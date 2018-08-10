Fever Pitch

Clusterfuck Nation
For your reading pleasure Mondays and Fridays
Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page
Those in the USA who have not been driven plumb insane by President Donald Trump are probably scratching their heads down to the subdural cavity this week with his imposition of more severe sanctions on Russia only a month after he went to Helsinki to repair tattered relations with Russia’s president, Mr. Putin. The official reason: payback for the poisoning in Wiltshire, UK, of Sergei Skripal, retired UK/Russia double agent, and his daughter Yulia.
Really? For that? For a botched assassination with one of the world’s most potent military nerve agents which, by the way, failed to kill its victims. (Somebody please go inform the Russian military that they may have batch problems over at the nerve agent lab.) Oh, also, by the way, there’s less evidence that whatever-it-was on the Skripal’s doorknob, or in the bubble-and-squeak they ordered at that restaurant, came from Russia than from the UK’s own military poisons lab at nearby Porton Down.
This new mystifying chapter in US foreign relations raises some beguiling questions. For instance: why exactly do we give a fuck about a Russian spy who sold out to the UK at the same moment in history that we (that is, the American public and their news media) hardly heaved a sigh over the joint US – Saudi bombing of a school bus in Yemen that killed 43 people, mostly children, this week?
Want to see the dishonesty of The New York Times in action? Read this story from Thursday’s (Aug 9) paper about the school bus bombing. The lede says: “An airstrike from the Saudi-led coalition struck a school bus in northern Yemen on Thursday and killed dozens of people, many of them children….” Got that? A “coalition.” Guess what? Nowhere in the story does the Times explain that the US is part of that coalition. “The strikes were “carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law….” The Times concluded the story. Szh-yeah, I’m sure….
Our President, who I like to call the Golden Golem of Greatness for his role in restoring this limping nation to something like a 1947 Jimmy Stewart movie — all Christmas and kittens — might be accused of overplaying the sanctions blame-game in order to demonstrate to our own Deep State how much he doesn’t love Russia and its leader, Mr. Putin, a verified agent of Satan. Next thing you know, Mr. Trump will don evangelical robes and hurl bibles at a photo of Vladimir P on Don Lemon’s CNN show. That’ll get Ole Horseface Mueller off his back, won’t it? And those pesky Dem-Progs drooling for impeachment.
Alas, this sanctions gambit may lead to serious consequences — a nearly unthinkable outcome in our culture of Anything-Goes-and-Nothing-Matters. Mr. Putin responded to the latest sanctions talk by saying he might withdraw Russia’s ambassador from Washington. (I’m not even sure what he’s still doing there, since the Michael Flynn incident established the new notion in DC that speaking to ambassadors from foreign lands is somehow against the law.) If you read a little history, you may notice that the withdrawal of diplomats is usually one of the last political acts before war.
We need a war with Russia, right? Well, it’s possible that the Deep State’s factotums want one — since they’ve been hollering about the wickedness of Russia at a deafening pitch for two years now. I’m wondering just what their fantasy of this war might be. Anything like the great victory over Grenada back in 1983, our most successful military venture since the surrender of Japan in 1945? Code-named Operation Urgent Fury, this campaign against one of the Caribbean’s most dangerous nations, took only four days to wrap up — and notice, we haven’t had any trouble from them Grenadian bastards ever since.
This blog is sponsored this week by McAlvany ICA. To learn more visit: https://icagoldcompany.com/
Just Out! Previously Unpublished!
Number 5 in the Jeff Greenaway Series
Something Strange is going on at Camp Timahoe
in Lost Indian, Vermont, summer of 1962
“Rollicking fun”
$7.50 — Cheap! Buy!
New Paintings by JHK 2016 — 2017
Great Summer Reading… JHK’s Hippie Novel!
“Simply the best novel about the 1960s.”
Read the first chapter here (click) on Patreon
Buy the book at Amazon or click on the cover below
or get autographed copies from Battenkill Books
Now in Paperback !
Only Seven Bucks!
JHK’s Three-Act Play
A log mansion in the Adirondack Mountains…
A big family on the run…
A nation in peril…
Other Books by JHK
The World Made By Hand Series:
|Book 1:
|Book 2:
|Book 3:
|Book 4:
Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page
That’s right Jim, those Grenadian bastards, damn their eyes, we sure taught them a lesson didn’t we? Nothing makes any sense anymore here in Kabuki Theater just as you have repeatedly said. Even the bots and the trolls spew meaningless, pointless sentences of distraction and disinformation. There does not seem to be a clear way for information or communication to ever take place again, except of course for small places of true resistance like here, at least before the bots and trolls fire up their yaps. Things have truly degraded to the point where anything or nothing can happen any day now and that, at least to me, indicates that chaos has indeed been achieved.
This morning the overhead was filled with the rumble of circling, supersonic aircraft of military sound so I suppose our Fearless Leader is in town again. I doubt that I will ever be able to decide what the story is with Mr. Trump, unlike his defeated opponent that was obvious crap. Lose/lose – the only game left in town these days.
Do they still have the Red Phones? Or are they history? Hopefully Trump and Putin are talking privately every week or so – and joking about publicity stunts like this.
I read somewhere that they write letters to each other since nothing is secure, certainly not the red phones. Imagine that: in this golden age of telecom they resort to written word and no doubt sealing wax.
Have the interpreters at their private meeting washed up dead yet on some forgotten shore?
“on some forgotten shore,” now that’s poetry. What rhymes with shore?
more, bore, core, door, oar, s’more, yore, tore, whore, chore, lot’s of ’em, gore, four, pour, floor… that’s it! “under the floor.” The ones that didn’t wash up on the shore were buried under the floor.
Such a delightful anachronism: quill pens, inkpots, vellum, rolling blotters. Pause for a pinch of snuff.
It was equally amusing when the Germans (or was it the Russians?) (Or was it both?) seriously considered going back to using typewriters for secure communication, after the prankster Comrade Snowden squealed on the spooks, telling the Great Powers how their dear American allies could read computer signals through concrete walls.
I have no idea Janos. I know a person or three that spends time at Trump National GC from time to time and sometimes when the Prez is there. From what I am told, the military aircraft action has all been responses to private aircraft flying in closed airspace. There are more than a few small airports in the vicinity, Solberg, Alexandria, Somerset to name a few, and a lot of civilian pilots are either not aware or pay little heed to restrictions when DT is at the course. I hear they are diverted by military aircraft because after all, you never know when one of the Trump-haters might lose it, they are pretty unstable you know.
Consider one of the big think tanks I believe it was the Rand Corporation has been saying the US needs a war with someone that can actually fight back for over a decade.
Hey, Space Force is on the way. No more Stalingrads! All fought by ADD twenty-somethings in Quonset huts deep in the Nevada desert.
Next move perhaps?
youtube.com/watch?v=Ag44dRO8LEA
Apparently “Illegals” and immigrants’ and migrants’ aren’t alien enough to create a war-like atmosphere.
Yes, this has been a big month for U.S. plans in space. Not only did Mike Pence announce that the U.S. would pursue a Space Force yesterday, which happened to be National Veep Day, but NASA announced four commercial spaceflight crews that will launch beginning next year. I’m not sure about the first, but I’m glad about the second. Unfortunately, the rocket that Boeing will use for its Commercial Crew missions requires Russian engines, which might not be delivered as a result of the most recent sanctions. Oops.
Some say Quonset huts make superb survival shelters.
Hey Jim,
How about Numbnuts wheeling Pence out of the Deep Freeze to announce a 6th force called ‘Space Force’?- we all know that everything up there since SkyLab has been about militarization of space (with a few rat experiments tossed in). Now they will institutionalize it – instantly creating a new Corporate Welfare queue.
Over here in Europe they are well past the shock phase – it is simply deep confusion mixed with sympathy. Nobody knows what to make of it, however the old-timers recall similar lunacy way-back-when and all the merry mix-ups it caused.
Reminds me of the star wars Ronald Reagan era.
Trump is using Reagan as a model for policy.
Did you know that deep-thinker Ron got that ‘idea’ after watching a screening of Hitchcock’s ‘Torn Curtain’ in the White House. And off they went with a multi-multi-billion dollar boondoggle.
Space Force!
Can they put Shithead on Space Force One and point it toward the Sombrero Galaxy?
And spending even more printed money to do it!
I have heard the most effective criticism is laughter. When I saw the rah rah space force press conference I simply laughed. When I see Trump talk about No Collusion, I snort out a laugh. When I see the hapless repug supporters try and defend their pet idiot, I laugh. When I hear how strong the economy is, I laugh.
We are laughing so hard we pissed oursleves, and have now started to cry. Watching people try and defend this absolutely inept and corrupt Govt/System is mind blowing sad. One day at a time, step by step, the Country is falling apart. What’s left worth saving? Remind me.
Putin, if pissed enough, may release what he has on Trump just to cause more discord, confusion, and hasten the collapse. Perhaps he is done with Trump serving his purpose. Trump will proudly be able to raise his gold plated name on the failure of America. It’ll make some great tee shirts to sell, made in China, of course. Hey, it could be another stock buying opportunity….probably will be.
Do you think so? If memory serves, the Reagan Administration had some coherence about it, but heck if I can see any in the current one.
Our only hope is that this is part of a Kabuki that has previously been reharsed in Helsinki. Let me think,,. Would that be less troubling?
Yes, Pence is a robot. But we love him. Why? Because he’s our Robot. Watch Robocop if you need more info.
The US is going to have a hard time with that Space Force thing without rocket engines from Russia.
Silly goose. Don’t you know that non-other than that intrepid Silicon Valley Hi-tech prophet and entrepreneur (and Government teat specialist,) Elon Musk and his own SpaceX company, will get the contract for the “civilian” pieces parts, human resources, and operations for the U.S.S.F.?
I’m breathlessly waiting for the new Space Force logo and uniform designs. Fashion forward is not going to nearly describe the futuristic bicorn hats, breeches and gold epaulets.
So right. I am sure they already have mockups of the uniforms.
Jean Luc Piccard is coming back to fight the new Space Force. The new Star Treks are pro-minority (including Negro aliens) and Anti-White Male. We need Buck Rogers more than ever. Trump again show his sensitivity to the Zeitgeist or Time Spirit.
Anyone still beating the Skripal drum has to be either insane or a compliant stooge of the state. There simply is no room for anything else, in my opinion. Anyone out there still harboring hopes that POTUS is some kind of savior of the common man in the bad old USA had better prepare for the worst kind of disappointment. That he is a puppet of the deep state could not be plainer if he had literal strings attached to his arms and legs.
Brace for impact; this sucker is going down, per the grand plan.
Maybe there are factions to the deep state. Trump may be allied to the DOD generals, MIS, old fashioned, jingoist, America First deep state. Meanwhile, he’s fighting the globalist, cultural Marxist, pedophile, openly Luciferian deep state.
What Trump apparently doesn’t know is that all “factions” are controlled by the same spider at the web’s center.
If you consider the US Dept of Defense as an actual War Dept. and Russia’s DOD as truly defensive than the old cry,” Never invade Russia! Never invade Russia!” rings clear. Six or seven of our sitting duck carriers would be on the bottom before lunch. Our nation would suffer a great shaking palsy and scream for abomb revenge. Go to black.
It is starting to look more and more like some factions in the US think they had better strike first and fast. The US is getting further and further behind in weapons technology (US cranks out F-35’s while Russia and China focus on hyper-sonic delivery systems).
What did Pencebot say? ‘Peace through Strength’
Reminds me of Burpleson Air Force base in Dr. Stranglelove – their motto was ‘Peace is our Profession’
Of course there is no money whatsoever in true peace. So, the US will conjure up new bogeymen in space. Rinse, repeat…
War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. -1984-
You are obviously unaware that the U.S. successfully tested it’s own hypersonic vehicle several years ago. I believe it’s called the X-51.
While there is no plan to build any more X-51A vehicles, officials said the $300 million technology demonstration program, which began in 2004, leaves a valuable legacy.
The first X-51A test flight occurred in May 2010. It was hailed as a success, as the vehicle flew for more than three minutes and reached Mach 4.88. The next two flights, in June 2011 and August 2012, both failed.
Dullnig? Come on is that really your name?
Well, Buk, it was my father’s name, imported from Austria in the mid nineteenth century. Would you feel better if I spelled it differently, like with an “ski” tacked on the end?
What a bigot, eh? I think your name is fine. Nigger comes from Negger, meaning Man of Earth. Isn’t that a compliment in the Green Universe? Or are they too red now to even remember. Green is also the sacred color of Islam. Maybe only they can scare the Commies str8.
Are you sure about that old boy? I have always heard it was a southern lazy tongue-ism of negro. Negro… neg’ra… neg’r… nig’r… nigger.
Janos, I don’t know if he is a bigot or not, and I don’t really care. He found my name to be curious, and it is unusual it is true. Shakespeare said “what is in a name?” Do you guys have a point here or are you just killing time?
Darrell, I’ve always gotten a kick out of the old adage – “Call me anything you want, just not late for dinner!”
My first generation ancestor in San Antonio, Texas:
expressnews.com/150years/economy-business/article/Dullnig-Building-held-one-of-city-s-first-6240925.…
The Saudi reaction to Fidel Castro’s son (Canada’s current Prime Minister) meddling in their internal affairs is going to cost the Canadian economy hundreds of billions of dollars in Saudi imposed sanctions. What is the Russian reaction going to cost the US economy? Nothing! The US holds all the cards. Same regards China.
If the Russians and Chinese are smart (and I think they are) they will just continue to be patient and wait for the coming implosion of the US economy.
Isn’t that what the US did as the Soviet Union imploded?
Actually, I believe the US had a hand in that (Yeltsin). Russia and China can just wait or if pushed lauch some cyber attacks that would hasten things a bit. US==HUBRIS
You’re living in Soviet propaganda lala land. Without US technology, the Soviets and ChiComs would be back to operating stolen old US technologies.
The Soviets and ChiComs are are backward despotic hostile governments. Until they are completely discredited and disappear, the most prudent approach is to have ZERO to do with them. There also needs to be a serious purge of anyone at all connected or at all sympathetic to these entities. Send the commies to commie land. Let them enjoy a little taste of reality.
“The Soviets” ceased to exist Jan 01, 1992. They became just plain “Russians”, new flag and all. And it’s debatable who’s more “commie” at this point, them or us.
hmuller
The anti-enlightenment anti-democratic anti-libertarian despotic and imperialistic characteristics that defined the Soviets are the same characteristics that define Russia today.
These same characteristics are the hallmark of the American and European Left. All have their origin in the Vatican. This needs to be recognized and understood.
“These same characteristics are the hallmark of the American and European Left. All have their origin in the Vatican. This needs to be recognized and understood.”
How can you recognize and understand anything by blaming it [ the Vatican ] on those who have opposed it for half a century?
revisionisthistory.org/page1/page5/page5.html
messianicdruid
The Soviets mainly destroyed Orthodox Churches/Cathedrals and left the Roman Catholic ones alone.
The Vatican/Soviet job was that of a counter-revolution to the popular democratic revolution against the Russian Monarchy. This Vatican/Soviet counter-revolution also involved erasing the Russian Orthodox Church within the Russian/Soviet sphere, preparing that huge territory for a future Roman Catholic absorption. The amalgamation project is still in play.
Untrue. Catholics faced great persecution. Stalin just dabbled with Catholicism, like so many. Often such people really hate it more than anyone else. But sure, Orthodoxy got the worst of it because they’re the most powerful over there.
Well, the US made things even worse for Russia in Afghanistan, thereby setting the table.
Meddling is only truly ‘meddling’ if the wrong side does it.
Exactly. And since the US claims the ‘good guy’ role we have nothing to worry about, right?
Does anyone know what alternate universe akmofo resides in?
akmofo: There was almost no Roman Catholicism in the Soviet Union to destroy. When the Soviets took complete control of Western Ukraine at the end of WW11, the primary church was the Greek Catholic one which was and is in communion with the Holy See. The Soviets outlawed that Church, expropriating all of its property. They demanded that the followers of that Church either renounce Christ or convert to the Russian Orthodox. Many refused to give up their faith in Jesus or convert, so they were either killed or exiled to Siberia. After the fall of the Soviet Union, the Greek Catholic Church revived and demanded its property be returned. Some of it was and some was not but, mainly, the Russian Orthodox left that part of Ukraine. Today, in Lviv, the major city of Western Ukraine, there are one or two Russian Orthodox churches there but, then, there are almost no Russians in Western Ukraine. The Vatican had very little to do with any of this.
Right. There were no Catholic Churches in Poland? None in East Germany? None in Romania? None in Czechoslovakia and Hungary? None in Ukraine? None in the Baltic States?
Not only were Catholic Churches not destroyed by the Soviets, they got renovated by the Soviets during their occupations!
akmofo, your claim that Fidel Castro fathered Justin Trudeau (born 25 DEC 1971) made me laugh. His mother was quite the run-around-Sue and he does look like Castro’s unclaimed love child. He looks nothing like his legal father Pierre Elliot. (See, you’re not alone, Prince Harry.)
Snopes even has a rather long article disclaiming the rumor. And God forbid, we doubt what CIA funded Snopes tells us. Surely, they have a record of every act of human copulation in the last 50 years?!
There’s no official record of Margaret Trudeau and Castro being in proximity during the fertilization window of opportunity. But who can dismiss secret diplomatic trips to Canada by the cigar sucking dictator?
Snopes?!! Is this supposed to be some kind of an authority over my own lying eyes? What’s next, CNN and BBC? Get real!
Look at Justin Trudeau, then look at Pierre Trudeau, then look at Fidel Castro. Then use your brains! Your infantile appeal to “authority” is a sad joke. To my mind, they all long ago proved to have ZERO credibility!
Sorry, hmuller, this was directed at Janet. We had this conversation before and somehow I confused you two.
Look at Chelsea Clinton then look at Bill Clinton then look at Webb Hubbell:
usacarry.com/forums/politics-and-news/56982-clintons-greatest-shame-chelsea-clinton-biological-daugh…
Then use your brains!
Funny – there is an uncanny resemblance. But in the end, who cares and what difference does it make? People have been screwing around forever.
“There’s no official record of Margaret Trudeau and Castro being in proximity during the fertilization window of opportunity.”
==
We need check in the Vatican archives 🙂
This may be your best post, so far.
First of all I want to note the coincidence of Russian PM Medvedev’s statements about the declaration of the US economic war on Russia with pension reform, is a bitter medicine that must be swallowed.
We already swallowed this medicine in the 1991, when, following the decree of the Gaidar government of December 19, 1991, “On measures to liberalize prices,” the author of this program answered the question about the fate of pensioners: “There is nothing terrible about the fact that part of the pensioners will die out, but society will become more mobile”.
Then, as a result of this program, pensioners did not die out, they planted potatoes and survived, but twenty or thirty-year-old men died out, and now Medvedev has corrected this program and those who still survived now will simply not live until retirement.
They are clearly not among those whom Medvedev calls the word “we”, and I do not really understand why we, if he insists, should include him and his associates in this word.
Meanwhile, his position is very shaky. From this point of view, his numerous reminders of his role in Georgian war of 08.08.08 attracted attention, which for me personally sounded an attempt to justify the pension reform, as well as his statement today that the US is preparing to declare Russia an economic war.
The fact is that like 10 years ago this is not an economic war, and the determination with which the Russian Foreign Ministry has already responded to this threat is a guarantee of that:
U.S. Rebuffed [by Russia] at U.N. on North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
nytimes.com/2018/07/19/world/asia/north-korea-sanctions-cheating.html
In addition, today’s statements by Medvedev and his statement on 08.08.08 indicate that he is completely screwed up and already does not remember when he is telling the truth, and when he is lying. And this is a diagnosis, not a verdict, and it will have to be considered as a minimum by the medical commission, if there is still any for party bosses.
By the way, do amateurs who speculate about Putin’s omnipotence still remember that Medvedev, in addition to being a prime minister, is also the head of the party that has a constitutional majority in the Duma?
This is exactly what I will write about in the next two days, but before that it is necessary to consider the issue of a new military-strategic balance formed after Putin’s address to the Federation Council on March 1, 2018, and related issue of Senator Rand Paul’s visit to Russia and a letter to Putin from Trump which he passed in spite of the real bacchanalia that happened yesterday at the White House in connection with this letter.
Meanwhile, a week ago, Trump accused the American press of provoking a war, and the reaction of this press showed that he hit a bull’s eye. Last Sunday, they simply could not talk about anything else, since this goes beyond that struggle for the November elections, which until last Friday somehow dominated not only US domestic policy but also geopolitics, in particular by making a special election in the 12th congressional district the reason for Medvedev’s attempts to recall his role in forcing Georgia to peace, and trying to forget about his role in forcing Libya and Syria to war.
Update: North Korea threatens to stall denuclearization in warning to US
foxnews.com/world/2018/08/09/north-korea-threatens-to-stall-denuclearization-in-warning-to-us.html
@FINCA
Flash from the alt.possiblyboop-shooby news service(s) for omnivorous readers of political possibilities:
stateofthenation2012.com/?p=101454
whatdoesitmean.com/index2626.htm
I’m inclined towards believing the SOTN (Helsinki Sting) article.
any thoughts?
Oh yeah, I forgot to mention that the “SANCTIONS” are all theatre.
Vital vaudevillianism requisite to world survival.
The second article in whatdoesitmean sounds like a provocation to me.
One thing for sure – both Putin and Trump are fighting against the common enemy, and their primary task is to establish a reliable channel of communications to prevent any provocations of that enemy to escalate into a nuclear war.
Also, Putin quite legally handed over to Trump a treasure-trove of compromising materials against the Deep Staters.
They also obviously came to agreement on several issues of international politics – such as Ukraine, Syria, etc.. – but that is kept in secret.
The U.S. Is involved in so many bush wars, occupations, and secret wars all across the world that if some set of embargoes doesn’t start another war, our military just might. Our micromanagement of countries like Iran, and apparently now Russia, sometimes reminds me of how we treated Japan before wwII.
Micrro-management? Yeah, right. The federal government has an army of bureaucrats sitting at desks in Tehran and Moscow telling them what do do.
Yes, if an enemy power has you under embargoes, is sending its covert services to manipulate your population & election processes, and has its military directly encircling you on your borders– yes, that country is attempting to micro-manage how you are operating. I don’t think its gonna work, but that’s what the US is attempting to do to both Russia & Iran.
It is doubtful if sanctions will work against Russia and China. The EU has already stated it won’t abide by the Iran sanctions, and Europe depends on Russian gas to keep from freezing in the coming winter.
China’s economy is very fragile and export dependent so may crack under sanctions, but if it goes down it will take us with it.
Both China and Russia have been stockpiling gold. We have nothing backing our currency but petrodollars, and the petrodollar is continually under attack and will fail before long.
The real issue is that if we are going to play a game of chicken, we should remember that the Russians and Chinese are much abler to endure hardship than Americans are. Think of the siege of Stalingrad. Here if the lights go out for a few hours people are in an uproar. We can’t live without AC! If the electronic banking system goes down we have no cash on hand to buy anything, and stores probably can’t sell anything because the clerks can’t count or make change without a computer, and the stores have no paper backup.
Is there really any reason to continually rattle sabers and push war? Only if it will take people’s minds off the failing US economy. As in Orwell’s 1984, we must have an enemy and be perpetually “at war”!
Excellent point rhys12. Both Russia and China have a long history of enduring difficult situations. The US, about 15 minutes max. It might actually be a good thing for the US to experience another 1929 moment. Shake things up a bit. Unfortunately this time it will be orders of magnitude worse, with no recovery for decades, if ever.
The USA is new. Its since 1965.
A new, non White majority, mess.
If cell phone networks went down for three days, it would be the end of the USA.
“It is doubtful if sanctions will work against Russia and China.”
Rhys,
Of course sanctions will “work”. They may not, however, provide the desired results as a byproduct…the pain will be real.
Anyone (e.g. the Chinese) can retool their economy for war production and forestall economic collapse.
Think about how the Nazis pulled up a war machine from the rubble of WWI in short order reaching full employment in the process.
China is now the worlds manufacturing center. Do you really want them to launch a nuclear sub each month?
The saber rattling is ill thought out. It seems the US elite has fallen into the trap of believing its own propaganda.
Great line Michael: Do you really want them to launch a nuclear sub each month?
Sure the first few might suck but they will get better. I think they did that single carrier just as a distraction. I think it is just a matter of time before they own the Pacific ocean.
What caught my eye yesterday was the “news” that Melania’s poor old parents won’t have to climb a wall to become citizen’s of the good ol’ US of A. I guess it shouldn’t surprise me? My brother-in-law has his wife’s family members still waiting after 20 years to become citizens. Makes me want to shout “Hypocrisy!” but then that’s not “new” nor is it really “news”. Never mind… wake me up for the next election.
Feeling my way through the darkness
Guided by a beating heart
I can’t tell where the journey will end
But I know where to start
They tell me I’m too young to understand
They say I’m caught up in a dream
Well life will pass me by if I don’t open up my eyes
Well that’s fine by me
[Chorus]
So wake me up when it’s all over
When I’m wiser and I’m [ B ] older
All this time I was finding myself
And I didn’t know? I was lost
So wake me up when it’s all over
When I’m wiser and I’m [ B ] older
All this time I was finding myself
And I didn’t know ?I was lost
I tried carrying the weight of the world
But I only have two hands
I hope I get the chance to travel the world
But I don’t have any plans
I wish that I could stay forever this young
Not afraid to close my eyes
Life’s a game? made for everyone
And love is the prize
“Youth comes but once in a lifetime”.
youtube.com/watch?v=vgiLWNgpXiQ
Even with all the egoism, misapplied history, adoration of German ww2 commanders, and decades of hubris, I just hope there are enough generals in the Pentagon that realize a Russian war might be the end of our own nation politicaly.
I really hope you are right Pete.
Here you go again, Jim. You’re back to defending your pal Putin, the murderer of journalists and ex-spies, invader of Georgia and Ukraine. Why exactly do we give a f*** about an ex-spy who sold out to the U.K.?
Maybe it’s because the Russians could have killed innocent people as well. You know, like Sirbal’s daughter and other restaurant patrons? It was only a couple of months ago that a couple in Salisbury were gravely sickened by some of the same substance, probably plutonium. There’s less evidence that the substance found on a doorknob came from Russia than a lab in the U.K.? Really? How do you know? Have the investigators been talking to you? Maybe MI-6 thinks that the same people who killed another former spy based in the U.K. several years ago with a plutonium tipped umbrella are more likely suspects than stray British chemical weapons accidentally doing the job for them.
zekesdad, please tell me how you feel about the US involvement in Yemen? You know about that right? It is not just speculation. Do you honestly think that there are any good-guys in the world?
I think there a some people in the world that are better than others. If the Houthi rebels in Yemen are backed by Iran what does that tell you? You know, the same people who fund Hezbollah and who attacked our embassy in Tehran and kidnapped the people working there? I’m not very fond of the Saudi’s either, but the news report I read today said it was a one of their planes that hit that school bus not an American one. I wonder how many civilians have been killed by the rebels and their Iranian friends. You never read about that, do you? If the Iranians weren’t sowing chaos in the region, there would be no civil war, and those school kids would still be alive.
But what does Yemen have to do with my comments about James always giving Putin a pass?
Sorry for cut and paste from wiki, but you can see why Iran would not be a big fan of the US.
In 1941 Reza Shah was deposed and his son, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was installed by an invasion of allied British and Soviet troops. In 1953, foreign powers (American and British) again came to the Shah’s aid – after the young Shah fled the country to Italy, the British MI6 aided an American CIA operative in organizing a military coup d’état to oust the nationalist and democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh.[59]
Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, who was the son of Reza Shah, maintained a close relationship with the U.S. government, both regimes sharing an opposition to the expansion of the Soviet Union, Iran’s powerful northern neighbor. Like his father’s government, the Shah’s was known for its autocracy, its focus on modernization and Westernization and for its disregard for religious[60] and democratic measures in Iran’s constitution. Leftist and Islamist groups attacked his government (often from outside Iran as they were suppressed within) for violating the Iranian constitution, political corruption, and the political oppression by the SAVAK secret police.
It is not Iranians sowing chaos but US/Israel/Suadi Arabia. You are just being distracted. Why does the US feel the need to get involved in events half a world away? Don’t we have enough challenges in the US to keep us busy for some time?
It might make a huge difference to the average Joe in this country if the vocalists of the Deep State, The FBI and the rest of the intelligence community, would put out one concrete piece of proof of information of what exactly those rotten Russians are doing, whether Trump is involved or not. It is such an obvious political ploy what is happening. The obvious duping of the public is definitely being evidenced in this blog response.
Hahaha. zekesdad, you must accept what you read in the NYT, WashPost, CNN, MSNBC, & other enablers of the Deep State at face value. It is pathetic really.
Folks ask (well some folks) why the hatred of Russia? It’s simple (other than the possibility of capturing that resource base). The ginned-up hatred is because Putin is a nationalist. He has the audacity to defy the New World Order & all its egalitarian open border nostrums. That is his chief sin & it won’t be tolerated. For that he & his nation must be punished.
Tate; I don’t believe any of the bull being peddled by The Deep State about Russia, Trump, and the election. If they had any such evidence by now they would have presented it. I don’t hate Russia, in fact I’ve been there a couple of times and enjoyed the people I met. Putin on the other hand is bad news. He may be a nationalist who puts Russia first, but he’s also a gangster. You do know that over 200 Russian journalists have been murdered, don’t you? One of them was a woman named Anna Politkovskaya. A former KGB agent named Alexander Litveneto was murdered on a London street with a plutonium tipped umbrella. Don’t forget that Russia recently invaded Ukraine, and 10 years ago bit off a piece of Georgia. Those were the first invasions of a European country since World War II. Open borders? What a joke. Putin has no respect for borders.
Zekesdad, I have to humbly disagree again. Not trying to pile on, but have you looked at a world map lately? Russia does not need any more land/territory. They don’t need the headache of having to occupy Ukraine or Poland or Latvia. Not worth it!
Speaking of journalists, have you heard about this Assange guy? He is apparently ready to come testify in the US to help them with their lack of cyber security. Do you think it will happen? He is not the only one who knows the source of the DNC email leaks, so I doubt it will happen. But would be interesting, don’t you agree?
I’m betting that he is CNN guy. I think you hit the nail on the head regarding Russia. How dare they not submit to their overlords! I suspect we will start to see a few others object also. Why should the US get to call all the shots? Because they can, doesn’t work anymore and hasn’t worked for some time.
We’re not the good guys, Zeke. As a Liberal, you’re always telling us that, right? So why do you forget it now?
And even good guys need to do some bad things sometimes. This is Malkuth, the lowest of the ten spheres, even below the Moon. Satan is Rex Mundi or King of this World. If you don’t fight, you become a slave.
Over the top, as always.
One of a kind.
A first among equals.
Cheers!
lol
Spoken like a true slave, fightin’ for his masters!
…And vladdie wants us to believe thefatherofzeke is a dreaded librul, when in point of fact he’s the epitome of a Uber-statist conservitard.
The amusement here is never-ending and deeply invested in changing/obliterating the meaning of damn-near everything.
Destruction of meaning is an interesting tactic for dismantling a society, but it seems to be working well. …The used book store purchase of an English language Thesaurus and Dictionary (hardcover) at this point in history might be a wise investment, just for value in debunking the practitioners of Newspeak in a broken and vicious-minded future. They may become “The Secret Books”.
Even more excellent reporting today on the front page: Global warming is here. All that Saudi oil going straight into the atmosphere to kill unimaginable numbers of future kids in school buses.
Two interesting items
Over the last few weeks, the debate between pro Trumpers and Never Trumpers has sorta ceased to exist as this blog response has become a anti Trump rag.
The EIA released data yesterday that stated that the absence of Iranian oil in the world marketplace due to sanctions could result in supply not being able to keep up with world demand. Oil prices, here we go!
JohnAZ: I don’t see it as an anti-Trump blog, just anti captured-gov’t blog. We are all just ranting at this point. Everyone sense’s that somthing is not quite right and is not going to get better.
Regarding Iran: wild card! Once prices at the pump start to go up, the US can blame Iran and the fun begins.
Why can’t we live in a world where countries focus on their region and perhaps if you have bananas and I have apples and we want to do some exchange, we could? What is so difficult about that?
The answer: profits.
Things are not quite right, but why do you assume things aren’t going to get better? That is an assumption. You know what happens when you make an assumption. Many equal-probability, alternate scenarios can occur.
It is not really an assumption looking at just the last 50 years. Of course, it could get better . Just like I could flip a coin a 100 times and it always turns up heads. It could happen.
I think it comes down to this: folks that somehow ended up in the top 10-20% say: what is the problem? Life is great. Just read Pinker’s book and you will understand.
Being Anti-Trump is one thing, but being disrespectful to the office is another. I don’t like the rabid, vituperative comments. You don’t like Trump? Neither do I. But there’s a better way to show that displeasure than the constant whining, nasty remarks.
Ah, I’m guilty Bill.
No more of that from me. Instead of merely ‘Shithead’ I will now refer the the Commander in Chief as Mr. President Shithead.
That’s a step in the right direction!
the journey of 1000 miles begins w one step [at least in ancient China it did].
The naysayers and the doomers have been out in force here recently. Only a few commenters have a reasonably positive attitude. Predicting the future is a notoriously foolish endeavor. Yes, the country is messed up – like every society with a central government. We’ve consistently made bad decisions, but guess what? We are still around. Comparing us to the fall of the Roman Empire? Really? What happened 1700 years ago is still relevant to our current hi-tech civilization? I guess the Romans were stupid not to embrace bitcoin and use the internet effectively. Yeah, history rhymes, blah, blah, blah.
We really are living in unprecedented times and strongly stating we are going down is ludicrously simplistic. Maybe we are doomed – certainly we have until now intractable problems – but that’s only one out of a zillion future scenarios. Why be bitter? Me, I’m enjoying life and living day-to-day, grateful to have made it this far. My biggest complaint is being nagged by the ridiculous anti-Semitic, anti-black, idiotic posters here who are so filled with sick hatred that they clog up this comment section. Get a grip, everyone!
I agree with you Beantownbill that we should enjoy life if possible and be grateful for what we have. The problem is that some don’t have very much while others have too much.
In this day and age, positive optimism is simply delusional. It is good that you and I got to enjoy the fruits of this once and never to be repeated windfall of fossil fuels, but sadly my son and now grandson won’t be able to say the same.
Timing is everything. I’m don’t feel I am being negaive, just practical and realistic.
“…we should enjoy life if possible and be grateful for what we have. The problem is that some don’t have very much while others have too much.”
This is typical conceit of advanced societies. At long last the struggle is reduced to having a good time at all costs. And the kill-joys? They’re just jealous!
It really couldn’t be too soon to have all the retirees in this country drop dead.
Being a retiree myself, I don’t resent your comment at all. I can understand the sentiment. Healthy societies look to the future. They place their energies, hopes & dreams in making the world better for those who come after, their posterity, that is to say, their children & their children’s children. The fact that so many boomers think otherwise tells you something about the advanced moral decay of our country.
That’s hilarious!
I hope your generation does better than mine. Our greed and self-centeredness has left the world in bad shape.
Us boomers could never get enough (drugs, sex, money, marathons, power, religion, possessions, awards, etc.).
We lambasted our parents generation for being square, materialistic and shallow. As it turned out, we couldn’t hold a candle to them. They cared about their country and future generations not just themselves.
After the Nam disaster, we took out a few Cubans in Grenada and then incinerated 30,000 retreating, defenseless Iraqi draftees on the Hiighway of Death in 1991 so we could feel better about ourselves and show the GI Generation that we were tough too.
Peace! Love! Dope!, $$$$!
What a leagcy we will be leaving behind.
Ain’t that the truth!
To be quite honest, I didn’t mean to make it sound like I wanted millions of stinking, blown up carcasses scattered across the landscape.
I just want to be prepared for that eventuality.
I imagine something like the current situation… but being there at the Jim Jones rally the exact moment everyone starts drinking the Kool-Aid.
All I can do is stand and watch.
Yes, agreed. Beanbag suffers from a myopic condition resulting from an inability to project what is happening today into what will likely take place tomorrow. Having a rosy attitude about the short to medium term future is an indication of a mental block.
No one is nagging you Beanie; we just want to exchange horror stories, because no one can keep this unprecedented crap to themselves(with the exception of yourself). It is a way of coping with the situation. Why don’t you quit bitching about us negative thinkers and give us some really good news. You know, something that will make us quit crying and start rejoicing. General feel good platitudes do not qualify.
You want some really good news, Darrell? You woke up today. I can’t think of anything better than that. If you were dead you wouldn’t be able to enjoy the ocean or the mountains or the deserts. You wouldn’t see or smell the flowers. People like yourself seemingly whine about everything. Well, buddy, the truth is the universe doesn’t owe you a damn thing or even give a shit whether you’re alive or dead. You want something, you have to put in the requisite effort to get it.
BTW, you are going to die someday – get used to the idea, then get to work gaining peace of mind. If helping out those less fortunate than you is what floats your boat, go for it, it’s a noble cause.
I woke up today! After I challenged you to come up with some really good news for the country, this is the best you could do? Beanhead, you are pathetic. What good does it do for middle America that I woke up this morning?
Give me something that the common man of America has to celebrate in regard to his future, or just slink back into your faux positive world and quit bitching about my bitching. Give me some reason to think of you in terms of having an ability to think.
BILL, you have been warned, DO NOT ENGAGE THIS NEW INTELOPER!
If there’s any hope, it’s with the soccer hooligans as Michael Savage says. The White Proles. The Racists. The Scholar Thugs. The Anti-Semites.
Wait till the people-that-matter return from summering at Matha’sVineyard, The Hamptons, Tahoe, and Abkhazia for the real fun and games to begin.
September or October, but for sure apres Labor Day, shall the fever pitch take a quantum leap and go directly to a DEFCON 1 situation to include a stock market meltdown, U.N. Security Council emergency meeting, and the announcement that Anthony Bourdain is still dead; all precipitated by a shocking week number two of the NFL season.
Do you think they can hold off until I return from the US in late October? I feel obligated to visit my mother, but am very afraid that the wheels may fall off and I’ll be stuck in the US.
It’s obviously quid pro quo to May for some future payback. This sort of “Art of the Deal”ploys might work in business, but is merely chaotic in politics. I am reminded of what was said of Hitler’s interference in war plans, that his schemes worked at the beginning because generals who trained in warfare were thrown off by his erratic actions, but shortly figured there was no well structured plan, it was merely chaos.
Likewise Trump’s bullying tactic, many countries now have suffered his Art of the Deal. How long before . . .
Anyone following the story of the story of Siraj Wahhaj?
The namesake of a New York imam who was “the first Muslim to recite the ceremonial prayer invocation for the US. house of Representatives”
Makes me want to vomit.
Anyway, the New York Times reports on his way to Georgia with assorted children and wive(s), he rolls his SUV. Police recover (and give back numerous pistols, rifles, Korans, assorted Arabic gibberish in notebooks). And have a safe trip, sir!
Anyway, so he ends up in the wastelands of New Mexico “schooling the kids”, according to one source, in school shootings. By the time the cops raid the place one kid is a corpse.
Lets reflect on the blowing up of school buses and what “school” means in muslim countries.
It means religious cult indoctrination. One story I read out on Afghanistan goes something like this: in the schools, you are forced to memorize the Koran – sure, it isn’t in your native language and you don’t have to understand it. All other subjects are pretty much second-rate. Anyway, in Afghan society, the children who can memorize and recite the Koran “in their sweet little boy voices” are especially prized. Once you can achieve this mark of distinction, you no longer have to actually work in the society.
So, going back to Yemen. Lets assume these kids on the school bus are not going to learn their ABC’s… but their “Allahu Akhbars”. Assuming coalition protocols were in place for the strike, some indication of a military nature must be relevant to the targeting.
Since Islamists organize and cook up their Wahabbbi-sauce in their religious institutions where they know they have plenty of human shields, I can’t say it isn’t likelier than not what happened was merely a bad call on a good target.
Just the other day in Iraq, some imaginative Wahabbios donned the burkha shroud and got inside the other muslim cult place of worship. Since no one suspects the fat lady wearing a black sheet, it was easy enough to sneak in an assault rifle and 50 pounds of high explosives.
Everywhere they go these apocalyptic cult believers sow mayhem and corruption. Only in Amer
No need to discuss or make pleas for sanity and logic. Too late now. You summed it all up JHK with the phrase… “anything goes, nothing matters”.
pequisite …
“I’m breathlessly waiting for the new Space Force logo and uniform designs.”
Would this do? … from Bruce Gagnon’s site “space4peace”.
space4peace.blogspot.com/2018_07_29_archive.html
“all precipitated by a shocking week number two of the NFL season.” —pequiste
Preceeded by more police shooting more unarmed Blacks and more anxiety-ridden paranoid whites, like agent orange, going beserk because a few Black men protest the murders of Blacks by quietly and prayerfully taking a knee.
Her criticism of old white cis-gendered men probably comes from her actual life experience with said men, not from her experience in academia.
Her stance toward the NYT is the same as JHK’s, but she also figured out how to drain the NYT of resources. That makes her a more effective critic than JHK.
She is not wrong about old white cis-gendered men either.
“applauding terrorist acts against Israel by its’ enemies.” –hortonz
More fake news. Nobody who is an SJW applauds terrorism. SJWs do not hate old white men. More fake news. Their heroes are old white men like Henry David Thoreau, Howard Zinn, Saul Alinsky, Woody Guthrie, Bernie Sanders, and hundreds more.
SJWs oppose anti-semitism. I challenge you to find examples of SJWs applauding terrorism against Israel.
When you say “and Jews by extension” you show a lack of critical thinking … replaced by smearing ad hominem generalization not based on any actual “applauding.”
Eat shit and die,Janet
Throughout American history whites have been in power and whites are responsible for the current state of affairs in America.
CORPORATIONS: The corporate elite: white.
UNIVERSITIES: Presidents of Ivy League universities: white.
MOVIES: Studio executives who decide which movie ideas come to fruition: white
MUSIC: Top 20 people on Billboard’s Power 100 list: white.
MAYORS: in America’s 20 most populous cities: mostly white.
BOOKS: people who wield the most influence over which books Americans read: 90% white
TELEVISION: the most powerful players in the television industry: 95% white
NEWSPAPERS: top leaders of newspapers and networks who decide which stories to cover and how to do so: white (except for the New York Times which JHK regularly trashes)
SUPREME COURT JUSTICES: 78% white
STATE GOVERNORS: 95% white (soon to change in November)
AMERICA’S TOP MILITARY ADVISERS: white
OWNERS OF MEN’S NBA TEAMS: About 75 percent of players are black, but Michael Jordan is the only black majority owner among the N.B.A.’s 30 teams.
OWNERS OF MEN’S PRO BASEBALL TEAMS: white
nytimes.com/interactive/2016/02/26/us/race-of-american-power.html
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah….
Walter B, having power means being able to institutionalize prejudice into racism. Blacks can be predjudiced against whites but they are not progenitors of institutionalized racism. Whites are. Look the truth in the face instead of turning your head away with blah, blah, blah
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah….
Janet, why don’t you give us a run down on Jewish males in power positions or Hollywood homosexuals in media power positions and what that means? What? Not an acceptable way for SJW’s to interpret the world?
Maybe not every swinging Johnson is equal. And those powerful white men favor their sub-group – and aren’t helping me one damn bit!
Janet, if you seriously think that blacks would not abuse positions of power if they could, there is something missing between your ears. This is an attribute of humans regardless of skin color. You may not like the results, but you might as well get used to it.
Yes, take a look at Maxine “lynch mob” Waters. She represents the poor but refuses to live in her own district, preferring the safety of rich white people.
So this is what we get instead of affordable prescription drugs? Or an energy efficient rail system? Or any number of things that would actually benefit people — just this utter nonsense.
Someone above stated that the government bureaucracies are inept. I disagree. The bureaucracy I deal with is very efficient from my view. Medicare and Social Security work very smoothly. I have never had a problem with the post office or the IRS. The FAA seems to get the air travel piece well enough. I do not care for TSA but I have never had a problem with them. The interstate highways seem in fair shape all things considered. The National Park system generally keeps the parks in ok condition. So what is the problem? The problem is a complete collapse of good manners, dignity, ethics, honor. It isn’t the government that is causing our problems but it is us. We want Mr. Rogers but we get a Manafort, a Trump, a Clinton. There ain’t no Mr. Rogers around. Don’t look for one. We are at the mercy of corporations who exist for their own welfare. Even in WW II some of them played on both sides. They are the ones who flood our lives with pollution, perversity, scams et al. Without a functioning govt it could be a lot worse.
Flame on.
The corporations exist now for the welfare of upper management.
Board of directors are recruited from upper management of other corporations and so may be reluctant to criticize behaviour they themselves engage in elsewhere.
Individual stockholders no longer matter. Many of those own the stock through mutual funds where the fund manager votes. The fund manger in turn may be employed by an investment bank which may do MA business with the corporation in which it can earn fees in the tens to hundreds of millions.
It then my make sense to direct the fund manager to vote in ways which harm the company. Conflict of interest has grown through these structures from north to south, from east to west and from end to end.
Capitalism itself is messed up and losing its effectiveness (free markets, competition and survival of the fittest).
Today there are no free markets (think of the bond market, the biggest of them all, completely rigged by central banks), reduced competition
(tendency towards monopolies) and certainly not survival of the fittest:
zombie companies are kept alive via artificially low rates of interest and preservation of jobs initiatives.
We are coming to the end of something and the shape of things to follow is unclear.
Pithy summary. Should be interesting from a historical perspective (if anyone is left to read about it). I have a few years left, and I hope to hang around for a few more years to see how it plays out.
“Whether he votes for a Reagan, a Bush, a Clinton, or an Obama, the voter always seems to get Goldman Sachs.”
“Can Democracy Survive Global Capitalism” –Robert Kuttner
Today, the government exists to serve the big corporations, the exact opposite of a proper relationship. Economists & security analysts receive training to become corporate fetishists, worshipping certain abstractions that don’t make people’s lives better but instead only exist to justify the predation & to enrich the .001%.
Ain’t it the truth!
You can fool some of the people all of the time.
“The glory which is built upon a lie soon becomes a most unpleasant incumbrance. … How easy it is to make people believe a lie, and how hard it is to undo that work again!” S. Clemens
All that can be asked of a journalist or writer is to capture the Zeitgeists from time to time. Mr Kunstler does it on a regular basis. Fatso Michael Moore does it occasionally and on occasion, superbly. His speech the, The Election of Donald Trump Will Be the Biggest Fuck You in Human History was great – the added video turned it into high art. Kudos the videographer whoever they are. Always remember to remember.
youtube.com/watch?v=UDL3Yjl31K8
Very well done
Subtract the s from Zeitgeists. Oh what I would do for an edit button – truly they are large shade Stones in a sun drenched Waste. They rock in other words.
What is the Russian reaction going to cost the US economy? Nothing! The US holds all the cards. == Mofo
I think that the most likely answer will be a military response, and this is the reason for Senator Rand Paul’s visit to Russia and the letter to Trump from Putin, which he passed in spite of the real bacchanalia that happened yesterday at the White House in connection with this letter.
Russia simply will not allow to be slowly strangulated by Western sanctions ala Soviet Union was and, according to its military doctrine, will strike with everything it’s got
I suggest you go and re-read Putin’s statement:
Why do we need this world without Russia in it?
We really need to understand this as an exercise in basic human psychology. When you give people something for free they never appreciate it and it goes to the garbage. You can see this in US cities where various housing projects started life as extravagant decadence and soon ended life as crime infested hell holes. Same in the South African townships. Same in Soviet Russia. Whatever people got for free, soon all decayed in neglect and disrepair.
Same for the US-Soviet and US-ChinCom relationship. They got a free ride into Europe and the US, and they do not appreciate this. They did not fundamentally change. They will not fundamentally change until there is a clear cost to them for the maintenance of this relationship. This needs to be made clear to all. Starting with Russia and China and ending with Turkey Iran Saudia, etc.
Trump is on the right side of history.
Are you comparing USSR to a bum on a welfare?
Nope. A bum is a hopeless cause. I don’t see political reform in the places mentioned as a hopeless cause. I see the past approach to such as fundamentally flawed and I explained why.
1. People on welfare are not bums.
2. housing projects are not free, a person in NYC after signup has to wait years to get an apartment. This is not like renting a market rate apartment, a person cannot do as they please in them. There are so many rules attached to these units that it becomes a sort of quasi prison where rights are almost nonexistent. Should one of the kids get caught doing something naughty, the whole family gets kicked out. What if your kid gets caught smoking a J with his homies, an adolescent rite of passage — tough!
America despises the poor and what few handouts are given are paid for dearly.
Similarly, other countries have their own ideas and plans about how best to conduct their countries’ affairs and they are not obligated no matter how much free shit they are given to bend a knee to uncle sam, unless there is a binding treaty, and even the US of A is not so naive as to expect countries to obey their wishes on internal matters
The days of America cracking the whip are ending, thankfully. How many more countries can the world afford to lose to America’s aggressive destructiveness?
You’ll have to forgive akmofo. He’s an avowed and unapologetic Jewish Zionist pig. An even more hopeless cause.
I’m pretty certain that the Pruitt–Igoe housing project in St. Louis was practically free. A similar project in terms of its overall modernist design is being built at Ir Yamim, Netanya, Israel. You can google it in google maps. In Israel, that project is considered a luxury project and I can guarantee you it will be well maintained.
The US doesn’t need to crack the whip on anyone. All it needs to do is end the undeserved ties sometimes even preferential ties it has to the countries mentioned. People deserve to be free. Without the US the foul and despotic governments in these countries will come to their natural end.
Sorry, Ol’ Scratch, I didn’t mean to get personal. You’re not a bum, you’re a traumatized Vietnam vet. You need help. For all your misplaced hate of Zionists, we do have many soldiers and non-soldiers that suffered similar trauma as you, and with proper treatment they do get over their trauma. I suggest you get over your misplaced emotions and look into getting some help in Israel.
LOL! Good stuff, akmofo! You might just be right.
American exceptionalism, Akmofo? Do you sincerely believe that the US is somehow superior to the other countries of the world, that we have the answer and so are able to dictate to others? Check it out, have you seen what is happening in the country? If this is the best the world can do, we are all in big trouble.
America at present is in late stage hegemonic world power and it is not going gentle into that good night, looking to bring down as many as it can on its descent.
Housing projects are federally funded and are not “practically free.” I believe tenants are charged 30 percent of their income, which at one time was what most Americans paid to rent an apartment.
Good! No hard feelings then. We have plenty of warm beaches here in Israel where you can camp your borrowed shopping cart and all your home belongings. But you best be on guard so that the local unrwa ahabs don’t set you on fire at night. They have that habit you know.
Yes, I do believe the US is superior to them. It has the historical political depth that these other countries do not have and never had. Yes, much of that has been throughly corrupted almost from day by the Vatican, but the US Declaration of Independence is something every person on earth has good reason to envy.
..corrupted almost from day ^one by the Vatican..
“With the apartments occupied almost exclusively by a dwindling number of low-income residents, a number of whom subsisted on welfare“
— archdaily.com/870685/ad-classics-pruitt-igoe-housing-project-minoru-yamasaki-st-louis-usa-modernism
Guess what the welfare tenants paid in rent after they were done paying for all their other expenses? I guess it was close to ZERO.
Here’s something that needs to see the light of day. (I’m sure akmofo would approve of this kind of exposure so we could see the utter goodness of the agendas proposed by dual citizenship holders.
“In my research for this column (which was not exhaustive), I found over 100 members of the U.S. government who are known to be dual U.S.-Israeli citizens. Here is a short sample list (compiled from public documents):
….(he starts with Micheal Chertoff. Remember him?)
“Our Government Is Awash With Foreign Citizens”
By Chuck Baldwin
informationclearinghouse.info/50008.htm
Just who is akmofo working for and what is/are the agenda[s] that he promotes? Could having the US military do the mass killing for his “country of choice” be one of them?
I’ve been posting here for a long time, Ozone. I’ve been very open and clear about who I am and what I stand for. If you still can’t figure out my nefarious hidden “agenda” then maybe you suffered an even more severe an injury than poor Scratch.
If Commie and Islamo despotism or Vatican corruption is your thing, then by all means, huff and puff over Israeli US dual citizens while remaining absolutely silent about the many others.
I’ve just had a look at that list, Ozone, and now I’m realizing I misunderstood your satire. Good one!
Excellent article, Ozone. Chuck Baldwin is a Pastor of his own church in Montana. Why don’t you consider converting, moving, and joining? I had no idea Chuck was so Jew wise!
to be slowly strangulated – Finc
============
strangled, perhaps?
strangulate
verb
past tense: strangulated;
1.MEDICINE
prevent circulation of the blood supply through (a part of the body, especially a hernia) by constriction.
“a strangulated hernia”
2.informal
strangle; throttle.
“the poor woman died strangulated”
Yep – we’ll be in Moscow by October, totally negating any niggling problems with that Russian winter.
Please note it was P.M. Medvedev who likened the new POSSIBLE US Sanctions to economic war, NOT Putin.
That most likely means that the initiative comes not from the White House, but from still anti-Russian State Department through some workings of the Deep State.
And now we have Emmet Sullivan threatening to hold Jeff Sessions in contempt. He orders the plane carrying the asylum seekers to turn around. Asylum seekers defended by the ACLU. Emmet’s a graduate of Howard U, a “historically black university”.
washingtonpost.com/local/immigration/judge-halts-mother-daughter-deportation-threatens-to-hold-sessi…
The Left will continue to exacerbate the immigration burden and fulfill Obama’s pledge to “really transform America.”
War with Russia? Please. Sanctions were imposed only to cover the broad, exposed, blubbery buttocks of this bashibazouk after Helsinki. The game goes on.
War you say? Right now it’s war on at least three fronts, and they’re all ‘home fronts’; the Mueller “Maginot” line, the NFL’s chalk lines, and the Left’s lethal line of loonies.
It’s being said that the Left’s counter protesters will outnumber the Unite the Right demonstrators.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/dcs-police-protesters-prepare-white-nationalists-153632743–politics.html
These white nationalists have to stop carrying those Nazi flags which turn so many people off. Cost a US marine dearly. Could be one reason their rallies are often outnumbered. Dummkopfs. And an effort has to be made to counter and eradicate the neo – Nazi designation.
White nationalists need better leadership, a sensible flag, and much Larger Turnouts. They must unite into a more intelligent and less emotional organization, while still remaining zealous, proud American ‘patriots’. They must be viewed as such.
Few have any knowledge base regarding history. Clueless about Nazis or any other belief system. They wallow in their ignorance. They embrace stupidity as an art form. I like these man on the street interviews where people are asked about the Constitution and what rights it enumerates. It is frightening.
Yes, Nazi flags are not, I repeat are not, the symbols to use for American values, culture, nationhood, and certainly not for white nationalism. How one could think that invoking such a dark, horrific past could be beneficial to one’s cause is beyond me. Is it supposed to scare people? Well, it scares away support. Idiots.
Anglin has disavowed Cville 2 as have many others. And he agree with you about the Nazi stuff. We need an American National Socialism. The Nazis would have been horrified at these shaven headed monkeys or over-weight doofuses in black. They were normal guys.
And National Socialist and Fascist theory agree as well: Each Nation will have its own National Socialism, one based on its own traditions, needs, and values.
Obviously an inner core will still believe in Hitler. To disavow that would be to disavow our roots. But promulgating Him to the masses is a huge mistake since we don’t have the media to back us up. We can’t overcome generations of massively vicious propaganda.
Janos,
An excellent observation. Now can you say “…Culture”? To argue “Race” is so…20th century….
We can’t disavow race since it is the Truth – and one increasingly backed up by modern genetics. But yes, we can repackage it in American form. Nazi Germany took much from America on this subject to begin with.
Americans are “practical”. In other words, anti-intellectual idiots. We must meet our people on their own ground before we can transform them into what they were meant to be. So focus on Jobs, Prayer, Football, Pence, God, Guns, and Gays.
“We can’t disavow race since it is the Truth – and one increasingly backed up by modern genetics. But yes, we can repackage it in American form”
Janos, it is enough not to disavow race, and, yes, there is truth in genetic profiles. It is enough only to not mention those inconvenient truths, as a discussion of Black Culture is damning on so many points, that arguments are futile.
“Let us discuss race”, and the argument will devolve to you being called a fucking racist.
“Let us discuss Black Culture”, and the argument will begin with a “yes, but” excuse. The outrages are a given, and are not to be denied…cannot be denied.
Repackage National Socialism…”America First”…who would deny the premise that the government not allow corporations to harm the economic well being of the nation, and must, in fact, benefit the nation, while allowing profit as a
secondary consideration? Remember when JFK reigned in Republic Steel in the early ’60’s?
Discussions of “Race and “National Socialism” carry too much baggage to be argued, save obliquely.
And why wouldn’t they? The American and British conservative right were staunchly behind Hitler right up until the time they realized that he wasn’t a trained pooch, obediently following commands anymore. Hitler had the audacity to do the one thing that no one can ever do under a system of inverted totalitarianism: defy/bite the hand that feeds.
By the way, “promulgating to the masses” is everywhere and always just a cheap propaganda technique. Try speaking some actual truth for a change and people will literally suck the words out of your mouth by whatever means possible.
Nope. All informed men disagree and Fascism and National Socialism make this a chief among their tenets. Our Founders did as well, giving the Franchise only to the few. Jackson, hoping to defeat the growing power of the merchants and bankers, opened it up to all White Men – a disaster from which we have never recovered. His followers trashed the White House upon election, a preview of things to come.
Somewhere I fear underneath the Deep State headquarters there is a basement room with several old sofas, a glass topped coffee table, a VCR, and a wide screen tv. Someone is cutting lines on the coffee table while the VCR plays “Patton” on endless repeat. People stream in and out 24/7 to get a little pick-me-up and watch George C. Scott strut about. Those who wander in toward the end of the movie always wait for the moment when Georgie goes on a rant about turning on the Soviets and annihilating them. It’s big woo-hoos all around and another line of blow before heading back upstairs to do the lord’s work.
If General Patton had tried to carry out his threats in 1945, then Paris would have been the capital of the FSSR, and he himself would be hanged on the Eiffel Tower by his own soldiers before surrendering to the Red Army.
When it comes to war, one would be wise to have pity on the losers, but doubly so on the “victors.” The US has been living proof of that adage in the wake of WWII, even though it was only the “noble victor” in the revisionist history of it’s own paid propagandists’ tales.
The scope and degree of how cocaine changed the trajectory of history at the end of the age will only be told in scattered anecdotes…
And somewhere in the jungle wastelands of the Equatorial region, warlord societies will rise and fall, all organized around the magical white powder
“Deep Throat” or how the second cold war began
“Deep Throat” was the nickname of Mark Felt, the deputy chief of the FBI, chosen for him as a press informer in the Watergate case. It was with the conversation of an anonymous “Deep Throat” with the publishing editor of the Washington Post, Howard Simons, that the Watergate case began, the fall of President Nixon and the Second Cold War.
The incognito of the informant was uncovered only in 2005. Strange they are – these Americans, to me till 2005 it seemed that such pseudonym could earn only a woman, most likely a prostitute or the actress of porn films. And to give such a pseudonym to the friendly deputy chief of the FBI …?!!
About 15 years ago, at the NYU library, I leafed through some memoirs, or simply an interview book by Henry Kissinger, where I came across a chapter called “The Nerd”. In it, the architect of US foreign policy talks about how in the late 1960s they learned to intercept the diplomatic mail of the USSR (apparently they recruited some cryptographers) and its analysis led them to conclude that Gromyko (USSR Foreign Minister at the time) was simply a programmable diplomatic robot.
In fact, this robot was programmed by a person who was an informal architect of USSR foreign policy and, in this capacity, constantly out-plays both the department of Mr. Kissinger and himself personally. After analyzing the texts, they compiled a psychological and linguistic portrait of this person, whom they conditionally called the Nerd (but I suspect that they actually called him the Smart Ass).
They all nearly went mad, trying to figure out this clever man among the advisers of Gromyko and the Central Committee, but could not find a single plausible candidate.
I must say that this was the time when the United States was losing the Cold War started by Truman with a bang and the globe was turning red just before our eyes. After a devastating military defeat in Korea and Vietnam, in addition to Cuba and a very influential antiwar movement, the establishment of the United States discovered Allende, Goulart, Agustín Goiburú and Fonseca in their backyard.
And after the Cuban Angolans got done with the army of South Africa, it smelled like the end of the Cold War, which must always be kept in mind when the war begins. And in this situation, the US, through the mouth of Kissinger, proclaimed the Detente and Convergence, the highest point of which should have become the SALT-1 treaty.
But it did not.
It was at this moment when US President Richard Nixon was to arrive in the capital of the victorious power and sign the recognition that the Cold War was a mistake, Leonid Brezhnev invited Henry Kissinger to a hunt. And there, in Zavidovo, Kissinger, despite that that he most likely did not understand Russian, heard with his own ears how Leonid Brezhnev, in response to a whisper in the ear by his assistant, used an idiomatic expression, which Kissinger knew was the favorite expression of the Nerd.
Silent scene.
I’d add that the memories of intelligence agents usually are filled with misinformation, but something in this text, the shock of a suddenly revealed Truth can not be faked, makes me think that these memories were not such misinformation.
Actually, on this silent scene Henry Kissinger’s memoirs on this subject ended, but, apparently, the very fact of knowledge of who such a smart man made him move from strategic defense to a strategic initiative. The Watergate scandal begins and Spiro Agnew, who in addition to Episcopal Church was supported by the Greek-Orthodox community of the United States, resigns.
Soon, the United States, hastily freeing their hands in Vietnam, throws out of the White House the defeatist Nixon, who shortly before signed the treaty on limiting ABM. This treaty has since become an unchanging touchstone of Russian-American relations. But then the US, having signed it, hastily begins to prepare for a new cold war, having thrown out plans to fill the detente with real cooperation.
Soon a Trilateral Commission is created, and, after the overthrow of the Salvador Allende government, Project Cybersyn is being blocked. At the same time, the first catastrophe is taking place in Asia and the Islamic Ummah and a bloody porridge is being cooked in Afghanistan, which mankind can not finish even now – topple Zahir Shah, a great friend of the USSR and Leonid Brezhnev personally.
And after it becomes known about the stroke and the subsequent clinical death of Brezhnev, the History, biting the horse tack, starts its own gallop from one geopolitical catastrophe to another, which is still unknown how it will end.
Almost immediately after Brezhnev’s stroke in South America, the well-prepared Operation Condor gets the green light, and the President of Romania Ceausescu begins to receive large loans from the West, after which he turned his country into the poorest country in Europe and signed himself and his family a death sentence.
This actually served as the detonator of the collapse of the socialist camp.
Thanks Finc. Sources?
It all seems the revivification of the cold war will continue, now that VP Pence proposes a US Space Force as of yesterday as reported in the New York Times.
It probably seems paradoxical and hypocritical to some, but I support the flying of the Confederate flag. However, in the context of demonstrations for white nationalism, it may have more negative influence than positive to grow the base. Powerful symbols, powerful stirrings.
Southerners should understand that. Fly it proudly, use it wisely.
At this point, the meaning of the Confederacy is so totally lost and/or twisted on people that it’s useless for anything other than stirring up shit. Especially when used purely as a symbol of purely nationalism. It’s proper meaning is one of anti-federalism and states’ rights. PERIOD!
Go to Daily Stormer. Anglin wrote a beautiful tribute to the fallen Sky King, the young White hero who stole a plane for reasons he knew not why.
I’ve forbidden by the Man to link to the site, but I think you’ll like it.
Trump continues to perplex. At first he seems to be at war with the deep state, and then in the next instant he seems to be totally on board with their stupid shit. One can only hope that it’s as the Finca posted last night, a double reverse jiu-jitsu move to further drive a wedge against the rest of the world and the Fed’s unholy US dollar hegemony. The collapse of the US dollar will be holy hell here in the “homeland” (a term borrowed from any number of other historical totalitarian regimes), but it’s a necessary tonic to begin to cure the world from malignant US/UK/Israeli military and economic aggression. Lie down with Zionist money lenders and all that shit…
And as far as Russian “meddling” in US elections (which is total bullshit for reasons already amply elucidated, to be sure), I’m now actually of the opinion that US citizens should only wish to be so lucky, if that were the case, as Putin seems to be the only man capable of providing actual grown up leadership in the world these days.
Don’t call my friend Akmofo a Zionist Jewish pig. Where’s the emphasis – on the Zionist or the Jewish? What’s the matter, you afraid the 14 million Jews are coming after you? You know nothing about Zionism, even though you think you do. Ignorance triumphs again.
I’m very disappointed in you Scratchie, very disappointed. I thought you were a better person than you really are. Shame on me for misjudging you.
Emphasis on Zionist, Bill, but Jewish is the label they hide behind. 14 Million? Not sure about the number, but whatever number it is of these rich Zionist pigs that hide out behind their wall of inscrutability, it is. Don’t hear you on here defending the rights of Muslims, Christians, or – dare I say it – rationalist agnostics, there Billy. Wha’s up w’dat? Disappointment? I wear it proudly these days, so bring it on. No shame necessary.
Well, Scratch, good that you found someone to fight against. And a good choice there with Zionists. Because fighting actual villains like commies muzzies or nazis will get you killed. What a fscking loser coward you are.
I’m not going to fight Scratch. Why put out all that negative energy? As i’ve said before, every once in a while I get in a fighting mood. That’ll pass.
Zionism is a nice word for anti-semites to hide behind without having to say they’re anti-Semitic.
What a loser coward you are. You will do anything to rationalize your cowardice including rationalizing commies muzzies and nazis as no worse than your own compatriots and government. For your cowardly and despicable self deception god has awarded you with a depression filled hopeless and empty existence. Mr “no shame”, if I figured you out, you think god hasn’t? Enjoy!
akmofo is a troll, you are a genius.
How could Scratch hope to live up to your lofty moral standards, Beanbrain? That’s asking too much of any normal human being, Go count your blessings, again.
Lol, with a moniker like yours, Dullnuts, I wouldn’t be calling anyone names. But I won’t be getting into a name-calling contest with you. Being civil is more important to me (even though I slipped up, but I couldn’t resist).
Anti-Semitism isn’t just a matter of morals; it’s a matter of humanity.
Now i’m gonna get to work on other topics.
I made you slip up again, didn’t I, Bean curd?
I know, I know — the devil made you do it. You are so pathetically predictable it is actually quite amusing.
Dullnigski, welcome aboard! Remember Bill, treason to Judaism is loyalty to humanity.
Just plugging Judaism into the equation where White is usually put. Changing the value of the variable in other words.
g-o-s-h
“I’m now actually of the opinion that US citizens should only wish to be so lucky, if that were the case, as Putin seems to be the only man capable of providing actual grown up leadership in the world these days.”
Don’t worry, Scratch. I’m sure the RNC & DNC are gonna push for candidates who will get the message ‘back on track’ in 2020 with full spectrum dominance neo-cons. Hell, maybe they’ll even trot Jeb! out once again with the coterie of mil/industrial lobbyists behind him to get this whole thing back in control again.
So, when you hear candidates preaching ‘normality’ you can tell what that code word stands for & what they are signaling.
“The federal government has an army of bureaucrats sitting at desks in Tehran and Moscow telling them what do do.” –zekesdad
Thank God for the “army of bureaucrats” who speak foreign languages, have made local contacts, and have their ears to the ground. They are protecting us, defending our nation, using their skills to avert catastrophes.
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah……
Bureaucrats are beyond red/blue. They are civil servants. Perhaps that is why you have trouble appreciating them and can only say blah, blah, blah
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah….
“Bureaucrats are beyond red/blue.” Maybe, some are. Certainly not those FBI love bunnies who conspired to overthrow the duly elected President of the United States. May they hang!
I just want to mention… about the New York Times.
If any of you regular CFN’ers haven’t lately read the newspaper of record, shame on you.
Today’s edition is excellent. If possible, you should get your hands on the Sunday edition. Its worth the $6.50 for the NYT Magazine article on the history of climate change (How we bungled our chances to stop global warming)…
I think its going to receive a Pulitzer prize. Doesn’t mean it will be read widely- I monitor search terms using google and Global Warming is below single digit interest rate.
Anyway, I appreciate having the privilege of subsidizing this blog over many years now. I came here after finding out about Peak Oil but had read JHK’s earlier work on urbanity and architecture and the human condition.
Since then, the thesis of TLE became not if, but when, a tipping point would be reached that would represent the “point of no return”… but in what way?
It began with many “Dark Horses” and collapsed to these:
Peak Oil
Climate Change
Economic collapse
Initially, what looked to be the First Horse was peak oil. World oil production looked like it was hitting an asymptote.
Since then, and convincingly, this has not happened. The ability of man to find ever more clever ways of finding and extracting the stuff have succeeded in bringing about more supply and driven energy prices down.
It wasn’t economic collapse. The ability of man to find ever more clever ways of creating the capital have succeeded in bringing about more supply and driven the price of capital down.
It wasn’t the First Horse. Or the Second.
The New York Times Magazine feature, by Nathaniel Rich, is a complete document of how we got to the point of no return… which is going to get exponentially more serious.
Climate Change has tipped, I think, partly because of the social media age, with the particular narratives in people’s lives became totally disconnected from journalism. Its not just poorer prospects of people knowing what is true, but knowing how to figure out what is true.
Against that backdrop, and elegantly described in the story, is the story total failure to act, or respond at the governmental level.
In our personal lives, since the social media bomb went off, it’s just a non stop global craze of misinformation and misapprehension. People don’t know, don’t want to know, and don’t know what to do.
This is the key ingredient for The Long Emergency.
I think this (was) it… I guess get your affairs in order, big time.
Consider the ways in which you might be wasting your time.
Straining at the keyboard has been a strange journey with you folks, and I’m glad to say I don’t regard it as a waste of time.
The biggest things are the hardest to see.
Along the way I don’t think there is any point in trying to save anyone or convince anyone what is happening to them. Without knowledge, they really are happier than you can imagine. They won’t believe you even if you warned them. Its a strange thing, maybe the biggest mystery of life.
Sadly I think that JHK is absolutely right, people do things because they seem like a good idea at the time. All around me this principle is manifest.. in the machine-like reflexes of a consuming culture… in lifestyles that are just ends in themselves.
Expecting a cataclysmic end to the idylls of life isn’t much justified either. Life is a death sentence. Humans have an evolved propensity toward enduring misery. That doesn’t sound like fun, and no one wants to hear it.
By fall the change of temperatures will weaken the signal… for another year
Good stuff, Snack Pack!
The full effects of global warming will make the rest of the world’s problems seem trivial by comparison.
Yet global cooling would be far, far more quick and deadly.
If only we were so lucky. I do love the snow. Making little angels, catching snowflakes on the tongue.
No, I think eventually the atmosphere will boil away and the surface sterilized with charged particles
Objective Analysis of the Situation in the United States Apart from the Artistic Truth about the American press
When I wrote “Objective Analysis of the Situation in the United States Apart from the Artistic Truth” I mentioned that Trump, in full accordance with military science, preserves his resources and conducts defensive battles that exhaust the final resources of the Clintonoids.
kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/light-it-up-3/#comment-363132
So last Sunday, Trump also brought into battle a fairly important reserve, although in part – he tweeted the press could provoke a war, and judging by the reaction of the American press, he hit it with a sickle in the most sensitive and painful place.
All the anchors of all Sunday programs asked the same question: “What kind of war did we start?”, Which reminded me personally of the Russian proverb: “A cat knows whose meat it has eaten!”
First of all, it concerns Chris Walles, who asked this question almost with tears in his eyes (crocodile), having just tried to sabotage Trump’s talks with Vladimir Putin about preventing a nuclear war or at least devaluating its results. He behaved simply ugly when he interviewed Vladimir Putin, especially by circumventing the rules of diplomacy, to hand over to him the accusations of GRU agents that Putin refused to take from him, as if it were something dirty.
And despite the abundance of events last week, all the American broadcasters of the Sunday broadcasts could only talk about the charges that Trump had brought against them on Twitter and at a rally in Ohio.
And the rally in Ohio was very remarkable. Trump came there personally to support Troy Balderson, the Republican candidate in the early elections in the 12th Congressional District, after the congressman from that district resigned. And Balderson won, even with a very small margin. But since Bush’s victory in 2000, such an accurate balance of votes cast indicates that in this case not only the candidates compete, but also the administrative resources of the rival parties. And the victory of the candidate recommended by Trump, after he was swamped in so many charges by the intelligentsia community and the press, also means that the Clinton propaganda machine has ceased to function, and for propaganda this is a death sentence.
This seemingly insignificant event has acquired geopolitical significance because these are the last extraordinary elections before the midterm US elections to the US Congress that will take place in November, and after winning this election, and after winning the primaries of the candidates recommended by Trump, the Republican Party has finally turned into Trump’s party and in this capacity goes to these elections with a aureole of the winner.
Meanwhile, the November election is likely to determine the fate of the Great November Revolution of 2016 and the World Civil War, since most likely if the Republicans in November 2018 lose the majority in the congress and the Senate, Trump’s victory in 2016 will be annulled, and Trump himself will be impeached. This was said a few days ago by Devin Nunes, chairman of the Congressional Intelligence Commission. He said this at a private meeting to raise funds for the Republican Party, which was infiltrated by a democratic spy who recorded the speech of Devin Nunes.
And Clinton’s MSNBC was so stupid that it let out for the sake of Nunes’s words that Trump got him with his tweets, and the meeting of Trump’s son, his son-in-law Kushner and the head of election campaign Paul Manafort’s with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya could have a criminal aspect.
Meanwhile, the simplest analysis suggests that the spy was admitted to this meeting on purpose and the Clintonoids fell into a trap, since the other part of this record is absolutely deadly for them, in which Nunes explains that the Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein was not impeached, since this procedure can create obstacles to the election of Brett M. Kavanaugh for the post of Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
If Nunes had said it officially, the Clintonoids would have removed a couple of scalps from him and lowered him below the plinth, since the failure of the impeachment of Rosenstein last week was the main argument proving to the supporters of Clinton the weakness of Trump’s party in front of the overwhelming power of the Deep State.
And then it turns out that this is only a respite for the election of Bret Kavanaugh, who in the early 1990s was the chief investigator of the very mysterious deaths of the multiple witnesses of the financial crimes of Hillary Clinton and was rumored to have confronted her manner of getting rid of any interference in her political career.
On a post the Justice of US Supreme Court, he will be able to raise this experience to a higher level, and Trump’s lawyers who protect him from Mueller’s investigation, clearly counting on this, have already stated that if Mueller wants to interrogate Trump, they will not allow him to do so as the president is not obliged to answer questions of investigators who are investigating on the unknown basis and their desire to establish the truth, and not to overthrow the lawfully elected US president, raises great doubts.
And in this case Mueller will have only one opportunity to carry out the investigation to the end – this is to hand Trump the subpoena of the Grand Jury, but this will create a constitutional crisis and the Supreme Court will decide the case, where by that time Brett Kavanaugh will be sitting in the judge’s chair. And the time factor, in full accordance with the revelations of Nunes, really plays a decisive role, so preliminary inquiries of congressmen and senators showed that until November the success of the vote on the impeachment of Rosenstein is highly doubtful, but for Brett Kavanaugh, the majority will almost certainly vote.
So MSNBC inadvertently fucked Hillary over and the big question is how such a devilishly clever (as Barack Obama says) woman like Hillary Clinton allowed such stupidity of her supporters. And it’s appropriate to note that there have been many such stupidities lately, I even began to think again that we might have lost HER as a generator of ideas, but this week all the Clintonoids and even a part of Trump’s supporters began to affirm that Russia really did not support Trump and Russian agents on social networks talked nasty things about him as often as they talked about Hillary, and in general, Putin’s goal was not Trump’s victory, but the quarrel between Real Americans Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, so that they could not unite to repel the ugly enemy of United States of America – Vladimir Putin.
It’s all the same as a proposal to Trump to reconcile with the Old Witch, provided he does not interfere with her fueling the war with Russia.
This is as recognizable as the handwriting of the Bastinda the Great and Terrible, the so obvious style of the Commander-in-Chief of ISIS (in the expression of presidential candidate Donald Trump) that there is no doubt in the authorship of this somewhat unexpected turn in US politics.
The Witch is undoubtedly still with us and her supporters who have been on a standby for the last two years have already been put into action to promote this idea.
And since Trump has already made a deal with Hillary Clinton a couple of times, it seems to me that he is unlikely to believe that this time she will fulfill the concluded agreement for the first time in her life and the idiot who believes her will not pay for his credulity with his life and the life of his loved ones.
And this forces us to return to the beginning of the post, since Trump’s assertion that the American press can provoke a war, in my opinion goes beyond the scope of the usual political struggle and can not be interpreted in any other way than the assumption that it is a war with Russia, and then his statement is quite possibly addressed to Vladimir Putin and is a request to intervene in the political struggle in the United States and to explain in plain language to the Americans what will happen to them in case of Hillary Clinton’s victory.
“And since Trump has already made a deal with Hillary Clinton a couple of times” –finca
They are friends. He invited her to his wedding.
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah……
Yeah well, we’ll see if he invites the Clintons to his next wedding.
I hear they do this great entertainment trick where they shape shift into reptilians and swallow large rodents whole.
“Stone acknowledged that he was likely the unnamed US official in the indictment, which listed messages exchanged with Guccifer 2.0, the identity US investigators say was used by Russian hackers. Stone has argued that the messages he sent to Guccifer 2.0 were “benign” and were not evidence “of collaboration or collusion.”
Yeah, since when did it become illegal to collude with foreign intelligence officers trying to undermine American democracy? LOL!
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah……
Life is rather tragic: People are basically simple-minded animals who want to live “normal” lives, to make a positive contribution, and maybe even become “Heroes” and make a difference. But often they find themselves in bad situations, forced to serve nefarious ends and systems, and then they start to pretend and to bend Reality to conform to what they want reality to be so that they don’t have to confront themselves. Like the Commandant of Auschwitz, who went to church on Sundays and had all the trappings and accouterments of a fine, upstanding member of society. And, in a way, he was, unless you looked more deeply.
“People are basically simple-minded animals who want to live “normal” lives, to make a positive contribution, and maybe even become “Heroes” and make a difference. But often they find themselves in bad situations, forced to serve nefarious ends and systems…” – Pucker
I smile when I’m angry
I cheat and I lie
I do what I have to do
To get by
But I know what is wrong
And I know what is right
And I’d die for the truth
In my secret life…
Looked through the paper
Makes you wanna cry
Nobody cares if the people
Live or die
And the dealer wants you thinking
That it’s either black or white
Thank God it’s not that simple
In my secret life…
(Cohen)
Laura Ingraham is called racist, xenophobic, etc., etc., after a searing, savage monologue on the realities of immigration:
Skip the black.
yahoo.com/lifestyle/laura-ingraham-creates-free-racist-181259125.html
Isn’t it ducky that “wealthy liberals” who seem to own and control 99% of all media have the nerve to continuously assault “wealthy conservatives” in their efforts to stir up low life losers into attack working people? The mega-wealthy liberals AND conservatives all have too much money (power/control) and are hell bent on making sure that the lower class and the middle class spends all of their time attacking each other so that they can never really mount an effective assault upon those who dominate and control us all. Damn, we stupid!
if jews [or whatever lib group] own 99%, why dont rich non libs buy
some of it?
Finally a cogent comment from you! The answer is non-libs DO own a good deal of the 99% as well.
It’s true that “rich non-libs” own a lot. But “rich non-libs” who support open borders & amnesty for illegals, who are NeverTrumpers, who chant the diversity mantra, who beat the war drums constantly for conflict with Russia, who turn a blind eye to the nationalist policies of Israel while decrying anyone who dares suggest America has similar interests, who scream how we must censor “hateful” internet content, who insist that America is a “nation of immigrants,” who want lax voter registration laws, who cry out for phony-baloney “criminal justice reform” & who generally bend over & spread ’em wide for their bedfellows on the radical Left, these “rich non-libs” are no friends of America.
Yes, I did not word that the way I wanted to for indeed, the 1%ers are comprised of both, thank you for the correction btb.
Maybe cuz they’re not selling?
When Ted Turner was about to buy a network, panic spread thru the Jewish Media Empire. Not that he was bad, on board with them 90 or 95 percent. But why settle for anything less than perfection? At times, he had a reputation for being a loose cannon. They had the resources, so they outbid him.
What a fine kettle of fish we’ve made for ourselves. My father was an immigrant from Russia in 1920, so my default feeling for immigrants is sympathy. But unfortunately we have allowed bad decisions to be made resulting in misallocating funds for our war machine, medical industry and others.
The simple fact is we cannot afford to take in immigrants now. We don’t have the financial and physical resources. Yeah, we could always print more money, but the faster we print, the harder we fall.
We need to alter the way we conduct ourselves in order to change the corrupt system. This will eventually happen whether we do it ourselves or some other happenstance does it for us.
“We need to alter the way we conduct ourselves in order to change the corrupt system.”
What profundity, Beanpaste! I suggest you begin the alteration of conduct by coming up with something with meat on its bones, rather than wasting reader’s time with such insipid offerings. Give us a break; take a nap.
I’ll take a nap if you take a dirt nap.
Many times ove the years I’ve stated how we need to change. I do not want to repeat it anymore now. For some reason I guess i’ve rubbed you the wrong way. I have no desire to engage in Green Alba – Janos Skorzeny back and forth sniping. I have better things to do with my time, so I’m not going to reply to you anymore.
Se ya later, pal.
” I have no desire to engage in Green Alba – Janos Skorzeny back and forth sniping.”
So do I.
Or rather neither do I 🙂
More haste…
“For some reason I guess i’ve rubbed you the wrong way.”
Yes, that is just what you have done, Beanie boy. I was fine with you as long as you kept your bland platitudes focused on your own observations revolving around the unsalted oatmeal of your typical analysis of current events. But then, even you got bored with your own claptrap, and decided to criticize some of us on this site for our colorful language, unorthodox views and general spicy descriptions of how we interpreted life. Ordinarily, I do not lose any sleep over someone critical of my views, but your sanctimonious preaching is something I cannot stomach.
It is even worse than the insipidity of your normal expression. Take a hint from our host’s writing. His use of the language when reporting on current events keeps your interest. When I read your typical comment, it is like waking up with a hangover and being sentenced to drinking a tall glass of warm butter. You pride yourself on your controlled behavior, except of course, on those rare occasions where your real character peers through the folds briefly, and for which you feel obligated to apologize. You hypocrite! Change your moniker to Jumping Bean Willie, or something like that, get fired up about anything at all, or put up your keyboard and pray to avoid the temptation to get really involved in life.
Alba desperately tries to get in good with the Warm Milk Man and spills it all over herself.
I’d have said the same to his opponent if he’d made the same comment, dummy. Not my fight.
We are engaged – in back and forth Janos/Alba sniping. You are engaged by definition. You love it. You’re doing it right now!
You flatter yourself. Give it a rest. It’s been much nicer ignoring you.
can we continue the discussion of population, mortgages, etc; tomorrow?
In the movie last night, “Where Eagles Dare”, the intrepid Clint Eastwood and Richard Burton break into a room in the German lair marked “funkroum” and then overpower the “Kraut” Guard. I did a Google translate of “funkroum”, and it seems that there is no such German word. Is a “funkroum” supposed to be a “Funk Room”? There were no black people in the room.
The correct word is probably “funkraum”. The word “funk” literally means “spark” in English, and figuratively creative energy. The German word “raum” means “space”, generally, in a more expansive sense than just a single room.
Many moons ago I opined that popular politics in the US is simply the middle class version of “Pro” Wrestling. Interestingly, both “sports” are predominantly white avocations. I wonder what blacks and hispanics think of this theater being put on by Trump, Putin and the Deep State. Perhaps Janos could elucidate. In any case, a goodly part of the so-called “body politic” wraps itself around an axle of nonsense. Meanwhile, the real problems continue to mount – pollution, the ever-increasing waistlines of the populace, the creaking superstructure of all the rackets upon which a significant part of the US economy is based; so-called “healthcare”, finance and “higher” education. There are more. An associate of mine said a few years ago that what we need is the giant “reset button” to be pressed. Hmmm. Maybe so, but we can be sure there would be lots of consequences that we would also not like very much. Scylla and Charybdis.
Nonsense reaching fever pitch from the CFN’s most unfavourite bot:
“Preceeded (sic) by more police shooting more unarmed Blacks and more anxiety-ridden paranoid whites, like agent orange, going beserk because a few Black men protest the murders of Blacks by quietly and prayerfully taking a knee.”
Janet/Asoka/CarolNewquist/WPA……..
Just who is shooting who?
chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-met-hospitals-response-weekend-violence-20180807-story.htm…
Perhaps your charming friends in Chicago can prove your point even more eloquently by improving on the numbers of last weekend’s shootings and killings. Apparently blaming YT is the best you can do, yet the facts are conclusive — Black lives don’t matter to Blacks.
I am still patiently waiting for this summer’s world-class race riot in an American garden spot.
Janet/Asoka/CarolNewquist/WPA……..
we are legion.
a group of spammers using the ‘Janet’ handle?
That’s my guess. Who has the time?
Ahh, some Russo-phobic justification from legendary hard-ass, “killing people is fun”, “Mad Dog” Mattis. (Remember he’s keeping the Homeland safe. As Kunstler writes the scoffing expression: “shz-yeah, I’m sure”.)
“…when Mattis says that the Russian government is trying to “undercut and compromise our belief in our ideals,” he is saying that Moscow is interrupting the lies that Americans are being told about their government by the plutocrat-owned media. As we’ve been discussing a lot recently, control of the narrative is absolutely essential for rulers to maintain their rule. When you hear establishment policy makers babbling about “Russian propaganda” and Putin’s attempts to “undercut and compromise our belief in our ideals,” all that they are saying is that the plutocrats who rule America need to be able to control the way Americans think and vote, and that the Russian government is making it a bit harder for them to do that.” — Caitlin Johnstone
Ooooh, them “beliefs and ideals” must be pretty fucking thin and shaky! Marine Gen’l [ret.] “Mad Dog” might want to grow some thicker skin (or, at the very least, a pair of balls). I know, it’s a very harsh world for beliefs and ideals out there, but I urge you to try and hold them in your leaky brain with all your manly might and main!
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Democrats think it’s illegal to talk to the Russian ambassador. The law is whatever they say it is. Didn’t you know? The Democrats say that Constitution is a living and breathing document. This means that it doesn’t matter what the Constitution actually sez, the Constitution sez what Democrats say it sez, it means what Democrats say it means.
So if the Constitution can be made to jump through semantic hoops, why not the law in general? What does the law about treason say? It doesn’t matter, what’s actually written doesn’t matter, if the Constitution can be made to “live and breathe”, so can any law. So the law about treason or collusion and sedition or any other topic can be made to twist and turn with whatever suits Democrat political purposes.
Is this a recipe for chaos? You bet it is, because if Democrats can play this game, then anyone, with any agenda, can play the same game.
My wife sez that people here have lost the ability to discern both their immediate and longer term self-interest and that when that happens a society is doomed as a going-concern.
Based on the yacking, quacking nonsense that emanates from the nation’s self-proclaimed bastions of enlightenment, it seems that the Democrats and the bi-coastal kleptocracy and its enabling clerisy have lost this ability. This this example with the law is just one where people, in this case Democrats and progressives, appear to have taken leave of their senses.
I agree with you, V, but I would add that it’s not just the Dems, but also the Repubs. It is everybody. In the good ole days people would be willing to die for justice and the greater good, but now that can’t happen because if you are dead you will miss an episode of America Got Talent. Heaven forbid!
News of Semantics
It seems that Ukrainians with their constant call “Muscovites to the Gallows” managed to make the word “Ukrainian” a curse in the Russian language. I just saw a quarrel in a bar: two tipsy men called the third an “Ukrainian bastard” and the offended did not at all object that he was a bastard, but was categorically against being called an Ukrainian bastard.
the offended did not at all object that he was a bastard, – Finca
==========
Speaking of bastards, of all the people in the world what percentage would you guess were conceived out of wedlock? I would guess 50% or more.
Is a person a bastard if they are conceived out of wedlock but the parents marry before that person is born?
Check out Puritan marriage records in Old Massachusetts: many births five and six months into marriage. Maybe male sterility because of disease was a big issue back then. A Courtship gone wrong could be lived down, but not a divorce. And they didn’t want to marry someone would couldn’t give them children. Thus “bundling” where a young man had his hands tied and was allowed to sleep with his beloved in her own bed and in the parents own home. It was “safe” because he was all tied up….
In this case word “bastard” I used as a loose translation of Russian word “svoloch”, which does not have an exact equivalent in English since it is coming from description of certain category of people who used to haul (volochit) barges and other vessels upstream from the 17th to 20th centuries in the Russian Empire – burlak.
upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/ae/Ilia_Efimovich_Repin_%281844-1930%29_-_Volga_Boatmen_%28…
Most burlaks were landless or poor peasants from Simbirsk, Saratov, Samara, Yaroslavl, Kostroma, Vladimir, Ryazan, Tambov and Penza areas.
Q doesn’t know it, but he, like most of us, feel an inchoate longing for “The Street” – and a hatred for those who would destroy it or inundate it with aliens. We long for the Good Men in the Tri-Corner hats.
The Boston Police Strike of September–October 1919 inspired Lovecraft to write “The Street”, as he declared in a letter to Frank Belknap Long:
“ The Boston police mutiny of last year is what prompted that attempt–the magnitude and significance of such an act appalled me. Last fall it was grimly impressive to see Boston without bluecoats, and to watch the musket-bearing State Guardsmen patrolling the streets as though military occupation were in force. They went in pairs, determined-looking and khaki-clad, as if symbols of the strife that lies ahead in civilisation’s struggle with the monster of unrest and bolshevism.
The Street
By H. P. Lovecraft
There be those who say that things and places have souls, and there be those who say they have not; I dare not say, myself, but I will tell of The Street.
Men of strength and honour fashioned that Street; good, valiant men of our blood who had come from the Blessed Isles across the sea. At first it was but a path trodden by bearers of water from the woodland spring to the cluster of houses by the beach. Then, as more men came to the growing cluster of houses and looked about for places to dwell, they built cabins along the north side; cabins of stout oaken logs with masonry on the side toward the forest, for many Indians lurked there with fire-arrows. And in a few years more, men built cabins on the south side of The Street.
Up and down The Street walked grave men in conical hats, who most of the time carried muskets or fowling pieces. And there were also their bonneted wives and sober children. In the evening these men with their wives and children would sit about gigantic hearths and read and speak. Very simple were the things of which they read and spoke, yet things which gave them courage and goodness and helped them by day to subdue the forest and till the fields. And the children would listen, and learn of the laws and deeds of old, and of that dear England which they had never seen, or could not remember.
There was war, and thereafter no more Indians troubled The Street. The men, busy with labour, waxed prosperous and as happy as they knew how to be. And the children grew up comfortably, and more families came from the Mother Land to dwell on The Street. And the children’s children, and the newcomers’ children, grew up. The town was now a city, and one by one the cabins gave place to houses; simple, beautiful houses of brick and wood, with stone steps and iron railings and fanlights over the doors. No flimsy creations were these houses, for they were made to serve many a generation. Within there were carven mantels and graceful stairs, and sensible, pleasing furniture, china, and silver, brought from the Mother Land.
So The Street drank in the dreams of a young people, and rejoiced as its dwellers became more graceful and happy. Where once had been only strength and honour, taste and learning now abode as well. Books and paintings and music came to the houses, and the young men went to the university which rose above the plain to the north. In the place of conical hats and muskets there were three-cornered hats and small-swords, and lace and snowy periwigs. And there were cobblestones over which clattered many a blooded horse and rumbled many a gilded coach; and brick sidewalks with horse blocks and hitching-posts.
There were in that Street many trees; elms and oaks and maples of dignity; so that in the summer the scene was all soft verdure and twittering bird-song. And behind the houses were walled rose-gardens with hedged paths and sundials, where at evening the moon and stars would shine bewitchingly while fragrant blossoms glistened with dew.
So The Street dreamed on, past wars, calamities, and changes. Once most of the young men went away, and some never came back. That was when they furled the Old Flag and put up a new Banner of Stripes and Stars. But though men talked of great changes, The Street felt them not; for its folk were still the same, speaking of the old familiar things in the old familiar accents. And the trees still sheltered singing birds, and at evening the moon and stars looked down upon dewy blossoms in the walled rose-gardens.
In time there were no more swords, three-cornered hats, or periwigs in The Street. How strange seemed the denizens with their walking-sticks, tall beavers, and cropped heads! New sounds came from the distance—first strange puffings and shrieks from the river a mile away, and then, many years later, strange puffings and shrieks and rumblings from other directions. The air was not quite so pure as before, but the spirit of the place had not changed. The blood and soul of the people were as the blood and soul of their ancestors who had fashioned The Street. Nor did the spirit change when they tore open the earth to lay down strange pipes, or when they set up tall posts bearing weird wires. There was so much ancient lore in that Street, that the past could not easily be forgotten.
Then came days of evil, when many who had known The Street of old knew it no more; and many knew it, who had not known it before. And those who came were never as those who went away; for their accents were coarse and strident, and their mien and faces unpleasing. Their thoughts, too, fought with the wise, just spirit of The Street, so that The street pined silently as its houses fell into decay, and its trees died one by one, and its rose-gardens grew rank with weeds and waste. But it felt a stir of pride one day when again marched forth young men, some of whom never came back. These young men were clad in blue.
With the years worse fortune came to The Street. Its trees were all gone now, and its rose-gardens were displaced by the backs of cheap, ugly new buildings on parallel streets. Yet the houses remained, despite the ravages of the years and the storms and worms, for they had been made to serve many a generation. New kinds of faces appeared in The Street; swarthy, sinister faces with furtive eyes and odd features, whose owners spoke unfamiliar words and placed signs in known and unknown characters upon most of the musty houses. Push-carts crowded the gutters. A sordid, undefinable stench settled over the place, and the ancient spirit slept.
Great excitement once came to The Street. War and revolution were raging across the seas; a dynasty had collapsed, and its degenerate subjects were flocking with dubious intent to the Western Land. Many of these took lodgings in the battered houses that had once known the songs of birds and the scent of roses. Then the Western Land itself awoke, and joined the Mother Land in her titanic struggle for civilisation. Over the cities once more floated the Old Flag, companioned by the New Flag and by a plainer yet glorious Tri-colour. But not many flags floated over The Street, for therein brooded only fear and hatred and ignorance. Again young men went forth, but not quite as did the young men of those other days. Something was lacking. And the sons of those young men of other days, who did indeed go forth in olive-drab with the true spirit of their ancestors, went from distant places and knew not The Street and its ancient spirit.
Over the seas there was a great victory, and in triumph most of the young men returned. Those who had lacked something lacked it no longer, yet did fear and hatred and ignorance still brood over The Street; for many had stayed behind, and many strangers had come from distant places to the ancient houses. And the young men who had returned dwelt there no longer. Swarthy and sinister were most of the strangers, yet among them one might find a few faces like those who fashioned The Street and moulded its spirit. Like and yet unlike, for there was in the eyes of all a weird, unhealthy glitter as of greed, ambition, vindictiveness, or misguided zeal. Unrest and treason were abroad amongst an evil few who plotted to strike the Western Land its death-blow, that they might mount to power over its ruins; even as assassins had mounted in that unhappy, frozen land from whence most of them had come. And the heart of that plotting was in The Street, whose crumbling houses teemed with alien makers of discord and echoed with the plans and speeches of those who yearned for the appointed day of blood, flame, and crime.
Of the various odd assemblages in The Street, the law said much but could prove little. With great diligence did men of hidden badges linger and listen about such places as Petrovitch’s Bakery, the squalid Rifkin School of Modern Economics, the Circle Social Club, and the Liberty Café. There congregated sinister men in great numbers, yet always was their speech guarded or in a foreign tongue. And still the old houses stood, with their forgotten lore of nobler, departed centuries; of sturdy colonial tenants and dewy rose-gardens in the moonlight. Sometimes a lone poet or traveller would come to view them, and would try to picture them in their vanished glory; yet of such travellers and poets there were not many.
The rumour now spread widely that these houses contained the leaders of a vast band of terrorists, who on a designated day were to launch an orgy of slaughter for the extermination of America and of all the fine old traditions which The Street had loved. Handbills and papers fluttered about filthy gutters; handbills and papers printed in many tongues and in many characters, yet all bearing messages of crime and rebellion. In these writings the people were urged to tear down the laws and virtues that our fathers had exalted; to stamp out the soul of the old America—the soul that was bequeathed through a thousand and a half years of Anglo-Saxon freedom, justice, and moderation. It was said that the swart men who dwelt in The Street and congregated in its rotting edifices were the brains of a hideous revolution; that at their word of command many millions of brainless, besotted beasts would stretch forth their noisome talons from the slums of a thousand cities, burning, slaying, and destroying till the land of our fathers should be no more. All this was said and repeated, and many looked forward in dread to the fourth day of July, about which the strange writings hinted much; yet could nothing be found to place the guilt. None could tell just whose arrest might cut off the damnable plotting at its source. Many times came bands of blue-coated police to search the shaky houses, though at last they ceased to come; for they too had grown tired of law and order, and had abandoned all the city to its fate. Then men in olive-drab came, bearing muskets; till it seemed as if in its sad sleep The Street must have some haunting dreams of those other days, when musket-bearing men in conical hats walked along it from the woodland spring to the cluster of houses by the beach. Yet could no act be performed to check the impending cataclysm; for the swart, sinister men were old in cunning.
So The Street slept uneasily on, till one night there gathered in Petrovitch’s Bakery and the Rifkin School of Modern Economics, and the Circle Social Club, and Liberty Café, and in other places as well, vast hordes of men whose eyes were big with horrible triumph and expectation. Over hidden wires strange messages travelled, and much was said of still stranger messages yet to travel; but most of this was not guessed till afterward,when the Western Land was safe from the peril. The men in olive-drab could not tell what was happening, or what they ought to do; for the swart, sinister men were skilled in subtlety and concealment.
And yet the men in olive-drab will always remember that night, and will speak of The Street as they tell of it to their grandchildren; for many of them were sent there toward morning on a mission unlike that which they had expected. It was known that this nest of anarchy was old, and that the houses were tottering from the ravages of the years and the storms and the worms; yet was the happening of that summer night a surprise because of its very queer uniformity. It was, indeed, an exceedingly singular happening; though after all a simple one. For without warning, in one of the small hours beyond midnight, all the ravages of the years and the storms and the worms came to a tremendous climax; and after the crash there was nothing left standing in The Street save two ancient chimneys and part of a stout brick wall. Nor did anything that had been alive come alive from the ruins.
A poet and a traveller, who came with the mighty crowd that sought the scene, tell odd stories. The poet says that all through the hours before dawn he beheld sordid ruins but indistinctly in the glare of the arc-lights; that there loomed above the wreckage another picture wherein he could descry moonlight and fair houses and elms and oaks and maples of dignity. And the traveller declares that instead of the place’s wonted stench there lingered a delicate fragrance as of roses in full bloom. But are not the dreams of poets and the tales of travellers notoriously false?
There be those who say that things and places have souls, and there be those who say they have not; I dare not say, myself, but I have told you of The Street.
“the Circle Social Club”, rofl.
Yeah, we could always print more money, but the faster we print, the harder we fall. –beantownbill
Based on what evidence? We have been printing fiat money for 48 years now. the United States went off of the gold standard on August 15, 1971 under President Nixon.
Where is the “hyperinflation”? Where is the economic depression?
Just the opposite is happening. We print more and more money and we have low inflation, and the lowest unemployment rate in decades! Wages are going up. Employers cannot find qualified Americans to do the work and need immigrants badly. The stock market is booming.
CFN can say the economy is a house of cards, that it will crash any day now… but CFN commenters have been saying that since 2000.
I ask again: where is the evidence that printing all the money we want is a bad thing? Pretend and extend works. Quantitative easing works. Fiat money works. Otherwise, we would know it is not working. We wouldn’t have internet, electricity, or know where our next meal is coming from. We are rich compared to other countries. We are blessed. Long live fiat money, deficit spending, and debt. They have been good to us.
Though I haven’t heard the continual whining from conservatives about small government, deficit spending, national debt, etc. since Trump became president. So, I guess it was just politics, a way to bitch about Obama and try to end his presidency. God bless Mr. Trump. May he receive everything he deserves.
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah……
Money ultimately is based on labor, be it fiat, gold, bitcoin, etc. you make a chair, it took labor, someone got paid for work. Printing money
… Based on no labor ultimately lowers the value of labor (supply and demand). Eventually the value of labor becomes infinitely cheap and the money supply has to be discarded and replaced. I, nor anyone else doesn’t know when the tipping point will occur. All I know is supposedly the current purchasing power of the dollar is only 3% of the 1913 dollar. That tells me we are getting closer to the end.
can we discuss paper money tomorrow?
Trump is as strongly disliked as President Richard Nixon was when he resigned the presidency 44 years ago this week. Back then, 45% of people said Nixon was doing a poor job as president in a Harris poll. Now 60% say Trump is doing a poor job. It would not surprise me if Trump resigns before getting his Trump contracts lined up to make money off the Space Force.
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah…..
It would not surprise me if Trump resigns… even before getting his Trump contracts lined up to make money off the Space Force.
What? Hotels on the moon?
Blah! Does Blah work for you?
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah….
Janet is a troll (some would call me one, but please define ‘troll’.) She (it?) posits a strange brew of truth & outrageous lies. Anyway, this is how an effective troll operates, no? If it was all truth, no troll. If all lies, again, no troll. A troll requires engagement. On that measure, I’m no troll (I get few responses) & janet is indubitably one (many responses.) I’m not envious.
“We have been printing fiat money for 48 years now. the United States went off of the gold standard on August 15, 1971 under President Nixon.
Where is the “hyperinflation?” (implying there is none.)
Is that inaccurate? I would say not. (Janet 1/detractors 0) Maybe Jim Rickard’s “exorbitant privilege” explains it, the U.S. being the ‘indispensable nation,” the ultimate originator of ‘credit’ on planet Earth. We are not Zimbabwe & we are not Venezuela, after all.
”Where is the economic depression?”
Well, I’d suggest we’re in one now, but my yardstick is not calibrated the same as our learned economists, or janet’s. (I’ll admit I could be wrong. Call it a draw.)
”Just the opposite is happening. We print more and more money and we have low inflation.”
In 2007, the economy was also booming; the ‘experts’ assured that everything was coming up roses; a long credit expansion was underway. But look what happened in 2008-2009. The underlying “health” of our FIRE economy is based not on gains in productivity & savings but on Finance, Insurance & Real Estate speculation, same as it was then. (Janet 0/detractors 1).
”… and the lowest unemployment rate in decades! Wages are going up. Employers cannot find qualified Americans to do the work and need immigrants badly. The stock market is booming.”
The key number is the participation rate not the unemployment rate; that would still be subpar, I believe. Wages are a mixed bag. Employers not being able to find qualified Americans is a function of American labor’s surrender to the flood of immigrants & the subsequent depression in real wages, not an inherent lack of native ability. The boom in the stock market is a chimera. If speculation in stocks is a measure of success, God help us. (Janet 0/detractors 3)
“CFN can say the economy is a house of cards, that it will crash any day now… but CFN commenters have been saying that since 2000.”
(Self-evidently, janet 0/detractors 2).
”I ask again: where is the evidence that printing all the money we want is a bad thing? Pretend and extend works. Quantitative easing works. Fiat money works. Otherwise, we would know it is not working. We wouldn’t have internet, electricity, or know where our next meal is coming from. We are rich compared to other countries. We are blessed. Long live fiat money, deficit spending, and debt. They have been good to us.”
The 2nd law of Thermodynamics also works. Or at least, no physicists have disavowed it to my knowledge. It can seem to not work until it does work. But hey, human life is brief, enjoy the party! I sincerely mean that. Decanting a bottle of Chateau Angelus ’89 works too (Call this one a draw.)
”Though I haven’t heard the continual whining from conservatives about small government, deficit spending, national debt, etc. since Trump became president.”
Yeah, the 2016 election was all about “small government, deficit spending, national debt, etc.,” LOL. (janet 0/detractors 1)
”So, I guess it was just politics, a way to bitch about Obama and try to end his presidency.”
Or extend his presidency perhaps. But then maybe Obama’s base just wasn’t that “into” Hillary. LOL. (janet 0/detractors 1).
”God bless Mr. Trump. May he receive everything he deserves.”
(janet 1/detractors 0).
Final score: janet 2/detractors 8
troll (some would call me one, but please define ‘troll’.)
Troll – The Supreme Court opinion “I know it when I see it.” phrase appeared in Justice Potter Stewart’s opinion rendered in Jacobellis v. Ohio, a pornography case decided by the Court in 1964. A troll can be described similarly IMHO.
Concise definition is complex because the definition must reflect not only who a troll actually is but what they actually do. Being here a lot is an indicator but I’m here a lot and you are here a lot so we don’t like that being part of the definition, do we. We’ll disregard frequency of activity and move on.
Being paid for being here in any way would make one a troll but if a person were only giving their honest reactions and not representing an external agenda would they still be a troll? The answer to this question is yes, but that would be a troll a non-troll would still have to respect and interact with as if they were no troll at all. Regardless, such a troll deliberately placed by others sponsors an external agenda. This is still trolling, just one degree removed.
A free agent such as myself who would be here only to cause trouble would also be a troll. As I am not here to cause trouble that definition does not apply to me. When I disagree I explain myself. But there are sick puppies out there who just want to poop on everybodys’ shoe. If what you write here is an honest reaction to what Jim writes in his article and honest normal interactions with the rest of the stuff you see here you are not a troll.
Posting anything at all just to fill up space or to do anything else with the specific intent to drive people away by making the comment section here appear boring or offensive is total trolling. Going on and on and on and on and on and on about ‘blacks’ or being in other ways racist is trolling because it drives people away.
Jim does pretty good at putting out enough threads in his lead articles so that we should all be able to express ourselves within the framework he sets up. Stay within that framework, stick to the subject, and you are not a troll. Use this section for your own purposes and you are a troll. But there are even exceptions even to this. Q’s motorcycle adventures are being tastefully rendered without stomping on the blog theme. I would not consider what he is doing trolling, and it is his personal experience. The right to do what Q is doing in my mind, were I the boss, is an earned right enjoyed by regular members of the Clusterfuck Community. Something an outsider who never otherwise posts here should not be able to do. No Q-anon regarding the motorcycle trips I hope.
In the old days this blog was a single thread and a lot of trolling was from external agents spasming this blog with long paragraphs of nonsense text often in Chinese. As this was back in the days when this site had a tracking ball and back in those days identity was also not as well cloaked as now. I was able to determine the Chinese text bombs were coming from Honolulu Hawaii. Snowden’s coworkers I actually suspect.
Jim changed the blog so comment to comments are now nested making long post bombs less effective and it required them to actually pretend to make sense because nonsense won’t make you leave the blog if you can get around it easy as before. The new spam here has to actually capture and repulse you. Such faux logic spam was around before but now it all has to be like this or you just scroll around it too fast.
In the old format scrolling over long posts of nonsense took a lot of time, so just scrolling made you leave. Not so now, and this required the quality of nonsense intended to distract and dissipate to go way up. The old format did not make the need for a troll to resemble a normal person as strong here as it is now. Undecipherable Chinese had to be replaced by the JFK assassination being a direct result of the Spanish inquisition of the Cathars who are also behind pizza-gate in such a way it seems to make sense.
If what you write here is coming from your own noggin and you are not here just to be a pain in the ass you are not a troll, but the bottom line is whatever Jim cares to say what a troll is; that is what a troll is. Free speech means Jim owns this place and can do whatever he wants here. We can always make own own place somewhere else on the net if we don’t like it. Were that not true rules would have to be different but it is the case that none of us have to be here and that we can always write up our own place if we have the gumption and time.
Italic text did not turn off in the right place.
“All I know is supposedly the current purchasing power of the dollar is only 3% of the 1913 dollar. That tells me we are getting closer to the end.” –beantown bill
Doesn’t tell us anything. The average annual wage in 1913 was $800.
If the current purchasing power is as you say, 3%, we would need an annual wage of 33 x $800 = $26,400 to remain at purchasing power parity. Between 2015 and 2016, US median household income rose 3.2% from $57,230 to $59,039, according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
So today’s dollar has twice the purchasing power of the 1913 dollar.
Thanks for providing concrete numbers, beantown. The numbers give the lie to conservative economic theory.
Praise the mighty fiat dollar, deficit spending, and the national debt.
Trump is engaging in growing the government, deficit spending, and increasing the national debt. But, as I said, it seems to be OK if a Republican president does it. I don’t hear a peep of criticism of Trump from hypocritical Republicans /conservatives /libertarians.
Do you think Mexico will pay for the SPACE FORCE? LOL!
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah….
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah….
Comparison is more complicated than you imply, Janet. For example, the original income tax was only a few percent, while today it is what, 15-28? Also, there was no health insurance to speak of, whereas today it consumes around 20% of income.
In 1913 the average home price was around $3,200 and the average mortgage term was 5 years. Today it is around $275,000 with an average mortgage term of 30 years. The interest on a 5 year mortgage would have brought the total cost of the house to around $5,000. With a 20% down payment, the interest paid over 30 years itoday s about equal to the original sale price, so the cost to purchase a home over 30 years is $550,000, or over 100 times the cost in 1913, not 33 times.
In 1913 the average household was around 4.5 persons, typically with only the husband working. Today the average household is around 2.5 persons with both spouses working.
Today’s discretionary income as a percentage of income is lower than in 1913. By most measurements, the standard of living was actually better in 1913, excepting life expectancy. The erosion in standard of living is due to issuance of massive amounts of debt due to money printing – the debasement of the dollar. See, Janet, calculating the effect of money printing is not simple.
The 1913 annual wage of $800 was most likely per worker, not per household.
Footage of the Sky King. Just before he crashed the plane, he asked if he could get a job as a pilot if he landed safely. They pandered to him and said yes, but the Sky King knew and said, Naw, I’m just a White Guy.
youtube.com/watch?v=LeYVtVg6aGs
Donald Trump’s administration recently decided to give $12 billion to white farmers hurt by the president’s trade war against the European Union, China and various other countries. These monies can be considered a form of welfare for white people in red state America who are among his most loyal supporters.
Moreover, the racial disparity is made even clearer by the way that African-American and other nonwhite farmers have been victims of systemic discrimination by the United States Department of Agriculture. In 2010, the USDA and the Justice Department reached a $1.25 billion settlement with black farmers over a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in USDA farm loan programs.
Welfare for white Americans is nothing new. In many ways, the United States was built on white welfare.
During the 18th and 19th centuries, free land was given to European settlers as the intended result of genocide and ethnic cleansing against Native Americans. As part of this same racist project, the stolen labor and lives of black human property is estimated to have been worth trillions of dollars. In essence, black pain and black suffering was a de facto intergenerational welfare payment to White America, one that fueled the country’s rise to global power and created income and other life opportunities for white people, both native- born and immigrants.
African-Americans and other nonwhites were prohibited both by law and social convention from taking advantage of land grants and other opportunities made available by the Homestead Act and related 19th-century legislation which conservative estimates value at hundreds of billions of dollars.
REPARATIONS NOW!
Raciss!
My ancestors had nothing to do with it. Au Contraire, the English tried to exterminate them. So before I pay your reparations may I collect from the English? How far back do you propose to take this concept?
Did the $12 billion for the white farmers come out of your pocket? The reparations will come from the same place as the $12 billion… print more money. Easy peasy.
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah……
And how dare you reply to The Sky King saga? Have you no sense of decency?
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah….
Rest in peace, V.S. Naipaul who did a good job of documenting the white man’s colonialism and barbarity.
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah….
A House for Mr Biswas was pretty good. Also A Bend in the River.
In AHfMB, Naipaul reveals the clannishness, dishonesty, communalism & petty tyrannies that dominate ‘dot’ indians’ lives. Nobody can get ahead or dream big in dot indian society. Life is vicious within families, never-ending grind of back-stabbing & small defeats. It is told from a comic perspective.
In ABitR, the author describes the primitive thinking & rule by terror & superstition which completely controls the lives of sub-Saharan africans. They are a depraved sub-species of humanity who mindlessly ape white ways in a comical & grotesque manner. Also a comedy in its own way.
The novels of Naipaul should be a warning to the West to not import millions of these races haling from the tropical regions who are completely incapable of successfully integrating into Western society, or if they do, remember that they will ‘negrify’ it in the process.
V.S. Naipaul who did a good job of documenting the white man’s colonialism and barbarity. – janet
============
In “her” typical fashion janet misleads the commentariat by summarizing a life into a brief sentence. Tate does a fair job of correction. Today’s NYTimes does a more thorough job. I’ll try to post a link to that article.
I read “An Area of Darkness” a couple of years ago and thought it was terrific. It angered a number of his Indian forebears.
Here is the link to the NYT article on Naipaul:
nytimes.com/2018/08/11/obituaries/vs-naipaul-dead-author-nobel-prize.html
“REPARATIONS NOW!”
Well, ladies and germs,
It appears that it has been a sporty week in Chicago, with a weekly total of…21 Killed and 93 wounded…On a single day during the week there were over 40, count them…40 shootings.
I would opine that the feral bastards involved in these shootings are getting more reparations than they can handle…average cost to society begins at the 100K cost of emergency treatment…uncounted thousands to follow if they live.
Who needs 40 acres and a mule when you can receive a 9 by 12 cell and three hots a day?
…And I hear the sex is great….
Ras Baraka, black Mayor of Newark New Jersey, has been yapping it up hard recently for reparations. The emptiest barrels always make the most noise, don’t they? My experience in life has been that everybody, everywhere that gets something handed to them for free always loses it all almost immediately anyway. Of course that never seems to shut up any of the lazy whiners that will always look for the easy handouts from lottery winning, welfare, reparations, or simply stealing it from someone that has it.
Throughout my almost 50 years of working with thousands of people, just about all of them, of every different color and race, worked for a wage or maybe two or three jobs, and made it paycheck to paycheck, one step ahead of the bill collector. Some had homes and campers and mobile homes and cars and quads and toys of all sorts. They also all had mortgages, home equity loans, car payments and debts for all of the toys they collected. Some continue to be able to make the monthly payments, some lose it, that’s how it works. When mindless, lazy losers piss and moan about not getting enough free money, it’s just another empty barrel isn’t it? Perhaps they should replay Kris Kristofferson’s song to refresh their tiny memories that “nothing ain’t worth nothin but it’s free”……
“The reparations will come from the same place as the $12 billion… print more money. Easy peasy.“
Steal it from the future. Don’t you want to live there? And think about the children.
Walter,
The Government should declare reparations thus;
Over A lifetime, goods and services, provided by the Government, not to exceed $100,000 dollars. Payment will be in the form of food, housing or medical assistance, as required…this includes recompense to the government for any crimes or misdemeanors committed, and the expense to the government for trial and/or incarceration.
Yeah….
An Urgent Update!
Jackass.com has been updated to reflect the final totals for last week’s carnage…100 Shot! Yes, ladies and germs, 100 more of our citizens shot down in the streets of Chicago…$10 Million dollars of reparations forthcoming!
100 Shot. I cannot recall any major battle involving the US military during the last 12 years of Middle-Eastern conflict where one hundred of our servicemen were individually shot in one week….
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.
A minor legal point. The land before the arrival of the white man was not owned by anyone. Therefore it could not actually have been stolen. The white men in aggregate, were however, total assholes.
Demanding reparations is making common cause with the white devil. It is accepting their ways and accepting laws as they define them. It is debasement and capitulation. Playing the victim only goes so far before people invariably have enough of the nonsense.
But you yourself are one of those ‘white devils’ aren’t you? You previously said your name is ‘Keith.’ Almost by definition then, you have to be white yourself if you have that white-bread name.
What’s wrong with people today, stricken by guilt cleverly induced by the cosmopolitan tribalists? Or is your attitude just an obligatory nod to deflect accusations of racism?
As adults we know that assholes and saints come in all colors don’t we, and if I tell you to fuck yourself am I being an asshole or a saint? A minor puzzle. If you’d get out more you’d also know Keith’s come in more than one color.
You gave me my answer, Keith. Thank you. (Your race was only of minor interest to me.)
Thanks for the link Janos. This was the tragic loss of a very sad young man. RIP.
And I am amazed that a plane like that can do a barrel roll and other aerobatics. The plane was beautiful. It reminds me of a DC-6 or a Constellation. A shame to lose it.
I did not know about this, it all happened on my way home from work.
The F-15s come up from Portland when these things happen. The last time I recall something like this was when two jets popped up when a private seaplane made an landing in the top of Lake Washington without filing a flight plan during a POTUS visit.
Portland to Seattle at three times the speed of sound is damn fast. When two F-15s popped into Seattle airspace together the two sonic booms added up on the surface of my garage doors and shook them but good back then. Scared me. This time when Fricay’s incident was going on I was driving through Renton and as was parked at a red I felt a sensation that made me wonder if we had an earthquake. It was a subtle hardly noticeable sensation and then gone. I sat expecting another jolt but nothing happened so I forgot about it. I suspect it was the Jets arriving from Portland that I felt. Not the crash unless it went into the ground fast. Ketron Island was 31.5 miles away. I just checked with the Google Earth ruler.
Once growing up a Lear Jet crashed into the ground at 500 mph about as far away from me as the plane crash on Friday was. A similar thing happened then. I was outside and more felt than heard a shock wave. It is all so fast and gone you register it as a feeling more than a sound. Because of my memory of the private jet crash I say the sensation Friday may have been the plane crash but the lighting in the video suggests I sensed the shock waves from the jets arriving instead. Looking at pictures of the crash site does not tell much. Trees were mowed down. It is thick forest.
So Keith, it’s all about you it seems rather than this white guy who knew he didn’t stand a chance because he’s just some poor white guy. And yet… and yet… he somehow managed to take off and fly a 76-seat passenger airplane with no formal flight instruction. And to perform a daring inside loop, no less, above the waters of Puget Sound. Contrast this with the delusional negro who tried to steal an airplane from the Texarkana airport the other day. Couldn’t even start the engine. Thought flying an airplane was nothing more than “pushing some button & pulling some levers.”
Well, we can at least take comfort in that a conformist Oriental — so common on the Left Coast — would never have had the idea in the first place. Only white people have the wherewithal to conceive such a daring plan, & more importantly execute it with such bravura, even if it was to end in suicide.
Not all about me. I live here an felt like putting words together. I felt the booms like probably a million others did, big deal. But I’m through here and you are totally out to lunch. White this white that. Well you can just bite this and bite that because like everything else I write about in here I actually try and gets some facts together first.
Richard Russell worked as an airplane mechanic and has lived in Alaska where it is very easy to pick up the rudiments of flying. The Texarkana man accused of attempting to steal a small commercial jet Texarkana Regional Airport told investigators he intended to fly the plane to Chicago to see rapper Famous Dex.
Different kind of crazy, different set of skills. What is crazy about you is that you think one kind of crazy is better than another. That makes you bat shit crazy.
jet at Texarkana
Yes, and the White guy had the kind of crazy that creates and maintains Civilization. The Black wouldn’t have gotten off the ground. And yes, White Men are far more dangerous because of our greater IQ on the macro scale.
Your failure to discriminate is damning.
The black guy is still alive. What does Darwin say?
Uhhh, what do dis red button do?
zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-10/serious-incident-unfolds-nato-jet-accidentally-launches-secret-missile…
Anything goes and nothing matters. The entire W. Virginia Supreme Court being impeached. One for buying a 31,000 dollar couch. WTH. Funny thing is, I had to search it. Didn’t see it in the news. And what’s worse, I’m not even surprised.
WTH? Only 31 k? Compare that with the pentagon’s purchase of a toilet seat for $30k. Shit or get off the sofa!
But whatever you do, don’t shit on the sofa.
Contrary to Soviet propaganda, the current political confrontation in US represents a struggle between two essentially different worldviews. I would even say two different historiosophies.
Historiosophy: The philosophical interpretation of the course of history and historical events; specifically historical interpretation based on a particular, especially theological or metaphysical, view of the nature of historical knowledge.
en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/historiosophy
Behind Trump there are people who understand that the US paid for the “victory in the cold war” with a cancerous tumor of the economy. It turned out that the socialist system fulfilled the role, if not of the immune system, then the defender against the growth of this cancerous tumor.
Even many non-educated Americans realized that after the collapse of the USSR, the money printing machine went into overdrive and began printing money at an ever-increasing rate. And the people of the United States did not have the opportunity not only to stop this machine, but even to reduce its speed. This provision is one of the obvious symptoms of malignant tumor of the development in an economy which only result can be the destruction of the financial system and the death of the system economical.
President Obama literally at the time of his first inauguration said that the US faces a choice: either re-industrialization and isolationism, or globalization and wars, wars, wars to keep the dollar afloat and provide the United States with resources to maintain the status of a single superpower in the world. Which guaranteed the US the same outcome, but in combination with the hatred of all those whom the US decided to bomb in the transitional period.
Obama himself answered that the United States can not abandon the role of a leader, but all these years has been seeking the development of “green” and energy-saving technologies, electrification, “hybridization” and simply expanding public transport, introducing new ways of extracting energy resources in the US, for example, shale oil and gas, etc. etc.
And most importantly it is tax stimulation and direct investments in the construction of a new generation of industrial production in the territory of the continental US.
Even his medical reform was aimed at redirecting medicine in US from the treatment of cancer patients to maintaining a skilled workforce in a healthy shape.
And the aim of both Presidents – Obama and Trump – is to create the situation that if the dollar ceases to be accepted as a means of payment outside of the United States, then its economy will not collapse.
Just introduce Amero and the rest of the world can do with their dollars whatever they want.
Paradoxically, this perspective acts on investors around the world in such a way that the “inevitable” collapse of the dollar pyramid is pushed back into an uncertain future.
Moreover, a big question mark appears next to it, since time and inflation are Siamese twins in a capitalist economy and there are serious reasons to believe that along with a bunch of unsecured dollars a malignant tumor of the world economy will burn out.
What Hillary and her Flying Monkeys propose is incomprehensible, except for the promise to destroy everything that Obama and Trump built.
Apparently behind them stands this tumor, that is, the owners of unsecured dollars and “bad” debts, including public debts of the US state, which it will never be able to pay back.
How they were going to use these dollars and these debts in case of Hillary’s victory, I absolutely can not fathom, but whatever they planned, in my opinion all these plans are doomed to failure by objective laws of nature.
As you know, it is impossible to explain a malignant tumor what will happen when it defeats the organism in which it lives and thrives.
The fact is that the widely spread recent theory of unlimited possibilities to manipulate not only the perception of reality, but the very reality, denies the existence of objective laws of nature in principle.
And the masterpiece of this postmodern philosophy in applying to politics was the Hillary’s election campaign, which was all built on the fact of their absolute dominance of Mainstream Propaganda Media and Administrative resource of the Deep State.
Think about it, if a person, or rather the community behind her is ready to do so to win not even elections, but even televised debates, then you yourself understand what they would do when all their plans start to fall on their heads.
Therefore, dear Americans, do not seek any adventures on your ass, vote Trump.
Remember what happened to the Japanese and the Americans of Japanese descent after Pearl Harbor. Nobody will try to figure out who you voted for.
The universal Vatican gov mafia neurolinguistic bidlo hypnotists:
Valentin Katasonov and Noam Chimpsky
— youtu.be/w1YmKHHoRn8
I can’t say that I agree with everything Professor Katasonov says, but he’s definitely got valid points. Beside, I like his approach to economic science from Orthodox Christian point of view.
And Chomsky is an absolutely brilliant man in linguistics.
Yes, I recognized their flute music in your voice, that is why I posted the video for you. Too bad Scratch doesn’t know Russian as you and I do, you could explain to him why he’s an idiot parrot of Vatican/Soviet propaganda.
“The universal Vatican gov mafia neurolinguistic bidlo hypnotists:”
Mofo,
You say that like it is a bad thing….”
It is.
Ideological Dualism
I watched again on Russian TV Soloviev’s “Duel” between Prokhanov and Zlobin.
Prokhanov again could not formulate accusations of Gorbachev because of his hatred of Yeltsin.
Because in Russian history, Gorbachev’s antipode is Yeltsin, not Putin.
Just like in the history of the 20th century, Stalin was Hitler’s antipode, whatever the theorists of “totalitarianism” may say. And any attempt to belittle Stalin’s role in defeating Nazism leads the belittler to the camp of admirers of all kinds of SS divisions and “Russian Liberation Army” of traitor Vlasov.
Just as Prokhanov, denying Yeltsin’s role in saving historic Russia, is unable to explain why Gorbachev’s election to the post of General Secretary was a death sentence to the USSR.
Although it can not be more obvious!
And Putin is the trunk of a Russian statehood tree planted by Yeltsin.
Personally, I am categorically disagree with a tendency in American public discourse to pile up ALL American elites into the same category of stupid, greedy, incompetent politicians whose only goal in life is to fuck the American ‘lill men out of everything they’ve got to the benefit of one percenters and making a shit load of money while doing that.
I would start by separating the elites into real patriots of America – such as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump vs the traitors, like Hillary Clinton and her Flying Monkeys.
You are right, they are not stupid, nor incompetent. God hired very competent mattoids to bring us to repentance [ change mind ].
Preach it from the housetops.
In addition, geopolitics is a stupid term – again, where does the “geo” go? It is probably a question of political philosophy on the planetary scale.
That’s just the point that Halford Mackinder has fogged up the matter with his robbers of the sea and other such crap.
Ordinary Masonic tricks.
I’m wondering just what their fantasy of this war might be. Anything like the great victory over Grenada back in 1983, our most successful military venture since the surrender of Japan in 1945?
No, proxies will be used.
Consider that you mentioned the Yemen school bus attack. A piece put out without having to mention that the eyes in the air which can’t tell a school bus from a shipping container on the back of a diesel could have been stuck in the face of a young man from Virginia Beach in an American Air Force trailer just before going off-shift.
Could, is the operative word. We don’t know what the nature of the material support actually is and the NYT will be the last paper to be disclosing any of those details to us.
Back to proxies, this is a serious answer. The Grenada situation was direct use of American forces to swat a small red fly. Six flies total or something like that in a medical school. At least one of which may have been a ‘Che’ wannabe. Some such farce to show the big stick. Mission accomplished but after Grenada people were talking about how much it cost, which was quite a lot. Thirty million to get six people is a lot of money per person to spend and the war machine did like that. The machine did not however like the thirty million being talked about afterwards. Profits needed to be more quietly and more directly earned. Too many middlemen.
The school bus attack was a big enough boo-boo to ripple the international conscience about as much as a slamming car door outside the doghouse could interrupt writing this comment. Moments of silence are aeons longer and that is the answer to your question.
10,000 civilians have been snuffed in the three years the Saudi Coalition has been doing it’s thing in Yemen and nobody knows. Bones earned by the American war machine and its lobbying contractors could not be close to five million each as in Grenada, that would be fifty billion dollars. That sum is still in their dreams and they are dreaming about that much and more.
What their fantasy of this war will be is something that is out of sight and out of mind. Something that will not compete with ratings of the next season of the Bachelorette, yet something that will make a pile of cash.
What was the American involvement in the Yemen attack on the Quran memorizers? Someone got paid and now it is back to business as usual and that is exactly what the next war will look like.
Never say never. The Atlantic, one of those publications I normally and gleefully piss all over, printed a coherent, RATIONAL article and not just because I agree with what it sez.
It was by a chap with the surname Salam. It said basically that Democrats ought to beware. Why? Because they take for granted that Latinos will be forever content to be humble lettuce pickers and cheap domestic help (IOW an American underclass), that automatically and reflexively vote Democrat, that they won’t aspire to the goodies that the bi-coastal White Over-Class has. You know like money and power.
I’ve said the same thing myself, that prospects for Latinos and other immigrants suck the Big One because of decades of off-shoring. Ocasio-Cortez is the first indication coming from the left side of the political spectrum that all isn’t ok in the Democrat scheme to keep power by playing the race and identity card. Latinos, like I’ve said a multitude of times prior, have got a full set of intellectual faculties as is abundantly evidenced by their spectacular civilizational achievements. And they ain’t gonna be happy to forever pay obeisance to bi-coastal White elites that want to hog all the good stuff and keep brown skinned people in their place at the bottom.
But if there’s a “left” in the roil of politics among Latinos, there’s also a “right” as Salam points out. If poorer Whites aren’t happy to have immigration spigots open full-bore for the sake of Chamber of Commerce and Democratic Party interests, then neither will Latinos be happy about it once immigration of desperate people from Africa and south Asia ramps up. Look for lower class Whites who are already pissed about losing livelihoods and lower class Latinos to make common cause to shut the borders.
I’ve said it a hundred times, elite Whites are too confident by half of keeping their place in the pecking order, thinking they can divide and rule by fomenting strife among their perceived lessers. I mean, they lost to Trump, of all people, someone that represented the interests of that broad swathe of the country hammered by the Fortune 50 and Wall Street. Trump is normally presented as “nationalist-right”. Now, imagine someone off-white with a Spanish surname in Trump’s political space. Can’t happen? Trump couldn’t happen either.
“Fortune 50” should be Fortune 500.
Here is for you. Adapt.
The U.S. has been destroyed by corporatism. The corporation destroyed Main Street, most notably in the “person” of Walmart. What purpose do corporations serve? To bring goods from distant corners of the globe to shoppers at bargain prices? What benefit was that when those same shoppers’ livelihoods were wrecked!
Remember, a corporation is a “person” too. But it’s a comatose behemoth of a person lacking morals, lacking a soul, lacking any of the normal human qualities that makes a real person a person. The state registration system of incorporation has been a disaster among the developments of capitalism. The corporation as an efficient hoover of savings for grand enterprises does not need a registration system of incorporation but rather a charter system is sufficient. IOW, incorporation only allowed by an act of Congress. The Brits understood the dangers of routine incorporation when they banned the corporate form for 100 years after the South Sea bubble fiasco.
Now big media giants are conspiring to deny free speech to those whose opinions their officers & lackeys don’t much care for. The government needs to step in forcefully & re-activate the anti-trust laws. Will Jeff Sessions ever get around to it, or does he even care?
“I’ll believe corporations are people when Texas executes one.”–anon
In a place where everything is for sale, eventually everything gets sold. Think about that, please.
blah blah blah
Good post on corporations, Tate.
Christian Likbez: Orthodoxy, Judaism, Gnosticism and Satanism
Likbez – elimination of illiteracy
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Likbez
In this post it is necessary to pay attention to the size of letters, since the church and the Church are two big differences, as they say in Odessa (the city on the Black Sea and not the NAZI organization)
In Russia now there is a very curious situation. At the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, a group was formed in Russian Orthodox Church, which declared Judaism the main anti-Christian force. After that, this group played the most important role in the defeat of Russian Athos, the organization of the February Revolution of 1917 and the collapse of the Orthodox Russian Empire.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mount_Athos
And I had a good laugh yesterday when I accidentally jumped to some Russian talk show where they discussed the role of Lenin in the history of the 20th century, and Lenin ‘s supporters quite reasonably noticed that Lenin had nothing to do with the February revolution and the collapse of the Russian Empire, and their opponents, without denying this indisputable fact, told that it does not matter, since he wanted all this after the death of his brother and even took 50 million marks from the German Emperor.
But this is indeed a very difficult matter and it is impossible to consider it within the framework of current Likbez post, and I mentioned these facts because the state that Lenin built was of course atheistic and denied all religions, including Satanism, paganism and Judaism, but after his death Satanism in the form of Marcionism still penetrated the USSR through the people surrounding Lev Trotsky.
Marcion, born 50 years after the founding of the Church, founded his church on the basis of the opposition of the G-d of the Old Testament (I specifically wrote in accordance with Marcion, who considered G-d the Creator of the lower fallen world) as oppose to Jesus Christ as the God of the New Testament and the creator of the upper world.
This church subsequently split into two sects: those who began to worship Jesus Christ or, better to say, Yeshua Ha-Nozri, began to call themselves true Christians or simply good people, and those who worshiped the Old Testament G-d as the Demiurge of the lower world, but in fact the god invented by Marcion, later became known as satanists – I specially write this word with a small letter to emphasize that in the Old Testament, Satan is not a name, it is the office of the God-oppose.
In the Middle Ages, Eastern Christianity dominated the One Church in a cultural and theological sense, but thanks to Tertulian, who lived in the 3rd century, Western Christianity became the leader in the struggle against the Marcionites, not without reason, considering them Gnostics, that is, people who substitute the Faith with secret knowledge. It is noteworthy that the anti-Judaism sect in the Russian Church, that is, which saw the meaning of Christianity in opposition to Judaism, was influenced in the beginning of the 20th century by anti-Tertulian direction in Western christianity (with a small letter), led by a Protestant historian of the church and the theologian Arvid Harnack, who did not consider Marcion as a Gnostic, and the chief propagandist of Harnack in Russia became the head the Department of Holy Scripture and the New Testament of the St. Petersburg Theological Academy Nikolai Nikolaevich Glubokovsky.
All this has the most direct relation to the appearance of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad (which, having broken off relations with all Orthodox Churches in Church Communion with the Russian Orthodox Church in the USSR, ceased to be part of the Church), the theology of the Jerusalem Mufti Amin al-Husseini and Hitler Germany, as well as ISIS and the political philosophy of the Neocons who consider Russia to be the kingdom of Gog and Magog.
The chief herald of anti-Judaic Orthodoxy and the publisher of the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion”, Sergei Nilus was repeatedly arrested under the Soviet Government, but each time he was released by the envoys of the above-mentioned Lev Trotsky, and it seems that he knew who to turn to and who to refer to in such cases. In this way, he lived happily until 1929, despite the efforts of the Jews in the NKVD and other bodies of the Soviet government, about which followers of those who during the Great Patriotic War prayed for Hitler’s victory are so fond to talk about.
But Metropolitan Seraphim (Chichagov) was sent from the concentration camp to prison, from exile to exile, from which he was pulled by Patriarch Tikhon and Metropolitan Sergius of Stargorod, in the future Patriarch.
As a result of all this confusion, modern Russian citizens who did not receive Church education completely do not distinguish between concepts of Satanism and anti-Christianity, and then, after mixing them thoroughly, equate this mixture with modern Judaism, and all this becomes an instrument for the destruction of Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which was restored by Metropolitan Sergius (Stragorodsky), Metropolitan Alexis (Simansky), Metropolitan Nicholas (Yarushevich) and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Joseph Stalin on the night from 4 to 5 of September 1943, and to which Lord God granted the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
It’s all Satanic: The Flavius Signature
— youtu.be/lpXXpPc9BwA
Here we go, the Gospel of Judas has creeped up.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gospel_of_Judas
Angela Merkel’s Islamist Enforcers continue to operate in Europe with Impunity
Dutch Politician’s Suicide After Being Gang Raped
youtube.com/watch?v=6E82Itrsqvs
Now let’s hear Volodya bloviating at length how the migrants are planning to take lawn-mowing jobs of poor white natives or Green Alba thoughts of financial advantages and disadvantages of Good Old England hastily extracting itself from the Fourth Reich.
…”thoughts of financial advantages and disadvantages of Good Old England hastily extracting itself from the Fourth Reich.”
You always know you’re talking to a rich, ‘I’m all right, Jack’ person when they talk about ‘financial advantages and disadvantages’ rather than the bloke from Wales or the North of England who’s going to lose his job that only exists because of interdependent EU supply chains and whose family are going to have to suffer the indignity of going to food banks to survive.
That doesn’t mean that a system that that depends on interdependent supply chains is of itself A Good Thing, but it is noticeable that rich people don’t give a rat’s arse about the guy in Sunderland who’s going to the food bank, as long as they can nourish their narrative about colour projects or whatever Weltanshauung floats their self-regarding intellectual boat.
For what it’s worth, polls have recently shown that 100 previously leave-voting constituencies are now majority Remain, as is Wales. So the three fringe members of the UK are on the other side from Good Old England.
Maybe they’ll make a Scots’ Independence voter out of me yet.
As for the politician (who apparently promoted dropping a nuclear bomb on Muslims)…
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6047895/Former-far-right-MP-committed-suicide-shortly-claiming-gang-rap…
…there should obviously be a full enquiry. We don’t know what actually happened. The far-right-politician-turned-Muslim she accuses of organising the alleged attack (remember it’s still an ‘alleged attack’) denies involvement in any such attack.
Regardless of her political views, as a woman in politics known for those views, we can be pretty certain she will have suffered rape and death threats because that seems to be the price of being a well-known female politician these days, whatever the colour or religion of the people who don’t like you.
Unfortunately she didn’t report the alleged attack, which made it impossible for the police to investigate it at the time.
Clearly, if such an attack did happen, the perpetrators (and the instigator if there’s any truth in the Arnoud allegation, should pay the full legal consequences of their actions and other threats. And if they’re not Dutch citizens, they should then be deported, pour décourager les autres.
…Arnoud allegation) should pay…
“we can be pretty certain she will have suffered rape and death threats because that seems to be the price of being a well-known female politician these days,”
Obviously for some female politicians it goes further, as the orphaned children of our own Jo Cox MP can testify, since their mother was stabbed to death in the street by an anti-immigration alt-right extremist.
JHK says the economy will NEVER EVER recover from the Bush 2007 crash. The report from Sturgis, South Dakota, where half a million bikers gather, says different.
“We got really a lot of people that are in private business and industry that camp here and what they’ll tell you is that it’s the Trump bump,” says Rod Woodruff, owner of the Buffalo Chip, a sprawling complex of campgrounds, bars and concert stages. “The economy is so good and people are feeling so good.”
He says his average camper makes $95,000 a year, owns his own home and more than one motorcycle. In a coveted section of luxury motor homes behind the Wolfman Jack stage, there are no signs of the much-analyzed “economic anxiety” that impacted the 2016 election, only utter devotion to President Trump.”
Who you gonna believe? CFN doctrine? Or the experience of those who live in fly-over country?
Two movie recommendations:
RGB
At the age of 84, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But without a definitive Ginsburg biography, the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior’s rise to the nation’s highest court has been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans – until now. RBG is a revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg ‘s exceptional life and career
Official Trailer
youtube.com/watch?v=biIRlcQqmOc
===================
‘BlacKkKlansman’: How black detective Ron Stallworth infiltrated the Colorado Klan
Official Trailer
youtube.com/watch?v=pFc6I0rgmgY&frags=pl%2Cwn