Monsters All the Way Down

Robert Mueller’s fishing crew was out trawling for Manafort, a blubbery swamp mammal valued for its lubricating oil when, by happenstance, a strange breed of porpoise called a Podesta got caught up in the net. Turns out it was a traveling companion of the Manafort. Back in 2014, the pair swam all the way to a little country called Ukraine via the Black Sea where the Podesta used some Manafort SuperLube on then-president of Ukraine, Victor Yanukovych.
The objective was to grease the wheel of NATO and the EU for Ukraine to become a member. But the operation went awry when Yanukovych got a better offer from the Eurasian Customs Union, a Russian-backed trade-and-security org. And the next thing you know, the US State Department and the CIA are all over the situation and, whaddaya know, the Maidan Square in Kiev fills up with screaming neo-Nazis and Mr. Yanukovych gets the bum’s rush — and despite the major screw-up, the Manafort and the Podesta swim off with a cool few million in fees and return to the comforts of the swamp where they finally part ways.
Mr. Mueller is apparently concerned about just what happened with those fees. Possibly the loot ended up getting washed and rinsed through an international banking laundromat, and somehow went unreported to the federal tax authorities. Of course, the charge raises some interesting questions, such as: were Manafort and Podesta over in Ukraine as opportunistic freelancers, or were they part of phase one of a US government effort to get Ukraine to sign up for Team West against its old Uncle Russia, the manager of Team East? Kind of seems like that was exactly what they were doing, so it will be interesting to see whether Mr. Mueller may have stepped into a big pile of dog shit on his way to the Manafort plea session in federal court.
I like the theory that it suits Mr. Mueller’s purpose to land the porpoise in his net of legal entrapment. After all, Tony Podesta of the swamp influence-peddling company called the Podesta Group is brother of John Podesta, once President Bill Clinton’s Chief-of-Staff and more recently chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. So Mr. Mueller can now brag that he is an “equal opportunity” fisherman for both Republican and Democratic species. The only problem is that the 2014 Ukraine monkey business is basically a sordid tale of the USA meddling in another country’s election affairs, one which had quite a more severe effect on Ukraine and Russia than a handful of Russian Facebook trolls managed against the USA’s 2016 election. Does anybody think that Manafort and Podesta were over in Ukraine without the knowledge of the US government? If so, we surely have the most incompetent intel community on earth. It will be interesting to see what kind of ‘splainin’ that will lead to in court. If Mr. Mueller’s motive is to embarrass the Deep State, he’s well on his way to mission accomplished.
A few other good-sized fish got trawled up the net along with Manafort and Podesta, namely the spiny bottom-feeders called Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, who live on the K Street reef feeding on debris dropped from the mouths of the bull sharks feeding in the lagoon above. They’re all flopping around on the deck of Mr. Mueller’s trawler and one begins to think that the whole aquatic ecosystem is breaking down. If they’re not careful, they could conjure up something like a red tide that will kill everything in the DC swamp.
One might ask, though: was Mr. Mueller’s ship launched in order to catch blubbery Manaforts, poisonous Podestas, and spiny Skadden Arps? I was under the impression that they were out for whale. There happens to be one, a rare golden humpback, lurking in the depths under Mr. Mueller’s trawler, waiting, waiting, to sound and bring down his flukes on the scurvy crew. Somewhere close by, a bassoon is playing ominous notes. Other monsters of the deep may be revealed before this is all over. Monsters over monsters, all the way down,
The failure of a society to preserve legitimacy in both domestic and foreign operations points to deeper structural problems in how that society is operating. Trump on one side, and Mueller on the other, are not causes of instability, but rather symptoms of it. Political battles are no longer settled through the process of voting, but have instead crept out into the justice system and the media like so much toxic sludge. In the end, these point to a decline in our ability to moderate and fix our system of governance, something that we share with late Imperial Rome.
Visit http://www.darkgeprep.com for more info.
You are absolutely right on John, our political society lacks not only legitimacy, but any morality as well. In fact it is not so much a swamp as it is a cesspool of theft, deceit, and depravity. One of the key points that the Trump bashers never fail to ignore is that while our elected, appointed and hired on United States government agencies and personnel performed all of their dirty deeds while they were supposed to be representing US(A), Mr. Trump was merely a member of the general public when he was accused of speaking to people from another country. If the US government can break every law, plot every evil, manipulate any foreign government it cares to but its citizens can do nothing but sit there and STFU, then the United States has indeed assumed the role of the World’s Greatest Bad Guy. It is probably time that the rest of the kids in the school yard got together and dealt with the problem if this is indeed the case. I
Governments are not moral agents. Any talk of morality is usually a prelude to using your children and tax money to acquire someone else’s land, resources, markets, or some such. The alleged immorality on the part of the victim usually boils down to disobedience. It could be something as innocuous as setting an example of unacceptable behavior like using your countries resources for the betterment of its people or refusing to trade in an approved currency. Moreover, morality is about restraint. Restraint is anathema to an empire.
You are correct, morality is anathema to an empire. I for one do not want an empire, I thought that this nation was set up to be a beacon of hope for the world and to those that were willing to come here and work towards a common good. If we condone the murder and pillage of the other inhabitants of this planet for our own pleasure and aggrandizement, then I denounce this vile unspeakable evil. I would encourage others to do so as well.
This is a very thoughtful statement, Mr. John. Every government has always had power brokers who were outside the legitimate forms of authority. But when those systems broke down to the point where the countervailing forces of legitimacy were no longer effective enough to govern, the others began to assume more and more power. It seems that we have entered that period of what looks, more and more, like a free-for-all. As chaos ensues, there will be a resolution that returns us to constitutionalism or something else. It’s the ‘something else’ which give us pause.
Well, I wonder how corrupt the 3 branches can get before the whole thing blows up like a heart after eating too many deep fried pickles at the Minnesota State Fair.
Trump (or maybe, the election of Trump) has exposed how far the permanent bureaucracy will fight to keep an outsider (of the 2 permanent parties) out– the senior leadership of the FBI, the DOJ are corrupt as hell and may go prison for their fraudulent part.
Will HRC herself get indicted?
If they’re not careful, they could conjure up something like a red tide that will kill everything in the DC swamp.
We can dream.
For people younger than, say, 60, is there a positive net benefit to the Federal Government? There’s plenty of good it does, but that good is such a small percentage of the budget to the under-60 crowd that they might just decide to get rid of all of it. SS, Medicare, War, and Interest make up, what, 55% of the budget? More? A default and dissolution thus frees those under a certain age from the debts and burdens piled up by their ancestors. The ones near to 65 who haven’t yet collected that SS money are the ones who are going to really take it on the chin.
I think a great deal of the ‘rest of the world’ wouldn’t mind seeing the good ole USA break up into a grouping of like-minded States. The meddling and bullying has lasted less than 100 years, just a bit longer than the USSR was doing the same, and far far less than other European dynasties; little inconsequential people from every ‘shithole’ country Trump can’t even find on a map. Of course there will be lurches and lunges for apparent past glories, say?, MAGA and recent Russian war games?
Meanwhile, I read this morning the ‘Space Force’ can’t get off the ground. The Wall will never be built. Kav Boy is on hold and could be derailed for grabbing his own pussy a bit before he zealously persecuted the immoral and evil Bill Clinton (hah). And Trump is ‘annoyed’.
I love the smell of irony in the morning. youtube.com/watch?v=k26hmRbDQFw
And do not forget Paulo that the “Space Force” is not a creation of Donald Trump, it was the creation of Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz and the rest of the PNAC group back in September 2000. In the Document “Rebuilding America’s Defenses”, under section V on page 54 the details are laid out for SPACECOM, the military command and the Weaponization of space.:
informationclearinghouse.info/pdf/RebuildingAmericasDefenses.pdf
Why President Trump is allowing for this idea to be tagged to him is beyond me, for it is just another gift from Dirty Dick Cheney that keeps on giving.
A split up US has a lot of appeal. Two nations competing in the marketplace of ideas. The smarter one wins. I personally think it would play out like a Kurt Schlicter Kelly Turnbull novel, but I am obviously a partisan for the populists over the globalists. I just wish Americans were more segregated geographically when it comes to the vertical axis of the political spectrum.It would take the mother of all gerrymanders to split the U.S. Into a populist right and globalist nation. And maybe give Utah to the misfits who subscribe to neither.
Just because your keen olfactory apparatus can detect it doesn’t mean the masses can. (They can’t.)
For some time I’ve diagnosed a severe irony deficiency in the population at large, and in those who ostensibly govern us. Maybe that is one of the luxuries of Empire: they don’t have to answer to nobody, so irony is just sloughed off.
>>> The ones near to 65 who haven’t yet collected that SS money
That would be the remaining baby boomers, and there’s no way THAT generation is going to give up anything. The “Me” generation will soak in the national hottub until the water is frigid. And when they’re done with that hottub—they’ll piss in it.
Actually a lot of them are pissing in it while they are still sitting in it!
The age to collect Social Security has been raised from 65 to 66 and 8 months. I imagine it will be raised to 70 before long. It’s just one more way that Republicans screw ordinary Americans out of what’s rightfully theirs. Republicans have branded SS an “entitlement” as an excuse for raiding the SS fund; pretty soon there will be nothing.
Social Security IS an entitlement because we paid for it, so we are ENTITLED to get it back! What the sellout scumbags in Washington have done is to hand out Welfare and Medicaid and call THEM entitlements which they are NOT, they are handouts! They are both also loaded with fraud, waste, mismanagement and huge salaries and benefits for the government’s friends and family members that are handed out high paying jobs. The republicans AND the democrats are screwing us all with these scams and they will never be fixed or corrected because they are cash cows and we are dumb, lazy cows. Shut up and pay is the rule of the day!
DrTomSchmidt,
Being in the under 60 crowd, by near 3 decades, I concer on your statement of giving it all a power rinse.
My father retired from a plastics factory short of two years ago after 32 years. He has health problems. Walking a rail line for all those years and subsisting on deli meats, like the good factory worker he was, I worry more about the remaining years of his life, than my own, at this moment of time. I have plenty more blood, sweat, and tears left in me! But him and my mother…I worry.
Mueller’s stock is going up and up. Mueller 2020.
He’ll get his 15 minutes of fame if he brings down Trump. But he dares not bask in the limelight too long for fear of his own skeletons being revealed. He’s knee deep in 9-11, among a great many other things.
You ever read the NewYork Times, physical copy? Its filled with top of the line, award winning journalism and commentary.
Sure, its not as stimulating as perusing infowars in your mom’s basement. And it’s not free. But I guarantee you will learn more about the world with a quality daily newspaper once a week than that week trying to curate your own news on the internet.
SnakPak,
No, I do not read the New York Times in it’s print format…But I DID stay at a Holiday Inn last night….
What is your purpose in flogging the Times as a source of reliable news? This is your third or fourth post doing so. I look for snark or sarcasm, but find none.
You can read the Times on K-Dog’s site…it is listed, as well as dozens of other major papers in electronic format.
You can also find the New York Times, in it’s print edition, at most major libraries…a genteel hour or so in a comfortable chair, and a great place to pick-up hot women….
People say they want freedom, but most of the time they are still in love with their chains.
Both Mueller and The Times are propaganda mouthpieces / water carriers for the Deep State. Listen to them both all you like, but any truths you glean will only come after a great deal of effort on your part to separate it from the overwhelming barrage of bullshit it’s mixed in with. Good luck with that. Not enough time in the day for such silliness.
Why anyone would pick up a piece of paper written by somebody else and buy into the stories hook, line and sinker, simply because it is in the form of words on paper is beyond me. Newspapers and every other form of the written word have long histories of lies and deceit. I suppose that those who cannot think for themselves are often and easily duped into thinking the way somebody else wants them to think.
The same people that question the Bible, (and it should indeed be questioned) take a printed rag for Truth because it has a cartoon section? Wow,
“Why anyone would pick up a piece of paper written by somebody else and buy into the stories hook, line and sinker, simply because it is in the form of words on paper is beyond me.”
Verbal equivalent of a image still of Larry Bird, right arm up on the release…
Although I couldn’t find a link, I do recall a study showing that people are more likely to believe something if it’s written down somewhere.
>>> the NewYork Times… filled with top of the line, award winning journalism and commentary.
I had to read this twice cuz I thought I missed the punchline.
Read the NYT for an excellent example of fake news. What’s their latest? Oh yes—U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley spending tax dollars on lavish accommodations. Except that the opulence happened under Obama, and had nothing to do with Nikki Haley at all. Oops!
What do you expect from an organization completely lacking in ideological diversity? From an organization that hired racist white-male-hating Sarah Jeong for its editorial board? You remember Sarah Jeong; she’s the one who tweeted…
“Dumbass f–king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”
“Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins.”
“Oh man, it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”
If Sarah Jeong is the public face of the NYT, I can’t even imagine what goes on in private…
the NYT’s is fine if one does not mind being talked down to by the cosmopolitan set.
I have to laugh (why cry?) when they do human interest stories about my region of flyover country. They’send some cuck to “investigate” of our woes and then spend the rest of their time telling us we are neo-Nazis. Uh..no thanks.
where do you live?
Too bad they’ve had to retract so many stories and play musical chairs with reporters over the past two years.
Their latest fake-news-prize entry on Niki Haley was as good as ever. But I think the Ali Watkins affair is my fav, just due to the multi-layered levels of hypocracy and extended no. of fake news stories they were able to generate from it.
Oh, and they did also have that sweet editorial on “rededicating themselves to truthful news” after a particularly egregious example of fake news early in Trump’s admin.
Too bad, so sad.
Bring down Trump? With what? FISA warrants were based on fraud, which is being revealed on a national stage as we type.
The closest thing Mulehead he has to anything on Trump in terms of “Russian collusion” is the indictment of Manafort. Once small issue tho, it was for financial crimes not related to Trumpo and said crimes were committed during his work with Tony Podesta of the now-shuttered Podesta Group, which was tied directly to Cankles.
We are watching the takedown of the greatest group of govt–level criminals in American history. Obama looked like a wreck in his most-recent appearance. Tick tock.
Yep, his stock will go up and up, just like the market did until . . .
ooops . . . 2008.
Mueller 2020, RIP
Mr K:
How is it possible that dog shit, i.e. Mueller is able to step into dog shit?
Mueller’s going to flip and start investigating the collusion of Clinton campaign with dirty anti-Putin Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs to cook up false evidence against Trump.
From your mouth to Allah’s ears.
Green Alba,
I’m here to feed your hatred. You’ll find this article from yesterday’s NYT infuriatingly interesting I’m sure.
nytimes.com/2018/09/15/world/europe/uk-boris-johnson.html
Since I am not a Brit and understand less than nothing about UK politics I am able to stand back at arm’s length and just roar at what your rumpled blond says about people.
Feed her hatred OF WHAT?
UK=
September 17, 2018 at 2:02 pm
“Why do all these radical feminists want to import an army of angry men who come from countries where women have little to no civil rights?
These men are bringing in a very anti-feminist culture! Yet these same females squealing like stuck pigs over even being kissed, import rapists by the plane and boatload both in Europe and North America!”
Why? Because their REAL agenda is the destruction of White, Western Society and Culture, but they don’t dare come right out and say it.
They are against capital punishment but favor abortion.
They are utter frauds about everything they claim to stand for. The fact that they want to import millions of illegals, mainly from Muslim countries and bring them to the West removes any doubt that these folks are driven by hatred, not any sense of “equality” or “fairness” or “inclusion”.
But there is good news. Sooner or later, these SJW feminist types will get just desserts.
It’s just going to have to wait awhile longer before more white folks wake up and recognize the enemy–some of whom just so happen to be white folks themselves. This is what happens when you indulge a bunch of ultra spoiled rotten rich kids and no matter how badly they f#ck up, you still feed them with the proverbial silver spoon.
“I’m here to feed your hatred.”
Well, Q, I’m here to read JHK’s post and the comments on it, so I’m not going to waste anyone’s time with anything at all about the blond buffoon this far up the comments, other than that I don’t find hating people very productive, and, even if I did, I would find Boris entirely undeserving of so much serious emotion. I doubt even his wife has the energy for that after 25 years of Boris.
I think you just fed someone’s hatred, but not mine. Oops…
GreenAlba is no Janet.
It seems obvious that she (you are) is a nuanced individual with a fair turn of thought towards our collective situation.
I mean, fair. Not as radical as most here. Maybe you are domestically, you know the ways of 1,000 herbs? Have worked in corporate, etc. etc many more.
Greens not a Janet bot, despite similarity of gender representation.
But, am I a bot?
But, if I am a bot, then why do field recordings on vinyl by Jean C. Roche in Kenya of bird songs sound so good right now after a long day and with a Colbitzer Pils?
Nature and Nature’s God abhor a vacuum. Since Feminists have an aversion to their own men, they have been given a bizarre attraction to Muslim men instead – and what a humiliation that is! During the “women’s march”, some were even wearing hjabs – practicing for their coming subjugation.
This is what they think they’re going to get:
Then, speaking to the ladies, gentlemen and “gentlethem” in the crowd, Hathaway denounced white, straight and cisgender privilege.
“It is important to acknowledge with the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely-accepted myth,” she said.
“That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness.”
Hathaway explained that it was when she spent time with the LGBTQ community – her older brother is gay – that she learned to reject this myth.
“I appreciate this community because together we are not going to just question this myth, we are going to destroy it,” she told the crowd.
“Let’s tear this world apart and build a better one.”
But their new world will be sterile and still born – and the Conquering Worm of Islam will triumph. After all it’s so easy to tear apart and destroy, but far more difficult to create. Many can take apart a motor, but few of those could put it back together. It took twenty years to paint the Sistine Chapel, but a maniac could destroy it in five minutes.
And do not discount the Chinese either Janos for they have absolutely zero tolerance for any of these “different” behaviors. And the fact that the Chinese are not white precludes them from being called racist so they cannot be assaulted with that attack either. Nobody has the balls to stand up to them do they? Between them and the Islamists, well it is going to get very, very interesting.
I had a very interesting and enlightening week during the first week in July. I was staying at my daughter’s house watching the dogs and my 2 year old granddaughter while my daughter birthed her second child. During the course of the week, the two year old did not get her way at least a dozen times whether we were at the hospital, the grocery store, a parking lot or even crossing the street. Upon being denied she would flop herself down on the ground where she was and start crying and throwing a fit. Well I tell you, I wasn’t standing for any of that crap. Each time I reached down, picked her up around the waist, hoisted her up on my shoulder, and told her very bluntly “Knock it off!” I be damned if she didn’t do exactly that every time.
Now I am not heartless, just an advocate of at least a little bit of discipline, but I was concerned at what effect this would have on how she reacted to me afterwards. Amazingly enough, when we went to visit Mom and Dad at the hospital and her Father held out him arms cried for her to come to Daddy, she turned around and wanted me to pick her up instead. My granddaughter now sees me coming when I visit and lights up like a Christmas tree and runs to me for hugs and kisses.
If my experience shows me anything it is that inside of we have a natural desire to be cared for and part of that responsibility includes letting us know when we have gone too far. When those who cannot determine right from wrong are left to make their own, bad decisions, I do believe that they hate us all for letting them screw up. Of course, in this regard I could care less what they do for in the end they shall pay the price that always comes with poor choices.
Well said. Many Men’s Rights Advocates have spent decades studying this and come to the same conclusion: Feminism was all a giant shit test that Men failed.
Some failed more than others.
youtube.com/watch?v=DBTx7VGzsnU
Wow Tate, I could only take so much of that, perhaps 4 minutes at best. Males (not necessarily men) apologizing for crimes against women by others in the past and promising to do better themselves? Bullshit!
I have spent my lifetime doing the hard, the dirty, the shitty jobs (sometimes literally in the septic tank or the sewage pits) because I would rather subject myself to such hard work that have another do it for me. I worked hard with my wife to build our life together but made damned sure that the bulk of the difficulties, the majority of the effort, strain and toil was on me because I was able to handle the scars, burns and injuries that came along with fighting diligently to make things work. I raised two and am raising two more women that are proud to have had a Father that stood for what was right and took on the tough battles for his family and for his community.
I have abused no women and dealt fairly and equally with all. I have always honored then, cared for them and given to them all that I can give. Let those who have not, grovel at the feet of Karma, I will take my reward or my punishment in this regard on my feet. Go ahead Bridge-keeper, ask me the questions, I am not afraid!
I have seen the same effect in students. I am a hard-ass and no one is exempt. Yet, told to be the nicest teacher. I think it is an age gap with the teachers among me, as well as not being preoccupied with having 2+ kids at home to take care of immediately after work, chores, and a spouse/ex to reconvene with.
Lord, it’s a good time to be a bachelor, especially a scholar/hermetic bachelor. More books than the library of Alexandria, clean food, shelter, clean booze, regional travel. Friends, forests, peace in the short scheme of things.
I’ve got all of these 78 rpms saved up of old string bands of different ethnic varieties..if I live another 60 years they will be 160 years old. Local Goodwills that give away full sets of Richard Burton’s, The Book of the Thousand Nights and a Night for $60. Anyone who could of cared was dead…mumbler rap and government mafia wars culture has left the Mounds already…I mean building.
Speaking of the Chinese…
A buddy and I went to a chinese trust fund restaurant recently. It is the kind of restaurant owned by chinese students as they go through college in the Midwest. It is to practice and prove the worth of continued support from their parents owning factories back home, engineers and party corporate.
Well, me and my buddy had no fore plan to patron this establishment, but hungry with the time right, John Wayne’d ourselves to a booth. Worse service of our lives. It was racist.
It didn’t help though that I was wearing a Garth Brooks “Rope the Wind shirt”. I am a button up shirt man from work to play, day to day, through and through. I hadn’t seen my buddy for a while and was playing it up after finding it for $3 at a goodwill.
They are the only worthy enemies the U.S. to worry about in land defense, the most frightening kind I imagine.
here’s that shirt. Rope the Wind, ya’ll
collectors.com/entertainment-item/garth-brooks-ropin-the-wind-t-shirt-medium-m-black/-25781136470066…
So this restaurant was just intended for other international Chinese students? At least you weren’t refused service for not speaking Mandarin.
Would you say then that you were provided a “Fuck You Round-Eye” brand of contempt?
How was the Beef and Broccoli? Was the hot and sour soup tasty? The egg rolls? Those are the critical questions at the Chinese resto. The rest is extraneous to my mind. Don’t leave tip or 25 cents for a return message.
And you are very correct: the Chinese are a most formidable opponent and have one specific characteristic in spades that “Muricans have none of – patience.
They didn’t like your sanpuku eyes.
The primarily client were Chinese exchange students. It’ is America, anyone could come in. There were another table of American students, definitely leftist-globalists.
We were given contempt. The lo mein was good enough. I just wanted to get out of there, rather take it to go in the first place. Not one refill on the drinks. Plenty of eye contact. The dork working the register and waiting was certainly not busy. It was obvious I needed a box for ten minutes so we could get the hell out of there and this guy decided instead to take it as a cue to do the worst and slowest five minute job at clearing off and dressing a table which I have ever witnessed in my life. At that point I assumed that not only was he racist, he never worked a job in his life prior.
The vibe was, “I just got some of your money and fuck you and your country, while I smile.”
Well, I left with a calm notion. I’d take one U.S. Marine veteran to 20 of these guys – and he was 180ish, six foot-one-ish.
My eyes may on occasion haunt a sanpaku gan, but I likely know and have been blessed with a few gains those lacking will never know is.
Tate,
It isn’t even that I’m surrounded by dim wits as a body public, like yourself must experience, and cause myself to drink by any grief. Grief never went well with drink, coming to terms with the social pyramid as almost totally arbitrary was a fun realization. And I got there sooner then most.
The realization did not give me any urge to materialize it as hate. I studied Gandhi + Lincoln 1/4 truths early on hitting teenager age…not then any lower lever macabre…and went from there. What’s there to do than an ever increasing social responsibility, …while knowing the interpretations of others are just what they are until they are not.
Millennians are spread out. New wild west, island on the sea, those individuals, groupings, art concepts, whom a computer won’t be able to scan completely in 1/20,000 a sec into a computer/humanoid replication’2025.
I like the Kunstler conceptions of historical and philosophical misallocation. But he’s only one man and his creek has not yet been misallocated by time, damning, or flood. Just one Philosopher. Then you people.
Dozen a week most, and an open window and the back porch west, sun slowly in set, barely afternoon work, a record..
A 110 year old tradition etched much like the rings of a tree. Dead Voices.
I’m having the time of my life on a shoe-string.
It could end tomorrow.w.w.w.w.
Jim, watching the Sunday politico talk shows yesterday, none of this was even hinted at. Chuck Todd interviewing Congressman Schiff, it was all about will the deal Manafort is making with Mueller this week, and would it finally give up the goods and nail Trump to the wall? That’s all they care about and all that matters, some way to remove the President they hate from office.
brh
watching the Sunday politico talk shows yesterday
You shouldn’t be doing that without a special training and wearing SWAT-certified lie-protection gear.
Good point.
Actually when the mendacity became too much to bear I switched over to the 50s scifi classic ‘Earth vs. Flying Saucers’.
brh
Can we have more crime reports? New Haven, home of Skull and Bones.
BRH,
LOL! I would think that particular switch to be almost the *perfect* segue! (Is that the flick that has the cheesy [not-so-special effect] image of a saucer crashing into the Capitol dome? Eeeexcellent!)
That’s the deep state agenda, but is Mueller a reliable footsoldier for them? He’s already on track to feel their wrath for not successfully taking Trumps scalp. His best exit to salvage his reputation is to pursue some crooked Democrats with the same zeal he applied to the Russkiegate farce.
Trump might look good after a few years of Pence, boys and girls
Trump has kinda cucked out IMHO. So it probably wouldn’t be much difference, except in style. Pence would be a place-holder for the next Dem.
Pence as Prez would most probably take it very gingerly, considering what his predecessor had to put up with. He would do what he is told to do, by Guess-Who. Pray to Jeebus and not rock the boat.
This is actually pretty much the case the case for all the place-holders in the White House if you consider history since Johnson and Nixon – the last ‘Imperial Presidents’. The Donald is attempting to ape that but doesn’t have the mojo.
Every American who is not ideologically castrated or neutered should thank the stars for Trump for holding the mirror to what this country has morphed into. Who else beside DJ Trump, after the two hundred years of hubris and cant we have been fed, has had the hutzpah and ego to be the baited bear he has now become. How odious those snapping hounds are. Our best and brightest! Ugh.
It actually hasn’t been that long. I’m just reading a book about the the USS Jeannette titled, “In The Kingdom Of Ice”. It is written by Hampton Sides, non-fiction. In 1879, just over 100 years ago, the Jeannette was puchased, refurbished, and outfitted for the US navy by a wealthy newspaper owner…Bennett…..owner NY Examiner. The USA did not have enough money to outfit a ship and was a piddling little naval force at that time. It was in search of the NW passage by way of Berring Strait. Really, we are looking at a Reich of about 60 years after WW2 destroyed all competition. The US has actually been in pretty serious decline after Viet Nam debacle and other debt-fueled excesses. It’s all been myth and meme for the last 50 years, plus Happy Days reruns, Hooters, college educations, and debt for all and for all eternity….until the cards fall down.
I was thinking more like 1823 when we annexed two entire Continents.
Vietnam was a huge economic bolt for Japan – which did not contribute one soldier to the conflict. Korea too, although they had boots on the ground.
As a ‘proxy war’ with the USSR it turned out to be something of a non-event. Certainly managed to fuel the heroin trade immeasurably, and engender a disrespect and distrust for law that endures to the day.
Could be a marker for the commencement of the Imperial decline.
Yeah, Donald Christ Superstar! How magnanimous of His Heavenly Father to bestow upon us His only begotten Son, to suffer and die for our sins and lead us to the New World, where tribes once again live in fear, suspicion, and hatred of each other, and we can continue to foul the environment without any concerns because God will take care of the good white Christians. Let’s make slavery fashionable again!
marcus1,
Sounds like a heapin’ manure wagon-load of existential fun to me! …As well as the distinct probability of it becoming fact rather than supposition.
(snark – off)
Maybe you’re annoyed Trump seems oblivious to those dreaded family weddings that the Middle East seems to be plagued with. His predecessor dutifully met in the situation room every morning to select which of those would rate today’s drone attack. Isn’t that what a President is elected for? Those drones and missiles are expensive and they don’t improve sitting around in crates rusting away while a duly elected president fools around with peace on earth type distractions.
In other words, give it all back to the Indians so the different tribes can kill each other like they used to. Whites can go back to Europe and become Muslims. At least we’ll get to dominate our own women again….
NYT September 9, gives praise to Alinsky.
marcus, are you unhinged? Comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ… Whew!
And it’s simply not true that tribes “once again” live in fear, suspicion, and hatred of each other.” You imply by that that we were living a kumbaya existence of peace, harmony & goodwill toward one another without regard for race, religion or creed during the glorious Obama years but it all came disastrously tumbling down once Trump was elected?
And then you want slavery to become “fashionable” again, as if having a slave were a fashion accessory?
I for one do not want a personal slave. I seriously doubt any Trump supporter wants a personal slave. Every Trump supporter that I’ve ever met wants nothing but to achieve personal excellence. They want to be free of interference from the coastal mandarin & chattering classes telling us how to live our lives, whether that includes baking wedding cakes for gay weddings or forcing us to take down manger scenes from the courthouse lawn at Christmas or the Ten Commandments throughout the year.
And you Talmudists, don’t you believe that us Goy are fit for nothing better than slavery & abject servitude to you, the Chosen People?
100% and I am a registered Green Party member. I never thought I’d say it either. I can’t think of another individual in the public eye better suited for this. The man should be on Rushmore.
Even Captain Ahab had to deal with various near-mutinies as he pushed his crew past lucrative opportunities to seek his nemesis—the white whale. My guess was that Podesta was just too easy to pass up. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush (not to be mixing metaphors). As JHK correctly pointed out, harvesting Podesta provides the camouflage of ideological and political neutrality that has thus far elluded Mueller’s efforts. A quick plea arrangement will allow him to bag Podesta without even having to furl sail or drop anchor.
Jim, Many thanks for these bi-weekly updates from the whaling ship’s logbook — a humorous tale of a mad captain and crew lost at sea. Rather than flying the Jolly Roger or old Glory, perhaps Mueller should run up a flag displaying the mythical Ouroboros.
“Human madness is oftentimes a cunning and most feline thing. When you think it fled, it may have but become transfigured into some still subtler form.” – Herman Melville, Moby-Dick or, The Whale
God only knows what other slimy by-catch will be dragged up when we finally find out what Bob has been up to all this time.
In the meantime curl up with Woodward’s book and prepare to be appalled, sickened, or scared silly (or all the above). Reflect deeply how the US has come to this horrid state.
The whole thing is going to come up. At last we will be pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps like Horatio Alger advised. Hope the nets are strong. When Christ said to put out you nets, so many fish were caught that another boat had to come and help.
Who will help us? Only Russia I think.
That is the most maddening aspect of all. Russia and the USA are a natural fit for an alliance against Islamism (throw in China if you will). They really have no deep conflicts of interest and would make a terrific team together fighting terror.
“..the 2014 Ukraine monkey business is basically a sordid tale of USA meddling in another country’s affairs..”
I’m shocked, shocked, that our country would do something like that. Can you imagine the Russians stooping that low?
All Russian oligarchs of significance were picked up in the 90s personally by Hillary.
A whale of a tale this morning, Jim! Personally, I would have went with ‘Monsters from the Deep (State)’ for the title, but it’s all good! Bread and circuses indeed!
“…and Heaven have mercy on us all – Presbyterians and Pagans alike – for we are all somehow dreadfully cracked about the head, and sadly need mending.” ? Herman Melville, Moby Dick
Down South,
youtube.com/watch?v=_rUtBTTPUGc
Shiver me timbers. Two tries across the storm tossed net and 7 more comments make landfall here before I could start sailing me ship straight and catch words.
“There are certain queer times and occasions in this strange mixed affair we call life when a man takes this whole universe for a vast practical joke, though the wit thereof he but dimly discerns, and more than suspects that the joke is at nobody’s expense but his own.”
? Herman Melville, Moby-Dick
Everybody have a good week.
There are worse things than stepping in a big pile of dogshit. Mine smells good and washes off. I’d be more worried about the pigfish off the Carolina coast.
Didn’t the Carolina’s advertise itself as a place for lovers once?
Apropos, now pigfish have gorged on lagoon mush so we to in El Norte may have:
“Love in the Time of Cholera”
I believe Virginia once decided it was for lovers. It all dissolved into the BosNYWash megalopolis anyway.
From high in the corporate office towers in Raleigh: “I love the smell of pigshit in the morning. It smells like… profits!”
import millions of illegals, mainly from Muslim countries and bring them to the West removes any doubt that these folks are driven by hatred
Nope, they are not driven by hatred, they are being recruited.
So that is why America and Hillary were so interested in influencing the Ukraine election. Because the Ukraine was going to join the Eurasian Alliance., This is the first explanation that makes sense. Thank You.
Don’t forget the Germans!!
Jim, thanks for succinctly explaining this whole mess. I’m really not interested in this affair – I’ve kind of had it with government and politics – but it’s good to be able to keep up with what’s going on. You sure do have a way with metaphor.
Let me ask all of you enlightened Anglo-Saxons on this forum: how soon you’ll finally realize that in a few short years you’ll be asking Russia – again! – to help you fight the Germans and their elite Muslim SS Divisions?
In a few short years DC will likely be appealing to Russia or anyone else it can find that will lend an ear to help quell the uprising here in the “homeland.” Not surprisingly, there will be no takers, although a handful might accept a few refugees – if we’re lucky – as the sins of the fathers are visited many times over on their sons and daughters for generations to come.
Those internal muzefakas you’ll deal successfully on your own, I have all confidence in Americans!
However, if you like, Russia could send some canned beef stew – we owe you that!
Off topic, but interesting:
I note this morning that the Republicans are joining the Democrats in the fight to delay the Kavanaugh confirmation so they may hear from the woman accusing the judge of sexual assault. Advantage in this?
I think that the White House and Republican leadership are doing it by the book – they most definitely should let both the woman and the judge to testify under oath and cross-examination, and then vote their consciousness by Thursday – which probably won’t change a single vote, since it is an obvious BS story and the woman got paid gazillion dollars and using best Clinton lawyers to coach her for cross-examination.
” Advantage in this?
“Luhrenloup,
Virtue signaling….
“Advantage in this?” –Luhrenloup,
A desire to know the truth before giving someone a lifetime job.
Oh, for heaven’s sake, Janet, how can you think you could ever know the truth about this alleged incident. It happened over 30 years ago, when the lady and gentleman in question were still in high school. It’s definitely going to be a he said, she said sort of investigation. After more than 30 years memory gets a little tenuous, and one might inquire as to what sort of substances the lady and/or gentleman were indulging in on that particular evening that might degrade memory. Apparently, the gentleman in question has lived an exemplary life after graduation if they have to dredge up things from a time before he was even of legal age.
Janet,
And what is the “Truth”…that as a teenager Kavanaugh acted like a…teenager?
“May have” acted like a teenager. If the writers at theonion.com mocked “me too” this is what it would look like.
“He dry humped me at a party decades ago. I don’t remember where or exactly when it happened and the one witness I’ve brought along says I am full of shit.”
I’m taking no part in the ‘debate’ since, among other pertinent factors, I wasn’t there, but The Onion seems to have gone a different way:
politics.theonion.com/senate-republicans-seek-to-delay-kavanaugh-vote-until-a-1829114212
“Senate Republicans Seek To Delay Kavanaugh Vote Until Accuser Properly Smeared”
These are RINOs and it’s the delicate midterm dance.
The Left wants to dance the Macarena, which is lots of movement without going anywhere (also—bonus points!—it’s Spanish and in line with their immigration priorities).
The Right prefers a good old-fashioned barnyard square dance. Everybody queues up properly, knows their place, and follows the rules (and now that I think about it, that’s in line with conservative immigration priorities).
While the entire confirmation dance is political, the appearance of “process” must be maintained for the voting audience.
And then you have the woman willing to do the dirty boogie, for the sake of the party.
Something tells me she will rue the day she came forward. Remember, “a little bit nutty, a little bit slutty?” They’ve already posted her address, landline and cell # on Zero Hedge. Let the show begin.
The Republicans probably have enough on her to take their chances in the court of public opinion
I though sexual assault was one of the privileges of the politically connected, isn’t that so Bill Clinton?
gawd
“Advantage in this?”
They are all dreaming the same dream?
Luhrenloup,
The advantage would be delaying the appointment of a Roe v. Wade killer (officially/politically, a sop to the bible-thumpin’ authoritarians) until after the mid-terms, when there might be a *completely* different outcome!
This is all about Draconian measures and cementing of Patriarchal “institutions” by way of court-stuffing. (Guess which branch of the courts Kavanaugh currently sits his well-greased ass upon… “The American People” ain’t got a chance or hope in hell.)
As someone opined last week, this is not necessarily a ‘good’ outcome, as it makes it *appear* that there is an actual opposition party. The whole shit-show of the MICC (and the many years of attendant covert shenanigans) needs to be exposed to some sustained and blinding daylight.
Women are dangerous now. What about that time in kindergarten when you dipped her braids in ink and tried to use them as paint brushes? Shouldn’t a White man be destroyed for that?
The funnies thing: Women think this is going to lead to a better society and “equality” (as if they really want that!).
Instead they will become the willing slaves of men of other races – Nature bats last.
Nobody wants equality. Everyone wants superiority
Yes everybody thinks they deserve a special deal because Barney the Purple Dinosaur told them that they were all so damned “special”.
youtube.com/watch?v=k_t7pTfdYts
There is no equality at the level of manifestation. It’s what you do with what you have, as per the parable of the talents. And as St Paul said, you have nothing you have not received, be it talent or talents.
Or to be with superiority. Women advance by means of the “other” typically. When told they are less than, they feel equal. And when told they are equal, they feel superior – and look for a man above themselves.
“Nobody wants equality. Everyone wants superiority.”
Sorry, RIB, I don’t fit within your iron-clad truism.
As some pithy writer’s words tumbled from the actor, Clint Eastwood’s mouth: “A man’s gotta know his limitations.”
(Far too many don’t… nor do they wish to. To the detriment of us all.)
“Women are dangerous now.” Get real! Most women wouldn’t be caught dead in a pussy hat, Janos, nor would they follow behind self-promoting media chippies in their marches for “justice.”
Can we all agree that Kavanaugh, with his pinched butt-hole of a face, is an obvious cardboard-cutout of a human being who never worked a real job, and is being (s)elected to high office with the express purpose to promote the interests of Washington insiders and lobbyists? He’s a hack, bought and paid for, to ensure all the lobbyist-written legislation of the last 10 years can be defended against every civil suit brought against its canon?
Snacker,
Don’t know about the rest of these agenda-driven freaks and squealers (paid or just plain deluded), but I perceive him just as you describe. Keep a’stuffin’ those courts; why, it’s for duh peepholes own good that they be disenfranchised nice and legal-like!…… right?
There are is certain kind of cataract you need to see that Kavanaugh isn’t a slime mold, which I do not possess.
“Mr. Mueller can now brag that he is an “equal opportunity” fisherman for both Republican and Democratic species.”
Suits me fine. Put all of the guilty in prison. While he’s at it maybe he could round up the thousands who knowingly wrote hundreds of thousands of NINJA and Liar Loans that blew up in the Great Recession. How about orange jumpsuits for the CEOs who leveraged-up 40X and have them breaking rocks in Leavenworth instead of some black kids selling weed. Okay, back on topic.
– – – – – – –
“..a sordid tale of the USA meddling in another country’s elective affairs,…”
But Mueller’s being “equal opportunity” doesn’t scratch the surface of what makes these toads hop and muck in another country’s elective affairs. What’s the game here?
Who, what, where is the “invisible hand” that makes our “foreign policy” move in such mysterious ways?
What the hell are the motivating forces that energizes this meddling?
Are all these machinations actually corporate operations for the petrol industries, like Rockefeller’s gamesmanship? Are we using our deep state tools like a bunch of strike-breaking Pinkertons?
Is our State Dept and DoD just an arm of the Seven Sisters (old term) or Wall Street or Goldman Sachs? Are we a colony of Israel?
I’ve always wondered why our State Dept backed so many sorry assed tin-horn dictators who turn out to be bigger douches than the other choices. Even in the Vietnam War, our own USAF General, Merrill McPeak stated, “We’re fighting for the wrong side.”
What’s really going on?
I don’t buy that all this is just the ‘deep state’ doing deep state stuff for the sake of the deep state. That deep state boogeyman meme just doesn’t hold water.
Who in the hell are the Manaforts, Podestas, Clintons, State Dept, DoD, deep state, et al, REALLY working for?
Figure that out and we’ll be getting somewhere, finally.
Who in the hell are the Manaforts, Podestas, Clintons, State Dept, DoD, deep state, et al, REALLY working for?
I guess the Cs are working for themselves. Selling tainted blood or children [the Silsby connection].
The Podestas [when not collecting child torture ‘art’] are working for whoever will pay them.
I thought it should be obvious.
The work for EU, aka The Holy Roman Empire of the German People, the Fourth Edition.
Mazefakas will be happily laughing looking how US and Russia destroy each other for the Glory of the Reich!
Germans? you jest.
They gaol black kids just for ‘selling weed’? Are you sure about that?
gaol? jail? you are using voice to text?
As Sinead said, England’s not the mythical land of Madam George and roses. It’s a place where policemen kill Black boys on mopeds.
In fact, Black kids typically already have a record so that comes into play for “just selling weed”. That explains much of the “mystery” of why Blacks seem to be charged more heavily than Whites.
MPOV,
Good questions all. And the answers are all in the domain of The Forbidden. (Most unfortunately, knowing the answers would likely get you killed.)
…And now you’ll hear from a bunch of fools who want to convince you that they really *do* know, but are in fact, misleading/diverting you, me and the closest lamppost.
“… And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.”
Excellent post!
Collapse after Greatness!
“Ozymandias” was the title of the Season 5, Episode 14 ‘Breaking Bad” installmement considered by many critics to be the finest hour of dramatic television ever. Walter White, once a high school chemistry teacher, had $81 million in buried cash from his ill-begotten meth empire but, in reality, he had nothing. Point being, the pursuit of vast sums money without regard to morality or to a purpose higher than a survival of the fittest jungle credo that feeds the reptilian brain is futile.
The Constitution FOR the United States of America, the supreme law of the land, was authored and ratified in 1788 by our founding fathers.
At inaguration,when the President is sworn in by the Chief Justice he swears to defens the Constitution OF the United States of America. In law, all words matter even little ones.
Please explain
Thank you!
Attributing so much misbehavior to a finely-tuned “deep state” gives the human race as a whole far too much credit for its supposed long-term thinking and general intelligence. All of this crap-from the ongoing Trump debacle to the ad nauseum military adventures to repeated huge financial sector mistakes-is about the money. People with lots of money use their money to find ways-ethical or otherwise-to get more money without actually doing anything productive, while ignoring any potential consequences. It’s been that way throughout human history, and probably won’t change anytime soon.
I still haven’t seen anything to make me think that Mueller has an agenda against Trump or anyone else. In the course of conducting an investigation, things can turn up showing other parties involved in illegal activities. Looks to me like Mueller is following a familiar prosecutors agenda: Bringing pressure on one party to force them to divulge information about the primary people involved in the investigation, which was the original reason for the investigation in the first place. The complaints about Mueller seem to come to come from Trump supporters, with no proof that Mueller started with any prejudice. As far as I can tell, he has a clean record, and was indeed chosen by the Trump administration , which they wouldn’t have done if they thought he was their enemy, and was only bad mouthed when he proceeded to do too good of a job. From what I’ve read about him, he’s doing exactly what you might expect someone like him to do, and the right wing hates it, and therefor tries to smear him. None of these people would have pleaded guilty if they hadn’t done something wrong in the first place.
If Mueller finds something that will eventually remove that festering carbuncle from the White House he will be showered with honors the world over.
I guess you don’t know too much about Pence, do ya Canuck?
>>> The complaints about Mueller seem to come to come from Trump supporters, with no proof that Mueller started with any prejudice.
You left out the salient fact that Mueller’s entire investigation is based on a fake Trump dossier that was paid for by Team Hillary and the FBI itself! So Trump is being investigated for allegedly doing what Team Hillary and the FBI already did. And no one from Team Hillary or the FBI has been indicted.
>>> None of these people would have pleaded guilty if they hadn’t done something wrong in the first place.
So if a federal prosecutor accused you of felonious activity that could put you away for life, but then offers you a plea deal in which you do no time whatsoever, are you going to take the chance that your lawyers will prevail? You do have a lawyer, yes? Because they have an army of lawyers and a budget that vastly exceeds yours.
Easy to talk until you walk in someone else’s shoes.
So far, neither Manafort or anybody else has been found guilty of anything that has to do with the Trump dossier, fake or not. It has already been stated that none of these cases has any connection with Trump and the Russians. The convictions stand on their own. Sentencing will depend on their cooperation with Mueller with regard to his other investigation.
There’s a enormous gap between “entire investigation is based on a fake Trump dossier” and the more accurate “entire investigation was prompted by a fake Trump dossier”. As a wise Vorlon once observed: Once the avalanche starts, it’s too late for the pebbles to vote. If Mueller finds serious dirt, then the matter is serious even if the dossier dissolves like a kleenex in a swimming pool. No matter how much you hate it, it’s not a double standard to go after Trump but not Hillary, since — I don’t know if you noticed — Trump is POTUS and she isn’t. The sitting president *should* be held to a higher standard than a private citizen, even his defeated opponent. Comes with the territory.
It seems likely that Mueller is uncovering hard-core evidence of financial misdeeds (e.g. money laundering), and/or long-standing corrupt arrangements, between Trump/the Trump organization and Russian oligarchs. Putin allows those oligarchs to stay rich and out of jail as long as they provide what he needs when he calls on them. (For a counter-example, one Vladimir Gusinsky tried to defy Putin and got crushed.) The smart money says Trump has big debts to the Russians, which is why he won’t make a move Putin doesn’t like: for fear of the debt being called in. No, that’s not the same as “Putin stole the election”. But just watch the video of Trump next to Putin in Helsinki and try to tell me that’s not an underling showing deference to his boss.
Note how neatly this reverses the sequence of events when Bill Clinton was president: Ken Starr spent years investigating Clinton, prompted by accusations of financial misdeeds that never went anywhere (because the Clintons know exactly how close to the line they can skate). Yet the investigation carried on from sheer momentum, and Clinton ended up getting impeached over a sexual impropriety (technically, because he lied about it). What fearful symmetry! Future historians are likely to find it irresistible.
Ah EH, the Clinton Parody, perfectly timed bringing that one up. Yes old Billy Bob got his self impeached and avoided the hangman’s noose and is still on the loose and causing trouble too I’ll betcha. In the end, all it is, is really bad theater or maybe a seriously pathetic porno. Ah, but it is all billable isn’t it? I do not know how things are in your neck of the woods, but here in the states, it is truly pathetic.
This past Saturday I caught up with a coworker at his watering hole for a few cold ones. I was introduced to a friend of his, a retired Chief of Police who was subsequently brought back into service by the county to work narcotics at the county level. I will not even bother to go into any of the details that he described to me about the staggering and total corruption in our state government here, because after all, what would be the point?
Like our host often writes, “anything goes and nothing matters.” I seriously hope that you Canadians have it much better off because this misery finds no pleasure in company.
Sorry dude facts matter, and you don’t have your facts straight.
The investigation wasn’t “prompted by” the dossier; it was prompted by the DNC email leak that showed the very 2016 POTUS election “collusion” that Mueller is allegedly investigating. Naturally, Mueller hasn’t indicted anyone related to that. Those are swamp-approved Democrats, after all!
>>> The sitting president *should* be held to a higher standard than a private citizen
Spare us your fake moralisms. Your “higher standard” includes everything from Trump’s policies to his tweets to his hairdo. If it were up to Lefties like you, Trump would be impeached just for breathing.
>>> It seems likely that Mueller is uncovering hard-core evidence
LOL. Seems likely? Hard-core? Mueller has turned over every pebble on the proverbial beach for two years looking for some trace of Trump Russian collusion. Well he’s got 49 days left unless the midterms grant him a reprieve.
Ex, are you sure the investigation wasn’t prompted by Mars being in Sagittarius? My whole point, which you sidestepped, is that what initiated the investigation doesn’t matter, only the outcome.
Ex: “Spare us your fake moralisms.”
My moralism is quite a bit more real than, say, Trump’s haircut, his marriages, or his claim that trade wars are easy to win. And by the way, as an American, how are you not shaken to the core by the evidence that your president is under the thumb of a foreign ruler? I don’t mean that his foreign policy is out of step with the Washington swamp (which it isn’t, $717 billion ain’t hay) — I mean under his thumb. Between the Democrats reviving McCarthyism to paper over their 2016 loss, and the Republicans’ studious ignorance on the issue while they pack the Supreme Court and loot the public purse, it makes for a sorry spectacle. Honestly, are there any actual American patriots left who will defend against an attack because it’s an attack?
Ex: “If it were up to Lefties like you, Trump would be impeached just for breathing.”
That, if true, would simply be a tit-for-tat replay of the impeachment of Bill Clinton; nothing more, nothing less. Point the finger, you’ve got three more pointing back at you, nyah nyah. Meanwhile, your final paragraph is a non-denial. Can’t you do better?
>>> how are you not shaken to the core by the evidence that your president is under the thumb of a foreign ruler?
OK I’ll play. Let’s assume you’re right.
So when Trump launched not one but two missile attacks in Syria—both of which KILLED RUSSIANS—that was Putin controlling Trump, yes? Putin actually wanted Trump to launch those attacks that killed Russians.
And when Trump imposed even more sanctions on Russia, that was actually Putin working Trump over like a sock puppet, yes?
Sorry dude but your fact-free conspiracy theory just doesn’t pass even the most cursory sanity check.
Like today, when Trump accused Russia of cheating and undermining sanctions on North Korea, that was actually Putin providing Trump with plausible deniability, yes? Putin’s so paranoid that he has reporters killed, but he’s willing to let Trump trash-talk Russia, sanction Russia, and kill Russian soldiers—all to keep Putin’s control a secret?
I think you would have better luck arguing that the moon landings were fake.
Just out of curiosity, name something that Trump has done as POTUS that was clearly ordered by Putin?
You still believe in the moon?
Hey, man, all I know is what I saw. Along with the rest of the planet.
– The UK: Trump sides with Russia against FBI at Helsinki summit.
– Australia: In Helsinki, Trump shows his weakness for Putin to the world.
– Israel: Trump’s Appalling Display in Helsinki Shows Netanyahu Was Right All Along to Invest in Putin.
– The South China Morning Post offers a nice compendium of world reactions. Spoiler alert:
The unanimity of worldwide opinion (they can’t all be controlled by Hillary Clinton, can they? The Chinese newspaper too?) contrasts nicely with your continuing evasions. Trade a few dead Russian grunts in Syria and a little trash talk for having POTUS in his pocket? A guy like Putin would gleefully take that deal, because unlike Trump he measures the costs against the benefits to his goals, not to his ego. Meanwhile, the D.C. national-security nexus (I’m supposed to call it the deep state, but I hate that term) carries on grinding away at Russian interests, while Trump, the only person with a contrary word to say, shows himself too weak a leader to actually do anything about it? That also sounds about right.
All either one of us really has is a story. Only, I’m winning, since you still refuse to come to grips with Trump grovelling in Helsinki like Michael Corleone’s pet senator. In due course, Mueller will reveal whatever it is he has, and then we’ll find out whether you’re any more capable of dealing with evidence at that point.
@Elrond,
I’m willing to play devil’s advocate, but so far we have Putin losing face, dead Russians, Russian sanctions, and all in return for… ? What is the specific policy that Trump is pursuing at the behest of his Russian masters?
Was it his continuation of Obama’s travel ban?
Was it his tax cuts?
Is it his immigration policy that reinstates national borders and rule of law?
Is it his so-called “trade war” to demand equitable trade relations?
>>> since you still refuse to come to grips with Trump grovelling in Helsinki like Michael Corleone’s pet senator.
Is that it? That’s your evidence? Look it’s your Prime Minister with Putin! Clearly this proves that Justin Trudeau is Putin’s lackey! And here’s Trudeau explaining that he won’t hold Putin accountable for Russian aggression, and that Trudeau wants to—gasp!—improve relations! Manchurian Candidate alert!
Meanwhile, whatever happened to your own self-professed liberalism and love of all things multicultural? Do you have a problem with Russians that you’d like to share? Are you some kind of Russian-hating bigot? Cuz when you’re not spouting conspiracy theories, you sure sound like one.
Ex, you keep setting up straw men. A compromised POTUS is a compromised POTUS. I’d bet you money on this, if I thought there was any way to hold you to it, but all you need to do is keep stonewalling and it looks like you’re in the denial camp for the long haul. Anyway, depending on what Mueller actually reveals, I look forward to seeing how creative you can be.
>>> A compromised POTUS is a compromised POTUS.
Except that you can’t even come up with a single policy decision that Trump made at the behest of Putin, and Trump’s term is nearly half over. And if the midterms go blue, then Dems will block Trump on all issues. That means Putin has every reason to use his alleged infuence NOW while he still can.
All you can point to as “evidence” is a meeting in which Trump said things you don’t like. But Trump always says things you don’t like in every context. So nothing new in that regard.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof. You don’t even have circumstantial proof. All you have is a hatred of Trump, and a theory unconnected with reality that you hope will unseat him.
I’ve written to Elrond there, and he’s all about “winning” or proving his point, regardless. I’m done fighting online with people. Life is too short.
@PeteAtomic,
Here’s Ann Coulter explaining exactly when the “Russian Collusion” conspiracy theory was first mentioned (after the DNC leak), who mentioned it (Hillary), why she mentioned it (she needed a scapegoat), what the response was at the time (universal laughter), when the media did a 180 and started taking it seriously (after Trump was elected), what would have happened if Hillary had won (nothing; we would never have heard the theory ever mentioned again), etc.
It’s a ten-minute video that pretty much explains it all. It’s the liberal version of the Birther Movement.
ok, thanks Ex
I’ll check it out
“But just watch the video of Trump next to Putin in Helsinki and try to tell me that’s not an underling showing deference to his boss.”
There we have it folks, the linchpin to the master Russia Truth conspiracy.
FFS
Well that’s liberals for you. Liberalism is rule by feelings, emotions, and mental issues.
great posts Exscot
Hammer of the Leftists
Exscotticus, it’s a beautiful thing to read. You destroyed that knave.
A very amusing article and a huge surprise to me. I assumed that Mueller was simply out to get Trump. Even if he was not specifically asked to do it it would be understood that, well, everyone has a moral duty to get him because he is so self-evidently bad and he made the teenage girls cry.
I have just finished Sharyl Atkisson’s Stonewalled and have begun the sequel, Smear. The spinning and smearing is, according to her, a multi-billion business. The people engaged in it and the politicians who employ them can be described using a lot of adjectives. Perhaps the best of them is ‘deplorable’.
And in the middle of it all a lone deppity emerges onto the deserted. dusty street to clean up the town?
Just finished Smear and it is an eye opener. The Deep State and its opponents run with the smearing actions and spend lots of bucks doing it. What really aggravates me is the total absorption these assholes in DC are with the smearing campaigns. Smearing runs D.C. And the fear of being smeared also runs D.C. And by the way, the invention of social media has amplified the situation a thousand fold.
John AZ
Attkisson is careful to appear even-handed and I think she is, or at least was, even-handed, although I imagine they have dismissed her as a conservative by now. I don’t know what to make of the ‘Deep State’. The Dept of Justice (I think) gets a few mentions from what I have read so far, to give one example. I get the impression that there is a much better fit between liberal and progressive values on the one hand and the Deep State on the other than between the Deep State and conservative, ‘reactionary’ or banking interests (which is what some other posters here might argue).
To put it another way, the progressive ideology is the one that is held by the big majority of the Deep State as well as by the media. I would be surprised if there are few, if any, bankers who don’t subscribe to it. However they have erected a bogus ‘reactionary’ enemy made up of the ‘Deep State’ and finance against which they can display their own civilized values. This enemy is imagined to hold socially conservative values.
In Britain most people still believe that the Conservative Party is genuinely conservative whereas in social attitudes and most other things too it is indistinguishable from Labour. Here in Ireland the enemy is the Catholic Church, whose power was broken fifty years ago (the power of British conservatism was probably broken ten years earlier). Within the church the priests are usually progressive and talk darkly of the ‘hierarchy’, but the bishops themselves are progressive and blame the reactionary Pope. The problem is the Pope is himself nice and smiley and he blames the faceless Vatican bureaucrats. But they too are also down with the cause.
I believe media censorship is voluntary self-censorship: the journalists don’t write what they do because the ‘Powerful’ corporate owners lean on them but because they believe the nonsense (while the ill-educated proles are too stupid to understand). However, it is interesting to see just how organized the smearing is.
I agree with you about the social media (I witnessed the sharp wave of hysteria on Facebook which led from the publication of a photo of a drowned boy to the admission of a million immigrants just days later). Here the pressure to say the right thing is imposed by the users on themselves. Perhaps the equivalent of the smear industry in the social media would be outfits like the Guerrilla Skeptics, who prowl the internet for any hint of ‘pseudoscientific’ heresy, eg from people like Rupert Sheldrake (who Wiki cannot even bring itself to describe as a scientist).
The media are worse than useless by this stage. Nothing they say can be believed without checking it. It is a fantasy world.
Apologies for the sprawling reply. I am in a hurry.
While the fishes in the DC lagoon snap at one another’s tails, there the invasive species, the one from over yonder, the one that somehow made its way through one or another of the globalized financial waterways, the aquatic creature with Chinese characteristics, assuming some truly titanic proportions. IOW there’s always a bigger fish.
Or a hungrier one. Back in the seventh century or thereabouts, while the Byzantines and the Persians were duking it out in their ages-old quest for middle-east supremacy, the Muslim armies of Mohammed came bursting out and clobbered all and sundry.
Take history’s examples. And watch out, there’s other life forms in the deep.
People have no idea of what is coming at US(A) from out of the shadows:
youtube.com/watch?v=SGJ5cZnoodY
The Solari Report has a great write up on the subject of the Rise of the Asian consumer class:
home.solari.com/2nd-quarter-wrap-up-2018-the-rise-of-the-asian-consumer/
It is looking more and more as if the attention being drawn to Russia and Islam is really a huge distraction from the Chinese juggernaut rolling out of the Orient. Speaking of Orient as in Express, I was chatting recently with a DOD friend of mine. When the subject of Afghanistan came up, I was told that the real shame of the 16 years that we have occupied that place is that all of the rare earth deposits and minerals and other resources are all now headed to Chine, on the Silk Road rail line that they built. It is a huge commerce pipeline that runs all the way to the Mediterranean through Israel even and will be uniting the continents of Asia and Europe into a giant Land Island. Of course, we still get the opium poppy crops, big yuk. And who is driving the train? Yup our Chinese buddies.
So then, when the US invades a country it is then entitled to its mineral wealth?
I recall plenty of screeching for Iraq’s oil to pay the US back for its exertions – otherwise serious individuals were actually making a ‘case’ for this madness.
That is not what I am advocating, but was it not Dick Cheney’s plan? My point is really how aggressive the Chinese expansion has grown. If you look on the bright side, perhaps they will be better masters than the Swamp Creatures, at least for those of us who are willing to work that is.
That was the neocon wet dream, indeed. One would think we have evolved a bit since then.
Well, the 21st century is proving otherwise as far as evolution goes.
You and I may have evolved George, but “they” have devolved I am afraid.
Yeah, Canuck, in the real world the victor gets the spoils. Deal with it
Charming. It makes it all ok.
“So then, when the US invades a country it is then entitled to its mineral wealth?”
Georges,
Not entitled…made accessible.
Totally agree. Islam and its terrorists make a handy excuse for surveillance but the surveillors aren’t worried about Muslim terrorists because they aren’t an existential threat.
Similarly with Russia. Russia may be all nuked up, and they may have done some muscle flexing here and there but they’re no real threat either.
China is a different story.
And it’s like Glenn Greenwald said, given what the American elite inflicted on Americans this past 30 years, it’s no wonder they talk obsessively about Russia, a non issue.
China is allied with the New World Order far more than Russia is. Why else would so many Jews be moving to China? The West is slated for diminishment and 3rd World status via the Kalergi Plan. Eastern Europe and Russia are flies in the ointment.
Poison being dumped on New Zealand, to get rid of rodents.
Hehe, I wish. But as always you have everything backwards. Here’s a cutie named Yam (Heb: Sea), who just returned to China from a one year study in Jerusalem Israel, and already speaking fluent Hebrew! Just wow! You lazy Americans better watch out!
— youtu.be/uY8R3gmlXNU
the end game of resource extraction is the same everywhere. In America its a jobs market boiled down to agricultural commodities for export and 19th century mining claims given away for free to foreign corporations.
Masochism is accepting this as some sort of equalizing factor for historical advantage. This self flagellation, like all self flagellation, is a solipsistic gesture of atonement, a Judeo Christian practice through and through.
It never worked to actually change a society to conserve anything but the Egos of the penitent… so where is the masochism? Its in the fatal urge for Honor- for themselves, and their fathers, and their fathers father’s.
In short nothing but an apologia for the culture, which must never change its values or it’s imperatives. We teach kids our failures and our apologies as a way of life, the only way of life.
The ability of Americans to live in a delusional state of mind is phenomenal. It compares with the crazies who believed slavery was a good economic and social idea. Or that the good old days really existed. Our citizens have almost no knowledge of history and if they do it was doled out with a bias depending on the doler. There were no good old days folks and the ones ahead will also be shitty for some, shittier for others and very shitty for most. That does not include the 1% BUT the very good news is death is the wonderful equalizer. Coming to a morgue near you will be all the “colorful” characters we love to hate and hate to love. I hope I live long enough to see some of the funerals. McCain was a start. May more warmongerers go soon. The profiteers from others misery.
Hell, The Wall Street Journal is praising Bush for his involvement in the Great Recession of 2008!
And the immortal observation of that twit: “This sucka’s going down”
the Muslim armies of Mohammed came bursting out and clobbered all and sundry. == Volodya
The Muslims were frigging angels compared to Crusaders.
The Massacre of the Innocents: Teutonic Crusades burn Russian Christian Children alive:
youtube.com/watch?v=Lirvt4nUVDM&t=1681
To be fair to the English, they were the first victims of the Crusaders.
The conquest of Christian England by the Norman Duke Wilhelm the Bastard, accompanied by the genocide of Christian York, was undoubtedly the first of the anti-Christian crusades, which soon became anti-Muslim as well, quite naturally having reached its apogee in the Fourth Crusade.
“The Muslims were frigging angels compared to Crusaders.” –finca
Finca, you have to remember the Crusaders were being guided by a book in which their hate-filled god urges violence to an extent the Muslims and their book never allowed. Muslims know about mercy and showed mercy to the captured. The Judaeo-Christian god is merciless. “You shall not leave alive anything that breathes,” God thunders in the Book of Joshua, “But you shall utterly destroy them.”
“There are far more calls by the God of the Hebrew Bible and Christian Book of Revelation for holy war, genocide, and savage ethnic cleansing than in the Koran, from the killing of the firstborns in Egypt to the wholesale annihilation of the Canaanites. God repeatedly demands the Israelites wage wars of annihilation against unbelievers in Numbers, Deuteronomy, Joshua, and the Book of Revelation. Everyone, including women, children, and the elderly, along with their livestock, are to be killed. Moses ordered the Israelites to carry out the “complete destruction” of all cities in the Promised Land and slaughter all the inhabitants, making sure to show “no mercy.” From Joshua’s capture of the city of Ai to King Saul’s decimation of the Amalekites—Saul methodically dismembers the Amalekite king—God sanctifies bloodbath after bloodbath. “You shall not leave alive anything that breathes,” God thunders in the Book of Joshua, “But you shall utterly destroy them.” Joshua “struck all the land, the hill country and the Negev and the lowland and the slopes and all their kings. He left no survivor, but he utterly destroyed all who breathed, just as the Lord, the God of Israel had commanded” (Joshua 10:40, 11:15). And while the Koran urges believers to fight, it is also emphatic about showing mercy to captured enemies, something almost always scorned in the Bible, where, according to Psalm 137, those who smash the heads of Babylonian infants on the rocks are blessed. Whole books of the Bible celebrate divinely sanctioned genocide. The Koran doesn’t come close. The willful blindness by these self?proclaimed Christian warriors about their own holy book is breathtaking.” –Chris Hedges
SOS, SOS, SOS, Religion, Religion, Religion, Kill, Kill, Kill, Religion, Religion, Religion, Molest, Molest, Molest, Religion, Religion, Religion, Slaughter, Slaughter, Slaughter, etc., etc.
An often virulent and violent form of insanity creating justifications for abominable behavior in the name of someone, something, some fantasy called GOD.
Yes, God wills it, so I will torture you and then butcher you!
Hmmm Janet. Nice quote from Chris Hedges, whoever he, she, shi, zim, zir, ear, irr etc is–
But I think the quote is actually assigning to Christians some doctrines and practices that originated with the ancestors of the Jewish People.
What’s the matter, Janet (or Chris, if that is your real name)? Perhaps you are reluctant to admit that you agree with Janos…
Perhaps the Israelites have received paybacks for the genocides inflicted by their ancestors. I am not aware that any Jewish People are currently in favour of genocide — or Christians either for that matter. And if they are, such people are widely condemned and kicked out of their greater communities.
By contrast, it is not at all difficult to find Islamic clerics that are in favour of slavery (as practiced in Yemen), and mutilation for minor crimes. Condemnation for these practices is faint, if it exists at all. The Quran tells its followers to lie to infidels about the intentions and direction of Islam until they gain majority of numbers–something that some neighborhoods of Paris are beginning to discover.
So sure–Genocide is evil. It is, however, a little surprising to hear you come out in favour of slavery, mutilation, and subjugation of women.
janet, you can argue all you want about which scripture is worse. But at the end of the day, I don’t see a whole lot of Judeo-Christian women bought/sold/traded like cattle. I don’t see them forced to cover their heads. I don’t see them segregated in public life, forced to remain home, thoroughly subservient in every way. Nope, to find that you’ll have to travel to the Islamic world. What good is any holy text if the culture it breeds is so vile?
Much of the same way Classical Greece and Rome treated their women. The freedom of women corresponded with the decline of Greece and Rome. Ditto in our current Western Civilization. Some have found the same pattern in other civilizations as well.
What about the black slaves and the catamites?
Which? Where? When? Use your serving men. You mean Rome? They had some and some mercenaries as well. They viewed Blacks much as the Old South did.
Catamites? Yeah, the Romans might have picked that up from the Greeks. Or maybe they already had it. Marcus Aurelius, the Philosopher Emperor. was proud of how his father was finally able to give up boys.
Correlation is not causation.
If you believe that women truly want to be subservient, that it’s nature’s way or whatever, then why oppose the freedom to make the choice? If you’re right, then women will choose subservience. If you’re right, then freedom will make no difference whatsoever.
But if you’re wrong…
Like we’re two different species, right? That’s what the Feminists obviously believe if you listen to them. Our women have been taught to be traitors and have contempt for us. Instead they eagerly embrace primitive dark skinned men who will order them around. No one forces them to do this, but they’ll get forced to do things once they’re “in”. Some might regret it, some won’t. In any case, many will accept once the endorphins of sex kick in. Or when their belly begin to bulge.
The kind of rationality you espouse above is a big turnoff to the primitive female hormonal brain. You know that, right? They want to be fought for. Can you grok that? But if we do it now, it will activate their powerful hate Whitey conditioning. The Plans of the Elite are deep and well laid, are they not?
Why, Exscotticus, I find myself entirely in agreement with your post!
Personally I can’t imagine why any man would want to live with a doormat, but that’s just me. Well, actually it isn’t. I don’t know anyone – and have never known anyone – who either wants to be a doormat or wants to live with one.
You cannot live with a doormat – of either sex – and not become contemptuous of it. And only the insecure and inadequate have a need to feel contempt for a spouse to support their own self-image.
“The kind of rationality you espouse above is a big turnoff to the primitive female hormonal brain. You know that, right? They want to be fought for. ”
You may be unaware, Janos but most sensible women are completely turned off by the primitive male hormonal brain that kicks into gear when ‘fighting’ over someone, drunken Saturday-night city-centre pub brawls involved silly young people notwithstanding.
Do you know any women personally, Janos? I do sometimes wonder. Apart from your sister?
Janos, feminism—which I abhor—is not about equal rights for women; it’s about women having more rights than men; it’s about women having their cake and eating it too. An example of feminism is claiming that women are equal to men, and that women can therefore serve in military combat scenarios, but then demanding different testing standards or special accommodations.
>>> The kind of rationality you espouse above is a big turnoff to the primitive female hormonal brain. You know that, right? They want to be fought for.
OK so if that’s what they want, then freedom should make no difference.
My cat is free to eat all kinds of things. He chooses meat because he’s a carnivore and it’s nature’s way. His freedom to eat fruits and vegetables and grains doesn’t compel him to act against his nature.
>>> But if we do it now, it will activate their powerful hate Whitey conditioning.
I agree there are cultural influences out there that make people do things that are antithetical to their own happiness or even existence. But these influences apply to both men and women. Plenty of white men, for example, are fighting for their own demise as a race. So if your argument has any merit at all, it applies to both men and women.
*involving* silly young people…
With apologies to Q for the correction more than the original incidence of fingers running away with themselves unnoticed.
On the other hand, maybe those silly young people are ‘involved’ as well, at least in the heat of the moment.
Actually, the crusaders were trying to retake lands that were taken by the Moslems…but you know that don’t you?
I have read that there were many knights in Europe at the time, and since they didn’t have much to do, they were causing problems for the rest of the nobility. Therefore, it was decided to send them somewhere where they could raise a little hell, and maybe gain the gratitude of the church. The tactics of the Monarchs worked well, just like later when those pesky peasants began making trouble. They got them to start burning each other for being witches, and the nobility was free to live in splendor, just like they have us doing in this country today. There’s nothing new under the sun, it’s all been done before, usually more than once.
A cynic: one who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. You got your history from watching Monty Python.
No Janos…a cynic is just a disillusioned idealist
A cynic: one who sees too well without their glasses.
Experience, gathered over the years,painfully rips away layers of scales from our eyes. The result of this makes us see more sharply the difference between what is bullshit and what is real. Cynics have an appreciation for what is good and true. Doubting the reality of much-professed sincerity is a way of showing that you respect & value the rare and precious real thing.
“A cynic: one who sees too well without their glasses.”
Pequiste,
…Bierce?
I heard Chris Hedges is a partisan hack and says nasty things about Democrats sometimes. How can we take anything this hack says seriously?
Make no mistake. Robert Mueller is no Fletcher Christian. He’s a night crawler on the end of a fishing line dangling from a rat infested trawler, also filled with slithering eels and rotting puffer fish.
Jim, I don’t think I’ll be eating fish for quite awhile now. Well, maybe not. Like Rocko in “Key Largo”, I Could go for some Pompano and champagne. Living well, if not the best revenge, is pretty close to it.
Mueller may be all the things you say, but all that tells me is that if that is true, Trump’s Justice Dept. was pretty incompetent when it came to picking someone to look at the whole sordid mess. If they couldn’t even get that right, can they do anything properly?
Who can figure the machinations of the deep state. Maybe Trump nominated Rosenstein mainly because he went after the Clinton’s as part of Starr’s Whitewater team.
Trump denied Mueller the top FBI spot, then Rosenstein, sworn in by Sessions, appoints Mueller as chief investigator, who will drag his fissiparous fishing net through the 2018 mid terms and beyond trying to unseat Trump.
The morose, malicious, marauding Mueller is a very powerful man, frustrated that he hasn’t caught the big one, and that the Grand Gladiator of Gotham still swims away freely.
Mueller and the Left have succeeded in creating the image of one gigantic Clusterfuck, they’ve grown the TWATs, the pernicious, pathetic, piranhas attack and attack, and yet Trump still torpedoes through the tumultuous seas.
Fissiparous, what a wonderful word, first time i’ve ever encountered it. I still don’t understand how Mueller suddenly became the spawn of Satan, and as mostly an outsider, it seems that the campaign against him is built largely on speculation and assumptions. Don’t get me wrong, I think the Clintons should be prosecuted as well as Trump if he’s done anything wrong. The problem is that EVERYONE in DC is corrupt, and my guess is you could throw a rock into a crowd, and whoever you hit could be prosecuted for something. We are indeed in the fourth turning, and I don’t think the outcome is going to be very good.
Well if that’s not a Whale of a good fish story, you can call me Ishmael! Scarcely a day goes by that a Media talking head doesn’t say, “Thar He Goes! The Straight White Male!” or loose talk about the Fluke of the 2016 election….
And really, the only thing they could find on the Supreme Ct Nominee was an incident at a party while he was a teenager? That one was way overboard fer sure…
Even if true, what’s the rumpus? At 15 or 16 at a party, I was seduced by a Puerto Rican gal who I guess you could say was nubile to the nth degree. And did I complain? Hell no!
Yes, we’re all Moby Dick now.
Stumbling drunk. Sexual assault. Attempted rape. Drunk and vomiting in a friend’s car. Blacking out. Now says he cannot even remember being at the party. So drunk he has memory problems. Guy needs to withdraw his name from consideration. It’s only going to get worse for him.
Do not be so hard on Bill Clinton janet, he is old, tried and near the end of his days. Let him fester and pass in peace.
Funny! And here I thought janet was talking about Hillary…
If he never sinned, how can he understand sin – and have compassion on sinners? I hope Kav did used to get drunk and grope girls. He’s human! Me too arose in response to Evil, but it is becoming a great evil in its own right.
“Guy needs to withdraw his name from consideration.”
Digitus Impudicus…
Kavanaugh needs to take a polygraph. Dr. Ford took a polygraph and she passed. The eyewitness to the rape attempt needs to be put under oath so he can explain what he saw Kavanaugh do at the party. Kavanaugh needs to be put under oath so he can perjure himself and contradict the eyewitnesses by saying he wasn’t at the party.
So Janet…..why didn’t the Ford bitch report the incident the evening it happened.? Oh wait, she was probably afraid to, because the Magic 8-Ball at the party said that Brett would be looking to join the Supreme Court in the future.
Dr. Ford, victim of sexual assault. Please. You have obviously never been a victim of rape.
So Janet…..why didn’t the Ford bitch report the incident the evening it happened.? Oh wait, she was probably afraid to, because the Magic 8-Ball at the party said that Brett would be looking to join the Supreme Court in the future.
How about answering the question, “Janet”
BTW, the proper term is “alleged victim”, “Janet”
I’m no fan of anyone that perfect ass in the White House nominates. However – the guy was 17. I suppose all of us can stand up and say we were in complete control at all times at that dreadful age? Please.
Can you, in 2018, stand up and take responsibility for not being in complete control? Or would you just deny it ever happened, or (after meeting with the president) say you don’t even remember being at the party?
One thing to be thankful for: thanks to Kavanaugh’s severe intoxication he was unable to complete the rape, though cutting off her air supply to keep her from screaming could have resulted in her death.
so…there was penetration, but no ejaculation. Allegedly. Got it.
Unfortunately Janet. we have a clear case of “he said, she said”. Nothing to see here folks : move on.
Careful Canuck. You’ll be tarred, feathered and run out of town on a rail if you use that logic.
QStick,
Jim, of course, had his favorite topics, the main ones being
peak oil, strip malls,Happy Motoring, tattoos, and cheese doodles.
–So when do the banks freeze, again?
I dont have clear memories of 2008 and the bail out.
Watch “The Big Short” – the best movie about that fiasco.
I watch that movie about every two months or so, it is so informative and entertaining all at the same time. It really removed the shiny exterior that hides the evil core of the Wall Street/Goldman Sachs bastards that rape and pillage this nation’s finances and working class every second of every day.
This government is corrupt and rotten to the core. It, and all of its connected institutions, have reached a high level of absurdity. Politicians have better things to do than actually work for the taxpayers and build a strong and prosperous nation. Wonder how anyone can have any confidence, respect or admiration for our government, leaders and politicians. Our media is a circus of soap operas and fake news as well. Can’t reform this government. The system is too diseased and has mutated into an organism of corruption and chaos. Fall of the Roman Empire 2.0. Sad.
I can’t even think of them as leaders any more. They are there to do the bidding of their moneyed clients and that is about it. The rest of it is complete and utter horseshit.
Every time I hear the word democracy I get the involuntary dry-heaves.
URGENT!
We need to speak up, before another accused sexual predator lands a lifetime appointment to the highest court, where he’ll rule on issues that affect women across the country — like whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Tell your senators to postpone any vote on Kavanaugh until the FBI investigates this accusation.
University professor and research psychologist Christine Blasey Ford told the Washington Post that three decades ago, Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party.
This is a deeply disturbing allegation — one that never came up during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings two weeks ago. This allegation needs to be investigated, and the Senate needs to ask Kavanaugh about it under oath before his confirmation moves forward. Professor Ford is even — bravely — willing to testify.
Many senators, including some Republicans, have already called for delaying the vote.
Idiot.
Dr. Ford is brave to speak about about the violent assault… Kavanaugh putting his hand over her mouth so she could not breathe could have killed her. Dr. Ford should have filed a police report, but she wasn’t Dr. Ford then, and got counseling instead. The notes from counseling substantiate her version of events, as does the results of her polygraph test. Back then she had no way of knowing Kavanaugh would become a judge.
Kavanaugh has doubled down saying he wasn’t at the party. Senator Collins says if Kavanaugh is lying, his nomination is in trouble. We don’t need lying judges on the Supreme Court.
But she didn’t, Janet. Yes, she didn’t file the police report. The “counselor” didn’t bring any legal charges either. What we have here is a clear case of responsible doubt. Face it, Janet. Your boy Mueller railroads Trump out of Washington, you’ll have to deal with PRSIDENT Pence. A right-leaning Supreme Court is inevitable. Live with. Kiss Roe vs, Wade goodbye, Janet. Oh, and by the way. We don’t need hysterical females making statement that defame qualified judges, either.
Sorry, that’s reasonable doubt
I understood what you meant.
Now,Janet. Just how is Kavanaugh’s presence at the party going to be proved? Let’s see: we’ll find twenty or thirty lying buddies of Doctor Ford who will swear he was at the party, yet these same witnesses did noting to stop the alleged event from happening, and then none of the “witnesses” advised Dr. Ford to report the event to some type of authority. Far fetched, Janet, far far fetched. Oh, incidently : here’s a link on how to beat a lie detector test: wikihow.com/Cheat-a-Polygraph-Test-(Lie-Detector)
Double idiot.
What is she a doctor of? Women studies? Or some other monkeyshines?
PhD in Intergalactic Zen Flower Plucking
I’d actually enjoy a course in basket weaving, I “think”. The hands have a connection to the brain all their own. Many of the Desert Fathers did this work so it has a venerable tradition.
What does our boy Ken Wilber think of Pope Francis? The man is a devil, Francis that is. Don’t know about Ken. He was very angry that the Dalai Lama was against anal sex. He must be enraged that he has come out for the indigenous People of Europe.
“This government is corrupt and rotten to the core. It, and all of its connected institutions, have reached a high level of absurdity.” –amb
This government spends trillions of dollars on the military. The military, one of the government’s “connected institutions” is corrupt. We should abolish the military? Is that what you believe, amb?
Government spends money on roads, education, libraries, private sector business, postal service, telecommunication, agriculture, food safety, drug safety, veterans’ hospitals, etc. Are you saying all these government services that “provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States” are absurd? (see USA Constitution, Article I, Section 8)
Wow. Triple idiot.
Fucking Idiot.
Trump is flipping! Trump just directed the declassification of documents related to Carter Page and the FISA Court application and all FBI reports and interviews. Now we are getting somewhere… Trump knows he is guilty of collusion with Russia. Now we will see the FISA warrant and, finally, thanks to Trump flipping, the proof of Trump-Russia collusion.
Nice move by Trump to distract attention from Kavanaugh. But just like the release of the Nunez memo, this attempt to distract will fail. Mueller and the AGs of Virginia and New York will press forward.
This is not normal behavior… for a president, over objection of his own agencies, to declassify documents relative to an ongoing investigation. Not normal. But I am glad Trump is finally flipping!
Wow. You are a puppet of the MSM. Typical liberal: illogical, emotional and devoid of facts and common sense.
Antietam- September 17, 1862
“Antietam represented an important juncture in the war. On the eve of battle, the British and French had seriously entertained recognizing the Confederacy, and an indisputable triumph by Lee might have tilted the scales toward such a decision. Now Confederate diplomacy was frozen in its tracks. Still more momentous was that Lincoln seized on the quasi-victory as the occasion to issue his preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, with the Confederate states given until January 1 to renounce rebellion or see their slaves freed.”
“Grant” by Ron Chernow
Nah…the only reason Antietam happened was because Lee knew McClellan was the Union C-I-C.
Yes. McClennan: a politician in soldier’s costume.
George Brinton McClellan, Gen., U.S.A.
Did someone say something about meddling in orther countries and unintended consequences? Rewind to 1862….
Early in the Civil War, Lincoln promptly fired US generals (such as General Frémont) who advocated emancipating the slaves. It was only after Grant’s army began occupying Mississippi and confiscating cotton plantations, and the Yankees became engaged in the lucrative cotton business, that open discussions of Emancipation began in earnest. Emancipation may have been Cover for Northern conquest and the Yankees’ theft of Southern property, including negro labor? Without Emancipation, the Yankees would have legally been required to return the stolen property? Slave labor becomes wage labor with the Yankees dictating the wage rate.
“Now,Janet. Just how is Kavanaugh’s presence at the party going to be proved?” –RIB
Now we are getting to the core of the issue. There is no way you put a crime survivor on the witness stand without first having done a serious investigation into the perpetrator.
China and the Panama canal,
Varela just gave China an 80M$ plot they had requested adjacent to the pacific entrance.
Carter gave it to Panama, who ‘sold’ it to Cosco…they can ship Nukes thru it.
Looks as though the Domino Theory may have gotten it right after all, though not quite the way it was explained to us back in the ’60s:
ticotimes.net/2017/11/28/panamanian-president-varela-china-to-accelerate-its-latin-american-rise
Trump should be more concerned about national security but he can’t because has been busy trying to obstruct justice, until today when he flipped.
Time to take the handcuffs off the FBI and let them do a real background check on Kavanaugh to independently corroborate the evidence with the counselor, the witnesses at the party, the friend to drove Kavanaugh and had to have Kavanaugh’s puke in his car, the relatives, the husband, the polygraph, etc.
Let the FBI do that work. Trump should concern himself with China and our national security.
Trump’s military could be helped with recruitment if more immigrants are allowed in. In the last 15 years, over 100,000 military members who were immigrants are now United States citizens. Immigrants serving in the United States military has deep historical roots. Non-citizens have fought in and with the USA Armed forces since the Revolutionary War.
“they can ship Nukes thru it.” –malthuss
No, they really cannot, anymore than Russia could put nukes on Cuba. China is as Walter B says, but cannot ship Nukes thru it.
China does not even need nukes for if things keep going the way they are (and odds are that they will) they will be able to simply waltz in and buy or take what they want. No one will be in any position to stop them. Barry Obama and his Deep State buddies are knee deep in that quagmire btw, so Mr. Trump doesn’t stand a chance in countering it. I am beginning to think that The Donald may just be a distraction.
Well, friends and neighbors, enemies and far-flung I-don’t-know-youse-from-adam-s, what I’m seeing raht’cheer in this hyar comment section is a shorter and shorter vision of the interpretation of the human time-line. Things that used to have a leaden importance and concern factor for a period of say, 5-10 years, now have alarm bells ringing for 5-10 weeks (if not days).
This is not a good sign, and surely the short-sightedness of “the planning” will turn to outright panic. I have no trust or use for people who panic. I’ve seen it; mob stupidity on parade. It’s always been my good fortune to read moiling crowds and get through them will speed and calm — one of the few benefits of chronic paranoia and mistrust.
There used to be persons that attempted to think beyond their puny time on earth and considered that it might be wise to project out to seven generations or there’bouts. That there is some calm, serious and thoughtful speculation. (I think those persons are extinct or nearly so, and their foolish ideas of preservation of the species have been erased by some “smarter” folk in search of profit and lavish, profligate living.)
Technology surges forward and makes everything happen at a faster rate. Changes that used to occur over decades now happen in a few short years. This is not a good position to be in, having to run like hell just to stay in place. Your comments are right on.
Ok, so what about the soil in the South? Is it all hardscrabble like Biden’s, Scranton? We want you to weigh in on this important issue since I assume you’ve spent time there. Did the rednecks ruin the soil? Or was it the Blacks?
Donald Trump has repeatedly committed impeachable offenses since assuming the presidency. He’s abused his executive power over and over again, leading to 10 separate legal grounds for impeachment proceedings against him. Violating the anti-corruption provisions of the Constitution. Obstructing justice. Abusing the pardon power. Trampling on the due process and equal protection rights of children and their families at the southern border. The list goes on and on. We can’t wait any longer. Trump must face impeachment proceedings.
Leader Pelosi says impeaching Trump is “not a priority” for her. Speaker Ryan won’t even take questions on the subject. They should both be voted out of office.
“Leader” Polosi? Comrade please, your undergarments are showing, though the red suits you well. I especially admire the little yellow hammer and sickle sewn onto the crotch.
Did you really have to assault us with such imagery? Never use “janet” and “crotch” in the same post. Time to detox…
Aye. Bleach eye wash!
Janet: I’m labeling you for the benefit of the readers here. You are a “Clueless, Destructive, Ultra-Liberal Troll”. I will never read another post of yours. I will just skip over them as if they aren’t even there.
Well, uh, let’s see, he was wearing a red argyle sweater, and tan trousers, and red shoes… No, he’s not retarded.
Spoken like a true Trump hater. Janet, what are you going to do for a living if a miracle happens and Trump is removed. Start a hate Pence campaign , I would guess. You are a typical liberal, no brains, just emotional BS. Oh yeah, do not get your hopes up, it takes the Senate to convict, a non chance. Better work on getting a program and a candidate for 2020 to run against Trump and his GOP, because he will never be removed from office except by the vote.
It remains a dark blot on the nation that the women that Clinton allegedly raped did not get justice. He left a trail of broken women but as a Democrat he gets a pass. I am guessing he still has a security clearance. Then that POS from MA who let a woman die or helped her do that got a pass.
I will be grateful that Mr. Trump kept the Clintons from the White House. I don’t care if he stole the gold in Fort Knox. We are indebted to him. Same goes for the Ruskies.
Dilly. Dilly. Seriously.
Not sure about his clearance but part of his lawyering activities did suffer:
nytimes.com/2001/10/01/national/clinton-disbarred-from-practice-before-supreme-court.html
(From the Grey Lady itself.)
It was Hillary herself who kept the Clinton’s from a return engagement to some high-falutin’ gummint subsidized housing there on Pennsylvania Ave.
Sorry about that possessive apostrophe attached to the Clinton name but they /she thought it was her turn and their rightful home in The Swamp.
Trump is a loose cannon they (the deep state bureaucracy and attendent blue-bloods) can keep in check.
Hillary?
After 8 years of the DNC/Clinton Inc. firing generals, peddling influence, and implanting operatives in every agency under the sun?
Forget it.
It would be a de facto totalitarian state. As envisioned.
I’ll take the bullet over the poison bomb.
Like Muhammed Ali, Trump shook up the world. Kept in check? Who wouldn’t be after Balack Obama and the Clintons. But he fights the reins like some wild ladino.
Janet, you criticize your opponents for believing everything they hear on the Trump , GOP, conservative side of things. I cannot believe the tripe you put out believing the liberal side of things. You are a hypocrite, not listening to both sides and only presenting one side as the “gospel”. No one is wrong 100% of the time, no one. Not even you.
The Last of the Mohicans 4
The most important theoretical results of Einstein were the statements that first, space and time represent an indivisible unity called space-time, and secondly, that gravity is the “geometry” of this space-time. That is, any material body changes around itself the laws of geometry, as if sucking Ether into itself, as a result of which parallel straight lines cease to be both straight and parallel and begin to intersect, turning into geodesic curves.
And these results do not depend on whether Einstein’s general relativity is true or not, since GRT, having realized the dream of Lobachevsky and Riemann, first of all moved the boundaries of the human imagination, the boundaries of what we consider possible, and allowed humanity to look at itself and its place in the Universe indeed from the meta-galactic point of view. And even if it turns out that GRT does not always adequately describe the laws of nature, the person’s imagination will remain free from the absolutization of the relative.
The mere fact that for almost a century the “scientific community”, possessed by hatred to the author of this theory, is making desperate efforts to discredit it, including forgery and falsification of evidence, but can not throw Einstein’s ideas into a trash, and they remain the basis of any integral scientific world outlook, say that the boundaries of human thinking remain open, and the possibilities of human mind and imagination are unlimited. As long as the theory of Einstein remains one of the alternatives, the hope for the return of the influence of science on the immediate fate of mankind has a good chance.
Moreover, there are very good reasons to believe that science will get rid of the anti-clerical role imposed on it from the outside and regain its second breath, having restored its Justinian roots of wise humility.
wise humility = spiritual mind. It is the gift of God; it is the action of Divine grace in the mind and heart of man.
These hopes are largely related to the role played by the great Russian scientist Alexander Friedman.
upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/6/62/Aleksandr_Fridman.png/230px-Aleksandr_Fridman.png
When it became clear that the cosmological equations of general relativity, which made the whole Universe an object of study, have no stationary solutions, the theory of “eternal matter” received the first blow from its beloved but adopted brainchild – science.
But since the absence of solutions means only another inability of science to answer eternal questions, and esoteric communities were forced to deal with the unforeseen consequences of the World War that they started, in particular the Great October Socialist Revolution in Russia, no one noticed that the revolution in physics threatens to turn upside down not only society, but also the “world of ideas”.
The truths of the “sacred geometry”, considered to be unshakable since the time of the builders of the Egyptian pyramids, and since Plato’s time considered being the proof of the eternity and purity of the world of ideas, turned out to be same deception of sense organs as the substance of your own ass.
But when Alexander Friedman in 1921 received the first non-stationary solutions of the cosmological equations of general relativity, it became clear that science can perfectly answer eternal questions, but this answer qualitatively coincides with that picture of the Universe that draws the Biblical Genesis, and the eternal matter together with space and time contracted to the point and disappeared.
It turned out that Friedman’s cosmological solution has a feature in the past, when the size of the Universe, understood as any forms of matter, including space and time, accessible to observation by scientific methods, was zero. Zero! Zero!!!
That is, before THIS moment the Universe was NOT, and it was created from nothing.
Thus GRT and the Friedman cosmological model presented a picture of the history of the Universe, qualitatively coinciding with the history of Creation, presented in the Genesis of the Abrahamic tradition.
Which, of course, does not allow us to speak about the identity of these cosmologies, but no longer allows us to assert that there is an unsolvable contradiction between Genesis and the scientific method. Moreover, most religious people imagine the act of creation from nothing as an absolutely empty space in which suddenly different forms of matter appear. Friedman’s cosmological model showed that before this moment there wasn’t not only matter but also space and time, and one can only be amazed that the Orthodox Saints of the 7th century came to similar conclusions, entirely from other considerations
Such a blow by Einstein and Friedman the Gnostics will certainly not forgive EVER.
The attack on Einstein’s General Relativity began immediately after the publication of the article, but the role played by Einstein and Bohr in the Manhattan project, his influence on the course of history and the structure of the post-war world, did not allow dealing with OTO while he was alive.
But the achievements of Alexander Friedman, as a more explicit refutation of the Gnostic world outlook, the “scientific community” tried to ignore almost immediately, although Einstein himself took quite a long time to realize the discovery made by Friedman.
But after Einstein’s death, the replacement of general relativity with so-called quantum gravity went full steam ahead. Einstein’s equations were taken as a given, but they were used to describe phenomena when the right-hand side of this equation – the energy-momentum tensor – is certainly impossible to formulate correctly, and the very concepts of measuring length and duration come into conflict with the laws of quantum mechanics.
The difficulties that arose were overcome not by modifying the mathematical formulation of general relativity on the basis of such ideas as the equivalence principle but by a radical change in the physical meaning of these equations, as a result of which the unity of space-time and energy disappeared, geometry turned out to be a field, and the equivalence principle of gravitational and inertial masses disappeared in the unknown direction together with the principle of general relativity (covariance).
The main result of Einstein – the relationship between gravity and geometry was replaced by a mathematically identical, but opposite in physical meaning description of gravity, as some field connected with the so-called renormalization field.
Arbitrarily at the early moments of the development of the Universe, when quantum fluctuations were supposed to be truly universal in nature, GRT was declared inapplicable without specifying how these fluctuations should affect the original system of Einstein’s axioms or how these equations should be modified.
Just not applicable and don’t ask questions and philosophize!
The main thing that ZERO vanished from Friedman ‘s solutions, and at the beginning of the expansion there appeared a physical vacuum as a “circumcision parameter”, so characteristic of all gauge theories built on the use of a hole in mathematical apparatus to answer difficult questions by the method of ignoring them.
About this physical vacuum, you can assume anything you like, since it is simply impossible to compare the fitting parameters with experiment.
Anything but a zero!
Zeros can be trivial or non trivial. And as the Riemann Hypothesis famously states, “All non trivial zeros of the zeta function have real part one half”.
Derbyshire has a very accessible book on all of this titled, “Prime Obsession”.
Sorry, you’re mixing up completely unrelated things. In Riemann Hypothesis “non trivial zeros” are just ZERO solutions of the Riemann zeta function which differs from negative even integers and complex numbers with real part = 1/2
But ZERO remains a ZERO = NOTHING, as in ex nihilo.
No need to apologize. I wasn’t mixing things up, just went in a different direction concerning zeros. Yes, but prove they all have real part 1/2!
I’m familiar with the General and Special theories, Friedman, EPR, Laplace, Wheeler, etc., etc.
After reading Penrose’s “Cycles of Time” and his theory of cyclic conformal cosmology, I wonder more and more about zeros. In the appendices for example, he goes into the scaling of zero rest mass energy tensors, Schrodinger’s conformally invariant equation for gravitons in a vacuum (Tab = 0) with delta K=0, stuff like that.
Zero is not only a place holder, it holds a unique and special place in the mind’s fabrication of the universe. Why unique and special? Because it doesn’t exist except in the most trivial ways: 2-2, score 0 – 0, equations equal to zero, 0 killed, 0 stars in a region of space, 0 miles on a vehicle, 0 births, 0 atoms, etc., etc.
IOW, nothing doesn’t exist.
conformal cyclic cosmology
“That is, before THIS moment the Universe was NOT, and it was created from nothing.”
I’d like to expand on that statement a little: “before” is meaningless in the context of the Big Bang or Creation–time came into existence at that moment. Genesis says “In the beginning…”, no reference to “before the beginning”. Apparently, the scientifically ignorant humans who wrote this were able to understand this very abstract concept.
That’s because “before” that “point” in the time-space there was no time, there was no space, there was NOTHING.
It is just absolutely logical conclusion of the Friedman solution of the cosmological equations of general relativity.
To tell the truth, I have hard time imagining that myself, may be the closest analogy would be a so-called “Projective geometry” in which there is a very special point that is not part of the space itself.
God exists before the Big Bang. Kether is the bindu or “point” of manifestation to use your Kabbalistic terminology.
Not true. The Universe is conformally cyclic. There was always something.
Abrahamic Genesis and Einstein contradict your opinion.
Anti-Christian Gnostics agree.
Attn Q.
terrorhousemag.com/david-foster-wallace/
In other news, a teacher fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in Idaho. I and many others find this disturbing. But many people like this guy and supporting him. Weird. I thought the Dog was our sacred animal, followed closely by cats.
I didn’t know turtles did this kind of thing either.
“In other news, a teacher fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in Idaho”
I would hope that the “teacher” will know the back of God’s hand…I would, further offer that he eat shit, and die a miserable death, roiling and screaming for release…but I say this with love.
“Well I hope that you die,
And your death will come soon…” ~Dylan
The teacher should be tied down with stakes in the ground in a spread-eagle position naked with the snapper positioned between his feet facing his crotch. Then he is handed a knife. He has 2 minutes to cut through the ropes before the turtle covers the distance.
“Spoken like a true Trump hater.” –JohnAZ
sigh. I don’t hate anyone. I like Trump and Pence. I would be happy to sit down with them, have a cup of organic herbal tea, and shoot the breeze. I don’t hate them as persons. It’s their policies and their lies and their actions I disagree with. (so glad Q gave ending preposition permission).
amb will not be reading this as amb has labelled me, but I just want to say I agree with amb’s decision not to read any more of my posts.
“No one is wrong 100% of the time, no one. Not even you.” –JohnAZ
Here we are in 100% agreement.
you have to remember the Crusaders were being guided by a book in which their hate-filled god urges violence to an extent the Muslims and their book never allowed
Crusaders weren’t Christians and the Catholic Church at that time was the fiercest anti-Christian force on the planet.
finca, Crusaders were Christian. The Catholic Church is Christian and always has been. Catholics define “Christian” as any person who is baptized and who has faith in Jesus Christ. Insofar as this goes, most Christians from every denomination would agree. This definition of “Christian” is a baseline. It’s the foundation. The Crusaders were Christians who responded to the call to kill Muslims, which I agree is not an activity Jesus would support. Jesus said to love your enemies, pray for those who persecute you, and forgive, forgive, forgive.
Janet, you have uncovered the Great Dilemma of Christianity and the one that those of us who try our best to actually BE Christians beat ourselves up with constantly, self defense. While I would argue that the Catholic Church has not been Christian for about 1,900 years now, the Crusaders may have been or may not have been, it is not up to me to determine. While Yashua did in fact preach non-violence in every way, the question of whether or not those who wish to be Christian may defend themselves when attacked and still move in the right direction is not easy to answer. I cannot imagine that fighting an enemy in defense of one’s self, or one’s family or even one’s home would be a deal breaker, even if killing the attacker was the result. Would it be a step backward in regards to our spiritual development? Well I would think that killing any human would be a step backward, but I cannot imagine that it would be a deal breaker. THAT is the Great Dilemma my dear and all of us that wish to do right by our Creator and our Savior hope and pray that we are never in a position to have to choose, but if we are, well, I for one will decide then, not now. And I will not judge those that found themselves in such positions in history and neither should you.
From the Orthodox Christian point of view there is absolutely nothing un-Christian to protect your christian family, your christian village or your christian state from the forces of evil, from the forces of Amalek.
” self defense” –Walter B
Walter, why would a Christian care about dying? Christians are guaranteed a place in heaven with Jesus, so dying is actually a good thing. “Self-defense” that involves killing to stay alive makes going to heaven uncertain.
As you say, only the Creator will decide, but you are introducing risk by killing to stay alive a bit longer (“self-defense”) instead of following Jesus’ example and allowing yourself to be killed.
Did the police officer act in “self-defense”… the one who went to the wrong apartment and then killed the peaceful unarmed resident, who was in his own home? If someone feels fear for their life, and then kills… are they acting in “self-defense”?
Killing is undermining any benefit you might possibly receive from Pascal’s wager. For Christians not killing, dying instead of killing in imitation of Christ, with love in your heart for the one who murders you, that guarantees entrance to heaven. For Christians those who live by the sword, die by the sword, and risk going to hell for eternity.
You are not the Creator. What gives you the right to destroy one of the Creator’s creations? Is your personal physical survival for a bit more time a justification for “self-defense” or a violation of God’s law that damns you to hell?
As I stated janet, the Great Dilemma. Perhaps it is my pride that begs me to deal death to those that may come to take my life or the lives of my loved ones. Or fear that I would be a coward if I did not. I know that I would take great pleasure in hacking attackers into oblivion under such circumstances and the blood lust could certainly overtake me. However if this were to happen one day, then yes Jesus would take great issue with that I would think. Death is easy. Life is hard. Which to choose and why? Life is so very interesting don’t you think? My sense of smell is not what it used to be though it is heightened in at least a few areas. I can smell fear and stupidity as clearly as the flowers on a bright Spring day. There is much of it about don’t you think?
In this regard, the commandment to Israel “remember what Amalek did to you” the meaning of which is easy to find out by typing it in Google. It was this commandment that King Saul violated, capturing the Amaghite king Agag and capturing many trophies during a punitive expedition against his subjects instead of simply killing them.
It was the refusal to destroy the Amalek people from man to livestock that angered the Almighty, who promised the Jews his help in the fight against Amalek, including promising to fight the Amalek himself.
Yet Christ made a whip of cords and drove the vermin out of the Temple. And he advised the disciples to have a couple of swords amongst them at one point, though I admit that might have been a metaphor.
And remember, in the Apocalypse you will return with Him to massacre the forces of the Anti-Christ in an immortal body like unto His own. That doesn’t sound very peaceful to me….
All this action as described by Jim has the wackiness of the novels, by which The Future has Washington laid out — by the bomb.
Roseanne Barr Says ‘The Conners’ Is Killing Off Her Sitcom Character by Opioid Overdose
John Goodman previously broke the news that Barr’s character would be killed off the series when it returns this fall under a new title.
indiewire.com/2018/09/the-conners-kill-off-roseanne-opioid-overdose-1202004417/
“Roseanne Barr has revealed the fate of her eponymous television character, Roseanne Conner. The comedian appeared on a recent episode of Brandon Straka’s YouTube show and shared the news her character will die from an opioid overdose when ‘Roseanne’ gets rebooted as ‘The Conners’ on ABC this fall.
“‘Oh ya, they killed her,’ Barr confirmed about her character’s fate. ‘They have her die of an opioid overdose.’
“Barr said the decision to have Roseanne Conner die of an opioid overdose was is an insult to the fans ‘who loved that family in that show.’ However, Barr is no longer involved in front of or behind the camera and therefore had no say in how the new show’s creators got rid of her character.
“‘There’s nothing I can do about it,’ Barr said. ‘It’s done. It’s over.'”
—
White America, Roseanne has died for your sins. RIP.
“White America, Roseanne has died for your sins. RIP.” –Elrond
Elrond, you do know that some people like Janos take those kind of comments seriously? They actually believe in extinction of whites, and their defense of whites is a noble cause, even though whites control everything in the USA.
The Faces of American Power, Nearly as White as the Oscar Nominees
nytimes.com/interactive/2016/02/26/us/race-of-american-power.html
How many of them identify as White though? Mike Wallace didn’t for example. And of the Whites, how many of them support the White Race and Western Culture against the nascent Global State and its policies of mass immigration and miscegenation? Very few. Few even dare to publicly support a sane liberal like Trump.
Janet: I agree with myself, and disagree with the likes of Janos. Everyone should disagree with the likes of Janos, and most do; certainly all decent people. But I prefer to do so in public.
Some claim that denouncing fascists gives them oxygen, but while there may/may not have been some merit to that in the past, that ship sailed when Trump won the 2016 election by openly embracing them as part of his base. Now, to echo Chris Hedges, “I do not fight fascists because I will win. I fight fascists because they are fascists.”
United States of America is definitely a product of Anglo-Saxon Christian civilisation, and not of some “nation building” as liberals want you to believe.
Ridiculous. Barr is Tribe and she’ll be fine. She was just pro-Trump because Trump is pro-Israel. I’m sure she still hates White America as much as she did as when she butchered the anthem. White Americans have no memory and are easily gulled by these people. They’ve conditioned them to be so.
Rosanne will be fine because she is worth 80 million dollars!
Bingo! (Plus she is Tribe)
Watch, because of those “connexions” she will become the female version of Morgan Freeman — narrating every possible documentary and cartoon that can be found for her.
Ten years ago….
George W. Bush, Jr. scams the American people:
m.youtube.com/watch?v=YsDmPEeurfA
The question of why more conservative Lehman Brothers was let to fail while the hooligan Bear Stearns was rescued should be added to long investigative list of Hillary Clinton crimes against the nation.
As oppose to UK, where the crisis was decisively eliminated at its roots, American elites used economic crisis of 2008 to settle political scores, just like they are doing now.
Here’s a less conspiratorial view from a professor writing for the NYT:
The reluctance of the Federal Reserve to lend to Lehman contrasts with its actions regarding Bear Stearns and A.I.G. The difference is that in the other two cases, the Fed saw itself as lending against reasonable collateral.
In the case of the Fed’s loans that facilitated the acquisition of Bear Stearns by JPMorgan Chase, $29 billion of Fed money was at risk against a collection of Bear Stearns assets thought to be worth $30 billion. JPMorgan would absorb the first $1 billion if the value of those assets declined, providing a cushion ahead of the Fed (that is, ahead of taxpayers). Those assets were good in the end, with the Fed fully repaid with interest.
In the case of A.I.G., the Fed’s loans were collateralized by the entire assets of the firm, based on the observation that A.I.G. had potentially huge losses at its unit that sold credit default swaps but the rest of the firm was a successful insurer. The latter parts — the rest of the company — provided the collateral for the Fed’s initial loans, and eventually TARP funds were substituted for the Fed resources to provide the company with a better capital base rather than Fed loans. To be sure, it was hard to know in September 2008 that the value of the company would offset the potential losses in A.I.G.’s financial products division, but this turned out to be the case, with both the Treasury and the Fed turning considerable profits on their investments in A.I.G
.
Such a successful outcome was simply less imaginable with Lehman than with either Bear Stearns or A.I.G. To all eyes, the problem at Lehman was one of solvency while the issue in the other two cases was liquidity. The Fed’s actions on Bear and A.I.G. were thus appropriate in its role as a lender of last resort and the same with its caution at Lehman. Indeed, after Lehman had filed for bankruptcy, the Fed did extend loans to allow the firm’s broker-deal subsidiary to function, but in bankruptcy these loans could be fully collateralized by assets within the brokerage subsidiary and not encumbered by obligations in other parts of the larger firm.
These legalities are of little consolation to former Lehman employees whose lives were upended, or to the millions of people who suffered immense financial losses. In a 2009 analysis written for the Pew Charitable Trusts, I calculated the cost of the financial crisis as $5,800 per American family in 2008 and 2009 alone. Others have subsequently used a similar methodology and calculated the overall economic losses as ranging into the trillions of dollars.
Imagine if the Federal Reserve itself had discarded the legalities and simply extended credit or a guarantee to Lehman to avert its bankruptcy, even while believing that the firm did not have adequate collateral to safeguard the Fed’s loans. In this case, the subsequent losses would have fallen directly on taxpayers, whose exposure would have been open-ended up to the full amount of potential losses in the firm’s assets. Such an exposure to losses is appropriately beyond the legal authority of the Federal Reserve and instead requires an act of Congress.
The orderly liquidation authority in Title II of the Dodd-Frank legislation provides legal authority in certain circumstances for the federal government to put taxpayer funds into a failing firm to keep it afloat as part of a plan to resolve the company (that is, to wind down or sell off the failing firm to other private investors). Importantly, the Dodd-Frank law requires that any losses involved in propping up a failing company must be absorbed by private investors, including the shareholders of the firm, the lenders to it, and ultimately other financial firms rather than taxpayers.
It is quite likely that this authority would have been used had it been available when Lehman failed in September 2008. After all, government officials went to great lengths to arrange for private financing of Lehman, an effort that failed when Barclays, the last potential buyer of the firm, was unable to proceed with the acquisition ahead of the bankruptcy. With the new Dodd-Frank power, the federal government could have provided the financing that Barclays was looking for while it sought shareholder approval, on the condition that any losses suffered by Lehman during this period of uncertainty ultimately would be borne by other financial firms and not taxpayers.
This orderly resolution authority has not yet been used, and it is not clear if it will be successful — indeed, a report from a project on financial regulatory reform of which I am co-director at the Bipartisan Policy Center provides dozens of recommendations to policy makers on how the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation should exercise its new authority. Still, there is the possibility that the new authority in Dodd-Frank will provide the tools that were not available to policy makers five years ago when Lehman failed.
?
Hillary Clinton in one of the televised debates admitted herself that she, as all-powerful senator from New York, precluded the rescue of Lehman Brothers.
May be one of the reasons for that was the fact that Bushes channelled the funds to Barack Obama presidential campaign through Lehman Brothers.
Having said that, how difficult it is to hire a NYT professor who would find “scientific economical” reasons for denying funds to Lehman and thus causing a market panic and seizure of lending, as a result of which millions of americans lost their homes.
I am so glad that Cynthia Nixon flopped in the New York governor race
Their vile HBO TV series “Sex and the City”, every episode of which was watched closely by my ex-wife and daughter, I consider the main culprit of destroying my family in America.
Hillary strikes back in Latakia
Russia blames Israel after military plane shot down off Syria
bbc.com/news/world-europe-45556290
I have repeatedly written in this blog that the failure of Hillary Clinton’s attempts to escape from the court martial and a noose by the method of provoking a nuclear war since the last bombing of Syria is linked to a deal on Syria concluded by Putin’s Russia, Trump’s America and Netanyahu’s Israel, or rather Israel of Katsav.
But in addition to these countries, there are Medvedev’s Russia, Clinton’s America and Ehud Olmert’s, or rather Nevzlin’s Israel, and now the loss of IL-20 calls into question this deal.
This is the first but far from the last payoff for Putin’s support for pension reform, about the inevitability of which I wrote in the previous posts.
Recognizing United States or Israel as guilty, means realizing that dream of Hillary, for which she started all this.
Therefore, the US statement that the Russian plane was shot down by the Syrians by mistake, most likely was agreed on with Putin. And Russia will most likely agree with it despite a system of friend or foe identification, which will lead to an additional drop in Putin’s popularity and a new provocation.
It’s easy to enter into a tailspin, but it’s difficult to get out.
After reading Penrose’s “Cycles of Time” and his theory of cyclic conformal cosmology, I wonder more and more about zeros. == tucsonspur
Roughly speaking modern physics, including Penrose, is trying to destroy the scientific legacy of Einstein and Friedman, whose main achievement was ZERO in Friedman’s cosmological solution.
Modern physics considers this a problem that must be solved, but in fact it is a powerful breakthrough, on which it is necessary to build up to solve a number of problems.
Such consistent monotheism in science by the principle that Creation is one because the Creator is one, Einstein himself resisted for a long time, but then he understood and even said that the cosmological constant, which he had devised to stabilize the universe, was his biggest mistake.
“the scientific legacy of Einstein and Friedman, whose main achievement was ZERO” —finca
The west did not invent the concept of ZERO. Western culture’s “achievements” have only been possible because the west is building upon the discoveries of previous civilizations (Chinese, Indian, Muslim) without which the west would still be in the Dark Ages wallowing in its own sewage, dying from their own Plague.
Yay! Janet finally said something accurate
Rome had a sewage system.
Lets be frank, if we are going to compare civilizations by sewage systems, clearly the modern era American standard (1950-today) blew everyone else out of the water.
In 1940, less than half the households in America had indoor plumbing. Today less than 2% do not.
The “American Standard” for sewage treatment, while somewhat effective is unfortunately for us just as crude and non-advanced as our electrical grid (old wires mounted on rotting sticks placed where drunken automobile pilots and tired truck drivers can easily smash into them). Yes, our sewage treatment, including septic systems and cesspools is at least a century or two advanced over the Roman model, but in the end, Nature does most of the hard work and we still foul up the eco-system doing it.
Surely we will be considered advanced when our scientists have perfected a method for turning our waste and feces into our next meal, and do not laugh at that, for the Japanese have already made much progress in this regard:
inhabitat.com/poop-burger-japanese-researcher-creates-artificial-meat-from-human-feces/
Now THAT’s some serious science for you, no?
So, Finc, where did you get your Ph.D. in astrophysics? If you use Einstein’s equations as written, they predict that singularities — points where physical quantities like density become infinite — exist inside black holes, and at the origin of the universe. No physicist knows how this makes sense in reality. Einstein overcame the limits of Newton’s theory, and now things like string theory, loop quantum gravity, and Penrose’s cyclic conformal cosmology are efforts to carry on what Einstein, for all his genius, was unable to do in his lifetime.
No one has ever observed a singularity as far as I know. What proof do you have that actual singularities exist in nature? Who performed the definitive experiment? To how many sigma? Do they have their Nobel Prize yet? And what does it look like when God tries to divide by zero?
No one has ever observed a singularity as far as I know
I am not stating that someone has observed singularity,
All I am stating is a simple fact that the modern “scientific community” is trying to reject the Einstein and Friedman conclusion about the singularity in the mathematically valid solution of Einstein equation, in my opinion because that confirms the Genesis version of creation of Universe ex nihilo, which point to a clear politicization of science and the fact that progress in fundamental physical science has stalled and changed to regress right around the American “Manned Mission to Moon”.
Finc, your posts make so little sense at the best of times that I routinely skip them. But this time you stepped in science.
You may not be stating that someone has observed a singularity, but you are complaining that taking the singularities out of physics makes you feel bad, because when you think about infinities you think about God, so it’s unfair to take them away. This isn’t “politicization of science”, it’s “religionization of science”, by you. Please stop.
taking the singularities out of physics makes you feel bad
As any liberal that is worth its name, you replace logic with emotion, which you’re trying to manipulate referencing other liberal propaganda that was “established” in the past.
Do they have their Nobel Prize yet?
Obviously, there are two sciences – science as a process of cognition the laws of nature and “Reading the Mind of God” and science as a process of obtaining grants, priority publications and Nobel Prizes – the near scientific business.
Your perception of the sciences as a field composed primarily of egotistical money-grubbers doesn’t comport with reality, at all, no matter how many times you assert as much.
May be not, but all scientists who want to survive in modern scientific jungle must conform to the principle of Shut Up and Calculate formulated by Richard Feynman
math.keio.ac.jp/~ishikawa/QLEJ/PicQL/MerminIf.jpg
Doesn’t it remind you of the main principle of the mainstream media?
Shut up and consume the propaganda we’re feeding you.
>>> What proof do you have that actual singularities exist in nature? Who performed the definitive experiment? To how many sigma? Do they have their Nobel Prize yet? And what does it look like when God tries to divide by zero?
If only you would apply this skepticism and six-sigma burden of proof to your own warped political beliefs…
We can argue all day about what is, or what may be or what is yet to be determined for science changes constantly and none of us is smart enough to understand even a very little of it anyway. If you want to really give yourself heartburn check of the Wave Genome video at the Solari homepage:
home.solari.com/
Talk about what we know – well we don’t know nothing do we?
I know old dogs can’t learn new tricks, but does shit taste as good as it did when one was a puppy?
“Fitts has a BA from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from the Wharton School and studied Mandarin at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.”
I have a pessimistic view as to what an individual with these qualifications has to say about any scientific subject.
As for science changing, its true it does but only at the bleeding edges. The fundamentals rarely change. You would be serviced pretty well picking up a chemistry textbook from 1970 as today. The nuclear engineering of folks in the 1930s stands up pretty well. Even Arrhenius figured out that carbon dioxide would trap heat in the atmosphere before 1910.
Ben Franklin himself almost discovered Avogadro’s number in the 18th century when he poured a crouet of oil on a lake an formed a monomolecular surface at the interface.
Dogs may require a pedigree for people to place higher values upon them, but humans are either born with it or not. I have known more extremely well pedigreed humans that were dumber than dogs so for me, intelligence is inherent in the human, NOT purchased at great expense from those that purport to be able to instill it within for a price.
The subject of Waves, gravitational or otherwise is interesting speculation and for those of you that do not understand this, speculation is where science really begins. It was not a scientist but a poet that speculated about submarines and flying machines.
If you are some kind of highly paid scientist in fear of being undermined by speculation other than what you write in you expensive books and theorems, have no fear, the wealthy will always keep you around and pay you well to develop the next mega weapon or killer virus or whatever it is they need that you will provide. Our casual chatter in places like this will never interfere with your ability to be well paid to bring us “advancement”.
The Rise of the Asian Consumer:
home.solari.com/2nd-quarter-wrap-up-2018-the-rise-of-the-asian-consumer/
Catherine Austin-Fitts is IMHO perhaps THE brightest human being I have ever heard from, at least in the fields of government, finance and trend analysis. Those of us that are knee deep in the nuts and bolts of maintaining everyday systems and operations cannot ever afford to spend the amount of time required to see what is happening out there around the country or more importantly these days, around the world. Relying on Catherine is something I have been doing for quite some time now. She is brilliant, so I share.
When I put together her latest report from what I am told by the government people that I deal with on a day to day basis, the very clear picture that Catherine paints here is certainly where it is all headed. Whether our American government and business people will hop on for the ride or fight it is the million dollar question that remains to be answered. All in good time my pretty, all in good time…..
Hey Walter B, did you mention that you are a West Point graduate?
brh
If so, it would be interesting to read a little bit of what it was like to go to school there.
brh
It was schooling of course, but was, at the same time a boot camp, a real life Survivor experience and a little bit of a Siberian Gulag as well. It did not take long to start waking long before the cannon at Trophy Point went off well before the sun rose, as you lie there in your rack waiting for the explosion to start your day! You then spent the rest of the day until 10:00 pm running around for dear life doing PT first thing and then schooling, training, square meals, sports activities and doing your damnest to avoid being tagged by upperclassmen and gigged for failing to recall the menu, the movie or any of the other “poop” we were required to learn every day for questioning later.
It was terrifying, exhilarating, exhausting and educational all at the same time. What I was exposed to at the Academy not only instilled me with more than enough skills talents and motivation to get me through the rest of my life, but made me the man that I am today. No, I was not smart enough to graduate, for the work and pace was far more than I could succeed at doing for four years. Those of us who have lived through it are far different (no, not better, just different) than anyone who has not. I am a member of the Associate of Graduates and as such am invited to all of the events such as Ray Odierno’s retirement review in 2015, and the Ruth Bader Ginsberg lecture this Thursday at Ike Hall. It has changed much today and the Old Grads have a saying that “The Corps [of Cadets] has gone to hell!” But then, everything changes, does it not, and not usually for the better.
Walter, thanks for responding. Interesting post.
Sounds a lot more grueling than the piddling 11 weeks (at the time) of Navy boot camp we had back in the day, altho I thought it was pretty tough at the time.
brh
Read The Long Gray Line
Paulo, to pick up on an earlier thread …
interesting post about the USS Jeanette and the 1879 expedition to the arctic. I know a little bit about it but now my interest is piqued and will have to pick up that book.
This summer I’ve read about earlier arctic and sub arctic expeditions out of England, Sebastian Cabot in 1497 (disappeared on a voyage the following year) Martin Frobisher in the 1660s, Gilbert in the 1580s, Henry Hudson about 1610 (marooned by his crew at James Bay, never heard from or seen again) Capt. Fox 1620 … they were all searching for a northwest passage thru the ice in pursuit of spices in the south seas. Nobody found it. However these expeditions led to a better understanding of the shape of the world.
brh
Walter B, Catherine Austin Fitts is a conspiracy theorist who thinks $21 Trillion dollars have gone to outer space (compare to other conspiracy theorists on the late Art Bell’s Coast to Coast program). She is focused on finances.
You cannot solve a political problem with a financial solution. With the level of Trump’s lawlessness that we are seeing now, we must use the Constitution to protect ourselves. Just today Trump is selectively releasing classified information, which he has not read, revealing sources and methods, and he is doing it for political reasons, interfering in the investigation of Trump’s own crimes.
Thank you, if you have a problem with her there can be no better recommendation than that! Check it out everybody – it has the janet seal of disapproval, it HAS TO BE good!
The threat comes not from the Trump’s of this world who are utterly transparent in their foolishness; but rather, the Bush’s, the Obama’s, the Clinton’s, and their many acolytes who are anything but. Trump is this generation’s Bernie Madoff: the Mad Hatter who revels in the art and the joy of the scam, and in so doing, exposes it and all the other like-minded cockroaches who prefer to operate semi-anonymously for all to see. Veteran DC operatives attempting to prosecute Trump for sexual improprieties and/or corruption is the height of through the looking glass behavior, all of which is its likely purpose in the first place. A cheap, tawdry, electioneering smokescreen thrown up by the recognized masters of the art, the Clinton gang.
Trump will share Bernie Madoff’s fate, maybe at the same federal penitentiary.
No, it appears Comey, McCabe, Strozk, et. al may
Who was behind? the Clinton’s paid for the research that lead to the fraud. So, where does it end?
Yes indeed Scratch, it is the deceivers, (and we have a our share right here do we not), who are the danger for it is they who work so hard to keep the masses relaxed and distracted so that their masters can penetrate their unwitting “consciousness'” to not only control and profit, but to absorb the very life’s energies from their victims.
I do not know how many read this blog that do not comment, (although the ones that I do know of are not fooled in the slightest), but I would hope that the mental abilities of those who remain silent are sufficient enough to see the deceivers for what they are. Donald Trump himself may be a deceiver as well, but those that hate him, hate him for the truths that he does in fact give away and point out. The deceivers as PISSED!
“The secretive GCHQ and JTRIG training manual which was leaked via Glenn Greenwald and Ed Snowden show an even dirtier side to our governments’ new ‘digital Stasi’. Their report means that the public can finally put an ugly face on this disease which is ruining the internet.
Old news, but still no news Walter. Experience tells me that unless you have experienced a few consequences earned by stirring the deceiver shit pile with a stick personally you’ll remain deceived. Why? Because It Can’t Happen Here is why. America has been transmitted a myth 24-7 for decades and people imagine a country we are not. The public frankly can’t handle the truth and until that truth bites them in the ass and swallows a big bloody chunk of ass meat they won’t.
John Wane, black and white T.V. Marlboro cigarettes and pure cane sugar started it. Mary Poppins and technicolor porn put the cherry on the top of America’s church of me. America is the good guy and it can do no wrong. American media is the consistence of the nation. Just ask anybody and if you don’t like what they say, fuck-em. All are deceived that decency prevails.
No doubt dog, no doubt your assessment is totally accurate.
I KNOW it is accurate. More than accurate.
My experience and proof are my own. I earned my consequences and I have experienced the swat of the rolled up newspaper.
I believe this to be an accurate representation of someone else’s experience.
I could wax about the newspapers of record feeding us propaganda from the throat while the deep state trolls us up our ass but I won’t. Instead I will just say my extemporaneous peek down the rabbit hole revealed more than I can ever divulge. A marathon of a hairball I’ll keep forever swallowed. A hairball the author of the paid troll article would not believe because he only knew the parts he needed to know about to do his job. He never met the enforcement end; but I did.
There was a need to show this tax paying citizen dog some tough love and a special cross-country jaunt through reality must have seemed appropriate. An special peek to show how the world really works or at least at how some megalomaniacs try and make the world work. That’s how I figure it happened, a special peek, a couple of brief smoky sudden explosive glimpses, but I can only guess.
Here is another link.
The beat goes on and the scroll grows long.
In fact K-Dog, just about 20 years ago, when I was Mayor of this Township I once went to the newspaper and had a lengthy discussion with the reporter that covered our Township. I told him what I had arranged in order to convince a large developer to sell us 300 acres instead of building a 700 house development on the land that they owned. What he wrote in his paper was completely different, slanted to achieve whatever goal his editors had in mind. It was a total travesty, but it proved to me firsthand, beyond the shadow of any doubt, that newspapers are great implements for starting fires and soaking up dog pee. Anyone who puts any trust in them at all is either very stupid or very desperate. I feel sorry for both.
I see no scenario, at this point, where Trump is a deceiver.
If we consider the documented facts of FISAgate, the incredible crimes committed by select FBI agents, DOJ brass, and the Clinton/DNC machine, and the fact is that our entire corporate media is aligned against the man, it is simply illogical.
What we are witnessing is unprecedented. The media corruption alone (and Obama’s enabling of it via des. of Smith Mundt) is one of the major red flags that should spark any casual observer to dig deeper. A gander at the leaked Podesta and DNC mails and the S&P text message trove leave no doubt as to where the corruption lies. All documented in their own words.
The Uniparty is pulling out all the stops.
The Clinton gang is fucking nefarious bunch. Not only were they able to wreck Bernie Sanders, but they nearly sunk Trump. We are still all collectively dealing with this evil group of people today with the Mueller investigation.
Wow! Would you please just shut up and go away.
Trump is just getting at the truth: which is something that people like you are incapable of confronting.
DSA…DOA.
projectveritas.com/2018/09/18/deep-state-unmasked-state-department-on-hidden-cam-resist-everything-i…
-JG-
“well we don’t know nothing do we?” –Walter B
There is one person who knows, the Brightest Human Being known as CAF. She apparently knows the big picture, what has happened to the $50 Trillion that went from our pockets to outer space. The elite stole the $50 Trillion to invest in space. Wake up, people! CAF knows.
“The global economy is going to be controlled from space.” Even the U.S. dollar’s viability will depend on “how good the U.S. space program is . . . . President Trump gets it.” Fitts contends, “Trump has done a remarkable job educating the American people about the real deal. He’s currently educating people that you have to make the cash flows work on trade work. That’s number one. There is such a thing as financial accountability. . . . Number two, so he’s saying look, if we are going to stay dominant, we need to be successful in space. We need to have a ‘space force,’ and p.s. we have all these magical and mysterious weapons and wink, wink, they have something to do about space. So much of the current plan of ‘Make America Great Again,’ pull back behind the oceans, really depends on projecting power through space. I always say the satellite lanes are the sea lanes of the 21st century. That’s why this competition in space is so very important.”
sott.net/article/388570-Catherine-Austin-Fitts-Elite-stole-50-Trillion-and-will-invest-in-space
There really isn’t any argument against the New York Times, just a bunch of babies whining about some article, some opinion, they don’t like.
The NY Times is a great, and I mean- maybe the only- actual, real newspaper left.
People that don’t read a newspaper, the actual, physical copy- I have to say… you’ve swallowed the Kool-Aid- the idea that Nu-media on the internet is all you need to be informed. People avoiding opinions they don’t like leads rather quickly to disputing FACTS they don’t like.
You’re not informed if you don’t read the newspaper- period. Even the so-called “Web edition” (Which is a prerequisite for economic survival at the moment for any print publisher) has the same drawbacks as other “personal” media, namely, the “Siloing” of the reader into a confirmation bias feedback loop. You cannot develop perspective and a rational discernment from a continual stimulation of various narratives provided by an algorithm that delivers only what you want or prefer to see.
The kids have certainly absorbed the example of their siloed parents, and now they believe their OWN preferences of what intellectual material they consume is the major reason for consuming that material. As Journalism dies, so doe an informed- and civil- public.
Kids today have no idea whatsoever that the information media isn’t just an arena for expressing and retweeting their their own preferences. Adults aren’t different. The common view, I’m afraid, is, “I’ve got my Truth (which is to say, ‘I’ve got my Tribe’)”. And the more tribal you are, I guarantee, the narrower your information consumption, the stupider you are, in general- and the poorer we all are for it.
You can bitch about it, you can ignore it, you can denigrate it, but print journalism remains indispensable. The day the last real newspaper goes down this republic is going to be in the wholesale business of selling itself into slavery to some tyranny or another, of domestic or international origin.
“The NY Times is a great, and I mean- maybe the only- actual, real newspaper left.”
NYT is just one of many great newspapers in the United States. Newspapers will continue to exist alongside the internet, just as radio was not destroyed by the arrival of television.
This is precisely the kind of ignorant point of view that so desperately needs treatment with a year-long prescription to the Newspaper of Record.
Radio was destroyed by merger and acquisition- the FCC-aided and abetted corporate takeover and evisceration, which has left most of the spectrum in the hands of a few advertising-driven conglomerates like Clear Channel. To the degree they succeeded, is the degree to which radio has devolved. Radio faces extinction every bit as much as Newspapers in the ascendent Opinion siloing.
I have a great local college radio station- hardly any of the kids listen to it. Turning on a radio is fraught with the anxiety of hearing something you don’t like. The drawbacks are the same- far less exposure to anything novel.
Newspaper business has been damaged in the exact same fashion as radio. The gross numbers look like this:
statista.com/statistics/183408/number-of-us-daily-newspapers-since-1975/
But the chart hides the fact that majority of newspapers left are just consolidated regional editions of one flagship. Instead of, for example, in my area, where we used to have 6 dailies in the region, we now have 1 company that puts out 5 regionals, which are all watered down reprints of New York Times or USA Today, or Wall Street Journal, run by skeleton crews that do little more than rewrite the police blotter, and arrange majority of it which amounts to ads selling crap (bullion! Miracle-Ear! Supplements! Silver Eagles! to some credulous over 55-crowd who continue to subscribe only for the crossword and sports (which are reprints))
Most local newsrooms have simply disappeared. Journalism as an occupation suffered heavy losses across the board.
At 1300 employees and publishing in every region of the country the NY Times remains indispensable. You can make an argument for the Wall Street Journal, maybe the bigger localities. But the number of papers having offices in every continent, having the ability to pay for and do detailed reportage- the New York Times is in a class of its own. You might notice from the bylines on the articles in the smaller junk papers…
But the number of papers having offices in every continent, having the ability to pay for and do detailed reportage- the New York Times is in a class of its own.
Actually that would be the Associated Press, of which the NYT is merely a member. Only AP has the global scope, only AP is trusted with election reporting, plus AP hasn’t entirely trashed their rep with such unhinged biased reporting.
I won’t even use the NYT for toilet paper. It is a major component of the Deep State’s propaganda machine. The Deep State uses you idiot liberals as their puppets because you are all clueless.
If you don’t have a Truth or Tribe, what is your standard? Your criterion for judging any issue? Your North Star? The Jews are extraordinarily strong because They ARE their Truth. The idea of believing ideas that are harmful to them is simply not an issue.
But in fact, most peoples in the World are closer to them than they are to Whites. The Chinese used to have some universal beliefs under Buddhism – but they never let them get in the way of being FOR China and the Han. Those that took such ideas seriously renounced the world and became monks or nuns.
Islam is universal, but a central tenet of Islam is putting Muslims first. So that potential breach was taken care of right from the get go. Thus their universalism becomes a casus belli for endless war to convert the rest of the world. Christians used to be like that. But then they got “serous” about their religion as Janet might say and Walter might believe – and now they can’t maintain their own countries much less their previous conquests.
Btw, they may well be right. Who knows what Christ would have though about spreading the Faith thru military conquest. Somehow I don’t think that’s what He had in mind. And of course that open up another mystery that seems to bother only me: Why do we know so little of Christ believed? Knowing what he thought about these things would have been “helpful” (add italics), don’t you think? St John said that if all Christ had said and done had been written down, the volumes would have filled the world. Too much work, John? The followers of Buddha and Mohammad did the work….
>>> The NY Times is a great, and I mean- maybe the only- actual, real newspaper left.
It is great… at being the public relations mouthpiece for liberals and the Democratic party.
Common sense alone should inform you that an organization so lacking in ideological diversity, that hired racist white-male-hating Sarah Jeong for its editorial board, is not capable of reporting news accurately and without bias.
You remember Sarah Jeong; she’s the one who tweeted…
“Dumbass f–king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”
“Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins.”
“Oh man, it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”
Meanwhile, here’s what a poll has to say…
Zogby Analytics recently asked voters how trustworthy the mainstream media is compared to four years ago, i.e., network news broadcasts NBC, ABC, CBS, and newspapers of record, the New York Times, LA Times and the Washington post. Overall, nearly half of voters (48%) found these media titans to be not trustworthy (very and somewhat trustworthy combined), while 45% of voters said they were trustworthy. This preference extends across a wide range of demographic groups (all age groups, race, income and those with and without college degree).
People have been turning away from major newspapers and network news for years. With new technology available, people get information from many different sources these days. What’s true is the partisan element the mainstream media has taken on in recent years, and that’s reflected in our polling data and their bottom line.
“like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”
Hey, now!
“There really isn’t any argument against the New York Times, just a bunch of babies whining about some article, some opinion, they don’t like.”
Aside from a slew of documented fake news stories. Heck, we are fresh off some fake news about Niki Haley’s drapes.
My fav., however, is the Ali Watikin’s affair (no pun intended), and the NYT (among others) having a leaked copy of the secret FISA application via her john, James Wolfe .
Now that Trumpo just declassified the application, it will be most delicious when the unredacted copy goes public.
This is Pravda level stuff that even a Media Matters slave can’t spin.
theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/12/the-media-are-hiding-their-knowledge-and-duplicity-buzzfeed-…
TRUMP INFLICTS PAIN NATIONWIDE
China had already gone blow for blow with the United States on tariffs on more than $50 billion of each other’s goods this year.
Its decision to retaliate against the latest salvo from Trump raises the prospect of further escalation in the trade war. The White House warned Monday that it would respond to any retaliation from Beijing with yet more tariffs on roughly $267 billion of Chinese exports.
Trump. Kudlow. Haley. Mnuchin. Hassett. Powell. Monsters all the way down.
If you had ever studied economic history, and also understood real economic principles, you’d see that Trump is actually forcing TRUE “fair trade”. He’s working for America’s benefit, not for you Global Commie’s benefit. You Liberals are so off-the-wall that you would destroy a country economically in less than a decade. I wish you’d all move off and start your own country so we could watch you collapse and be overrun in no time.
Trump tweeted on Sept. 8, 2018 responding to Apple’s complaint about Trump’s tariffs on China: “Make your products in the United States instead of China.”
Ten days later, on Sept. 18, 2018 Trump says he will spare Apple’s Watch and other consumer gadgets from the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods. Contradicting his earlier tweet Trump has given a last-minute reprieve for the technology industry.
Moral of the story: don’t believe Trump’s lying tweets. What Trump says and what Trump actually does are not the same. Pay attention to what he does, not what he says. Or what he doesn’t do: No Obamacare repeal. No wall, and Mexico didn’t pay for any wall. Etc.
WRONG! Trump has done more for the USA and our economy in this short time since Reagan. Your Obama did nothing but destroy. You have the education and IQ of a plant.
Why do you insult plants?!
Yes, plants create their own energy with the Sun’s Love. It’s called photosynthesis. Why can’t we tap into this? Solar Power is not new, but rather hundreds of millions years old.
Who needs Sex? We have PLANTS. Hug that tree, Commy!
Looks like Kav (remember Hink?) is going to weather the storm. His accuser can’t be bothered to come and testify. The implication is clear: she’s lying.
There are unconfirmed rumors that her social media was scrubbed a few weeks ago to hide the fact that she’s an extreme leftist loon. More: That her mother had her house foreclosed on per order of Kav’s mother. If so, she wouldn’t be coming forward with clean hands….
Schumer wants the FBI to investigate! As if they have ANY credibility at this point. And of course, this isn’t the kind of thing that they investigate per se. But of course as Secret Police, they can do whatever the hell they want if the Schumers of the world have their way.
Correction: Rush says that Kav’s mother wasn’t involved with her mother, so no family grudge. Just a rumor or fake news.
WE care about the truth.
Lawyers are saying she doesn’t have to prove her allegation is true. Rather Kav has to prove his innocence. Something seems wrong about that. Wasn’t it supposed to be the other way around? Oh that’s right – this is 2nd set of books, one of which is used on men accused by women.
If he comes thru, maybe this will be a learning experience for Kav, so that he will do something about it once he’s in a position to do so.
“If you don’t have a Truth or Tribe, what is your standard? Your criterion for judging any issue?” –janos
Love is my Truth. Love is my standard.. Humankind is my Tribe. Joy is my criterion. Rejoice! at the good news, as Jesus said. Enjoyment of life is not difficult. Very, very, very few calories are necessary.
You are an emotional moron that lacks ANY sense of pragmatism or reality-based thinking. You Liberals/Commies never cease to amaze.
Now I formally announce that from THIS point on, I will not read any more of your posts. Your posts, being so unnerving due to the clueless stupidity and unreality they contain, are a trap in that they cause outrage and a “need to respond”, yet, responding is a waste of time because people like you are unthinking, emotional automatons and I’d make more progress talking to a radio or a stereo system or kitchen appliance. People like you are what is wrong with America. Goodbye Commie.
You have changed from being ambidextrous to leaning to the Right. You have graduated. You have Become. Become what? Yourself.
As the Gnostics said and say, To be born means to destroy an egg or world. The bird (the freed soul) then flies to God. The name of that God is Abraxas and He is both a God and a Devil.
meh, she’s a robot or a paid gov’t/corporate type bud
The statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the shooting down of the Russian plane over Syria is such a rubbish that I even feel uncomfortable for them, unless you take into account that in this statement some … um. .. syllogisms of this statement in my opinion are a signal to those who understand these issues (that is, military people) about the work under control. :
See, our hands are twisted and we’ve been ordered to bleach the French, the Turks and the Israelis at any cost. Lie whatever you want, but we do not need Third World, please.
For example, if you follow this statement, then Israel generally has nothing to blame for, even in violation of the agreements on non-interference of the Russian Air Defense in the dog fights of Israeli aviation with Iranian “volunteers” in Syria. Generally, the Syrians are to blame, who are “so afraid” of Israeli planes that whenever they hear an airborne alarm, they start to fire whatever they have wherever they can.
Well, C-200 can not shoot down the Israeli F-16, and if not, then why shoot, especially if you consider that the Syrians are well aware of the agreements between Israel and Russia on this matter.
Third World should read as Third World War
Here is a good article on the capabilities of Russian air defense systems (in Russian) (the link refuses to post on the server)
The expert explained why Russian radars see US stealth aircraft
Stealth technologies, which are used in the design of American F-22 and F-35 fighters, are imperfect, explained military expert Alexei Leonkov in an article for the weekly Zvezda.
Modern Russian anti-aircraft radars are equipped with radars with AFAR (active phased array antennas). They not only allow to increase the transmitter power and sensitivity of the receiver, but detect several targets at once, use digital signal processing, eliminating any interference.
And the most important ability of radars with AFAR is that they can simultaneously scan space in different frequency bands. So, American stealth technologies are designed for X-band radio waves with centimeter wavelength, in which the majority of modern radar stations of air defense and aircraft operate.
Older radar complexes of air defense (such as the C-125) used the L-band of frequencies (decimeter waves), so the American stealth technologies did not affect their work: the stations easily could see “invisible” American planes and missiles.
He noted that a whole line of L-band radar was created in Russia. In addition, optoelectronic systems have been added to the Russian radar systems to detect targets in the visible optical range, including IR and UV specter.
The information that the Russians find their stealth planes in the sky without any problems caught the Americans by surprise. They have already managed to create 195 F-22 Raptor aircraft, 21 B-2 Spirit bombers and 305 F-35 Lightning II units, spending over $170 billion on everything, considering development.
He added that the situation is similar with American ships and tanks that are using stealth technology.
That actually confirms my explanation of such low effectiveness of American cruise missile attack in April this year.
That is exactly the consequences of American scientific principle “Shut Up and pretend you can’t see our planes because we spent so much money on stealth technology that you, Russian peasants-designers of your primitive sling-shot anti-aircraft systems, can’t see in principle because you can’t possibly outspend us”
I call it a principle of a Gauge Invariance of American Dollar, since it in principle does not have an object of comparison.
” you can’t possibly outspend us”
Komraden Finc!
Star…wars…ski…. would be an object lesson to compare to….
It was a relief to hear Joe Biden’s remarks about Trump’s supporters being the “dregs of society.” I mean to actually listen to the clip. You see, he didn’t say that ALL of Trump’s supporters were the “dregs of society.” He only said that SOME of Trump’s supporters were the “dregs of society.” Is this not true? I mean, every candidate has SOME supporters that they would disavow if they could. So I think it was very responsible of Joe to qualify his statement that way. Now I admit I supported Trump, but I don’t consider myself the “dregs of society.” I’m certain that I could prove I’m not if I had to. And we may come to the point where we have to. But I’m not worried.
Remember the Roman Aliens who took over Mr Spock and made his sing a love song ending with, “leaving naught but bitter dregs”? Strong stuff!
Remember the midget in the episode who did not have the power until Bones gave him a shot of pituitary gland hormone so he too could have kinetic ability.
It is a parable of America and its race relations and the Aliens had actually cruised through our solar system and they had actually become our Greek gods. Figures you would not have understood that, or pretended not to understand as you fish for men. Spock’s song was the exact moment justice came to the gods but you only remember Spock’s suffering.
The best Roman episode had the Jupiter-7 car commercial in the background. That is the one where the empire did not fall and the slaves wound up getting medical dental and retirement.
As Uhuru said, You’ve misunderstood. It wasn’t the Son of the Sun they were talking about, but the Sun of God.
At our best, we rejected the primitives when they tried to worship us as gods in New Guinea and elsewhere. Tragically, we did fall back into being slavers. But why did it end in the first place? Christianity may have had something to do with that!
I admit that sharecropping in old Europe was no bargain of course. But better than most forms of slavery. Islam is a radically different civilization: since everyone was a slave (of God), being an actual slave wasn’t always bad or even low. Some slaves had slaves. Some, like the Mamaluke Slave Soliders or the Janissaries later on, rose to high levels – sometimes even to being Viziers or even Sultans.
But they also have very bad forms of slavery – like the Europeans taken as rowers or heavy labor in North Africa. Most didn’t live too long.
The plethora of parallel Earth stuff indicated a radical fall in the writing in the Old Star Trek. One is reminded of the decline in the quality of Japanese pilots towards the end of WW2. Towards the end they didn’t even learn to land the planes. No need: Kamikaze or a Divine Wind. American sailors recalled the look of ecstasy on the faces of the pilots before they crashed into their ships. A noble death indicative of a high rebirth.
Not sure how a forced kiss becomes a “parable of America & its race relations” unless it’s to rub it in our faces how the Federal courts & the administrative state have forced us into close relations with people we don’t wish to associate with.
If the federal courts and the administrative state stepped in to recognize your fellow Americans as fellow Americans, and to guarantee their rights as such, then I say, good for the federal courts and the administrative state.
No one owes it to you to underwrite your xenophobia and unearned sense of racial superiority. You owe an apology to those who “refuse the inferior place you would assign them“.
I believe this clip shows the homosexual communist Black author James Baldwin discussing the race issue at the dawning of the degeneracy. Baldwin’s fundamental error is the fundamental error that has bedeviled black America since its intellectuals flocked to the (((summons))). You will see this in Baldwin’s claim that it is up to Whites to uplift Blacks, as if Blacks have no agency to uplift themselves.
In other words, it’s all Whitey’s fault. Nothing has changed in half a century.
Separation is the answer, as only then will the “talented tenth” return to the fold which will enable the uplifting of their own people.
The more I think about it, the more appropriate seems the parable of the Forced Kiss (forced by the Alien Others in the Star Trek episode ‘Plato’s Stepchildren’) as a parable (or at least metaphor) for the forcing of so much else: busing, lunch-counters, wedding cakes, sports leagues, offices, judiciary, awards ceremonies, fire & police units, the military and indeed, into every nook & cranny of American life.
Yes, our “superiors” have successfully forced their radical agenda on a guileless & unsuspecting middle-class White majority these last fifty years until for the majority of folks, it no longer even seems radical anymore. But they don’t suffer the consequences because they can afford to insulate themselves & the ill effects in their coastal bastions of power & privilege. The Kalergi Plan wasn’t just for Europeans; Elements of it were adopted wholesale on this side of the Atlantic for the same purposes.
One Swede, Gunnar Myrdal, was instrumental in forging the destroying sword against White civilization with his landmark book, The Negro Problem & Modern Democracy, written in 1944 along with his research assistant Ralph Bunch, a communistically-inclined American Negro. This along with the Brown vs Board of Education decision in 1954 spelled the doom of the time-honored principle of free association for America.
And the Kiss was forced on both sides in the story by the Alien Others (i.e., our hostile elite class). Uhuru (the character) didn’t want to be kissed any more than Kirk wanted to kiss her. Or IF she did but he didn’t, or IF he did but she didn’t, that would be even more degrading, an acknowledgement on one side or the other of Racial Supremacy, that the White man would make a better mate than her own kind, or alternatively, that the Black woman would make a better mate than his own kind. Either way, this is either White Supremacy or Black Supremacy, which is unacceptable.
What if the episode were aired today, think of the perverted paces that the Aliens would be allowed to put their victims through to achieve the same shock value?
“The Forced Kiss” – it works as a Title. Write the book. You certainly made better use out of the episode than either I or Kdog.
And it has a double poignancy since it is said to have been first inter-racial kiss on TV.
Your fertile imagination would be better suited to cultivating the subtext here to its fullest flowering, Janos. But surely someone else has remarked the correct meaning of this episode before now?
Who cares what Joe Biden thinks? According to my uncle Bob up at Morton Thiokol (a genuine rocket scientist) who had to give tours to VIPs and high muckity-mucks, Joe Biden, got his award for the most stupid politician ever. Very little capacity to grasp scientific concepts.
Jen in San Jose
(RIP Bob)
Yes but Joe Biden is a source of endless humor. So there’s that.
amren.com/news/2018/09/salvini-we-need-to-help-italians-have-more-children/#.W6FPmo2WwqQ
Hail Victory. Hail Salvini. Hail Caesar!
As a kid I used to say Hail Sargon for some reason (which I know but it’s not germane). No doubt I was predestined to be a Fascist from the get go. My brother would respond by saying, “Rain Akkad”.
What a mess in the South. Flooding with sewage waste and animal waste, hogs drowning along with millions of chickens, and toxic coal ash contamination.
It would have been nice to see Stormy’s tits bobbing up and down amidst the mess, as her carcass was carried away by a river filled with feces.
nme.com/news/stormy-daniels-trump-mario-kart-penis-2380700
No, I bet they’re heavy. Remember the guy who was hit in the face by huge fake tits and suffered a head injury? Thus instead of acting as floatation devices, I think they would sink her like two concrete blocks.
Maybe somebody with a rifle could pop those silicon swells.
Oh, you’re a swell guy!
Zekelman Industries, a Chicago-based maker of steels pipes and tubes, on Tuesday canceled what was expected to have been one of the largest industrial IPOs in years because President Trump’s tariffs have increased costs and make a profitable business impossible.
Think I found a Kunstlerian utopia..
theguardian.com/cities/2018/sep/18/paradise-life-spanish-city-banned-cars-pontevedra
Hooray for Pontevedra! Hooray for mayor Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores and the leftwing Galician Nationalist Bloc! Hooray for Spain! And hooray for a post about urbanism, a topic JHK hardly touches anymore. More like this, please.
Pontevedra’s lovely. Galicia is one of the poorest parts of Spain and benefits from changeable Atlantic weather that serves useful purposes but isn’t beloved of international tourists, so most of its visitors tend to be Spaniards, possibly escaping both the droughts and excessive heat of the southern summer and the international tourists who are ruining cities like Barcelona for normal people:
politico.eu/article/ada-colau-barcelona-mayor-war-on-tourists/
Ghent has also famously been considerably pedestrianised, with proper planning and citizen support, and is a delight to walk around. It now has a major car-free zone in the old town.
Info here about how and why they did it:
stepupsmartcities.eu/Portals/51/Documents/Ghent%20Car%20free%20city%20centre.pdf
Brussels, on the other hand, is a gridlocked nightmare, but they too currently have a major pedestrianisation project in progress.
Admittedly not everywhere looks like Pontevedra or Ghent to begin with – they have centres where you’d want to wander and linger.
Even the recent car-free Sundays in Paris, Brussels and elsewhere at least give people a happy reminder of what life without cars can be like. People love it, although admittedly Sundays are easy…
In fact I’ve just read that there are plans for Edinburgh to have major car-free zones one Sunday a month from next year, which is excellent news.
I should perhaps have said ‘isn’t AS beloved of typical international tourists as other parts of Spain. Mustn’t forget all those folks walking to Santiago de Compostela!
Walking through Europe’s big cities in the summer brings JFK’s words to mind. An old Europe amusement park. It’s rather pathetic. Cruise ships, flip flops, Ohio State t shirts, drunken cows on hen party benders, stereotypical Asian tourists taking pictures of everything in view… small towns are where authentic life is found
I agree about the smaller towns and villages – and those horrendous cruise ships. I’m not a big city fan anyway – even without stag and hen parties – but I have nevertheless tramped happily through parts (and parks) of Paris where you don’t find many tourists. And when I worked there for a few months some years ago, I did feel privileged to be able to get off the RER a few stops early and walk ‘home’ along the lower paths beside the Seine in early autumn.
Most people who live in these places don’t spend their time in tourist haunts anyway. Even Edinburgh, which is a small, compact city, is a normal, busy, living city and has plenty of lovely corners for those who take the trouble to find them.
Parts of the (Georgian) ‘New Town’ are a World Heritage site because of the architecture, but the tourists mostly confine themselves to the Royal Mile (in the ‘Old Town’) where the tacky tartan gift shops are to be found, and Princes Street (where those Asian tourists take their selfies in front of the Castle!). Maybe we’re lucky to have a short summer too!
Likewise, Montmartre is pretty tacky – the Sacré Coeur is best viewed through the clocks (it used to be a station) in the beautiful Musée d’Orsay, which was my favourite building that I walked past in the evening on my stroll home along the Seine…
https://cdn.pariscityvision.com/media/catalog/product/cache/1/image/755×433/9df78eab33525d08d6e5fb8d27136e95/o/r/or-05-musee-orsay-view.jpg
The only blemish: Rajoy’s birthplace.
Let’s see. Now Dr. Ford will not testify until a full FBI invesrigation is done. Of WHAT! A potentially non existent encounter between two teen agers 34 years ago. It is so obvious now that this is a con job for the Dems to move his confirmation vote to after the midterms hoping that a Dem senate will stop the process. Now we have a liberal California surfer girl accomplice to the Dem plan to stop Kavanaugh’s assignment to he Court. What a crock.
This country is nuts!
“Let’s see. Now Dr. Ford will not testify until a full FBI invesrigation is done. Of WHAT!” –JohnAZ
The fact that you are asking “Of WHAT!” is the justification for the investigation. If there is nothing there, the matter ends and Kavanaugh becomes a Supreme Court justice. What are you afraid of? Why do you assume there is nothing to find before a standard investigation has been conducted?
An FBI investigation should be the first step into the truth of her allegations. That’s the right thing to do. Dr. Ford will work with the investigators to get to the truth and discover facts beyond Dr. Ford’s personal knowledge. There are witnesses which have never been interviewed. It is only fair that all sides should be spoken to. Each person interviewed should know that lying to the FBI has legal consequences. People need to speak under oath on the record. So far all we have are news reports and prejudiced opinions.
If Kavanaugh has lied, there are Senators who consider that disqualifying. You can’t figure out what questions to ask a witness until there are more facts discovered. You never base a witness testimony questioning only on what the witness claims is true.
It is in the Republicans’ best interest, in Kavanaugh’s best interest, to be sufficiently vetted, to wait for a thorough investigation. If they don’t, they lose a lot of votes for mistreating Dr. Ford, a crime survivor, and risk Kavanaugh being impeached, removed, and convicted in the future.
No one has the right to shut down the Government, Janet. That she doesn’t want to testify is telling, is it not? And a Man has the right to face his accuser.
FBI? They’re just tools of the Deep State at this point. We have enough trouble with the so called Mueller investigation. Now you people want to start another endless smear campaign? No way, Jose.
The Republicans don’t have to agree to that BS. But if they do, it’s because that party is full of traitors.
Traitors? If you believed that, and if you are a patriot, then you would act. Your inaction belies your words.
They also serve who only stand & wait (for the first signs of weakness.)
Touché! I like waiting. Semper Fi!
Now Dr. Ford will not testify until a full FBI investigation is done.
That’s not all!
She demands that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page do the investigatin’.
John,
I would expect that Mz. Ford’s testimony would sound something like…this;
divetalking.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/10/10312010ReturnFromDive.mp3
TRUMP AND HILLARY SITTIN’ IN A TREE
Stormy Daniels reveals that Hillary Clinton called Trump while she was with him at their second meeting. Daniels and Trump were at the Beverly Hills Hotel watching television and discussing how to get Daniels on “The Apprentice.”
“When he hung up, he was effusive about Hillary. ‘I love her,’ he said.
‘She is so smart,’ ” Daniels writes, adding that she had heard Trump talking to Clinton about going on a family trip together.
This would be the fourth time he had donated money to her political career, she wrote.
He’s got Stormy on the satins and Hillary on the hook. Don’t cha just love him? Was probably thinking about fucking them both. Ooops, he actually did do just that. Talk about the boy from New York City… What a guy!
The wheel turns, and where she stops nobody knows.
Fahrenheit 11/9
Senate Must Block Trump’s Court Picks Until After ‘Treason’ Probe
“Our president is under a criminal investigation possibly for treason or treasonous activities with his compatriots,” Michael Moore said. “That person should not be allowed to make an appointment to a Supreme Court.”
Moore noted that Republicans said President Barack Obama shouldn’t be allowed to make a Supreme Court appointment in his final year and that instead the people should decide with their presidential vote.
“I say let the people decide, and you cannot have a man under this kind of potential indictment, investigation or even impeachment be allowed to make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” he said.
“Let’s figure out what the crimes are of Donald J. Trump,” he concluded. “And if there are crimes, let’s be done with that.”
“Goodnight sweet heart, well it’s time to go….” Remember that one by the Spaniels? I’m out.
LOOK AT WHAT TRUMP’S BELLIGERENCE HAS CAUSED CHINA TO DO
Thanks to Trump’s trade war China has imposed retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of American goods.
Thanks to Trump’s belligerence China has now relaxed North Korea sanctions, thereby giving Pyongyang an economic outlet to avoid devastating penalties.
China has moved closer to Moscow and Tehran since Trump entered the Oval Office, partially thwarting US efforts to isolate those countries.
Trump’s China policy is a failure.
One more thing Trump has not taken into account: China can just wait Trump out, since Trump will only be in office for no more than six more years, more likely six months if the 25th amendment gets involved, whereas Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to rule China for decades. Beijing can therefore withstand the current pressure and wait for a new administration that likely will be less combative.
That means it’s unlikely Trump’s approach will succeed anytime soon. Trump FAIL!
In the existing framework, we cannot ask a prospective Supreme Court justice to account for the actions of his youth, but we can hold a 12-year-old Black boy responsible for not heeding police commands fast enough, or a 17-year-old Black teenager for not deferring to a neighborhood watchman.
Some people escape punishment for the crimes of their youth, others lose their right to vote for life.
Right-wing pundits who back deportation for young adults brought to the United States as children also think the accusations against Kavanaugh are a disgrace. Somewhere, a man Kavanaugh’s age is sitting in prison for a crime committed as a teenager.
Einstein vs Physical Review Magazine, Stephen Hawking and the principle Shut up and Calculate
(repost of June 18, 2018)
By the will of fate I in 1990 became a pupil of Professor Schücking, who was a disciple of Einstein. He gave me the keys to his office and asked me to parse his Einstein archive, and he left for Greece, and when he returned I and several other of his students conducted some very interesting discussions about this archive, during which I realized that physics of Einstein in the US is at the death bed and specialists in general relativity are almost no more.
But there sprung many specialists in quantum field theory, which was very similar to general relativity, but it contradicted the principle of equivalence, because in it the gravitational field was just a field, and not geometry. And between the specialists in general relativity and specialists in quantum field theory there was a war, which was a continuation of the war between Einstein himself and the journal Physical Review, which in the late 1930s refused, as far as I understood in boorish form, to publish Einstein’s fundamental article on gravitational waves.
Einstein even wanted to leave the US for the USSR and President Roosevelt personally dissuaded him to do it.
But President Roosevelt could not dissuade opponents of Einstein to stop persecution of the great scientist.
You may be familiar with the basic provisions of this persecution, as in the USSR and in Russia it sounded even louder than in the US: he stole everything from Lorentz, Poincare and Minkowski. Moreover, in the USSR it acquired a malignant character, causing the letter of 14 academics and the persecution of academic Tamm, who for some reason was considered the head of the Jewish party, although in fact he was a German, but he was persecuted nevertheless…
Einstein thanked Roosevelt, by sending him a letter stating that the Nazis are building an atomic bomb, in violation of an agreement between leading scientists on not informing their governments about the possibility of creating such a powerful weapon. I do not remember now what Schücking told me about this, but I remember that the leading role in this decision of Einstein was played by Niels Bohr, and Szilard and Teller did not have any part in it.
What is important is that Szilard and Teller at about that time went over to Physical Review side and Einstein did not trust them.
Subsequently, the Physical Review party, because of this letter, considered it necessary to pretend that they are very fond of and respect Einstein, and they perverted his theory and what is now considered GTR (General Relativity Theory), in particular what is written in Landau’s is really Poincare’s theory, and from Einstein there was little left.
Almost the only exception is Thorne’s book “Gravitation” and I heard in passing that now he seemed to be a racist, and I’m waiting for some woman to tell us how he raped her 50-some years ago.
These are my impressions of the heat of struggle between the GTR and the Physical Review in 1990.
As far as I understand, the reason for the discord is Friedman’s cosmological solution, which qualitatively reproduces the history of the World, represented in Genesis. That is, the Masons during the Great Indiction financed science and, with the help of conservation laws, proved that energy and matter exist forever and you could cut out with the Occam’s razor the idea of the Creator, but once the masons turned away for a second, you get back the Jewish Genesis.
At first there was a hope that if we correct the tensor of momentum-energy or take into account deviations from the spherical symmetry in the first few seconds of the existence of the Universe, then zero in Friedman’s cosmological model will disappear.
But then some graduate student named Steven Hawking got out and in 1965 proved the unavoidable singularity in the development of the Universe.
But there was still a hope that light, due to its wave nature, creates around itself a gravitational field and does not bend geometry and then the question of the beginning of the universe disappears automatically, because at the early stages of its development the universe was a photon gas. This question is naturally related to the question of the light’s ability to be not only an object of gravitation, but also its source in the sense of the right-hand side of Einstein’s equations.
The Physical review party in the face of Weinberg and Salam solved this question with the help of the so-called gauge invariance of the electromagnetic or rather of the electro-weak field, but when they tried to apply this method to gravity, Stephen Hawking again appeared with the thermodynamics of black holes and the gauge invariance crap hit a copper pan again with a bang.
The fact is that Black Holes and the cosmological Friedman model in Hawking’s hands are essentially mental experiments, such as the Maxwell demon or the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen Paradox, whose task was to save Schroedinger cats from the genocide and show the fallacy of the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics in an alternative way.
The Physical Review Party responded to this challenge with the so-called entanglement hypothesis, which is no longer a hypothesis, but a firmly established fact without any experimental verification.
Moreover, this entanglement has become a way to appropriate enormous funds, creating a quantum computer, in full accordance with Lenin’s idea that any theory is true, and to hell with practical verification, but Physical Review disguised its desire to receive funding by the principle of shut up and calculate which in fact is a departure from the scientific method, which is based on the unity and struggle of such oppositions as theory and experiment (experiment and not practice, which according to Lenin is the process of obtaining funding)
Yes, and theory is not computing, and thought experiments, a sample of which in the second half of the twentieth century were the works of Hawking, who almost alone resisted Physical Review by the method of obtaining scientific recognition of his works confirming, rather than disproving, the General Relativity of Einstein, and not all of this gauge-invariance crap.
Those who know how the scientific journals in the West are being reviewed must understand that even the pose of an unrecognized genius now does not make sense, since works that really trying to understand the laws of nature By reading the mind of God simply can not be published.
And Stephen Hawking managed to overcome these barriers, looking for objects such as black holes and the first 3 seconds of the existence of the Universe around which the Physical Review did not have time to put the gauge-invariant fences and write on them Shut up and calculate.
“Calculate” in this case means refusing to construct a real theory that asks questions to experiment, and it refutes the theory, forcing science to move forward.
Now it is not clear why Richard Feynman put forward this slogan, but his diagrams are a negation of this slogan in a chemically pure form. Most likely it was a joke or even sarcasm, but as Kozma Prutkov said that jokes with Physical Review, money and women are stupid and indecent.
en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Kozma_Prutkov
As a result, theoretical physics has turned into something like figure skating, where arbitrators sit and throw out the figure with an estimate of the intellectual triple tulips, and already from it the rejection of the scientific method began to spread to other areas, primarily to the economy, where the principle of gauge invariance was reproduced in literal form, namely in the form of gauge invariance of the dollar, which does not fall due to the absence of an object of comparison.
Yes! Finca was right all along: It’s ALL About Hillary, Bastinda the Great and Terrible!
Jason Chaffetz: Hillary is NOT a Person to Trifle With!
Former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz has just published a new book entitled “The Deep State”. This is something he knows a lot about because he has faced them head on and eventually was chased out of Congress – some say because of Deep State threats to his family.
This morning on Fox & Friend, Chaffetz made a startling revelation – that on behalf of the Congressional Oversight Committee, he went to see Attorney General Jeff Session to see if he would prosecute Hillary Clinton’s IT person at the State Department.
Sessions said no. Chaffetz said, “Why?”
Sessions responded: “Because he was too close to Hillary.”
Watch the Fox & Friends regulars go slack-jawed, dumbfounded by the admission that Hillary Clinton – is not to be trifled with.
youtube.com/watch?v=Fk041pvYtsQ
Chaffetz’s book sounds like a good read. Obviously, his political career is over.
In Clinton’s America it would be. But will there be a Clinton America?
It appears it’s still got some life in it. I’d say it could still go either way.
I kinda think she’s gonna try to rerun in 2020.
All that pure ambition & narcissism doesn’t just ‘go away’
It is not worth while to strain one’s self to tell the truth to people who habitually discount everything you tell them, whether it is true or isn’t.
– Autobiography of Mark Twain; also in Mark Twain in Eruption
A man is never more truthful than when he acknowledges himself as a liar.
– Mark Twain and I, Opie Read
There is a prejudice against the spoken lie, but none against any other, and by examination and mathematical computation I find that the proportion of the spoken lie to the other varieties is 1 to 22,894. Therefore the spoken lie is of no consequence, and it is not worth while to go around fussing about it and trying to make believe that it is an important matter. The silent colossal National Lie that is the support and confederate of all the tyrannies and shams and inequalities and unfairnesses that afflict the peoples – that is the one to throw bricks and sermons at.
– Mark Twain “My First Lie and How I Got Out of It”
The fire outside the cave is now fueled by natural gas. The shadows on the walls are no more well defined or more closely aligned with a reflection of reality.
Let others lie, wantonly, gratuitously, if they will, but let you & me make it the rule of our life to lie for revenue only.
– Mark Twain manuscript page dated 15 January 1910 from the Ethel Sloan collection
Truth in Packaging – yes chemistry remains constant just as the human ability to ignore and discount the disagreeable and poisonous outcomes of the reactions is cemented into place. Might I have another tablespoon of the unintentionally genetically modified existence please?
As generations passed here in affluent America, things got “easier” for each successive generation and the people became unable to deal with any information or turn of events that might require that they work harder, do with less, or make any kind of sacrifices whatsoever. They turned deaf ears to anything that did not sound happy or entertaining and became addicted to any lies or deceit that would allow them to go on dreaming. Marketing works. Lie to them and they will love you, tell them the truth and you will be scorned. Unfortunately, in the end, there is no victory in “I told you so”.
My grandmother was right. TV did indeed turn out to be the devil’s instrument.
All technology is. Fortunately for us, we were created here in his realm and are allowed to utilize the tools and traps that he provides to ensnare us for they all contain not only some truth, but also some usefulness. The trick is to keep it all at arm’s length and not to buy into it or trust it above the hidden truths that it discloses as bait. The cheese is the bait but it can become the sustenance if the trap can be picked clean without disturbing the trigger mechanism Sorting it all out is the test and can only be successfully undertaken through Faith in He who created us.
So Barry O spends 8 years strengthening not only the US-China relations, but the Chinese power over our economic system:
brookings.edu/opinions/assessing-u-s-china-relations-under-the-obama-administration/
Then he lies to them about what is going to happen once he is out of office, of course he was a habitual liar:
zerohedge.com/news/2016-11-15/china-ridicules-obamas-last-foreign-tour-washingtons-leadership-global…
From the article:
“Obama, who criticized Trump during the general elections for lacking “basic knowledge” about critical issues in Europe, Asia and the Mideast, now is ironically convincing U.S. allies and partners that his successor will not behave as he predicted and America will maintain its core interests in the globe.”
By lying, Barry gets to pretend that the new deal was not part of the script that they all act out. He was a great deceiver, just like those that love him still.
And then Donald Trump comes in and places tariffs on the inter-nation trade just as China begins replacing its US customer base with its own population and begins filling those now famous Ghost Cities:
blogs.reuters.com/great-debate/2015/04/21/the-myth-of-chinas-ghost-cities/
So our government, all sides of the Rubik’s Cube of deceit, lies and treachery, plays a great game with us all so that those with the money and the power retain their fortunes and remain in power and the government patsies get their cut. This is a great shift in world domination, and it probably was long overdue. It has been orchestrated, probably since Dick Nixon first opened the door and has been facilitated by Barry and Donald both. So if you loved Barry you simply have to love Donald, they have both been working for the same goal. They ALL work for the same goal and that is more for them and less for us, as George Carlin used to say.
So many words and not a pip about a simple fact that China is reasonably mistrustful of US “gauge-invariance” dollar and wants to be paid in something a little more real for its efforts, so President Obama had to negotiate, and so does President Trump.
No, but I thank you for adding it. The BRICS nations have not been buying physical gold because they need more jewelry and the titanium bars in Fort Knox are not quite as negotiable, are they?
China’s ascendance to the top of the global consumer heap was always inevitable, with 1.3B impoverished people itching to get a taste of the American lifestyle. Too bad they’re just now getting in on things at the very tail end of the global resource ponzi. But at least they’ll have that much less to fall when the inevitable crash comes.
Reuter’s article (blog post?) is old as the hills and inaccurate. New, firsthand:
youtube.com/watch?v=XopSDJq6w8E
Zerohedge? The fakest of fake news. Not even going to address this other than to say FAKE. NEWS.
I don’t see anything in Barry’s reign that wasn’t a continuation of the policy in effect since the reinstatement of China as a most favored Nation status trade partner- I think Clinton was responsible for this.
Clinton of course, was simply bargaining that an economic boom would cover his unfortunate bargaining position facing Gingrich’s opposition (Th’ Contract with America).
You are not a very good debunker . I suggest you find another calling. I have said this many times and will say it again now, “There is no truth here in Cyberland, there is only spin”. What you and what I spout is just bullshit. What those who consider the bullshit that we spew back and forth to one another must keep in mind is, that if they find any interest in what is said on the subject matter on which we spew, the next step is up to them. They must go out and find out for themselves what they think is pertinent and then develop their own ideas of what is happening. If they do not care to do this then perhaps all we are to them is pathetic entertainment.
I do not need to convince anyone, especially you TGITLDSP, of anything, in fact I do not even enjoy exchanges with you for some strange reason. I have been fortunate enough to have some seriously involved personnel in the DOD and in our NJ State government which I converse with every week that my knowledge of what is going on is as accurate as anything can be. What you choose to believe, not believe or what you debunk or why is nothing to me, no offense. I am not even sure what Truthiness of LD Snack Packaging even is, if is anything at all.
As part of the investigation lefties are demanding, the FBI is going to give Kavanaugh a blood test, try to determine what his blood alcohol level was one night back in 1892.
brh
In reality, they wanna to give him an autopsy, but not having that opportunity, will they settle for blood test?
The woman is a potted plant. A trained and paid agent of fabricated disinformation.
This kind of slander is not going to fly in 2018.
Kavanaugh is going to be a cadaver by the end of the week.
Another cardboard cutout will be quickly nominated in his place.
yep
the dem leadership supposedly new since July about her allegation, but I wonder how many decades the intel community knew?
I think the intel agencies have dirt on everybody in gov’t
New all-electric cars are popping out like mushrooms after the rain
Audi’s first all-electric SUV, the e-tron, revealed
yahoo.com/news/audis-first-electric-suv-e-tron-revealed-115853995.html
Even Kalashnikov Company, instead of keep popping out those AK-47 assault rifles, are coming up with new E-mobiles.
Question: where all that additional electricity is going to come from?
Will the Great Trump Revolution finally unleash the Science and Technology to produce cheep abandon energy using U-238 and Thorium linear-accelerator-driven reactors?
Am I a cornucopian? You bet your ass I am!
Science and technology (a cargo cult by any other name) offer no answers whatsoever to the global exponential growth paradigm (a ponzi scheme by any other name), which will only be solved by the inevitable mass die off, already underway. Neither the US or the capitalist western industrial model it is so hellbent on promoting will survive the 21st century.
That’s not a very Christian view of things, is it?
Oh, crap, whom am I talking to?!!
Science and technology…
A) is a cargo cult
B) is promoting a capitalist Western industrial model
C) is unable to solve the problem of exponential population growth
D) is best exemplified by a car designed in the 1970s and still in production in decrepit former soviet factories that has been outfitted with lead acid batteries and off the shelf electronic control units purchased on Alibaba
just a quick comprehension quiz for any clusterfuckers following the latest threads in this blog
Thank you, but you left out mushrooms and solar energy.
Solar energy is a ponzi scheme cooked up by people on magic mushrooms
LOL! I think I’ll go to the beach and enjoy some solar energy.
Solar energy is free… and so is the tan.
Lets be frank, if we are going to compare civilizations by sewage systems, clearly the modern era American standard (1950-today) blew everyone else out of the{{{ water. }}}
Is that a pun?</