There is something behind the scenes that has scared Nancy Pelosi et al so much she is willing to back the idiots in the Dem party to start the impeach process. There is a small group at the top that feel they have to get this guy before he gets them. Could this be triggered by investigations by the IG that is about to clobber the operatives in 2016. Could it be that the source of all the bad deeds by HRC and her cohorts originated in the Ukraine?
The comment about the CIA being the source of the whistleblower is interesting. Is this the only agency that is still saturated with Leftist partisanship enough to stymie the government? Will this process be the undoing and exposure of the CIA’s corruption like the Mueller case did to the FBI. Are we going to lose this country to these damn suits in Washington DC?
Reminds me of 1950’s USSR where to be anything you had to join the one political party and then go into competition to get ahead inside the party. Does this sound familiar, is it not where the Left is driving this country now. Is it not where we would be heading if HRC and her henchmen had won in 2016. This is what the electoral college was put in place, to prevent single party domination of population centers from taking over the country. That is why the Dems want it eliminated.
I will ask all thinking Dems if they really think that single party control is what they want. Do you want to lose your liberty to a small oligarchy at the top of the pyramid? And if you think that oligarchic socialism, which is more evil than Communism, is the answer, you are no American.
Sidebar
Does anyone recognize the scenario here? When will the MSM stop calling him/her a whistleblower and calling them Deep Throat? I do not think you will get the same reaction with Trump as Nixon. Deep Throat was one of three sources used by Bernstein/Woodward to initiate Watergate. I guess one liar is enough today!
This will continue at least until Bill and Hillary are no longer above ground. They are the driving force behind it and correct me if I am wrong, but didn’t they actually purchase the DNC outright? Do they not still own it? They and their foundation have far too much dirt on the rest of the scum for betrayal from within to occur. We may hope that there is a scarecrow out there with a bucket of water that can be tossed in her direction because with all of their assets, they can certainly be kept upright for another twenty years otherwise.
Best part of all this is Hunter Bidens partners were John Kerry’s stepson and gangster Whitey Bulgers nephew. $850,000Gs retainer fee, and a subsequent $50,000 Gs per month, when these 3 musketeers hit the Vineyard the coke dealers and high end prostitutes must have thrown a party I’ll tell you what.
They are fine examples of the Leftist elite.
What ever happened to Jeff Epstein coverage?
Well this is what you call killing several birds with one stone.
The chance is about zero that his or her identify will remain unknown. – JHK
==============
Jim,
It’s a small matter but you may wish to correct this.
Great write up as usual Jim, am copying the transmittal to wave in the faces of all my lib buddies. This is one insane country right now.
I have been reading Kunstler with some regularity since 2006, when I picked up The Long Emergency on a whim. I found the book compelling and provocative, and I have appreciated Kunstler’s distinctive angle on the American scene and sharp writing over the years. His predictions have been wildly off at times, but his analysis and approach have been a worthwhile antidote to conventional wisdom.
That said, I have to say that he has completely lost me with his descent into the rabbit hole of internet fringe conspiracy-theorizing as it relates to Trump. Trump’s corruption and lawlessness, to say nothing of his demagoguery and incompetence, are off the charts, and aggressive Congressional oversight and investigation, and an impeachment inquiry, seem fully justified by any rational measure. I’m sorry to see Kunstler going down this dead end, and I hope to see a time when he can refocus on some of the bigger picture issues facing our way of life.
I too came across the CFN blog about that time (when the economy was beginning to wobble…) and I read TLE, and I appreciate JHK’s writing. Your first paragraph – I agree completely.
But then in your second paragraph, you reference “Trump’s corruption and lawlessness, to say nothing of his demagoguery and incompetence…” How can you possibly believe this? President Trump has been viciously and illegally attacked by his own government, investigated endlessly with NO EVIDENCE of corruption, and in spite of this, managed to reinvigorate our anemic economy, and stood up to rogue nations. I am amazed at his resilience! If the Horowitz/Barr/Ukraine mess gets sorted out, I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump gets credit for rooting out massive corruption in the government.
I wish I could vote him in for a third term.
That is exactly why he was elected, to drain the Swamp.
I cannot believe that anyone could single out any individual for lawlessness when all of the bastards do it constantly and openly. It reminds me of an event that my brother lived as a Trooper when he arrested two males having sex in a Parkway rest stop bathroom. When one of the two overhead my brother telling someone on the phone that he had just busted two gays having sex in public, one of them shouted out, “I’m not gay, HE is. I was just fucking him up the ass”! True story, go figure.
” “I’m not gay, HE is. I was just fucking him up the ass”! True story, go figure.”
Walter,
You should know by now that the human mind has the infinite capacity to justify any act, however base….
No doubt ef, but it remains a sad state of affairs that so many buy into it because the sellout media promotes it relentlessly.
The only thing that has been “helping” the economy since 2016 is the fuck-ton of printed money the central banks have been flooding the financial economy with.
Trump’s conduct during the campaign and in office has been exhaustively documented. The Russian government has engaged in information warfare against this country with Trump’s encouragement coupled with his subsequent attempts to obstruct a lawful investigation. Lobbyists, special interests, foreign governments and you and I (as taxpayers) are putting money directly in his pockets through his hotels and clubs. He funneled illegal hush money payments to women with whom he had affairs. How can all of this NOT be investigated, why should he not be held accountable, and why should the American public accept this from a President? In the meantime, he hasn’t built a wall, he hasn’t drained any swamps, he hasn’t induced his party to introduce a health care bill or infrastructure bill, he failed to overturn Obamacare, he hasn’t achieved a win of any significance on trade, he hasn’t delivered annual 3% GDP growth – meaning he hasn’t actually delivered on any of his major campaign promises, other than a tax cut that primarily redounded to the benefit of public company stockholders and took our ANNUAL budget deficit to $1 trillion. So that’s why I believe what I said.
Right on, HapMan.
It’s a stunningly embarrassing record of self-dealing corruption, blatant & transparent lying, ad hominem attacks, idiotic public statements, and spectacular non-achievement of his ‘agenda’ as promoted in the Campaign.
…but it was always going to be so. A large majority of the population knew it, as did the 65.8 million voters who rejected the Clown Candidate (regardless of whether they had any affection for HRC). Yet we remain stunned at how much worse it has been than expected.
Trump’s ‘base’ is around 38% of eligible voters and you can bet the other 62% are well-motivated to make themselves heard in 2020.
You two are ready to go to work for CNN or MSNBC. Hapman, did you ever consider the reason he has not done the items you have mentioned is because your damn side has blocked every move he has tried to make. Both the Congress and the courts. By the fact you mentioned that he has not got them done, it is obvious you think the items are important and should be done. Why not get on the horn with you Dem reps and let them know that.
The rest of your vitriol is unproven tripe made up to try to reverse the legitimate election of a president. Even Stormy et al has not been vindicated where it counts.
JohnAZ:
“did you ever consider the reason he has not done the items you have mentioned is because your damn side has blocked every move he has tried to make.”
What utter claptrap. He has the Senate, and had the House until Nov 18, plenty of time to get stuff done – like the vaunted healthcare reform (nope); ‘infrastructure’ (nope, but never intended to anyway) – there’s two that ARE important but President Cheezwhiz is a useless grifter.
Judge him by the company he keeps:
app.iwonder.com/titles/402880356755d22e016755d2b1b60157/playback?cw=48.03##
(a 40-minute doco from the Australian ABC and who he’s in bed with in Indonesia (corrupt politicians…go figure. His posturing about wanting to ‘clean up’ corruption in Ukraine is yet another blithely-told lie from the Liar in Chief…)
>>> …meaning he hasn’t actually delivered on any of his major campaign promises… he hasn’t built a wall…
Disingenuous TDS nonsense. Trump’s wall is being built despite all Dem attempts to stop it. They’ve failed; it’s being built. You can go to CA and AZ and see for yourself. Or you can take the media’s word for it.
Trump has also dramatically reduced fake asylum migrants—mostly by just making deals with Mexico. Too bad Obama never tried that. Maybe Obama was too busy paying Iran appeasement money? In any case, Obama preferred to use cages and lock up families as a deterrent. Dems said nothing at the time. Just like they said nothing when Obama used his powers of office to investigate Trump. Just like they said nothing when Biden used his powers of office to enrich his family and protect his son.
“Trump’s wall is being built despite all Dem attempts to stop it.”
Ahhhhaaaaahahahahaaaahhhaaaa….ahhh…it’s STUNNING how quick you are to believe whatever he tweets at you. You’re the one suffering Delusional Trumpista Syndrome.
I saw the other day that once one of the recently refurbished wall sections was finished (‘They’re very HOT! You could fry an egg on them! And they’re WIRED! General, maybe you’d like to say more about that? No? Oops..), it was immediately scaled by two lithe young Mexicans females. HA! NOT new wall, and entirely ineffective in any case. What a joke.
Cultic rubbish. Trump has repaired a few hundred miles of the existing fence. In some places, one can step over it.
>>> it’s STUNNING how quick you are to believe whatever he tweets at you.
Apparently, you couldn’t be bothered to click on the link I supplied to an article written by the Associated Press—hardly the mouthpiece of the administration. Of you have another news source of equal caliber that claims otherwise, post it.
What link to an ABC article? Can’t find it…
ABC? I said AP, as in Associated Press.
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
The easier path is to ask HapMan to provide concrete evidence for his claims regarding Trump’s “crimes.”
Then again, if a special counsel and team of Perkins Coie lawyers with ties to the coup running a multi-year investigation comes up empty-handed, I suppose expecting an answer grounded in fact is rather optimistic.
All these accusations. Yet … nothing.
@Hapman
I don’t see the advantage of another civil war. But I think most here are dedicated collapseniks and do not see much hope in “refocusing on some of the bigger picture issues”. They are waiting for a rubble pile to get to work or that would be their excuse anyway…..
So what are some tasks? First, how many think we need to power down industrial civilization? Someone important needs to mention that and keep repeating it as long as they have a platform and a voice. Second, Who is us? IF Times are going to get tougher where’s your group? Third, and finally, if progress is dead and God died last century, where are “we” going? New myths anyone or do we need to re-vivify some old ones?
I think there a lot of people that would like to work the problem but no one has Archimedes lever…..
Well, this post is a prime example of the double standard. the open lawlessness of the Democrat elites is astonishing and disheartening. But Trump.
I kinda feel sorry for the CIA bloke they tag with the role of “playing the Whistleblower”. I mean, they created this character so someone is going to have to “be” him.
I’m sure they’re going to do their dead level best to make sure this “person” is never discovered. Just a dark figure running from the CIA black SUV to the hearing building all wrapped up like the Invisible Man was on that old TV show. Lol… Of course surrounded by agents who look like the Men In Black.
It is no different than two years of Mueller horse manure. Only from the CIA instead of the FBI.
Is anyone ever going to display what a horrible abuse of power this Liberal attempted coup is?
This is worse than merely a “liberal” coup. Liberals are falling for it, sure. But the ones who are doing it are really neither liberal nor conservative. They are outside of that whole false paradigm.
Ding, ding, ding! You win the prize!
Yup!
Dem+RINO = Deep State
It’s certainly a career-ending move. Hope they gave the role to the guy/gal about to retire anyhow.
I hope they put him in jail for biased perjury.
Perjury? Not likely. The person admitted it was stuff overheard from others. And maybe what this person heard was others speculating themselves. It’s exactly why we don’t allow hearsay.
The fault lies entirely with those who conveniently changed the rules at the last moment and accepted this garbage.
Very convenient, huh?
No conspiracies at all, yeah right!
Nancy Pelosi does not have a law degree, but you’d think her circle of advisers would include someone able to offer informed counsel. As for the journalists who don’t do nearly as much background research as our host–WTF? What did they do in journalism class (he asked rhetorically)?
James, I don’t quite get your complaint. It’s an open free for all. There are no standards and no reasonable expectations.
Sidebar in these sorry proceedings is new generation children are privy to most everything, and most everything is a downer. Crown Prince of the Saudis acknowledges being thought a coward for limp response to Iranian action against oilfields and shipping.
The pure truth he spoke on “60 MINUTES” included narrative on cause and effects of full-on engagement with Iran. Worldwide economic convulsion, if not outright collapse. This Iranian Saga seems like the trigger for JHK’s LONG EMERGENCY.
The Royal Saudis’ days are numbered; as an interim scenario appears to be Shia/Iranian usurpation & control of Mecca, As pressures mount on GGG, remember the real dictatorial regimes like Kim and the Chinese. How do they react in an oil crisis? More and more the smell of False Flags whipping in the breeze, like moldy houses after high water.
Nobody talks Famine Hedge with so much sensory overload on the evening media nightly misleading. This is the umteenth holiday Season Jimbo has warned may be the last hurrah. He gotta be right sooner or later. Without boring how-to descriptive on food district rail links needed, here simply suggestion for some wealthy ones to obtain Mike Mike Walker;s US Rail Map Atlas booklets, & choose a farm district rail branch in their locale for adoption…..
Israel won’t stand for that. Nor will the House of Saud. Nor will America. The Shia have never controlled Mecca to my knowledge. Sunni Islam (which is 90% of Islam) won’t stand for it either.
He’s a junior partner and was probably told to play it cool, especially after blowing the execution of Kashoggi (sp?). It burns him to sit on his hands, but patience is greatly valued in the Orient.
I am going to ape Majella for a moment.
I have read attacks on Trump’s evilness over and over on this blog with absolutely no substantiation at all. All successful entrepreneurial businessmen step on toes, stretch ethics at times, and keep tight fisted. Elite testosterone acted like schmucks in the 20th century but unlike many of his contemporaries, perversion does not seem to have affected Trump.
Would a composite group of bloggers put together a list of all the horrible things Trump did to them to trigger such vitriol.
Other than beat their favorite daughter.
Please keep the list to proven, documented items only. Lies, innuendo and exaggeration mean nothing.
Considering how much lies, innuendo and exaggeration your Tribe indulges in here, every day, that’s a bit rich, JohnAZ.
Criticisms of Trump (by me at least) are usually based on the evidence emanating daily from his own mouth (& tweets).
Bull!
A very effective rejoinder, full of facts & proofs. Great stuff.
Seems more like a serious dose of the green eyed monster.
Prove me wrong!
When they said on the “news” that the “whistleblower” is a CIA employee, then it became obvious the whole affair is a setup. Wonder what’s next on their agenda?
Do I smell Clapper?
John,
It is spelled with an “r”….
Sept. 30 2019
Jim Kunstler goes off the deep end.
I guess the scary part is that if they hoodwinked Jim, how many other less observant ones will follow the same ‘logic’
Wow.
“Wow” = cognitive dissonance.
right back atcha!
Make an argument.
yahoo.com/news/1-trump-suggests-intel-chairman-125848828.html
Whose going to arrest him, Trump? You’re asking someone else to do it? If you want it done, it’s up to you.
Trump can only save America and himself thru bold action. But like the final Czar, he seems to have a fatal passivity despite his bold talk.
And as Brother Nathaniel suggested, nationalize the Media during this time of crisis even as Putin did. Then keep one network for your own use, and sell the rest off to a diverse group of Patriotic people. As it stands, we have about six people who own 90+ percent of it, all related to the Schiffs who financed the Russian Revolution.
If only he would listen. Surely he must know where all of this is going. And they hate him so. They’ll never let him have a moment of peace after he is out of office. It’s now or never. And if never then I think the revolution will come. It will not be like the Russian Revolution but why go through the unnecessary chaos and conflict when real bold moves could head it all off at the pass?
Yes, Yes! But he won’t listen to Us. We should rule, together.
Bold moves. Head it all off at the pass. You get it. How very few really do in its totality.
I’m honored that you would consider me for such a role. Could you imagine the synergy we could achieve? I think we would be unstoppable.
Better Jim Kunstler than Jim Comey or Jim Clapper.
If it gets kinetic I wonder how the sides square off. The “progressive” ranks have got some leadership at the forefront, such as it is, in Washington, on campuses, in the media. And there is some internal “shape” and cohesion to their movement.
Not so sure about the other side. I’m even wondering if there will be another viable “side” such is the apparent disaggregation, not so much in the Deplorable rank and file, but rather in the leadership.
Who do they have? What kind of bench strength is there? Do they show the depth of commitment to their cause that you see in “progressives”, misguided as it is? Who will be their leader on the barricades?
This is a conflict that crosses national boundaries because what impels street demonstrators is a pernicious agenda that itself crosses those same borders and whose aim it is to remove them. Hurray for the French yellow-jackets and the Hong Kong protesters and the fine people in Old Blighty. They have got my ever-lasting admiration.
As Kdog said a long time ago in response to the question, what’s wrong with Kansas; nothing’s wrong with Kansas. Kansas had long stopped buying Republican bullshit. If only the Blue side of the Red-Blue divide could stop buying “progressive” Democrat bullshit. But the Blue side isn’t about facts and evidence as they claim. They’re blinded by ideology and they will work mightily against their own interests and more generally against the interests of the American worker and his counterparts in other places in the world. Who works for hard-up Blacks and Hispanics? For damn sure not progressives. They work in government AGAINST them and in public do shout-outs, nothing more.
Another question is what side do former Republican leaders take? What about Bush, Ryan, Romney, Flake? My bet is that they side with whatever side Money sides with and my guess is that Money sides with the Blues. Not that Money gives a good god-damn about the Blacks and Hispanics that the Blues pretend to give a shit about (they don’t) but because Blues will give Money favorable policies. The Blue side is all about the very agenda so inimical to the ordinary citizen and the rest is a smokescreen.
What about the multitude of militias dotting the countryside. Will they ever coalesce into a coherent force? What side does the military take? Most of it, at least in the lower ranks, IMO is Deplorable. So will they be the salvation of the Deplorable side? Will it be an explicit alignment? What about the top brass? If it does get kinetic will there just be two sides? Or will there be more?
Yeah, pretty much this. Not only is rank-and-file red-state America pretty damn heavily armed, the ranks of the military and law enforcement is much, much more red than it is blue. And Blue America is much too pampered with way too much of a sense of entitlement. The thing they have in common, though, is that they both have major blind-spots of their own.
“If it does get kinetic will there just be two sides? Or will there be more? ” Volodya
In the end, there will only be one. China.
Nick states that “as the U.S. puts America first, China is led by a man who believes the future of the world has China at the center.”
#2 How President Xi Jinping is transforming China at home and abroad
pbs.org/newshour/show/how-president-xi-jinping-is-transforming-china-at-home-and-abroad
*
From my perspective, a primary resource of any nation is its workforce, and while the residences of DC are busy pissing on each other, China is in a race to spend as much money as fast as they can before it becomes worthless, and in this process, they are firing on all cylinders.
#3 China’s massive Belt and Road initiative builds global infrastructure — and influence
pbs.org/newshour/show/how-historic-belt-and-road-infrastructure-project-is-building-chinas-global-in…
*
After watching ABC World News with David Muir, it would appear that the US federal government is a clown show at the circus in comparison. Are the residences of DC so full of themselves that they can’t see what is coming?
*
#1 Taking stock of China’s growing power and prosperity
pbs.org/newshour/show/taking-stock-of-chinas-growing-power-and-prosperity
TPTB, yep, how do the sides square off? Who cares? Why does it matter? The USA is becoming irrelevant to everyone except people unlucky enough to be stuck inside its borders.
For my part, it’s hard to see how it can be otherwise, its industrial backbone offshored and under the control of foreign people who do not even remotely dance to Washington’s tune.
If you want to be a world power, you need the economic wherewithal to do it, and in a move destined to give the trophy for history’s biggest laughingstock to the US and its elites, the decision was made that the done thing is to relinquish control of a major part of American productive capacity to men in Beijing.
And why? For the sake of oligarch fortunes by availing themselves of Chinese slave labor, no more, no less. The rationalization was long and convoluted, rooted in neo-liberal ideology, but the most oft-cited reason was to bring China into the fold, to liberalize China, to democratize it. Never mind that “democracy” isn’t on the list of what American oligarchs want, it SOUNDS good.
In the meantime, American capitalists kid themselves that they’re at the apex, that the world does their bidding. Maybe they’re deliberately blind, maybe they can’t see what we can see, that they made themselves errand boys for the fellas that really DO run the show, the guys that control legions of Chinese soldiers and police.
And so here we are. “Progressive” Americans descend to the depths of idiocy with preposterous border and bizarre sexual and nonsensical gender agendas, “conservatives” having long since beaten “progressives” to the bottom and abandoned there by their former followers.
It’s an astonishing thing that it took a blustering, incoherent buffoon with multiple business crack-ups on his CV to blow the lid off. Such was the intellectual bankruptcy of Washington’s political elites that he put the Republican Party in its well-deserved grave by mouthing a few phrases that GOP stalwarts had no answer to.
And, for that matter, neither did the Democrats. Trump won. It may be incredible but what can you do but believe your own eyes.
And so China takes the lead, without even a T-Y to the scabrous whores in Washington and Manhattan and Silicon Valley that sold themselves and sold their country out. I tried to think of better terms to describe them, I really did, but I came up empty. And this is hardly credit to the Chinese, for while China becomes the new power, it would never have got there without those same traitors and their business and technological know-how.
And Washington becomes a clown show. Lamentable, ridiculous and you want to avert your eyes.
You folks turned victims into heroes and then superiors, thereby destroying the natural hierarchy. And since Man needs hierarchy, a new inverted hierarchy was created, with the inferior being superior and the abnormal the new normal.
Thanks buddy.
No idea what you’re on about, nor what bearing it might have on the discussion TPTB and I were having, nor what it has to do with JHK’s post.
Hello volodya,
If you have an interest in looking at things from a different perspective …
Thucydides Trap & War Between China & USA
armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/thucydides-trap-war-between-china-usa/
TPTB, thanks for that link. We can’t see what’s ahead but maybe we can use the past as a “mirror” to get glimpses of the future. It’s a fascinating thing, that while history doesn’t repeat, we see recurring themes, this ancient business between Athens and Sparta being one of them. I guess it’s like it sez in Ecclesiastes, there’s nothing new under the sun.
How do you see it between the US and China? War? Or no war? Will the US decline into senile irrelevance, its economy a palsied ruin, or maybe a fractious mess of contending principalities, Washington a provincial backwater going through the motions of imperial grandeur like the UK with its pomp and ceremony, or maybe a tributary of the new world power?
I guess the other question is what becomes of China itself if one of its major export markets implodes. What of its own financial issues? Sooner or later they’ll come home to roost. What then? Do the Beijing communists have it in them to strong-arm their populace to rebuild and re-structure?
It’s also fascinating to see how China deals with Hong Kong.
I would like to put forth a couple concepts, to facilitate my thoughts and explanations.
First is what I will call Penny Doubled, where you double the penny in one day and the next day you have two. Then you double two cents, and the following day you have four cents, … in 28 days you are working with a million dollars.
Second is based on the game of Monopoly. Imagine 100 people starting the game (everyone is equal, everyone is happy, everyone gets along). By the time the majority complete one lap around the board, it will become apparent to many that there is an advantage to being at the front of the line. Half way through the game, when 50 are washed-out, sitting in the bleachers waiting for the game to end, and perhaps 20 possess the wealth, and the other 30 are hanging on by a thread, you introduce 100 of the original players offspring, give them each $200 and start them at go. This group will be working on doubling their $200, while the wealth group will be working on doubling say $250k. What are the odds that an offspring will win the game? To relate this to Huffington, imagine if 1 of the 100 offspring were given $100k by their parents. What would be the odds of the other 99 wining the game against their peer?
If one considers that the format for our lives is unlike a law of nature, and realizes that our perception of life is a result of years of conditioning based on the net result of everyone gaming the system, and then take one more step back, and realize that the system is nothing more than a set of rules, like the game of Monopoly, and then one wonders why there can’t be an acrimonious game reset. Well, my thoughts are that human nature answers that question.
To answer your questions, as you have pointed out to me …
“A guy’s self-worth comes from supporting a gal that loves him and looks up to him and is willing to bear his off-spring. And bread-winner jobs are the glue that make that sexual contract possible. No money, no honey. In the absence of bread-winner employment there is no money, and with no money, no honey. And, with no honey, no family and with no family, no screws holding a guy’s head together. And then there is hell to pay.”
… a format for family unity will be a key to success for any nation. China’s silk road project struck me as one where China was on the fast track to uniting multitudes of families in regard to creating bread-winner jobs. And, I view the Chinese as being at the start of the Monopoly game, and would expect this unity to grow at the expense of other world citizens (the video stated as much).
My view of the US is one where everyone (family members, communities, states, and the federal government) is fighting over crumbs. Like the end of the Monopoly game, where masses are tired of waiting for a reset of the game, and the sideline fights are spilling out onto the game board.
Moral high ground can be justified and claimed by those who think they have earned it, and I suspect that this will be the mindset of the Chinese population; whereas it is tough to envision any claim to moral high ground by a polarized society.
Unless/until a game reset happens, the situation for the US will be that the number of mouths that need to be fed in relation to the number of gainful employment opportunities (or that which might be a substitute) needs to be reduced, and that will be a recipe for conflict.
I suspect that the US will disintegrate from within, and then, if the current game is allowed to play-out, China will essentially move in and buy the remaining assets of the US. If there is any wherewithal, the US will be at war with China, otherwise, the citizens will be slaves to Chinese masters.
**
“I guess the other question is what becomes of China itself if one of its major export markets implodes.”
I suspect the race is on for China to become self sufficient, and the silk road projects looks to be one of diversification.
“What of its own financial issues? Sooner or later they’ll come home to roost. What then?”
Consider this:
All Money is Backed Even Today!
armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/foreign-exchange/all-money-is-backed-even-today/
“Do the Beijing communists have it in them to strong-arm their populace to rebuild and re-structure?”
Based on the video series, my guess is the process is already well underway, and push come to shove, the population at large will probably support the regime that is providing them with a format for a better lifestyle.
“It’s also fascinating to see how China deals with Hong Kong.”
It looks like a no win situation for anyone, and everyone … a sign of the times.
TBTP, that was a fascinating post. I never thought of it the way you put it, but an “acrimonious game reset” is what the 20th century communist revolutions sound like, especially the blood-lettings in Russia and China and maybe even the fascist take-overs of Germany, Italy etc.
I suppose “game resets” are how people rid themselves of a parasitic over-class. OK, in the end communists were parasitic and abusive, but gosh and golly, the folk of eastern Europe did yet another “game reset” and that system’s gone too. And yes, the present-day oligarchs are yet another iteration begging for yet another “game reset”. The question each time of course is the bloodiness of it and in yet another example of people not learning from history are those fat-cats around Putin in Russia and those exploiting the Ukraine.
No regime is immortal and invulnerable, yet it seems that the guys running them are consistently oblivious to this simple fact. With one obvious exception: what distinguishes the Chinese over-lords is their apparent recognition that talk is just talk, that shouting revolutionary slogans in town squares doesn’t put food on the table, and that the viability of their regime and their position at the top depends on making life better and easier in material terms. It isn’t that way yet for hundreds of millions over there but for at least the last thirty years the direction has been upward.
So you have to wonder what’s being said in the councils of the mighty in Beijing about this business in Hong Kong. I’m assuming that they’re highly annoyed and that they’re looking for someone to blame. I’m among those that don’t believe that the daily rampages have much to do with democracy or extradition arrangements but rather the steadily increasing impossibility of people doing what they’ve done since time immemorial, that being to find a mate and raise a family. I suspect that Beijing isn’t blind to this. I also suspect that there’s going to be (if it hasn’t happened already) some pointed words to the gang of plutocrats running the show in Hong Kong, that if they won’t release their stranglehold on affairs there, that if they can’t do better than just feather their own nests, their future at the tip of the pyramid will be short, escorted from their plush residences by retinues of uniformed and armed men.
I also suppose that the HK oligarchs think that, being “international”, they can move their financial capital and take up residence anywhere they bloody well like, away from the reach of Beijing. The arrogance of money is truly astounding, and so, not being of that class or that mind-set, I would humbly beg to differ.
For one thing, the fellas in Beijing never struck me as particularly squeamish, for another I would bet that their reach is very long, that if these rich guys can move from place to place, that agents of the Chinese state can do likewise, and if they don’t want to find themselves accidentally ingesting noxious substances or falling from tall buildings to take action forthwith to ameliorate things in their place of origin. Putin repeatedly showed how this stuff is done, not that the Chinese need any lessons. But, the hour is late, time’s a-wastin’ and if I was a betting man I would bet that plans are already afoot.
Which raises questions about what the Davos class is thinking, or even IF they’re thinking. It seems that they aren’t thinking and haven’t been for a long while or we wouldn’t be entertained daily by the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, Boris. Not only did they arrange matters such that, against all odds, Trump won, they’ve managed to not analyze the factors that led to this result, and they’ve declined to make reforms to avoid somebody much more “muscular” in his views than Trump from taking power, or to avoid a general outbreak of nastiness in that broad sweep of territory between the coasts. They must think they can’t be dislodged. I would suggest they take a few history courses. This is one more Monopoly game ripe for an acrimonious reset.
As an aside, this example of ancient India aping Roman coinage is interesting. I didn’t know they were doing that. But I guess it shouldn’t be surprising given that one of those things that the Indians wanted from the Roman Empire besides wine was their coinage (and what the Romans wanted was access to Indian markets without the impediment of the Persians as middle-men which explains a lot of the Roman-Persian antagonism). But I guess that if confidence is the key to a currency’s viability, that the Indians had confidence in the Roman state.
I can’t even come up with the correct words. What I meant to say, was an amicable game reset.
After watching last evenings segment on China, I couldn’t recall seeing an example of disparity.
A video that we discussed months ago showed the disparity, and also the disappointment of some/many of those interviewed for not having been able to break into the middle to upper class.
At the beginning of this current series, they indicated that there were stipulations by the Chinese government. I figured that a display of military might, high tech, and a modern environment might have been stipulated. Perhaps not showing the disparity was also a stipulation.
At any rate, like you, I don’t believe that it is gone, so I suspect that if the world goes “kinetic”, there is the potential that they will have to deal with internal stresses, but suspect that an external war will employ the masses and keep them preoccupied.
I suspect that one of the main things that has deterred China from putting its foot down in Hong Kong, is the concern that the world would cut off all trade. Armstrong claims that the US would have the upper hand in an economic war with China at this point in time.
**
It staggers the imagination that so many of the residents in DC are incapable of being able to see the big picture. Like the Mueller report, they want to dictate the scope, and what evidence can be reviewed.
**
How do you prioritize the issues, and what solutions do you propose, or have you seen?
In dreaming about the “blue collar jobs” of the past, you are longing for the days you ancestors would tell stories, like the time one was in line with 99 other people starting this new game called Monopoly, and someone near the back of the line put out an offer of $50 to trade places with someone near the front.
Your relative got a whiff of something not smelling quite right, and thought to himself that he did not remember that move being discussed in the rule book, but ultimately figured that in the grand hen house luck scheme of things, it was of little significance.
Shortly into the game, he realized that the object was to be the first to amass a million dollars, and in order to do so, he needed to get with the program and play the game, or loose by default. It also became obvious that there was an advantage for those that skirted the rules and “gamed the system”.
Another would talk about a time several generations later where a parent bid up the price and paid $100K for a spot near the front of the line for her daughter Huffington; and during a prior generation someone named Trump gave his son a half a million to start the game.
Well, at this point you are way into the game, and with only $200 in your pocket, and the dice roll odds landing you in a shack on skid row with a $1,400 payment due, it looks like you will be sitting out your life in the bleachers.
From the bleachers, you witness all kinds of examples where people are creatively “gaming the system” to their advantage, and the smell is becoming more frequent.
A bit later you witness issues like the Mueller investigation, the Somilette fiasco, Clinton favoritism, Trump in the White House, etc. and the smell becomes steady.
And after a bit of reflection, you come to realize that these issues are just the tip of the iceberg, and those in charge are only cobbling together creative solutions to address the issues above water, and giving no thought to the notion that the same solutions will not be applicable for all the similar issues below the surface.
Then another wave of off springs line up at the starting line, some are wearing yellow vests, others holding umbrellas, and generally speaking they are an unruly bunch, with no consideration for anyone but themselves. The stench is getting strong, and your thinking things could go “Kinetic” at any moment.
Well, here we are, playing this silly little game, and people are starting to question why they need to follows the rules, and play this game at all?
Once the sixth commandment goes on-hold, all bets are off….;
It’s not that far.
They won’t know what hit them.
open.spotify.com/track/5zb7npjQqoJ7Kcpq4yD9qn?si=H69cDSpXQiOV4JC51Vrzew
“Once the sixth commandment goes on-hold, all bets are off….;
It’s not that far.”
No, it’s not that far. We’ve been there before, we’re there now, it’s just a matter of degree.
It’s been a long, acrimonious Cold War since 1865. Yeah, slavery was the proximate cause and a long-standing irritant between the antagonists. But it seems to me that a common language and common ethnic origins were inadequate to make common cause, as there were in effect two different founding groups who had widely divergent values and who didn’t like one another. And still don’t.
And now you have the overlay of an economic agenda that disproportionately ruins the interior of the country and benefits the coasts, disproportionately benefiting those same states on the Union side. If you were TRYING to make states take sides along that internal international border, you couldn’t have done a better job than that.
What becomes the modern equivalent of Ft Sumter, the incident that really gets the pyrotechnics aloft? Your guess is as good as mine, but when people attempt to subvert the results of an election because they don’t like the outcome, maybe it can be otherwise, maybe calamity can be avoided. But someone wouldn’t be unreasonable in asking, HOW can it be otherwise, given the provocations?
Provocations? They take away people’s living, they ruin their economic mainstay, they insult the people they ruin, and if all that wasn’t enough, they attempt a coup. Because if it isn’t a coup then what is it?
And if they aren’t looking for civil war, then pray tell, what ARE they looking for?
Who dares, wins.
Motto of the British Special Forces. Attn Donald J Trump
Back in 2013 or so, after Brian Williams had appeared on his show and told a ridiculous story about being in a helicopter hit by enemy fire, David Letterman devoted a monologue to talking about the incident.
Although I can’t find it to check my memory, I’m fairly certain that Dave invited Scott Pelley of CBS, who hadn’t been accused of any fake news at that point, to “make something up”.
It would appear that Scott took him literally.
It was a joke, and so is Scott Pelley, and so is CBS.
Remember HRC with her dangerous flight into the Balkans. Disproven immediately. Another lie.
You call out the lies of others, yet swallow Trump’s daily dose!
Have you ever heard the saying, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend”?
It is not perfect [ it is not even good ], but it still better than electing someone who hates your guts [ your enemy ] and is intent on doing everything in their power to ruin you. The last three years have proven this to my satisfaction, and each day reinforces it.
Potato chips! Potato chips! Crunch! Crunch! Crunch!
C’mon Right Wingers! Eat your lunch!
Funny, how the right ringers had no problem with Slick Willie being impeached for lying about about a “blow job” now have a problem with their Orange Boy, “the Donald” being impeached over his attempt to dig up dirt on a political opponent. Ol’ Lindsey Grahaam was sure pous back then, spouting that Western civilization was about to crumble over a fib about a meat whistle.
Are you brazen enough to call Biden’s bs a “fib”.
California: NCAA college athletes now have the right to be paid for endorsements. Simple honesty: they were already pros in a deep sense, their scholarships being all about money and prospects of getting more.
On a deeper level: California goes out on its own again. And no, Pro-Sports have no place in Academia.
If I were king, there would be no collegiate sports. Schools would be institutions of learning and not proving grounds for pro athletes.
Last time I checked, there isn’t a football team at the Sorbonne.
Jen
Kudos for the bold plan to get out of Dodge back to Salt Lake City. Try to save them: they are going down by the bow, with Gays beginning to gain power in the Mormon Church. Be a Jonah! And never vote for Mitt Romney whose wife’s favorite show is the gay show, Modern Family.
When is the big move?
“Last time I checked, there isn’t a football team at the Sorbonne.”
There are rowing teams at Oxford and Cambridge. 🙂 But the opportunities for professional rowing are few, so you’d be as well enjoying a punt on the Cherwell,
youtube.com/watch?v=0Mrvok_K_8g
Here, here! Also the primary research sites.
Huey Long: Every man is a King or can and should be. Some will be bigger Kings than others but the principle stands.
Well, the story was, at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, VA, where VP Pence’s wife teaches, 12 year old black girl claims 3 white boys held her down, berated her, and cut off her locks. An intolerable hate crime, one which the NYTs picked up and ran with, announcing in every sentence Vice President Pence’ wife taught there.
Now the girls admits she made the whole thing up. Her mother has apologized to the school and the accused boys. This mom at least has shown some class.
Brh
We were discussing AGW, AA and leveling USA.
AA does not mean carbon taxes/ credits etc,
AA is a minor part of the plan.
De industrializing will really level USA down to Mexican level status.
In Vermont a YT faces 2 years in prison for letting some camel jockeys tires go flat.
see–refugee resettlement blog.
“Now the girls admits she made the whole thing up”
BRH,
I am shocked…SHOCKED!
She should be shaved.
Remember Tawana Brawley?
Thankfully Al Sharpton is too old now to travel around raising hell every time a brutha or a sistah falsely accuses some honky. Or honkies.
“Remember Tawana Brawley?”
This incident is but another in an ongoing, decades long, attempt to weaponize the black race against the white. The BBC…the goddamned BBC trumpeted this outrage with International coverage…yet no retraction. Blacks hearing of the supposed incident will never forget nor forgive…and who will tell them otherwise?
If you cannot trust the BBC….
If you cannot trust elysianfield…
bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-49885837
“Black student recants accusation that white boys ‘cut her dreadlocks'”
The Goddamned BBC. US & Canada.
Will elysianfield retract as well?
That fake news stuff is everywhere, isn’t it? Even on sites that decry fake news.
news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/world/americas/3323409.stm
“[Al Sharpton] backed Tawana Brawley, the black 15-year-old, who falsely alleged that she had been raped and abused by six white men.
The goddamned BBC. US & Canada (which has several other articles mentioning the falseness of the accusations in that case – the search box is there for a purpose).
Not that I have any axe to grind in favour of the BBC. Their coverage of the climate situation was lamentable for years because of their editorial policy of ‘balance’, which meant if you had a serious scientist on talking about climate change, you could also invite someone from ‘the other side’ who thought global warming was caused by unicorns’ curry farts.
In one case they had to apologise via Ofcom for letting Nigel Lawson – of the Global Warming [Denial] Foundation witter on with anti-science nonsense without any editorial intervention to challenge his lies.
But in the two cases cited above they seem to be exonerated, having reported both the original allegations and the subsequent evidence of their falseness.
@GreenAlba, I understand your objections to false equivalency, especially when it legitimizes crazy kooky nonsense. But there’s also a danger when you go from scientists trying to qualify data in a reasonable way, to AOC claiming that the world will end in 12 years if we don’t adopt her policy. That is also crazy kooky nonsense.
I can’t watch the BBC because it’s always Trump bashing, pro immigration, anti gun, etc.
Alba,
Of course I retract my excoriation of the BBC. I read it several times daily…never saw the retraction on my screen…I get most of my news from the site.
@EF
I agree with you that AOC’s and others’ actual policies need to be looked at properly – what I object to is when people can’t separate the two issues – the validity of 50 years of climate science (where the massive ‘doubt’ just doesn’t remain as many claim it does – Big Tobacco financed the same obfuscation in its time) – and disagreeing about what should be done. Or not liking the effects of what needs to be done.
Nothing magical is going to happen exactly 12 years or whatever from now, but the trajectory is going one way. Ice is melting faster than scientists thought it would; storm surges are doing more damage sooner than they thought they would; wildfires are increasing in number and intensity faster than they thought they would. That’s because scientists are conservative by nature and conviction. But you can only be conservative for so long before reality forces a correction to your thinking. And the window during which meaningful action can be taken (to mitigate the worst, that is – the ‘bad’ is already here) is getting smaller all the time, whether it’s 12 years or 30 years.
If people still don’t want to act, or can’t figure out ways to act that don’t offend their various shibboleths, then we’ll just have to put that down to the human race not being quite as special as it thinks it is.
“I can’t watch the BBC because it’s always Trump bashing, pro immigration, anti gun, etc.”
Channel 4 News (also a public service broadcaster) had a long interview yesterday with Chris Morris (Director of Four Lions, which satirised British Islamic Terrorists) about his new film, The Day Shall Come, which led to a serious discussion about the the proportion of terrorists that are manufactured by the FBI. Maybe you should switch to C4 News. 🙂
Apologies to Exscotticus (and EF) – I just noticed I replied to Elysianfield when the post was yours, Exscotticus.
What punishment is this scum bag going to get? The boys are ruined.
Civil War II? Pure hysteria.
Benjamin Franklin said: “the president should be removed from office when when he has “rendered himself obnoxious”. IMHO the Donald fits the bill, but there’s a Constitutional process and I’ll abide that.
Are Republicans simply inept? 4 year investigation on Obama’s Benghazi “scandal”. Result: No convictions, no indictments.
White Water Investigation: Impeachment of Clinton for lying about blow jobs. We seem to be in and era of Presidential harassment, both the Left AND the Right.
Want to see real news you won’t see on your favorite Lame Stream Media? Watch the simple mountain people in Yemen destroy three KSA brigades on the Yemen SA border and capture 2,000 prisoners and plenty of American made armored vehicles and weapons:
presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/29/607432/Yemeni-Army-release-footage-of-Victory-from-God-Almighty-offens…
Another example how Iran and their allies shifted the balance of power in their region. And most Washington powdered-wigs don’t want to admit it. Expect Mohamed Bone Saw (MBS) to sue for peace quickly.
Every American parent should be made aware of this before they decide to send their sons and daughters over to fight in the Messy East again.
Who does the CIA really work for and serve? The same people our elected leaders serve.
This impeachment stuff is all theatre designed to keep us, the citizenry, immersed and devoutly invested in their status quo. Trump isn’t going anywhere unless voted out of office next year.
For insight into how the CIA operates check out David Talbot’s book: The Devil’s Chessboard
Republican Party + Democratic Party = Wall Street Party = TBTF Bankers Party = War Party
What a shining light of democracy we are! We starve Venezuelans because they didn’t vote the right way! What a country!
BuckP
The Deep State and its divisions serve the Deep State, period. When they get elected to DC offices their allegiance shifts from their constituents to the Deep State once they lock themselves into offices. John McCain was censured by the Arizona GOP for being too much of a maverick and Jeff Flake, my worst vote, was just plain thrown out of office by his constituency for not doing what he said he was going to do. Both RINOs, both Deep Staters. Been hearing from Jeff Flake recently regarding how many GOP senators are going to convict Trump. I wish he would just change parties and run against the other 2020 Dem candidates.
So Sorry, Your Karma Ran Over Your Dogma by Charles Hugh Smith
Brilliant. Thank you.
Looks like the Bulgers and the Kerrys were raking it off the top, with Hunter Biden standing in as frontman, backed by the Vice President of the United States. What did Whitey know, and was he ready to talk? His murder in Federal Prison is beginning to make sense. Whitey Bulger, Jeffrey Epstein … who’s next. John Kerry gotta be getting a little bit nervous now. But the real score was in China! China was where the swag was. How much is not yet known, but how did Biden save up $50 million on a Senators salary? Hell I’ve made that much for a few years. Don’t worry the NYTs is looking into it aha ha ha ha aha ha aha ha.
Brh
Brh: “How did Biden save up $50 million on a Senator’s salary?”
Really? Where’s proof that he’s worth $50 million first?
However, as I believe I mentioned in the last blog, that until 2012 and the STOCK Act, it was perfectly legal for members of Congress and the Senate to trade on Insider Information, handed out like lollipops by lobbyists, big-money donors & other humanitarians. This is way less messy than cash-bribes which aside from being tawdry, are often found out.
globalpublicsquare.blogs.cnn.com/2011/11/29/why-congress-can-freely-trade-on-insider-information/
How many made their pile by way of this advantage? I have no idea but here’s a recent list of the wealthiest in Congress:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_members_of_the_United_States_Congress_by_wealth
You’ll see that, in this list of 50, it’s not till the 7th position that a Senator even makes the list. Biden isn’t on it at all.
Well, I for one could not give a shit about these antics in DC. I have my ducks in a row and they are not going to take my stuff. Period. My pension may disappear. Wup de fuckin’ doo! I can live without oil. It won’t be nice like today but I imagine the folks in this area did fine 150 years ago. The thing I will miss, even though I don’t need it now is modern medicine. Life is good and it is a beautiful day. And if O3 is out there I hope things are OK.
Nobody likes political writers that lie, myopically.
Looks like even the MSM is reading Jim’s blog:
msn.com/en-us/money/realestate/these-photos-of-abandoned-malls-and-golf-courses-reveal-a-new-era-for…
Walter, I perused through your link and towards the end they mentioned golf courses. Interestingly, just up the road apiece a golf course which has been open for as long as I can remember (50 plus years) was closed recently. I am in the Pioneer Valley and this place has loam 24 inches deep due to millenniums of flooding by the Connecticut River system. Best wrapper tobacco in the world. What I find strange is that McMansions are being built on this fertile flood plane and they are selling rapidly. Go figure. What a waste of good productive land.
I didn’t mention that the topsoil is being stripped and trucked off to who knows where and that stuff is stone free and brown gold.
Stelmose
Same thing happening south of you, RIp. Golf courses closing and country clubs folding up left and right. It’s all former farmland, orchards, grazing land and so on. Now the land is being subdivided for apartment projects and single family housing development. A lot of people don’t like golf courses but these developments are worse.
Brh
Golf is a rich mans sport. Closing courses must mean that the Elite of the area are finding other things to do, or just leaving the area. Are these the overtaxed folks moving to Florida we hear about? If rich folks are leaving, who is moving back in after re development? Are these millennial apartment complexes like in Denver, CO? If so, boy are your areas going to change!
Walter did that new supermall in New Jersey open up yet?
3 trillion sqft of fun.
Brh
Apparently they continue to work on it. Keeping the NJ economy from dying at the taxpayer’s expense:
northjersey.com/picture-gallery/news/2018/08/23/american-dream-meadowlands-xanadu-nj-construction/10…
That is one big, ugly mall.
Jen
Only one thing more distasteful than NY business practices
Washington DC politics,
..and now you have them combined, in glorious technicolor! What a spectacle.
James, do tell which side was “dangerously deluded”
in Civil War 1.0?
Your friend from New Orleans, Frank
It had to be the Northern bankers. Their defeat just hasn’t occured yet since the delusions are dangerous to Liberty, and most won’t miss that until it is gone.
It had to be the Southern gentlemen. As Rhett Butler noted in “Gone with the Wind”, there wasn’t a single canon factory in the entire South.
A Bombardment Republic
The current gang in power is throwing daylight on the crimes and corruption of the former gang in power and the former is forced to use its deep state bureaucratic soldiers and spies to keep the established 2 gang order in place.
Imagine if the imbeciles often referred to as voters, citizens, but most often, consumers, found out that the party that they want to run to in 2020 is more corrupt, criminal, and seditious than the dummy currently there?
Can’t have that! It’s zero-sum gang warfare.
The US “experiment” is an absolute failure. Not producing bananas but bombs in a country not worth caring about.
Nobody cares because they all want it to go away.
Just smile!
youtube.com/watch?v=ZpYfmpU5AJA
The impeachment offensive against Donald Trump is another symptom of a partisan disease that ignores an even greater malignancy, writes Joe Lauria.
consortiumnews.com/2019/09/26/what-isnt-mentioned-about-the-trump-ukraine-scandal-the-routine-corrup…
“…..But what’s not being talked about in the mainstream is the context of this story, which shows that, politics aside, Biden should indeed be investigated in both Ukraine and in the United States.
We know from the leaked, early 2014 telephone conversation between Victoria Nuland, then assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and Geoffrey Pyatt, then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, that then Vice President Biden played a role in “midwifing” the U.S.-backed overthrow of an elected Ukrainian government soon after that conversation.
That’s the biggest crime in this story that isn’t being told. The illegal overthrow of a sovereign government……”
And here is the actual phone conversation between Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt in Feb of 2014, just before the Ukraine coup.
youtube.com/watch?v=WV9J6sxCs5k&fbclid=IwAR39__0hcipTiNxjh6Gs2mnhguw52WUS1sgr1TN5o1bnqthUHIlSfM…
In this call she names the guy that she, meaning the Obama administration, wants to become President of Ukraine. Lo and behold he is the guy who got it after the coup!
She also clearly said, “Fuck the EU”. Now can you imagine if anyone in the Trump administration said this?
Soon the MSM will be telling us tapes like this are “Deep Fakes.”
Another trigger word they have handily tossed out to the low-IQ crowd in advance. 🙂
Biden even bragged about it after the fact. It is on video. Stupid!
He had company. Remember HRC and Obama so cocky about 2016, that they told the people of WV and KY that their coal mines were going to close and they better find other work and there was nothing they could do about it.
Wrong! They voted for Trump.
Well Joe got carried away because he was hangin’ with his boys that day. You know, the CFR. Ol’ boys like to brag when they get together. Guffaw, laugh it up, and slap each other on the back for a job well done bringing the world to heel.
He just forgot it was being videoed.
“… another symptom of a partisan disease …”
Hello cc rider,
From my perspective, that is one of the big picture issues that needs to be addressed/fixed.
What proposals do you have, or have you seen?
Martin Sieff has an article at Strategic Cultures that nails it. He describes the latest scandal as pure Groucho Marx. It is straight out of the Marx Brothers 1933 comic movie masterpiece “Duck Soup.” Life imitating art. Patrick Armstrong describes the latest antics by the Democrats as “stepping on a rake”. This theatre of the absurd could soon be eclipsed by a “market correction” the likes we have never seen before combined with the implosion of the bloody regime of Saudi Arabia. In case you haven’t been paying attention, the Saudi regime attack suffered an embarrassing defeat in Yemen last week, losing over two thousand soldiers and over a hundred military vehicles. This combined with the devastating attack on Saudi oil facilities, the death of the bodyguard of the king of KSA along with a major fire at a new high speed train station in eastern KSA should shake the confidence, in the country and abroad of the KSA to continue as if nothing happened. To me it sure looks like Internal revolts leading to a revolution. The Shia minority in eastern Saudi Arabia may see this as an opportunity to hit back at the government after years of brutal suppression. I suspect the west will continue to support the Saudi’s until the very end, much like Iran in 1979 to their regret. A lot of money to be made selling military kit will trump any humanitarian concerns. It seems spilt Saudi oil counts more than the spilt blood of Yemeni civilians.
Good article Y. Tom. I agree with Sieff that this op has the purpose of taking both Trump and Biden out. I also agree with him that the Deep State appears to have chosen none other than Pocahontas to be their guy. I mean gal.
Oh no, I just pissed off any 2nd wave Feminist who happens to be reading this.
The current state of politics reminds me of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band song “Stuck in the middle with you”. “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am stuck in the middle with you.” Not sure what the middle means these days other than getting hit by traffic going both ways. Political vehicles have spent more time lately churning through the rhubarb on either side of the road.Time to go for a walk in the woods with my dog and get away from this theater of the absurd.
Actually that is a Stealers Wheel song co-written by Gerry Rafferty.
But yes, the lyrics are perfect for the current state of affairs.
New generation of young American investigative reporters is here:
Meet Chanel Rion of OAN channel:
youtube.com/watch?v=5YEuQ6I9m6I
And yes, smile!
youtube.com/watch?v=ZpYfmpU5AJA
Jim must be a total convert; he didn’t refer to Trump as The Golden Golem once. It’s “Mr. Trump” now. Congratulations, Mr. K.
Go fuck yourself, Figaro. I take seriously the treasonous actions of the deluded and mendacious Left and their handmaidens. — JHK Admin.
Careful, Jim. With a skin that thin you could really hurt yourself.
Am I banned yet?
lets hope so
That’s as maybe, Mr. Kunstler, but you do not seem to give any weight at all to the deluded, leaderless, mendacious WH administration at all.
Fault on both sides, for sure, but you are, at the same time, letting Trump & his ‘handmaidens’ get away with the deliberate deconstruction of the scientific & social infrastructure of the whole US. Surely this also deserves some criticism?
The case is well-made – in an entirely non-partisan way – by Michael Lewis in “The Fifth Risk”.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Fifth_Risk
Buy it here:
bookdepository.com/The-Fifth-Risk-Michael-Lewis/9780241380673?redirected=true&utm_medium=Google…
My assessment of Mr. Kunstler is that he has always been a liberal democrat and as such has maintained reasonable standards and limitations on what is acceptable and what is lunacy. I believe that the takeover of his party by loony radicals has him calling for a reality check and I do believe that even though he (and I) have never harbored any warm feelings for Donald Trump the businessman, and maybe even not as president, he is no more corrupt than sellouts like Pelosi, Schumer or the Clinton’s.
As a Kennedy democrat myself, I am appalled that I have no damned party at all to believe in as mine would be somewhere between the two sellout parties that now control everything. Well, not everything. They do not control Donald Trump and I think that is great no matter what he may be. Screw the parties, America needs leadership! (though it may no longer exist)
Here here you are not alone the Republican party as it stands now is not my party but they are closer to my belief system than the communist DNC.
Speaking of civil war….
Feminism was the Doomsday Weapon….
No Motherhood, No People
Paul Craig Roberts
It is paradoxical that feminism together with other ideological movements has destroyed the natural feminism of women and turned them into sexual items. The 19-year old who intends to get her tubes tied is turning herself into a pure sexual commodity ( spiked-online.com/2019/08/02/the-turn-against-motherhood/ ). That women are transitioning themselves into sex dolls is a paradoxical result after decades of feminist propaganda that reduced the sexual relationship between men and women from a loving relationship to “men’s use of women’s bodies.” The feminists have now achieved what they decried.
Feminism has not liberated women. It has liberated women from woman’s role. The kind of stable committed relationships that men and women formerly had are difficult to find today except in the oldest generation.
As The Saker recently wrote, we are experiencing “the gradual irrelevance of an entire civilization,” one that has been emptied of its history, foundational purpose, integrity, spirituality, and moral conscience. It is doubtful after decades of anti-male propaganda that the relationship between men and women can be restored. Thus has the family been undermined. White ethnicities are disappearing from earth as the birth rate is less than the death rate, and 19-year old women are having their tubes tied.
Western civilizations have committed many evil deeds, most often by governments concealing their agendas from the people. But evil deeds can be found among all races and ethnicities. It is difficult to imagine any worst evil than what the Israelis have done to the Palestinians, or the Rwanda Genocide when the Hutu slaughtered 1,000,000 Tutsi. But the only evil in the limelight is evil committed by white people.
We hear endlessly that the history of America is white enslavement of blacks. History has been fabricated in behalf of an agenda of disunity. Black slavery originated in the black king of Dahomey’s slave wars. amazon.com/Dahomey-Slave-Analysis-Archaic-Economy/dp/B0000CNIBN
When Dahomey accumulated more slaves than it could support, Dahomey sold them to Arabs and later to the European colonists of the New World. Instead of the historical facts, students are propagandized in ways designed to hurt white confidence and to teach blacks to hate whites.
Western civilization has been destroyed by a tiny handful of people. In Sweden the National Agency for Education intends to remove all Western history up to the year 1700 in order to make room for gender roles and immigration in order to flush any awareness of the Swedish people’s history out of memory ( sputniknews.com/society/201909271076901615-outrage-over-swedens-absurd-plan-to-delete-ancient-histor… ) As George Orwell correctly stated: “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
A handful of fanatical feminists have succeeded despite the opposition of the women they claim to be championing in removing women from activities they enjoy and from jobs that gave them visibility. There are endless examples. For example, the German Basketball Club’s award-winning Alba dancers were dropped this month for being “no longer appropriate to our time.” The weak German males gave in to a handful of fanatical feminists who alleged that the dancers were promoting the wrong values in women and that the basketball club should instead be inspiring women to become basketball players. Australia has banned ring girls from fight contests, replacing them with men, because feminists objected to ring girls as “objectifying women.” The banned ring girls want to know who gave “ridiculous” feminists the right to deny them “their basic right to work.” Over their objection, F1 grid girls have been dropped from the races, because fanatical feminists alleged it was “sexists and degrading.” The contrary opinion of the grid girls was not considered in the decision.
Cheerleaders, nightclub pole dancers, any female garment with cleavage are all alleged to “objectify” females. The feminists will not be satisfied until every Western woman is clothed in a burqa. Women themselves are allowed no say in the matter. The feminist position is that all women who object to the feminist agenda are women who have been brainwashed to serve as sex objects for men.
Every seam of the foundation of Western civilization has been opened, and the building is collapsing. The US government and local police operate on the principle that “might makes right.” A majority of the younger generations cannot tell facts from opinion. Integrity is understood as something that gets in the way of your success. Success is measured in money. Nothing can be trusted. Democracy is impotent, because explanations are controlled in behalf of agendas. Free speech, guaranteed by the founding document of the country, is
offensive” and on its way out. The only scholarship and research that universities permit and institutions fund is that which supports official explanations and the ruling elite’s agendas. Evidence no longer counts as Russiagate and the latest accusation against Trump prove. Even in criminal indictments, conviction rests on allegations alone in 97% of felony cases.
Over the course of my life I have watched America be destroyed. Those born into a destroyed country don’t know that it has been destroyed. As the destruction progresses, each generation born into it simply sees what they are born into as normal. The younger the generation, the less it knows of its country’s destruction. As they are educated to understand their history as one built on slavery, they think that all that has been lost is slavery. Given this enculturation of the young, how can Humpty-Dumpty be put back together again?
Feminism was the Cultural Doomsday Bo…m,,b
m.youtube.com/watch?v=dssnH-gJ2Qg
Kurtz lying on the floor of his hut in the Congo contemplating Feminism:
“The Horror, The Horror….”
No major female character in Heart of Darkness. Needles to say Conrad is on the outs in English depts at your local University.. Who’s in? Some Negro Marxist lady from the Caribbean, can’t remember her name, or the title of the book she wrote.
Brh
It’ll never go back to the way it used to be. But you know, there are always silver linings on those dark clouds. All of the decay seems inevitable and unstoppable. It is in many ways. But sometimes we have to go though hard times to really appreciate what’s important. I honestly believe a healthy majority of people are against all of this cultural decay. But the minority who espouses these anti-social and anti-human ideas is annoyingly loud and hold most of the cards. Thus it seems like their power will only get stronger. And for a time that may be the case. But the law of entropy doesn’t have favorites. Eventually the bills come due. Meanwhile the reaction to their grip on power grows stronger and stronger, even if to us right now in the moment it seems insufficient. Tsunamis start out as ripples after all.
I just finished an article in the paper about people from all over Africa who went to Mexico in order to cross illegally into the US. The article said that the Mexican soldiers used to just wave them through on their way to the US. Now they are being held by the hundreds, because the Mexican government has been threatened with cancellation of the money the US has been sending to them.
They are being held in the city of Tapachula, which borders Guatemala. There’s a certain amount of irony in this fact. Here’s Mexico with it’s own illegal immigrant problem. Despite the fact that I don’t like Trump, I agree with him on this subject. What’s gonna happen as the world descends into chaos, is that the rest of the turd world is gonna seek refuge here, and in Europe as well. When that happens, all bets are off. The US is gonna fill to the brim with these people, and turn this country into something like the black hole of Calcutta. Of course for the people coming here, it’ll be an improvement compared to where they came from. For the people living here, it’s gonna be a long way down, exacerbated by food shortages, crime, and all of the craziness that comes with unrestricted immigration.
I sympathize with the refugees, but what do you do when the lifeboat is full? Do you take more people in, and then drown anyway when the boat capsizes? Overpopulation, mixed in with the worldwide disaster that global warming is gonna bring, will make for some choices that nobody wants to make. However, if you don’t make those hard choices, they will be made for you, and you may not like the outcome.
I already know that my kids are not gonna live in the same world I grew up in, and I don’t expect them to have it better than I did. Right now, these words I’m writing are just pixels on a screen, but at some time in the future, they will become reality. You’ve been warned.
“… what do you do when the life boat is full? Do you take more people in …? — Captain Spaulding
Emphatically, Yes! Dem candidates say we take them all in. We abolish ICE. We take down the borders. We put them on Medicare, every one of them. Most of the 3rd world is collapsing into a morass of squalor and violence; all eyes look to north America and western Europe for salvation. Once the borders are down one estimate is 25 million entering the US each year, every year.
I’ve read there are 3 billion people who would emigrate to the US if allowed to do so. Promises are being made — a borderless world, no immigration enforcement — and many people are expecting they will be kept.
Brh
I’ve read there are 3 billion people who would emigrate to the US if allowed to do so.
–Only if YT can pay their entitlements.
You hit their hands with the oars. And if they don’t stop, their heads. Savage but true. Oh, the savage sea! Remember, the Indiana. Dolphins hate sharks for a reason – it’s not just “prejudice”.
Today, in Chicago, an order was given to the CPD by Mayor Lightfoot, preventing Chicago police under any circumstances from cooperating with ICE, Border Patrol or Homeland Security.
Brh
Good for them.
Fuck ICE
and all their sycophant supporters.
Like the fool republican assholes.
Listen to the ignorant Communist. Only desires and knows destruction, not how to build or maintain.
How many illegal aliens are you personally housing, feeding, and clothing?
THE TRUMP sycophants don’t CARE!!
AS he famously said —
he could walk down 5th Avenue in New York City
and blow away an innocent bystander
and NONE of his sycophants would give one sh*t at all.
And Truly, they would not!!
The are the same scum he is!!
“They are the same scum he is”
CmC, you’re talking about 65 million of your fellow citizens.
65 million idiots don’t make a reasonable person wrong.
65 million idiots are still idiots.
Yes, your reasonable nature really shines through.
Card why don’t you take two valiums, watch the Young Turks with Ana and Cenk, and then call your shrink in the morning. Get back on a twice per week therapy schedule.
CC,
Why don’t you get off the Xanax, the sooner the better.
Oh man, I wish. Got any Xanax to share?
The following is excerpted from an article entitled “Impeach All the Presidents” by Major Danny Sjursen, dated Sept. 30, 2019 at truthdig.com.
“Impeach yourselves, Congress, for being asleep at the wheel for decades now, for wallowing in tribal stalemate and eschewing your constitutionally mandated duty to declare and oversee this nation’s wars. Impeach the whole damn system of American empire, both at home and abroad.”
Link to article below:
truthdig.com/articles/impeach-all-the-presidents/
Are you saying we should withdraw from the Virgin Islands and Samoa, outpost of American ‘Empire’?
Brh
The petrodollar and the hegemonic dollar as the world’s reserve currency is the empire, wise guy! Without it, deficits will once again matter in the USA! Why don’t you send your kids to die in the next illegal American war for oil, the dollar or the defense industry. Did you even read the article? $1.25 trillion/year for defense when we have no real enemies. Roughly 800 US military bases in 70 countries. Just one big welfare program for the MIICC! What a waste! But, hey, duh! there is no American Empire!
Our rough tough ally in the Mideast, SA, just got their ass kicked by the Yemeni Houthi rebels! They captured a lot of expensive American-made weapons and equipment. We better be careful, who we go after. We couldn’t even beat the stone-age Taliban!
Really?
I think the us Army is rather small for all its responsibilities, fewer than 500,000 active duty soldiers (in a nation of 330 million) Grant had more men than that in 1865. Bulgaria went into WW1 with more than 500,000 soldiers.
NKorea fields 7 million troops, and China has to have at least 5 million. Our 475,000 seems tiny by comparison.
Brh
Not only that but increasingly our “defense shield” missiles increasingly don’t work. (Patriot and THAAD). Our Navy’s ships are increasingly in disrepair. The F-35 is a complete failure. Both Russia and China have rocketed, pun intended, of us in missile technology.
Of course Bill Clinton helped China to get up to speed in the 90s when he quietly allowed LORAL to sell the missile separation technology to them. China had been having difficulty developing an ICBM. They were even having a hard time stealing the technology from us, so Bubba Bill just gave it to them. His Chinese wealthy pal Charlie Tree was the intermediary if I remember correctly. (Name probably isn’t spelled ‘Tree’, but that’s how it’s pronounced).
GOP knew this was going on, and yet this is not what Clinton was impeached over. It is what he SHOULD HAVE been impeached over, among other equally traitorous activities. I thought then and I think now that Monica was a diversion. A diversion that probably Bubba himself went along with.
“Not only that but increasingly our “defense shield” missiles increasingly don’t work. (Patriot and THAAD). Our Navy’s ships are increasingly in disrepair. The F-35 is a complete failure. Both Russia and China have rocketed, pun intended, of us in missile technology.”
…Workers of the World…Rejoice!
Bucko
For centuries the world’s economy was based upon the gold and silver mined in Bolivia and Mexico. Before that it was spices Portugal brought in from India and the South Seas. Now its oil, the essential commodity. What would you base it on right now, if not petroleum?
Brh
BITCOIN
I’m less than interested in the American political circus du jour. Trump had to do only two things to guarantee re election:
1. To keep the Wall Street capitalist warmonger military industrial complex happy and
2. To keep the zionist lobby happy.
He’s done both and the Daymockratic Party are obligingly coming up with a guaranteed loser to run against him, something routine in American “presidential elections”.
No, the reason I signed up to this site is to ask Kunstler a question. Since he claims that the Houthis are far too primitive to have been able to attack the Saudi Barbarian refinery with drones and missiles, who does he imagine routed them in Najran the day before yesterday, annihilating three brigades and taking a couple of thousand prisoners? Iranians disguised as Houthis?
What does President Trump have to do with the military capabilities of Houthi rebels in Yemen? This Saudi – Persia proxy war predates the Trump presidency by a few years, and the next president will have to deal with the much larger problem of growing Iranian hegemony in the Persian Gulf. We’ll see if say, Liz Warren is up to the task.
Brh
If I responded to Kunstler’s Yemen article a couple of weeks back asking this question, how many people would have read it?
First off Mr. Kunstler has never been a Trump sycophant. I recall many occasions in which he stated he was specifically not very fond of Trump, particularly from an intellectual and stylistic perspective. You should at least attempt to educate yourself before spouting out blatant falsehoods.
Are you talking to me? I didn’t attempt to link Kunstler and Trump in any way. What are you going on about?
I’m not going on about anything. The commenter I was responding too had his comment deleted so the sequence doesn’t make sense anymore. I never thought you were linking Trump and Mr. K.
John Brennan is a Muslim. I’m sure the CIA is swarmed with Muslims. So its easy to imagine ISIS as a CIA invention. What better way to summon the Mahdi than to create chaos and strife.
Yes the idea that the Houthis are far too primitive to have been able to attack the Saudi refinery has been debunked as far as I’m concerned. Right now the Houthis are kicking the Saudi’s ass on the battlefield. Our lamestream media is too busy reporting and encouraging the coup in the US to report this:
strategic-culture.org/news/2019/09/30/three-saudi-brigades-annihilated-in-devastating-houthi-offensi…
“The Yemeni army’s missile forces are able to carry out highly complex attacks, no doubt as a result of reconnaissance provided by the local Shia population within the Kingdom that is against the House of Saud’s dictatorship. These Houthi sympathisers within Saudi Arabia helped in target identification, carried out reconnaissance within the plants, found the most vulnerable and impactful points, and passed this intelligence on to the Houthis and Yemeni army. These Yemeni forces employed locally produced means to severely degrade Saudi Arabia’s crude-oil-extraction and processing plants. The deadly strikes halved oil production and threatened to continue with other targets if the Saudi-conducted genocide in Yemen did not stop.
On Saturday 29 the Houthis and the Yemeni army conducted an incredible conventional attack lasting three days that began from within Yemen’s borders. The operation would have involved months of intelligence gathering and operational planning. It was a far more complex attack than that conducted against Aramco’s oil facilities. Initial reports indicate that the forces of the Saudi-led coalition were lured into vulnerable positions and then, through a pincer movement conducted quickly within Saudi territory, the Houthis surrounded the town of Najran and its outskirts and got the better of three Saudi brigades numbering in the thousands and including dozens of senior officers as well as numerous combat vehicles. This event is a game changer, leaving the US, Mike Pompeo and the Israelis and Saudis unable to lay the blame on Iran as all this took place a long way from Iran.”
Long story short, if the Saudis don’t go to the negotiating table and stop fighting this war, then they are looking more and more likely to fall. As in goodbye current Saudi Arabia.
Interesting. But it probably due to long term Iranian assistance and their embedded special forces. That is not to disparaged the Yemenis, but the simple reality. And apparently the Iranian Special Forces are as formidable as people have said.
Yes I agree. The point is that the people who say the drones and missiles came from Iran are wrong. But true that Yemen wouldn’t have the military capabilities that it now has if it weren’t for Iranian help over the years. (Probably Russian help too….but don’t tell anybody….shhhhhhhhhh…..)
Really? So Pompey and the rest were just plain-faced lying when Iran was the selected scape-goat. Huh…figures.
As the Iranian assistance & embedded SFs, no different to the US suppprting RSA and that murderous bastard, KSM
No one is above the law?
30 million illegals are above the law.
“As in the previous enactment, one side is dangerously deluded, and that is liable to lead to its destruction.” – Mr. K
I only hope it isn’t delusional to think that maybe one day we could be free of the totally maniacal control freaks that occupy Congress, the government, and the media – and the 24/7 surveillance social credit police state they are so happily and eagerly constructing. The forces of consolidation and centralization prevailed in the last family feud. I’m not so sure the Fates are on that side this time. Eventually as the old saying goes, enough is enough.
If not a civil war in the US, there is a blogger war about the inquiry on the web. I’m not going to weigh in but I have a funny story. I was at a small party and a Trump supporter I was talking to began to read an article that was just posted to his Facebook page. The story was that NASA finally admitted that global warming is actually caused by the sun. I asked, could you go to the NASA site to confirm this? He said, there is no point, there is so many stories out there and no way to say what is true or false.
So why did Snopes fact check it?
Yeah, you’d think that would matter.
” James, do tell which side was “dangerously deluded”
in Civil War 1.0? ”
I have pointed out before that his own premises seem to point to the Union not being such a good thing.
For example , in brief ;
In a world of limited resources and expensive energy , the obvious way to maintain a common culture and political integrity over such vast distances and with such a large population , most of them being poor , would be with brute force.
Historically , republics have cracked up when they doubled , tripled , or quadrupled in size —- but were still only one – tenth the size of the United States.
Common cultures have routinely evaporated — when they were not half as culturally , racially , or geographically diverse as the United States already is.
Anyway , an often unheralded circumstance of military history — States never seem to be eager to point it out — is that victory is not uncommonly the kiss of death for the victors.
Not uncommonly , what you should ask is not , ” Who won the war ? ” But , ” Who won the peace ? ”
Now , in that light , look at the American Civil War ;
According to the Union’s OWN NARRATIVE ,
That the war was followed by one hundred years of Jim Crow —
Does that look like success ?
Since the war , the Union’s rhetoric , I would say , has slowly but steadily become more strident , even shrill , in justifying military action.
And its actions steadily escalating in degree and in cost in military action.
It sure looks to me that a significant portion of contemporary political correctness , on both the right and the left , serves the purpose of trying to shore up the narrative that the Union accomplished even half of its goals in its stated cause.
That’s pretty darn problematical , because obviously they did not accomplish even half of what they claimed.
The KKK won the peace.
It seems to me that isn’t much of a sop to Black people , and is , if anything , an embarrassing dichotomy for Leftists.
It isn’t much of an insult to White people , they got their heads blown off on both sides . But , likewise , its an embarrassing dichotomy for right – wingers who would hope , humorously like Leftists , that they could strong – arm their way with peer pressure to an E Pluribus Unum.
Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.
Winning the peace will involves putting the interests of others before your own, which ain’t easy, especially when they are in opposition.
“Winning the peace will involves putting the interests of others before your own”
Druid,
Or merely doing what the hell you are told?
“Or merely doing what the hell you are told?”
That hasn’t worked yet. It must have more to do with wanting the same things.
“In a world of limited resources and expensive energy , the obvious way to maintain a common culture and political integrity over such vast distances and with such a large population , most of them being poor , would be with brute force. ”
Kesa,
As it has always been…now and in the future it will remain. A breath of realpolitik!
I am keenly aware that God has warned us in the Scriptures that toward the end men would become unified politically, economically, and spiritually. Global government. Global economy. Global religion.
America is not about any of these.
The North savaged the South, leading many Confederates to damn to the Surrender. So they engaged “Captain Moonlight” to put down the Negro Marauders and their Enablers. Before too long, decent men in both the North and South acted to end the Tyranny of the Carpetbaggers. Unfortunately perhaps, the Terror was then part of White Southern Culture. Bedford Forest disbanded his Klan, knowing that masked men were not accountable to the Law. But other Klans did not follow suit.
I only say perhaps because Men must be ready to act. Are we really superior to them when we watch Whites be beaten and do nothing? When the Law fails, then the Law then passes into the hands of individuals and small groups. That is the ancient Anglo Saxon way.
Masked Men now ride again – the Antifa. What will be our response? The Carpetbaggers are behind them and the police can do little.
‘It had to be the Southern gentlemen. As Rhett Butler noted in “Gone with the Wind”, there wasn’t a single canon factory in the entire South.’
From “The Foundry’s Connection to the Civil War”:
‘But at the onset of the Civil War, the foundry’s diversification took a more deadly turn. At the beginning of hostilities, the South had only one working cannon foundry, Tredegar Iron Works in Richmond, Virginia. Thus it was imperative for Southern foundries to convert to the production of cannon and shot to support the war effort. Although prior to 1861, Tennessee had no cannon foundries, the state became a major producer of cannons for the Confederate Western Division. Whitfield, Bradley & Co. was one of 10 Tennessee foundries known to have produced cannon for the Confederacy.’
Preservation of the Union was the great challenge for Lincoln, and his greatest desire. He had to deal with a Constitution that implicitly allowed slavery, a Supreme Court that sided with slavery, attitudes of voters in the North, and the necessity of holding on to loyal slave states. How’s that for a problem?
Lincoln said, “I am naturally anti-slavery. If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong.” He also said that we didn’t go to war to put down slavery. Yet we have Julia Ward Howe’s “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” on the cover of the 1862 Atlantic Monthly saying, in part,
“In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea,
With a glory in His bosom that transfigures you and me;
As He died to make men holy, let us die to make men free!
While God is marching on.”
Many thought that the Union wouldn’t be worth saving if slavery wasn’t eradicated. What Lincoln accomplished was monumental. The Union was preserved. As far as Jim Crow goes, the War could never erase the prejudices of men that have existed for millennia.
The KKK didn’t ‘win the peace’, they took advantage of it. They didn’t win anything from Greg Scarpa, “the grim reaper”, hitman out of Brooklyn, who went South, fucked up some Klansmen, and found where the bodies were.
I don’t see any nexus between the outcome of the US Civil War and current ‘Union’ military action. Even fifty years later the world was vastly different.
What’s really sad is what we have become, a nation that even Lincoln might have a problem saving.
But in many ways did not the Civil War determine that the country would move toward an extraordinarily powerful central government and much diminished powers for the individual states? It also set the stage for the complete industrialization of the economy and all the good and bad that mass production and mass consumerism has wrought. Also, it seems as though the Civil War for once and all destroyed any potential for localized or regional social structures and norms in favor of what would eventually become centralized institutions that have leveled local and regional variations and standardized and genericized all aspects of our lives. It was also the beginning of the dispossession of white Americans that has continued and accelerated to the current moment.
Wow, that’s a mouthful SSL. Interesting issues. Yes, the Union was preserved and then grew, with increasing centralization of power to keep the concept of Union intact. You simply wouldn’t have a Union if state power was dominant. Yes, and states lost the power to enslave.
Industrialization was already underway and would have grown eventually even in the agricultural South.
It seems to me that Corporations are much more responsible for destroying localized or regional social structures and norms than the Civil War.
In the last sentence, are you implying that slavery should have continued?
I think slavery would have ended naturally in the South as industrialization took hold. I agree with you that the process was already underway. And do keep in mind that slavery was not a popular or revered institution for most. It was simply an economic reality for an elite few. And we must not forget the considerable number of free blacks who owned slaves. Thus it was not completely a white issue. What I meant though is that the resolution of the Civil War resulted in the incremental dispossession of whites first in the South and later in the North. And this process has been ongoing and continues now. Soon whites will be a minority nationally and our history, including that of the Civil War, will be glossed over and eventually forgotten by all of the newcomers.
Yes, it’s a sad fact of Life. Change. Sometimes good, sometimes bad. The old ways get gone, and the people we love pass on.
That was the idea in which Lincoln was devoted, to transform THESE United States to THE United States. Or, One Nation….under DC, indivisible, yada yada yada yada….
Yeah, the Pledge was written by a socialist. Look it up. “Under God” wasn’t added until the 1950s because of the Cold War.
“The Union” was Lincoln’s obsession. His Idol. I’ll hand it to him for the sustained devotion he had for it, even though it spilled tons and tons of blood. Some say it was worth it. I’m not one of those people.
How large an influence do you think ‘These United States of America’ would have today, compared to ‘The United States of America’ actually has had, this whole last 150 years?
The South lost when they fought as Gentlemen but triumphed as vigilantes – in concert with decent men from both the North and South who loathed what the Carpetbaggers were doing to the People of the South. Thus the Negroes were put down and the proto-Communists humbled. But the Hidden Power of Finance and its illegitimate child “Idealism” were already too powerful – and the Negroes were not shipped out of America as Lincoln desired.
Lincoln also considered a gradual emancipation where the government would pay up to $500 for each slave set free. He talked of Congress passing a law to issue bonds to compensate not the slaves, but their owners.
Corporate welfare, 1860s style!
@JANOS
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberia
I told you he stepped in it. Trump, that is. There he is, painted into a corner holding a dripping paint brush, mouth agape, on the oh so orange cover of Time magazine.
And of course they practically clear Biden and crucify Trump. They also point out that this took place entirely while Trump was in office, that it affects Current national security and an Upcoming election, and that it’s also all fairly easy to grasp. Easier to turn the herds.
Yes, he’s ‘undermining the entire structure of our Constitutional Republic.’
Yup. The whole crew. Too stoopid for words. Nitwits and numbskulls.
John Brennan is a Muslim == SSL
He’s much worse. He’s a wahhabist – a shaitan
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shaitan
The Walton’s
John D. Rockefeller, Sr. was probably correct in assuming that the white working class needed evangelical Christianity to keep them from going off-the-rails.
Many Millennial young men recount stories about when they were teenagers their Baby Boomer single parent mothers would go to their high school parties and fuck their classmates. This is a common story.
“Getcha Freak On, John Boy!”
Salafists, also known as Wahhabis and Islamists, from the point of view of traditional Islam are outlaws, who interpret the Quran as they like, in order to justify their crimes and some fatwas of Salafi “theologians” in the eyes of traditional Muslims are complete blasphemy.
From a formal point of view, Islam is inconceivable without Sharia, and Sharia is a system of jurisprudence based on the Quran. And there are 6 known systems of Islamic jurisprudence, the so-called madhhabs in traditional Islam, and the Salafis reject them all.
Great post! Always clear and on target. Ron Paul also says it is a CIA Coup. But it’s always been a CIA Coup.
Waiting for the fist fights to break out on the congressional floor to really start the civil war.
What next after the Senate votes not to impeach?
Islam and Islamism
I am not going to say that Islam is the religion of peace, and jihad is a struggle against temptations and one’s own weaknesses.
Islam was established in the pagan world by fire and sword, and the well-documented details of the conquest of Persia and the destruction of a very highly developed and humane Zoroastrian civilization make the blood run cold.
And Tamerlane’s (Timur) campaign in India is generally a separate song, and it’s not in vain that the name of a very specific Hindu Kush region means “the murder of Hindus”.
But…
Islam in the Middle Ages proved its ability to stop the militancy and thirst for murder of the peoples who accepted it, and the Quran its ability to be the basis of civilization, which cannot but arouse admiration.
Suffice it to say that Western Europeans did not learn about the theology of St. Maximus the Confessor from Eastern Christians, but from Muslims and Jews of Spain, where the latter fled to escape persecution in Western Europe.
Thomas Aquinas, restoring not only ties with antiquity, but also Christianity in the West after the anti-Christian pogrom in Europe in the second half of the 12th and first half of the 13th centuries, was based on the work of Arab commentators of antiquity and the Great Cappadocian Fathers (Vasily the Great, Gregory of Nyssa and Gregory of Nazianzus – I advise you to see where the homeland of the Church Fathers is located)
Western Europeans received Christian theology from Muslims and this predetermined the closeness to Islam not only of Catholicism, but also especially of Western European Protestantism.
In the future, this allowed the Western European Protestants, who reached the Persian Gulf, to come up with a Muslim version of Protestantism, which was easily accepted by the Arab tribes that had sunk into barbarism but did not forget the former majesty, who lived on the Arabian Peninsula.
Thus, the followers of Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab at-Tamimi, also known as the Salafis, who decided at the turn of the 18th and 19th centuries that they are the true Muslims, are actually followers of the Swiss, who in the middle of the 16th century imagined that they are the true Christians.
So essentially what you are saying is that Protestants are just like the Salafists and Wahabis? I understand what you are trying to get at. But I think this is very incorrect when one considers current day mainline Protestants. The only Protestants that I could see as being anywhere close to Islam in terms of fervor and extremism would be among some Evangelical sects that are literalists and puritanical in their interpretations. In these cases, the only real difference between the two is the reverence for Jesus. Perhaps you may consider that Islam is actually a branch of old Arabian Christianity that broke away from other Christian influences and thus evolved to its current state. When an imam was trying to get me to convert he explained that I could still keep Jesus but just not pray to him anymore. Beyond that my beliefs where already Islamic according to him.
Well, you have touched a very important and sensitive issue:
The USA, with all its advantages and disadvantages, was built by WASP – white Anglo-Saxon Anglicans, who for some reason were declared Protestants, despite the fact that real Protestants do not recognize the apostolic succession in general and the apostolic succession of the Church of England and its clones in particular.
We are talking about clones of the Church of England, which are called Protestants by misunderstanding, or rather, by virtue of ideological sabotage from the time of Cromwell.
And I in my post was talking about Western European protestants, who protested against attempted return of Catholic Church to its Orthodox roots, in particular the Swiss Protestants.
The Church of England and its various clones is closer to Russian Orthodox Church than any Western European protestant churches.
“…despite the fact that real Protestants do not recognize the apostolic succession in general and the apostolic succession of the Church of England and its clones in particular.”
The desire to change the Apostles’ teachings birthed succession and thus denominationalism.
The Apostles need no successors.
Good point. After all, where does it say “purgatory”? Slippery slope once you start making stuff up.Where does it end?
One must pass thru fire in order to be cleansed. Or would you meet your Lord clothed in the filth of your own sins? I hope not, for your sake.
“One must pass thru fire in order to be cleansed.”
“There is no other name given among men, whereby we must be saved.”
First the blood of Jesus justifies, then the fiery law cleanses [ sanctifies ].
Some Mexican Catholics in the Southwest still whip themselves in ritual collective penance. Perhaps the Mexican Conquest isn’t all bad – just 99 percent?
In any case, underneath the Catholic veneer, the Old Religion is trying to come back for some. The Church suppressed a cult of “Saint Death” – a goddess of the Old Religion dressed up in a flimsy Catholic form.
“. Or would you meet your Lord clothed in the filth of your own sins?”
Janos,
…Nice.
Hillary must be lovin’ it as she makes the rounds on her latest listening tour. Listen to this, Hillary, lost in your wicked daydreams of riding to the Democratic Party’s rescue for yet another shot at the White House JHK
Steve Bannon: Hillary Clinton ‘is running’ again and ‘trying to decide how to fit her way in’
washingtonexaminer.com/news/steve-bannon-hillary-clinton-is-running-again-and-trying-to-decide-how-t…
You really can’t expect Billy Bulger and his family to hang with Obama and Kerry on the Vineyard on his paltry $200,000 State of Mass pension. $200,000? That won’t even pay for 1 summers maintenance on Kerry’s 60 ft power yacht, or landscaping on Obama’s new seaside estate. No doubt the Bigs saw what dire straits the Bulgers were in, which is why the Kerry’s and the Bidens brought Billy’s kid in on that sweet Ukrainian deal. A a silent partner so to speak, no need to get your hands dirty or do any work at all. You just cash the checks coming in from Kiev. No worries, and now there will be plenty of swag to cover expenses for a glorious summer on Martha’s Vineyard. One thing you can’t say is these big elites don’t take care of one another. They are loyal to each other.
Brh
Marlin the stripers are hitten’ good on the Vineyard.
striperspace.com/marthas_vineyard.html
Obama has his 5 star chef at the oceanside grill ready to go. I hope the chef gets them grilled up before the Atlantic swamps his estate.
JHK has been debunked by Trump appointee Michael Atkinson, when the ICIG responded Monday night to Nunes’ letter:
“Although the form requests information about whether the Complainant possesses first-hand knowledge about the matter about which he or she is lodging the complaint, there is no such requirement set forth in the statute.
In fact, by law the Complainant – or any individual in the Intelligence Community who wants to report information with respect to an urgent concern to the congressional intelligence committees – need not possess first-hand information in order to file a complaint or information with respect to an urgent concern.
As part of his determination that the urgent concern appeared credible, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community determined that the Complainant had official and authorized access to the information and sources referenced in the Complainant’s Letter and Classified Appendix, including direct knowledge of certain alleged conduct, and that the Complainant has subject matter expertise related to much of the material information provided in the Complainant’s Letter and Classified Appendix.
In short, the ICIG did not find that the Complainant could “provide nothing more than second-hand or unsubstantiated assertions,” which would have made it much harder, and significantly less likely, for the Inspector General to determine in a 14-calendar day review period that the complaint “appeared credible,” as required by statute.”
Game. Set. Point.
Right-wing claims (Jordan, Nunes, McCarthy) refuted.
It debunks nothing. If Atkinson is correct, then there was no need to change the rules at the last moment. But the rules were changed, and that spells conspiracy.
Furthermore, this issue was not an “urgent concern”, as reinforced by the fact that the IG set a “14-calendar day review period”. You don’t review something for two weeks if it’s “urgent”. If your sewer pipes break—that’s urgent. No electricity? That’s urgent. Death camp? That’s urgent. Trump demands an investigation? Not urgent.
Nice try.
The whistleblower did not use a new form. They used the form that has been in place since May 2018. That alone completely demolishes the impact of the story.
Nice try.
As Atkinson explained in the Monday night letter, other officials determined that the forms should be changed in recent months because the forms misleadingly suggested that firsthand information might be required on a whistleblower’s part, which is false.
Finally, as if all that wasn’t enough to debunk the conspiracy theory, the statement noted that the whistleblower’s complaint included both firsthand and secondhand information.
Thorough debunking of the claims of Nunes, Jordan, McCarthy.
>>> whistleblower’s complaint included both firsthand and secondhand information.
Not about the call. The whistleblower didn’t hear it. All hearsay. And judging by all the factually incorrect allegations, it’s a perfect example of why hearsay is inadmissible in a court of law. Oh this is not a court of law, you say? Doesn’t matter. This is now an issue for the judiciary (SCOTUS) as it violates civil rights. It opens the door to judicial review. Yep, citizens have rights—even in a TDS impeachment.
LOL. Now you sound like a liberal, all about the rights of criminals. Priceless.
Hmmm I am not sure anything can compare to your deep love of illegal aliens (criminals) and MS-13 gang members.
Speaking of which…
Illegal Alien Allegedly Beat, Impregnated Girl After Crossing Border as ‘Family Unit’
Dems own this and every case like it.
>>> Now you sound like a liberal, all about the rights
Republicans are not the party of ban this and tax that. Depriving citizens of rights is the Dem solution to virtually all issues, from restrictions on the right to free speech and free association, to restrictions on the right to self defense, to restrictions on commerce. Ban, ban, ban is all you get from Dems.
Good point Ex
Breadline Bernie calls Trump a dictator and a fascist, yet its Breadline who wants to regulate how much money you can make, what kind of car you can drive, how many kids you can have, what kind of foods you can eat, what kind of guns you can keep (if any), how much of your own money you don’t turn over to the govt(not much), what doctor you go to and so on. There doesn’t seem to be much Sanders doesn’t want to control, regulate or tax, except illegal aliens and convicted felons.
Brh
The “whistleblower” had no first-hand info. and was debunked by the call transcript and Zelentsky himself.
Game. Set. Match.
Ha!
Ha! Ha!
For today’s crude oil price news:
WTI crude now trading at $53.88 a barrel. Continuing to go in the opposite direction of $100.
Shale oil drillers in the US are oh so thrilled.
Has the price of gasoline ever been as cheap as it is today?
Adjusted for inflation from 1918 to 2018, pretty much not. Adjusted 1918 price is $3.92, 2018 price $2.36. Go figure…
inflationdata.com/articles/inflation-adjusted-prices/inflation-adjusted-gasoline-prices/
What if the Whistleblower is Stormy Daniels? Wouldn’t it be cool is she and Mueller got married at the Capital? They could eat hay together!
Donald Trump would not be invited to this semi-royal event.
amren.com/news/2019/09/a-girl-who-claimed-white-classmates-cut-her-dreadlocks-admits-she-made-the-st…
Typically they’re not smart enough to lie well – always changing their story from one implausible to another. Is she or her evil family going to give back all the money they collected?
Nay more: She claimed they cut off her dreadlocks, but she still has her dreadlocks. Yet everyone believed her and not the boys. That’s the level of hatred and madness they were are now at. The Emperor has no clothes. The Negress has no dreadlocks or rather she has dreadlocks but the dupes are acting like she doesn’t.
People like her enablers, who love the Narrative more than themselves or life itself, aren’t long for this world. The sooner this Country and its evil “culture” fall, the better. Hopefully the NATION (of Whites) can rise again once this poison is drained.
Let’s see what happens to her. Recall that a seven-year-old was suspended for two days for taking bites out of a pastry and noticing that it resembled a gun.
Resolution, years later, in boy’s suspension over ‘pastry gun’
There are calls for tolerance and forgiveness – none of which would have been offered to the White boys if they had really done this. “She’s just a kid” wouldn’t have been offered to them. They would have been expelled with all kind of further legal actions looked into at the very least.
No one talking about the pervasive Culture of Black Racism against Whites that is the foundation of this.
Whoa! Racial double standards? Imagine that.
She claimed they cut off her dreadlocks – Janos
I don’t get dreadlocks. I think they’re ugly. But they’re ubiquitous in sports, especially the NFL. Many people must think they’re great.
I’m looking forward to the day a vicious dreadlock tackle is made. I can’t believe it hasn’t happened yet. It’ll be on all the highlight reels. Bringing opponents down by the dreads will become ‘a thing.’ Will coaches have the balls to ban dreads?
I couldn’t agree with you more. I can’t see how these totally corrupt and bankrupt institutions can continue for much longer. The corruption is a disease, the patient is on life support, and the family is debating pulling the plug. The only option is to be a real nation again and because its Us that wants a nation they will make us fight for it with everything we have in us. We must overwhelm their expectations! We have already done so spiritually and morally.
And I bought a gallon of whole milk this morning for $2.99..
So much for inflation.
And the unemployment rate is 4% or so too, right? In Trump’s America!
Why is a man your age drinking milk? Do you put Jack into it? Milk plus?
I like milk. Sometimes I put chocolate in it.
There’s plenty of jobs around here. We could use a few more people where I work, can’t seem to find anybody suitable, they don’t like shift work, afraid to come into the city, non union etc..
Brh
make kefir..go to youtube and ask–how to make kefir.
Good point. After all, where does it say “purgatory”? Slippery slope once you start making stuff up.Where does it end? == Volodya
It ends with the Butt Music from Hell from Hieronymus Bosch’s painting “The Garden of Earthly Delights”, which a student of the University of Oklahoma, Amelia Hamrick, in 2014 made a rather successful attempt to “decipher” this musical notation and make it for piano:
youtube.com/watch?v=submbzYzgtE
chaoscontrolled123.tumblr.com/post/76305632587/luke-and-i-were-looking-at-hieronymus-boschs
And me it rather reminds the music from that movie:
youtube.com/watch?v=s_b-zpSnoHs
youtube.com/watch?v=QiYe8tNz0FI
“Depriving citizens of rights is the Dem solution to virtually all issues” –Exscotticus
Ban same-sex marriage. Ban transgender service members. Ban abortion. Ban Muslims. Ban video games. Ban vaping. This is Republican policy.
Yes. Unless one can say No, one can’t really say Yes to anyone or anything. You people have no trouble saying No to White Americans and White America, right?
Ban same-sex marriage. Nope. Legal unions allowed; they simply didn’t want to call it marriage. Terms matter, yes? And this term has religious, cultural, and historical connotations that are not being respected when applied to gays.
Ban transgender service members? TRUE!
Ban abortion? Nope. Most Republicans support abortion in the case of rape or incest.
Ban Muslims? No more so than Obama.
Ban video games? Ban vaping? You’re groping.
“There’s plenty of jobs around here. We could use a few more people where I work” –brh
I have a solution. Open the borders. Allow immigrants to cross. They are hard working and want to be American citizens who vote and pay taxes.
We do, mostly West Indians.
But they come in legally, get green cards etc.
Pretty good guys actually, just getting on with the job, not complaining about how they’re getting screwed by whitey and all that.
Their main goal is to save enough money, get the hell out of here, set themselves up in Martinique or Aruba, someplace warm and tropical. They really suffer in these NE winters.
Brh
This is the classic, easy going American attitude that lead to the Hell that we are in.
We can let go guys like BRH fight, own property, engage in business, sign contracts, etc. But vote? He just doesn’t get it and it’s not necessarily his fault. If he had been educated correctly, he might well have been able to qualify to vote. His record of financial solvency and service (military in his case) is already there, but as he is, he wouldn’t be able to pass the Test.
Shun the heaven (illicit intercourse or immigration) that leads to this hell (disease, unwanted progeny, throngs of Squat Monsters taking all of our jobs and eating us out of house and home).
Shakespeare
LoL!!
Vlad, I probably vote the same way you do.
I have to live in the world the way it is, not the way i wish it was.
At any rate, check out NYPost video today, young club member cold cocking a 71 year old white woman in Brooklyn, laying her out on the cold concrete sidewalk, Polar Bear Hunting at its finest. It was a mean right uppercut to an unsuspecting elderly woman practically knocking her head off. Once you’re punched like that you stay punched. She was on the ground not moving while the young club member strolled away triumphant. New York, New York? Is there any room in that city for human beings any longer?
brh
Good guys but ultimately here to use our country for their advantage. Nothing is sacred in this age of depravity.
Do you want those borders to open unconditionally? Yes? Is this country a country when it cannot control its borders. I know what you want, the same as the rest of the idiot Libs. The end of America as it is now. Divide and conquer, get rid of the Constitution. You do not owe allegiance to this country, patriotism is a dirty word to you. And yes, I am attacking your beliefs. And I would join any civil war against you and your side.
Your brown paradise will never happen.
The Colored World Projects arose during the War of the Roses, which ended shortly before Bosch painted the “Garden of Earthly Delights”, and the loop is finally closed if you remember that according to Maxim the Confessor it is sexual intercourse that transmits Original Sin, which is the main theme of Bosch’s “Garden of Earthly Delights” and worship of it, as presented in the genius movie “Eyes Wide Shut “, is actually a worship of Sin.
In addition, Maxim the Confessor received this title because he was the first and at one time the only person who professed Two Wills of Christ, which later became the basis of the concept, which in the works of Erasmus of Rotterdam turned into Free Will.
It was this concept that caused Erasmus of Rotterdam to argue with such Protestants as Calvin, who rebelled against the Catholic Church when, thanks to Thomas Aquinas and Duns Scotus, it began to return to Christianity, which actually became the main contradiction of that era, which without exaggeration can be called the Era of Bosch
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Garden_of_Earthly_Delights#/media/File:The_Garden_of_Earthly_Delights_by_B…
The guy under torture with the music on his ass from “Eyes Wide Shut” is in the right panel
You see, there is a discrepancy about the agent of transmission of Original Sin between Blessed Augustine and Maximus the Confessor, so it all depends on the context, but in 1022 the future creators of Catholicism massively burned people at the stake who believed that the Virgin Mary was conceived immaculately and that there is such an opportunity in all people
I agree, finca. I was conceived immaculately also. There is such an opportunity in all people.
I have to simultaneously work on Political History of Arts, including the History of Christian Art, write a chronicle of the Great Trump Revolution and somehow try to systematize the events taking place using the theory of world projects and extract some sense from the historical processes we are witnessing.
Including the impeachment of President Trump, which, apparently, will become a much larger event, directly affecting our lives than we all now think.
And the idea that historians will judge our time by the nonsense that pours on us from the pages of the media is absolutely intolerable.
Jesus. What newspaper do you read?
For myself, its the New York Times. Without the Times I wouldn’t know what to think. This relationship gives me the perspective I need to appreciate your point of view.
Headline: “EPA on ‘Forever Chemicals’: Let them drink polluted water”
File Under: Articles of Impeachment, Line item
Most Orthodox reject the dogma of the Immaculate Conception as unnecessary and wrong. Because Orthodoxy does not see ancestral sin as an inheritance of guilt or a stain, there is no reason for the miraculous removal of either. Nonetheless, Orthodox tradition does hold that the Theotokos remained free of personal sin, a belief shared with some reformers such as Martin Luther. 1. St. Augustine & Original Sin – a typical Orthodox perspective, by Fr. John Matusiak 2. The Immaculate Conception: Th…
See the rest at Orthodox Wiki. I almost converted so I know a bit – enough to spot Finc’s errors in any case. Like picking Japanese beetles off roses: easy but unpleasant.
When asked what his studies had taught him about God, the great biologist Haldane said, “A predeliction for beetles.”
Janos
Jesus taught that regimentation to a bunch of rules in life does not make people’s hearts closer to God. Paul reiterated that message over and over. We humans seem to think that dogma is more important than just faith, because it is a power control item for the various churches. Do you think God cares whether we believe in the Immaculate Conception, or whether we approach Him through a priest? We were given grace as a gift from God through Jesus. That is enough.
Jesus was a rules and regulation kind of guy/god. The early Church had bishops, priests, and deacons. You people simply imagine a past that never was. Your “Bible” is simply a distorted version of the Catholic Bible. It wouldn’t exist but for Us.
Hmmm. Please teach me more about this when you have time. I heard that the Catholic Bible contained the Apocrypha.
You know more about the Bible than I do. The above was a rhetorical flourish more than anything else. The Catholic Bible has a few books that the Protestants got rid of. Nice books like the Book of Sirach (much like Proverbs), but perhaps not essential. But I stand by my statement that the Early Church was Organized and Hierarchical – even before we triumphed and built a new Rome and a new Civilization.
But obviously there are always counter tendencies and often good reasons for them. The protests of the Protestants often had more than a grain of Truth in them. And there are similar arguments amongst Catholics who choose to stay. For example, St Franics renewed the Church with his sanctity. But with his success, worldly power and money became a big problem for his followers. Many equated holiness with being an ascetic just like Francis. They wanted to keep following his personal example. But many were inspired by him, but had other gifts and didn’t feel the need to imitate him like that. Do we really regret that the Church had great thinkers, builders, soldiers, and administrators? We’d all be speaking Arabic, Turkish, or Berber if there hadn’t been.
And of course, with power comes corruption. But that can happen even in primitive circumstances – the scope is smaller, that’s all. And once the Protesters were successful, they had plenty of their own.
No I don’t regret that the Church had great thinkers, builders, soldiers, etc., at all. Thank God for the Catholic Church who ultimately prevented the Muslim takeover of Europe. Any Protestant that truly goes according to the scriptures, a more literalist viewpoint in other words, will find support for hierarchy and organization within the family, the congregation, and society as a whole. The desirable church heirarchy is even touched on in the New Testament, as well as the role of the saints. Many Protestants ignore these exhortations at their own peril. But the skepticism is very understandable given our fallen nature and the tendency toward corruption in large organizations where accountability becomes diffuse.
Have you watched the Ginger Baker documentary?
What an odd guy. He feels that when Mandela took over, SA entered the 20th century.
Uh, no…SA is going back to the stone or stick age.
He has to live behind gates, or did.
No sense arguing now.
We are over the rim so to speak.
Eat drink and be merry for tomorrow we die.
Just about timing and severity now.
Okay, the Utah board of health just announced that the problem with the vaping causing lung disease is attributable to THC being utilized.
I am surprised the Liberal marijuana lobby has allowed this to be published.
My first question is does the acute reaction shown here indicate a long term problem, ie COPD with THC in marijuana.
Just waiting for the MJ lobby to cover this one up like they have all the other counter studies done in the past.
Bottom line inhaling hot gases with potential carcinogens and deleterious compounds is not good for lungs.
We crucified the tobacco industry for misleading info for decades and making their product more addictive and selling to kids.
Where is the indignation now for making marijuana 10 x more potent and selling flavored vaped substances with THC to the kids? Where are the warning labels?
Why isn’t the government trying to control this poison in the vape machines? Maybe because they want their taxes from it above public health.
Good for you, Utah.
Interesting times.
What do you think has triggered what seems to be a last ditch effort by the Dems to get Trump out of office? What do they know that we don’t? They are certainly firing from all cylinders with the Ukraine debacle.
Saw that Barr and Dunham are investigating other countries for the sources of the Democratic witch hunt that became Mueller. Could it be that there is a real corruption mess out there, maybe in the Ukraine, waiting to be officially uncovered by the DOJ that will finally put HRC and the rest of the Obama administration under the magnifying glass.
I think the Dems are scared to death of something that is about to be uncovered and are trying to get rid of the source of their discomfiture ASAP.
Good luck, it ain’t going to happen. And Giuliani holds the key.
I’ll believe it after we go on the offensive and get some indictments. Three years of fending off Democratic blows without countering is too much.
There is some hope that the public can see through all of this skullduggery and side with Trump. It’s all in the numbers. So far I think that Trump has lost more than he’s gained.
Why go international now? Isn’t there enough domestic wrongdoing by the Dems to go after?
The globalist connections to our Liberal community make international discovery necessary. Maybe this DOJ really wants to reduce the corruption that pervades the national politics and international is a big part of it. Why? Three initials. HRC.
“Domestic wrongdoings…?” Sure is – thanks for owning up to it!
Was it someone here or somewhere else – can’t remember. But the theory was that Ginsburg is at death’s door and if Trump wins, he’ll get the decisive pick that will give Conservatives a clear majority and determine the future of America for a generation.
Wish I could still believe in him. But after he said, We want these people here because the economy is so good – I lost any remaining faith I had in him. So I’m afraid it just doesn’t matter as much as people think.
Trump isn’t a white nationalist. Never has been. I get a kick out of some in the legacy/lamestream media who still “report” on his anti-semitism. Yeah. I guess that’s why he was okay with his daughter marrying a Jew. He hates them so much. Oh, and she converted too. He moved the embassy to Jerusalem, something many Jews have wanted for decades. If anything Trump is a Shabez Goy.
Trump was a lifelong Business Centrist New York Democrat. More closely aligned with Bill Clinton than Ronald Reagan in ideology. Was never a New Dealer type Dem because he hated unions. But Bubba Bill wasn’t a New Dealer either. Around 2010 to 2012 he decided to play the role of a Republican because he knew he couldn’t beat Hillary for the Democrat nomination in 2016.
Big difference between that and his opening, “They’re rapists and murderers” speech. Unless you are one of Us, you cannot imagine that joy and hope that spread across White America after that. All for naught. A masterful performance and nothing more.
Yeah, that’s true. But I think he was just speaking out of a totally frank and honest viewpoint on the matter. A viewpoint that caused a lot of people to vote for him who are not white nationalists. A lot of just ordinary folks know that too many of the illegals are rapists and murderers and they notice that no one in DC seems to give a damn.
That was the exact moment I started puking….and haven’t stopped since.
Seriously, JohnAZ, your adoration for Trump is hard enough to take, but giving Ghouliani any degree of credibility is taking things just TOO far.
In any case, we lefties’ Deep State brothers will keep all the Democrat luminaries safe from the bumbling of Trump, Barr, Pompeo & Rudi.
CIVIL WAR NO
Trump may be impeached but he won’t be convicted. I doubt that he’ll resign. How many Repubs would vote to convict if it were secret ballot? Don’t worry, it won’t be.
Dems win the election. Some flare ups involving Bikers for Trump and disgruntled White Nationalists that fade away in less than a month. Wall Street and the Bankers sweat for awhile, but their piles of money are essentially kept safe and dry. End of story.
Trump wins the election. Antifa goes berserk for awhile, some Dems, including Maxine Waters commit suicide, the Squad becomes more militant, De Niro buys a Trump punching bag, assassination is a secret thought, and the Nation of the rich get richer goes on ’till reality catches up. End of story.
No civil war because:
1. Not enough ‘stomach’ on either side
2. No dedicated, capable leaders
3. Organizational difficulties
4. Life is too comfortable
5. Is it worth my Life?
Skirmishes yes. War keineswegs.
No doubt ts, it’s all theater. My 15 year old daughter who leans liberal (somewhat) and comes home from school complaining about Donald Trump was watching a few minutes of BS news on the TV while we were vacationing. When she heard them bashing him relentlessly and screaming for his impeachment, even she had enough. “Why don’t they just shut up and do the work they get paid to do”, she asked? I told her because it was easier to bitch and moan than it is to work and that none of them could accomplish anything anyway except for maybe getting re-elected. I tell you, the Trump Sucks movement is driving more and more people into his arms than away from him. Perhaps that is the plan.
You might tell her that the real goal of the Deep State is to do nothing. Lawmakers do not make waves, even the presidents until Trump do not do much of anything. Let her know that is why they are trying to nail Trump, because he is trying to undo their con game.
The Deep State is the biggest fraud that America has ever foisted upon itself. Let her know that when Mr. Smith goes to Washington, he/she is absorbed into the power, do nothing and party atmosphere of Washington DC.
Or you might tell her the truth, which is that we don’t like in a conspiracy theory…
What do you think has triggered what seems to be a last ditch effort by the Dems to get Trump out of office? == JohnAZ
Personally, I think that the current circus with impeachment is a cover operation for removing Trump by other means
They just need to flip 20 Republican Senators, and judging by how they managed to flip Senator Bernie Sanders, who instead of putting the blame for his loss in 2016 primaries on Hillary or Wasserman-Schultz, blames the Russians.
edition.cnn.com/2019/10/01/politics/trump-impeachment-senate/index.html
Somehow Hillary was able to make Bernie offer he could not refuse. I heard rumors of his nephews and the Island of Pedophiles.
Maybe she’s ready to repeat the fit with couple of dozen more Republican Senators?
“I heard rumors of his nephews and the Island of Pedophiles.” –finca
I heard rumors Trump bought the Island of Pedophiles, to supply it with children separated from their parents at the border, and now the Island of Pedophiles is going bankrupt just like Trump’s casinos did. /s
Nope, the pedophile island was a Leftist only invitation. Trump threw the bastard out.
“You don’t review something for two weeks if it’s “urgent”.” –Exscotticus
You got it all wrong. The whistleblower claims it is urgent. The law says the ICIG has 14 to investigate and determine if the whistleblower’s claim is credible and urgent, which he did. Stonewalling is only going to add to articles of impeachment.
By the way, how are you surviving now that Trump has declared a fake “national emergency”? Fortunately, under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, members of Congress can force a vote every six months on Trump’s declaration of a national emergency. The vote cannot be prevented by GOP leadership.
The IC changed the protocol for Urgent Concern whistle-blower claims so that first-hand knowledge is no longer necessary. He then forwarded the complaint, which was based on second-hand information.
The call transcript released to the public debunks your claims.
The Ukrainian PM himself debunked your claims.
Even more amusing is that “Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.”
theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/30/icig-michael-atkinson-attempts-four-page-justification-for-c…
Game. Set. Match.
Nightowl – just bullshit! Your statement implies the IG revived the complaint, then made secret changes to the rules, then applied them to fit this case. You’re smarter than that. Sometimes the official explanation is actually the truth. This is, IMO, exactly one of those times, but hard-assed Trumpistas just can’t let this conspiracy theory go, and look like dickheads for it.
>>> By the way, how are you surviving now that Trump has declared a fake “national emergency”?
Oh you mean the “fake” national emergency that Dems actually admitted was a national emergency over six months later?
Democrats make U-turn on calling border a ‘manufactured crisis’
Democrats have done a U-turn on their claim from earlier this year that President Trump’s concern about illegal immigration at the southern border was a “manufactured crisis.”
Democrats now acknowledge there is a genuine humanitarian crisis and are preparing to pass legislation that would provide as much as $4.5 billion in federal aid to address the surge of migrants from Central America.
So, pkrugman, please explain why Dems did indeed pass that bill and sent BILLIONS to the border for a “fake” emergency?
>>> By the way, how are you surviving now that Trump has declared a fake “national emergency”?
Oh you mean the “fake” national emergency that Dems actually admitted was a national emergency over six months later?
Democrats make U-turn on calling border a ‘manufactured crisis’
Democrats have done a U-turn on their claim from earlier this year that President Trump’s concern about illegal immigration at the southern border was a “manufactured crisis.”
Democrats now acknowledge there is a genuine humanitarian crisis and are preparing to pass legislation that would provide as much as $4.5 billion in federal aid to address the surge of migrants from Central America.
So, pkrugman, please explain why Dems did indeed pass that bill and sent BILLIONS to the border for a “fake” emergency?
My goodness you are about as clueless and wrong as it is humanly possible to be.
Everything you post is nothing but lies and nonsense.
You may be absolutely right. I have thought that maybe the source of the impeachment acceleration is the Jeff Flake release that 32 GOP senators would convict vote if ballot was secret. Do the forces of the Deep State have the votes now to convict him in the Senate? Does Nancy know this? Will the traitor RINOs have the last word?
Gee – let’s HOPE so!
By the way, my hypothetical scenario perfectly explains why the Dems are not concerned how ridiculous and illogical their accusations are.
That’s not going to end well.
Only the end of bipartisan America, and the Constitution with it.
We need to trace the links between the Winter Hill Gang and Bursyma.
Whitey Bulger ain’t talking no more see, neither is Jeffrey Epstein!
Both got rubbed out before they could sing, sing like canaries.
Where are the bodies buried, where’s the swag stashed, who else is involved? This goes to the highest levels, and into some pretty dark places.
Plots were hatched on Kerry’s 60 ft motor yacht, it was all cloak and dagger stuff see, everything was hush hush, Billy Bulger was there with his son, Kerry and his stepson, Joe and Hunter Biden, “Hunter I’ll get you on the Board at Bursyma, leave that too me. Waddya mean can I do it I’m the f#kkin Vice President. Sure you don’t know anything about nat/gas, that’s good, that’s too our advantage. I already arranged the first payment, 850 thou in small bills, to be smuggled back to the Vineyard in diplomatic pouches, then 50gs every month after that. Your job is to make sure the cash keeps coming. I sending young Bulger with you to provide muscle in case you gotta lean on ’em a little”. Now don’t f#kk it up like you f#kked up everything else.”
John Kerry was a little nonplussed “No violence. That’s so 19th century”. Billy Bulger’s eyes glowed. Finally, he’s hanging with the big boys. He’s made it.
“One more thing. Lay off the coke and the hookers whilst you’re out here on the Vineyard. We got appearances to keep up.
Then Kerry broke out the scotch, the good stuff, and it was stiff drinks all around.
brh
The problem is that the Left scum is everywhere, everywhere. Bullets aimed at the investigators and Trump’s group are coming from so many directions it is difficult to keep it all straight.
Which is exactly the intent.
Are you referring to a 2nd amendment solution rather than impeachment? That is a right-wing approach, not a liberal approach.
Bullets are not necessarily the metal kind.
Right wing approach — Little Jane
Really
Leon Czolgosz was an Anarchist left winger, follower of Emma Goldman.
Oswald was a communist.
Hardly right wingers
brh
Most of the shooters are leftist in nature another failed and utterly flawed post.
Whilst?
Bump.
“You don’t review something for two weeks if it’s “urgent”.” –Exscotticus
You got it all wrong. The whistleblower claimed it is urgent. The law says the ICIG has 14 to investigate and determine if the whistleblower’s claim is credible and urgent, which he did, and it was, so it was forwarded to Congress. Stonewalling by Trump, Pompeo, Giuliani, etc. is only going to add to the articles of impeachment.
By the way, how are you surviving now that Trump has declared a fake “national emergency”? Fortunately, under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, members of Congress can force a vote every six months on Trump’s declaration of a national emergency. The vote cannot be prevented by GOP leadership.
Impeachment is your wet dream. It will never happen because the Democratic collusions with Ukraine are going to come out and the unanimity of the Dems is going to collapse in their rush for the exits.
Trump in 2020.
What’s your favourite scotch? I’ll bet you a bottle you’re wrong.
“that 32 GOP senators would convict” –JohnAZ
That number is now 35.
R-35.
They said there were not 66 votes in the Senate… until there were!
Little Jane
if it come to a trial in the Senate, Dems Jon Tester and Joe Manchin will be voting with the Republicans.
That leaves you paddling up sh#ts creek.
Ha ha.
brh
The republicans would vote that way with a secret ballot. These Senators have been infected by Deep Stateitis. They no longer care about their constituents, just whatever perpetuates their career in DC. They consider Trump their enemy like all the Deep State does. When he drains the Swamp, they are swamp creatures that will be swept out.
Open voting would destroy their re election credibility. The thirty two bad apples are really zero as they are cowardly Deep State RINOs anyway. They haven’t the cojones to go up against their constituents.
Heck, they still do not have enough votes in the House to impeach yet, which is what the current uproar is all about. There are a bunch of red state Dems that are going to disappoint the Dem mob.
Nice try Sunshine. The truth is that 32, and okay maybe now 35 GOP senators would vote to remove if they could do so anonymously.
Trump will not be removed. Period.
The funny thing is Trump has spent so much political capital ordering Barr and Giuliani to go after the Bidens and Biden is not going to be the candidate opposing Trump. Not too smart on Trump’s part. Stupid actually.
“Not too smart on Trump’s part. Stupid actually.”
Nailed it.
Totally, completely, and didactically nailed it.
He is undoubtedly the STUPIDEST American president we have ever had.
Priceless.
A complete utter idiot.
The brains of a Senate Turtle.
Exactly.
CmC
That post reminds one of
‘Two Minutes Hate’ session
INGSOC
Airstrip 1
1984
brh
You remind me of brainless idiot season.
is there a match?
…The ocean called, and they want their shrimp back?
“the unanimity of the Dems is going to collapse in their rush for the exits.” –JohnAZ
The Democrats won the House in 2018. They only needed 23 seats and got 40 in the Blue Tsunami. Trump campaigned but was powerless to stop the American people.
The Republicans are the ones rushing for the exits. If not being indicted or resigning, they know they risk defeat just like in 2018. But this time the Democrats are going to take the House, the Senate, and the White House. The Supreme Court will be re-aligned to be more equitable. In case you’re wondering: Yes, a Democratic Congress can change the number of seats on the Supreme Court. … The Constitution established the Supreme Court, but says nothing about its size.
Game. Set. Match. (thank you, Q)
What about the Winter Hill Gang — Burysma coverups?
Altho on the Vineyard and Boston, depite being founded by Calvinists, they don’t cotton much to the Bible anymore. I mean, could Cotton Mather get within 5 miles of Harvard without being denounced as a racist?
brh
Someone has lifted the CMC identity – remember how it happened with SeaWolf?
“May 2019: Progressives get to choose between Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson.
September 2019: Progressives get to choose between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
May 2020: Progressives get to choose between Elizabeth Warren and fuck you.”
Qshtick’s stupid comments deleted — JHK Admin
Well, I see that 3 of my comments are still there so I guess EVERYTHING I write is not considered stupid. I wish I could remember what I said in the stupid comments.
I wish I could remember – Q.
Oh, OK, I remember one. I pointed out to pkrugman that the expression from the world of tennis is not “Game. Set. Point.” but rather “Game. Set. Match.” Krugman thanked me for the correction. Jim, I guess, felt it was stupid enough to delete.
Saying “Game. Set. Match.” in a political discussion is equivalent to using a big exclamation mark or doing a “mike drop.” Why would one want to spoil the effect by getting the expression wrong? (That is a rhetorical question.)
I don’t think my correction was stupid at all.
Ah well, whataya gonna do?
Post something relevant to the conversation instead of corrections.
Speaking of the Civil War….
In Yankee-occupied territories of the South, Union generals implemented draconian orders to keep the civilian population in line. In New Orleans, it was the female inhabitants of the city who particularly bedeviled the haughty Union soldiers. Women in the city routinely cursed at the soldiers, spit at them, and poured out the contents of chamber pots onto the soldiers passing in the streets. Tensions became so heightened and the Union soldiers so angry at the consistent disrespect that General Benjamin Butler of Massachusetts issued order No. 28. The gist of the order is that if any Confederate sympathizing woman dared to insult or show any contempt for a soldier of the United States then she would be subject to being treated as a “woman of the town plying her avocation”. In other words, insult a Union soldier and risk verbal and/or physical retaliation as any common prostitute should expect. It only took a few examples to pacify the women of the city. Needless to say General Butler was not entirely convinced and thus continued to occasionally accuse various women of being Confederate spies and thus seized personal property held dear by them such as jewelry and fancy silverware. General Butler’s nickname was Beast Butler. I prefer “the Beast from Massachusetts” better but it didn’t catch on as much.
Harry Fuck’n Potter….
Chaz Buttigieg:
?
7h
It was an absolute pleasure to meet with students at
@Hunter_College
this evening. We discussed politics, campaign life, privilege, mental health, the arts, Harry Potter, coping during difficult times in college, being from a marginalized community, and the importance of 2020.
There should be a law against these hucksters pocketing the money that they raise in their campaigns. It’s so Sad.
Beto
Oct 1
This weekend, I met Kelcie, who has raised almost $1,000 for our campaign at her lemonade stand. Kelcie, and people like her, power this campaign. Join them by chipping in before our midnight deadline: secure.actblue.com/donate/beto-social-20190930?refcode=organic-twitter…
And little 8 year old Kelcie didn’t raise $1,000 bucks for Beto at her lemonade stand unless she was selling Mexican black tar heroin on the side. Fake….
The dishonesty is appalling.
Well that better be investigated.
Cautiously good news – our team seems to be winning
Steinmeier, Impeachment and Theory of World Projects
So Kuchma, representing Ukraine in Minsk, signed the “Steinmeier formula”
kyivpost.com/ukraine-politics/ukraine-agrees-to-steinmeier-formula-green-lights-elections-in-occupie…
It is important that it was Kuchma who signed the document, since on September 18 it was he who sabotaged the order of the adviser to the current president of the country, Vladimir Zelensky, Andrei Yermak, to sign the “Steinmeier formula”.
Moreover, all the Russian media on behalf of Spiegel called this event “the circus that staged Kuchma and Zelensky.”
It is simply unbelievable how much money was spent to prevent the Russians from having a completely obvious idea that Kuchma and Zelensky play in different teams, as the theory of world projects claims.
Meanwhile, they tried to get around this sabotage by Kuchma with the help of five different letters, but it turned out badly, which once again testifies to the strength of the team in which Kuchma plays.
rbc.ru/politics/01/10/2019/5d939b799a7947c6cabad98c
But the most important thing is that now the signing of the Steinmeier formula by Kuchma specifically indicates the transition to the offensive of the team in which Zelensky plays and the emergence of fresh reserves, the introduction of which into the battle has changed the strategic balance of forces.
Now guess which team Zelensky plays for and which team Kuchma plays if, a week after the sabotage of the latter, Nancy Pelosi announced the start of the Trump impeachment procedure, and he stopped sabotaging Minsk-2 an hour after Trump announced his intention to arrest Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House’s Intel Committee, on charge of treason.
Kuchma has always been an excellent weathervane; let’s see what he will be in this role this time.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonid_Kuchma
I remember, as a kid, the propaganda that the US put out against Russia. Wives were stay at home mothers here, Russia had day care, single family private home ownership here, apartments there, freedom here, government control there.
I remember the instructor saying, “Watch and see, with what is going on, the US and Russia are going to change places”.
One of the points was that people in Russia rat on each other for political purposes. Kids rat on their parents. It was striking at the time. The credo here was, do not tattle on each other. People in glass houses should not throw stones.
Well, again that instructor seems to be a prophet. We have Whistleblower laws that violate the Constitution’s dictate that accusers must face their accused. Rats were really condemned and ostracized in the old days. Today they are “heroes?”. Another victim of the ascent of the Left!
As a matter of fact, you are wrong about the “rat” culture in USSR and America.
One of my biggest surprises in America was when my daughter went to school and she was taught to tell on her fellow students to the teacher, to have teacher resolve any problems.
In USSR, that was a no-no.
Finca read it again. I was a kid in the 50’s. I am not surprised at what happened to your daughter. The Leftists have set ratting on your neighbor as a necessity for government control. My point is that between the 50’s and now, the US has turned into the USSR and the USSR has turned back toward individualism.
The country has been taken over by indulged children who want the government to take care of them and illegal immigrants who cannot take care of themselves and therefore depend on the government for sustenance.
With a pack of ravenous power carnivores called the Deep State just loving it.
The whistleblower legislation at the heart of recent impeachment proceedings is largely the work of Iowa’s Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican about whom I have never heard it said that he is “of the Left”.
Nor is he a loathsome RINO, huh.
It’s hard for me to believe the CIA actually has spies inside the President’s office, but there it is.
If you go back to say, Franklin Roosevelt, 80 years ago, and all the presidents since then, if every high level phone call was listened in on and mined for anything that might remotely be ‘impeachable’, there might have been impeachment proceedings initiated by the party out of office every single year. What a way to run a government! Dems seem to think this is 1973, and people are paying rapt attention to their subpoenas and hearings. What I’m seeing, even in this lefty blue state of Ct, people are taking this impeachment with a grain of salt. Dems started this too soon after the 3 year Russia collusion hoax, and it’s pretty obvious what’s happening here.
Brh
And hopefully will blow up in their face. Observation, this is one mess the Leftist bought and paid for judiciary cannot get them out of. I’ll bet they are trying to figure out how to hide behind Justice’s skirts.
do ya read Bircher stuff? there news about Sputnik? How USAs could have gone up first but was held back?
AM news
Wall Street Journal editorial board opines that the high speed impeachment effort by the Dems is being triggered to attempt to stop Barr’s investigation of their shenanigans in Ukraine in 2016.
Boy oh boy, what is waiting for Barr to “discover” in the Ukraine must really be something. What the heck was HRC and her flying monkeys up to in manipulating the Ukrainian situation then. Interesting that the Dems have chosen a Ukraine situation to do the final impeachment drive with. Perhaps because they know what an extension of the Swamp Ukraine is.
We will never know anything JAZ because anyone that is brought forward will hang themselves in prison.
Good point. I would add that many of the “good guys” are still operatives of the Deep State and like Sessions will hide info and stop short of clobbering the bad boys and girls in the Swamp.
Vlad upthread-
“What if the Whistleblower is Stormy Daniels?”
First time I’ve heard it called a whistle.
Glad you picked up on that. I was going to separate the two words, but that would have made it too obvious.
Rush just talked about the treaty with Ukraine. The secret is out and it’s a big one. The mainstream media would certainly never have brought it up.
Sure, it’s a ‘meat whistle’ in Australia…
BRH upthread
“And I bought a gallon of whole milk this morning for $2.99..
So much for inflation.”
Marlin I bought Boneless Chicken breasts yesterday at $1.29 a lb. Cheapest I’ve seen it in years. The local butcher I’ve been patronizing for decades can’t figure why.
Just on the news WWII warbird down at Bradley.
“The local butcher I’ve been patronizing for decades can’t figure why.”
A visit to the relevant chicken… ahem…’farm’ would probably provide some enlightenment. Not to the chickens, obviously. Growth hormones and prophylactic antibiotics work out cheaper than poultry real estate, I imagine.
Until the antibiotics stop working on humans, of course, as a result of the ‘farming’ methods. But then there would be more room for the chickens, I suppose and fewer people creating a demand for chicken meat cheaper than candy floss.
Can’t wait for that trade deal with the US. Sounds fingerlickin’ good.
GA, I don’t think the factory farm was invented last week so the price drop was unexpected. Your right about the growth hormones. The breasts are larger than ever. More like turkeys then chickens. I hear the poor things can’t even stand up on their own. My daughter is a radical vegan so I hear about it all the time. I really don’t eat a lot of meat. I grow lots of organic produce but i can’t even give it away most of the time. Right now I’m trying to figure out what to do with 100 lbs. of pears and 4-10 gallon buckets of apples. People don’t like them because they have spots. Not beautiful like the ones at the supermarket.
StE
Cider? 🙂 Or compote. Pear compote is delicious. Probably apple and pear mixed would be amazing.
Yeah, I know the prices don’t just reflect this week’s factory conditions, but generally I couldn’t buy chicken that was so cheap it must be shamelessly produced. I’m not even a veggie, let alone a vegan but I like decent husbandry standards, which cost money, like it or not. As you say, the chooks often can’t support their ridiculous, human-induced weight on their little legs. It’s grotesque. Growing an animal like it was a non-sentient vegetable.
I like First Dog’s comment here, which probably applies to me:
theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/sep/06/vegans-why-wont-they-leave-us-alone-to-consume-the-flesh-o…
“I should clarify here that I eat meat. I would prefer not to but I do for various reasons including that it is delicious and I am lazy.”
Another reason is being married to a man, of course – they tend to be a bit more essentially carnivorous. Mine doesn’t eat much meat at a time, but he doesn’t think a meal is a meal without some meat (or at least fish). And makes sarky jokes about vegetarians and vegans – I have more sympathy with them and some admiration. I could live without meat if I had some fish but we are emptying the seas as well. What a rapacious species we are.
I’m currently reading a bit about rewilding (of Scotland in particular). Perhaps if the sheep farms collapse when EU subsidies are gone we could just leave the trees to regenerate all by themselves, where the hill farms are anyway. We have difficulty just leaving things alone.
Hmmm. Interesting. I’ve been a vegetarian for 16 years so I did not know this about chickens and being overfed and they cannot support themselves. It kind of reminds me of foie gras. I wonder what it will be like in this world when there are no more animals. Very sad indeed.
It’s like how your leg joints would feel if you weighed 40 stones, Ricechex. 🙂
There’s a little tin of foie gras in my kitchen at the moment, which my husband’s sister brought back from somewhere. I ate the rillettes but I’m not eating the foie gras. It’s going to a friend of my husband’s tomorrow when we visit – she once brought me some as well, but she’ll have forgotten!
Decades ago when I lived in France someone gave me a tin of posh foie gras which was probably quite expensive and I kept it for years till it was past its eat-by date and then threw it out. Not very logical, I know, but I couldn’t touch the stuff.
Re no more animals, we’d probably miss the sheep here if we didn’t eat them any more! They wouldn’t exist if we all went vegetarian and they’ve been farmed here so long in certain areas that they almost seem part of nature. But they’re not. People were kicked out of the Scotland Highlands to make way for them, and raising them has helped deforest large areas of the uplands. It would be a sentimental wrench to see them gone, such is the attachment in places like Wales, Scotland, Yorkshire, and the Lake District (where they’re almost part of a Beatrix Potter theme park), but letting the trees regenerate and the wildlife that comes with that would do much good at the present juncture, and while I seriously feel for the sheep farmers who risk losing their livelihoods with Brexit, sheep farming uses a huge amount of land for something that is a tiny part of our diet.
If I lived on my own, I’d be an almost-veggie, which would already be a major improvement for many people. If you aim too high, you sometimes don’t even get off the ground. Lots of people here are eating less meat, without becoming totally vegetarian. All to the good.
Wish I lived near you I cut around the spots!
Apple sauce don’t care about spots nor does a nice pie!
“Wish I lived near you I cut around the spots!
Apple sauce don’t care about spots nor does a nice pie”
Benr,
You have seen the Westerns where the guy eating an apple uses a knife? City boys might not know this, but the slice is first cut and then viewed before eating…looking for worms. Ubiquitous. Worms.
Our usual crop of apples (seven different varietals) usually produce at least a combined 1000 lbs. When crushing them for juice, the worms remain and suffer the consequences.
I am currently on my 6th gallon this season…makes for interesting linen.
“the worms remain and suffer the consequences.”
You’ll be able to market it as a ‘protein shake’, then, EF.
Sounds fingerlickin’ good! That’s Kentucky Fried. I had a KFC Pressure fryer from the ’50’s. I never used it. It scared the heck out of me. Boiling oil and 25 PSI was to me over the top dangerous. A boiler explosion I have seen. A boiler filled with flammable oil. No thanks. I sold it on ebay for $325 bucks.
I am buying wild bee honey for appx $4.50 a quart, in 25 quarts gallon.
Trying to eliminate sugar from the family diet and replace it with honey.
Milk (unprocessed from the cow) = $2.30 / gallon
Milk goes into tvorog and then into pancakes (with honey).
beetsandbones.com/how-to-make-probiotic-tvorog/
25 quarts gallon?
How do they get wild bee honey without destroying the hive?
My daughter is so radical as a vegan she will not eat honey. She calls it bee vomit. Her loss.
RIP, you got a busy schedule?
We should meet up some time, that brew pub in Granby would be a good spot. They make the best burgers around.
Brh
Marlin, sometime in the near future I have to head on down to the Simsbury Airport. I need to get some Av gas. Alcohol free for the old scoots. MA decided that we plebes could not be trusted with the stuff so they no longer will deal with me at Barnes airport. I run it in all my small engines and old stuff.
Ok RIP let me know. Back to working nites, women are in Europe, I’m free most every day.
started making mead five years ago a gallon at a time man the stuff is strong!
Bernie is out. Bum ticker.
Not to mention that he’s………….OLD!
As in waaaaaaaaay too old for the Presidency. So is Biden, and in my opinion so is Trump. Warren is young enough for one term….the Get Out!
When it comes to having probably the most stressful job on the planet that ages you exponentially by the day I do think there needs to be a cut off age for it. I think 65, and even then I think it’s probably too old unless two different third party doctors can confirm that he or she is in above average health for the age. If a candidate won’t submit to such scrutiny for health? Then piss off. Too bad. Should’ve run when younger.
Do you remember the Libs complaining that Trump should be aging more than he is?
Trump is next
You know, Trump does seem to be an anomaly with regards to aging in office. And his diet isn’t that great. The only exercise he seems to get is by playing golf. But, he’s never smoked or been a partaker of alcohol or drugs. That may be the key for him.
It’s funny how the older I get myself the more of an ageist I become. I don’t even like it when the Rolling Stones and other bands in their 70s keep doing live shows.
Trump thrives on controversy eats it like candy!
Biden ran in 1988. Didn’t get much traction.
And of course there is this from ’88.
flagandcross.com/flashback-biden-exits-1988-presidential-race-after-admitting-to-plagiarism-in-law-s…
Near the bottom of his class at law school. Two times a failed candidate for POTUS. Maybe it will be three times a charm. I doubt it.
Is this the best we have in this country?.
The only thing I would give Sleepy Joe credit for was his microchip disclosure to Judge Roberts:
youtube.com/watch?v=DXZVeSER3bc
He got busted for plagiarism too. He’s a real piece of work. Slimy as a summer day is long.
People vary tremendously. Warren is obviously of vigorous Anglo-Saxon Yankee stock. In Arlington Square (two towns north of Boston) stands a statue of a Patriot who killed three British Soldiers retreating from Bunker Hill at age 88. He was then mortally wounded, made a miraculous recovery and lived to age 99.
Of course physical health is one thing, mental/emotional health another. She’s a dangerous loon….
A bunch of tough old coots!
petapixel.com/2015/04/20/the-revolutionary-war-veterans-who-lived-long-enough-to-have-their-pictures…
Yes, I’m glad you brought that up because when it comes to age and being President my concern is more with mental health/dementia than it is with physical health. I mean, the President doesn’t have to draw swords or wrestle anyone.
“Of course physical health is one thing, mental/emotional health another. She’s a dangerous loon….”
Janos,
The wife just required two units of blood to balance the effects of chemotherapy.