[…] Stop and Assess […]

America has become Alzheimer Nation. Nothing is remembered for more than a few minutes. The news media, which used to function as a sort of collective brain, is a memory hole that events are shoved down and extinguished in. An attack in Syria, you ask? What was that about? Facebook stole your…what? Four lives snuffed out in a… a what? Something about waffles? Trump said… what? Let's pause today and make an assessment of where things stand in this country as Winter finally coils into Spring.
As you might expect, a nation overrun with lawyers has litigated itself into a cul-de-sac of charges, arrests, suits, countersuits, and allegations that will rack up billable hours until the Rockies tumble. The best outcome may be that half the lawyers in this land will put the other half in jail, and then, finally, there will be space for the rest of us to re-connect with reality.
What does that reality consist of? Troublingly, an economy that can’t go on as we would like it to: a machine that spews out ever more stuff for ever more people. We really have reached limits for an industrial economy based on cheap, potent energy supplies. The energy, oil especially, isn’t cheap anymore. The fantasy that we can easily replace it with wind turbines, solar panels, and as-yet-unseen science projects is going to leave a lot of people not just disappointed but bereft, floundering, and probably dead, unless we make some pretty severe readjustments in daily life.
We’ve been papering this problem over by borrowing so much money from the future to cover costs today that eventually it will lose its meaning as money — that is, faith that it is worth anything. That’s what happens when money is just a representation of debt that can’t be paid back. This habit of heedless borrowing has enabled the country to pretend that it is functioning effectively. Lately, this game of pretend has sent the financial corps into a rapture of jubilation. The market speed bumps of February are behind us and the road ahead looks like the highway to Vegas at dawn on a summer’s day.
Tesla is the perfect metaphor for where the US economy is at: a company stuffed with debt plus government subsidies, unable to deliver the wished-for miracle product — affordable electric cars — whirling around the drain into bankruptcy. Tesla has been feeding one of the chief fantasies of the day: that we can banish climate problems caused by excessive CO2, while giving a new lease on life to the (actually) futureless suburban living arrangement that we foolishly invested so much of our earlier capital building. In other words, pounding sand down a rat hole.
Because none of that is going to happen. The true message of income inequality is that the nation as a whole is becoming incrementally impoverished and eventually even the massive “wealth” of the one-percenters will prove to be fictitious, as the things it is represented in — stocks, bonds, currencies, Manhattan apartments — hemorrhage their supposed value. The very wealthy will be a lot less wealthy while everybody else is in a life-and-death struggle to remain fed, housed, and warm. And, of course, that only increases the chance that some violent social revolution will take away even that remaining residue of wealth, and destroy the people who held it.
What lies ahead is contraction. Of everything. Activity, population. The industrial economy is not going to be replaced by a super high tech utopia, because that wished-for utopia needs an industrial economy underneath to support it. This is true, by the way, for all the other “advanced” nations. China has a few more years of dependable oil supply left and then they will discover that they can no longer manufacture solar panels or perhaps not even run the magnificent electronic surveillance system they are so artfully building. Their political system will prove to be at least as fragile as our own.
The time may even come when the young people, of the USA especially, have to put aside their boundary-smashing frolics of the day and adjust the pre-cooked expectations they’ve been handed to the actual contraction at hand, and what it means for making a life under severely different conditions. It means, better learn how to do something really practical and not necessarily high tech. Better figure out a part of the country that will be safe to live in. Better plan on hunkering down there when the people stuck in the less favorable places make a real mess of things.
No more cheap oil means that the south west will have little to no future. Maybe the best place to be will be in the Great Lakes or rural Appalachian mountain areas of Kentucky or Tennessee.
The problem with the Great Lakes is the extreme cold that sets in in the winter. You either have to have a well designed house, lots of fire wood, or warm clothes to wait out the winter in the house.
How about the Northeast?
My own take:
peakfuture.wordpress.com/2017/07/04/the-troubled-northeast/
About 5 years ago I ended up in ICU from a tick bite.
My arm swelled up and I kind of ignored it until it went into septacemia.
a tick bite is nothing to take lightly; I did and it almost cost me my life.
I’m in CT. Another tick story. Last summer I was at Hamannosset State beach when I started talking with this old guy who was beach combing with a metal detector. He told me he had been in a MD club but it no longer existed because all the members over the past decade has died from complications caused by tick bites.
What do you think about the theory that Lyme was created in the gov’t lab on that island off Long Island, I forget the name of it?
Conspiracy Island? You can get Lyme disease over here. I know ticks jump – one landed on me in Wester Ross, but still…
I read a few years ago an article in the New Yorker, that mentioned in passing that Lyme disease is yet another result of suburban sprawl:
newyorker.com/magazine/2013/07/01/the-lyme-wars
“Deer are not Ixodes’s most important host, but they have come to symbolize the spread of Lyme, and represent an ecology that has changed dramatically in the past thirty-five years. “Once you have Lyme disease in the area, and once you start to carve up the forest into little bits, and especially when the fragmentation is done by suburban development, you get an increase in Lyme risk,” Richard Ostfeld told me recently when I met with him at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, in Millbrook, New York. Ostfeld, a senior scientist there, has studied Ixodes for more than a decade.
“The best host for the tick and pathogens is not deer but white-footed mice,” he said. “And they do beautifully when you chop the forest into bits. They thrive. And competitors do not.”
Meant to say the increase in Lyme disease is a result of suburban sprawl, not the disease…
Plum Island? en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plum_Island_Animal_Disease_Center
Right. Iowa is a reasonably safe place except for the winter. Without fossil fuels, it will be a life or death challenge to stay warm. Formerly, most houses in Des Moines, the state capital, had coal furnaces or coal-fired boilers. Our house was built in 1940 and has always had a gas forced-air furnace.
Starting around the time our house was built, natural gas has been piped in to the Midwest from states like Oklahoma, in great abundance. That resource will eventually run out. Then what? Wood stoves? Electric heat? Maybe solar thermal.
The ground source heat pump is one of the few promising areas of alternative energy. Unlike wind power which puts out power at times that have no relationship to when it is needed, and solar that does likewise except with some partial correlation to demand in the Southwest, ground source heat pumps, sometimes called geothermal heat pumps, actually provide energy when it is needed the most.
However, it’s not too practical everywhere. Here in the maritime climate of the Pacific Northwest, it doesn’t get hot or cold enough that the benefit of ground source is worth the cost of installing such a system. But in a lot of the country, I suspect it has a lot of untapped potential.
It doesn’t seem to get much publicity, though, I guess generating electricity from the sun is more fashionable, but a lot less useful.
Orientation relative to the sun, insulation and construction style will get you most of the way to a house that is heated by the sun in Winter and cooled by earth in Summer. Most of this is already worked out in two books,
The Passive Solar House by James Kachadorian
and
The Passive House (Passiv Haus) publications.
These house styles were developed in Vermont and Nordic Europe respectively, so are most suited to colder climates. Here are some links for the interested;
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Passive_house
books.google.ca/books/about/The_Passive_Solar_House.html?id=ZJOAJNe8n5oC&source=kp_cover&r…
A Hobbit House.
Coal is the answer. The only answer. When Jed Clampett said Black Gold, Texas Tea – he was giving us a hint. Coal is the Black Gold.
I could suggest what the question must have been, but that would be unkind.
We were discussing energy, as I assume you know. Don’t be impertinent.
How are the coal fields of Wales doing?
I was discussing energy too, Janos, and thinking of a question along the lines of ‘what would be the stupidest energy choice at this juncture?’
The coal fields of Wales are best left alone, for the good of everyone. Sometimes you are just on the wrong side of history. What happened to the whalers?
King Coal!
I always liked his song Ramblin’ Rose!
m.youtube.com/watch?v=hVPPe-xjVds
I seem to recall reading about people living in Nordic countries many years before humans discovered fossil-fuels. Just not that many of them. Location will as always be important. Choose accordingly. I don’t think Atlanta metro area is going to fare well.
Well that is the key. Humans can survive without fossil fuels, just not very many of them.
I believe a modern human society can still exist after the fossil fuel era. Just not a very large one. Certainly not billions of human beings as is the case now.
It will be a horrible thing that the younger generations will have to go through. They will find that the leftist fetishes of our day will be pretty ludicrous when they are trying to keep from starving to death.
Not too long ago , I attended a Faculty professional development day with my colleagues. the faculty was divided into groups , and assigned to separate tables. As an icebreaker, we were each asked to come up with Americas biggest problem, and spend 3 minutes explaining why we thought our particular problem was the most important. Out of 5 teachers, 3 said “racism”, I said “energy”, and proceeded to explain how not a single part of our lives would be possible without cheap oil. The 3 SJW’s looked incensed. I told them that it’s hard to be offended when your cold and hungry.
Surprising, or maybe not. Not one said overpopulation, which is the number one worldwide problem. All other problems are made worse by it.
Do homeowners there spend as much on cooling in the summer as Northerners spend on heating in the winter?
I do not spend a dime on heating my home Janos, and those of us that rely on firewood and have a few acres of hardwood forest have been using the deadfall alone for decades to heat for the cost of chainsaw fuel. Or no cost with the two man hand saw.
Howya gonna DEFEND that thar wood in the time of troubles? You’re gonna give us your address so a few of us can come down thar and defend it for ya is how. In exchange, we get to live in the wood and other benefits we can discuss later once we get thar.
No doubt – anyone who try’s to go it alone will be quickly overcome. Manpower is critical and those who are planning to stand in place must be prepared to support at least a few to cover the ground. Yes we shall have to talk.
Small fly in the ointment Walter: while harvesting deadfall might work for you, imagine if everyone were to switch to that method. Wouldn’t be much deadfall OR trees around for long after that.
Got that straight Scratch, look at Scotland for proof of that idea. The same will hold true for hunting wild game. Hunted animals get small as soon as they know that they are being hunted as well as getting wiped out by the increased kills from hunting. Without a mass die off of humans after an event, starvation will take most.
The problem with the Great Lakes is the extreme cold that sets in in the winter. You either have to have a well designed house, lots of fire wood, or warm clothes to wait out the winter in the house.–thenuttyneutron
That’s actually an advantage. People evolved over several millennia in those adverse climates to select for higher abilities in the executive functions of the prefrontal cortex: planning, complex decision-making, social mediation.
Those living in that area now who are improvident will leave or die off. Those remaining will be the smart ones and a high-competency, high-trust society will re-emerge.
Those living in the Far North (Thule) also are known by anthropology to exhibit higher degrees of exogamy & genetic assimilationism than those arising in tropical & subtropical latitudes, where endogamy & intense tribal collectivism is the rule. And strikingly, these attributes don’t just manifest in those of European origin. This has also been observed among the Inuit (Eskimo).
An incident in the early history of European polar exploration dramatically highlights this propensity. An explorer was invited into the dwelling of an Inuit, where unbeknownst to the guest, it was common courtesy to invite the latter to cohabit with the host’s wife. When the intrepid adventurer declined the honor, he was promptly struck down dead as in rebuke to the deadly insult he had just committed.
The Inuit, it might be added, are of a northeast Asia origin, where higher intelligence is — like the European — to be observed relative to those of more sunny climes. And indeed, greater cognitive skills are necessary to survive in such harsh conditions with any success, whether it be hunter/gatherer or farming/fishing/herding/raiding. In the past, only distance & the very great difficulty & expense of travel prevented these Northern societies & their unique gene pools from becoming swamped by intruders from the south. It was only by this circumstance that their genetic inheritance was uniquely preserved.
Alas! That is no longer the case. Only time will tell what the future holds in store as the Long Emergency bears its unintended fruit and travel once again becomes prohibitively difficult.
They were tested and came out around 90. People had thought they would be higher because of their Mongolian origins and because they seemed to be good with machines. And indeed their spatial intelligence is high relative to their overall g.
The Mongolians were tested as well – about the same. Professor Lynn ventured a theory: In order for the mutation in g to occur, or rather to spread – a certain density and concentration of population has to exist. That was not the case in the fringes of East Asia, despite the severity of conditions which they endured during the Ice Age, both in Northeast Asia and northern North America.
That was just an aside. My main point was the traits of exogamy & openness to outsiders existent in Northern groups vs. those in tropical latitudes and which might go a long way to explain the ongoing societal suicide & seeming masochism of the West.
But also notice I said, respecting the intelligence of the Inuit, “relative to those of more sunny climes.” Thus, 90 vs. 75. One standard deviation. Yeah, that’s significant.
The center of economic activity has been moving westward for all of recorded history, starting in the Middle East, moving to Europe, then America, and now Asia. The Northeastern USA is too cold and too far from the center to be immune from energy disruption and easy to get by in. Same with the upper Midwest. But a warming climate is also going to mean increasing cost of living for the deep south and southwest also. Somewhere halfway between might be good. You can live relatively cheaply in flyover country if you have a way to make a living and don’t need to be constantly entertained by other people.
People in the long ago often solved this problem by being mobile. If you can freely go north in the Spring and south in the Fall like migrating animals you can minimize some of the problems. Many of the retired do this now. However, settled folks have traditionally hated and opposed the mobile with no fixed abodes, so you will run into opposition, especially as governments collapse and law and order break down. The problem will be how to get from here to there and back again without being robbed and/or killed.
New Englanders heated their houses with wood for years. Societies did exist before electricity and oil.
You are all far too pessimistic. We have 20 more years of worry free oil
(maybe a little more expensive than now but won’t matter much).
After that unlimited gas hydrates (if extraction proves feasible).
Then the burned out fuel rods will be discovered to be an invaluable resource. Why have those in useless pools adjacent to nuke plants?
Would it not be better to cut them up in small chunks, package in steel and glass and distribute to the population as long term water heaters?
Free warm water for all and end storage problem solved. Reduces average life expectancy (a bit) thereby solving the pension crisis.
Low level radioactivity is even believed to be healthy if sufficient antioxidants are consumed (studies of animal populations near Chernobyl). People now go willingly into caves full of radon gas to enjoy the benefits.
All it takes is a mind open to new solutions unimpeded by prejudices
and unquestioned assumptions.
It would increase the level of cancer – a lot.
Check out the old movie Repo Man. You’ll love it.
“All it takes is a mind open to new solutions unimpeded by prejudices
and unquestioned assumptions.”
Sounds Strangelovian.
The end of available energy and all the machines it fires means the beginning of human slavery again. Only the machines ended chattel slavery worldwide and not until 1905. Seems like yesterday.
The end of available energy and all the machines it fires means the beginning of human slavery again. Only the machines ended chattel slavery worldwide and not until 1905. Seems like yesterday.
Not sure about that but you might as well be a slave if you spend 10 hours a day six days a week staring at a mule’s ass. There’s a difference between chattel slavery & other just-as-effective kinds of slavery.
@nuttyneuron
“The problem with the Great Lakes is the extreme cold that sets in in the winter.”
Yes, but cold kills the “bugs”, as so in the Mid-South and Appalachia, and by extension the upper Northeast.
Certain folks among us will thrive, others will not.
How much about life have we learned from living?
What tools do we have, and how well can we use them?
How long can we feed oursefves?
How well do we know our neighbors?
How cohesive is the cultural balance where we live, and how may it be brought into some semblance of unity?
JHK, Bless you for this writing today. Out of all of the many, many years that I have followed your writing, this column today is one of your best and certainly the most insightful. I only hope that it is lacking in prescience.
People will criticize, or ignore it at their peril.
I imagine that the sheer inertia and wish to keep things humming along on the part of the general public, along with the fear of civil disorder on the part of the governments, will mean that we’ll collectively waste exponentially more money and resources on propping up the system when the fun really gets underway. The prospect of all of your savings and pension evaporating, along with the fact that your suburban home will be all but worthless, will be more than the average person’s psyche can stand.
Debt, that is the rub. Both individual and national. How can anybody prop up anything when the means of support is worthless. Where is the government going to get money? Borrow it like it does now? From whom? We will be cashing in their debt we own trying to get cash. Who is going to be buying bonds? Their source of creating debt will disappear. The best way to weather the oncoming storm, move somewhere wet, warm, not hot, with nuclear or hydroelectric power and low or no debt accumulated. Not too many areas exist like that. And fitting 300 to 400 million people into that area will be interesting.
Yes, debt is the ball and chain that keeps the servants from escape. The American Serf has become so addicted and reliant upon limitless debt that they have lost any fear of being totally dependent upon it. The consumers of quantity out there have no clue that one day, when those who have it to lend no longer care to lend it out or maybe even call it in, that it all comes crashing down. We were close to this point a few years ago and the lesson was not learned. If the quickly inflating prices at the pump that I am seeing over the course of the last week are any indicator, we may be ramping up to a Summer of Stop, and Assess if we are lucky, or Crash if we are not. Very interesting indeed.
Debt is just a human construct. It can cause booms and busts but it won’t destroy us.
The only true show stopper is scarcity of natural resources. The laws of physics cannot be amended.
Well it certainly compels human beings to do really bad things such as criminal activities, selling out their fellow humans and today even abandoning their responsibilities to their own spawn as they concentrate all of their waking time to covering their debts. That kind of selling out actually will destroy in the end.
We watched Wag the Dog again last night, Walter. The people are easily gulled. America’s got Hollyweird. That’s a plus but the ROW is catching up.
“pounding sand a rat hole.” – should that be “pounding sand *down* a rat hole.”?
As far as surveillance goes, that was one thing that will probably stop everywhere, not just in China:
peakfuture.wordpress.com/2015/08/24/on-revolution-again/
The issue of water to cool the NSA’s computers in Utah; it may be done by Utah, or by Mother Nature.
Wars get a lot tougher to fight as well, unless you start conscripting people.
Wars will become local as the fight for resources intensify. Large political associations will disappear. This is already happening!
I read with interest your link to the peakfuture piece on revolution without violence – ie. the ” Ceausescu Moment”. I can already see this happening in the US , but in a more surreal manner – where we make up our own rules because well , we can. I have stated here before that the left’s sanctuary city movement will have un-intended consequences, as in the right saying , “if they can get away with it, than so can we”
case in point:
From the Washington Post:
EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Authorities say a resolution declaring a community in rural central Illinois a sanctuary for gun owners is symbolic and non-binding.
The Effingham County board passed the resolution on an 8-1 vote Monday, directing employees not to enforce any new Illinois laws that it says could “unconstitutionally restrict the Second Amendment.”
Yeah- It’s symbolic and non-binding until it isn’t.
Could a city declare itself a non-sanctuary city?
Oops, I forgot… we have that already. It’s called the Law of the Land.
I love that $70 a barrel is not considered cheap. Stupid Americans willingly fork over $1.50 for a 20 oz. bottle of water, something that falls out of the sky, yet they bitch about paying $3.00 for a substance that does the equivalent of 2,000 man-hours of work. Only in America.
As far as places to live, the south may not be as bad as you think, as long as you live on the coast. Lots of fish to be caught, some to eat and others to trade for grains/produce from those dwelling farther inland.
Living in Phoenix in the summer is awesome. It is hard to imagine doing it with no air conditioning. But they did! Just not as many.
Yeah. As usual, while Kunstler is on the right track, he’s a “day early and a dollar long”.
Fossil fuels are still cheap at the present time. There are for example lots of undeveloped well sites in the US that have sat idle because oil is so cheap it’s not cost effective to drill.
The slight uptick in oil prices lately is largely due to geopolitics. Bottom line is it is in countries’ interests to pump their oil resources and interruption due to war tends to be temporary.
The fossil fuel supply WILL be depleted eventually, but it seems to me there are ample economic reserves to tap to keep modern civilization chugging as it is now for another several decades.
I’m 65; I don’t expect to be around to witness peak oil.
Peak oil was always about conventional reserves. It’s been and gone. Shale oil and (filthy) tar sands are unconventional (and desperate) reserves.
Yeah, I am 70 and I hear you. But the thought that I have to listen to all the RV, SUV and pick up drivers bitch about the price of oil going up and blaming Trump, Saudi Arabia, the oil companies, Congress, you name it, is disconcerting. If you don’t conserve with your lifestyle, then STFU.
I live in and love the deep south. Even the heat and humidity. No one in my locale, or at least very few had A/C when I was growing up. We lived in a small town, agricultural community and still do. I have central heat, A/C and I would miss it, but I could live without it. I’ve been around the country quite a bit and lived for a short while in colder climates and you can have it. I’ll take extreme heat over extreme cold any day. People in the South may fare better than you think in a long emergency. You can always grow produce of some kind throughout the year. Some will say we will suffer a lot of racial strife and we may have some of that, but the most of it will be urban. Maybe some out in the sticks, but it might not be as much as you think. Whites and Blacks here could probably learn to work together pretty well. Now, since we are being flooded with immigrants from further south and everywhere else it may be another problem. If society falls totally apart it will be tough. I don’t give a damn where you live.
I liked it all but for Jun-Aug. The combination of heat and humidity (90/90 or even 85/85) in South Georgia was just too much for me. Of course I had an active job working outside at the time and that was on the southeastern savannah with no ocean breezes whatsoever. Gain just a little bit of elevation to the north of Atlanta and it was tolerable again.
Before any of your detractors jump in to scourge you for calling the same old tune here Jim, I rush between you and the bullets and remind all of us that this is exactly how a Long Emergency plays out. A little greed here, a little bit more there. A bit of wage contraction on the left, another bit over there on the right. Sinking into the quicksand pit slow enough that the witless victim can still sing out, “What quicksand, I don’t see and quicksand!” The Welfare System may be a broken expensive mess but the Lawfare System dwarfs the waste and expenditures but ten times the cost if not more. The general public may not see it, but those of us who have to sign the checks for the lawyer’s monthly are aware of the cold, hard facts, the wealth of tour entire society is being drained by these vermin at an unsustainable rate.
Unfortunately you are once again right, the American Public has a severely limited short term memory and absolutely no long term ability. The young folk coming up are truly without hope in very frightening numbers. They have no concept of value. All they care about is whether they can afford the monthly payment or not. They have become easy prey for the army of con men that thrive on them. Warren Pollock, a very astute business analyst gives a great interview here for any of you that care to check it out…
youtube.com/watch?v=D4lQrhS0i2g
Keep up the great work Jim. I challenge anyone who doubts your thesis to offer proofs of pending solutions for any of the problems that plague our society – there are none. Hang in there everybody and find your happiness where you can, there is still plenty of life to be lived.
‘detractors jump in to scourge you for calling the same old tune
Locked and loaded, ready to shoot the messenger, they come every week. Have a good week Walter.
Half way through Warren’s interview. I’m stopping to get on the ‘work train‘ as Mrs. Dog calls it. I’ll finish watching it this evening. It is good. Thanks for the link.
Not to worry. Abrupt climate change will clarify everything. arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/the-mechanism.html nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/
The Earth will use its polar caps as air conditioners to keep things relatively even Steven. Until the ice runs out, then —?
Wait a second Tahoe, if your artic news has any truth to it then Al Gore can no longer blame me and my hairspray (not that I ever used any anyway) and will have to come up with another excuse to fleece me of my income! I am sure he will think of something.
This theory lends itself to being influenced by the increased solar activity as well which to me was always a big factor in the whole effect. Thanks for the link.
Yes, the Sun is the leader of the Dance, the Man in other words. The Earth follows. And the Sun has been very quiet, with a pronounced lack of sun spots. We may be going into an Ice Age! Of course that may be due to “Global Warming” just almost everything is due to White Racism.
Well, Honda is releasing its 3rd iteration of the Insight hybrid design, with 151 horsepower 197 lb.-ft. torque and an EPA rating of 55 mpg in the city.
— youtu.be/6YTrEOx9ziY
Compare that with the American dumb-ass-mobile the Dodge Challenger “Hellcat” with an EPA rating of 13 mpg in the city that our resident bookworm with his multiple avatars proudly professes for the intelligence he gleamed from his library and internet studies.
Note: I have been mentioned before I even made a single comment here this week. My first is below this, check the timestamp. I was number 12 and the one I respond to here came earlier. I have no multiple Avatars and I’ll put the notion out there that only someone with multiple avatars is going to accuse me of that.
I think he was talking to me K-Dog. His initial post of the week cuts right to the slander, while offering up only a watered down Honda commercial in return.
No take a look at the end of last weeks comments. Sent straight at me. Akmofo’s comment had a better guidance system than half the missiles Trump sent into Syria had. Isn’t that a gas.
But since he said multiple avatars he is probably accusing us of being the same.
“But since he said multiple avatars he is probably accusing us of being the same.”
LOL! Still the personable one, I see? Sad that you go out of your way to attack me unprovoked while offering up little or nothing of substance in return. I’m not going to get into it with you anymore, OK?
I have a Prius, 2016, where they made some mileage improvements, and I get 60 to 64 mpg overall. Toyota has made this hybrid for a couple of decades or so, and I guess they have gotten good at it. I have noticed a lot of newer Priuses showing up recently.
I believe both Toyota and Honda are committed to electrifying their lineup by 2030. This is also the year a growing number of countries will ban gasoline engine cars from being sold. Progress is being made.
Of course both are into conventional motorsports big time as well. But diversifying the lineup is always smart business. Who knows, maybe the electric/hybrid markets are the next truly big wave, but like JHK, I doubt it.
Yes, like JHK, I’d prefer all cars disappear. There’s so much psychic and social destruction that an arrangement for cars brings with it, that in my opinion it heavily outweighs any convenience of cars. And now robot factories altogether make questionable the whole economic rational for a car industry. Thankfully, in Israel land is at a premium and the standard new construction is a mid-rise tower 20 to 40 floors high. This high density urban living affords the layout for a subway/metro system as public transport, as indeed is happening.
Dream on.
I have a 2017 Prius and I get about 61-62 mpg overall, but here it depends on the season. In Spring and Fall I’ve been getting around 70 mpg because I don’t use the heater and air conditioner.
If you ever drove one for a day, you’d want one.
They are just plain fun..
Whats fun to drive or ride is a 60’s vintage fire breathing, carbon belching muscle car, a real British, or American motorcycle. I hear Harley plans to put an electric bike on the market. It will be a fiasco, a death knell for the company perhaps. No one wants it. It will still be big, heavy and no fun to ride. The sound of an engine is an enticing thing to some people. (Most motorcycle enthusiasts, Bikers, if you will). Electric cars aren’t ready for prime time. The technology isn’t perfected yet (not enough range) too heavy, polluting, due to the batteries and way too expensive. They already have financing packages that run for 6 years or more on new autos. Barnum was right, there is a sucker born every minute.
Awesome. I got a Honda Civic last year, I love it so much I got some Honda stock.
One thing I found interesting, I looked up some domestic content stats on various cars and Honda tends to be more American made than a lot, perhaps most, of the traditional “American” brands.
Wonder if those dodge muscle cars are made in US.
“Awesome. I got a Honda Civic last year, I love it so much I got some Honda stock.”
Reminded me of the old Remington ad 🙂 .
youtube.com/watch?v=qf22bddvLnc
Janos,
Looks like Ann Frank returned. And she looks like she had, way back when and is a prolific writer.
Scrub to 8 minutes,
youtube.com/watch?v=9w2MCpzE8u0
The Cognitive Revolution could power the entire world if the cheesy bastards at the helm in ‘Merica could pull their collective heads out of their collective arses fast enough to read the writing on the wall of the Western empire of flotsam & jetsam ‘capitalism’ that has turned out to be a complete pile of malarkey with respect to fundamentals.
Knowledge is power, and the Cognitive Revolution has the infrastructure in contemporary society to power yet another industrial revolution that people like Cheeto cannot fathom due to a lack of education.
Only the old atrophied Cocaine addled narcissists & fat bastards like Cheeto will be SOL when the Old World Order dies out from a stroke or cerebral vascular accident due to age. Thinking individuals will fare better as long as they realize that there is more than one way to push Uncle Sam down a flight of stairs or under the wheels of a transport truck.
Robert,
I feel your rage. But there is no fixing this system. It has to collapse. Hopefully enough people who also dreamed about how it could or should have been will survive to try something different.
Unlikely, the ensuing ages will usher in dark times where the enlightenment you imagine some dreamers now have will be lost in chaos. But you hold on to hope, I understand, we all do!
Actually, I have no hope. I am the darkest MF you could ever imagine. But, if by chance some sliver of humanity slipped through, my hope is that they would pound down any attempt to revive what we have now.
I hope they do attempt to revive what we have now but recognize that, barring some blockbuster scientific breakthrough in energy, a human population in the billions is incompatible with a prosperous human population.
We all need to carry little Red Books and wear wrinkled grey pj’s to fulfill Bob’s Dream.
Look at the Revolutionary Art: Everyone is so healthy and happy!
Google ‘propaganda posters & art’, Janos. That’s great ‘revolutionary art’ IMO, and the posters are worth BIG bucks today if you still have any left over from WW2.
P.S. You forgot the communist hats that go with the wrinkled grey pj’s, eh. And the boots too, you forgot the requisite footwear.
My Communist Manifesto is white on the cover and not red. Mao’s poetry that I have is also bound by a white cover.
The system has collapsed, and it is the propping up of the old deregulated Glass-Steagall Act system [pre-08 crash] into the new system [Dodd-Frank] that has us evidencing the Hegelian Death Spiral of global macroeconomics, ‘efficient’ markets disequilibrium, and general decoherence of the ‘wave function’ of Global Growth that was at around 10% per annum, and is now hovering around 2% since 08 Lehman Bros. was murdered by Richard ‘the gorilla’ Fuld’s overt ignorance & intellectual myopia regarding the 44:1 leverage, REPO-105 & REPO-108 off balance sheet accounting fraud, & Naked Shorting.
We are now evidencing Quantitative Tightening/Withdrawal after a decade of inaction & misallocation of federal tax dollars into 1% coffers of stock buybacks for the corporate sector only. Mainstreet USA was not bailed out in the false economy.
The system has fully collapsed IMHO. World War Three is next.
RW
You seem particularly pessimistic today, RW. Not that anything you said here was wrong, of course.
I’m pessimistic due to North American & EU debt-to-gdp mismanagement over the last quarter century of unchecked casino-capitalism which leaves us in dire straights and at wits end before World War Three thermonuclear ‘hot’ conflagrations break out due to the mishandling of debt that manifested straight out of Wall Street’s Giant Vampire Squid so that a few thousand so-called ‘elites’ could feather their combined nests at a cost to civilization.
Gordon Gecko Greed & Golden Golem of Greatness will not solve the debt problem.
I want a reset worldwide, and I have wanted a reset since Nixon closed the gold window in 71. I’m tired of the silly finance structure shenanigans & architecture of silly finance worldwide. No mathematician worth their salt would buy into our current finance structure whatsoever, but nobody ever really admits that to foster cleaning up the stupidity in global finance that the Giant Vampire Squid engineered at our collective peril.
That’s why I’m miffed, Scratch.
RW
“The fantasy that we can easily replace it with wind turbines, solar panels, and as-yet-unseen science projects is going to leave a lot of people not just disappointed but bereft, floundering, and probably dead, unless we make some pretty severe readjustments in daily life.”
Isn’t a big problem the fact that there is no ‘we’ but only ‘me’. The whole system is built on personal gain where only money makes anything happen and the lack of money will soon cause all the rickety scaffolding of modern life to come tumbling down as funding for low EROE investment is understood to be a bad risk without any return. That could be the reason behind HSBC‘s recent statement.
“the need to reduce emissions rapidly to achieve the target set in the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global temperatures rises to well below 2°C and our responsibility to support the communities in which we operate.”
Somebody say something about waffles? Nobody gets paid if gas goes over $4 a gallon for longer than thirty days? Alzheimer patients tend to wander off and get lost. Sometimes they don’t get found. A low EROEI can only make money if prices go to a level which can’t be sustained, meaning the economy must crash for a low EROEI to profit, an impossibility.
I fear a reckoning to all our exponentially growing madness may be near. When that happens does the National Guard keep oil trains moving?
Info about HSBC:
commondreams.org/news/2018/04/20/incredible-news-banking-giant-hsbc-ditches-new-coal-tar-sands-and-o…
If you have lemons, make lemonade or in this case PR.
EROEI Energy Returned On Energy Invested.
Which can be better understood as money returned on money invested from a practical point of view.
K-dog,
Netflix, “Dirty Money”, Season 1, Episode 4
Most interesting and illuminating expose of HSBC, far too big to jail — or anything else.
Yessir, it’s sorta legal criminality! Fuck a bunch of rule of law… Mammon rules here.
K Dog
There is a study that correlates a uptick in the warming rate to the clean up of pollutants, mostly particulates, in the 1970’s. Seems the pollution may have been blocking radiation from reaching the surface.
Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
That is one of the things Guy McPherson freaks out about. If we have a ‘hard crash’ he claims we get an instant degree and a half of delayed warming or so because atmospheric particulates vanish.
Probably true on the surface but increased cloud cover caused by increased evaporation could mitigate some of that increase. But a true doom and gloomer’s attitude will then point out cloud formation depends on atmospheric particulates. To which one can wonder who invented clouds.
I hope we have to wait a while before we find out!
I have always thought that there would be, after a ‘hard crash’, a pall of smoke over the planet. Humans burning stuff to stay warm, to heat water, to cook ‘dinner'(squirrels, pigeons). I imagine that the air would generally smell of burning plastic, since our homes (and sweet dreams) are made of this.
As someone mentioned a thread or two ago, there may also be a whole lot of nuclear reactors whose cooling systems have quit working.
And if people are burning their stuff, they might want to find out what’s in it first.
news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk/7961969.stm
I once read that, ideally, when you buy new furniture or carpets, you should open all your windows, turn up the heating full blast and leave your home for a fortnight while the toxins evaporate.
Needless to say, not a luxury most people have.
But if those cooling systems have stopped working, a few bits of toxic furniture and carpets won’t make much difference, I suppose.
GA -Always good to see those that see nuclear energy as the gift that keeps on taking. As I have stated before, my neighbor across the road who was a nuclear engineer involved in the construction of these plants, including the leaker in Idaho, is incredulous that they are all still in operation today. These plants were supposed to have started shutting down a decade ago because the machinery was to become too crystallized to be operated safely.
There may actually be some decommissioning going on out there however, as a fellow CERT Team member who works for the Army Corps of Engineers was telling me last Summer. He claimed that the low level radioactive materials that the cleanup projects that his work was producing were being used in underground storage facilities as an outer wrapper to shield high level waste taken from decommissioned nuke plants. While this was not classified information, I would think that TPTB would keep it at least a little low key rather that disclose how damned bad an idea nuclear power actually was and how much it cost us in the end.
Jim’s column today…..He phoned this one in from 2004. It’s deja vu all over again.
What week in 2004? Oh never mind it does not matter. This week’s is timely and very good!
Censorship is the tool of those who have the need to hide actualities from themselves and from others. Their fear is only their inability to face what is real, and I can’t vent any anger against them; I only feel this appalling sadness. Somewhere in their upbringing, they were shielded against the total facts of our existence. <== Charles Bukowski.
I think Henry Chinaski was being too nice when he wrote that.
In today’s missive Kunstler is back to his typical boilerplate.
That is: inspired, no-nonsense, even brilliant boilerplate! Thanks Jim —
People in denial need to be kicked in the butt periodically.
Each area has its problems, and its viability depends on how it supplies the essentials. JHK covered this well in TLE. Water first, as the lack of water kills in three days. Green, self watered areas will be a magnet, deserts will empty out quickly. Some areas in the desert live on aquifer water, but getting it will become more expensive. Warmth will become important again, as methods of warming oneself become exorbitant. So move south? Air conditioning comes with a hefty price tag. Transportation? Happy Motoring will die as oil becomes more expensive. This is already happening, backflow into center city to avoid the need for cars is happening. Even the direction of the auto industry is driving, so to speak, us toward the electric, self driving Uber model. With all the non-jobs that go with it. And boy do we need railroads to get us from city to city as the flying gas hogs become untenable. I notice that as fossil fuel availability makes our modern society possible , the lack of affordable oil and gas will drastically change humanity. Debt first, then water then fossil fuels are shutting us down. Stir in the elite driven AI idiocy and we have the recipe for disaster.
For a picture of what it may look like, Read Lucifer’s Hammer, a novel describing humanity’s reaction to a comet strike. The Long Emergency may have a longer onset but the effect may be similar.
Second the motion. Lucifer’s Hammer has a lot of good survival information and possible scenarios as well.
Another good scifi for this is Stirling’s first Dies the Fire book.
Just to illustrate how far gone we are as a sapient civilization. GS squids are predicting the next trillionare will have figured out asteroid/space mining. What is sad is how many people are eating this propagand up!
Is it sadder that they eat the propaganda up or is it sadder that they believe such magical things are possible in the first place?
I had to think about that for a bit but I think it is sadder that they eat up the propaganda. Only now it is magical, but it ‘could’ have been possible if humans had chosen a more enlightened path. That doesn’t mean it would be a good idea.
There have always been charlatans, magicians, and sorcerers In in the World. In ancient times they pandered to the wealthy (the poor were not worth bothering they were so poor) and as along as they amused those to whom they played they were allowed to live. Once they failed, they were done away with. The system was self policing.
In our modern society, the poor are not only wealthy enough to make for good fleecing, but the entire middle class (shrinking though it may be) have more than enough assets to feed off of. And none of these are nearly as wise as those who rule, so the pickings are easy. Hollywood’s magic, marvels, and marketing has the herd firmly in its grasp and can sell anything it wants to those that have become chronically obsessed with “happiness” and continued (Too Much) magic. Even after the cash ran out, the credit filled in and allows the party to go on seemingly forever. But it won’t, there will be a day of reckoning. When is the only question that cannot be answered – yet!
Tesla along with its temp agency is supposedly being sued for not paying contract workers.
The same folk way high up on the food chain that proclaim the evils of building a wall themselves live in gated communities behind walls. They tell us that government issued ID is racist yet government issued ID is required of workers to enter those walled oases of calm and wealth and privilege.
They’ll ask you with voices of sweet reason, reason and rationality oozing from every pore, isn’t it reasonable to know who it is that works on your property, that walks along your streets? They’ll ask, isn’t it reasonable to know that people that are working here are here legally? Isn’t security a reasonable concern?
Sure it’s reasonable, but isn’t it reasonable that what goes for people living in gated and walled compounds goes for the rest of us? Or is that being unreasonable?
The disassembly of the inland empire that marks out the USA won’t just be characterized by territorial secession, it will be marked by internal disaggregation, or societal secession where the higher and mighty carve themselves off from the rest, where citizenship isn’t just plain citizenship. Walled compounds are the start. Walled compounds with strongholds are next.
Goes without saying that those living in walled compounds will claim Level One Citizenship. The question is how long can they hang onto it.
V.,
The ancient approach of the walled compound/fortification has an equally ancient counter: It’s called, “siege”. Sometimes quite expensive, but with few convenient supply routes, sometimes cheaply blocked. ‘Gotta come out sooner or later, exceptional peeps…
So does you house not have walls? For the warmth alone you say? So do you not lock you door as well?
C’mon. People need security. You do too. And things are only going to get worse. And remember: Once upon a time in White America people didn’t need to lock their doors at all….
In terms of military strategy, sieges are very time consuming and expensive. And they can be lifted by reinforcements – as was the Muslim siege of Vienna by Jan Sobieski, if memory serves.
Computers and cellphones do all the remembering for us. We no longer have to cultivate, share or record our memories. Just open your laptop or iPad or iPhone and it is already there. It takes time, patience and practice to memorize. No one has the luxury of time, patience and practice any more.
Personally, I prefer the hot sun rather than the thought of freezing from October to May. I’ll stay in the southeast. (But the SW may become uninhabitable after a generation.)
I wonder sometimes if there is a plan in place to shrink the population of the world to make the remaining resources last longer, or if it is just incidental but subject to some control? Famine, disease, war – these are all ways to reduce a population while claiming they cannot be avoided. Add the advent of AI and robot technology and the need for manual labor declines substantially.
All of this foreshadows the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. In fact, this may be what John was describing in Revelations, but what he saw in his vision was incomprehensible to a man of the first century.
St. John, the world’s first environmental prognosticator. Interesting though that the second coming seems to track what is currently going on.
If those men and women who lived 2,000 years ago were to be given the picture of what the world would be like today, I am willing to bet that they would have raced the lemmings into to sea to perish rather than allow it to happen.
Walter B – as P.J. O’Rourke would say, whenever you hear “good old days,” think one word: dentistry.
You strike a nerve njguy, for I vividly recall sitting in a hack dentist’s chair gripping the armrests with all my might while the leather belts whirled slowly on the drill and the dentist told me to just “hold on and take the pain!” It was not until I was 24 that the Lord blessed me with the most miraculously competent Jewish dentist that was able to rebuild my mouth without any pain whatsoever and all at reasonable cost. I love the man to this day and would gladly lay down my life for him if need be. He was Androcles, I am the Lion.
Yes, it appears our only solutions are faith-based. So much for the modern world.
Just watch God’s plan in action. When a species overpopulates its resource base and environmental hard times comes, there is a die off. Contrary to a lot of people, God’s plan does exist and no amount of hi tech nonsense is going to matter. God put Man in charge of the Big Blue Marble, to be its stewards. We have failed miserably and will consequently now pay the price.
Chris Hedges has a great article on Truthdig about the collapse of the Anasazi civilization in Chaco Canyon in NM. At one time it rivaled the Aztec and Mayan civilizations.
It is worth a read.
truthdig.com/articles/chaco-canyon-chaco-earth/
Great article. Thanks for posting.
“There is one crucial difference between the Anasazi and our complex society. The collapse of past civilizations like the Anasazi’s was localized. There were always new lands to conquer, new natural resources to plunder and new peoples to subjugate. Our age is different. There is no new world left”.
“Just watch God’s plan in action.”
I’d say it’s Mother Nature in action. Or perhaps God and Mother Nature are the same entity. And Gaia.
“I’d say it’s Mother Nature in action. Or perhaps God and Mother Nature are the same entity. And Gaia.”
daveed,
Now that would ‘splain a lot of things in a rational “this is how the gears of the cosmos turn” kinda way, wouldn’t it?
“I wonder sometimes if there is a plan in place to shrink the population of the world….?” Dumbedup
Might I suggest a short trip to visit the Georgia Guidestones in Elberton, Georgia?
atlasobscura.com/places/georgia-guidestones
There the curious can find the master plan (of the Evil Fuckers, no doubt) for the blue orb called Earth and its Human inhabitants.
A population of 500,000,000 is carved into the granite megaliths as the right number as opposed to the current seven billion. Something has got to give. And won’t it be a neat trick to make that math happen?
Armageddon!
K.K.
*Who dere?
Armageddon-
*Armageddon who?
Armageddon outta here before the shit hits the fan!
The guidestones are HOW old?
Let me guess, 20-40 years old.
Even if they are 12 years old, the total population has increased by a BILLION in that 12 years, so the so called ‘elites’ are not keeping their words, set in stone.
Well, if the Georgia Guidestones say so, I’m in. I’ve got all their albums.
Give it time. They didn’t give a date did they? Remember, flesh is grass, here today and gone tomorrow.
There’s no plan in place and it’s going to be decided the old-fashioned way. Famine, pestilence, war, and revolution.
Or maybe that is the plan. The .001% know what’s coming, and that’s why we’ve seen this unfolding bust-out of America over the last couple decades with the wealth concentrating at the top and the hollowing out of the middle class.
Yes Tate, the wealthy do not do denial. I do not know a lot of these mega wealthy folk, but those that I do know have getaway places, some with bunkers all with supplies of every kind. Some even have armored vehicles in order to transport them from the urban areas where they live to these retreats in the event of a crash. I suppose preparation is not so impossible when you have lots of cash, eh?
More and more Mexicans are pouring into the Southeast. They’ll take the whole continent if we’re stupid enough to let them. Your area will be fought over by the Blacks and the Mexicans. If Whites have any options at all as to who to support, they should go with the Mexicans.
Maybe they can make their own stand in the Highlands, but other than that, most of the South is hopeless for our People, thanks to people like you.
“What lies ahead is contraction.” That’s been happening for a few years now. People work full-time at jobs that would have been considered a teen’s summer job. The population least prepared for this contraction are lower middle class women who have no training, never thought to prepare for a future outside of manufacture and menial service jobs. The factories are gone and menial work is now sought by both genders.
I got a taxi ride from a woman the other day, undoubtedly hired because she will accept less pay than a man, and she was damn glad to get the part-time job. She also takes care of old folks, a government sponsored program, and she gets food stamps and fuel assistance.
Think about the change in occupational demographics occurring today. The latest generations will be absolutely lost without their cell phones to tell them what to do. Methinks they will be heavily affected by the changes coming. And globalism, ha! No oil, no globalism.
Ozone, yeah, gotta come out sooner or later. Especially when the food runs out. And maybe sooner if the besiegers cut off the water supply.
Don’t let him shit talk you like that. Think’s he’s gonna come out of his bunker and let some punks play with him and his family? That boy’s got guns!
I knows he was talkin’ about cities and such. But the principle is the same no matter what the size,
Fire is the great weapon of the future. Build in steel and stone. Quonset huts!
“Don’t let him shit talk you like that.”
Janos, might I suggest…
“…Don’t het him shit on you like that…open your mouth!”
V.,
Since vladdie says so, I guess we don’t/can’t agree on fuck-all. Oh well. Life is short, so we must destroy any common cause we can locate; sounds like a truly wonnnnderful [non]social existence, no?
So, follow me on this: It turns out Antioch, TN already had a shooting a few months ago, at a church. Then this Waffle House thing happens this weekend. And then, just a few hours later, a woman gives birth in a car… just outside the same Waffle House. Right by the crime scene.
tennessean.com/story/news/2018/04/23/waffle-house-shooting-woman-gave-birth-scene-help-employee/5419…
Upshot: I think we know now where the UFOs are going to land. Settle your affairs, people, the sex goddesses are coming for us.
Now you’re talking!
I wish Art Bell were still around. He could sort this out.
Even Art Bell couldn’t sort out Elrond Hubbard’s mind.
EH won’t admit it, but I ‘triggered’ him to sputtering fury last thread. It was something special to witness. He went off like a loaded gun. Speaking of which, that is the kind of self-righteous anger we can expect to be unleashed on all us common folk when people like him grab our guns, like in that movie ’The Chekist’ where the Bolshies have taken over.
But anyway, in my final comment on that exchange, which I wrote this AM and he may not have seen, I delivered an ass-stompin’ he won’t soon recover from.
I take it you have never been to Tennessee eh Elrond? It’s sort of like our Saskatoon, only warmer.
I only know what I see on the teevee, Walter B — I tend to think of Florida, not Tennessee, as the state with a ‘reputation’. But there’s always more to learn.
Next time you visit here, you need to head to Newfoundland and get screeched in. I’ll visit the Grand Ole Opry and we can compare notes afterward.
Sounds like a plan. The best part about living in New Jersey is that pretty much anywhere you go to visit outside of the Garden State, it is always nicer and people are always friendlier. I do believe that Canada and I would be a great match regardless of the politics there, but alas, here is where I shall make my stand. I am stubborn.
Much of the most heavily populated parts of Canada (southern Quebec and Ontario) is further South than the most northerly part of the lower 48 – I said with a strange fury. Why? Because they don’t like being cold anymore than we do.
Humans have progressed slowly throughout most of history. Any attempt to change the ways we have currently developed to live, will take time, to develop the type of infrastructure needed to support the new world we will be confronted with. If the shit hits the fan, it will be too late to change your lifestyle with any hope of succeeding. You had better already be living that way ahead of time or it ain’t gonna work. Just imagine trying to go back to the way of life in 1900. The requirements involved include such things as horses, jars for canning food, hand tools for building, kerosene lamps,and the million common other things required to support living in that fashion. Not only that, you also have to have the knowledge that goes along with that way of living. Did you know that a pinch of salt dropped onto the burning wick of a kerosene lamp will clean the smoke off the inside of the lamp chimney? Whatever level of living you try to attain will be difficult to achieve without everything that led up to that point. Progress over the centuries was a slow process, and advancements only took place as infrastructures developed to allow those things to happen. In other words, you were equipped to live in the time you were born in. Trying to go back technologically would be damn near impossible. Unless it happened VERY quickly, huge quantities of people would die before any kind of equilibrium could be established.
Cap’n you are right. Not only having to back track, but not having the drive to even attempt it.
Unless it happened VERY quickly, huge quantities of people would die before any kind of equilibrium could be established. – the captain
You bet. Urbanites drastically underestimate the difficulty of growing food and the amount of knowledge it takes. It’s a question of doing a whole lot of little things right.
The way it was in 1900 the line between life and death was a lot more narrow than it is now. Life on average was thirty years shorter.
People thirty thousand years ago needed had a large repertoire of skills to survive. With the agricultural revolution and the division of labor and specialization of economic roles, the range of skills became a lot narrower. In my estimation, the first to go will be techno-zombies. Bye-bye. They will have existed in geologic and evolutionary terms for a blink of an eye. They won’t be missed.
The percentage of urban and suburban dwellers is enormous now. Our rural population has fallen drastically in the last hundred years. Remind ourselves that before 1900, there was a billion people on earth. There is now 7 billion. All made possible by oil! Trying to convince 6 billion people to euthanize themselves might be difficult. I will guess that some might not go down without a fight.
And V. Do not worry about the Millennials and gen Zers, their cell phones will tell them anything they need to know.
Interesting sidebar. In Williamsburg Virginia, a lot of the skills that are needed for an oilless society are being preserved, we may need them again.
In addition to wonderful Williamsburg, Va. there are quite a number of other places in the U.S.S.A. where the “old ways” are still practiced. Among these, open-air and living history museums include Old Sturbridge Village, Mass. and Westville PLantation, Lumpkin, Ga.
For a more complete list:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_open-air_and_living_history_museums_in_the_United_States
And of course, a visit to the Amish COuntry in southeast Pennsylvania is always a tasty treat reminder of pre-electricity, pre-internal combustion engine living in a traditonal manner.
However, the majority of American persons are too damn lazy to do much more than surf the internet or use a remote to watch a lot of TeeVee. Their fate will pretty much be sealed with any collapse.
Yet I believe that a goodly portion of Rural America still retains the ancient knowledge of farming and animal husbandry in accordance with geography and meteorological constraints and can get along fine. Things just take much longer without the conveniences including the farrier who has to go about the business of getting horses shod one hoof at a time.
A couple of worthy volumes for anyone’s library ( who cares to know about the old ways) should include “The Foxfire Books” and “Henley’s Formulas.” One doesn’t need the latest Kindle for these treasures just some candlelight.
For those trapped in a city in any case – bon chance.
John,
Remember that population will *decrease* in the same exponential manner that it *increased*, simply by means of people recognizing that the numbers can’t be supplied with “the basics”. It’s already happening; those that don’t heed natural laws will be destroyed by same. I predict the population numbers will look dramatically different in only FIFTEEN years as wars and resource reduction educate the ignorant beyond their capacity to be distracted.
The death – birth ratio is turning already.
As Jim has often ruminated- Job #1 for Fortress North America quite simply requires rebuild of comprehensive railway matrix seen circa WWII and prior. More train tracks, worst nightmare of NIMBYS, having direct link for the National web of Post Offices envisioned in Benjamin Franklin’s inclusion of “Post Roads” in Article I Section 8.
The Constitutional Article 1 Post Roads mandate was refined by the July 1838 Act Of Congress defining ALL RAILROADS as “Post Roads”. RR in the National Lexicon for guarantee of US existential connectivity, before Drake’s oil well, Darwin’s rabbit trail, and The Federal Reserve plan for perpetuating the 1%…..
Railroads in US North America (think NAFTA) as a strategic, existential necessity for the Union Of States were undeniably requisite and made so for all time by Abraham Lincoln. We are of late reminded to STOP AND ASSESS the loss of local raill link by none other than JHK, on occasion… Look up “Peter Pry”and see his warnings on Solar Flare explosion and manmade Magnetic pulse derived from Troposphere nuclear detonation over North America.
Chatter on this and other “Prep” sites is 99% bereft of any strategic level thinking beyond gangplank syndrome, walled communes and genocidal population adjustments… Our so-called “New World” has resources even after much scatterbrain exploitation adequate for population at hand, plus reasonable growth. JHK gets off on his book material by barely mentioning rail, then largely ignoring it in the prose, of course setting up the “Emergency scenario by default.
James Howard Kunstler, would you please deign to tell us poor serfs about life in North America with comprehensive, 1918 railway footprint operable? Hard wire electricity and telephones etc… Maybe read up on William Forschen;s ONE SECOND AFTER as incentive to get going on the railroad job!
Seems to me we had our flirtation with rebuilding the RRs in 2008-2009 under Obama, when literally everything in the infrastructure kit was on the table. Such projects would have provided much needed employment and spending infusions into the economy that we’d still be enjoying today. One wonders how, if it didn’t happen then, that it will ever happen now. In fact, RRs have been and are still being ruthlessly conglomerated and subjected to the “efficiency” mechanisms of the capitalist investor class, so perhaps the only true mechanism for reform would be by a truly beneficent and farsighted government, which would put the public good before personal profits (how quaint!). Too bad we haven’t had one of those since the days of Ronald Reagan.
Remember when the Great 0 almost convulsed with laughter when reminded of his famous “shovel ready jobs” program promise? What a piece of shit work.
I remember those halcyon days. I once say a demonstration of women in wearing Green Construction Helmets. The precious fools, Now, older, they’re “for Science” and against the 2nd Amendment. What next?
Well they did need those shovels in the end didn’t they, though it was not dirt that they were shoveling was it?
Yep. Ten years later and still waiting on the ephemeral “change we can believe in.”
It isn’t energy shortages that will do us in in the short term, there is still energy to be found and efficiencies to capture.
It is living above our means, along with not wanting children. What is going on in Nicaragua at this moment will come here in the not-very-distant future when our grossly underfunded pension systems collapse and those not yet old have to pay in a lot more while those already retired get a lot less than they expected.
The ZPG folks won their argument – population is aging worldwide (except in a very few countries), fertility is collapsing, and economies are starting to collapse along with it. No one has yet been able to demonstrate how to create a growing economy with an aging and declining population.
Weather extremes caused by changing climate, whether caused by man or not, are causing conflict and creating waves of refugees that are becoming increasingly undesirable to aging developed nations.
The coming wars over water, energy, and income inequity will dwarf energy problems.
You’re probably right. And what’s at the root of all those things? Overpopulation, aka overshoot.
The ZPG folks won their argument – population is aging worldwide (except in a very few countries), fertility is collapsing, and economies are starting to collapse along with it. –rhys12
But those other countries — in sub-Saharan Africa & the Middle East — will trump ZPG. Replacing the old populations of Europe & North America will mean the death of Europe & North America as we know them. This process will not be kind to White European stock.
The first step is to stop bringing in non-White parasites to feed off of us and have ten kids on our dime. That isn’t the answer. Zero immigration is the first step and part of the answer. After that, the changes get even more difficult.
The aim of the Globalists is to create a deracinated workforce, with no allegiance to anything beyond their own persons and the corporation. Then they can grind the great undifferentiated mass into any monstrous form they choose, using their perfected weapons of mass propaganda & disinformation. This will set the stage for the End Times that was foretold in Revelations.
rhys,
…And the population will DWINDLE, rather than a forced annihilation. When resources won’t support numbers, people stop with the making of numbers; the biological imperative will dictate terms.
You mean this fall when cuts to Social Security and Medicare are announced?
Another great essay, Jim.
But this:
…as Winter finally coils into Spring.
Priceless.
Indeed we must worship, “the force which through the green fuse drives the flower” (Dylan Thomas) – or He who wields it. Even an old man can feel young on days like this – and fall in love a dozen times before lunch.
Winter coils into the ‘harrows of spring’. Well, not quite yet. We are not growing yet.
Canadians finally being brought to Justice.
From Fox:
Peruvian authorities say a Canadian who traveled to Peru to study hallucinogenic medicine was killed by a mob in the Amazon rain forest after people blamed him for the slaying of an elderly shaman.
Peru’s attorney general’s office said Sunday that Sebastian Woodroffe was dragged by the neck shortly after the killing of Olivia Arevalo, an octogenarian plant healer from the Shipibo-Konibo tribe of northeastern Peru.
…
Arevalo and Woodroffe were both killed Thursday in the indigenous community of Victoria Gracia. But police did not begin to investigate until a cellphone video appeared in local media showing a man purported to be Woodroffe begging for mercy while being dragged between thatch-roofed homes.
Janos: What if he didn’t do it? The Devil you say! He’s not only Canadian but White and had it coming anyway, right? Vigilante Justice is only wrong when Whites do it to non-Whites. Did you know that one out of four people lynched in the Old South were White? But since Whites don’t matter – and it would ruin the narrative about those who Do matter – that part is left out.
No amount of howling about the (in) efficiencies of automobiles and the subsequent destruction of our culture due to their infrastructure and energy requirements will address the real issue facing our chances of our society remaining civil and comfortable for another century.
If you want to get depressed about the future I could point you to any number auto manufacturing facilities and point out that the reason they exist is the demand and consumption of their products.
And regardless of how any local/national population comports itself in the next 20 or 30 years – the stark reality is there will be another billion little bozos to house, feed and cloth.
I’m assuming the rich have other plans for sustaining their fiefdoms. Because there doesn’t seem to be much put out in the public square for discussion – let alone action.
We’re locked in a futile and deadly embrace these days. Industrial capitalism requires exponential growth and exponential growth requires exponentially more people and exponentially more people requires exponentially more and efficient industrialism for their survival – natural world be damned. The latest sign that this whole process is failing is the pivot to financialism to replace industrialism in the so-called “developed” countries, indicating that further growth is wisely beginning to be judged unprofitable, if not impossible. But you’re right. Unless the uber-wealthy plan on killing us all (which they well might be), this is going to end badly for all involved.
How about the situation in Venezuela, socialist paradise and lefty utopia?
No food, no toilet paper, no medical supplies, no money, no jobs, unprecented violence, a collapsed oil industry, the whole project didn’t turn out like Michael Moore or Bill Ayers thought it would.
I’ve seen Moore interviewed and nobody ever asks him about it, which doesn’t surprise me.
brh
“Unless the uber-wealthy plan on killing us all (which they well might be)”
Easily done, too, Scratch. You just inoculate the chosen ones and let rip your infectious disease of choice on the others. You can even pretend it was just the luck of the draw – or you can use the inoculations as bribery to make people compliant and have a ‘purge’ every few years. How cheery am I this morning? 🙂
Or you simply poison them with poison food poison water poison air poison radiation poison thoughts and poison medications. They will die en mass from cancer heart disease diabetes neurological brain disease,etc. Instead of politically expensive and destructive wars, very lucrative and profitable industries thrive on this culling of the stupid and ignorant.
Alba and Mofo,
Your scenarios would best involve some headless personage stroking a white cat in his lap.
Just take the electrical grid down…easily done and quickly effective…just make it happen sooner than later. Estimated 90% mortality within a year.
elysianfield
I’d go for the least inhumane method. I’ll take a quick dose of Spanish flu (but not smallpox or plague) over 12 long, drawn-out months of no clean water or sanitation.
But hopefully it’s not for quite yet… It’s a nice evening here – hopefully we have a few left 🙂 .
And don’t forget that exponential (predatory) capitalism is rooted in a fiat currency and that poverty are intentional byproducts of this type of economics. Of course, it is all a fraud. It has been since Nixon and Connally took us off the gold standard in 1973. (Abrogated Bretton Woods and we no longer paid our debts in gold.)
What the heck, Jim? Nothing about Beyonce headlining Coachela? Jeez, I wished you’d focus on the important stuff.
Did Prince Vladimir Fuck Up?
“If Prince Vladimir had decided in 988 in the Chersonese1 in Crimea already! to convert to Roman Catholicism rather than to Orthodoxy, the whole history of Europe would have been changed, as no one, either in the West or in the East, would have questioned that Russia was part of Europe.”
CREATING RUSSOPHOBIA: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria
Guy Mettan
Oh, for heaven’s sake, in 988 the division between the churches had not yet occurred.
Pope Leo III committed a treason against the Emperor of Constantinople in 800 already, by crowning Charlemagne Holy Roman Emperor and “Augustus of the Romans”.
The disciples of Ireland’s St. Patrick played an outstanding role in the Christianization of Rus, baptizing the Vikings of Denmark and Norway, the cousins of Prince Vladimir Krasno Solnyshko.
And it’s not about Tolkien, and not about the book “The Lord of the Rings”, but about the movie “The Lord of the Rings.” And it’s not about racism, although it’s also about it.
Tolkien’s book was written with very Christian intentions, especially if you read not only the “Lord of the Rings” but also the “The Silmarillion”, and how much Catholicism can be considered a Christianity in a country like England, which wrote on its banner the fight against the continental Satanism of the Pope already at the end of the war of the Red and White Roses, which in fact made England the first national state under this banner.
In this context, the different biology of sentient beings of the Tolkien’s world in the book is very appropriate and quite compatible with Christianity in the spirit of Celtic Orthodoxy and Celtic culture in general (which somehow Catholics regard as their own).
Yes, the time and place of writing this book play a decisive role in its interpretation: Tolkien wrote this book during World War II, when England of St. George and Holy Russia of Vladimir Krasno-Solnyshko were allies.
Tolkien was a devout Catholic. Just more of your lies as you did your best to sow discord between the East and West when the need is for White Christian unity.
A very Black project indeed.
Don’t you, Janos, recognize your fellow Nazis in Tolkien’s Trolls and Orkes?
Roman Catholicism from the start was an anti-Christian project to split Christianity.
Said the Jew.
“Hunker down in a safe place” — good advice Jim. That’s what I plan on doing.
The subject of oil is coming to the fore again as it rises above $70 per barrel.
Speaking of lawyers … last Sunday my neighbor, a lawyer, hooked up a rented trailer to his big Mercedes SUV and drove it to the landfill to pick up soil the town leaves out for us, wearing a pink sweater. I said to him “Dude, lose that sweater, and get yerself a pickup truck. You can afford it.”
We hire temps sometime where I work, mostly black people from the city. Here’s the latest scam being played on them; it has to do with cars. None of them have any credit, credit cards, or much money for that matter. But they need a car. So they go to these local auto dealers, who encourage them to bring in as much money as they can for a down payment on a newer used car. Don’t have much? Well, borrow as much as you can from relatives, friends anybody. Also, sell your stuff, anything to raise the down payment.Then they sign a contract agreeing to make exhorbitant WEEKLY payments at an astronomical interest rate to the extent that if played out to the end the car would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars; Of course these people can make only 2 or 3 payments. Miss a payment by even one day the dealer sends out his repo goons to get the car. So the dealer has all the down payment $$, money from the payments that were made, and his car back.
that’s just one way poor people are being screwed in this hardass world in 2018.
brh
Ahh, screw thy neighbor. Isn’t that what Jebus said?
It’s a sad tale you tell, but it’s predicated on economic ignorance, fostered in a festering ditch of nihilistic anti-education. (That’s the way some like it. Ouch and Behold.)
What a hateful thing to say about Jesus.
Huh. For a guy that specializes in division, distortion, defamation and desecration, vladdie sure has a sore spot (probably in the scrotal area) about this Jesus fella. Death is a mystery, and livin’s stranger ev’ry day.
As Christ said, you complain of the speck in my eye while ignoring the lot in your own.
Log not Lot. Get it right, Ozzy.
BRH,
I think it’s also been written: “Choose not to live amongst those who would shun the practice of addition, nor any kind of mathematics thereby derived, for their wealth shall be decreased and destroyed by the wicked and deceitful. So saith the Oracle of Goldman & yea, verily of Sachs, who sitteth at the left hand, of which the right knoweth not (behind closed doors, natch).”
Oz i think its lower level grifters and predators pulling these kind of scams down here, not grifters on the Goldman Sachs level. Similar to those who run Rent-to-own stores or who give out payday loans.
these type of folks are not known for their fair play and humanitarianism.
It cost a lot of money to be poor in the USA in 2018.
brh
Certainly. But someone had to write the playbook and make it all legal-like. It’s a top down thang! 😉
“America has become Alzheimer Nation. Nothing is remembered for more than a few minutes. The news media, which used to function as a sort of collective brain, is a memory hole that events are shoved down and extinguished in.”
I read the book “Propaganda” below a few months before 9-11, and I recall thinking that 9-11 was an act of “Agitation Propaganda”. One characteristic of a propagandized population is the “Memory Hole” phenomenon.
Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes (1965/1973) (French: Propagandes; original French edition: 1962) is a book on the subject of propaganda by French philosopher, theologian, legal scholar, and sociologist Jacques Ellul.
Senility = aluminum = chemtrails, huh?
Walter B posted a link to Warren Pollock. I watched it. An interesting thesis.
Warren sees pre-collapse as being more dangerous than actual collapse may be. Warren claims we are going into a ‘great narrowing‘ where the death throws of empire ruins the average Joe. (my words). Warren sees rising prices bankrupting the average American before shelves go bare. I think that is what he is trying to say. Prep for a great fleecing before collapse as business as usual passes an impossible price burden onto consumers while it still can.
thedailycoin.org/2018/04/18/usa-kleptocracy-is-like-russia-warren-pollock/
A similar message to today’s.
The very wealthy will be a lot less wealthy while everybody else is in a life-and-death struggle to remain fed, housed, and warm. And, of course, that only increases the chance that some violent social revolution will take away even that remaining residue of wealth, and destroy the people who held it.
Tying it together, before the wealthy get less wealthy everybody else gets stripped of everything as the existing momentum eats individuals.
Not at all unlike what the USSR went through in the 90’s. Let’s just hope another rapacious empire doesn’t come in and do to us what we did to them. I think we’ll find the Russians will be mostly benevolent, but I’m not so sure about the Chinese. Of course China will have more than enough things to worry about themselves, as they’re trying to beat us at our own game.
Well, it appears down at Yale ‘safe space’ is at a premium.
Last night armed robbers got inside Dwight Hall and robbed several cupcakes, snowflakes, SJWs and pajama boys at gun point.
Long surrounded by the ghetto, Yale is now part of the ghetto. Students at Yale, if you can believe their frequently issued ‘Manifestos’ are pretty much down with the whole agenda.
there was not any description given for the gunmen, which tells you all you need to know.
Phew, talk about being slapped in the face by reality! What a wake up call! This might be a good opportunity however to advocate for more gun control and complain about the white male patriarchy, which forces esteemed ‘people of color’ and ‘marginalized groups’ to do bad things.
brh
Political Correctness is a struggle to the death against Reality because Reality is hurtful to certain groups of people.
Well said, Pucker …
… because reality itself is racist, and the truth has become unsayable.
brh
“Russian Orthodoxy really pisses me off…..”. Napoleon III
BackRowHeckler and Pucker
WHAT IS GOD THAT WE ARE MINDFUL OF HIM?
God is electricity, as is EVERYTHING in the universe. God is EVERYTHING. Infinite power with infinite wisdom and intelligence in infinite time.
That’s actually pretty good! See now, we don’t disagree on everything.
Mofo,
All powerful, yet always broke. Your church wants you to give until it hurts….
The Elegant Simplicity of the Electric Universe
— youtu.be/mINsiT70OHE
He worships electricity? Everything is electricity – or is this just a metaphor?
Let’s look at it thisaway — If there were no [earthly] ‘lectricity, vladdie wouldn’t have a “job”.
Tolkien was a devout Catholic == Janos
Bubonic Tolkienization
We should talk about this disease in more detail. Bubonic Tolkienization (BT) is in fact a strain of racism, transformed for consumption of lazy contemporary TV-viewers.
Classical racists with their Wagner-Kipling manners sincerely adored themselves. They extol the life feat of their expansive tribesman, raising him, as a heroic and godlike creature, over other humanoids of the globe.
Man-conqueror was for them a true superman. The quiet aborigines of the world who lived by hunting and gathering were regarded as the fodder for civilization.
But after the two world wars, everything changed, and the programmatic work of the new racism became the well-known trilogy of J. R. R. Tolkien “The Lord of the Rings”.
Few researchers drew attention to the deeply anti-human nature of this book, whose influence on civilization can not be overemphasized. Unlike the traditional moral picture of the world, which regards good and evil as a matter of personal freedom for every human being – the “Lord of the Rings” has made virtue and villainy racial characteristics.
Heroes of the epic fight with a shield and a sword, not just against enemies – they fight against non-humans.
In the old European culture there was an understanding that the enemies are also humans. Therefore Homer mourns both Patroclus and Hector, and Russian Ilya Muromets fights with a foreign hero, not suspecting that this is his own son. And only the twentieth century has learned to portray the enemy as a greenish, smelly, scaly creature, worthy only of genocide.
What is the main difference between Bubonic Tolkienization and ordinary racism?
It does not require that the infected be Supermen. It contraposes not the Supermen against some pathetic Untermensch, but the ordinary Hobbits of this world in business suits, with jobs, sins, prejudices and excellent appetites against the hordes of incorrigible goblins.
Bubonic Tolkienization inspires “little people”: whatever they do, they are good because the rest are not people at all.
Whatever the writer Tolkien was guided by, the seeds of his ideas have risen in horrendous numbers. Therefore, in the 2000s, the feature film “Troy”, that follows the Homer’s humanism, fails at the box office, and the misanthropic “300”, depicting whole historical Persian nation as zombie-tainted evil is becoming a hit.
BT in every possible way inspires modern Europeans that they are little hobbits who are protected from atrocities of the non-humans only by wise and powerful patrons armed with air carriers and cruise missiles.
Enemies do not drink tea, do not go to the movies and do not eat ice cream: they sit in ambush, they drink alcohol and from time to time howl at the moon, waiting for blood.
Bubonic Tolkienizaiton? You are inane and insane. The making of Neologisms is just ONE of the signs….
The Barbarians at the Gate
The tribes of the Barbarians, who became the end of the Roman Empire, pillaged and destroyed Rome, such as the Vandals, Ostrogoths, Visigoths, Franks, Burgundians, etc., eventually became the beginning of the formation of the Europe that we know today.
During the Middle Ages, following the fall of Rome, in a huge melting pot called Western Europe, modern “Europeans” were born.
August 24, 410 AD. Rome fell.
Rome fell for the first time in eight centuries. The Visigoths broke into the city through the Salaris Gate, the plundering of the city went on for two days, and the already exhausted city was raised to the ground. There were no food in the city, so the Visigoths were in a hurry, but, nevertheless, they managed to take out of the city untold wealth, accumulated over centuries of serene life of the capital of the world and leave behind a sea of blood and death. The leader and the first King of the Visigoths, Alaric, led the city’s capture.
In 455 the city was attacked by Vandals under the leadership of King Genseric, as the eyewitnesses testify, “for the next fourteen days in the course of unimpeded looting and blood-letting, Rome was deprived of all its wealth …” Vandals even took off the roof from the Temple of Jupiter, which was made of the best copper and covered with a thick layer of gold. They exported everything, even the statues from the temples and from the squares of Rome.
In 472 Rome was captured by Ricimer, the former supreme commander of the Western Roman Empire, who gathered a large army of barbarians, mostly representatives of the Germanic tribes. According to historians, they spared only two districts of Rome – the Vatican and Janiculum, but the city itself after the capture was completely given for plunder to the German mercenaries.
December 17, 546 and January 16, 550, the Ostrogoths, led by Totila, twice captured Rome, completing the previous invasions.
The raids and looting of the remnants of the Western Roman Empire became for some time the main source of enrichment for the tribes of the barbarians who at that time occupied Gaul, a region geographically coincided in our time with northern Italy, France and Switzerland. Attracted by the luxury and wealth of the old Rome, the barbarians destroyed both Roman laws and Roman palaces. The center of culture and knowledge that once Rome was, disappeared, and those who retained the remnants of culture, ancient knowledge and traditions fled, fleeing barbarism to Constantinople, the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire (Byzantine).
The Light of Knowledge went out in Western Europe for the next fifteen hundred years
What died with Rome? Two ideals that were not recovered for fifteen hundred years. The first, Democracy, the concept that the governed rule the government and not vice versa. Rome started the downslide when Julius Caesar created the Empire to create order. Europe bled for centuries and eventually moved to the New World to re-establish Democracy. We continue the battle today. The second,mercantilism leading to Capitalism. Competition breeds ambition, a requirement for growth. Socialism is a residue of the Dark Ages where the elite ran everything and the 99% provide cheap or slave labor to the elite. The Renaissance brought forth the middle class with capitalism as it mainstay. It took centuries and buckets of blood to change the face of Europe to these two ideals.
In case you haven’t noticed, the changes we seem to be driving towards are driving us back towards the feudalism of the Middle Ages. Globalism, socialism both destroy the advances of a healthy middle, mercantile class. If the elite continue their advance, “Rome” will die a second time. Vote against the Deep State!
The first, Democracy, the concept that the governed rule the government and not vice versa. Rome started the downslide when Julius Caesar created the Empire to create order.
Here were the main controversy lies between the Western and Eastern mentality.
Gaius Julius Caesar by granting Roman citizenship to Gallo-Romans of Languedoc converted the somewhat Fascist Roman Republic into the Roman Empire, which later became the Christian Roman Empire, and the Orthodox Church teaches that the appearance of the Roman Empire was one of the providential preparations to the Incarnation of the mission of Christ.
And the Western style Democracy is just a way of peaceful coexistence of pirates on the ship, (or pirate flotilla) preparing to loot the Aborigines.
If you don’t know and understand your enemy, why he exists, what chance do you have against him?
All the scripted fake dialectics we are made to go through are so staged to advance a purpose. That purpose is the counter-reformation and counter-enlightenment. Only the Vatican and its army of spies and dark “Sun Tzu” warriors, the Jesuits, have the resources the motive and ambition for this.
“Vandals even took off the roof from the Temple of Jupiter, which was made of the best copper and covered with a thick layer of gold.” — Finca…
It’s not likely that this temple was covered with a thick layer of gold, but a very thin layer of gold over a thicker layer of copper. The supreme malleability of gold — one of its many useful properties — has been known since ancient times. It can be beaten into leaves so thin that it takes 290,000 of them to make a thickness of one inch. This property may have led to its earliest use — in statecraft on the plains of ancient Sumeria to impress visitors to the oldest city-states of the Tigris-Euphrates river delta by covering their temples with gold leaf, the implicit message being, ‘Look how rich & powerful we are, don’t mess with us!’
Civilization dies not need more jobs, industry, for the people.
Civilization, humanity, and the earth need LESS people.
It’s a people problem, yet everyone prefers to pretend it isn’t.
It makes them uncomfortable.
Your right 100th. But getting from 7B+ down to .5M or so ain’t gonna be no easy feat. Talk about your extreme weight loss diet! We’re locked into the paradigm of industrialism, whose mantra is “more, more, more.” In that sense, current obesity rates (among many other things) are a symptom of the deadly disease that’s killing us all.
Yes, euthanasia is uncomfortable. We have a choice, war, famine or pestilence to knock down the population to any degree. If our resource shortage problem presents itself, stand by for heavy rolls.
Agreed. Like all invasive species we’re running out of viable habitat and depleting and ruining the habitat we have.
What does the reality consist of, asks our esteemed host.
I read in a recent issue of a popular science magazine about the spread of disease in the formerly prosperous USA that there’s been a 37% increase in the number of households with income of less than $15,000 per year.
Now, the Great and the Wise, living in the liberal, coastal bastions of the Great and the Wise, will insist that the issue at hand is one of “inequality”. They’ll tell us that the problem is one of perception or feeling, that people in fly-over country merely “feel” left behind, which maybe the Great and the Wise think can be soothed with a hug and a “now, there, there”.
The issue was never “inequality”, nor a “feeling”. These are dodges obscuring the real problem. The real issue is the immiserization of large numbers of American families.
If you & yours can’t make a living wage for even a bare subsistence-level existence because there’s a family of 3rd world Guatemalan peasants squatting in the ramshackle dwelling to the right of you and a family of 3rd world Haitian peasants squatting in the burnt-out shell to the left of you, and half of them are on government assistance and work for cash on the side, taking jobs in the underground economy that your children & grandchildren have to compete for — including the illegal drug economy — then of course there will be immiseration. What other outcome was possible? Who was thinking otherwise? Oh, that’s right. The same crowd who insisted that it would be a wonderful idea to dismantle the factories and move the jobs to China because, you know, “knowledge economy”.
What horseshit!
Civilization, humanity, and the earth need LESS people.
Left to their own faculties, the Western Barbarians will gladly cut each other throats, after finishing off the Papuans.
Thanks God for the Katechon.
Every revolution ends wilth the moderates cutting the throats of the revolutionaries. In the US it was the institution of the US Constitution.
What revolutionaries???!!
You guys keep talking of overpopulation!!, for Christ sake – that’s the new invitation for genocide.
Logical fallacy.
It’s an invitation to planned parenthood.
Attrition
Sustainability
Whether it’s an invitation or not, the problem remains. It’s the root problem of all other problems.
You lie, Old Harry. Mankind’s succumbing to your blandishments is the root problem.
That too.
Substitute radical or extremist for revolutionary. The ones that caused the revolution in the first place.
We’ve seen you “sustainability” in a thousand-year history of anti-Russian genocidal Crusades.
Jesus gave us a message of love and mercy. Mankind had managed to distort everything that he preached, the irony is that we have created more wars in our interpretation of his teachings. Power and ethnocentrism are the original sins. Any solution for the future will have to moderate these human characteristics. Yeah, right!
I would imagine genocide, the reduction of population is a common subject of think tanks all around the world. How to sell it to the public? Maybe global warming?
I will take a veeeeery deep breath before answering your question, John.
For now, we are finished, I have no more use for you.
Why are you panicking so much?
Did the Soviet loot ran out and it is a high time for a new Crusade?
Pounding sand down a rat hole seems to be plan A, B and C. Not just affordable electric cars but affordable electric cars which drive themselves is the thought stopper soup du jour. Exaggerating the promise and magic of the 100 different ways in which we have learned to burn and cook hydrocarbons, a process we call technology, is the irritating squeak to keep madness in power to the bitter end. Money will not be denied.
Would Jesus be on facebook?
What’s you problem with self-driving cars? We definitely need a lot less cars on the road, which most of the time sitting in the parking lots anyway, doing absolutely nothing, just bidding their time to create a nightmare of the rush-hour.
Applications like Uber + automation of cars seems a reasonable way to go, and for those of you who still begs for American Freedom of the Highway – make those individual cars to start at $200,000 and $50 a gallon.
K Dog
Money will not be denied. Yep, all we have to do is find a sellable alternative.
Yes because he is an egomaniacal know-it-all with daddy issues and a multi-layered marketing scheme dependent on foolish goyem willing to buy $alvation
I suppose any guy who has effigies of himself on car dashboards would be on Facebook if he could type. That is pretty shameless. But he would have second thoughts!
He’s already done Broadway, K-Dog.
I had this album when I was a student. Have it again on my iPod, although it never came out on CD.
I have the one this is on too: Love old Tom…
Forest Lawn – more ways to capitalise on what my mother used to call the ‘old old story’. Capitalising from the wealthy in this case. For the poor and gullible, of course, there’s the tactic in Mark Knopfler’s song, which we mentioned a number of threads back
youtube.com/watch?v=K5ReTDg6m0o
The fact that so many people on YouTube totally got the meaning of the lyrics arse about face, as we say here, is an irony you couldn’t make up.
There are too many people.
Most developed nations have quite naturally progressed to a declining replacement population.
Japan has embraced it.
Rather than courting immigrants, they are developing robotics.
Hand in hand less people for less jobs.
But capitalism?
Endless growth?
Even more money to be vacuumed up by the 1% money commodity hoarders?
Robotic labor means no wages, working conditions, benefits ?
They’ll sign up
That’s the trouble with industrial capitalism – it really needs less and less workers, soon no workers at all.
On the other hand, the financial capitalism seems to be able to create unlimited number of jobs, no matter how useless and idiotic they appear to be.
We do need to work on “useless and idiotic” part, though.
That’s why Civil servitude is on the rise…
You are right, this house of cards just makes it up as they go. Last I heard, finance is up to 47% of the economy.
Yes, exactly. The choice is between Capitalism and Nationalism. Late stage Capitalism is the enemy of Nationalism – but fits right in with Communism. That is to say Communism as it actually is, not the bullshit theory.
I was recently reminded by a visit to a battlefield from the war of 1812 that what really is the glue that keeps a ethnically diverse American population together, beyond business associations, is war. The existential threat of external enemies, and increasingly, internal enemies, really binds people together. Trouble being of course, too many internal threats means your country is in peril of fracturing. So it will be interesting to see going forward how much more reliance on identity politics the two majors might succumb too.
The existential threat of external enemies, and increasingly, internal enemies, really binds people together.
So does the anticipation of the rich loot, he he.
“It’s not yet clear why a man in a rented van decided to run over a bunch of people on Yonge Street in Toronto yesterday… What’s quite clear is that it was a deliberate act… Now contemplate this: It’s far easier to get a van, a pickup truck or a car than a gun.
“They’re also far more efficient in killing than a firearm… Worse, they offer a fair bit of “armor” toward interdicting those trying to stop you…
“Unlike Waffle House where one dude decided “no, you’re not killing me for free”, stopping someone with a vehicle is an entirely different thing. If you’re one of the targeted by definition you won’t have a car in your back pocket to ram the attacker with! Yet another vehicle of reasonably-comparable size and mass, or a gun, are pretty much your only options for halting such an attacker.
“The point, of course, is that whatever someone chooses to use as a weapon isn’t the problem, and trying to ban any sort of item used as a weapon is worse than pointless because there are many other items to choose from. All you do by banning guns is prevent them from being used by normal and sane citizens in defense when a nut job decides to go on a rampage…
“Those pressing such “common sense” positions such as restrictions on firearms must be ignored and shunned… In short let them live in their own little Hell, which is what it will immediately become just as it did in Nazi Germany or Rawanda…
Forgive me for voicing my opinion, but you really do not need to ban vans, guns or knifes.
What you need to do is to ban idiots in the government and traitors in the law-enforcement who creates – or even facilitates for some corrupt reasons – the conditions for terrorists to operate.
I think terrorists have lost their respect for human life including their own. The cause ???
Ego.
Brainwashing and special drugs.
Those just complement the original psychological condition.
They won the opening battle in “The War on Terror.” Which is another idiotic phrase for failed policy, like the “war on Drugs.” How do you win a war against a tactic?
They used up 12-15 men to kill over three thousand and used our technology to do it, fairly efficient. Compare that to the US becoming a torture, and surveillance State, overthrowing all kinds of Constitutional Law in the process, which continues without end because the “war” continues without end.
“The cause.” Try payback for arming their enemies with the most efficient killing machines, including WMD. Being a party to disruptive proxy wars that have been going on for decades, bringing death, destruction, and despair to the populace. It’s a tactic against an overwhelming force. Some call it “blowback.”
Mission accomplished? What an absurd embarrassment this country has become.
Blowback. Correct.
Blowback: The Costs and Consequences of American Empire (American Empire Project) by Chalmers Johnson
The term “blowback,” invented by the CIA, refers to the unintended results of American actions abroad. In this incisive and controversial book, Chalmers Johnson lays out in vivid detail the dangers faced by our overextended empire, which insists on projecting its military power to every corner of the earth and using American capital and markets to force global economic integration on its own terms. From a case of rape by U.S. servicemen in Okinawa to our role in Asia’s financial crisis, from our early support for Saddam Hussein to our conduct in the Balkans, Johnson reveals the ways in which our misguided policies are planting the seeds of future disaster.
In a new edition that addresses recent international events from September 11 to the war in Iraq, this now classic book remains as prescient and powerful as ever.
Janet, well done! You know, the best weapon we can use against Those That Rule Over Us is the spread of knowledge. The best knowledge that we can spread is that we, the little people, will no longer bicker and fight amongst each other, but concentrate on the real problem – the bad guys at the TOP! Divide and conquer can only be countered successfully by Unite and Fight!
“What you need to do is to ban idiots in the government and traitors in the law-enforcement who creates – or even facilitates for some corrupt reasons – the conditions for terrorists to operate.
Kameraden Finc,
Done and Done. …Laws and testing exists to ban Idiots, Traitors and conspirators…how is that working out? In the USA? In Russia?
I think terrorists have lost their respect for human life including their own. The cause ??? –John AZ
Because they have something they believe in and are willing to give their lives for. Like 47,000 American military did in Vietnam. Does that mean the US military who sacrificed their lives had “lost their respect for human life including their own”? Remember, they did kill more than a million of people in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia through massive bombing campaigns dropping more ordinance than all of WWII, so I agree the American military had lost their respect for human life. Of course, you might never have referred to American soldiers as terrorists.
Vietnam Deaths
Allied military deaths … 47,000
NVA/VC military deaths … 444,000
Civilian deaths (North and South Vietnam) … 627,000
Total deaths 1,118,000
It cost a lot of money to be poor in the USA in 2018. == brh
Aren’t there a usury law in the state where you live?
Connecticut’s usury statute sets a 12% interest rate maximum on any loans that are not exempted from the limit by law. … Before the 1981 change, state law limited nonexempt lenders’ loans made to for-profit corporations to 12% on loans up to $10,000 and 18% on loans over $10,000.
cga.ct.gov/PS98/rpt%5Colr%5Chtm/98-R-0850.htm
If the law is violated by the lender, the loan is considered null and void and the car stays with the borrower.
Which is a great thing, in Russia, unfortunately, there aint no usury laws.
First lady Melania Trump prepares to host state dinner
First lady Melania Trump prepares to host state dinner
I hope that means that acute danger is over and President’s family could safely return to the White House.
I can’t wait to see what the first ladies will wear tonight! My guess is that Brigitte and Melania will both be wearing death-defying high heels. How does Brigitte do that at age 65? My maximum high heel tolerance is 3 inches and I’m younger than her.
Jen in San Jose
(Who in her prime 20’s wore 4.5 inch heels.)
Hot! We want pictures — YOU in 20’s, in 4.5’s!
The number of posts on this thread would soar above 1,000 for the week!I
The CFN site might crash tonight!
-Sticks
Hey Jen, seeing as how Mrs. Macron is about 80 years old, most likely she’ll be wearing those geriatric sneakers the kind without laces that use velcro.
brh
Bernie goes full FDR, announce proposal promising jobs to all Americans – some sort of Works Progress Administration?
thehill.com/homenews/senate/384554-sanders-to-announce-proposal-to-guarantee-jobs-to-all-americans
Could I get one doing telecommuting from my Island?
Petrogradsky Island?
CaribeGradsky.
A news program reminded us that Bernie also stated last year that the goodness of his socialistic aims is demonstrated by Venezuela. Yeah! The insanity of the Progressives is showing. I also heard that he wanted a 10% federal sales tax to fund the $15 wage for everyone. When nobody can afford to pay for more than the essentials, what sales tax? The elites spend very little of their money percentage wise.
Men respond to images of Gay men being affectionate in the same way they do to images of rotting food and maggots. “Prejudice” and political affiliation has nothing to do with it. ALL. ALL are PUN-IS-SHED by such public displays. JS
Participants watched a series of slideshows: male couples kissing, male couples holding hands, mixed-sex couples kissing, mixed-sex couples holding hands, boring images (e.g., paper clips) and disgusting images (maggots),” Blair explained. “In between slide shows, we asked participants questions about their responses to the photos (not yet published) and we also collected saliva samples in order to assess salivary alpha-amylase in response to each slide show (the current paper).”
Measuring levels of salivary alpha-amylase, a digestive enzyme that is associated with stress and is especially responsive to disgust, allowed the researchers to examine the men’s physiological reaction to the photos. The study was based on results from 120 heterosexual men (aged 18 to 45).
“In comparing the salivary alpha-amylase responses of participants to the various slideshows, we found that participants had higher salivary alpha-amylase responses to the images of two men kissing and the disgusting images. In both cases, these responses were significantly different than the responses they had to the neutral stimuli.”
However, Blair warned it was difficult to interpret the finding at this stage.
“It is difficult to specifically state what this means. It could mean that participants found the images of male same-sex couples kissing to be equally disgusting as the disgusting images. It could mean that they had an anxiety response to the male couples kissing and a disgust response to the disgusting images, but that physiologically, we could not tell the difference between these two emotions.”
Previous research has found a strong link between sexual prejudice and the emotion of disgust. For instance, a 2008 study found that individuals who are more easily disgusted are also more likely to make unfavorable moral judgments about gay people.
But it was clear that the physiological reactions in the present study could not be explained by the participants’ sexual prejudices alone.
“What is most important to note is that the responses did not differ as a function of self-reported levels of prejudice or self-reported levels of aggression towards gay men,” Blair explained. “In other words, it was not our highly prejudiced individuals who were experiencing a heightened physiological response to the images of same-sex couples kissing, it was everyone in the sample, even those with very low levels of prejudice.”
psypost.org/2017/06/straight-mens-physiological-stress-response-seeing-two-men-kissing-seeing-maggot…
What about the old finding that the most prejudiced men get aroused by gay stuff? It would seem offhand to be at odds with these findings, perhaps. Or perhaps not – would have to know more or question the researchers.
” Or perhaps not – would have to know more or question the researchers.
Janos,
The reason there has not been as much research into this topic is the lab work…a real pain in the ass….
Well, ladies and germs…
What has long been a rumor is now becoming a reality…Harriet Tubman will grace the front of the twenty dollar bill, with Andrew Jackson moved to the back of the bill…this is fitting…a metaphor not lost on the multitudes.
I want to go on record here and now…anyone calling the new Tubman $20 bill a “buckwheat” will have to answer to me…or Mountain Man, ColdNHolefield, or other manly poster on this site who is not a PUSSY!
Zero Tolerance!
“Double Sawbuck” OK.
“Buckwheat” never.
Don’t even think it….
And…the link;
waynedupree.com/harriet-tubman-will-grace-the-new-20-bill-as-andrew-jackson-takes-backseat/
Each Tubby will become a unique work of art as it is altered. In the end, they will be worth more than twenty dollars – especially when a chagrined system takes them out of circulation.
Let’s call them JANETs for our esteemed SJW colleague here!
I hope they’re as popular as Susan B. Anthony dollars!
This is an outrage! It should have been Maxine Waters!
In response, we need to petition to have a new $43 bill created featuring Maxine, the U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district:
“MY MILLENNIALS, STAY WOKE!!!”
-Sticks
Got it on video, “MY MILLENNIALS, STAY WOKE!!!”
-Sticks
There are rumors that the image of Tubman herself will be a light activated video that will begin sassing you as soon as you take her out of your wallet, calling you a White Devil and such. Others say that that there will also be a camera on the bill to record your reactions to her chimpout.
The reaction most likely will be favorable.
Miles Davis would curse and berate his largely white audience in the middle of his show, calling them m-ther f-kkers, honkies, etc., the dupes in the audience ate it up, applauding the authenticity of the moment and that they deserved it anyway.
brh
E.
We be callin’ em “Ant Jemimas”
Do dat be acceptable?
brh
I think that the term “Tubbies” should be non-offensive enough, don’t you?
I suspect there will be regional differences and even at micro-geographic level with the informal nomenclature utilized to describe the revised currency with an African-American female on the front.
Perhaps something as innocuous as Walter’s suggestion of “Tubby.”
More than likely the “N” word will be embraced by some of those members of the American landscape who might be suffering from Negro fatigue or side effects of the syndrome. What do you think the homeys will call them in Detroit, Camden and South Central? Yo.
In the same vein, the burgeoning Hispanic population of the U.S.A. could just call them “negros” as the term is used freely and without hesitation or opprobrium in the Spanish speaking world.
And then think of the expressive and fun appellations in foreign lands, especially what they will be called in money exchange booths in airports near and far. Swartzes; ??; Noirs; ?????; ??????; czarny; siyah……the list is expansive.
I’d like to suggest a compromise here; call the new $20 dollar bill a “Mammy.”
(The Evil Fuckers will stop at nothing to destroyThe American Civilization.)
Amen.
“What do you think the homeys will call them in Detroit, Camden and South Central? Yo.”
Pequiste,
“Bitches”
Next up, BHO to replace Hamilton on the $10.
Oh, wait… Hamilton’s already black. Never mind.
“The elites spend very little of their money percentage wise.” –John AZ
Yes. Tax the elites. Tax the rich. But that is not what Trump did. He changed the tax code to benefit him and his billionaire friends, so they now pay less. And the country is not great again… it is further in debt thanks to Trump’s “tax reform.”
Janet
The point was that a 10% sales tax proposed to fund a “job for everyone” is useless. It will burden the people it is trying to fund, and the Elite will hardly notice it. This is Bernie’s idea, not Trump’s.
This should be a slogan for the Deep State, You cannot squeeze blood out of a turnip.
AND, I sure am glad Bernie is trying to give jobs into the lowest unemployment rates in history. Guess who he really wants to give all these jobs to? They are getting close to the border now.
i’d like to know know more about the re education camps Starbucks is setting up to root out ‘unconscious bias’ in its employees. Just exactly what is ‘unconscious bias’? It seems a system of mind control and hypnosis will have to be established in order to root out beliefs and prejudices you didn’t know you had in the first place. After all, Starbucks employees are not known for their conservative stances. Your entire personality will have to be scrubbed clean, then re established to more politically acceptable standards. What if you’re not down with the program and refused to attend? In a few of the govt agencies I worked for we had programs similar to this (but not this bad) and some of my fellow employees, protected by unions and associations, told these ‘diversity trainers’ straight out to shove it up their ass, then walked out. I imagine at these reeducation camps white employees will have to be contrite and apologetic from the getgo. That at least will be expected of them. The question is how far will it go? Will they be forced to grovel, denounce themselves before the group, debase themselves, admit guilt, apologize for their their ancestors and the success of their ancestors and publicly announce their racial sins before an august panel of Negroes headed up by Eric Holder, and anxiously wait for Eric Holder to pass judgement on them.
don’t laugh, this is exactly how it was in the soviet show trials in the late 30s. That the defendants were guilty was already predermined, sort of like these hapless Starbuckes employees, already convicted of the capital crime of ‘unconscious bias’ which will be rooted out of them thoroughly in these Starbucks Re education Camps.
brh
Former Miss America Deidre Downs Gunn marries same-sex partner in Alabama wedding
Former Miss America Deidre Downs Gunn marries same-sex partner in Alabama wedding
“A former Miss America pageant winner has married her same-sex partner in a Southern-style ceremony in her native Alabama.
“Deidre Downs Gunn, who was crowned Miss America in 2005 and is now a doctor, walked down the aisle with her spouse, attorney Abbott Jones, at the Birmingham Museum of Art, People magazine reported.
“‘Saying our vows in front of our family and friends and making that commitment to the love of my life was the most meaningful part of the day for me,’ Downs Gunn, 37, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, told People. … ‘I feel overjoyed to have found someone to share life’s adventures. … I’m so lucky to have a wife who fills even small, everyday moments with great joy.’
“After the wedding ceremony, about 200 guests tucked into Southern foods such as mini chicken and waffles, fried okra, fried green tomatoes and buttermilk biscuits. The next day, the newlyweds flew out from Atlanta for a honeymoon in Ireland”.
—
Congratulations to the happy couple.
If they know she prefers carpet, won’t that affect her practice? That’s what drove the male ob/gyn’s out of business.
If I were a woman, I’d be afraid she’d be down there at the oyster bar.
I hope that they wed at the altar with aquarium floating the tropical fishes!
It is such a pity that the Bible prohibits same-sex marriage instead of prohibiting aquariums, ‘cause Elrond than just could have demanded every Christian Church to feature tropical fishes under the Crucifix.
Remembering 2014:
Cameron: NATO’s message to Putin – You’re behaving badly, Putin! Ayayay!!!
This music somehow reminded old memories of how Blair’s media with foam at the mouth was proving that Shadow Premier Cameron is a Russian spy on the basis of the secret meeting of the aforementioned shadow prime minister with the Putin’s man Deripaska on a yacht specially sailed for this purpose to England.
And I remember that it was a fun time, when the whole world was discussing the semi-legendary, epochal phrase Who are you to fucking lecture me?
Moreover, according to legend, this phrase was said by one minister in the Brown’s government and, at the same time, the Blair’s plant, who was rumored to be the unnamed source of the information about Cameron’s betrayal, who did give a lecture to his Russian colleague on the subject how bad it is to interfere with the armed hand with the plans of the Privy Council of Her Majesty in such countries as Georgia and Ukraine, even if the above-mentioned Privy Council, who had just accepted a shadow Prime Minister, from the sheer happiness, by mistake put in the chair of the ruler of Georgia someone who is according to Sarkozy is a fucking lunatic, and now in Ukraine it put in a similar chair the owner of the nationalistic television channel that makes Dr. Goebbels’ ashes spin in the grave, generating electricity, sufficient of replace Europe’s need for Russian gas.
Wow!! That was a LONG complexly-subordinated sentence, almost Tolstoy!
If you only knew how much pleasure I got from writing it – I’ve been restraining myself lately!!
KEEP EATING industrially farmed meat. When the surge of antibiotic resistant microbes really gets going population reduction will not really be that hard to realize. Get in on the ground floor!! Ingest as many resistant microbes into your biome as possible now!!!
Please continue to convince me about the superiority of the melanin challenged. High I.Q. is easily overcome by nurture, like the prospectus always says ….. past performance…….
“This is Bernie’s idea, not Trump’s.” –John AZ
Yes, and I am telling you what Trump’s idea, now legislated into law. Trump said this tax break was for small businesses. It’s giving $17 billion to millionaires this year. Those making $1 million or more will save $17 billion on the “pass-through” tax deduction this year. By 2024, they’ll save more than $30 billion.
That is Trump’s idea. That is the idea of conservatives and libertarians and Republicans who hate taxes and are creating the national debt because the money is going to the rich and the elites who are not paying their fair share of taxes. Multinational corporations also avoid paying taxes.
So, of course there is no money for jobs, health, infrastructure… and where does the money go: down the “defense” rat hole… and they can’t even account for its whereabouts. And we are not safer either wasting so much on “defense” i.e. war mongering empire activities that create hatred towards us and result in twin towers coming down.
We actually sorta agree on this. The Deep State Left side of course wants to spend money on social issues and infrastructure and the Right on defense. The problem is that there is not enough national capital to fund either one of these. That is why the national debt never seems to react to either side. Around 2000, the budget actually balanced on a team effort between Gingrich and CLINTON. THen our Republicans did a tax cut under Bush and the little bit of surplus dried up. Then 2008 hit and Obama trying to rescue the economy spent and spent and drove up the debt. Now Trump is trying the tax cut routine again to try to spark the economy and also infrastructure spending. So here we go again, the debt spirals.
JHK talks this problem a lot. There is not enough wealth being generated by the US to afford all the spending traps. Simple as that. But no one in the Deep State has the gumption to tell the public the truth, we cannot afford to do social spending any more. They do not have the gumption to tell the MI complex that we do not have the money to support world domination defense spending anymore. The US needs to downsize itself spending wise. However, if we do the economy shrinks even more. Snowball time.
Answers anyone? Mine are, slow or stop immigration to stop that drain, slow or stop the introduction of AI into the workplace, give tax advantages to the remaining manufacturing to build in the US, buy USA to encourage wealth building here, buy local whenever possible.
Start letting foreign powers settle their own problems, or paying us for defense coverage. Manage contraction.
John, if you truly and fairly reform the medical industry into the way it should be, our operating deficit would disappear immediately and we’d actually end up with a smal annual surplus which could be used to buy down our national debt – and – we wouldn’t have to cut out any other government programs.
Clinton balanced a budget because he stole from the Social Security fund.
Funny thing Bill, just today my niece, an RN and also an EMT with the local volunteer FD, was saying the whole medical industry is a racket set up to extract maximum $$ from the sick, the gullible and the desperate.
Speaking of rackets, all the courts, the jails, the prisons state and federal with 2 million inmates, 800,000 police officers, parole and probation officers, lawyers, judges and prosecuters … i wonder what it all costs in a single year. Not that it isn’t necessary, but I woder what the tab is. Its gotta be in the trillions.
brh
You always pay for what’s cheap twice over. You got cheap corporate poison phood and water, and now you will pay for expensive corporate poison “medicine”.
Indeed, BC ‘cooked the books.’
On another front, I had mentioned Pizzagate.
Mack and Reinere face life in prison.
Sex slave children is the buzz.
Malthuss,
Reference, please.
Got it on video, “MY MILLENNIALS, STAY WOKE!!!”
-Sticks
[CORRECTED LINK FROM POST ABOVE RE: NEW $20 BILL]
Try again, “HIS ACTIONS ARE CONTEMPABLE!”
-Sticks
During the Warren Pollock Interview, as he describes the US Government System, his dog starts barking:
During the Warren Pollock Interview, as he describes the US Government System, his dog starts barking:
Sherlock: “Did you hear the remarkable thing about the dog barking last night?”
Watson: “I didn’t hear any dog barking last night.”
Sherlock: “That’s the remarkable thing!”
Janos, Tate, Malthus, Elysianfield, Sticks, Tusconspur, JohnAZ, BT Bill, a few others, you’ve all been identiified as ‘unreconstructed’ with ‘unconscious bias’ after a close reading of your posts, and hereby have been sentenced ‘en abscentia’ to a stint at Starbucks Re Education camp, in Seattle, Washington. Free coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served.
brh
As long as I don’t have to drink their coffee, I’ll probably make it. It’s like battery acid to me. Hope they offer other kinds, but they probably won’t. So that will be the torture since I can’t live without coffee. If they still have their Sumatran Gold(?), I might be able to drink that – their mildest variety. Don’t have much capacity for the bitter, thus not a beer man except for lite types during hot weather. Bitter has a cooling effect on the body.
Advance guard of the Caravan of Doom at the border. Crack troops – women and children.
amren.com/news/2018/04/the-central-american-caravan-that-angered-trump-is-nearing-the-us-border-now/
You would be fine with their newest variety. Starbucks Blonde Espresso. Seriously Smooth, Subtly Sweet.
blonde.starbucks.com/
Tanks. I’ll try it if ever cornered or sent to camp.
I’ve often wondered why it’s so popular. I might have it once or twice a year, and then only with a lot of milk or foam. A lot.
IMHO, brands like Peet’s Major Dickason blend or LavAzza’s Kilimanjaro beat it by a mile. But that’s at home. I have trouble finding good coffee out. Except in Lost Wages and some fine dining joints.
Starbucks, Starbright
Don’t Punish Me
For Being White.
Stage The Freak Show
To Benefit The Negro
But For Insensitive Whitey
Let Him Eat Crow.
Jooie Java will turn you into a Goy Soy Boy……..
Cinnamon rolls are extra. Four bucks a pop.
I swallowed on whole once.
one
Not much for the money?
I once swallowed a donut hole.
That Blonde Espresso sounds svelte and classy.
brh,
Sounds a lot like the 1967 movie, “The Dirty Dozen”:
“Major General Sam Worden has orders for Major John Reisman, an OSS officer. Worden assigns Reisman an unusual and top-secret mission, code-named Project Amnesty. He is to train a small band of the Army’s worst convicts and turn them into commandos to be sent on a virtual suicide mission: the airborne infiltration and assault on a château near Rennes in Brittany. The chateau will be hosting a meeting of dozens of high-ranking German officers, the elimination of whom will hamper the German military’s ability to respond to D-Day by disrupting the chain of command. Those who survive the mission will be pardoned and returned to active duty at their former ranks.
Travelling to military prison, Reisman meets his twelve selected convicts, all either serving lengthy sentences or awaiting execution: Franko, Vladek, Jefferson, Pinkley, Gilpin, Posey, Wladislaw, Sawyer, Lever, Bravos, Jiminez, and Maggott. Under the leadership of Reisman, supported by Capt. Kinder and supervised by MP Sgt. Bowren, the group begins training… ” [Wikipedia]
“INCLUDE ME OUT!” – Yogi Berra
I wonder if ‘en ab-scent-ia’ means coffee that’s lost its aroma…
Maybe ‘in absinthia’ would be more fun?
That comment landed a long way from brh’s ‘en abscentia’ post…
brh, you’re being too modest, you belong in that line-up, one of the prime suspects.
I won’t be able to make it, I never go there, but don’t forget to have them put on your cup, ‘rape t’ git ‘er.’
“Janos, Tate, Malthus, Elysianfield, Sticks, Tusconspur, JohnAZ, BT Bill, a few others, you’ve all been identiified as ‘unreconstructed’ with ‘unconscious bias’ after a close reading of your posts, and hereby have been sentenced ‘en abscentia’ to a stint at Starbucks Re Education camp, in Seattle, Washington.”
BRH,
…But…But I’m one of the “good ones”. #doubleplusgood
“Could I get one doing telecommuting from my Island?”
FincaInTheMountains
April 24, 2018 at 5:21 pm #
“Petrogradsky Island?”
elysianfield
April 24, 2018 at 5:28 pm #
He was a young Russian advisor, fighting the imperialists in the Cuban Revolution, alongside “Che”, Fidel and his brother, Raúl. He now spends his twilight years in his small, crumbling concrete, sunshine yellow finca near the sea in the shadows of the Sierra Maestra mountains, paid for monthly by signing over his meager pension check. He toils away his days, eyesight failing, spinning incendiary prose and conspiracy theories, for which he is paid by the column inch, for an American blog and rolling cigars for walking around money. The pride of his life is a gloriously decadent, cobalt blue, 1950s vintage V8 Buick Roadmaster sedan, a personal gift from Fidel, expropriated from the fleeing imperialists, after their columns rolled into Havana amidst the cheering crowds in ’59. Each day, he drives it to the old presidio in the heat of the afternoon, to play dominoes in the shaded courtyard with the handful of still surviving comrades from the revolution, the celebrations of that long ago January still echoing in his ears, “Viva Cuba! Hasta la victoria siempre!”
•Sticks-of-TNT
Nicely done, Sticks! Poetic; I can feel the humidity.
(Since there’s nothing of substance left to bicker over, let’s have more of ^this^, peanut butter crackers.)
I drive a ’92 Estate Wagon; not as romantic, so I don’t know what it “means” or “stands for”. Too bad; you’d think I would have properly pigeon-holed my brain by now to give it some kind of political significance. …And no, I’ll not accept anyone else’s interpretation, so it’s a methane burst in a cyclone. Apt.
Thanks ozone. The ’92 RM was one of the last of the big American rear wheel drive station wagon breed. My wife drove one for years; faux wood sides, leather, rear-facing seat, vista roof, etc. Great car!
Indeed. A crisis of propaganda ignorance. And a crisis of propaganda induced depression and pessimism.
How the largest land fill waste dump in Israel was turned into the largest environmental rehabilitation projects in the world. Still under ongoing development, the new Ariel Sharon Park is 3 times larger than NYC Central Park.
— youtu.be/t6yQfr2h2zU
— youtu.be/4TI2o5WyZ-E
“Try to tell us something we don’t know.”
John,
How about this?
If your “New Republic” ever comes into being it will closely mimic a “Lord of the Flies” scenario. #weareallpiggienow
…stay the sheepdogs…I’m leaving….
Tate, as you so aptly put it, “horseshit”.
You’d think that among all those almighty college educated there would be two pinches of common sense and some knowledge of the economy before they embarked on this fool’s errand of a knowledge economy.
It’s very simple, even a mule skinner like me can figger it out. The real world of humans as opposed to the simplistic, academic construct has a multitude of aptitudes and talents, not just those encompassed in the frivolity spewing “app” world of snapchat and instagram.
Now, the Greatly Enlightened can’t seem to wrap their heads around the concept, but a great many of these folk with these various talents were gainfully employed in those many facilities that formerly made the devices and objects presently used by Americans in day-to-day life. See, among the Greatly Enlightened there’s a common belief that these various people had no literacy and no skills and not only were they most laughably unconfused about their gender identity and preference, they were general ignoramuses that fully deserve the fate they presently suffer. The Greatly Enlightened will use words like “post-industrial” seemingly blind to the fact that the global economy is NOT “post-industrial”, the industries just moved over-seas where they employ millions of people that were formerly employed in the USA.
A great many of the people formerly working in the US industrial economy were highly educated with degrees in science and engineering and administration. A great many had formal trade papers. Notwithstanding the mistaken beliefs of the Greatly Enlightened, this means EXPENSE and TIME and EFFORT. Even though many working people didn’t have certifications, this lack of formal credential didn’t mean they were unskilled. If you’ve ever worked in a production setting, which needless to say the Greatly Enlightened have not, you’d know this. You need a repertoire of knowledge and skill that comes with time on the job. The complex electrical-hydraulic-steam powered machines and processes that comprised the industrial economy didn’t run themselves, they needed human hands and minds to guide and trouble-shoot because things broke down and, even if things didn’t break-down, intervention was necessary. The folk in these places needed to know their place in the order of things, where to be, how, what and when to do things. The non-diligent, the half-asleep, the non-thinking had no place in this order.
But, of course, the Greatly Enlightened, while telling everyone what ignorant bigots these formerly employed industrial workers are, convict themselves of that same offense. Bigotry and ignorance are what the Greatly Enlightened are about.
Then, maybe having realized the historical folly of what they’ve foisted, they try to tell us that “automation” is to blame. No, it ain’t to blame. The process of automation requires human hands to make the machines that make things. But then, how would the Greatly Enlightened know this?
“The Greatly Enlightened will use words like “post-industrial” seemingly blind to the fact that the global economy is NOT “post-industrial”, the industries just moved over-seas where they employ millions of people that were formerly employed in the USA.”
V.,
Thanks for that. It’s a little depressing that the nakedly obvious needs pointing out (a la JHK), but that’s what’s required in the Age of Delusion that most “westerners” have taken such a shine to.
***A bit off-topic, but here’s what can happen with your electric vehicle if you forget to power it off and the dog wants to get to the store:
youtube.com/watch?v=23Bi4Ci2ZEo
The dog may have been trying to save it’s life. Parked in hot sun with all those windows the dog would have been toast in a few minutes while the owner was out drinking beer and eating. A dog has to do what a dog has to do!
Most do not have degrees.
And whats the real value of most AA and BA degrees?
… whats the real value of most AA and BA degrees?. – M
Most times it isn’t the questions you answer but the ones you ask like that one above. In this instance, if you’re being generous to ask the question is merely to cast doubt. But if you’re being realistic, to ask the question is to answer it. Especially if the AA or BA comes with a millstone of debt.
No, one set of facts does not negate the other set of facts. The set of facts you laid out (very well) doesn’t contradict the FACT that automation takes jobs. Just doesn’t. Those 3rd World countries will lose those jobs to machines if things keep on their current track. And some of those factories may return to America – but only for robots.
If automation needed just as many workers to tend and fix the machines as pre-automation, there would be little point in it. Watch “Metropolis” again, the part that shows the human agony of trying to keep up with machines. No man can and from the grossly economic pov, machines are better. Thus neither Capitalism nor Communism are “humanisms” to answer Sartre’s question. Fascism and National Socialism ARE however – because they are Philosophies of Man.
2 million inmates, 800,000 police officers, parole and probation officers, lawyers, judges and prosecuters … i wonder what it all costs in a single year. Not that it isn’t necessary… –brh
IMHO, it is not necessary. Why should we pay our tax dollars to give housing and food to a nonviolent person for 30 years… someone who is not a danger to society and was arrested with a half ounce of marijuana?
March 12, 1966 … “Timothy F. Leary, former a lecturer in Clinical Psychology, was convicted of transporting and failing to pay a tax on less than half an ounce of marijuana by a Federal Court jury in Laredo, Texas, yesterday. U.S. District Judge Ben Connally sentenced Leary to 30 years in prison.”
thecrimson.com/article/1966/3/12/leary-gets-30-years-on-marijuana/
Janet,
Leary fled the jurisdiction and spent months holed up with Eldridge Cleaver in Algeria…came to believe that Cleaver was going to kill him…he actually had to escape from the Panthers (wearing a disguise) and eventually was expelled from Switzerland and extradited back to the US.
A real piece of work.
Back when I was a liberal college student — almost 40 years ago haha when I knew everything of course — I attended a lecture by Timothy Leary. I don’t remember anything about what he said, the usual I suppose, but it was a receptive & enthusiastic audience of probably 400-500. This was in the state of Texas, or I should more properly say, in the People’s Republic of Austin.
This was after he plea bargained, returned from Algiers, etc.
Was he debating Mr Liddy?
Nope, no Liddy, just Leary. It was about 1975-76 I think.
A smart man. I’ve read him a bit. You can tell he’s a racist if you read between the lines. As is the great environmentalist Ed Abbey.
Janos,
Funny story about Leary. Leary was on the run, but living openly in Switzerland with a local socialite…he kept her in drugs as (perhaps) payment for her company. Meeting with some friends at an airport, one of them had just returned from India, and had with him a small vial of water taken from the “Holy Ganges River”. The socialite grabbed the vial and downed the contents…everyone applauded the move.
She contracted hepatitis, of course, and almost died. She was later described as having skin…”almost a bright orange”….
The trade relationship between the US and China is destined for the scrapheap of failed arrangements not only because of the nonsensical economic imbalances built into it but also because of the failure to appreciate that these economic imbalances have at their root an inability to understand that they violate inviolable laws of the universe. Like what? Like people naturally getting pissed because the financing of an unsustainable arrangement is based on debt that will never be repaid.
So, as our esteemed host sez, there’s gonna be some changes coming round the bend, like the necessity of learning some practical skills not necessarily of the high tech type. I’m sure our hosts jests, because the new skills required will most certainly not be of the high-tech type.
Remember when high schools had industrial arts programs where young fellers learnt the basics of wood-working, metal working, drafting etc? Our younger readers may not remember but I sure do.
So my suggestion is that maybe there ought to be some action on that front, to prepare when employment involves bending tools to one’s will to shape the materials still underfoot into useful objects.
Another thought, communications needn’t die altogether. In the early days of the telephone, barbed wire fences that were used to demarcate farms were used as telephone wires. You would hook up your telephone to the fence and crank up your telephone set, and all the sets would ring in houses connected to the network of barbed wire. Now this was a tetch inconvenient because you’d have to bellow into your mouth-piece who precisely you wanted to talk to and everyone else would have to hang up. But it did work. And it was an entertainment media also. Somebody could crank up his set and set to fiddlin’ and pickin’ or have some of the fellers over to provide vocal or instrumental accompaniment. And, all you had to do was pick up your ear piece and listen.
Another thought on this is that trade schools or vocational schools don’t offer enough intellectual challenge, and that they’re too deterministic.
You’re going to be a plumber, a carpenter, a welder, etc. That’s it.
College puts one into the so called “knowledge economy”, where supposedly all doors are open and the possibilities endless.
The belief is that lawyers and finance people are what we need, along with management skills and creative thinkers, while the trades are often viewed as endeavors serving the upper classes. Which of course, in many respects, they are.
The acquisition of money becomes primary, and job satisfaction and fulfillment are not in the current reality. But the experienced tradesman may have both, in addition to more job security.
In the crafts and trades we directly encounter the material world, the “real” world, the world more related to nature and science.
I’ll take a master tradesman over a master trader any day.
Ahh, if I were a carpenter, if I were a welder, if I were a gunsmith, no need for the money myth….
Everyone wanted to get laid instead of learning to use a lathe.
Some could sure work the reamer.
elysianfield April 25, 2018 at 11:19 am #
Malthuss, Reference, please.
/ It has made international news. Browser search is your friend.
150 MILLION in Bronfman money. Children of the former head of International Jewish Congress…hmmm.
Oh, her website is down…haha.
[Search domain http://www.facebook.com] facebook.com/AllisonMackOfficial
Allison Mack joined alleged sex cult to fill ‘a void in her …
When the hit show “Smallville” ended its run on air after 10 seasons in 2011, actress Allison Mack was unsure what to do next.
She ended up as a pimp for an alleged sex cult, prosecutors say.
[Search domain http://www.foxnews.com] foxnews.com/entertainment/2018/04/24/allison-mack-joi…
Funny article over on the Stormer. (I’m forbidden to link to them). Guy says Nexium Cult got into trouble when they tried to poach top line A list Ass from the Official Sex Cults.
A list ass?
Top Hollywood Celebrities are called A listers.
youtube.com/watch?v=Ws2Pv_P5qNo
He was a young Russian advisor, fighting the imperialists in the Cuban Revolution
Stick, ozone, hope your training in wearing yashmak is progressing well.
I am here enjoying the Chinese Military review regarding the Russian victory in East Ghouta, and according to Chinks the American Special Forces and SAS used that handy Muslim female garment when they skedaddled from the Russian Spetsnaz.
You just never know when you may have an urgent need to turn Muslim female.
But then again, Chinks are prob’ly lying, there aint no American or British Special Forces in Ghouta.
Right?
The disorder and chaos in the WH and the cabinet are taking their toll.
The Democratic coup and its endless attacks are showing results. The TWATs are increasing.
Republicans barely won here in yesterday’s election.
yahoo.com/news/m/0035884f-5e2c-31bc-9b3c-d9255c059f2b/republican-debbie-lesko-wins.html
Tuscanspur
District eight was a conservative pert of the old district eight which included you in Tucson, Gabby was the rep. The point is, this should have been a shoe-in for Lesko. Something has definitely changed in NW Maricopa county. I do think the national GOP better start figuring out what is going on.
Before the fall, when Ducey and the Senate are also up.
People get ready, there’s a bus a comin’…..
A trans bus, that is. They are “transmigrating for freedom”.
cnn.com/2018/04/11/americas/transgender-migrant-caravan/index.html
Is “freedom just another word for nothin’ left to lose”?
MAGA not MATA
Is Cal. sending any National Guard troops to the border?
Speaking of California, I haven’t heard much about Ash Carter and President Obama’s Drag Queen Army Division. How’s the recruiting going? And the training? Sending this new div. for border duty might be good training the same way Black Jack Pershing and the US Cavalry’s campaign into Mexico in 1916 was good training for the AEF’s campaign in France 1917-1918.
To be honest with you I haven’t heard much about this Tranny Division since President Trump came into office.
brh
Yes, I believe Brown has committed about 400 Guardsmen to the border but with no immigration enforcement capabilities. Not surprising. Go figure. Supposed to fight drugs and gangs.
Don’t know too much about it, but it has been said that in Obama’s Army, “Christian morality was out, and sodomy in”.
Let us now turn our attention to Baltimore, MD, former home of F Scott Fitzgerald, Edgar Allen Poe and HL Menken (to name just a few.)
29 murders already this month, some of them heartbreaking (elderly couples, little kids, small business owners.)
It turns out last years officially sanctioned ‘aktion!’ vandalizing Christopher Columbus, Francis Scott Key and Confederate monuments, and paying $5 million to Freddy Gray’s family, didn’t ameliorate the conditions of mayhem, disorder, and social/economic collapse including open drug markets in the streets in that blighted city. That fun lasted only a little while. Freddy Gray was a heroin addict, as was his whole family. i wonder if any of that $5 million is left? I can picture 3 or 4 late model Caddys in their yard up on blocks and abandoned, wheels stolen, windows smashed, and another new Caddy in the driveway bought just yesterday.
brh
Unfortunately BRH the NIMBY rule applies here as well, Not In My Back Yard or, if it does not directly affect me I don’t give a shit. In the end NIMBY will destroy us all because not caring is far more dangerous than anybody will admit.
Quite a bit of cash was funneled into Baltimore during the Obama years, Walter, billions I believe.
It didn’t do any good, in fact it made things worse.
brh
Yeah, what happens when you give children more and more unearned money. The current word in indulgement, used to be spoiled. They grow up just expecting money to be there, and not have to work for it. The children are fodder for the Liberals who promise them free money. Just like the City of Baltimore.
Look at the treatment of Kanye West for saying that the Dems have not really helped the Blacks through the years. I sincerely hope more and more Blacks recognize the hypocrisy of the “free everything” Dems.
Here’s a website that reports on the activities of the Reparation Recovery Agents in Harm City.
jameslafond.com/?c=2
The story of a liberal takeover.
The teachers of Arizona are walking out, going on strike, starting tomorrow. Why? Because they want more money from the state budget to be directed toward education. The governor does a political move and offers a big raise to the teachers, but the teacher organization wants money to go to everyone in the process, aides, janitors, etc. The impasse has been reached. The legislature is not passing the teacher’s raise, so here we go. The people I talk to say that it has to settle and fast, that everyone will suffer. And yes, they will. Part of public education’s job is to be an institutional baby sitter so that Mom and Dad can go work both their jobs to make ends meet.
The problem here is that the budget is required to be balanced by law. Other things will have to be cut, such as Medicaid, to finance any increases in the education outlay. The AEA wants their raise but they do not want anyone else hurt. That is part of the walkout. These teachers do not seem to be able to add and subtract, where there is no revenue available, there is no additional funds available.
So tonight I read the answer from two Arizona legislators. Legalize recreational marijuana to pay for education increases. There is the answer, use drugs to pay for teachers raises. I wonder how many of the participants in the AEA go home and smoke pot. I smell collusion. What an opportunity for the marijuana industry.
Teachers complain about the behavior of the little darlings in the classroom. Colorado has shown a large increase in teen age use of MJ since it was legalized there. Teachers, just add onto your troubles marijuana usage in the classroom.
that’s how it is here too, John Az.
New casinos ontop of what we’ve already got, legalizing mariuana, road tolls, anything and everything to keep this stinkin welfare state going awhile longer and keep the public sector union parasites fat so the Dems can stay in office.
So the state is a big player in gambling and narcotics. All they got to do now is start pimping out our daughters and they’ll have a perfect trifecta in vice, like I said, to keep the welfare state beast alive and kicking far into the future
No different than the f-kkin mafia.
brh
Marlin, what new casinos are going up in Ct? I’m at Foxwoods right now. Yeah, I know gambling is a vice. So who’s perfect? And when I smoked back in the day, I never bought a pack of Vice – roys.
Good luck at the Foxwoods, Bill.
Yeah we got 2 casinos on deck, one in E Windsor and another in Bridgeport.
This is what we’ve staked our future on.
The new MGM casino is opening up just across the border in Springfield and the casino in E Windsor is being built ostensibly to keep CT gamblers in state, not in Springfield, Mass.
Certainly Im no economist or sociologists but when a state is basing its future viability on gambling and drug revenues we’ve crossed some line and are no longer reality based.
brh
Vegas spread to Atlantic City, the door was opened, and politicians and financiers went on to create the biggest casino in the world, the USA.
It was a sure thing, a safe bet on American suckers (BB and myself excluded), that they couldn’t lose.
But the Wall Street gamblers are doing well, and have money to burn. So far.
It’s always a dangerous game when you play against the House, and now it often seems that we are all playing against it, but the House has become America.
Second subject.
I remember JHK talking about the potential coup d’etat by the military a couple of years ago, being fostered by the advent of Trump and the ascent of the Deep State at the time. Here we are watching night after night of the corruption of the intelligence community during that period of time. I wonder how close we came to that coup?
Give it time.
brh
You probably already know this but Gen. Smedley Butler claimed an effort was made to enlist him in a coup attempt against FDR in the 1930s by a group of businessmen. I think W’s grandfather, Prescott Bush, was involved.
Prescott stuposedly grave-robbed the skull of Geronimo while stationed at Fort Sill, OK and endowed it to Skull & Bones. (Not sure of all the details on that.) I’ve sometimes wondered why nobody ever grave-robbed Prescott Bush’s skull in retaliation? he’s buried in CT, you can ghoulgle-earth the gravesite if interested. Just kidding.
yahoo.com/entertainment/kanye-calls-trump-brother-president-202601087.html
Take that, Anti-White Liberal Self Hating White Racists.
Forget the Blue Wave. The Black Wave begins, soon to drown Liberal scum. A few more and the tide will turn.
But when the Pharisees heard that He had put the Sadducees to silence, they gathered themselves together. And one of them, a lawyer, asked Him a question, testing Him, “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” And He said to him, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets.”
(The Sadducees were a sect or group of Jews that was active in Judea during the Second Temple period, starting from the second century BCE through the destruction of the Temple in 70 CE. The sect was identified by Josephus with the upper social and economic echelon of Judean society)
And not one Word of the Law was abrogated by Christ. Thus the New Testament does not stand alone, cannot since it lacks the teachings anent property, marriage, fertility, taxation, race, war, etc.
The Law cannot save, but it shows the Way in this World. Christ can save, but did not teach about the Way in this World, or if he did, it has not come down to us.
Why are the Russians so despotic, barbaric, and backward?
“Russia was deemed to have inherited from her erstwhile Tatar overlords the most slavish political despotism, to which was adjoined the savagery and poverty of the ancient Scythians, a combination of qualities that for Western Christendom denoted Asia.” 14 Despotic, barbaric, backward: those three terms, ceaselessly updated with different terminologies, will constitute the gist of the anti-Russian discourse during three centuries, until President Putin.”
CREATING RUSSOPHOBIA: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria
Guy Mettan
Freedom is about drink’n beer, watch’n TV, and feed’n one’s illegitimate kids on potato chips and Pepsi.
“It shows also very well that for the West freedom, starting with the Renaissance humanists and under the influence of Protestantism, is a means to achieving perfection of the self, hence eternal salvation (social justice in its secular version), and that it is for that reason that God gave it to man. Whereas for the Russians, freedom is considered as a capricious and discretionary power which plunges man into depravity and takes him further away from salvation. And this is why freedom has been delegated to the prince for him to ensure peace for all.”
CREATING RUSSOPHOBIA: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria
Guy Mettan
“Progress” in the current vernacular now means “Inclusion”, right?
“The concept of progress as belief in the global linear perfectionism of mankind only appeared at the end of the 18th century. It was theorized in 1795 with the publication of Condorcet’s Esquisse d’un tableau historique des progrès de l’esprit humain (Sketch for a historical picture of the progress of the human mind). With it were born the modern notion of progress and the conviction that society, whilst growing, evolves regularly toward improvement: accumulation of riches, accretion of scientific and technical knowledge, improvement of customs and institutions, development of the human mind.”
CREATING RUSSOPHOBIA: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria
Guy Mettan
The concept of “Progress” was coterminous with Marxism?
“At the post-tax cut 16.5% take rate, the $300 billion per year “static” cost of the tax bill would have to raise nominal GDP by $1.8 trillion per year or nearly 10% in order to pay for itself.” Stockman
Another liberal plan to destroy the country. Fucking liberals.
Nations are born in Blood, and always based on Blood. Anything else is just a cuntry or an empire. Ex-nations in other words. Or tribal alliances that never attained the nation stage before they were subsumed by another nation or empire.
Russia continues the study of the “smart and beautiful” US missiles captured in Syria
Pentagon officials refuse to acknowledge that samples of the Tomahawk Block IV cruise missiles launched on April 14 against Syrian targets fell into the hands of Russian specialists. Work on the high-tech modification of the projectile was conducted for more than a decade, and the last tests took place just a year ago. Now Russia will be able to improve the means of protection from new versions of Tomahawk, and this will weaken the achievements of the United States in the sphere of creating “smart” weapons, experts say.
In Pentagon opinion, reports on the capture of unexploded American cruise missiles to the Russian side should be regarded as propaganda.
Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, speaking at a briefing, said that two unexploded American cruise missiles had already been delivered to the Russian capital for study. It’s one Tomahawk cruise missile of the latest modification and an aviation precision bomb.
The study of the munitions that have been placed at the disposal of Russian military specialists will help improve Russian weapons models.
cdni.rt.com/russian/images/2018.04/original/5ae1af6a370f2c15708b45c6.jpg
russian.rt.com/world/article/507092-oborona-reketa-tomahawk-siria
Kameraden Finc,
It is well known that we play checkers, while the Russians play chess.
Suppose…just suppose, that one of the missiles was intended to be captured intact. Suppose, just suppose that ROM’s info in the missile’s circuitry was corrupted with a virus, or worm… one that would infect any computers attempting to read and back-engineer the coding. Suppose then that Soviet (I mean Russian) Air Defense were then corrupted…like Iraq’s in the ’90’s
One way to jump the “air gap” in a computer system is to leave an infected thumb drive in a parking lot, public area, etc. around a targeted system.
…But you guys know this….
Judging from all that is known now, Trump did not give the order for Friday the 13th missile attack on Syria. It befuddles me how that crafty Witch, Hillary Clinton, manages to bypass all US chain of command. Good thing that, apparently, she doesn’t have US Nuclear Launch codes, so at least for now she can’t trigger the Armageddon.
The Mueller investigation is also dead in the water and the old guy’s looking for the way out. All that’s left for Media to lie about is that illegal raid on Trump’s personal attorney and ridiculous DNC lawsuit.
But Trump victory could not be complete unless he manages to bag Hillary and deliver her to the jury.
April 18 – Axios (Steve LeVine): “The U.S. is experiencing a revival of Japan syndrome, harking back to the late 1970s when ‘Made in Japan’ abruptly stopped being a source of mirth, Americans began to snap up Toyotas and Nissans in big numbers, and Detroit sank into a profit-and-jobs bloodbath. The big picture: Five years ago, American technologists sneered at China’s Baidu and its new search engine. But ‘they aren’t laughing anymore,’ says Gregory Allen, an AI expert at the Center for a New American Security. ‘Now they are marveling at Baidu’s advances in artificial intelligence.’ Chinese Big Tech is one dimension of a juggernaut that’s collectively terrifying the Trump administration, Silicon Valley and the western foreign policy community. It’s ‘Made in China 2025,’ Beijing’s three-year old game plan for dominating the 10 biggest technologies of the future, such as AI, robotics and electric cars.”
April 19 – New York Times (Cade Metz): “One of the poorest-kept secrets in Silicon Valley has been the huge salaries and bonuses that experts in artificial intelligence can command. Now, a little-noticed tax filing by a research lab called OpenAI has made some of those eye-popping figures public. OpenAI paid its top researcher, Ilya Sutskever, more than $1.9 million in 2016. It paid another leading researcher, Ian Goodfellow, more than $800,000 – even though he was not hired until March… Both were recruited from Google… Salaries for top A.I. researchers have skyrocketed because there are not many people who understand the technology and thousands of companies want to work with it.”
The only reason North Korea agreed to open nuclear arms negotiations with the US, is because Trump slipped Stormy Daniel’s phone number to Kim Jong Un.
Remember back in March I was talking about nuclear relativistic technology – new method of energy generation, which without the supercritical mass of fissile products and therefore absolutely explosion-proof will be able to work on uranium from the dumps of radiochemical plants, natural uranium-238, and thorium – very abandoned materials.
kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/not-happy-motoring/#comment-345719
The drawback was that it also creates a super-weapon, capable of generating a death-ray and not in Hollywood or Reagan Star War sense, but a real truss of accelerated to near speed of light protons using compact linear accelerator.
In his March 1 speech, Putin called it “weapons operating on alternative physical principles”.
God news that since the Jinni is out of the bottle anyway, it could lead to development of new energy generation industry, just like development of an A-bomb lead to creating nuclear power industry.
It should be very cheap (doesn’t require expensive metal enrichment) and inherently safe, since it shuts town by itself when the input energy is cut. Also it could “burn” radioactive waste materials from the previous generation nuclear reactors.
Apparently, new “death ray proton accelerators” are included in new arms program adopted by Russian Federation for 2018 – 2025.
How does the power out compare to normal fission reactors. It’s use to use up the waste from current fission plant would make it worthwhile.
Any new technology, someone will figure out how to weaponize it!
You don’t get it, John. The world is running out of U-235 – there is already a deficit, not enough uranium for all existing blocks.
We need to start burning something else like about NOW – and still no established technology.
Gotcha. JHK stated in TLE that when Peak Oil hits in earnest, nuclear will be critical to maintaining any kind of an electrical grid. You are basically saying that even u235 is a resource that may be “peaking out” in the future. Someone better figure out how to light off a “sun” here on earth.
Scenes from before the Long March through the Institutions.
youtube.com/watch?v=CjhRql9LOUk
The despicable, degrading term nigger is appropriate in this case. Cosby, “America’s Dad” (barf), the nigger, was found guilty.
Mostly white women were his victims. He just rode home in his big , black Lincoln. Fourteen(?) years after the first accusation was brought. No jail yet.
“America’s Dad”, the serial rapist. A perfect example of the hidden, ugly realities lurking behind the Media.
Huzzah! Now for the other Monster, the White Bill called Clinton.
TS
The whole Hollywood scene is an ugly place. Women had to compromise themselves to be able to follow a career path in SoCal.
Women forty years ago were instructed by their mothers to avoid situations that we now hear about all the time. Compromise under power men was commonplace.
The culture bred by the Playboy mentality of the 60’s to the 90’s have caused a lot of the problems we are seeing today. The women’s movement has succeeded in bringing out a lot of the problems for a breath of fresh air. Men are learning that the good old boy days are over. Social change is always painful. Maybe we will get back to where marriage is the core of society and some of the shenanigans will cease. Playboy after Dark and scenes from the Playboy mansion fostered a sexual morality that pulled in many men AND women. People on the edge got hurt.
The women’s movement has given us Ann Coulter. There’s that. And she can be painful to the social changers. So it’s not all bad.
Ted Kennedy’s Surprise for Grandma
by Ann Coulter
takimag.com/article/teddy_kennedys_surprise_for_grandma_ann_couter#axzz5DojfMDYS
It was always sentimental puffery to call Bill Cosby “America’s Dad.” Who propagated that image? Was it the media machine? How many bought it whole-cloth? Very few, in all likelihood. How many rejected it outright? Very few, in all likelihood. How many were a bit uncomfortable with it, but were willing to go along to get along? The vast majority, in all likelihood. Thus we see how the public is medicated by administration of the medicine, drip, drip, drip, until numbness sets in.
“The despicable, degrading term nigger is appropriate in this case. Cosby, “America’s Dad” (barf), the nigger, was found guilty.”
The despicable, degrading term that’s appropriate is ‘rapist’. The use of ‘nigger’ is gratuitous, but you knew that.
Dr Huckstable. People believed the media image rather than the women who were persecuted for speaking out against “America’s Dad”. That he was Black didn’t hurt either of course. A total power play against America. An absolute cover that allowed this monster to full freedom to work his evil. The only comparable cover was the traditional trust given to Priests, Ministers, and Rabbis. All that’s been abused as well of course – massively. Every institution has failed America, except perhaps the post office.
Janos
Maybe a measure of our morality. Throughout history, civilizations decline and their morality goes down. But that is one man’s opinion.
a is a, one man’s opinion? Or an axiom that is one of the bases of logic and thus life itself?
Your statement is just as basic. Don’t doubt yourself. As Blake said, If the Sun were to doubt, it would immediately go out.
Count Dankula, magnificent Scottish Bastard who taught his dog to give the Roman Salute, has been found guilty of a hate crime by the Court and fined 800 pounds. What was his crime? Teaching his dog to Seig Heil. Dankula is going to refuse to pay the fine and appeal the finding. To this end he opened a go fund me page – which raised 89,000 pounds in less than 24 hours. Maybe there’s hope for Airstrip One yet. Think Alba is going to give you good news like this?
youtube.com/watch?v=5VDfcrDHvzE
You are not much of a linker Janos. All CD does is rant about his predicament in your video. People want to see the video of the pug he taught to salute not him.
beta.nydailynews.com/news/crime/scot-arrested-video-dog-saluting-hitler-warning-article-1.2631832
My link will give you to a news article which links to the youtube video directly where you have to agree to watch it. This puts everybody on a list but who cares. It is a pug sticking its paw out. The rest of the video is pretty bad and was made after much hard work had been done teaching this dog to stick it’s paw out all to mess with Markus Meechan’s girlfriend’s head. After the fact stupid drama after thinking training a pug was hard work.
“My girlfriend is always ranting and raving about how cute her dog is so I thought I would turn her into the least cute thing you could think of which is a Nazi,” 28-year-old Markus Meechan says at the start of the clip.
Their make-up humping must be really good for Markus to go to this much trouble.
I think the audio was dubbed afterwards and the pug was told ‘reach out’ or something when the video was actually shot. That would have been Markus’s secret weapon when the excitement with his girlfriend had reached peak. She would have calmed down and …………………………
In other words, you agree that this decision is an outrageous failure of British Justice, that Pugs have every right to be Nazis, and that I made wise use of youtube while you put us all in danger.
Stop and asses the #MeToo movement’s impact on judicial justice.
Cosby found guilty, now faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.
#TimesUp for sexual predators like Cosby and Trump. Just has it was for others who engage in sexual misconduct who the #MeToo movement has stopped, like Larry Nassar, Garrison Keilor, and Al Franken.
The MeToo hashtag has trended in more than 85 countries, including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Ethiopia, and the United Kingdom.
Time’s Up. The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment, and inequality in the workplace. Social justice warriors won a big one today by taking down Bill Cosby.
Yes!
Equality means Stormy Daniels should be charged with Blackmail.
LOL! When has a blackmailer ever sued to go to court? Stormy has Trump by the balls, and she has the law on her side. Trump is in big trouble.
Does Andrea Constand have to pay back the $3.6 million Cosby paid her in 2005 to keep her mouth shut?
My goodness. At long last, a post similar to those that made me start following you in the first place. Have to say, the posts and (especially the comments section of the last few years) turned me off to the point of almost no return. But I persisted. As a middle class, liberalish white woman, there was nothing here for me in this seemingly Angry Old White Men realm. Please keep true to your original commentaries about climate change, alternatives to fossil fuel energy sources, the desolation and abandonment of rural America, the corruption of powers that be, the hope in resurging cities like Troy, NY, etc. And please ban the AOWM. Or are you one of them? Bitterness and anger is not the way forward.
Hahaha you are liberalish.
youtube.com/watch?v=ut3jqRlElOM
Do you know what “liberalish” means? Probably not. I’ll explain. It means I hold some views that are currently tagged “conservative.” At the same time, because I’m actually a multi-faceted, often conflicted human being, I also hold “liberal” viewpoints. By the way, grammar much?
You mention you’re “actually a multi-faceted, often conflicted human being.” Do tell us more about yourself.
Are you also “woke?” Do you fight for “social justice?” Do you own multiple cats? Is the rear of your Suburu plastered in bumper stickers? Do you worship Gaia? Are you a wiccan? Is your hair dyed green or blue? What are you conflicted about? What are your “conservative” views? What are your “liberal” views? We’re dying to know.
Sweet Tate, well done. Hook ’em horns!
Persistence is an admirable trait. But you don’t want to know what happened to the last middle class, liberalish white woman who was on a soapbox in here. You really don’t. Women are equal but they are not as tough as dogs can be when given the treatment. If your are WAE and I am KD she would have been WL for those out there who may remember. She flipped out and even thought I was one of the bad guys at the end. It happens, I understand. The process is intended to cultivate paranoia.
But not to worry, one must post frequently before any attention is attracted.
Oh. Yep. So tough. In an online forum. Poor James Howard Kunstler. His so called ‘followers’ have dragged his once intelligent, well spoken, well thought out blog into the trash. Too bad he followed the followers.
Sounds somewhat like a threat K-Dog. Sadly, you were, I thought, one of the more reasonable voices on this lost blog. Little did I know.
She’s already starting trouble because Kdog said she wasn’t as tough as him – not equal in other words.
“Women are equal but they are not as tough as dogs can be when given the treatment.” JHK needs to pay better attention to the comments on this blog . . .
What did happen to the “last middle class, liberalish white woman who was on a soapbox in here?” I do want to know. I’m terrified.
It really can’t be described. It has to be experienced. Think of Neo in the Matrix looking down as his arm turns to silver. A red pill blue sort of thing. And work on your skills. Not picking up on the fact WL and I had a common experience means I can’t threaten. I can only warn. Don’t be so quick to show another agenda.
What does “equal” mean? The same? There is no the same. You have to be able define your terms. There’s no place for the unexamined life here. The Cult is not Welcome. And let’s face it, Liberalism has become a Cult. Ditto the Democratic Party. Ditto Feminism. Sub-cults of the Cult.
The Democrat’s unceasing efforts to insult Trump was manifested again in their viral post of a picture taken of past and present White House occupants in attendance at Barbara Bush’s funeral, when they deliberately cropped first lady Melania Trump from the photograph in a Soviet-style effort to erase her presence:
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5658849/Texas-Democrat-group-crops-Melania-viral-photo-Barbara-Bushs-fu…
Their feeble efforts to excuse themselves from their “accident” after they were called out were pitiful. It galls them to no end that the Trumps are the current occupants there and their desire to insult is so overwhelming they are unable to restrain themselves even on the occasion of the funeral of a past first lady.
However, their hypocrisy may have backfired as evidenced by one comment posted under the article pointing out, “They just left the criminals in the picture…our beautiful first lady does not belong in that group. A bunch of criminals that almost destroyed America.” #MAGA
Because of his age, Cosby’s lawyers may likely cop some deal in which The Coz has to show up regularly for “Counseling” and “Therapy” and answer a lot of questions about his mother and speculate on how Cosby’s relationship to his mother may affect his feelings towards women?
The Coz gave Party Drugs to Hollywood women and transgenders that he had sex with who were soliciting favors from him and some of whom consented to penetration and some of whom may have not consented to penetration, but all of whom consented to seeing him on multiple occasions. They all did Party Drugs. Total Clusterfuck fact pattern…..
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, eased to a 1.1% rate last quarter, its weakest in nearly five years. Consumers are nervous about Trump going to prison.
The US economy grew at a rate of 2.3% in the first quarter. That is much less than the 4% Trump had promised during his presidential campaign. The poor economy is a result of the revelation of Trump’s treasonous collusion with Russia to undermine the 2016 election campaign in 21 states.
Trump an illegitimately elected president, an enemy of democracy, and he will be legally removed from office for his criminal behavior. Besides being a criminal, Trump has demonstrated he is a serial liar who is unfit for the job. His focus is Trump, not the American people.
Stop and assess. The evidence of Trump collusion with Russia is clear.
“The [House Intelligence] Committee has identified numerous meetings and contacts between Trump officials – from the campaign, transition, and administration – and representatives of the Russian government dispatched by the Kremlin. These meetings included repeated offers of assistance, a willingness by the campaign to accept that assistance, and even a conspiracy to undermine Obama Administration sanctions responding to Russia’s election interference. The pattern of deception surrounding these meetings – first denying they took place; then, when discovered, denying their content; and then denying their significance – suggests a consciousness of wrongfulness, if not illegality.”
democrats-intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20180411_-_final_-_hpsci_minority_views_on_majority_r…
Now it seems $30 million came from Russia to Trump for the 2016 election, funneled through Alexander Torshin, one of the 17 prominent Russian government officials the US Treasury Department recently slapped with sanctions, via the NRA to Trump. That is Trump-Russia collusion which is illegal.
NRA connections helped Torshin quietly facilitate a relationship between then-presidential candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump-Russia collusion. Illegal.